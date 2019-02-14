William Barr and Spygate – Watch The Teams…

Attorney General William Barr quietly took the oath of office in the oval office today with Chief Justice John Roberts administering and officiating the swearing in. [link]
With the introduction of a fully empowered and confirmed U.S. Attorney General there is likely to be a great deal of speculation about how AG Barr will interact with the seditious conspiracy scandal known collectively as ‘spygate’.
No doubt the tick-tock-boom club will sell more books with declarations of soon to be announced indictments, grand juries, etc. However, as with all political horse trading in DC, the reality of accountability usually falls far away from headline predictions.
Attorney General Barr will be navigating a myriad of high-powered political interests through his office at the Justice Department.
If we presume William Barr is not intending to cover-up for the gross misconduct of the DOJ and FBI, which is a considerable presumption, it will be worth watching how the two camps, Team Obama and Team Clinton, react to the shifted DOJ landscape.
♦ Team Obama consists of: John Brennan, Susan Rice, James Clapper, James Comey, James Rybicki, Loretta Lynch, John Carlin, Samantha Power and all former White House officials.
♦ Team Clinton consists of: ¹Andrew McCabe, ¹Sally Yates, ¹James Baker, ²Mary McCord, ¹Dana Boente, ²David Laufmann, ¹Mike Kortan, ¹Peter Strzok, ¹Lisa Page, ¹Nellie Ohr, ¹Bruce Ohr, ²John Podesta and essentially all of the former DOJ/FBI small group who are also currently operating within the ³Mueller operation and ³Lawfare (Benjamin Wittes) community.
NOTE: Team Clinton has three sub-sets: ¹direct involvement; ²indirect involvement; and ³cover-up.
Each team has unique interests and exposure to the former operations against candidate Donald Trump. Team Obama was more of an assisting co-conspiracy role; and Team Clinton was more of a direct conspiracy/involvement role. Team Clinton has direct legal exposure. Team Obama has indirect legal exposure.
If there is any actual substantive investigation initiated by William Barr:
- Generally speaking Team Obama should be anticipated to remain silent, except for those members who now hold media pundit/analyst positions.
- Generally speaking Team Clinton will be the most visible as their exposure means they have a need to shape the narrative. [ex. Andrew McCabe]
The media supports both teams; however, if they were forced to chose the media would be far more supportive of team Obama.
If there is an inflection point (big “if”), it will likely come as an outcome of someone (McCabe is most exposed) breaking the code of Omerta from Team Clinton and attempting to implicate someone from Team Obama. In that situation U.S. media will defend team Obama and leave team Clinton at risk.
If the “Spygate” fiasco explodes (TBD), it will be team Clinton’s people who will be exposed in the collateral damage. Team Obama will escape with the help of the media and a more favorable DC alliance willing to protect them. Everyone on Team Clinton knows this.
However, all of that said, it would be remarkable if any of the participating members were actually exposed to legal jeopardy. A far more likely outcome is some backroom deal where both teams agree to being criticized, perhaps publicly – perhaps by the Inspector General, but no-one faces legal exposure….
Speaker Nancy Pelosi is then instructed to ditch the impeachment narrative, Mueller gives an unsatisfying report to Barr, and everyone heads into 2020.
Why do so many Democrats have such punchable faces? It’s getting hard to even rank them anymore.
Is McConnell a democrat?
In sheep’s clothing…
So, Barr is the damage control boy toy?
This guy better f****ing deliver.
Not a chance… He’ll make it look like he’s doing just enough to restore the integrity of DoJ/FBI and not enough to hold anybody accountable.
i don’t know. he has a chance to carve his name in american history. without much effort. all the evidence is there. i don’t believe trump will go quietly into the night either.
Those are excellent points, Gary… You’re right. It would be a LAYUP for Barr to just show up, do his job and simply go where the evidence takes him on this despicable coup attempt. Impanel a Grand Jury, assign a legit prosecutor and play it straight. But it would take guts to do that. Because the facts may lead him to take down Comey, Clapper, Brennan, Lynch, Kerry, Biden and Obama and many others along the way. Do you have confidence that Barr has THOSE guts? I don’t.
Trump will never accept even the appearance of an “L” when he has the opposition over a barrel.
Bingo!
McCabe is a pathological liar. Exactly what do you think he’s doing other then trying to poison the jury pool and save his own pathetic neck? We will see who he will sell out, if it’s only Rosenstink it will only go so far. Roddy is a whiny jerk and probably knows more then McCabe. After all he was wrapped up in Uranium One. Don’t count your eggs too fast.
What I’m expecting are the same three points found in almost every government IG report ever written for a variety of agencies. The points rarely change and there’s no reason to believe that the conclusion to any of these reports or investigations will be any different:
1. A handful of civil servants did some very bad things.
2. Their intentions were good, and they believed they were operating for the good of the country, but their methods were wrong.
3. Policies and procedures have been put into place to ensure it doesn’t happen again.
We’ll then be advised to get on with our lives as if all is now well.
McCabe and Brennan already came out swinging today. That tells us they are using offense as their defensive plan!
MSM will turn on them as Barr asserts the primacy of the new DoJ.
Yes, their immediate reaction is interesting. If they thought the new AG were going to cover up their cabal, one would think they’d be keeping their mouths shut. (That is, unless this is the opening scene from a larger pre-arranged “stage show”…?)
It looks like 4D chess.
There’s a lot of moving parts–AG Barr roaring in, a terrible border bill, Trump looking calm, Trump being the kind of guy who never forgets and gets revenge…
But who knows? I’m 50/50 on Barr. He said some promising ballsy things and is less terrifying to Dems than Whitaker.
And maybe Trump is a dumb guy that Coulterians and ex-NeverTrumps always “see clearly” every time it looks like border is getting dicey
This is no less than sedition how can you just sweep it under the rug? Nothing here to see move along…I don’t think so. But after today anything is possible
Is it too much to ask for justice? I want these bastards to rot in prison for their treason.
If this was the average Joe, poor guy would be in prison for life at least.
Oh yes, it is WAY too much to ask for justice…
I know this might sound stupid but I think about times in the past when people did horrible things and there was no justice. The survivors of the Nazis never saw justice, the vast majority of the perpetrators were never punished.
But the good thing is there has been so much sunlight and we know to a good degree what happened. And all of the traitors know we know.
Which will make it all the more despicable and destructive when these perpetrators never see justice…
They play long ball. They are all just biding their time until they can get back in power because there are no repercussions
Language warning. It’s not going to get any better.
Question SD: Is Barr likely to release the Rosenstein memo about what Mueller is supposed to do? Is Barr likely to investigate the FISA applications?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have no idea. We should be able to tell his intentions within a week….
Indeed, yes.
I agree Sundance (not that my opinion really counts). I too, am in the ‘wait and see what happens’ mode. We have lately seen far too many examples of the “great conservative hopes” come suddenly into the national focus, only to end up with them being ‘more of the same’ political wusses! Lot’s of “loud pipes, and racing engines” … while there still is no chain (or drive belt) connected to the rear wheel! As man much smarter than I once said …”Hope for the best, but plan for the worst”.
No, sorry, I understand and appreciate the cynicism but you don’t know Donald Trump.
He’s not going to allow this to transpire and do nothing. He’s going to nuke these people and set an example. Barr knows what is expected of him.
The #RussiaCollusionHoax is dead; welcome to SpyGate.
#SpyGate 2019
Your right about President Trump. his training is as a CEO. Rule one: revenge, Rule two, never forget a wrong to you. O’yes, he will make them pay.
Trump can’t nuke anyone until after he is re-elected in Nov 2020. And even after that I’m not sure how long he’d have to wait, maybe close to the end of his second term. We need him to be the President for 8 years, not go kamikaze too early. 🙂
With respect, I disagree. Once the Mueller #RussiaCollusionHoax scam is behind him, look out. It’s going to be multi-layered, multi-pronged and deadly. People will be shocked how the snowball rolls, builds speed and grows into the Blob.
Hang on baby, because revenge is going to be served cold.
I agree smartyjones1. It’s different this time:
1. Trump is POTUS
2. We are awoke
Normally he doesn’t like to give up or look the other way, but our country is at stake. If the bull is in the china shop , I could see him being happy with Comey & McCabe fall & crumble, and the rest being swept away.
Congress is threatenig to go after Ivanka.
Trump is a family man.
He wont allow his family to be intimidated.
It’s absurd! Can you imagine Sasha or Malia being hunted down in the same way by these nobodies in Congress?
Trump should go nuclear on these clowns.
I agree smarty; spot on.
I just do not see VSGPDJT changing his life philosophy from DJT at this stage in his life especially under these circumstances; a coup attempt against the most powerful man in the world….POTUS….Big one.
How do you cut a deal on this one for the future of our country and retain respect for the Office of the Presidency?
One thing that gives me hope for Barr: Joe DiGenova seems to like the guy, and thinks he WILL do something to hold people to account.
I would love to have hope something will be done – but have seen hope “dashed to pieces” each time. I do respect DiGenova and consider him a dependable source but I’m going to have to hold my breath on Barr– he’s going to have to prove himself before I will believe anything good is possible.
That would be HUGE
These group of criminals go back several decades. The Russia Hoax is only one in a million.
If real investigations are under way and crooks are being watched this wont end with these 20+ names we already know
I imagine many people in Congress and Senate are also up to their eye balls in dirty deals.
Think about the damage these few criminals did to our country
Right now there’s an amazing opportunity to end Venezuela’s tyranny and oust Maduro
We are just anoucing to the world that our very own Justice Dept are involved in an attempted Coup against our POTUS who is fighting for the opressed people of Venezuela.
Think the ammo this gives Maduro.
He will go around using this Coup againt the US and Trump to undermine our influence.
This was a betrayal against OUR COUNTRY, against our national security.
The rest of the world will use this against America. Long after Trump is gone.
Credibility is done!
Well, I’m going to pray to God for a great awakening, and those goes for everyone in the world.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Barr is going to wrap this up and seal it up like vacuum wrap.
That’s it.
We’ll never know and no one will suffer the consequences.
So how might the 600K Clinton emails and texts on the Weiner/Abedin laptop fit in here? Is it more likely they’ll be made public or buried?
That laptop already sleeps with the fishes….
I think I read somewhere that the laptop is now missing. FBI claimed they gave it back to SDNY or NYPD who say they don’t have it?? Anyone know?
Off course we want full justice. We deserve it Trump and his family and team deserve it. However, I wouldn’t be surprised if the best we see is what is laid out here.
The thing is, I think Trump found out that our country is like a plane that has been hijacked and is being flown by the enemy. He needs to reclaim control of it but at the same time not crash it. I imagine it’s an incredibly delicate and perilous situation. Pray for him.
LikeLiked by 4 people
SD: You nailed it unless there is a foreign interest who is interested in pointing fingers at the Clintons. Then all bets are off…(I don’t see a foreign interest hating Obama enough to harm that team.)
Well, having read his background in the WSJ today, Barr is a survivor/interface for the Church and Rockefeller Commissions – impressive. Barr knows full well that Turner’s Halloween Massaqure (800 top level CIA fired) burned into the institutional DNA of the Agency – that never again break laws. Maybe he’s got the guts and seasoning to make his mark as a patriot. FBI/DOJ needs at least 800 fired (at least a dozen on charges) – and BURN IT INTO IT’S DNA – Never again.
What these subhuman mongrels did to our country is unforgiving.
They destroyed our credibility around the world and gave our enemies plenty of material to use against us for decades to come.
Anything our Agencies do will be laughed at and they will use the corruption inside our agencies against us as examples as to why America is not credible.
American Intelligence said so? Really? The same one who lied about Russia collusion to oust their elected President?
Treason!
Treason is exactly the word, Kleen… Almost the textbook definition of it.
It’s all about timing and a lot that we are not aware. Why did McCabe bring all these just Barr appointment and DAG and Mueller donot want to touch FBI? Where is liberal god Obama which happened under his watch?
Excellent analysis,Sundance!
FOX 11:10pm EST
THIRD time tonight…one word used to describe the cabal
Rep Collins
“Coup”
https://quodverum.com/2019/02/45/shadow-warriors-how-trump-s-praetorian-is-saving-the-republic.html
There’s some wild fantastical conspiracy theories out there, but Keith Schiller coordinating a global roundup of all Moonbat leftists is likely the nuttiest I have read in a while. 😀 😀 😀 😀 !!
Good grief, do people actually believe this stuff?
The king is dead, long live the king! “. The King is dead, long live the King! “, or simply ” Long live the King! “, is a traditional proclamation made following the accession of a new monarch in various countries. The seemingly contradictory phrase is used to simultaneously announce the death of the previous monarch and assure the public of continuity by saluting the new monarch.
Simply substitute Attorney General for /Monarch and likely here we are.
Simply substitute Attorney General for King/Monarch and likely here we are.
Mueller’s longtime top deputy at the FBI, John Pistole, has said there will be no report. There’s no requirement for a report, especially not a public one. The swamp will swallow Russoa collusion like ot never happened but will leave unanswered questions and innuendo left in place to vex President Trump.
Very much in agreement with this analysis.
While I don’t expect he’ll get it, I think POTUS deserves an enormous amount of credit for navigating the shark-infested waters of DC. He and his team clearly knew what they were up against and are playing the game better than anyone in DC could have imagined. They really don’t know what to do with this guy that keeps winning.
No wonder Q has a following
Rgt, you are new here. Q is not welcomed here.
That’s the spirit, you imbecile. They want US divided.
See my reply below. WWGIWA!
WWG1WGA!
So you’re drunk? OK, we’ll put you in time-out.
[check back tomorrow, sober]
people still follow Q?
In the eyes of the UniParty. What if PT decides to be the ‘Law and Order’ President?
My last beer has made me careless. :~)
WWG1WGA!
Sundance, I’ve always enjoyed listening to your analysis of things. But your continued condemnation of the tick tock boom club is growing rather tiresome. There are no Q-incidences. It’s mathematically impossible for Q to not be an integral part of MAGA. I’m not sure why you continually try to divide US, other than foolish pride. May this post gets me banned, for it will have earned me a badge of Honor.
Who said anything about “Q”? Projection much?
The “tick-tock-boom-club” pertains to Sean Hannity and his booksellers who sell hope porn.
Sheesh. 😀 😀 😀 😀 Loopy.
Well…. Bless Your Heart………
Now go away….
I do not recognize your moniker. Are you new?
“It’s mathematically impossible for Q to not be an integral part of MAGA.”
does that math include Sessions and Hibers 64-D chess?????
{{However, all of that said, it would be remarkable if any of the participating members were actually exposed to legal jeopardy. A far more likely outcome is some backroom deal where both teams agree to being criticized, perhaps publicly – perhaps by the Inspector General, but no-one faces legal exposure….
Speaker Nancy Pelosi is then instructed to ditch the impeachment narrative, Mueller gives an unsatisfying report to Barr, and everyone heads into 2020.}}
That won’t be acceptable – – for me.
Aside from wantimg greater economic stability (Trump HAS delivered), items such as the Wall (appears Trump will fully deliver) and cutting off Leftists’ illegal voting inflow — the Swamp MUST be Drained – MUST.
If not – it’s pretty simple – the Swamp simply waits out the period of Trump’s time – works on blocking any new ‘Trump-like’ candidates in the future (could likely be easy for them to do) – and then simply goes back to their ‘job’ of destroying America.
No – the Swamp MUST be drained – messages must be sent – and they must shake the foundations of this land – and shake the nerve of the Swamp creatures to such a degree that it will be a long, long time until such sedition is attempted again.
We might save America, if that happens. If it doesn’t – the rest is really moot, in my opinion.
“However, all of that said, it would be remarkable if any of the participating members were actually exposed to legal jeopardy. A far more likely outcome is some backroom deal where both teams agree to being criticized, perhaps publicly – perhaps by the Inspector General, but no-one faces legal exposure….”
Someone will have to go to jail. There’s no avoiding that. McCabe seems like a good choice right now and considering his recent bizarre interview I would say he’s feeling nervous.
I agree with Sundance’s analysis. However, if Pelosi cannot keep her end of the bargain (tamp down impeachment talk) (remember the Democrats in the House were elected by their constituents to press for impeachment) what does this do to “the deal”. Most likely, Barr does nothing to any of the conspirators and Trump is impeached by the House. Great deal for Trump, huh! We are going to trust the UniParty. I don’t think so. If Trump makes this deal, it is out of weakness, and he (Trump) is just trying to survive another day.
First, really appreciate that crystal clear overview. Amazing that, with all the media out there, the only place we can get this quality of analysis is here. I mean, seriously, a coup? And, nobody can even ask the question what the heck is the FBI doing in thinking it had a role to play in removing a President…without, I might add, any evidence? Or, did you really bug the Whitehouse?
Second, I truly hope you are wrong about the outcome. Trump should be able to influence this and I can’t believe he’d be happy with just soiled reputations. I know I won’t be happy at all if both groups don’t get jailed or bankrupted defending themselves. The FBI used to have the skill to twist and squeeze targets until they “tturn.” Is there nobody honest left in the shop?
This cannot stand. In this case, the people have equities. DOJ and Mr Barr had best not lose site of that simple fact. This is not the ordinary scandal. We want our country back.
Covington Catholic attorney and twitter star Robert Barnes appeared in-studio at Infowars recently. He filmed an incredible short documentary on the sordid history of Robert Mueller, a legendary fixer of Republicans and Democrats. I read Louie Gohmerts piece on Mueller- and thought it was detailed- but Barnes really adds some depth and is an incredible orator. Worth the watch if you want to know why nothing will happen to Team Obama or Team Clinton. Hint: Mueller has dirt on e.v.e.r.y.b.o.dy.
https://www.infowars.com/mueller-a-journey-to-the-dark-side/
I always thought the wildcard in this situation is/are credible whistleblowers. The SC certainly gave whistleblowers (if they exist) the impression that there would never be an “opening” during the Trump administration to divulge what they know. On the other hand, maybe I am altogether idealistic and unrealistic and no such whistleblowers exist. If the narrative does change, and the SC goes bye bye, here’s to hoping that several whistleblowers emerge to divulge ALL the dirty deeds done during O’s admin.
IMO more people will rat out their buddy faster if the term Spygate is replaced in the majority of posts/articles/blogs/podcasts with…..
TREASONGATE!!
Oh, how I wish PT would switch out the word witch hunt with treason in one of his tweets.
turns out that the money team Hillary gave to McCabes Ho they could pocket.
The media is likely very familiar with the term “Arkancide.” I’m not convinced they will defend Obama’s team over Hillary’s team. Obama’s body count is significantly lower than Hillary’s though not quite zero and seemed to consist of his former lovers and people interested in outing him as homosexual like Joan Rivers.
I’m not convinced PDJT is going to run in 2020 after this crap sandwich immigration bill he’s been handed. Veto proof votes in both houses of Congress. The handwriting is on the wall.
PDJT may just decide to burn it all down and leave it a flaming mess. Draining the swamp begins with a clear picture of the depth and breadth. He will give us that. Gird your loins, it will be a battle.
They say a picture is worth a thousand words. This seems to be a rather good likeness of Friend of Mueller, Barr.
LikeLike
There has to be a clear winner and loser. Neither side will accept a split decision. Trump will not accept even the appearance of an “L” when he knows it would cost him the 2020 election and he has the opposition over a barrel. The real question is – what does Trump view as an acceptable outcome? My prediction for a resolution is something along the lines of the FBI acknowledging the irregularities of the Clinton and Russia investigations, additional checks/balances for the FISA process, revised FBI standard operating procedures, a big pay day for Carter Page, a full pardon for General Flynn, dishonor for James Comey and a striped jump suit for Andrew McCabe.
TWO SYSTEMS OF JUSTICE.
TWO STANDARDS OF CULPABILITY.
TWO DEFINITIONS OF CRIMINAL BEHAVIOR.
TWO SETS OF LAWS, AND
ESSENTIALLY, TWO DIFFERENT COUNTRIES.
