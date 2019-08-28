Byron York: IG Report on James Comey Conduct Anticipated Soon…

Byron York has reported something several people noted several weeks ago; the Office of Inspector General for the DOJ, Michael Horowitz, has completed a separate carve-out investigation of former FBI Director James Comey and will soon publish a final report.
Via Washington Examiner – The Comey report is separate from a larger inspector general report on the DOJ’s handling of the Trump-Russia probe. That report, sometimes referred to by Republicans as an investigation into “FISA abuse,” is expected to be released later.
It is not clear why the inspector general, Michael Horowitz, chose to write a separate report on Comey.
Among other things, Comey has been under investigation for his handling of several memos he wrote memorializing conversations with President Trump. The memos began in January 2017, when Trump was still president-elect, and continued until April 2017, the month before Trump summarily fired the FBI director. (read more)
Byron York is habitually late to stories in/around Spygate; however, his current reporting dove-tails with the earlier reporting by John Solomon.
Taken together, and overlaying the formal process for final IG report publication, it would appear Comey’s legal team have responded to the final report (principal notification), and the IG has finished reconciling their replies with responses from his own investigation.
This process would conclude the final report assembly, immediately prior to public release.
NOTE: This is NOT the IG report on DOJ and FBI conduct about IG FISA abuses. This is a carve-out report, specific to James Comey and his leaked memos.
As part of the process, the inspector general report is previewed to James Comey in advance. According to John Solomon’s earlier reporting, Comey lawyers Patrick Fitzgerald and Daniel Richman, along with spokesperson Keith Urbahn all participated in his review of the report content. This is called the “Principal Review Phase”.
If the IG sticks to the same general timeline as the 2018 McCabe report, we could see a final IG report very soon; which could line-up with the DOJ delays in the Comey Memo/Archey Declaration FOIA case in the DC Circuit (Judge James Boasberg).
Possibly those delays were/are due to the background of the Comey IG report being released. That’s the optimistic view for the DOJ delays.
Regardless of connection to the FOIA case, the IG report on James Comey is going to become public very soon.
The inspector general along with the OIG referencer, may (not required) include the responses from Comey’s team as part of their final report. If Horowitz does include Comey’s responses, likely responses from Comey’s legal team, Horowitz will almost certainly include rebuttals to those responses in his final report.
The report itself is likely quite damning as pre-release reporting by John Solomon outlines the IG sent criminal referrals to the DOJ (John Huber) as part of the overall review.
The DOJ has reportedly declined prosecution on the referral; however, there may be extrajudicial reasons why that declination has taken place. [ex. if the DOJ wants to declassify and release the memos, as part of a larger investigative release.]
Now, it’s important to remember…. No-one knows the number of memos that James Comey has written. [We may get that answer in the IG report.] There are nine memos written by James Comey surrounding contact and conversations with President-elect and then President Trump (2016/2017).
However, based on the court declarations by Mueller’s former lead FBI investigator David Archey, it sounds like there are many more memos than anyone currently understands; including memos about the investigation of candidate Trump, that were written during the “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation 2016 and 2017, that describe investigative details, sources, operations and code-names of intelligence assets used in the investigation.
It is also worth remembering that James Comey leaked his memos to Daniel Richman so that Richman could act as a go-between to pass the information along to the New York Times. Richman was not only Comey’s friend, it was later discovered that Richman was an unpaid FBI employee given special access by James Comey.
Fox News Catherine Herridge detailed how Daniel Richman held special access privileges to the FBI, as an outcome of former FBI Director James Comey authorizing his friend as a “Special Government Employee” or SGE.
(VIA FOX) […] The professor, Daniel Richman, confirmed the special status in response to an inquiry from Fox News, while referring other questions, including on the scope of his work, to the FBI.
“I did indeed have SGE status with the Bureau (for no pay),” Richman wrote in an email.
Richman emerged last year as the former FBI director’s contact for leaking memos documenting his private discussions with President Trump – memos that are now the subject of an inspector general review over the presence of classified material.
Sources familiar with Richman’s status at the FBI told Fox News that he was assigned to “special projects” by Comey, and had a security clearance as well as badge access to the building. Richman’s status was the subject of a Memorandum of Understanding. (read more)
A few paragraphs later in the article about Richman you might pay particular attention to this: “Richman’s portfolio included the use of encrypted communications by terror suspects.”
How did Daniel Richman review “encrypted communication”? Well, likely through access to the FBI/NSA database. The same database outlined by FISA Judge Rosemary Collyer:
It seems too coincidental to be disconnected. [Backstory]
When considering who were the FBI contractors, with special program access to the NSA database, conducting unauthorized searches and extracting results… there’s a specific type of contractor described by FISA Judge Rosemary Collyer. One who was able to work around the security protocols: [Page 21] “systems …. that do not interface with NSA’s query audit system“.
I have my suspicions, [backstory] but we would need to see the fully unredacted Collyer FISA report to get the answers.
I digress.
After it was revealed that Richman was an exclusive special government employee of FBI Director Comey; and after it was revealed that Richman was the go-between for the leaked memo distribution; James Comey said Daniel Richman was also his lawyer.
Calling Richman his personal lawyer, conveniently has the benefit of taking Richman away from the reach of the current DOJ investigators via attorney/client privilege.
So we await the IG report on James Comey which could come at any time; and I suspect there will be some good information included within it for those who do research. The primary question I have is whether the declination to prosecute now means the report will contain the actual memos.
Additionally, knowing this report is soon to be released it will be interesting to see how the DOJ responds to Judge Boasberg’s deadline in the FOIA case that involves the Comey memos.
Stay tuned…
People are saying Hannity just reported this as well, and that it is coming out tomorrow. Can anyone confirm?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can confirm. It is always coming out ‘tomorrow’.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Thanks Sean!
LikeLike
Like
LikeLike
dropping Thurs/Fri before a holiday sounds about right…
LikeLiked by 2 people
BIG holiday. Once Friday morning rolls around, folks are GONE for the long weekend. Fun, sun, beer, dogs, that sort of thing. I, for one, will be packing an iPad and extra Popcorn for my short little jaunt to The Cape.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve been buckled up since mid-March. I think I’ve developed a Deep Vein Thrombosis at this point, and I’m a little worried, TBH.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sean just said, it’s eminent and could be released as early as tomorrow.
It will be devastating to Comey
John Solomon just dropped a MOAB while on Hannity.
Obama communications with Iranian leader.
LikeLike
That Obama/Iran letter made me sit up and snap to attention!! Allowing the Iranians to continue to enrich uranium….WTH!!!
LikeLike
If Hannity ‘reported’ it based on his oft-claimed ‘sources’…it’s not likely to happen.
LikeLike
This is only the beginning. Only just a start.
Wouldn’t it be something if Obama’s opening computer/intel to all agencies –the night before he left 1600 Penn– helpful in the swamp drain?
LikeLike
The look of the pained, unhappy Tinman.
LikeLike
Can somebody, ANYBODY, that worked against President Trump please get arrested? Please!
LikeLiked by 10 people
^^ THIS!!! ^^
LikeLiked by 1 person
Separate liars rate separate reports…?
LikeLiked by 1 person
CNN: And we now go to CNN contributor and analyst Andy McCabe !
LikeLiked by 5 people
Myself. I can’t wait to see comeys house raided at 2 am with seat teams dogs tanks soldiers with ” assault rifles”.
Of course I’m dreaming.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hey Z,
If McCabe gets indicted & prosecuted, then CNN will actually become the Corrupt News Network after all!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Well you see Fredo, Comey told me to leak, so…..and he tried to blackmail President-elect Trump by showing him the Steele dossier…….and he also……
LikeLike
Lol!! Good one!
LikeLike
white·wash
/ˈ(h)wītˌwäSH,ˈ(h)wītˌwôSH/
The process of the DOJ investigating itself!
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Stay tuned…”
for another exciting chapter of As the Stomach Turns.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I feel like the entire report should be together in one ball of wax-Comey-McCabe-Brennan-Carlin-Strozk, etc. But I am going to assume that the Highlander had a reason for doing it this way-perhaps the tale is told better in parts I, II, III, etc.
LikeLike
Ozyman, hopefully dragging this mess out at longer periods of time will increase the panic and agony of the process for them until there are suicides or other means to eliminate problems.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This country is run by lawyers. Short of violence or grand theft or some blatant civil rights violation, these coup perpetrators planned their movements carefully to fall in the gray area of the law so they will never be prosecuted, never!
Sorry to say but true…..
LikeLike
Im disappointed in myself because Im getting my hopes up again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Glass half empty scenario.
Unfortunately, fellow DoJ swampers will attest that Comey meant well but just made a few mistakes along the way. For punishment he could be fined, stripped of whatever security clearances he may still have and accept a slightly reduced retirement parachute. He may live happily ever after as a well paid “expert consultant” for any FakeNews outlet that will have him.
Still ~~~ TRUMP 2020 ~~~
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m at the least enjoying the Comey and McCabe clatter. Hopefully, as Sundance noted, some of the delays on the declassified documents is due to the expected actions ahead.
LikeLiked by 1 person
James Comey is a traitorous woman trapped in a man’s body……….
LikeLike
We don’t know yet how many memos he wrote.
What we DO know is that he didn’t wirite a damn one regarding obama ! And THAT res ipsa loquitur.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We also don’t know how many of his memos are made-up shyt.
LikeLike
Sorry, admin
Change that last “word” to “stuff.”
LikeLike
Geez, we aren’t delicate little snowflakes around here, the word “shit” isn’t going to get anyone running to their Fainting Couches……
LikeLiked by 1 person
Weeks ago I used a word I guess I shouldn’t have: while I was allowed to continue posting, my posts didn’t show up until they were read and approved first. While I don’t think the word I used was anywhere near as vulgar or profane or impolite as many other words I was seeing in posts at the time, I do think that I should do a better job of censoring myself.
It’s really not about fearing that particular word will offend someone. Rather, it’s that language can go beyond salty and descent into pure filth rather quickly the way early rap lyrics in simply hip hop descended into pure filth very quickly.
LikeLike
“can descend”
LikeLike
Legal definition of res ipsa loquitur: a doctrine or rule of evidence in tort law that permits an inference or presumption that a defendant was negligent in an accident injuring the plaintiff on the basis of circumstantial evidence if the accident was of a kind that does not ordinarily occur in the absence of negligence.
https://www.merriam-webster.com/legal/res%20ipsa%20loquitur
TY, ChampagneReady!
Just grippin’ a twig here at The Treehouse; soaking it all in.
Learn something (Usually Many Somethings) every day!!
This is goodin!!
‘ Preciate it!
LikeLike
https://thehill.com/opinion/judiciary/455616-james-comeys-next-reckoning-is-imminent-this-time-for-leaking#.XUJGZJZBcuk.twitter
From Solomons article on 7/31…..
“Although a technical violation, the DOJ did not want to “make its first case against the Russia investigators with such thin margins and look petty and vindictive,” a source told me, explaining the DOJ’s rationale.”
“FIRST case” ??
Please let it be.
The optimist side of me thinks that McCabe is in the process of flipping and they are going after Comey.
LikeLike
“Skating away.Skating awayayay. Skating away on the thin ice of a new day.”- Jethro Tull
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great coup plotters have little coup plotters for to blame ’em
And little coup plotters have lesser coup plotters, and so ad infinitum
And the great coup plotters themselves, in turn, have greater coup plotters to rat on
While these again have greater still, and greater still, and so on
– De Morgan (updated)
LikeLike
so rats have fleas ad infinitum…?
woo hoo…!
LikeLike
Simply appointing Richman with SGE status and allowing him access to restricted searches should be a crime in itself. You can’t have an FBI Director simply handing out that status to his buds without proper departmental vetting. It’s like letting family members fool around on your office computer full of confidential information-although this be obviously MUCH more sensitive. And then naming his as his attorney to try and invoke privilege should not work, not when it cloaks apparent crimes. Recent example is businessman in Framingham CT who is suspected of murdering his wife who he was divorcing. His attorney apparently invited his wife over with nefarious plans. And vice-versa the attorney wasalso in divorce proceedings and his client also tried to meet with her under suspicious circumstances. The attorney client privilege was stripped by the court to show the malfeasance. (A bit like Strangers on a Train only here it was attorney and client-swap murders).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe you can’t have it, jut Jimbo did it!
LikeLike
Tickity Tock Tick Ticky Tock
LikeLike
Nothing will happen, if some justice were to be served it would have been by now.
Forget it.
Tell me again, please, about Barr and draining the swamp.
LikeLike
Whitaker had a segment on Fox. Short video clip in link
snip
“Former Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said the potential release of an inspector general report focusing on ex-FBI Director James Comey could shed new light on why he was fired.
Whitaker, who served in the interim between former Attorney General Jeff Sessions and current AG William Barr, claimed Wednesday on “The Story” that Comey and top brass operated as if they were “above the law.”
“I think it’s going to lay bare a lot of the rumors or innuendo we’ve heard,” he said of the potential release from the inspector general.
“It’s going to say specifically what Jim did leak and how he leaked it.””
https://www.foxnews.com/media/james-comey-ig-report-trump-memos-whitaker
LikeLike
I am happy to be wrong about my prior comment, but at this late stage I am cynical and jaded.
LikeLike
I hope to God it shines light on Comey for what he is, and has done!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Calling Richman his personal lawyer, conveniently has the benefit of taking Richman away from the reach of the current DOJ investigators via attorney/client privilege.”
Maybe this was covered previously or elsewhere… if DOJ identifies Richman as a Person Of Interest in a criminal investigation (or a target, for that matter), does that legally supersede his claims of privilege with respect to the investigation? I.e., he can’t hide behind “I’m Comey’s lawyer, therefore I can’t discuss X, Y, and Z”? I can’t believe somebody in his position as SGE can shield himself in that way.
Cheryl Mills was sort of in a similar situation, but DOJ granted her some dodgy blanket immunity.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“A company’s reliance on the attorney-client privilege provides a critical cloak of protection for attorneys to investigate potential misconduct and to remediate problems without any fear that the government or third parties will gain access to such information. As everyone knows, however, the attorney-client privilege is not absolute. Prosecutors regularly seek access to attorney-client communications using the crime-fraud exception, especially in white-collar cases.”
https://blog.volkovlaw.com/2018/08/crime-fraud-exception-to-attorney-client-privilege/
That is a decent summary of the exception, which has been around since the attorney/client privilege was conjured up. It’s common sense.
Whether it can be used is up to the court, based on the facts and allegations.
Richman and Comey communication showing agreement to act illegally is not protected from disclosure.
LikeLike
The report will likely point out multiple examples of how Comey violated not only FBI policy but US laws. His illegal actions will be undeniable. However, the report can not prove intent since the one witness who actually knows all about his intent is now his liar (sometimes referred to as lawyer) and is now fully behind the attorney/client privilege curtain. Please Toto, pull the curtain back. We all want to know who is putting out the smoke screens, smoke puffs and bull$hit. Brennan, ValJar, Yates, Hilliary, O’Failure, Sorryos, Xi, Putin, _-who is it? It could be any of these. I doubt Yates, Hilliary, O’Failure are smart enough. Any of the others are possible.
When, if ever, will we know the fate of the coup?
LikeLike
McCabe would probably know his “intent”.
LikeLike
For past couple years, some treepers would reply to articles like this with “wake me up when one of the scumbags is in handcuffs”
My internal reaction made me want to reply “be patient “
I have officially lost all patience.
Until Comey, Clapper, Brennan, McCabe, Stroke… anyone is being perp walked, i am stopping reading this hope porn from Soloman, York, Carter…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Rosenstein, swirling in toilet vortex…hee hee hee…
LikeLike
The only problem is that it keeps swirling around but never goes down-finally!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Funny, the Comey/Mueller/Weismann team had no problem skipping around attorney-client standards and practices. (Is it a law? I don’t actually know) Turn about would at least appear to be fair play. I know the media would lose themselves if anyone of the Trump administration did what the C/M/W team did. More hypocrisy. I’d just love it if Trump tweeted something about “what if they raided Comey’s attorney? would that be okay? could we invite CNN?”
LikeLike
No higher calling than make Comey arrested for treason.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was a pessimist, but I am feeling more optimistic that some Justice will be done. Just feeling the vibes.
I predict Sundance will soon trot out THE BIG UGLY once again…which will mean, of course, that he was right from the beginning…and God Bless him for his fine work.
LikeLiked by 2 people
let me guess he lacked candor but didn’t intend to break the law, so he needs some training and is welcome to be head of the FIB again
Not getting my hopes up for anything other than a nothing burger. Hope I’m wrong
LikeLike
Really? This shoe is dropping story is so old. Glad to see the IG has ‘top men’ government clock watchers all over this. Good grief know wonder Weinstein was such a ‘rock start’. Only guy that worked. Albeit for the coup plotters.
LikeLike
Horowitz is an empty suit so don’t expect much!
LikeLike
In other words, Richman had administrator access, like Eric Snowden, to the NSA database. with now reports on what he viewed. This was a perfect way for the obama administration to spy on various campaigns.
LikeLike
Access and a simple, it appears, way around the system keeping record of how the system was used. That’s another layer of issues.
LikeLike
Yep! Tomorrow
Hannity just said it.
It’s eminent and maybe as early as tomorrow
LikeLike
I’m just hoping that Joe DiGenova doesn’t go on the air tonight and say that the Comey Report is definitely coming out tomorrow.
If that happens we won’t see lot for months, if ever. 😏
LikeLike
Everything important always drops on a holiday weekend.
LikeLike
I’ll sure hold my breath that anything more than a slap on the wrist for trying to overthrow a president is handed down.
LikeLike
When does the IG do a report on the little snowflake snake named Rosenstein?
That is the little viper that keep it all covered up
LikeLike
Holy smoking gun! A memo between Obama and the Iranian leader, where Obama promises Iran they can continue to enrich uranium!!! Did I hear that right!!!!!????? HUGE
LikeLike
I cant bear to watch Hannity, did he just say that?
LikeLike
John Solomon reported there are 3 memos/letters that are blockbuster and this is one of them!
LikeLike
Comey grants an NYT lawyer access to an unaudited NSA system that tracks foreign contacts.
NYT lawyer uses the NSA data to develop and craft narratives.
When everything falls apart, Comey hires the NYT lawyer personally, establishing attorney-client privilege.
This chain of events is approved by the FBI’s own legal team.
This is Mafia type strategizing at the highest levels of government.
LikeLike
It’s clear he’s not getting charged. He didn’t have anyone from the lawfare group primitively write an op ed. Case closed.
To sum it up, here is a sneak peek:
IG- Mr Comey acted unethically and did things that sound to the layman as
Criminal offenses. And they would be right if he wasn’t in the second of a two tiered justice system. So we are recommending Jim say five Hail Marys and and Our Father and all his crimes may be forgiven. To the rest of you “Americans” wanting justice, eat it. We don’t answer to you.
LikeLike
PREEMPTIVELY
LikeLike
Yawn.
LikeLike
This whole thing was one giant conspiracy. Each individual act can be ascribed to incompetence, vague regulations, simply ignorance, or lacking “criminal intent”. It’s only when all acts are examined together do we get to the real crimes. When I hear that Horowitz is issuing a separate report on any topic I immediately assume that it will be buried.
LikeLike