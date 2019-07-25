Comey Memo Update: DOJ Requests More Time to Respond – More Effort to Block Release…

In our opinion the content of the diary by former FBI Director James Comey, as outlined in what has formally been called “The Comey Memos”, is devastating to the U.S. Department of Justice and FBI. How do we know? Because the FBI is fighting like hell to keep even descriptions of the memo(s) content from becoming public.
Here’s something you don’t see CTH say every day…. We’re on the side of CNN !
Rather complex backstory with citations HERE and HERE and HERE and HERE.
In the background of what was The Mueller Investigation, there was a FOIA case where the FBI was fighting to stop the release of the Comey memos.
Within that courtroom fight Mueller’s lead FBI agent David Archey wrote a series of declarations to the court describing the content of the memos and arguing why they should be kept classified.
The FOIA fight shifted.
The plaintiff, CNN, argued for public release of the content of the FBI agent’s descriptions, now known as the “Archey Declarations”.
Hat Tip Techno Fog for the latest court filing update. As you can see from the filing graphic, the DOJ is requesting more time to file a response to a motion that would force them to release the “Archey Declarations” [detailed explanations of what’s inside the Comey Memos].
After a lengthy back-and-forth legal contest, on June 7th Judge James E Boasberg agreed to allow the FBI to keep the Comey memo content hidden, but instructed the DOJ/FBI to release the content of the Archey Declarations.
On July 5th, the U.S. Department of Justice -under Attorney General Bill Barr- while waiting until the last minute (28 days since prior ruling), filed a motion [full pdf below] to block the release of the Archey Declarations, despite the June 7th court order.
On July 19th, CNN filed a motion against the FBI and DOJ to force the release of the Archey Declarations (full pdf below).
On July 25th, today, the DOJ filed a response requesting more time to reply.
The FBI wants these declarations hidden.
Here’s the righteous filing from CNN which demands the DOJ and FBI to comply with the prior ruling of June 7th, (embed pdf below – cloud pdf link here):
.
The DOJ is requested more time, August 2nd, 2019, to respond to the CNN motion.
CNN wants the June 7th ruling enforced and the Archey Declarations, which describe the content of the Comey memos, released. So do we.
David Archey was the FBI lead agent on Robert Mueller’s team. Archey replaced Peter Strzok when Strzok was removed. Yes, Archey’s declarations might possibly describe material evidence the DOJ (either Durham or Howowitz) are using in ongoing matters. However, THIS IS IMPORTANT – the DOJ and FBI have never made that assertion.
Therefore the argument that the DOJ and FBI are holding some current investigative interest in keeping the Comey memos hidden is null on face value.
That’s why we support CNN’s position.
BACKGROUND – Again, if transparency in conduct of the DOJ and FBI during 2016 is the expressed goal of Attorney General Bill Barr, then his current department fighting to keep descriptions of FBI memorandum hidden from public review runs exactly counter to that intent.
This DOJ activity does not bode well for a narrative of Bill Barr is an honest broker. This is an example of how to cover-up material that is damaging to the institution.
To be fair, Attorney General Bill Barr may not be aware the United States Department of Justice Civil Division, Federal Programs Branch, is fighting this court ordered release.
However, the DOJ Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Division is Jody Hunt. That name might be familiar to you because Jody Hunt was Jeff Sessions former chief-of-staff.
Asst. AG Jody Hunt most certainly knows his office is fighting to keep the FBI descriptions of the Comey memos hidden from the public.
Despite the original media FOIA lawsuit coming from CNN -vs- DOJ, there is no-one in the MSM covering this story. Here is the July 5th DOJ filing:
.
Here’s the background on the June 7th, 2019, ruling as we shared at the time:
Judge Boasberg was deciding what could be publicly released, meaning current redactions removed, based on two connected events: (#1) The content of the Comey Memos; and (#2) the declarations of lead FBI agent for Robert Mueller’s special counsel, David Archey, in describing those memos. CNN had filed a lawsuit to gain full access.
[Note: the descriptions of the Comey memos by FBI agent David Archey are known as the “Archey Declarations” – Read Here.]
For those who may not be aware, there are so many memos (dozens) when assembled they seem to make up an actual diary of moment-by-moment events, during the FBI investigation of Donald Trump, as documented by FBI Director James Comey.
♦ In the issue of the redactions within the Comey Memos, the judge doesn’t remove them. Some are ordered to be removed, some are approved to stay in place. The Comey memo aspect, and the redaction decision, is basically a splitting of the baby 50/50. It will be interesting, but meh, maybe not too much detail. – CNN ARTICLE
The issues argued by the FBI lawyers to keep the Comey memos hidden surround sources and methods. The judge generally agreed to the potential for compromise, but also outlined several sections of redactions within the Comey memos where that argument doesn’t hold up. [The judge has read the fully unredacted memo content.]
♦ However, on the issue of the Archey Declarations there’s an opportunity for some very interesting information to surface. Here’s an example of currently existing redactions within the Archey Declarations:
And stunningly, yes, STUNNINGLY, Judge Boasberg has ordered the Archey declarations to be fully released to the public WITHOUT REDACTIONS. See pages 34 and 35 of the ruling.
That means all those black boxes in the example above will be removed and CNN will be allowed the fully unredacted content of the declarations by FBI Agent David Archey.
CTH remains very interested.
The Comey Memos cut to the heart of the issues Special Counsel Robert Mueller said were outside his purview. The Comey Memos describe the FBI operation and intent during the 2016 election. The Archey Declarations describe the Comey Memos.
The content could be very revealing.
Why isn’t Bill Barr engaged on such highly visible and contentious issues like this?
I mean — DOJ stonewalling has been commonplace since forever. Is AG Barr supportive of such a reflex, even in the face of court orders to release information?
Does the institution always and forever have to be protected?
I, for one, am very suspicious of Barr. The Mueller/Rosenstein team had already raided two Trump associates with SWAT teams and filed charges at this juncture.
Barr may be sandbagging. Absolutely zero has been visibly done by him yet, vis a vis the attempted coup d’etat of our President. Just wtf evidence does he need?
What I can’t reconcile, though, is how Barr’s sandbagging meshes with his public statements and his appointment of Durham. It may be theater, but it seems unnecessary to have gone that far. If he wanted to give the appearance that the investigators were being investigated he could have prolonged the Huber smokescreen. Likewise, he could have said ‘the Trump investigation was handled by the book for a counter intelligence investigation’ but he didn’t. He very specifically pointed out that he had concerns about the predicate to that investigation.
He wants to exhaust the interest of the public, on both sides of the political aisle. At 71 years of age, I have witnessed, and been personally subjected to, institutional lack of honest, responsible action many times; I know what it looks like, and feels like. Barr is acting like a traitor to the American people. The easiest way to prove this to yourself is to look at the various photos of him SMILING. Just smiling (even grinning, even laughing). An honest, responsible man would NOT BE smiling, grinning, laughing (and yes, playing bagpipes) under the circumstances of the last two years, of the inquisition of President Trump, while being in the position of the one man who can redress the wrongs. Too many people refused to see this in the case of Sessions; now they are replaying their incompetent judgment with Barr. I remember a movie, maybe 20 years ago now, about a woman being repeatedly abused by her husband, despite her going to the police, and even after getting promises of protection and a court order. The key scene was one where here husband intrudes upon a backyard gathering where she is — despite the court order against his coming near her — and starts viciously beating her. A policeman shows up, and amazingly stands by uncertain (“is it just a domestic dispute; should I get involved?”) while the husband nearly kills her, and slashes her face to pieces.
That’s how I saw Sessions; that’s how I see Barr. Vomitous protectors of the institutions, and placid onlookers to ongoing vicious crimes.
…and the movie was a true story — just like the ongoing attempted coup d’etat of our elected President is a reality.
I care less about protecting institutions. What I care about is protecting the people of the United States. America protection is what interests me.
You have every right to be…
They are still operating like they were in charge.
I am also confused why Trump won’t instruct them to make it public. He could do it, he has the authority to declassify. He just delegated the authority to AG Barr, not ceded it.
He’s too busy wandering around in Alaska and playing bagpipes.
What Bill Barr’s reasons for doing what he does is up to question. I’m pretty sure Bill Barr knows everything that’s going on.
I got this gut feeling Trump will unload some MOABs on the Dems during the next 5 weeks while congress is on recess would be great timing
Boy, if the democrats weren’t struggling on life-support before, they now have certainly flat-lined and on their way to the morgue…
Good riddance… Progress your way to the grave… fools.
Apparently, it does!
How is it some US District judge in Hawaii or some other liberal bastion can stop a Trump policy or executive order in its tracks and this judges order is evaded and ignored?
You know if Barr doesn’t know about this then there are a lot of things he is unaware of….Things about RR and Wray
Yeah, that “to be fair, maybe Barr doesn’t know” is steer manure. Seen Barr interviewed, and he’s no Mueller.
Barr knows his left shoe from his right, can tie them and dress himself, and is a very astute dude.
He knows whats going on with this case, he knows a heavy hitter has been moved in for the Flynn prosecution team, and there is a list, getting longer every day, of the things Barrs DOJ is doing, that they shouldn’t, and not doing that they should, if Barr is a good guy “white hat”.
He came in to try to repair the damage to the institutiom, NOT to tear it down, or even rehabilitate it. Just give it some bondo, and a new coat of paint.
IMHO
Why is the Clinton/Comey network pushing so hard for their release? If it was Tom Fitton’s FOIA, I would take my hammer up to DC to help beat on that stone wall but there is an anti-Trump motive for CNN to spend their bucks. Does their release nullify their value as evidence if I should live long enough to see a Comey trial?
Somebody leak to Nadler that the Comey memos contain evidence of Trump/Russia collusion. Time for another fake news leak to “sources close to the matter”. It would be like mailing a letter to yourself laced with anthrax. More popcorn.
maybe Barr is the one blocking….because things in the Comey Diary likely would need to be used for prosecution…they can not release them to the public if they will be used in a court of law. Be wary- if CNN is on one side, make sure you are on the other. They are not really a network any longer- they are bought and paid for by Oatar to destabilize the US…they have also bribed much of the Dems. Who knows if Comey is not in that group!
I do know it’s all going down this year!
Mommy, why does Daddy insist on getting skates for his birthday? Well honey, Daddy has learned how to skate and now he wants to see if he can become a professional skater!
Daddy loves to skate…
Sessions 2.0 Activate!!!
Really ?
C’mon Barr…stop all the stalling! You were given the authority to release it all, so do it!!! The institutions are corrupt and beyond saving. Let them burn and maybe we can start over…or maybe they should just be thrown onto the scrap heap of history for good!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Vikingmom;
He was given the authority to SEE all the material, and make the decision whether to declassify or not, as I read it.
NO “guarantee” of declassifying and releasing to the public was made.
And, we hopefully learned from the fall of USSR; we can’t EVER, again think we have consigned these hateful ideologies to the scrapheap of history.
Cause then we let our guard down, and before we know it,…”Its Baaaaack!”
If they are Comey’s memos or notes to himself, why couldn’t they be nothing but more made up BS to disparage the President with nothing but opinion and innuendos that will just hype up the MSM for another round of impeachment screaming demands???
I’m not sure I trust anything from the pen of Comey.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And in the end if only Archey Declarations get revealed it’s like the telephone game, He gets to interpret Comey’s words and insert his framing of what Comey was saying.
Again, more opportunity to twist and manipulate words to hurt PT IMO.
And if CNN wants them it can only mean they may know exactly what these interpreted declarations say and IMO that is not good.
Bogey,
CNN filed the request, back when Comey was a bad guy, for reopening the investigation on Hillary. Before he became the media darling, by getting fired by PDJT.
They are CONTEMPORANEOUS notes, written WHILE the coup was being set up. Who, what, etc. Names of everyone involved, and what they did.
And, he filed them away, with the FBI, while he worked there. They are his personal insurance policy. Of COARSE they are written as CYA, and so in them he comes off clean, and EVERYBODY else comes off dirty.
Thats the point; thats,why he is using them to blackmail everyone else to protect him, and thats why they are important; they tell everyone else involved, and what they did.
Its both a riad map and a timeline, from inception to Comey being fired.
If they were bad Mueller would have acted on it wouldn’t he?
Comey can say all he wants to try to expand voluminous notes but you have to independently verify whatever is said to have happened.
>>”Comey can say all he wants to try to expand voluminous notes but you have to independently verify whatever is said to have happened.”
You only need to do that if you’re in a court of law. if Comey says that Trump eats small children in his memos, the press will run with that story, and the Democrats will call for further investigations to determine if Trump discriminates against children of color in his children eating habits.
Yeah but… when he wrote them, info that is out now, wasn’t out back then, but was hidden from the sheep.
Now that so much was revealed it could discredit his memo and expose his lies.
That could be an issue for him.
For example if he says Mifsud was a dangerous Russian or something already discredited, there goes his plan.
Keep in mind, Trump was investigated for 2 years and nothing.
Comey’s memo has nothing to hurt Trump or it would have been out.
Also DiGenova said many crooks interviewed by the IG are changing their stories or “remembering things better”
Well in a documented memo, you can’t claim that. Its all documented. Good luck changing that story
Since the court has possession of these declarations, the judge could release them at any time now that the only response the judge has received is one of delay, correct?
Tomorrow is Friday and a good time for their release. After all, who would know?
Why would comey write memos if not to cover his own butt. Why do we expect these memos to be reveltory?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Absolutely he’s covering his but. But Comey wasn’t driving the bus is my guess..
LikeLiked by 1 person
The memos were Comey’s suicide vest. “Try to make me the patsy and I’ll blow us ALL up.” Thing is, Barr now holds the detonator switch. Why not detonate? I would suggest that timing is everything.
Barr’s no Polyanna. He knows full well that Crossfire Hurricane (and its origins) wasn’t a criminal matter, or an intelligence matter, or a counterintelligence matter. It was purely political: an attempted political coup d’état. It is appropriate that the response to the coup, the dismantling of it, also be handled politically.
My guess is the disclosure of this and other revelatory information about the coup and the participants will be timed for maximum impact on the 2020 elections, maximum damage to the democrats.
(As an aside, note the democrats are now desperate to force everyone to view Crossfire Hurricane through a lens of criminality, not politics. Thus yesterday’s harping on indictment of a president. “It’s a criminal matter! It’s a criminal matter!” No. It’s not. It’s political. And their blood must run cold when Trey Gowdy reminds his audience that the penalty for losing a political coup is hanging. Did everyone catch that in the video in the thread below? Hillary knew. No illusions on her part)
LikeLiked by 1 person
I missed that Trey Gowdy bit about losing a political coup.
I agree. Comey is shrewd enough to know that, at some point, the memos he wrote to himself (and which he frequently referenced) would be demanded as evidence. So, of course, they were written to be entirely self-serving.
Yeah but when based on lies always backfires.
Now that we have seen testimonies, documents, PapaD’s book, spies revealed etc
His memo could incriminate him.
A HIGHER LOYALTY James Comey = MULTITUDE, MULTITUDES – Lt. Keefer (The Caine Mutiny)
LikeLiked by 1 person
and here I thought Cardinal Comey’s book was based on his memos.
What they have in common is they are both written by self-centered disloyal egoists.
Funny thing, while A HIGHER LOYALTY is a real book and MULTITUDES, MULTITUDES
is a fictional book in a real book, they are about the same subject.
Cowards acts of betrayal for self promotion.
Go figure.
I consistently find more truth about human nature in works of fiction than in non-fiction.
What’s on my night stand now?
The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial / A Drama in Two Acts / Herman Wouk
MANUAL FOR COURTS-MARTIAL / UNITED STATES (2019 EDITION)
(I like to stay ahead of the curve)
I’m now wondering whether the CI mentioned is Ferrante.
MOAC (Mother of All Coverups) by the most corrupt entities this nation has ever known..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well I’m sure CNN will only show the portions which will put forward the psycho agenda they espouse.
It gets released to everyone I believe.
Yes and only CTH will show it in its entirety
CNN must think these memos have very incriminating info on Trump, so they want them to go after Trump. I’m betting these memos are bad for the FBI, CIA, And DOJ as it will name names on who was involved.
CNN very probably already knows that is in the memos. If they want them released it is so that they have the cover to talk about what’s in them. Recall how the ‘Steele Dossier” was forced into the news. This is the “Comey Dossier’.
“CNN must think these memos have very incriminating info on Trump”
I totally agree… OH, THE IRONY!!! they don’t know what sorta Pandora’s Box From The Seventh Circle Of Hell they are opening!!!
Because they’re idiots, that’s why. Or maybe the first 27 Boomerangs knocked them into a stupor. But, whatever… keep pokin’ away there, CNN. Much appreciated.
I hope Barr’s excuse is not overloading the news cycle given the Mueller testimony. The LSM media giants can’t walk and chew gum at the same time, while most blogs have limited staff to churn through a dozen scandals released at the same time. With so many topics to cover, Sundance and Team do a remarkable job keeping this site on breaking news without sacrificing the details.
Per chance, they are taking the same vitamins as our president? When do they sleep?
Anyway, the dominoes must be aligned for a case to hold together. I believe our Lurking Lawyer as others more familiar with legal intricacies have reminded us of that earlier today. Too much publicity might result in the argument that the defendant cannot get a fair trial.
He could also be withholding these Archey notes to prevent further smear jobs on our President. You have to consider who wrote them and why.
Ah so! Such a puzzlement!
Is Barr protecting the institutions (FBI and DOJ)? Is this what we can expect with the rest of the declassification’s?
Someone start a list
Quite frankly, I’ve always believed that the institutions will be protected to some extent. They have to be. I think it is a case of the patient being SO cancer ridden that eliminating all the cancer would kill the patient. I believe there will be some public accountability, but it will not be everyone we know that should answer (for example, I doubt Obama would be charged) and the rest will just become persona non grata and essentially get shut out of DC but with no legal proceedings.
Cancer is typically associated with a great many mutations making the patient often times dysfunctional even if they manage to survive the treatment. Question: is a poor quality of life better than none? Will a surviving FBI and DOJ be better than starting over again?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think it’s a question of ‘quality of life’ I think it’s a question of whether the country could survive a complete loss of trust in our judicial system. We’re seeing signs already – open harassment of LEO’s, utter contempt for the law, the courts and law enforcement. That, to me, is the constitutional crisis we need to worry about – what happens when 50.1% of the population ceases to have any faith in or respect for laws?
I believe no one will be prosecuted. They will have to go to “Political bias” training, and the FISA system will be reworked, but nothing will actually change. I am a pessimist about it, but reality is not convincing me to be optimistic. So if it is good for the goose, it is good for the gander. Trump can use the same weapons against whomever runs. Fair play?
I am getting my “Political bias” training now, after reading all of these posts.
So, in response to Trump’s declassification order, Barr’s DOJ fights to keep secret court-ordered release of materials damaging to the Resistance?
Recall that Lawfare, the NYT, and Mueller has had this info for almost two years.
How long can Barr mollify Trump with sweet nothings and fake bellicose bluster on Fox?
I have not been following this since Techno Fog has. But a couple of legal thoughtsl.
Barr almost certainly is not briefed on this, as is way down in the Swamp weeds. IMO is also not important. The Comey memos may of may not take down Comey. FISA abuse surely does, and is more central to the ‘soft coup’ narrative.
This effort shows how deeply rooted and self protective the DC swamp is. But lets put first things first. First Cut off the snakes head (have done this twice as an Eagle Scout to teach youngsters how to eat otherwise threatening rattlers), then you teavh to do two things.
1. Stay clear of the head, cause involuntary reflexes will still cause it to bite and inject venom—for hours.
2. Very ostentatiously skin, gut, and cook the body. Tastes lie chicken. And Rattler tail goes to the most deserving under your ‘Boy Scout command’, usually a wide eyed youngster.
Hummmmmm! lol
Rarely mentioned – when is the OIG investigation into Leaking Comey revealed?
It seems much narrower and focused. Are they going to do a duel public reveal, or public burial?
Wild guess … BHO implicated?
That would be my guess.
But IMHO he’s not too big to fail either. He can fit into an orange jumpsuit just as well as anyone.
I read something the day that the last 6 (?) presidents in Peru are in jail?
When Barr was sworn-in , did anyone hear, anything about, unless the FBI and DOJ would be embarrassed?
I am beginning to wonder if the authority to declassify documents was given to the AG in order to protect the FBI and DOJ? I guess, this will be made clear, soon.
Comey wrote these memos specifically as a weapon against Trump. I doubt if there’s anything especially damaging to the Deep State in there. Or not anything any more damaging than all the vast amount of damaging information which has already come out and been ignored by Congress.
The visible Mueller testimony yesterday before Congress about the FBI obstruction of justice investigation (which is now closed) might influence the judge to say time to release the information.
Transcript at link of the original CNN vs. FBI secret court hearing on January 22, 2018:
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/5992989-CNN-Comey-Memos-ICEP-Proffer-Transcript.html#document/p1
Release of the memos at this time might damage Durham’s investigation / prosecution of the case against Comey et al.
We can’t know but it’s a possibility.
The following opinion is not intended in any way to construe any advocation for violence:
The FBI needs to be burned to the ground. All current and former employees of the FBI at any level need to be imprisoned. Any convictions obtained by use of testimony or evidence provided by the FBI must be overturned, and any new trials be thrown out or acquitted.
Guilty until proven innocent: a dose of mewler, the past FBLie director, for all of em.
On the second day of reflecting on the Mueller hearing, fragments of thought suggest there is a possibility Mueller was play-acting and took one for the team. They knew the ammo the Republicans were going to use on him, we all did. Could they not have been using the Comey defense; -by getting it all out there, defuses it- It all was aired without too much damage. For the Democrats, he stuck to the report, which they already expected. They already knew there was no impeachment coming, they had voted it down the day before. For the Republicans he turned damaging inquiries into old news, just by slurring speech and feeble actions, sure he dribbled some crumbs, thereby protected the whole rotten culture. We imagine the bad guys to be a small specific core, when it is possible it is the whole damn bunch, cadres all, march in unison. This is only a highly speculative theory and holds no bearing to what was witnessed July 24th. (?)
We need a little more clarification as to the scope and number of the “Comey Memos”.
April 2018, the DoJ released what were then described as the Comey memos. Those memos were little more than Comeys biased assessment of President Trumps character and summaries of various conversations with the President. Most everything in the those memos was published in “A Higher Loyalty”.
After a big build up and the usual stonewalling, stalling and redacting the memos of April 2018 proved incredibly shallow. Not surprising given the source.
The Jackie Gleason Honeymooners sketch would always end with Gleason/Kramden saying to his wife:”Baby, you’re the greatest!”
Comey’s ego-centered memos to himself probably end much the same way: “Comey, you’re the greatest!”
My hunch is they describe in great detail names of those involved which until now have been speculated but not proven to be part of the coup
After reading for many months of this corruption, murder, lying, coverup it should be possible in all fairness. Any such future criminal action taken by any taxpayer, the taxpayer must be given free sharpies and allowed to black out any statements or evidence used connecting him/her to the activity.
Furthermore in his/her defense they must also be allowed to pick their top AG. Since all previous AG, DOJ, FBI people have been praised for being naturally honest and strict enforcer of “the law” such as Holder, Comey, RR, Sessions etc and now Barr. Set forth to prevent the exposure of certain friends, friends of friends, Departments, Country/(ies) connected VIP’s etc for the advancement of the corruption to be paid for and supported by future Taxpayers.
Why are taxpayers charged under the full extent of the law for their activities and yet these so called justice people cya all their connections! IMO, most American Citizens ware adult pants. If the end results ends friendships, destroys organizations, government departments, country status, whatever! Time to get on with getting on and deal the cards. The law must be the law for all.
The Epstein’s in and out of government being allowed to always have the Taxpayer bend over and grab ankles must end now. They are no different than the one named Epstein. One big happy family.
Maybe change AG or DOJ cause currently neither resemble anything of honesty.
2020 MAGA/KAG
Yes! RELEASE THE MEMOS!!!!
Jody Hunt is obstructing justice.
The Comey memos are already in the hands of the public. Comey gave the memos to his friend Daniel Richman, who in turn gave them to the New York Times.
On that fact alone, the memos should be released without any redactions.
If any one believes that Barr is not involved, I have a bridge to sell to them
These aren’t the Comey Memos you are thinking of. The few Comey gave Wittes to publish are far from the corpus of his self-serving work, which comprises a vast quantity of highly detailed Dear Diary compositions which appear to be Comey’s as yet unpublished stay out of Gitmo card, it appears to detail the vast majority of the Coup.
These contain so much Spy-vs-Spy information that it is almost guaranteed to be redacted into solid blocks of black on every page should it ever be released at all. Even the Archey declarations, which is simply the Mueller Team’s Stzrok replacement’s argument for keeping them concealed is redacted to death. This is the single document in question at this time, and the DOJ is playing for keeps.
In my many years as an IG, I would occasionally turn up a document of major significance to my eventual final report, but with such immediate ramifications (often involving troop safety) that I felt compelled to brief its existence to the Directing Authority sooner rather than later. In so doing, I would likely skew the findings and recommendations in my report since I had “flushed the quarry” early, so to speak, and allowed the big game to escape (or at least prepare a CYA story that might not have been crafted had I been able to confront the culprits when I was fully prepared – “you don’t know what I know” I would usually warn someone I was about to interview in an effort to “encourage” truth telling…didn’t always work, sigh, but it was worth a shot). I think an example of such an action might be IG Horowitz informing Mueller of the text messages between Romeo & Juliet which led to their dismissal rather than monitor such traffic to see where it leads…but, as always, I could be wrong,
So, as some have already posited, is it possible that the documents being held back are vital to the narrative being crafted by the IG or Durham and their early release might allow for some sudden “recollections” within the Deep State that would be deemed “more accurate” than previous interviews? Here’s hoping…but I am an optimist and I fully understand what DOJ IG members are going through as they try to discover and verify the facts in this case. Good luck guys…can’t wait to peruse your prose.
Should Chris Wray be fired for botching the Nikolas Cruz-tip at Parkland or for Obstructing of Justice?
Yes.
Considering the use to which their Sources and Methods have been put, we damn well need to know what those Sources and Methods are!
Oh, Sundance sides with CNN; (insert exploding head emoji here).
Only thing I can think of is they want everything to be released at once so that no misunderstandings occur; so that things aren’t taken out of context. That’s all I can come up with. There may be some very negative things Inspector Clouseau has said in those memos that is not backed up.
I still think they should be released, but that’s my only rationale; perhaps waiting for something else to be determined factually rather than release Comey’s version of “by the book”
