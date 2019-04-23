James Comey’s Unpaid “Special Government Employee” Daniel Richman…

When considering who were the FBI contractors, with special program access to the NSA database, conducting unauthorized searches and extracting results… there’s a specific type of contractor described by FISA Judge Rosemary Collyer. One who was able to work around the security protocols: [Page 21] “systems …. that do not interface with NSA’s query audit system“.
In 2018 congressman Jim Jordan made mention of an issue where James Comey had a special employee on assignment ‘off-the-books’. People started asking questions and Fox News Catherine Herridge detailed how Daniel Richman held special access privileges to the FBI, as an outcome of former FBI Director James Comey authorizing his friend as a “Special Government Employee” or SGE.
(VIA FOX) […] The professor, Daniel Richman, confirmed the special status in response to an inquiry from Fox News, while referring other questions, including on the scope of his work, to the FBI.
“I did indeed have SGE status with the Bureau (for no pay),” Richman wrote in an email.
Richman emerged last year as the former FBI director’s contact for leaking memos documenting his private discussions with President Trump – memos that are now the subject of an inspector general review over the presence of classified material. Sources familiar with Richman’s status at the FBI told Fox News that he was assigned to “special projects” by Comey, and had a security clearance as well as badge access to the building. Richman’s status was the subject of a Memorandum of Understanding. (read more)
Wait, let’s look at something here.
From the article the benefits included: “Sources familiar with Richman’s status at the FBI told Fox News that he was assigned to “special projects” by Comey, and had a security clearance as well as badge access to the building. Richman’s status was the subject of a Memorandum of Understanding.”
A few paragraphs later, this: “Richman’s portfolio included the use of encrypted communications by terror suspects.”
Oh my. Well, well, well… You see what’s being described here. There’s only one way to gain access to “encrypted communications” and that means having access to the FBI and NSA database.
Accepting he obviously had such access…. what would be the probability that Daniel Richman was one of these?
.
Sundance, your work is simply without parallel. Great nugget!
LikeLiked by 22 people
Exactly, Steph. “Amazing” has become overused to the max but nevertheless, I am in fact amazed by Sundance’s consistently brilliant research, reporting, and ability to tie things together. And it’s all based on facts – imagine that!
Not difficult at all to imagine that many, many people in very high places keep tabs on the latest at the Treehouse. Are we fortunate or what?!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Savant
LikeLiked by 2 people
By far the best education I have ever had, and I’ve had a great deal of it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We must now include Simpson, Jacoby, and Richman in the small group. They were spying and needed to cover that. Richman leaked because he was part of the team and needed the SC to cover his tracks.
The day after they got busted for spying, Jacoby went to the WH. We need to ask where Simpson and Richman were on that day… Who did they meet with?
LikeLiked by 1 person
From Sundance’s 702 entry earlier today:
“While the audit was ongoing, due to the severity of the results that were identified, Admiral Mike Rogers stopped anyone from using the 702(17) “about query” option, and went to the extraordinary step of blocking all FBI contractor access to the database on April 18, 2016 (keep these dates in mind).”
From the Page 84 above: “FBI discontinued the above described access…as of April 18, 2016.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
We know when Rogers shut it down. We don’t know when they might have gotten wind of the audit and it would seem somebody would have had to have been asking questions prior to the shutdown. This is an unknown item.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Early March. Audit began on March 9th, 2016.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Looks like SGE was redacted before contractors in text. Wonder how many SGE contractors there were or still are.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That guy gives me the creeps. And I will not speculate on what went on with Comey during their times together.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Too late!
LikeLike
Another liberal lawfare worm with the keys to the candy store and no ethical base to constrain their behavior. Lock them up. Lock them all up.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Only one word is needed here:
TRAITOR.
IF America had a justice system, Comey would be in a dayglo jumpsuit in general population Attica.
LikeLiked by 1 person
xxl neon orange
Trump is more angry at Comey than some we’ve all noticed.
There’s a reason
LikeLike
With no pays says to be he was compensated in other ways, and he is trying to stay on the down low. Should not be allowed. What type of clearance would he have? Did he already have clearance or did the Weasel give him that also.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seems like he would need Top Secret, SCI, SI/TK with a polygraph to have access to that database… and the Weasel can’t ‘give’ him that, oldumb, but he sure as hell can heavily facilitate it. More abuse.
LikeLiked by 6 people
With no pays says to me he was compensated in other ways, and he is trying to stay on the down low. Should not be allowed. What type of clearance would he have? Did he already have clearance or did the Weasel give him that also.
LikeLike
“Volunteers” love causes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or he profited from insider trading and black market information sales.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bosom Buddies
LikeLiked by 3 people
a little lower and on the backside.
LikeLike
Is it love or only confusion?
LikeLike
As Bobby Boucher’s mama said, “it was only lust.”
LikeLike
…or only collusion?
LikeLike
confused love…
LikeLike
The plausible deniability stuff is crumbling into dust. Thanks, sundance.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He didn’t have special clearance in 2017 when Comey gave him those classified memos.who in turn gave them to a reporter.
LikeLiked by 2 people
i just assumed that he received his status so he could leak for Comey
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s almost certain that the access made him work as a leak conduit and not the other way around. Comey would not have been able to grant him anything after he was fired so the access had to have been already set up prior to the leaks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep. And if Comey didn’t leak classified stuff because Richman had security clearance then Richman is the one who committed the felony when he leaked to the Post. They can’t have it both ways.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Richman is a “special government employee” with top security clearance and NSA Database access, he surely has secrecy contracts on file, with “warnings” about keeping information secure, periodic briefings, certifications, etc. Leaking comey memos, misusing NSA Databases for personal searches (on behalf of comey “special projects”) perhaps outside of the FISA requirements, could be a very big problem fer the perfesser.
On the other hand, Hillary had such agreements, “warnings”, training, certifications and and criminal non-disclosure laws for classified materials, and had no consequences for losing all her records to the Chinese, and weiner’s non-secret pervert laptop.
LikeLiked by 3 people
All you need is a prosecutor who plays on the side of the Law and not the “cause”. Do any exist?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great comment, Evergreen
LikeLiked by 1 person
are there any worried traitor$?
bm and company had 2+ years of a relatively unabated, jump start to obfuscate, and help to make a cold trail, or to create a myriad of extra misleading forks in the re-discovery process, or to build in alibi’s etc …. to run out the clocks…and / or to let the public interest to become sidetracked …
p.s.
but remember,
the conspirators of the Salem PA. witch hunts were eventually discovered, and exposed / tried / jailed – but, it was far, far from easy (by the conspirators design).
[ supposedly the conspirators have backwardsly “progressed” to be smarter than that time in U.S. history – and this time have had the help of a complicit, wide ranging media / propaganda and a subsequent mis-informed citizenry to help carry their dirty waters – for years… ]
p.s.t.
Also keep a wary eye out for other designed (chaos) distractions (serious matters), blame games on the back, or front sides…… etc. (persecutions, illegal immigrations etc. )
It helps, if we all help each other to become the best versions of ourselves…
There is strength in numbers.
And the next batter up needs to be getting on deck, warming up….to help sustain the solid team works….
….Love thy neighbors….
LikeLike
IIRC, when they checked with the State Dept, the Dept. was unable to provide signed documents, confirming that Hillary, or any of her crew had been through such training.
Obviously, She and Cheryl Mills, Huma etc. should have recieved Security briefings, detailing their responsibilities in handling classified info, and would have signed a statement, acknowledging their responsibilities, which would have been a key piece of evidence in any prosecution, because it pre-emptively addresses a defence of “I didn’t know!”
And SOMEHOW (Sandy Burger), the signed documents were MISSING from their files!
Which is perhaps why she,was so confident she wouldn’t be charged.
Because without those documents,…
“NO reasonable Prosecutor would indict”, BECAUSE the Defendant, before a JURY, can plead ignorance.
Which is WHY they have people with Classified clearance recieve the breifing, and SIGN that they understand.
McCabe, or someone at Statechad a little bonfire, or sock stuffing ala S.Burger.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s right, Dutch – great memory you have! (Thanks for jogging mine.)
LikeLike
What is the probability that any of these guys will testify to a grand jury?
LikeLike
Leak that he’s cooperating and then the question becomes, “What’s the probability this guy gets Vince Fostered?”
LikeLike
And having lost his special access privileges, his security clearance and badge, the professor now enjoys his latest assignment as Comey’s twitter photographer (unpaid).
LikeLiked by 1 person
This entire story is fast approaching a climax. Sundance is absolutely brilliant. I’m optimistic that justice will be forthcoming. May justice be fair and swift, with punishment severe and public. America must discourage such treason and sedition, and not simply firing a few employees.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I pray AG Barr has what it takes Togo after the big fish the really big fish. Not just those currently exposed, connected, still active, the floor sweepers.
I mean the Obama, Donahue, Podesta, Soros etc types. If they are ignored or slapped on the wrist it will be a matter of days and they will employ another group of greedy a$$ wipes to start anew.
Just thinking about next time if this is allowed what will the future be for our children and families. Especially without say a Donald Trump, Sundance, Rogers…..?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great dot to dot line drawn.
Glad to see DR’s name back in the discussion. Bet he would like everything to stay quiet about his activity. Bet Comey would too!
Good on ‘ya, SD!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nobody draws dot-to-dot lines like Sundance, eh Angelle? Brilliant. I was wondering if Richman was going to disappear in this saga… Apparently, NOT… Sundance never forgets… Ever wonder what Sundance’s office looks like? The CTH “Nerve Center”… Must be quite a place.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh yeah!
I figured Richman had to come up again before too long. That is too important of a detail to leave on a shelf to gather dust.
Believe me when I tell you that I actually can imagine what his work-station looks like. And you need to be a speed reader and have a great memory…lots of terabytes. That memory thing is one thing I thank God for giving me.
So now we have to pray that all this doesn’t drive SD to dementia. ;-))
Peace and a best week for ‘ya!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So just a new thought. I’m thinking the GOPe and the DEMe has a plan for 2020. They will cheat to take out Trump but they can’t over state the votes bc they may have more votes than voters.
This story is interesting bc they can use an independent presidential run by Romney to cheat the other 10-12% to ensure a democratic victory.
https://dailycaller.com/2019/04/23/markovsky-romney-president/
LikeLike
Trump will pick up more democrates the Romney can Republicans.
LikeLike
Someone tell me I shouldn’t worry about Democrats voting in Open Primaries. Not sure how many states have open primaries or how that might affect Trump’s re-nomination.
LikeLike
Comey should have his Professor buddy help him teach “Ethics” at William and Mary until Gitmo is ready!
LikeLike
Lots of redactions of what appears to be “certain| SGE |contractors”. “|SGE |access”.
LikeLike
Yep… didn’t see your post. Don’t you know that Nellie was right there with him.
LikeLike
Perhaps Sundance could label them all extraconstitutional government employees. We seem to have a lot of them.
LikeLike
Daniel Richman’s wife, Alexandra is a former president of the influential neighborhood civic group the Brooklyn Heights Association.
Alexandra’s mother is the deputy director in New York of the affiliate development and education division of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America.
More Progressives that we deplorable(s) just don’t fall in line with.
LikeLike
Makes me wonder if that is how DR got paid. A grant to planned parenthood that somehow makes it to him through his mother’s position there. Did he do instruction for them? Did mom gift him large ticket items? Or possibly the Brooklyn Heights angle. Wonder if they have paid positions.
LikeLike
…richman….dude looks Iranian…as in…one half Iranian…like lisa page…..
LikeLike
..let’s do the time warp again…..
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/04/01/update-federal-judge-extends-review-release-date-for-comey-memos-clean-and-unredacted-now-due-april-8th/
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Richman’s portfolio included the USE of encrypted communications by terror suspects.”
And Nellie having a radio license was because she had radio engineering as a hobby and was
designing her own radios, amps, antennae, etc.
Nah
Probably not, that’s what engineers do.
Richman was supposed to be a SGE and lent his rare expertise on cracking terrorists crypto?
Nah
Probably not, that’s not what lawyers do.
Maybe he was just getting inside to get the good crypto wares for USE on the outside.
LikeLike
Like how to use the FBI’s “back doors” to break into the crypto used in banking transactions? Could be useful for tracking terrorists’ funding, and for lots of other less noble purposes too. Like blackmail, for example.
LikeLike
Like how to use the FBI’s “back doors” to break into the crypto used in banking transactions? Could be useful for tracking terrorists’ funding, and for lots of other less noble purposes too. Like blackmail, for example.
LikeLike
Correct me if I’m wrong, but would not Richman’s security clearance make him subject to the espionage statute and criminally liable for leaking Comey’s memos? He could not be an SGE and a journalist protected by the First Amendment at the same time.
LikeLike
They can’t have it both ways.
LikeLike
That could be why he is a “volunteer”.
LikeLike
This car also worked for the SDNY and the Treasury.
LikeLike
Cat
LikeLike
They seem to move in pairs. Is Alexandra Richman CIA?
LikeLike
….watch the wives….
LikeLiked by 1 person
I;m impressed by CTE today, so donated to CTE. Sundance(s) work hard, even if they have other collaborators.
Try it, It is easy, click on the DONATE button, then put an amount in so a credit card button comes up to bypass the paypal button.
Money is better than an attaboy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just did, Beau… Thanks to your reminder… I donate to Sundance several times a year and usually when I am blown away by a post… Today I was blown away by the FISA-702(16)(17) post… “Money is better than an attaboy”… True, Beau… Both are good. Money is better.
LikeLike
Comey has got to be the biggest dumbarse on the planet; maybe second.
LikeLike
This “special ‘I’m so clean on one end t*rd” agent is the “go between” with the media while Comey was in office, and briefly afterward by design… What a putz… lock ’em in irons and roll they overboard!
Question:
Every once in awhile, while looking at these redacted blocks of black……I seem to “see” a difference imbedded within them….like a “line of text” that reflected the light used when they were being scanned into a digital file…it’s not differentiated enough to make out words…. BUT, if someone that understands digital imaging might invest some time and turn up some very interesting info buried in plain sight…. Check-6
LikeLiked by 1 person
The other day, I wrote some interesting stuff about my understanding of databases. I cited several resources that I am using to make my observations. They are not lightweight reading, they are definitive.
A database is a collection of records built on fields that contain the raw data that can be logically associated with the Field_Lable. Example: a field lable called Telephone_Number would be illogical to store a name.
Now, in the coarse of my writing, much was made about the 702 about queries. That they are stored procedures. That all fine and dandy, a search proceedure that limits or confines, “How the database is accessed and the scope of what is returned as a result.”
Yet, here we are presented with techno mumbo-jumbo alluding to individuals with special access to the NSA database without a full understanding of what that may mean!!!
If these special access folks just used the stored search queries, then much of what they could do is just limited to the function of the stored queries.
Nothing can be further from the truth.
There is nothing stopping a person from executing their own database SQL commands and sending them to the server.
Specifically, if they had full access to the DML and DDL API of the database server.
In SQL the command syntax that searches a database uses the DML SELECT command to find records that match the criteria.
When you stop to think through what a SQL Command is, and the amount of code required to send that command to a database server, it is not impossible to question whether these individuals had the ability to send DML(Data Manipulation Language) commands to the server. Things like INSERT, DELETE and UPDATE. The same goes with the understanding of DDL (Data Defination Language) commands.
I am not saying, “The bread crumb trail” of what was occuring did not have a fail safe in how the database may have been altered.
What I am saying is the database is so massive, that down stream, say the FBI using legitimate access would never question nor consult the administrative log that would show the records they where using as evidence may have been tainted by criminal activities.
Goes along way to explaining, why the Mueller FBI/DOJ report is so heavily weighted with political optics and scant hard real evidence. The evidence used to get the FISA was fabricated and inserted into the database.
Mr. Rogers audit took that evidence away. That is what is being hidden by the preservation interests of the insituitions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
…first they spied…then they sought authorization….they laundered their illegal intelligence…and used the brits to do it….
LikeLike
Going in deep.
Now, consider that the Government is asserting that Russia did in fact engauge in efforts to influence the election. An interference wrapped up in slime antidotal of social media meme and advertising. That may be just cover for what I am saying, “They do have their hands on the likes of Snowden”
Yet, that is neither, here nor there.
The name of the game was collusion, now if these corrupt players within the deep state know that the evidence was fabricated, “What does that say about collusion, if the Russia interference is to be believed on one hand versus the the dirty laundry fact it was all just an inside job used for a political agenda.”
Could it now be safely stated, “To cover their criminal activities, they weaponized a cover story that sets the US and Russia at odds by using the base emotional fear akin to Red Scare tactics hide behind.”
Truely evil motherf’ers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The evidence used to get the FISA was fabricated and inserted into the database.”
And Rudolph knew it…..
LikeLike
Rogers erased the evidence of NSA query abuse? Surely he kept a record of it before he wiped it, oh God.
LikeLike
Thanks Sundance for bringing Richman to the forefront, lest anyone forget his illegal actions. He needs to be held accountable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance, this post is off specific topic but dead center on the issue at large, ie, spygate.
You said:
“”””He quotes May 6th, 2016, convo between P-dop and Erika Thompson to justify case…. NOT DOWNER.””””
Problem is, PadaD says his contact with Thompson on 5/6 was by email!
18:45 is where the Aussies enter the picture:21:34 is where he says email.
I am doubting PapaD told ANYONE about “dirt”. They handed PapaD the “dirt” football and wanted him to pass it to Trump.
CONSPIRACY!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is he the same “lawyer friend” that comey admitted he gave his FBI notes to to? That guy was hired SGE by comey as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. Same rat.
LikeLike
Even with the Second Amendment, the Founding Fathers didn’t want a standing army as they feared it would only be a matter of time before it would be turned on the American People as had been the case in many countries. Turns out that standing army is spelled F B I.
When a government wishes to deprive its citizens of freedom, and reduce them to slavery, it generally makes use of a standing army.
– Luther Martin, Maryland delegate to the Constitutional Convention
A standing army is one of the greatest mischief that can possibly happen. Without standing armies liberty can never be in danger, nor with large ones safe
-James Madison
There are instruments so dangerous to the rights of the nation, and which place them so totally at the mercy of their governors, that those governors, whether legislative or executive, should be restrained from keeping such instruments on foot, but in well-defined cases. Such an instrument is a standing army.
– Thomas Jefferson
In the days following the American Revolution, Jefferson became increasingly concerned about two tendencies he believed were intrinsically connected: the concentration of power in a centralized government, and the establishment of a career class standing army.
If one substitutes National Police Force (FBI) for standing army, their concerns have already been proven correct.
The FBI has committed so much war on the Republic that, like the Nazis and ISIS, it should be utterly destroyed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My God it just gets worse and worse. This guy had no business with this clearance. Who can know what he was up to? This is serious.
LikeLike
Our whole IC of 18 agencies are a standing army. Look at what they did to Roger Stone.
Soon they will do away with juries because they have our every move on surveillance somewhere. We have Careerist standing force and Careerist politicians. The founders wanted none of it.
LikeLike
Going in deep.
Now, consider that the Government is asserting that Russia did in fact engauge in efforts to influence the election. An interference wrapped up in slime antidotal of social media meme and advertising. That may be just cover for what I am saying, “They do have their hands on the likes of Snowden”
Yet, that is neither, here nor there.
The name of the game was collusion, now if these corrupt players within the deep state know that the evidence was fabricated, “What does that say about collusion, if the Russia interference is to be believed on one hand versus the the dirty laundry fact it was all just an inside job used for a political agenda.”
Could it now be safely stated, “To cover their criminal activities, they weaponized a cover story that sets the US and Russia at odds by using the base emotional fear akin to Red Scare tactics hide behind.”
Truely evil motherf’ers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey ” small group”! Sherlock’s smarter brother, Sundance Holmes, is on the scent. He’ll be there,
in the second row on the end, when you drop. Look for him. He’ll be the one smiling, representing all of us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting that Richman is connected to Lawfare.
https://www.lawfareblog.com/contributors/drichman
LikeLike
If Richman was indeed a special status FBI employee with a security clearance then he committed a crime by leaking the Comey memo to the news media!
LikeLike
“One who was able to work around the security protocols: [Page 21] “systems …. that do not interface with NSA’s query audit system“.”
So the FBI had unauthorized contractors using database access with no audit trail ? So there isn’t a definitive record of who looked at what and when ?
Sounds completely legitimate and above board.
I think much of what is blacked out in this legal ruling should be declassified. Why are the identities of the contractors concealed ? What is the “National Security” basis for concealing the number of out-of-scope transactions ?
More of this legal ruling should be on Trump’s declassification list.
LikeLike
What is the national security basis for concealing the names of those involved in blatant law breaking?
LikeLike
Im putting this here bc the presidential thread isn’t up yet.
Just came across this lawsuit (filed last month) by Ed Butowski—the guy who paid for Seth Rich’s parents’ first private investigator. He’s suing CNN, Anderson Cooper, NYT, and all kinds of other people for defamation. He originally hired Rod Wheeler-the PI who gave FNC the inside scoop on Seth Rich but then sued FNC, saying he was misquoted. Suit was dropped as was the parents’ case against FOX.
Interesting details about why Wheeler retracted. Butowski claims that SR’s parents both admitted (to HIM) that both of their sons gave the emails to Wikileaks. Other people got to them.
Hope this lawsuit goes somewhere —we need one of these cases to be subject to discovery.
http://lawflog.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/2019.03.12-Original-Complaint-stamped.pdf
LikeLike