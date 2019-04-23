James Comey’s Unpaid “Special Government Employee” Daniel Richman…

Posted on April 23, 2019 by

When considering who were the FBI contractors, with special program access to the NSA database, conducting unauthorized searches and extracting results… there’s a specific type of contractor described by FISA Judge Rosemary Collyer.  One who was able to work around the security protocols: [Page 21] “systems …. that do not interface with NSA’s query audit system“.

In 2018 congressman Jim Jordan made mention of an issue where James Comey had a special employee on assignment ‘off-the-books’.  People started asking questions and Fox News Catherine Herridge detailed how Daniel Richman held special access privileges to the FBI, as an outcome of former FBI Director James Comey authorizing his friend as a “Special Government Employee” or SGE.

(VIA FOX) […] The professor, Daniel Richman, confirmed the special status in response to an inquiry from Fox News, while referring other questions, including on the scope of his work, to the FBI.

“I did indeed have SGE status with the Bureau (for no pay),” Richman wrote in an email.

Richman emerged last year as the former FBI director’s contact for leaking memos documenting his private discussions with President Trump – memos that are now the subject of an inspector general review over the presence of classified material. Sources familiar with Richman’s status at the FBI told Fox News that he was assigned to “special projects” by Comey, and had a security clearance as well as badge access to the building. Richman’s status was the subject of a Memorandum of Understanding. (read more)

Wait, let’s look at something here.

From the article the benefits included: “Sources familiar with Richman’s status at the FBI told Fox News that he was assigned to “special projects” by Comey, and had a security clearance as well as badge access to the building. Richman’s status was the subject of a Memorandum of Understanding.”

A few paragraphs later, this: “Richman’s portfolio included the use of encrypted communications by terror suspects.”

Oh my. Well, well, well… You see what’s being described here. There’s only one way to gain access to “encrypted communications” and that means having access to the FBI and NSA database.

Accepting he obviously had such access…. what would be the probability that Daniel Richman was one of these?

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Bill Barr, Big Government, CIA, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Election 2016, FBI, IG Report FISA Abuse, President Trump, Spygate, Spying, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

89 Responses to James Comey’s Unpaid “Special Government Employee” Daniel Richman…

  1. steph_gray says:
    April 23, 2019 at 10:31 pm

    Sundance, your work is simply without parallel. Great nugget!

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
    • delighteddeplorable says:
      April 23, 2019 at 10:41 pm

      Exactly, Steph. “Amazing” has become overused to the max but nevertheless, I am in fact amazed by Sundance’s consistently brilliant research, reporting, and ability to tie things together. And it’s all based on facts – imagine that!

      Not difficult at all to imagine that many, many people in very high places keep tabs on the latest at the Treehouse. Are we fortunate or what?!

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • bertdilbert says:
      April 23, 2019 at 10:46 pm

      We must now include Simpson, Jacoby, and Richman in the small group. They were spying and needed to cover that. Richman leaked because he was part of the team and needed the SC to cover his tracks.

      The day after they got busted for spying, Jacoby went to the WH. We need to ask where Simpson and Richman were on that day… Who did they meet with?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • evergreen says:
        April 23, 2019 at 11:14 pm

        From Sundance’s 702 entry earlier today:

        “While the audit was ongoing, due to the severity of the results that were identified, Admiral Mike Rogers stopped anyone from using the 702(17) “about query” option, and went to the extraordinary step of blocking all FBI contractor access to the database on April 18, 2016 (keep these dates in mind).”

        From the Page 84 above: “FBI discontinued the above described access…as of April 18, 2016.”

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
  2. emet says:
    April 23, 2019 at 10:35 pm

    That guy gives me the creeps. And I will not speculate on what went on with Comey during their times together.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. starfcker says:
    April 23, 2019 at 10:39 pm

    Another liberal lawfare worm with the keys to the candy store and no ethical base to constrain their behavior. Lock them up. Lock them all up.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. Sue Fowler says:
    April 23, 2019 at 10:40 pm

    Only one word is needed here:
    TRAITOR.
    IF America had a justice system, Comey would be in a dayglo jumpsuit in general population Attica.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. oldumb says:
    April 23, 2019 at 10:42 pm

    With no pays says to be he was compensated in other ways, and he is trying to stay on the down low. Should not be allowed. What type of clearance would he have? Did he already have clearance or did the Weasel give him that also.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • livefreeordieguy says:
      April 23, 2019 at 10:53 pm

      Seems like he would need Top Secret, SCI, SI/TK with a polygraph to have access to that database… and the Weasel can’t ‘give’ him that, oldumb, but he sure as hell can heavily facilitate it. More abuse.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
  6. oldumb says:
    April 23, 2019 at 10:42 pm

    With no pays says to me he was compensated in other ways, and he is trying to stay on the down low. Should not be allowed. What type of clearance would he have? Did he already have clearance or did the Weasel give him that also.

    Like

    Reply
  7. waltherppk says:
    April 23, 2019 at 10:42 pm

    Bosom Buddies

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. TradeBait says:
    April 23, 2019 at 10:43 pm

    The plausible deniability stuff is crumbling into dust. Thanks, sundance.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. cheryl says:
    April 23, 2019 at 10:43 pm

    He didn’t have special clearance in 2017 when Comey gave him those classified memos.who in turn gave them to a reporter.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. Avi says:
    April 23, 2019 at 10:46 pm

    i just assumed that he received his status so he could leak for Comey

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Hmmm... says:
      April 23, 2019 at 10:51 pm

      It’s almost certain that the access made him work as a leak conduit and not the other way around. Comey would not have been able to grant him anything after he was fired so the access had to have been already set up prior to the leaks.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • doofusdawg says:
        April 23, 2019 at 11:25 pm

        Yep. And if Comey didn’t leak classified stuff because Richman had security clearance then Richman is the one who committed the felony when he leaked to the Post. They can’t have it both ways.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  11. Beau Geste says:
    April 23, 2019 at 10:51 pm

    If Richman is a “special government employee” with top security clearance and NSA Database access, he surely has secrecy contracts on file, with “warnings” about keeping information secure, periodic briefings, certifications, etc. Leaking comey memos, misusing NSA Databases for personal searches (on behalf of comey “special projects”) perhaps outside of the FISA requirements, could be a very big problem fer the perfesser.
    On the other hand, Hillary had such agreements, “warnings”, training, certifications and and criminal non-disclosure laws for classified materials, and had no consequences for losing all her records to the Chinese, and weiner’s non-secret pervert laptop.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • evergreen says:
      April 23, 2019 at 11:09 pm

      All you need is a prosecutor who plays on the side of the Law and not the “cause”. Do any exist?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • starfcker says:
        April 23, 2019 at 11:21 pm

        Great comment, Evergreen

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • gymcy81 says:
        April 23, 2019 at 11:42 pm

        are there any worried traitor$?
        bm and company had 2+ years of a relatively unabated, jump start to obfuscate, and help to make a cold trail, or to create a myriad of extra misleading forks in the re-discovery process, or to build in alibi’s etc …. to run out the clocks…and / or to let the public interest to become sidetracked …

        p.s.
        but remember,
        the conspirators of the Salem PA. witch hunts were eventually discovered, and exposed / tried / jailed – but, it was far, far from easy (by the conspirators design).
        [ supposedly the conspirators have backwardsly “progressed” to be smarter than that time in U.S. history – and this time have had the help of a complicit, wide ranging media / propaganda and a subsequent mis-informed citizenry to help carry their dirty waters – for years… ]

        p.s.t.
        Also keep a wary eye out for other designed (chaos) distractions (serious matters), blame games on the back, or front sides…… etc. (persecutions, illegal immigrations etc. )

        It helps, if we all help each other to become the best versions of ourselves…
        There is strength in numbers.
        And the next batter up needs to be getting on deck, warming up….to help sustain the solid team works….

        ….Love thy neighbors….

        Like

        Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      April 23, 2019 at 11:16 pm

      IIRC, when they checked with the State Dept, the Dept. was unable to provide signed documents, confirming that Hillary, or any of her crew had been through such training.

      Obviously, She and Cheryl Mills, Huma etc. should have recieved Security briefings, detailing their responsibilities in handling classified info, and would have signed a statement, acknowledging their responsibilities, which would have been a key piece of evidence in any prosecution, because it pre-emptively addresses a defence of “I didn’t know!”

      And SOMEHOW (Sandy Burger), the signed documents were MISSING from their files!

      Which is perhaps why she,was so confident she wouldn’t be charged.
      Because without those documents,…

      “NO reasonable Prosecutor would indict”, BECAUSE the Defendant, before a JURY, can plead ignorance.

      Which is WHY they have people with Classified clearance recieve the breifing, and SIGN that they understand.

      McCabe, or someone at Statechad a little bonfire, or sock stuffing ala S.Burger.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  12. Shop says:
    April 23, 2019 at 10:52 pm

    What is the probability that any of these guys will testify to a grand jury?

    Like

    Reply
  13. MagaMia says:
    April 23, 2019 at 10:53 pm

    And having lost his special access privileges, his security clearance and badge, the professor now enjoys his latest assignment as Comey’s twitter photographer (unpaid).

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Tom Idlewood says:
    April 23, 2019 at 10:53 pm

    This entire story is fast approaching a climax. Sundance is absolutely brilliant. I’m optimistic that justice will be forthcoming. May justice be fair and swift, with punishment severe and public. America must discourage such treason and sedition, and not simply firing a few employees.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • litlbit2 says:
      April 23, 2019 at 11:13 pm

      I pray AG Barr has what it takes Togo after the big fish the really big fish. Not just those currently exposed, connected, still active, the floor sweepers.
      I mean the Obama, Donahue, Podesta, Soros etc types. If they are ignored or slapped on the wrist it will be a matter of days and they will employ another group of greedy a$$ wipes to start anew.

      Just thinking about next time if this is allowed what will the future be for our children and families. Especially without say a Donald Trump, Sundance, Rogers…..?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  15. Angelle Staria Literary Works says:
    April 23, 2019 at 11:01 pm

    Great dot to dot line drawn.

    Glad to see DR’s name back in the discussion. Bet he would like everything to stay quiet about his activity. Bet Comey would too!

    Good on ‘ya, SD!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • livefreeordieguy says:
      April 23, 2019 at 11:25 pm

      Nobody draws dot-to-dot lines like Sundance, eh Angelle? Brilliant. I was wondering if Richman was going to disappear in this saga… Apparently, NOT… Sundance never forgets… Ever wonder what Sundance’s office looks like? The CTH “Nerve Center”… Must be quite a place.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Angelle Staria Literary Works says:
        April 23, 2019 at 11:41 pm

        Oh yeah!

        I figured Richman had to come up again before too long. That is too important of a detail to leave on a shelf to gather dust.

        Believe me when I tell you that I actually can imagine what his work-station looks like. And you need to be a speed reader and have a great memory…lots of terabytes. That memory thing is one thing I thank God for giving me.

        So now we have to pray that all this doesn’t drive SD to dementia. ;-))

        Peace and a best week for ‘ya!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  16. Llyod says:
    April 23, 2019 at 11:03 pm

    So just a new thought. I’m thinking the GOPe and the DEMe has a plan for 2020. They will cheat to take out Trump but they can’t over state the votes bc they may have more votes than voters.

    This story is interesting bc they can use an independent presidential run by Romney to cheat the other 10-12% to ensure a democratic victory.

    https://dailycaller.com/2019/04/23/markovsky-romney-president/

    Like

    Reply
  17. Beigun says:
    April 23, 2019 at 11:04 pm

    Comey should have his Professor buddy help him teach “Ethics” at William and Mary until Gitmo is ready!

    Like

    Reply
  18. evergreen says:
    April 23, 2019 at 11:06 pm

    Lots of redactions of what appears to be “certain| SGE |contractors”. “|SGE |access”.

    Like

    Reply
  19. doofusdawg says:
    April 23, 2019 at 11:07 pm

    Perhaps Sundance could label them all extraconstitutional government employees. We seem to have a lot of them.

    Like

    Reply
  20. Nan says:
    April 23, 2019 at 11:08 pm

    Daniel Richman’s wife, Alexandra is a former president of the influential neighborhood civic group the Brooklyn Heights Association.

    Alexandra’s mother is the deputy director in New York of the affiliate development and education division of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

    More Progressives that we deplorable(s) just don’t fall in line with.

    Like

    Reply
    • Elle says:
      April 24, 2019 at 12:24 am

      Makes me wonder if that is how DR got paid. A grant to planned parenthood that somehow makes it to him through his mother’s position there. Did he do instruction for them? Did mom gift him large ticket items? Or possibly the Brooklyn Heights angle. Wonder if they have paid positions.

      Like

      Reply
  21. Kent says:
    April 23, 2019 at 11:09 pm

    …richman….dude looks Iranian…as in…one half Iranian…like lisa page…..

    Like

    Reply
  23. Burnt Toast says:
    April 23, 2019 at 11:13 pm

    “Richman’s portfolio included the USE of encrypted communications by terror suspects.”

    And Nellie having a radio license was because she had radio engineering as a hobby and was
    designing her own radios, amps, antennae, etc.
    Nah
    Probably not, that’s what engineers do.

    Richman was supposed to be a SGE and lent his rare expertise on cracking terrorists crypto?
    Nah
    Probably not, that’s not what lawyers do.

    Maybe he was just getting inside to get the good crypto wares for USE on the outside.

    Like

    Reply
    • rayvandune says:
      April 23, 2019 at 11:29 pm

      Like how to use the FBI’s “back doors” to break into the crypto used in banking transactions? Could be useful for tracking terrorists’ funding, and for lots of other less noble purposes too. Like blackmail, for example.

      Like

      Reply
    • rayvandune says:
      April 23, 2019 at 11:29 pm

      Like how to use the FBI’s “back doors” to break into the crypto used in banking transactions? Could be useful for tracking terrorists’ funding, and for lots of other less noble purposes too. Like blackmail, for example.

      Like

      Reply
  24. Mongo Mere Pawn says:
    April 23, 2019 at 11:19 pm

    Correct me if I’m wrong, but would not Richman’s security clearance make him subject to the espionage statute and criminally liable for leaking Comey’s memos? He could not be an SGE and a journalist protected by the First Amendment at the same time.

    Like

    Reply
  25. Perot Conservative says:
    April 23, 2019 at 11:22 pm

    This car also worked for the SDNY and the Treasury.

    Like

    Reply
  26. concerned3 says:
    April 23, 2019 at 11:23 pm

    They seem to move in pairs. Is Alexandra Richman CIA?

    Like

    Reply
  27. Beau Geste says:
    April 23, 2019 at 11:24 pm

    I;m impressed by CTE today, so donated to CTE. Sundance(s) work hard, even if they have other collaborators.
    Try it, It is easy, click on the DONATE button, then put an amount in so a credit card button comes up to bypass the paypal button.
    Money is better than an attaboy.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • livefreeordieguy says:
      April 23, 2019 at 11:32 pm

      Just did, Beau… Thanks to your reminder… I donate to Sundance several times a year and usually when I am blown away by a post… Today I was blown away by the FISA-702(16)(17) post… “Money is better than an attaboy”… True, Beau… Both are good. Money is better.

      Like

      Reply
  28. Teddy Zamba says:
    April 23, 2019 at 11:26 pm

    Comey has got to be the biggest dumbarse on the planet; maybe second.

    Like

    Reply
  29. montanamel says:
    April 23, 2019 at 11:27 pm

    This “special ‘I’m so clean on one end t*rd” agent is the “go between” with the media while Comey was in office, and briefly afterward by design… What a putz… lock ’em in irons and roll they overboard!
    Question:
    Every once in awhile, while looking at these redacted blocks of black……I seem to “see” a difference imbedded within them….like a “line of text” that reflected the light used when they were being scanned into a digital file…it’s not differentiated enough to make out words…. BUT, if someone that understands digital imaging might invest some time and turn up some very interesting info buried in plain sight…. Check-6

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. mtk says:
    April 23, 2019 at 11:38 pm

    The other day, I wrote some interesting stuff about my understanding of databases. I cited several resources that I am using to make my observations. They are not lightweight reading, they are definitive.

    A database is a collection of records built on fields that contain the raw data that can be logically associated with the Field_Lable. Example: a field lable called Telephone_Number would be illogical to store a name.

    Now, in the coarse of my writing, much was made about the 702 about queries. That they are stored procedures. That all fine and dandy, a search proceedure that limits or confines, “How the database is accessed and the scope of what is returned as a result.”

    Yet, here we are presented with techno mumbo-jumbo alluding to individuals with special access to the NSA database without a full understanding of what that may mean!!!

    If these special access folks just used the stored search queries, then much of what they could do is just limited to the function of the stored queries.

    Nothing can be further from the truth.

    There is nothing stopping a person from executing their own database SQL commands and sending them to the server.
    Specifically, if they had full access to the DML and DDL API of the database server.
    In SQL the command syntax that searches a database uses the DML SELECT command to find records that match the criteria.

    When you stop to think through what a SQL Command is, and the amount of code required to send that command to a database server, it is not impossible to question whether these individuals had the ability to send DML(Data Manipulation Language) commands to the server. Things like INSERT, DELETE and UPDATE. The same goes with the understanding of DDL (Data Defination Language) commands.

    I am not saying, “The bread crumb trail” of what was occuring did not have a fail safe in how the database may have been altered.
    What I am saying is the database is so massive, that down stream, say the FBI using legitimate access would never question nor consult the administrative log that would show the records they where using as evidence may have been tainted by criminal activities.

    Goes along way to explaining, why the Mueller FBI/DOJ report is so heavily weighted with political optics and scant hard real evidence. The evidence used to get the FISA was fabricated and inserted into the database.

    Mr. Rogers audit took that evidence away. That is what is being hidden by the preservation interests of the insituitions.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Kent says:
      April 23, 2019 at 11:56 pm

      …first they spied…then they sought authorization….they laundered their illegal intelligence…and used the brits to do it….

      Like

      Reply
    • mtk says:
      April 23, 2019 at 11:59 pm

      Going in deep.
      Now, consider that the Government is asserting that Russia did in fact engauge in efforts to influence the election. An interference wrapped up in slime antidotal of social media meme and advertising. That may be just cover for what I am saying, “They do have their hands on the likes of Snowden”
      Yet, that is neither, here nor there.
      The name of the game was collusion, now if these corrupt players within the deep state know that the evidence was fabricated, “What does that say about collusion, if the Russia interference is to be believed on one hand versus the the dirty laundry fact it was all just an inside job used for a political agenda.”

      Could it now be safely stated, “To cover their criminal activities, they weaponized a cover story that sets the US and Russia at odds by using the base emotional fear akin to Red Scare tactics hide behind.”

      Truely evil motherf’ers.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Kent says:
      April 24, 2019 at 12:04 am

      “The evidence used to get the FISA was fabricated and inserted into the database.”

      And Rudolph knew it…..

      Like

      Reply
    • Iamcat says:
      April 24, 2019 at 12:12 am

      Rogers erased the evidence of NSA query abuse? Surely he kept a record of it before he wiped it, oh God.

      Like

      Reply
  31. MaineCoon says:
    April 23, 2019 at 11:41 pm

    Thanks Sundance for bringing Richman to the forefront, lest anyone forget his illegal actions. He needs to be held accountable.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. JIM COMEY IS A WEASEL_DOUG says:
    April 23, 2019 at 11:42 pm

    Sundance, this post is off specific topic but dead center on the issue at large, ie, spygate.
    You said:

    “”””He quotes May 6th, 2016, convo between P-dop and Erika Thompson to justify case…. NOT DOWNER.””””

    Problem is, PadaD says his contact with Thompson on 5/6 was by email!
    18:45 is where the Aussies enter the picture:21:34 is where he says email.

    I am doubting PapaD told ANYONE about “dirt”. They handed PapaD the “dirt” football and wanted him to pass it to Trump.
    CONSPIRACY!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. Tiffthis says:
    April 23, 2019 at 11:54 pm

    Is he the same “lawyer friend” that comey admitted he gave his FBI notes to to? That guy was hired SGE by comey as well.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. Carson Napier says:
    April 23, 2019 at 11:55 pm

    Even with the Second Amendment, the Founding Fathers didn’t want a standing army as they feared it would only be a matter of time before it would be turned on the American People as had been the case in many countries. Turns out that standing army is spelled F B I.

    When a government wishes to deprive its citizens of freedom, and reduce them to slavery, it generally makes use of a standing army.
    – Luther Martin, Maryland delegate to the Constitutional Convention

    A standing army is one of the greatest mischief that can possibly happen. Without standing armies liberty can never be in danger, nor with large ones safe
    -James Madison

    There are instruments so dangerous to the rights of the nation, and which place them so totally at the mercy of their governors, that those governors, whether legislative or executive, should be restrained from keeping such instruments on foot, but in well-defined cases. Such an instrument is a standing army.
    – Thomas Jefferson

    In the days following the American Revolution, Jefferson became increasingly concerned about two tendencies he believed were intrinsically connected: the concentration of power in a centralized government, and the establishment of a career class standing army.

    If one substitutes National Police Force (FBI) for standing army, their concerns have already been proven correct.

    The FBI has committed so much war on the Republic that, like the Nazis and ISIS, it should be utterly destroyed.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. Iamcat says:
    April 23, 2019 at 11:57 pm

    My God it just gets worse and worse. This guy had no business with this clearance. Who can know what he was up to? This is serious.

    Like

    Reply
    • Iamcat says:
      April 24, 2019 at 12:07 am

      Our whole IC of 18 agencies are a standing army. Look at what they did to Roger Stone.
      Soon they will do away with juries because they have our every move on surveillance somewhere. We have Careerist standing force and Careerist politicians. The founders wanted none of it.

      Like

      Reply
  36. mtk says:
    April 24, 2019 at 12:01 am

    Going in deep.
    Now, consider that the Government is asserting that Russia did in fact engauge in efforts to influence the election. An interference wrapped up in slime antidotal of social media meme and advertising. That may be just cover for what I am saying, “They do have their hands on the likes of Snowden”
    Yet, that is neither, here nor there.
    The name of the game was collusion, now if these corrupt players within the deep state know that the evidence was fabricated, “What does that say about collusion, if the Russia interference is to be believed on one hand versus the the dirty laundry fact it was all just an inside job used for a political agenda.”

    Could it now be safely stated, “To cover their criminal activities, they weaponized a cover story that sets the US and Russia at odds by using the base emotional fear akin to Red Scare tactics hide behind.”

    Truely evil motherf’ers.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. gildie says:
    April 24, 2019 at 12:02 am

    Hey ” small group”! Sherlock’s smarter brother, Sundance Holmes, is on the scent. He’ll be there,
    in the second row on the end, when you drop. Look for him. He’ll be the one smiling, representing all of us.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  38. Republicanvet91 says:
    April 24, 2019 at 12:11 am

    Interesting that Richman is connected to Lawfare.

    https://www.lawfareblog.com/contributors/drichman

    Like

    Reply
  39. California Joe says:
    April 24, 2019 at 12:14 am

    If Richman was indeed a special status FBI employee with a security clearance then he committed a crime by leaking the Comey memo to the news media!

    Like

    Reply
  40. Angel Martin says:
    April 24, 2019 at 12:16 am

    “One who was able to work around the security protocols: [Page 21] “systems …. that do not interface with NSA’s query audit system“.”

    So the FBI had unauthorized contractors using database access with no audit trail ? So there isn’t a definitive record of who looked at what and when ?

    Sounds completely legitimate and above board.

    I think much of what is blacked out in this legal ruling should be declassified. Why are the identities of the contractors concealed ? What is the “National Security” basis for concealing the number of out-of-scope transactions ?

    More of this legal ruling should be on Trump’s declassification list.

    Like

    Reply
  41. Truthfilter says:
    April 24, 2019 at 12:20 am

    Im putting this here bc the presidential thread isn’t up yet.

    Just came across this lawsuit (filed last month) by Ed Butowski—the guy who paid for Seth Rich’s parents’ first private investigator. He’s suing CNN, Anderson Cooper, NYT, and all kinds of other people for defamation. He originally hired Rod Wheeler-the PI who gave FNC the inside scoop on Seth Rich but then sued FNC, saying he was misquoted. Suit was dropped as was the parents’ case against FOX.

    Interesting details about why Wheeler retracted. Butowski claims that SR’s parents both admitted (to HIM) that both of their sons gave the emails to Wikileaks. Other people got to them.

    Hope this lawsuit goes somewhere —we need one of these cases to be subject to discovery.

    http://lawflog.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/2019.03.12-Original-Complaint-stamped.pdf

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s