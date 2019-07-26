Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses GDP Release, USMCA, China Trade and U.S. Tariffs…

Posted on July 26, 2019 by

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross appears with Charles Payne to discuss the latest economic data and the Q2 GDP release.  Within the interview Secretary Ross explains the information behind the data; the status of the USMCA and Pelosi’s motives to delay ratification; the baseline for the U.S-China trade discussions, and the position of the administration to advance the economic interests of the U.S. above all others.

7 Responses to Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses GDP Release, USMCA, China Trade and U.S. Tariffs…

  1. Sentient says:
    July 26, 2019 at 4:08 pm

    This guy must be besieged with women. Cool as a cucumber.

  2. JC says:
    July 26, 2019 at 4:23 pm

    Who knew economic news and numbers could be so engrossing, but there they are in all their glory. Could listen to Secretary Wilburine Ross all day long.

    Poor Lilliputian Dems scurrying around swatting at gnats… they never had a chance.

  3. Cheetah says:
    July 26, 2019 at 4:34 pm

    I loved the not so subtle shot across the bough at the Democrats if they don’t pass the USMCA this year. They are in a can’t win situation. If they pass it, then it is a major, major victory for our President as well as the economy. But if they don’t pass it, it becomes a major campaign issue which will be indefensible.

  4. donaldjtrump2016blog says:
    July 26, 2019 at 4:39 pm

    “Well, the enemy keeps postponing when the recession’s going to come. They’re dying to have a recession. They can’t bear going into next year’s election with the economy the way that it is. But you get USMCA through, that’s a half a point, or there abouts, on the economy. It’s 180,000 jobs…”

    I don’t recall ever having been amused, let alone enthralled, with the comments of previous Secretaries of Commerce, but this 81 y.o. man speaks in sound bites of brilliance. He brings information to a level so that high school kids can understand his remarks.

    He’s exceptional in many different ways, and we’re fortunate that he and PDJT crossed paths, all those years ago.

  5. Mike in a Truck says:
    July 26, 2019 at 5:01 pm

    Of all the vile evil things the left has,does and continues to do, none is worse( except for pedos) than wishing and praying ( to Satan) for a bad U.S. economy. The sadder they are the happier I am.

