Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses GDP Release, USMCA, China Trade and U.S. Tariffs…

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross appears with Charles Payne to discuss the latest economic data and the Q2 GDP release. Within the interview Secretary Ross explains the information behind the data; the status of the USMCA and Pelosi’s motives to delay ratification; the baseline for the U.S-China trade discussions, and the position of the administration to advance the economic interests of the U.S. above all others.
This guy must be besieged with women. Cool as a cucumber.
Wonderful insightful questions and comments by the very respected Fox Charles Payne and Secretary Ross. What an accomplishment to have them both educating the USA public who listen. Tyvm for this post.
Have you seen his wife? Hilary Geary must be 65-67– and she’s STILL smokin’ hot!
Who knew economic news and numbers could be so engrossing, but there they are in all their glory. Could listen to Secretary Wilburine Ross all day long.
Poor Lilliputian Dems scurrying around swatting at gnats… they never had a chance.
I loved the not so subtle shot across the bough at the Democrats if they don’t pass the USMCA this year. They are in a can’t win situation. If they pass it, then it is a major, major victory for our President as well as the economy. But if they don’t pass it, it becomes a major campaign issue which will be indefensible.
“Well, the enemy keeps postponing when the recession’s going to come. They’re dying to have a recession. They can’t bear going into next year’s election with the economy the way that it is. But you get USMCA through, that’s a half a point, or there abouts, on the economy. It’s 180,000 jobs…”
I don’t recall ever having been amused, let alone enthralled, with the comments of previous Secretaries of Commerce, but this 81 y.o. man speaks in sound bites of brilliance. He brings information to a level so that high school kids can understand his remarks.
He’s exceptional in many different ways, and we’re fortunate that he and PDJT crossed paths, all those years ago.
Of all the vile evil things the left has,does and continues to do, none is worse( except for pedos) than wishing and praying ( to Satan) for a bad U.S. economy. The sadder they are the happier I am.
