Explosive Interview – Maria Bartiromo Drops Big News With Trey Gowdy….

Whooo doggies, Maria Bartiromo outdid herself this morning with an interview segment just packed with information, insight and discussion into the DOJ and FBI corruption and DNI Ratcliffe’s nomination. (h/t Michael Sheridan) This is a MUST WATCH:
After the first segment on the El Paso and Dayton shootings, Ms. Bartiromo segway’d into a discussion of George Papadopoulos and the secret informant transcripts; from recordings that were part of the FBI sting operation using U.S. intelligence asset Stefan Halper; and are now being held in evidence by U.S. Attorney John Durham and Inspector General Michael Horowitz. [Background] Keep in mind Gowdy has seen these transcripts.
According to Bartiromo those transcripts include FBI wire-taps of Halper attempting to get Papadopulos to accept assistance from Russia (delivering Clinton emails), and George Papadopoulos absolutely refusing to accept any engagement therein. Confirming that outline, Gowdy notes there are more recordings (and transcripts) of a similar nature, where the FBI was attempting to bait other Trump campaign officials.
Additionally, Bartiromo confirms that Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to meet with DNI nominee John Ratcliffe after his nomination; and exactly as we suspected it was the lack of support from the SSCI and McConnell that led to his nomination withdrawal. Stunning interview.
Also, the point brought up by Trey Gowdy contrasting the experience of John Ratcliffe and Senator Kamala Harris is exceptionally acute. Both Ratcliffe and Harris were State Prosecutors; Ratcliffe for Texas and Harris for California. Both Ratcliffe and Harris sit on the same committees – one House and one Senate… Yet Ratcliffe was accused of being unqualified for the job of ODNI, while Harris is claimed -by those same voices- to be qualified for President.
An excellent rebuttal point by Gowdy.
A stunning admission earlier this year by The New York Times described how the FBI enlisted a female agent to work the “operation” in the U.K. during August-September 2016 posing as an aide for U.S. intelligence asset/FBI informant Stefan Halper.
Halper was an FBI operative and Cambridge professor who set up meetings with Trump campaign advisor George Papadopoulos. The female agent used a fake name, Azra Turk, and presented herself as an assistant to Stefan Halper; however, she was actually an undercover intelligence operative of the FBI.
NYT […] The woman had set up the meeting to discuss foreign policy issues. But she was actually a government investigator posing as a research assistant, according to people familiar with the operation. The F.B.I. sent her to London as part of the counterintelligence inquiry opened that summer to better understand the Trump campaign’s links to Russia.
The American government’s affiliation with the woman, who said her name was Azra Turk, is one previously unreported detail of an operation that has become a political flash point in the face of accusations by President Trump and his allies that American law enforcement and intelligence officials spied on his campaign to undermine his electoral chances. Last year, he called it “Spygate.”
Ms. Turk went to London to help oversee the politically sensitive operation, working alongside a longtime informant, the Cambridge professor Stefan A. Halper. The move was a sign that the bureau wanted in place a trained investigator for a layer of oversight, as well as someone who could gather information for or serve as a credible witness in any potential prosecution that emerged from the case.
A spokesman for the F.B.I. declined to comment, as did a lawyer for Mr. Halper, Robert D. Luskin. Last year, Bill Priestap, then the bureau’s top counterintelligence agent who was deeply involved in the Russia inquiry, told Congress during a closed-door hearing that there was no F.B.I. conspiracy against Mr. Trump or his campaign.
Obviously the group (CIA, DOJ and FBI) who constructed the political surveillance and spy operations are trying to present their side of the story, prior to investigation by AG Bill Barr and the soon-to-be-released IG report.
The London operation yielded no fruitful information, but F.B.I. officials have called the bureau’s activities in the months before the election both legal and carefully considered under extraordinary circumstances.
They are now under scrutiny as part of an investigation by Michael E. Horowitz, the Justice Department inspector general. He could make the results public in May or June, Attorney General William P. Barr has said. Some of the findings are likely to be classified.
It is unclear whether Mr. Horowitz will find fault with the F.B.I.’s decision to have Ms. Turk, whose real name is not publicly known, meet with Mr. Papadopoulos.
Mr. Horowitz has focused among other things on the activities of Mr. Halper, who accompanied Ms. Turk in one of her meetings with Mr. Papadopoulos and also met with him and other campaign aides separately. The bureau might also have seen Ms. Turk’s role as essential for protecting Mr. Halper’s identity as an informant if prosecutors ever needed court testimony about their activities.
Notice how the leaker of this information to the New York Times appears to have direct knowledge of exactly what IG Horowitz has investigated. This leaked story is coming from within the still employed corrupt elements of the FBI.
[…] This account was described in interviews with people familiar with the F.B.I. activities of Mr. Halper, Ms. Turk and the inspector general’s investigation. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the subjects of a continuing inquiry.
As part of Mr. Horowitz’s investigation, his office has examined Mr. Halper’s past work as an F.B.I. informant and asked witnesses about whether agents had adequate control of Mr. Halper’s activities, people familiar with the inquiry have said.
While in London in 2016, Ms. Turk exchanged emails with Mr. Papadopoulos, saying meeting him had been the “highlight of my trip,” according to messages provided by Mr. Papadopoulos. “I am excited about what the future holds for us :),” she wrote.
Notice how The New York Times is intentionally conflating the timing and sequencing of events in this article.
[…] One of the agents involved in the Russia inquiry, a seasoned counterintelligence investigator out of New York, turned to Mr. Halper, whom he viewed as a reliable and trusted informant. They had a longstanding relationship; the agent had even spoken at an intelligence seminar that Mr. Halper taught at the University of Cambridge, discussing his work investigating a Russian espionage ring known as the illegals.
[That section tells the possibilities of who the FBI agent might be. [TWE] George J. Ennis, Jr. (ASAC NY Counterintelligence), Alan E. Kohler Jr. (SSA, NY Counterintelligence) and Stephen M. Somma (SA, NY Counterintelligence) attended the intelligence seminar by Stefan Halper in 2011 (LINK). Alan Kohler, FBI representative at the United States Embassy in London, returned to the seminar in May 2014 (LINK) George Ennis was named the Special Agent In Charge of the Administrative Division at the New York Field Office on April 1, 2015, having had a background in counterterrorism and counterintelligence. (LINK)]
Mr. Halper had the right résumé for the task. He was a foreign policy expert who had worked for the Pentagon. He had been gathering information for the F.B.I. for about two decades and had good contacts in Chinese and Russian government circles that he could use to arrange meetings with high-ranking officials, according to a person briefed on Mr. Halper’s relationship with the F.B.I.
The F.B.I. instructed Mr. Halper to set up a meeting in London with Mr. Papadopoulos but gave him few details about the broader investigation, a person familiar with the episode said.
His job was to figure out the extent of any contacts between Trump campaign advisers and Russia. Mr. Halper used his position as a respected academic to introduce himself to both Mr. Papadopoulos and Mr. Page, whom he also met with several times. He arranged a meeting with Mr. Papadopoulos in London to discuss a Mediterranean natural gas project, offering $3,000 for his time and a policy paper.
[…] The F.B.I. also decided to send Ms. Turk to take part in the operation, people familiar with it said, and to pose as Mr. Halper’s assistant. For the F.B.I., placing such a sensitive undertaking in the hands of a trusted government investigator was essential.
British intelligence officials were also notified about the operation, the people familiar with the operation said, but it was unclear whether they provided assistance. A spokeswoman for the British government declined to comment.
Mr. Trump has repeatedly claimed that British intelligence spied on his campaign, an accusation the British government has vigorously denied. Last month, the president quoted on Twitter an accusation that the British had spied on his campaign and added: “WOW! It is now just a question of time before the truth comes out, and when it does, it will be a beauty!”
When Mr. Papadopoulos arrived in London on Sept. 15, he received a text message from Ms. Turk. She invited him for drinks.
In his book, “Deep State Target,” Mr. Papadopoulos described her as attractive and said she almost immediately began questioning him about whether the Trump campaign was working with Russia, he wrote.
Mr. Papadopoulos was baffled. “There is no way this is a Cambridge professor’s research assistant,” he recalled thinking, according to his book.
The day after meeting Ms. Turk, Mr. Papadopoulos met briefly with Mr. Halper at a private London club, and Ms. Turk joined them. The two men agreed to meet again, arranging a drink at the Sofitel hotel in London’s posh West End.
Notice how Ms. Turk is the primary focus of the interaction.
Turk emailed Papadopoulos; Turk text’d Papadopoulos; Turk met him for drinks etc. However, Halper only “met briefly” with Papadopoulos with Turk present. FBI agent Turk is the working operative here, agent Halper is simply the inconsequential cover.
During that conversation, Mr. Halper immediately asked about hacked emails and whether Russia was helping the campaign, according to Mr. Papadopoulos’s book. Angry over the accusatory questions, Mr. Papadopoulos ended the meeting.
The F.B.I. failed to glean any information of value from the encounters, and Ms. Turk returned to the United States.
Mr. Halper continued to work with the F.B.I. and later met with Mr. Page repeatedly in the Washington area. The two had coincidentally run into each other in July as well at Cambridge, according to people familiar with the episode.
At the urging of Mr. Page, he met another campaign aide, Sam Clovis, Mr. Trump’s campaign co-chairman, to discuss foreign policy. (read more)
It’s obvious the people who ran these spy operations into the Trump campaign are nervous now. After years of denying spying; and after weeks of apoplectic pearl-clutching over AG Barr’s use of the word “spy”; the New York Times now outlines spying directly?
Make sure you go back and re-read the House testimony transcript of how Papadopoulos describes this interaction with Turk and Halper (embed below). Start around page 101
(Papadopoulos Testimony to House Committee start around page 101)
.
It must be first noted that Devin Nunes outlined the two-page “Electronic Communication” or “EC” from CIA Director John Brennan to FBI Director James Comey was not from official intelligence channels. Meaning the intelligence used to originate Crossfire Hurricane did not come through officials Five-Eyes intelligence communication.
When we reviewed the documents recently released by the Australian government, there was a disparity between the dates of George Papadopoulos meeting Australia’s High Commissioner Alexander Downer. The Weissmann report seemed to put the meeting as May 6th, 2016, but Papadopoulos and Downer (Australian docs) put the London meeting on May 10th.
Here’s the excerpt from Special Counsel Weissmann/Mueller report that describes the events. Note Weissmann assigns a meeting date of May 6th, 2016:
The paragraphs and the footnote direct the reader to assume a meeting between Papadopoulos and Downer on May 6th, and later the communication from Downer on July 26th, as the impetus for Crossfire Hurricane. However, there’s some strategic conflation in the presentation because Downer and Papadopoulos didn’t meet until May 10th.
Andrew Weissmann and Robert Mueller carefully word the paragraphs because they don’t want the background of the May 6th, 2016, event attached to western intelligence.
Sneaky.
When Weissmann/Mueller write: “On May 6th, 2016, 10 days after that meeting with Mifsud, Papadopoulos suggested to a representative of a foreign government“… they are not writing about Alexander Downer.
They are writing about an aide to Downer, Erika Thompson.
As noted in Papadopoulos’ book:
After meeting with Downer’s aide, Erika Thompson on May 6th, she sets up a meeting between George Papadopoulos and her boss for May 10th. The meeting is put on the official schedule for the Australian Ambassador to the U.K:
[Note in the meeting schedule the dates/times are listed in both Australian and U.K. time zones.] On May 10th, 2016, Ms Erika Thompson and Mr. Alexander Downer then meet with George Papadopoulos.
After the meeting, Ambassador Downer reports back to the Australian government on his conversation with Papadopoulos. [As noted in the recent document release]:
The details of the conversation, and how Alexander Downer viewed the information from Papadopoulos is heavily redacted. Essentially, he writes out what the Trump foreign policy seems to be from the perspective of George Papadopoulos. This would be typical for any government to assemble the views and perspectives of a potential presidential nominee.
Additionally, Downer was a major supporter of Bill and Hillary Clinton; but in general terms, any personal bias is irrelevant for the purposes of outlining information from the Trump campaign that might be useful later on in understanding how the relationship between Australia and the U.S. might evolve.
As noted in the Weissmann/Mueller report, it is from this May 10th, 2016, meeting where later communication from Ambassador Downer, July 26th, 2016, is referenced as the origin of Crossfire Hurricane. However, here’s where it gets interesting. Notice how Mueller presents the May 6th conversation as confirmation of the information from Joseph Mifsud, and not May 10th.
Weissmann and Mueller are saying the information: “that the Trump campaign had received information from the Russian government that it could assist the campaign through the anonymous release of information that would be damaging to Hillary Clinton”, came from Erika Thompson on May 6th, 2016.
Weissmann/Mueller are NOT saying that information came from Alexander Downer, despite the connection to the footnote that now appears to be intentionally conflating the origin of their claim. They are “technically” saying the information came from Erika Thompson.
This makes sense, because Downer has denied that Papadopoulos ever brought up anything about Clinton “dirt”, or Clinton emails with him in the May 10th meeting.
Now the origin of this set-up takes on a new understanding.
Remember, a large portion of the CIA’s foreign agents work overseas as members of various U.S. embassies. The U.S. State Department is the cover for a lot of CIA work; reference the “Benghazi Consulate” etc.
Rather than keep writing “U.S. intelligence officers”, and/or “U.S. intelligence assets”, let us just use the word “spies” to make things more honest and easier to understand.
Also consider “unofficial channels” as useful to a set-up; and “official channels” as part of a needed legitimacy for this operation.
George Papadopoulos was contacted by two members of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA),Terrence Dudley and Greg Baker, working out of the U.S. embassy in London. Two American spies working in London put Papadopoulos in contact with their ally/counterpart in the Australian Embassy, Erika Thompson. [ie. ‘unofficial channels’]
Erika Thompson takes it from there… and sets up the meeting with Alexander Downer which will later be used to take an ‘unofficial channel’ and turn it into an ‘official channel’.
Now, which one did the CIA/FBI use: “unofficial” or “official”? For the answer look at what Weissmann and Mueller say in their report.
The May 6th, 2016, Erika Thompson’s unofficial channel is cited for the quotation as to what Papadopoulos was claimed to have said…. as Papadopoulos is referencing information from Maltese Professor Joseph Mifsud, another unofficial channel.
See how that set-up was played?
And then there’s this:
The FBI Director of Counterintelligence, Bill Priestap, just happened to be in London on the exact same dates the ‘unofficial’ operation was happening… Now things really come into focus.
Remember, this is all happening in May, long before the official launch of the “official” FBI counterintelligence operation known as Crossfire Hurricane, July 31st, 2016.
What happens two days after Crossfire Hurricane is launched? …back to London: On August 2, 2016, Special Agent Peter Strzok and another agent at the Federal Bureau of Investigation met with Alexander Downer in London to discuss his conversation with Papadopoulos further. Strzok then received reading materials, which he texted about to Lisa Page.
I like the new meme. Only one issue correction needed. It doesn't mention what they did to his family too.
He can bring civil lawsuits for that.
The Turtle is the enemy, not a friend.
The only thing Turtle has been good at is getting Trump's judges confirmed–and that's beyond imperative. Other than that, he's an apex swamp thang-
Kinda like saying when you were injured in a car,wreck, I did an EXCELLANT job of bandaging the femoral artery that was bleeding out, and would have killed you.
But, totally ignored that your neck was broken, so didn’t put you in a collar and backboard, so you’ll be paralised frim neck down for life.
But, not tovworry cause also didn’t seal the sucking chest wound, and put you on oxygen, so you’ ll be dead before youvreach the hospital.
Oh, and didn’t start two large bore I.V.’s, and inflate mast pants to address hypovolemia (lack of blood from the arterial bleed) so, yeah that alone, unaddressed will kill ya, beforevwe getcto the hospital.
But hey, look what a GREAT job I did with judges,…er I mean the arterial bleed.
Since people keep harping on McConnell and judges, I am compelled to ask; Does anyone really think if another Republican in the Senate, were Majority leader, and with a (?) 53-48 Republican majority, that they wouldn’t be able to shove the judges through just as McConnell has?
Hes been in there for 30 years, Majority leader for MANY years during which the backlog of judges unfilled grew and grew, and yet now we’re suppose to praise him for FINALLY doing something about it, and ignore all of his efforts to block PDJT’s MAGA agenda, including green lighting the soft coup?
Pardon me if I don’t bow down and genuflect, to that back stabbing, traitorous,pos, cause he’s doing one small part of his job, “hey, he got da judges!”
Chicom agent, our wonderful Majority leader!/s
Sorry, I was far,too obtuse and restrained. I have toblearn to open up, and really express how I feel, ….about thatclow life,scum sucking,……breathe, sorry.
IMHO, of coarse,…
At this point, the jig is clearly…CLEARLY…up with regard to McConnell. How does POTUS (or Gowdy, or anyone else, for that matter) go on playing the game? McConell has surpassed the “frenemy” level and is a full-blown obstructionist enemy.
I think McConnell has always been a full-blown obstructionist to PDJT, and PDJT, of necessity has known that. The perfidy is just now becoming more clear to those of us on the outside.
I LOVE your posts Dutchman! IMO you are always spot on.
1000 likes!
Make no mistake I am NO FAN of the Turtle–I despise him, actually, however he’s managed to flip a significant number of federal districts and I’ll take that-because the effects will last for decades-but he’s still slime and part and parcel of the swamp-
Wondering about McConnell’s “fall” and broken shoulder…does he see the writing on the wall and this is his way to bow out?
Harry Reid had a terrible accident with a gym machine too. But a broken shoulder is possible from a fall, and quite painful and slow healing.
Turtle is neither. He sees himself as an independent power broker as Senate Majority Leader. Great on judges because he does oppose the Left. But he’s not on the Trump Train, which is why he won’t let Trump do any recess appointments.
Turtle is pure GOP Establishment. Trump is a thorn in his side.
Gowdy is a bad weathervane who turns as the wind blows. His comments about giving up "any rights" he has to prevent what happened yesterday and today regarding shooting in Ohio and Texas) made my heart sink – we are doomed if we have the likes of a Trey Gowdy pontificating on what he'd give up. When he was in Congress and had the access and ability to TRY and make some positive changes he did not. You cannot prevent KOOKS from being KOOKS. His comments on Radcliffe where nice BUT Trey Trey in my humble opinion is and continues to be part of the swamp. Do NOT trust him. Sorry, just don't!
LikeLiked by 18 people
Liz Clayman repeated his words on Howie’s show and heartily agreed with ole Roosterhead about giving up guns in favor of safety.
Tim McVeigh didn't fire a single bullet–
LikeLiked by 11 people
Once we ban the guns, we’ll get to diesel/kerosene, propane, fertiliser.
The GND will eliminate rental trucks,…well ALL trucks,…and any other method of transporting a big, friggin bomb.
So, theres that!/s
Climate change, climate change, climate change, guns, guns, guns.
The real issues are the corrupt people in government who have been doing anything they want,for power. Other issues are just a shield for them to distract us.
Giving up guns in favor of safety? When guns are outlawed only outlaws will have guns. This is exactly what you see now in gun free zones. What an incredibly stupid thing to say.
LikeLiked by 19 people
Triple Bingo!!! ^^^^^^^^LIKE^^^^^^
After all, it’s not like these murderers have the “right” to shoot innocent people. These criminals ain’t giving up anything.
If they make our guns illegal we will just call them undocumented.
Yes Gowdy professing he would give up rights for safety surprised me, then nauseated me.
“They who can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.”
I live in a rural area. Not only would it take the county sheriff a considerable amount of time to respond to an emergency, but odds are without a gun any attacker could finish and be gone before LEO arrived.
For added excitement, there are feral hogs and the occasional rumored mountain lion in our area so I never go out on our farm without a gun.
And of course the major issue: tyrants always want the populace disarmed. History has shown us that.
Any public official who is advocating taking guns away from citizens has signed on to the demise of our freedom, as well as our safety.
I don’t like roosterhead, or a lot of what he said. I noticed he was NOT wearing his lavender tie, today, but a somber dark blue. Perhaps because if the tragedy.
He WAS trying to make a point, just had a hard time communicating it with his head up his *ss AND his foot in his mouth.
I agree that opening about giving up rights was stupid.
Valid point, IMHO was saying FIRST show me that all thevlaws are being enforced. For instance the Federal law on criminal possesion of a firearm, as opposed to city cops arresting gang banger with a glock, cause he has a criminal record. They book him, but its a FEDERAL crime, so they call feds and say “We got one for ya!” And Feds say “We don’t want him, kick him loose!”
Now, given that estimates are the inner city gun violence in Baltimore, etc. is all committed by 5% of the population, repeat offenders with records, this is a BIG F’ing Deal.
Then, Gowdy says, once you show me that ALL the gun laws already on the books,are being enforced without fear or favor (equally), and we see no reduction in “gun violence”, THEN we move on to CONSIDERING additional laws on guns.
And then you who advocate additional laws show me objective, scientific evidence that your proposals would have ANY measurable effect on reducing gun violence.
THEY CAN’T, as we all know.
Handguns account for 48% of casualties in mass shootings, so banning AR 15’s would have no effect on them. The remaining 52% is ALL long guns, including shotguns, high powered “deer rifles”, and AR15’s.
So, splain to me how banning AR15’s is going to address the problem? Virtually all ‘lone shooters’ purchase their guns legally, from a gun store, typically spending $400, at the low end, and more typically $800-1200. In that price range, if they couldn’t purchase an AR15, there are numerous other guns equally suited to a ‘lone shooting’; witness that the majority of lone shooters DO NOT CHOOSE AR15’s.
Anyway, point is NONE of the proposals can be shown scientifically to do ANYTHING to reduce gun violence.
Fully enforcing laws already on the books, can.
Gun control beyond with both hands sounds tyrannically inspired and anti-American. Trey Gowdy is a posturing swamp rat blowing in the wind.
Mental illness is a serious problem. The hateful media have promoted insanity 24 x 365 for years. Faux food, chemicals, bad nutrition and environment appear to be a component. Liberals have been pushed bad answers on the public and psychiatry has been hopelessly adrift with bs definitions and science.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Glad he’s gone. He was one of the worst in Congress to be someone who was supposedly on our side. He does a better job as commentator and that’s not saying much.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Typical Gowdy. I’ll never trust him.
Listen up Roosterhead:
“We ain’t givin up are GUNS/MOLON LABE TREY”
LikeLiked by 5 people
He’s all yak and no shack.
“I’ll give you my gun when you pry it from my cold dead hands.” Charlton Heston (RIP)
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Trey Gowdy pontificating on what he’d give up.” And Maria agrees….not good.
Did you catch his comments about when Ratcliffe first ran for Congress, i.e., Gowdy did not support Ratcliffe’s candidacy, that he didn’t like him and supported his “opponent?” He didn’t specify if the “opponent” was in the GOP primary or the mid-term; the primary would have been Ralph Hall who was 90+ years and has since died, but should have retired for Ratcliffe. If it was his other “opponent,” it would have been a democrat in the mid-term election; nevertheless, I thought it was a telling comment about how Gowdy works.
Gowdy said he needed scientific evidence before he would want to give up rights.
If, and I mean BIG IF, the coup is finally beginning to be fully exposed and indictments are pending I think it’s safe to say we are ALL beyond ready for justice. We want arrests, trials with (hopefully) convictions followed by public hangings.
It took only 3 months to catch, try and hang Lincoln’s assassination co-conspirators. That we are going on 3 years is beyond pathetic.
LikeLiked by 8 people
It's harder to catch a criminal when another cop committed the crime using the same tools you are in trying to catch them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Everyone feels the frustration and anger, Friend, but these modern coup plotters are vastly different in many ways: there are far more of them (literally dozens), they are all either senior-level federal law enforcement, intelligence, or elected members of congress, are all protected by a deeply entrenched Uniparty, and they have the entire 5th column, DOMESTIC ENEMY media estate protecting them as well as conducting an ongoing, massive disinformation / misinformation smoke screen…….it’s a far more daunting task confronting those who would seek justice today, as counting co-conspirators and willing accomplices, the numbers easily swell into the hundreds, if not more.
But, I am convinced that AG Barr and U.S. Attorney Durham are both highly competent and dedicated to both pursuing and delivering justice. President Trump will demand justice, as do we, and AG Barr will deliver it in due time. Things are FINALLY beginning to happen – two grand juries have been empaneled (one in Connecticut the other in Salt Lake City) and witnesses are being interviewed, and most critically, the mysterious “Professor Mifsud” has been located, identified, he has given an audiotape deposition to Durham specifically stating who contacted him, what he was ordered to do, who ordered him to target Papadopoulos, AND he has already been interviewed by both Durham and IG Horowitz.
Indictments are coming…..we have been forced to suffer the patience of oysters, and the payoff is right around the corner.
does he have a mullet!! Cant listen to him for looking at the strands of hair sticking out at
the bottom of the nap of his neck???
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe Mitchie was watching this when he fell and fractured his shoulder this morning. Karma's a beeyatch.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, that boomerang he threw at Ratcliffe came back with a vengence!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Roosterhead seemed nervous toward the end.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I hope that was sarcasm. He was po’d
This week is really shaping up!
The blood sucking FBI/DOJ/CIA fear truth far more than any blood sucking vampire ever feared sunlight.
Need to correct: It was Halper’s transcript, not Downer’s, that Bartiromo was referencing.
It will be like the Pink Panther movie, where the organ grinder tells Clouseau his monkey is an independent contractor. Comey and the rest will insist Halper, Mifsud, Downer etc just decided independently to go after Trump.
LikeLike
The Kenyan was a community organizer turned worst President ever.
Kamala would be no different.
Kamala would be no different.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Bar lack thinks he is intelligent. Harris does not know how to spell the word.
More like a community disorganizer.
No scheisse. Jimmy carter is the happiest man on the planet.
What does Sundance think of Pete Hoekstra for DNI?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Been wondering that myself…really Pi**ed that Ratcliffe got booted by the Swamp!
Now that Senate Majority Leader McConnell has fractured his shoulder and is recovering at home he will be even less able to support the President. At least he has an excuse this time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Didn’t somebody on the Democrat side call Mitch a Russian agent recently? They may be eagerly anticipating the internecine fight to come, on the GOP side, over releasing all these documents.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is far more likely to be an agent for China.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The name was Moscow Mitch.
Was Mitch McConnell doing the Harry Reid dive?
LikeLiked by 3 people
My thoughts exactly.
Does he have a black eye on the left now like No-Name?
I have come to the conclusion that the FBI must be the love child of the Gestapo and the Ebola virus.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s not fair … to Ebola.
Great analogy…the image yikes.
I offer the following article in support:
The dual justice system is still alive and well
Was anybody surprised when the Department of Justice announced they were not going to prosecute James Comey for leaking confidential documents? What was the underlying excuse for not prosecuting Comey? According to the Washington Examiner, “Justice Department prosecutors declined to go after Comey because of a lack of evidence Comey ‘intentionally’ violated the law….”
That “intent” thing sure sounds familiar. Hillary broke the law and Comey refused to prosecute her because she didn’t intend to break the law. This time Comey broke the law and Justice Department lawyers are refusing to prosecute him because he didn’t intend to break the law. Translation: Comey can’t be prosecuted because he’s above the law. Funny thing though, intent is not a consideration when prosecuting people outside of the swamp. None of Mueller’s victims got off on intent.
By Charles Wills – Sunday, August 4, 2019
You can read the rest of the article at
http://canadafreepress.com/article/the-dual-justice-system-is-still-alive-and-well
Comey will likely be prosecuted for BIGGER things. Leaking is minor in comparison to other things of which he is guilty. Patience.
Likely major declass to public will not be done til Coats is gone 8/15. Potus has to put in an “acting” who is not Sue Gordon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As a former federal prosecutor and member of Congress Howdy Gowdy would be able to get a CCW in any state in the country including California and New York so, in reality, he’d be giving up nothing!
LikeLiked by 1 person
All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.
Yeah, give up our rights in return for safety?
Yeah, no gun rights in london, people getting stabbed by moslems.
Yeah, no gun rights in mexico, people getting gunned down left and right.
Yeah, no gun rights in honduras, el salvador, brazil, all over the world,
people who have no gun rights getting shot.
Everywhere that people have no gun rights, people get shot.
And the mighty gowdy sits there and suggests I must give up my rights for safety
HE says I will have as an unarmed, defenseless, rights-less citizen?
KMA.
I feel very safe with my gun rights.
AND I WILL NEVER, NEVER GIVE THEM UP WITHOUT A FIGHT.
Come and take them.
LikeLiked by 6 people
A lot of people will hand them over bullets first.
An armed society is a polite society.
Murderers target gun free zones because they are cowards. When was the last time you read about an attack on a police station or a bikers club or a shooting range? I live in NV. It’s an open carry state. I go to the mall and frequently see young men and women wearing a holster. The local restaurant where we go for wings generally has at least one vet or off duty LEO who is carrying. Maybe it’s just me but knowing that a responsible gun owner is nearby makes me feel safer.
Why haven’t these transcripts been released? Mueller is done so no ongoing investigation, Pappa-D’s statements cannot constitute US classified info regarding what he was asked and what he said in public especially since he was and is a civilian, no sources and methods that are not already disclosed, he was recorded while speaking with Halper. So I don’t get it, who is withholding and how are they justifying?
Can’t some congressperson – if there’s one good one – read the transcripts on the House floor nd have immunity from prosecution for leaking classified info?
So in essence, Gowdy saw all these transcripts while in Congress and still played possum about the hoax, pretending like we had to ‘let Mueller do his job’. I’m not surprised, and yes this could have helped us six months ago.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I can not offer you a definitive reason. Some have said Barr is holding back for more important prosecutions to come, My opinion is without more information I can only guess.
My guess is that we have a dual justice system!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Please keep in mind that Trey Gowdy has retired. If I understand correctly, Gowdy could have read allot of this into the Congressional record before leaving? This should tell us all who he is. And, he now works for Fox News.
Why didn’t all of these FBI types not step in and tell Trump what the Russians were trying to do? Wouldn’t that be more ethical than simply collecting information and later accusing a underling of lying about something trivial? It is starting to look like the spies were trying to make Trump look like he conspired with Russians to help him get elected. Someone should look into this matter.
LikeLike
Why didn’t all the FBI types step in and tell candidate and now PDJT what the FBI/CIA/State Department/ and U.S. Treasury were trying to do. Or at least acting like they were trying to do.
SD’s subtle interpretations are just mind boggling. lets bring it into the public arena tomorrow a.m. JdG
Why didn’t all of these FBI types not step in and tell Trump what the Russians were trying to do? Wouldn’t that be more ethical than simply collecting information and later accusing a underling of lying about something trivial? It is starting to look like the spies were trying to make Trump look like he conspired with Russians to help him get elected. Someone should look into this matter.
Maria is something else!!!! When she said "So John Radcliffe shouldn't get the job because he questioned Mueller too harshly" I was shouting "you go girl"!!! Personally I thought Gowdy cut McConnell and Burr's throat open in that interview. He said Robert Mueller hadn't even testified when Radcliffe was offered the job!! That was news too!!!

Ohh and the transcripts….DAAAMN!

Woo Whew that interview was full of lots of tasty news!!
Ohh and the transcripts….DAAAMN!
Woo Whew that interview was full of lots of tasty news!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry, Blind no Longer, I couldn’t hear anything Rooster said after ‘Give up guns for safety”….say what?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Freedom of speech and the right to bear arms!! There's a reason why they're 1 and 2!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
^^^ 10,000
Is it not funny when you hear that not many of the people in charge of the Senate went to batt for
the guy the President wanted for the Dni JOB BUT YET THESE SAME people couldn’t wait until they could come out and talk about how they back the people in the UK and how sick is that
I am so sick of hearing about shooting and then these scum bags blame the President but not one time did I ever hear them blame Bush or Obama for the mass shooting they both had and Obama was the one who made sure there was race riots all over this country so that he could further divide this country I heard many times after Obama took office that he had set race relations back 50 years and now we see how that has turned out to be true..
I am very angary at AG Barr, for not charging Comey when he knows dang well the man was guilty of many crimes and if he had charged him Rosenstein would not be saying anything and had he charged him the Left would not be thinking today they have President Trump right where they want him Blame the dam shooter and those people who put him up to doing this shooting
If you go to the website Town hall or BB there are so many nasty dirty articles about what these idiots think they should do to our President There is nothing that he says or does that even comes close to what the people on the Left say about how they want to harm him or take him out and kill him or remove him from office just by dragging him out so people of America The left is where all the hate is coming from and I feel sorry today for those people who say they are Republicans who are now willing to give up our guns and rights to make the dumb people get what they want
Damn Sundance. Just Damn!
Does anyone believe this “Word Salad” regarding giving up the right to keep and bare arms?
This is “Trey’s Logic”. “Trey’s World”.
SWAMP
They do not need the 2A.
Hell, they dont need no stinkin Constitution!
They are ABOVE ALL THAT!
That’s what they have Body Guards, Local/State/Federal LE, antifa, ms-13 and other assorted TRASH (Hired Help) FOR!
They own (keep) the hired help!! And they will, with a bipartisan effort, authorize the “Hired Help to bare the arms”….
AGAINST US!!
He was nervous alright….
He just sold out his fellow citizens on Cosmic tv… ALL 300+ MILLION!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“…the intelligence used to originate Crossfire Hurricane did not come through officials Five-Eyes intelligence communication.”
So where did come from?
Given what is known, it likely came from a pure fabrication within our own IC. And, was washed through overseas intelligence circles as a quid pro quo ‘scratch our back, we’ll scratch your back’ of allied interests to give the appearences official background intelligence sharing via five-eyes.
It’s so much easier to make the case (and probably prove it with some cooperation from the IC) that obama was, oh I dunno, an Iranian agent, or a MB agent… . Instead they’re doing back flips to keep the PT/RU hoax going. History will not be kind to these pr!cks.
What I don’t understand is why Trump caved to Burr and McConnell on Ratcliff…that’s so unlike him. I find it disappointing and I feel sorry for Ratcliff.
The votes wouldn’t be there…Collins was a no along with the usual subjects…
Consider that maybe Trump and Ratcliffe were presented with what the Deep State was willing to bring against him (or more likely, someone in his family) and agreed that family comes first. That would be a very Trumpian ideal. Maybe Ratcliffe even wanted to fight it out, but older, wiser Trump understood what the cost would be over a lifetime, and made the decision for him.
Remember, in addition to being intensely pro-family, Trump is also a firm believer in the long-game: live to fight another day. Ratcliffe is young. He’s got a hyuuuuge career ahead of him, and America would be the beneficiary of it.
We may not know that for a long time, and I don’t believe it was a cave by the President.
Like most things lately, those who know aren’t talking, and those who are talking don’t know. Based on his track record, I think it best to take POTUS at his word that it is what Ratcliff wanted.
If AG Barr and Attorney Durham listened to Maria’s show, how do you think they interpreted the interview with the Rooster?
LikeLike
Better than a lot of people here tonight.
nice interpretation Boss. I thought I was in the wrong comment section.
Maybe Trey Gowdy is loyal to the Deep State… or maybe he’s loyal to Trey Gowdy.
Mr. Gowdy finds himself outside of public service but “owning” knowledge of classified information which would uncover the biggest and most far reaching federal corruption story in our history.
In terms of career opportunities, how does he parlay that? To what office or position does Trey Gowdy aspire? Could someone truly familiar with (and not just digruntled with) the cockscomb-coiffed, Dennis Hopper lookalike offer some insight?
And is anyone open to the possibility that Gowdy ultimately backed off of Benghazi (and retired from chairing the powerful House Oversight Committee) because of politically weaponized intel threatened against him or his family?
I wouldn’t have been open to that possibility several years ago. But now, the timing would be right for weaponized political blackmail based on a 2012 start date for FISA / NSA database access abuse. And not just Gowdy, for that matter.
Yeah, people in positions of power, who get to feeling high and mighty because
of their power tend to give up the power only in the face of risk.
Likely that someone has something on him, or on someone close to him, and
the risks outweighed the benefits. Clearly, gowdy is not a man of principles
or morals. Or he would have pushed for prosecution the criminal clinton
in the bengazi mess.
Gowdy let clinton walk.
Then he checked out to alleviate the risk,
and make lots of money in the swamp.
From his safe position in the swamp
now he lectures Americans on why we should give up our rights and freedoms
for HIS PROMISE of safety?
Gowdy’s words are worthless.
LikeLike
So Papadopoulos "suggested" to Erika Thompson coordination with the Russians and this gold nugget opened Crossfire Hurricane? "Suggested"? "Suggested"? Like how? Did Papa-D smile wryly? Pretend he had something in his eye? Did he drop a spoon on the floor? WTF????? What is Durham waiting for? ARREST THEM ALL!
I have my doubts about parts of this interview..
Gowdy is out of House and ill positioned to know day to day stuff like Ratcliffe senate confirmation scuttlebutt. Lots of rumors floating around, but as said previously there is a simple 50USC§403(a)(1) explanation.
OTOH he has seen the Papadop exculpatory transcripts buried by Weissmann. And there are more. Those need to go to Durham, not Treepers. Gowdy is painting a picture without tainting the jury pool, making it ‘very difficult’ for Durham and Barr to ignore. That is very useful. Don’t think the Spygate perps will sleep well tonight.
Papadopoulos always said he was being spied on because of the oil business and he felt Israel had been watching him ever since he submitted a policy paper for a pipeline route back n 2014 or 15.
I wonder if the Ericka Thompson married Christian Cantor? Seems curious 2 countries would let their spies marry. Even 2 friendly countries.
Also seems like Downer was trying to cover up for Ericka’s May 6th comments that kicked this whole thing off when he.
Finally, curious to remember when Wikileaks made public the coming HRC email releases versus Mifsud starting to seed this operation. I dont think PDJT had a commanding lead at this point (March 2016?). Makes me think other candidate most definitely were spied upon.
Maria is very well versed on these Spygate issues and is an excellent host but I’m still focused on the unrelenting attacks on P Trump.
During another segment in her show, she didn’t hit back hard enough on Dem Rep Tim Ryan’s despicable accusations that Trump’s “got to stop being so divisive, he’s got to stop tipping his hat to the white nationalists…where he’s talking to some crazy guy whose going to drive 10 hours to shoot Mexicans…this is insane….I read the manifesto (the El Paso killer) wrote and it was all about Mexicans, parts of it could have come out of a Trump rally…”
Those egregious falsehoods needed to be hit back hard but Maria was not able to do so though she tried her best on what she knew. All of these accusatory Dems are well prepared with scripted talking points ready to destroy POTUS’s reputation and if any “fair” host invites one of these charlatans on their show, they should at least be prepared to counter the lies and hyperboles. (ie. read the Maifesto.) If they care about the truth and IMO, the nation.
The aftermath of these killings and the MSM’s flood of lies could be a significant issue for the next election or it could fade away like so many before it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One of the things that bothers me about George P. is when he says that Erica Thompson just met him and went on bad mouthing Donald Trump. Why would she do that? Wasn't he presenting himself as someone on Trump's side?
Given the information coming out about 0bama’s deep state, I find the timing of this weekend’s shooting too convenient…
