SSCI Vice-Chairman Mark Warner Tells Intelligence Community to Defy Barr and Democrats Will Protect Them…

All of the same deep state actors/manipulators keep surfacing and resurfacing, like a game of whac-a-mole, as sunlight gets closer to revealing their corrupt behavior.
In the most recent example the familiar Senate Intelligence Committee Vice-Chairman Mark Warner pops his head-up to write a letter to the intelligence community telling them to defy the executive branch declassification directive, and turn to democrats in the legislative branch to defend them:
(Via AP) […] Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, in a letter obtained by The Associated Press, said he fears Trump is giving Barr “the right to selectively declassify certain information for purposes of political gain.” He asked that the leaders of the nation’s spy agencies contact lawmakers if Barr’s investigation threatens their work. (read more)
Laughably, predictably, and certainly not coincidentally, former FBI Director James Comey jumps quick to the typeset and writes a supportive op-ed for the Washinton Post:
As director, I was determined that the work would be done carefully, professionally and discreetly. We were just starting. If there was nothing to it, we didn’t want to smear Americans. If there was something to it, we didn’t want to let corrupt Americans know we were onto them. So, we kept it secret. That’s how the FBI approaches all counterintelligence cases.
[…] We investigated. We didn’t gather information about the campaign’s strategy. We didn’t “spy” on anyone’s campaign. We investigated to see whether it was true that Americans associated with the campaign had taken the Russians up on any offer of help. By late October, the investigators thought they had probable cause to get a federal court order to conduct electronic surveillance of a former Trump campaign adviser named Carter Page. Page was no longer with the campaign, but there was reason to believe he was acting as an agent of the Russian government. (read more)
So the most ‘competent’ investigative unit in the U.S. apparatus, had “reason to believe” Carter Page was an agent of the Russian government (he wasn’t/isn’t) and yet couldn’t figure that out after six months of investigative review?
That’s his story and Comey is sticking to it… “By-the-book” etc.
And let us not forget, the FBI -led by Christopher Wray- is still fighting to keep the memos written by James Comey hidden from public review:
Following the conclusion of the Mueller probe, FBI Agent David Archey was moved. Effective March 8, 2019, Archey became head of the Richmond, VA, FBI field office. (link) Due to the corrupt nature of the special counsel, this is somewhat concerning. I digress…
The first three pages of the filing consist of David Archey explaining to the court that some of the material can be released, but other material must be withheld. He then goes on to reference two prior sealed attachments outlined as “Exhibit A” and “Exhibit B”.
“Exhibit A” is a filing from the FBI on January 31st, 2018, essentially supporting an earlier “in camera ex parte declaration” requesting continuance of a prior court order to keep the background material sealed from public view. In essence, the FBI didn’t want the public to know what was/is contained within the Comey memos (including the scale thereof).
“Exhibit B” is where the action is.
This is the original declaration outlining to the court on October 13th, 2017, why the Comey memos must be sealed. It is inside this exhibit where we discover there are many more memos than previously understood, and the content of those memos is far more exhaustive because James Comey documented the FBI investigation.
In essence Comey created these memos to cover his ass. (pg 13):
FBI Agent Archey then goes on to explain what is inside the memos: It is in this section where we discover that Comey made notes of his meetings and conversations with investigators.
Along with writing notes of the meetings and conversations, apparently Comey also made notes of the sources and methods associated with the investigation. Why would Comey generate classified information in these notes (sources and methods) unless he was just covering his ass because he knew the investigation itself was a risk…
The content of the memos seems rather exhaustive; it appears Comey is keeping a diary for use in the event this operation went sideways. (page #14, exhibit B)
All of those investigative elements would likely be contained in official FBI files and notes by the investigative agents. There is no need for a contemporaneous personal account of meeting content unless Comey was constructing memos for his own protection. These memos appear to be motivated by the same mindset that caused Susan Rice to generate her email to self on inauguration day.
In the next section FBI Agent David Archey explains the scale of the memos. There are obviously far more than previously discussed or disclosed publicly. Additionally, look carefully at the way the second part is worded.
Archey is saying Comey’s written recollections should be withheld because it might affect the testimony of people familiar with the “memorialized conversations”. (page #15, Exhibit B)
This is an October 2017 filing, Comey was fired May 9th. FBI Agent Archey is outlining Trump as the target who might have adjusted his testimony. Again, more evidence of the special counsel focus being motivated by the obstruction case they were hoping to build. [Reminder, Comey was still FBI director at the time these memos were written]
The next section gets to the heart of why the FBI wants to keep the Comey memos hidden and not released.
In this section Archey outlines how FBI Director James Comey wrote down who the sources were; what code-names were assigned; how those confidential sources engaged with FISA coverage initiated by the FBI; what foreign governments were assisting with their effort; and what the plans were for the investigation.
Again, why memorialize all of this classified information unless the Comey memos were intended as CYA protection for himself?
The good news is that AG William Barr can declassify the Comey Memos. We now know there is a set of documents, a diary of sorts, that could be released.
The Mueller investigation is over. If the FBI was running an honest and genuine investigation; what do they have to fear from the release of the Comey Memos now that the investigation is over.
Documents might be de-classified but they will not be released until Mr. Durham has read them and has taken copious notes….heh-heh-heh.
This was discussed at length here — Obstruction whenever ANY move was made….
Seems our AG needs to have a gaggle of “agents/marshals” hanging in the halls of the Capital first light in the AM…no one’s phones work until ‘ol slick himself comes in and gets fitted with some bracelets for his 11 sec of glory in front of the “tipped off” cameras…seal his offices and strip them to bear wood….I think we have identified the candidate for stardom during the coming trials….. IF he don’t flip, he goes “splat” at Gitmo…. AND….from my first failed posting:::
I guess it is true that desperation clouds the mind and results in bad mistakes.
“If there was nothing to it, we didn’t want to smear Americans. If there was something to it, we didn’t want to let corrupt Americans know we were onto them. So, we kept it secret. That’s how the FBI approaches all counterintelligence cases.”
Uh, if it was going to STAY secret, why do we know about it?
Too logical. No one could ever figure it out /s
Say what??
You can verify your statement?
You claim to been “there” – so was the “plotting” done face to face or via some electronic means?
Is you life in danger due to this admission?
Does this sound like the “O” word, obstruction? Nah, they wouldn’t suborn that would they? Well, it is Warner we’re talking about.
Democratic Sen. Mark Warner texted Russian oligarch lobbyist in an effort to contact dossier author Christopher Steele
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/02/08/democratic-sen-mark-warner-texted-with-russian-oligarch-lobbyist-in-effort-to-contact-dossier-author-christopher-steele.html
BUSTED VIDEO: Phony Sen. Warner Slams Donald Trump Jr. For Russian Meeting While Warner Was Secretly Colluding with Russians For Meetings https://truepundit.com/busted-video-phony-sen-warner-slams-donald-trump-jr-russian-meeting-warner-secretly-colluding-russians-meetings/
FLASHBACK: Sen. Mark Warner on @DonaldJTrumpJr meeting with Russian lawyer: “I don’t know anybody, Democrat or Republican, that would take that kind of meeting”. https://twitter.com/JFNYC1/status/961786305305858048
Comey’s Op/Ed: “By late October, the investigators thought they had probable cause to get a federal court order to conduct electronic surveillance of a former Trump campaign adviser named Carter Page. Page was no longer with the campaign, but there was reason to believe he was acting as an agent of the Russian government. We asked a federal judge for permission to surveil him and then we did it, all without revealing our work, despite the fact that it was late October and a leak would have been very harmful to candidate Trump. Worst deep-state conspiracy ever.”
Actually, “Identified U.S. Person” from Footnote 8 leaked the existence of that FISA warrant within a canned article he provided Louise Mensch Heat Street on the eve of the election.
https://archive.fo/JwNBs
And what do you know, it even mentions Alfa Bank; the cyber evidence concocted by “Identified U.S. Person” to frame a presidential candidate for treasonous collusion with a foreign adversary.
These “two separate sources” not only revealed the existence of a Top Secret FISA warrant, “narrowly drawn” for the purpose of investigating a connection between Trump and Alfa Bank, but they also went out of their way to disparage the New York Times piece “[trashing] the ground-breaking stories of Slate (Franklin Foer) and Mother Jones (David Corn)”—i.e. articles pushing the Alfa Bank conspiracy theory.
Sounds a lot like what “Identified U.S. Person” told Bruce Ohr:
““The New York Times story on Oct. 31 downplaying the connection between Alfa servers and the Trump campaign was incorrect. There was communication and it wasn’t spam.”
And yet, there was no mention of “Russia’s Alfa Bank” in the Carter Page FISA Warrant application.
Who could possibly have known all that on the eve of the election?
“With [FBI General Counsel James Baker’s] testimony, the public now knows that two Fusion-connected Clinton supporters — Mr. Simpson and Mr. Sussmann — gained access to the inner sanctums of the Obama law enforcement establishment to pitch a theory that proved bogus. “
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/jan/23/hillary-clinton-operatives-pushed-now-debunked-tru/
Of course, Alfa bank is not mentioned within the Carter Page FISA warrant application.
Did Comey regularly make memos of other “investigations” or just that one?
If he didn’t normally memorialize them, why did he with this one?
Just for grins I shot a note to Senator Burr. I know it was in vain, but I like to remind the man how much this constituent despises him.
The Democrats are in total fear of the truth coming out. When Warner is telling people in the intelligence community to defy the Attorney General of the United States that says all we need to know of who’s covering something up. There are a lot of Swamp critters in Congress, the federal government and the media who better start lawyering up.
I have some questions about dates & Comey’s memos.
What is the date range for this “collection of Comey memos”?
Are there other “collections of Comey’s memos”?
I wish to determine if Comey only had a collection of memos on Trump.
Did Comey have a separate collection of memos for the Clinton email “matter?
Did Comey have any memos at all on the Clinton email “matter”?
Did Comey have memos for investigations other than the Trump investigation or the Clinton email “matter”?
Everybody that defies Barr is guilty of obstruction.
FBI Agent Archey is outlining Trump as the target who might have adjusted his testimony.
Is Mr Archey actually trying to maintain the narrative, that PDJT would suddenly start adjusting his No Collusion, No Obstruction emphatics.
And,
“Suddenly start siding with the damming “intell” claimed to held under wraps so as to deny President Trump the ability to wiggle free.”
Seeing from day one PDJT has maintained, “No Collusion, No Obstruction!” and had done so with words and deeds, some would even say with, “Unpresented transparency.” A transparency that throughly beguiled and expoused as the investigation dug deeper.
An investigation that only exposed the true nature of the actions of President Obama’s DoJ/FBI, and if not President Obama’s then certainly that of aligned interests and/or self preservation to careers to “white wash” HRC’s corrupt role in this whole mess.
What is left to adjust Mr Archey? Seeing the only adjustment to be made from that position, “Is one to admission.”
A finding the A-Team swampers affirmed in the Mueller Report. There was No Collusion, No Obstruction.
At this stage it is kind of indicative that much of the Collusion, Obstruction was the result of the DOJ/FBI reacting fearful of a President Clinton and her long memory. Then again the “love birds” may have only been texting about the well established guidance of the principled character of that of Mrs. Clinton not to be politically ruthless.
It is D-Day plus One.
That is one day after Memorial Day, a day where we are all to put aside differences and remember the ultimate sacrifices placed before those that profess a love of Liberty and Truth.
Not to declassify, is an affront to their Sacrifice.
Not to declassify is to say, “It meant nothing, and WE ARE A NATION IF LIES.”
