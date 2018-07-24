Corrupt Republican Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr Defending FISA Application, Trying to Hide SSCI Involvement in FISA “Spygate”…

The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI) is the same committee that Michael Caputo told: “God damn you to hell“, and with very good reason. The entire committee is corrupt from top to bottom; especially Chairman Richard Burr and member Marco Rubio.
The latest evidence therein comes from Chairman Burr defending the insufferably corrupt FISA application that was used against U.S. person Carter Page:
(Via CNN) […] “I don’t think I ever expressed that I thought the FISA application came up short,” Burr said when asked about House Republican memo alleging FBI and Justice Department abuses of the FISA process. “There (were) sound reasons as to why judges issued the FISA.”
Burr’s comments once again put him at odds with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, who spearheaded the memo on FISA abuses. (read more)
The motives for Burr’s duplicity here are obvious. The entire apparatus of the media has avoided the explosive revelation of the unredacted FISA application being delivered to the committee on March 17, 2017, because the consequences from admitting the truth are catastrophic to the ongoing narrative.
The committee requested and received the FISA application on March 17th, 2017. [Full Backstory Here] On the same day, the indicted Security Staffer for the committee, James Wolfe, leaked the 82 page application in a series of 82 photographic text messages (one picture per page) to his concubine reporter, Ali Watkins.
Note: why would Wolfe take pictures of fully redacted pages? He wouldn’t. That implies it is likely this March 17th, 2017, copy was not heavily redacted, if at all.
What everyone seems to overlook, is how easily the intelligence apparatus handed over the FISA application on March 17th, 2017; yet, the House Judiciary Committee (Nunes), House Intelligence Committee (Goodlatte) and Senate Judiciary Committee (Grassley), had to demand and threaten to sue the DOJ in December, January and February 2018 to see it.
Why the difference in compliance?
My ongoing suspicion is that someone within the IC, likely ODNI Dan Coats and NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers, knew the Senate Intelligence Committee was fully compromised; and they used the March 17, 2017, copy production as bait in their successful leak hunt. [Ultimately culminating in the indictment of Wolfe]
I have no doubt the March 17th, 2017, produced copy has an intentionally changed date of the FISA application.
The date on the original FISC copy is October 21st, 2016. That is when it was approved by Judge Rosemary Collyer. That is the correct date. However, the Washington Post first reported on the FISA application, from leaked sources, with an origination date of October 19th, 2017.
I will bet you a donut the March 17th copy of the FISA application has October 19th, 2016, as the leak tracer within it.
Changing dates is the same approach they used to catch the House Intelligence leak [busting CNN congressional corespondent Manu Raju] with Donald Trump Jr’s testimony.
The false CNN article stated their information was based on a read-out of the Trump Jr. email provided by an unnamed source. Most likely the source was on the Democratic side of the House Intelligence Committee, which interviewed Trump Jr. earlier this week.
However, the entire substance of the leaked email is false. The entire story CNN ran with all morning is FAKE NEWS. –SEE HERE– and –SEE HERE– They used the date Sept. 4th.
The actual date of the email, from an innocuous Trump supporter, was September 14th, a day after the documents were made public by WikiLeaks. (more)
The use of dates to capture leak targets is likely why all the dates on the publicly released FISA application are redacted. It is highly likely that Manu Raju is under an approved surveillance and search warrant based on the result above. This is exactly what the FBI did with reporter Ali Watkins. She wasn’t notified until long after the surveillance began:
That ongoing leak hunt approach will also be a potential reason why the White House might continue stalling the requests to release any unreadacted original copies. If the White House declassifies the FISA application; all of those who used the copies containing leak tracers will immediately know their goose-is-cooked.
The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence is thoroughly corrupt; this includes all republicans and all democrats:
That is why this committee is so vested in defending the ongoing interests of the Deep State. However, the knowledge they were trapped with the use of the leak-tracer FISA application at least gives us a glimmer of optimism that something is likely to break soon. If it wasn’t going to happen relatively soon, the IC (almost guaranteed to be DNI Coats) would never have released the FISA application last week.
Watch the ongoing news-cycle. If the original unreadacted version of the FISA application is going to be released; that will indicate the FBI is prepared to move on the leak captures.
Again, here’s the FISA Application.
.
Again, here’s the Wolfe Indictment.
.
Again, here’s a time/date listing of the corrupt activity taking place by Vice-Chairman Mark Warner at the same time the March 17, 2017, FISA application was released to the SSCI:
.
My Senator…🤦🏻♂️! Suffice to say, not very proud of our “representation” in the Senate…
90% are RINOs Nevertrumpers Dems!
Most of us knew that about him a while ago
We can truly say:
Crooked Hillary and Her GOPe Slaves.
I would love a do over with Senator Burr seat in the Senate.
I voted for him and Thom Tillis.
They are carbon copies of the GOP in NC.
Crooked Globalists!
I feel sorry for good, decent Tarheels; you deserve better. Other than Arizona, I can’t think of a worse pair of GOP Senators.
I can! Right here in Connecticut! They are both grand standers. Total Losers.
Voted against both in primaries but the establishment is really strong here.
Even though I new it but seeing the corruption of the of our elected is really making me sick.
Impeach the Congress Critter
My Senator too. I gave up taking to his sleaze bag staff years ago. They along with Burr and traitorous globalists. Burr has no allegiance to the nation, and nothing but disdain for his constituents. Local NC GOP orgs can find no wrong with Burr and do not bother looking
May God bless Sundance for keeping the focus on this scum bag.
Treason must indeed run in the Burr gene pool.
It has been bothering me all this time (since President Trump was inaugurated) why does that Richard Burr act like a little mouse, giving the lead to Mark Warner, acting as if the Republicans do not have the Senate majority – so meek and mild!
Mine either…Lisa Murgaftkowski
i hate to admit it – before this president came into office, i had no idea how corrupt these people are. Not sure how we clean them all out. We can start with 2018 midterms and 2020. Then maybe, i will have some hope for this country.
None of it surprises me, but there is something I wonder about.
If their cover were to be totally blown – and everything was in open sunlight, what exactly would happen to them? And who would make it happen?
It seems to me that the condition of our infrastructure (when it comes to accountability) is so poor these days that they would have little to fear from complete exposure and details being available.
So I’m not sure what they are so afraid of. They are obviously afraid of something, but I truly do not know what it is.
Not sarcasm. Maybe I’m just unusually dense today.
Those implicated in criminality but not actually indicted will face a tremendous amount of pressure to resign from the Senate. Deplorables must make sure that the pressure never goes away.
Mendenez is almost certainly a criminal, and he’s running for reelection. McCain was almost certainly a criminal 25 years ago, and aided and abetted a criminal, but he’s in until he dies. This has to change, somehow, some way.
The MSM (except FOX, maybe) would ignore it, and all the brainwashed watcher would be obvious.
“If their cover were to be totally blown – and everything was in open sunlight, what exactly would happen to them? And who would make it happen?”
I get a similar feeling – like they are not so afraid of “We the People” . . . they are more afraid of something or someone else.
I feel like telling ’em all: “the Founding Fathers are calling and they want their country back”
Their afraid they will lose their paycheck from the extortionists who pay the mortgage on their mansion!
It is all about the narrative. The uniparty was on this BIG UGLY especially Little Marco. That guy is getting smaller and smaller each day. He should be primaried.
he just won again like The Betrayer! “6 years ro make up for it” and of course, who can take on a sitting senator and win.
If by primaried you mean hanged then I agree. Why would we allow treasonous career criminals anything less?
Let the Creator sort them ALL out.
FFS enough is enough and we need to call it what it is and them what they are.
Criminal traitors.
We need justice in this life! These traitors can rot in hell after they rot in prison for the rest of their miserable lives.
No prison for treason…
He was. But his primary opponent wasn’t well know and something of weird flake himself. I voted for Rubio’s challenger none-the-less but had to vote for Rubio in the general.
Carlos didn’t have the bucks or Florida GOP behind him. He didn’t get out of the I-4 battlefield. I voted for Carlos in the primary but left the little guy blank in the general.
Food for thought…Will he corrupt Scott in DC, or will Scott have him sacked in some revenge served cold? One way or another Marco is going down.
It’s a sad commentary on Florida when Rubio is the lessor of evils…
Surprised (or not) that his Republican colleagues, even Nunes and Gaetz, will not criticize Lil’ Marco. Time to break out of the club.
Does anyone think Wolfe was leaking at the behest of the committee members? Or was he doing it merely to get some action with the reporter, Watkins?
All of the above.
At least sometimes.
Doesn’t matter. The fact that the committee had it, redacted for so long and still pushed the false narrative. That’s the story . These people are evil. The House had been requesting the same documents and were denied.
I don’t believe it was done to harm the House committee. The SSCI was being played. They bit. But to still go with the false narrative was dirty.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Unredacted
Not mutually exclusive. Could be he was told to get that information out there and he made the selection as to who he would go through.
The intense phone activity between Warner and Waldman on the same date as the leak of the top secret warrant (3/17/17) tells us that Warner was involved in the leak.
This is leaking of TOP SECRET documents!
If Wolfe flipped, Sessions and Huber have got him.
Just waiting for the hammer to drop.
Sundance: “…corrupt politicians like SSCI Vice-Chairman Mark Warner who, on the same date (March 17th, 2017), was having covert contact with Christopher Steele via lobbyist Adam Waldman and former SSCI staffer Daniel Jones.”
Good post. Wolfe can bring them down, if they actually want them to be brought down.
Could he possible shed some light on the committee members if the prosecution puts the screws to him?
That does not appear to be happening. You would think that would be tried, but, after all, these are senators. they are going to be treated differently. Let’s see if there is a superseding indictment filed adding counts.
nothing happened to Schifty! he leaked Don Jr testimony…crickets…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yet.
One complex issue here is that FISA begins with “Foreign” — but the conundrum for CURRENT intel is that the more dangerous elements are internal. During the great age of Anti-Monopoly US Government vs. American Business litigation foreign nations (Japan, et. al) could not believe their good fortune that American business was torn down by their own Nation! Those days are long over. The largest Monopoly in America’s history (Google) is strategically immune from such pressure, why? The monopoly is now the government itself… it is a horrendous catch-22, or moreso an irony: in order for gov’t to maintain its monopoly it fears the best of our society. When I was a boy the FBI was internal (US crime based [citizens who violated rights of other citizens]), and the CIA was external (foreign malevolence). But both organizations have morphed a but. FISA became a crossover and entirely too fluid Intel gathering service. Where there is corruption (deception) there will be corruption (death and decay). I believe we have only one goal: winning citizens one-by-one to the truth. We must regain our great nation.
Absolute corruption deserves absolute punishment.
Evidently, the “collective” is too afraid of them to say it or do it.
I’m hoping Trump clears them out with extreme malice at some point. There are enough honest American Patriots more than capable enough to take their places with real American representation.
Cut the head off this snake and let’s move on, and don’t give me any of that crap about a “constitutional crisis”, we already have myriad constitutional crises!
Evil is stupid, and we all know (h/t Tater Salad) that you can’t fix stupid!!
As with so many corrupt and criminal organizations, the people who hope to survive are required to “take” and thus making them dirty as well. This happens among police and politicians and all manner of others. Check out the other story posted here about the additional arrests in the human trafficking crimes. They too use these same methods to ensure secrecy and loyalty.
So how do we remove all members of the committee to ensure the corruption stops, if everyone knows these people are corrupted filth way are they allowed access to intelligence material? What will it take to remove these people from office, millions calling for their removal, lawsuits what? We need to remove this filth from the fabric of democracy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Big multinational corporate poison and garbage, that’s what’s for dinner. Capisce?
Senator Dan Coats was a member of the SSCI. He knows first hand how corrupt it is. It appears that he may just be honorable enough to show the rest of country. Let’spray that is so.
I am not quite so sure about Coats yet.
Or maybe it was released to the SSCI on 3/17 so that it would get done before Coats got comfortable in his office chair. I have no read on Coats specifically. It seems odd to me that Coats would make a dramatic move on his second day in the office. I’d still be picking out my desk-set and curtains. If the “crew” were working on a sting – carefully planned for weeks in advance – wouldn’t wait for the new guy to show up and have his say. And if I were the new guy, I wouldn’t sign off on anything before I figured out who my friends and enemies are in the department. Its not like the plot could have been shared in advance – Coats was on the targeted committee.
Or I am just missing something.
Sundance:
Wow!
If I were one of those Washington Post reporters who used the October 19, 2016 date in their story, I wouldn’t be sleeping well tonight. Sweet dreams to Ellen Nakashima, Devlin Barrett and Adam Entous.
PS, the current version of the WAPO article at the link you provided no longer has “October 19” it simply says “October”. Someone covering their tracks? A bit to late for that I am afraid.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
Yes. That’s what formed the basis of his Memo.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
My understanding was that only Gowdy saw it, not Nunes. They each got to pick someone. Gowdy and a staffer and Schiff and a staffer. Gowdy reported back to Nunes.
“There (were) sound reasons as to why judges issued the FISA.”
I agree with Burr’s statement (in its limited and weaselly form). The “judges” had sound reasons to issue the FISA assuming the contents of the application were true. Since the contents were not “not true” and “fabricated” the bad acts fall on the applicants, not on the judges.
Well, he should have said that
Burr could have said that the application fell far short of the necessary documented and verified information required for a Title 1 warrant.
Instead, he did his best Adam Scheiss impression.
Corrupt. To the bone.
I think Carter’s NDA and Sam Clovis is in the redactions in page 55. They are trying to use Swallowells line of questions in the House Page testimony to show that Page was not considered ‘interviewable’ because there is an NDA for all campaign members…kind of bite at the privilege apple…
But Carter’s letter to Comey in Sept 2016..”go ahead interview me”…that he says was prompted by stories coming at in July about his Russia connections…saves the day.
(might not get to NDA until page 56 as well and so on up to 61 in the FISA but location is not as important as appearing after 55 -56 pC & E)
They ALL know it wasn’t true! That’s the point no one seems to want to point out… they are all in the Big Club flipping us off and trying to destroy PDJT in the process.
“You can’t rely on those who rigged the system to fix it…”
Trump knows, and despite my disgust for these cretins which appears as anger, (it is and isn’t), great things are coming. But WE have to get more involved or we don’t deserve to have the power restored to us and will waste it. Part of that is calling a spade a spade and ending our fear of retribution. What good is life with tyrants running it for us?
I had good health insurance, for example, and now? None.
So what is a judge for? A rubber stamp? The judges own this too. Let’s not forget the cozy relationship Strzok had with one FISA judge.
The word “corrupt” is thrown around a lot these days.
But it perfectly describes the contemptible Burr and Rubio. To a “T”.
these people (Burr, Warner, Rubio) are complete duplicitous cowards. I’ve listened to and watched all of them over the years and they just don’t have the ‘it’ factor. It’s because they’re liars and frauds of the first order.
Write your Senator and let them know you do not appreciate the activities and actions of these 3 in particular. Point them out.
I’m in CA. that should go over well, lucky me
Like my Sen Corker cares?
Like any save maybe one percent care… you have alexander too, he’s a piece of it as well.
SH.
Or my Senator McCaskill?
I am convinced that Burr is covering for Mark Warner. I think there is a lot more to Warner’s involvement with Russia than we know yet. They are all Swamp crooks, but Warner is in deep, IMHO.
Yup, Warner is up to his eyeballs in this
Burr is the one who called for the Russia investigation way back when Trump won, he got it all started. He was always a rotten egg.
Indeed, a fact considerably “forgotten” or “overlooked”… it was rinos that began the mess on behest of UniParty.
Lock them up!
So little nanu nanu of cnn is being watched, too. Good
PLEASE PRESIDENT TRUMP,
Please declassify the unredacted FISA application
so the American people can know the truth.
The coup has gone on long enough.
He has no choice, but timing is everything and he is definitely good at timing…
So, in the mid-terms, how do we know if the people we vote for our GOPe rats.
At this point, it seems like we are told by people in this room , “well, yeah, … most likely they are GOPe rats that will back stab Trump the first chance they get, BUT, …. it’s better than voting for a Dem!
I think we need a better way to clean out the Swamp. 🙂
Maybe a GOLD STAR next to their name, for a Trumper. And the red six pointed star of the devil, for the bad ones. 🙂
In any General Election, the choice is almost always between who tne GOP puts up, and wh tne Dems put up.
40 years ago I would have voted for a Dem when tne GOPer was useless. In fact, I voted for Carter in 76 because I thought….still do…that Ford was a useless cipher.
But not any more when voting for a Dem means voting for Pelosi or Schumer.
Better an absolute tool like Burr or Rubio than a Dem who might make it possible for Schumer to run the Senate. Sometimes you just hold your nose.
Are we to “hold our noses” our entire life and live in tyranny?
Honest question, to which I answer no.
At what price, Liberty? Is this “civilized” life? I’ll pass if so…
Well here’s the thing. Vote for the Dems….or not vote at all which helps the Dems if you usually vote GOP….and you accelerate the demise of the Republic and the complete loss of your Liberty.
Keeping the GOP in power at least provides a chance. NeverTrumpers argued that we can survive Hillary. I never did buy in how letting that witch appoint more Leftist judges was going to “save” conservatism 🙂
But look at what Trump is doing and trying to do! Not listening to NeverTrump paid off bigly!
Never vote for a democrat. When you do you are voting in favor of the killing of innocent children and you will be called to account for that in the future. I realize there is now basically only one national party but at least one part of that doesn’t openly support murder of innocents in their national platform.
May God have mercy on this nation, even in spite of our national sins.
Richard Burr and Marco Rubio are two POS in my book. This is the EXACT reason Comey is beginning the Democrat Party not to go to far Left. He knows damn well that his freedom and the freedom of all these POS are dependent on the Democrats winning the House. They know that with Burr heading this committee on the Republican side in the Senate, it doesn’t matter that the Republicans not only will maintain the Senate but will widen it with a larger margin.
The problem for Comey is that 70 Democrat. House Members are up for reelection in Districts our President won. There are only 22 Districts where HRC won that a Republican is running for reelection.
Having all voted NO to Repeal and Replace and Tax Reform and many voting Present for supporting ICE, they can take their damn blue wave and flush it down the same toilet they use.
They are SCREWED and their is nothing they can do to stop reality slapping them all across the face on November 6th when their worse nightmare becomes their reality!!!!!!
Enjoy your remaining days!
The GOP holding the House is, at best, a toss up. Balancing the 70 Dems in CDs that Trump won is the cold hard fact that about 50 incumbent GOPers are leaving for one reason or another. A lot of those CDs are a lot more competitive than if a GOP incumbent were running.
The good news is that 8 months ago it was not a toss up with the Dems looking good. The 2018 economy has reduced the blue wave to a small ripple. But the GOP still has a big challenge to hold the House. Dems need to flip, I think, 24 seats net. In 2010 the GOP flipped 59.
On the Senate side, GOP should gain net 2 to 4 seats. For Dems to gain Senate, the GOP would have to collapse. But beware….the “Stupid Party” is fully capable of doing so.
Stupid, by design… in the Big Club end of things the gopE has always had power and was given the “sane” looking side of uniparty. For the sake of psycho-politics which Americans simply discuss and discuss and discuss… as the divide and conquer that it is.
Red team vs. Blue team, only down here among us “smelly ole little folk”.
Which is great, but how do we then get rid of the rest of the “democrats” with Rs beside their “honorable” names?
Something bigger and better has to happen, and it just might… because the corruption is far too rampant for it to survive.
“Watch the ongoing news-cycle. If the original unreadacted version of the FISA application is going to be released; that will indicate the FBI is prepared to move on the leak captures.”
If so, then this smells to me like the FBI is trying distract/push the perceived evil doing to the DOJ and off themselves. The whole FBI supplied attorneys to Strzok in his recent questioning session indicated to me that Wray is doing all he can to prevent the FBI from owning up to its crimes in all this.
The only way to resolve this is to put the corrupt bums through the same wringer they put citizens through.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly!
Another day in The DEEP STATE is Winning. I am so angry about the swamp creatures never being held to account, that I have nearly given up hope that there will ever be justice in my America. Sometimes I wonder if it ever was a nation of laws that were applied equally to all. Same stuff, different day with President Trump trying his hardest to accomplish his goals, while the most corrupt administration in my lifetime, continues to walk free.
Planting changed dates reminds me of how we used to protect proprietary source code — in certain sections of critical logic we would add some extra whitespace characters — spaces, tabs, etc..to the end of the line.
Careless thieves would not bother checking and viola! What a coincidence that your rival’s code has some weird patterns IDENTICAL to our archived source code!!
I love my country, but I am really starting to despise my government. These people make me sick.
I do believe President Trump is our last chance to right the ship. Let’s not screw this up.
VOTE!!!!!!
Pretty arrogant & confident to continue the narrative for a group supposedly busted.
The process is painfully slow, but the season of accountability is approaching. A reckoning is coming as certain as the earth orbits the sun. Just because it takes time to get here doesn’t mean it isn’t going to happen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Anyone seen or heard from this guy named Huber? Why, for example, has McCabe not been charged for lying to the FBI, a documented fact that got him fired?
We’ve no choice but to trust Trump, he’s in the Oval Office, not us… I don’t think he went in blindly either, do you?
I think he’ll declassify at just the right time… and that would do wonders, but of course not fix everything. I also believe mccabe will find himself in hotter water than he imagines as well. There is time for all of them to, and they don’t really have anywhere to hide anymore.
Excuse me if this was already noted, but Real Clear Investigations is bucking the uniparty line on Carter Page:
https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2018/06/07/carter_page_russian_spy__or_fbi_honor_scout.html
Really good article.
Carter Page’s HSCI testimony is a good read also. He was extremely open with his disdain of the Senate Intelligence Committee but also extremely aware of how badly they wanted to charge him with a crime. They would have loved to pull a Papadapolous on Page to totally discredit him. The fact that they could uncover nothing to charge him with after a full year of the most invasive investigation possible is pretty much proof the guy is an honor scout. It’s unreal how badly he was treated by his government.
All I can say is this is what can happen when a republic disintegrates. Two minute video from the HBO Rome series:
Great work, Sundance!
So if you want to know what is left in the liberal magazine on the application. Re-read swallowswell questioning of Carter Page.
Two things he brought up repeatedly…
Did you sign an NDA
Did Michael Cohen sign off on your copy.
PRIVILEGE is Coming but REMEMBER…
CARTER PAGE sent COMEY a request to be interviewed in September of 2016 because he had already been receiving information that he was under suspicion from news reporting.
All you need do is look at the bromance picture of Burr and Warner. The list of deep staters on the Senate Intelligence Committee is all inclusive. Just one non-globalist would be nice. Just one honest member would be great. Just one member with a set to stand up to the never-Trumpers would be fantastic.
As a life-long North Carolinian, I can only say that I am sorry that Burr and Tillis represent our great state. The only thing that keeps us from being the most pathetic would be the McCain/Flake duo. We aren’t that low but our duo is trying to get there.
Thank heaven for Devin Nunes. The man may be a farmer and not a lawyer but he exudes fidelity, bravery and integrity when it comes to the United States every single day.
In fairness, maybe the Senate intelligence Committee only got a redacted copy of the FISA warrant so they only saw black lines on white paper! If not, they don’t understand or care about the destruction of our country. Unfortunately, we can’t vote one of ours out this year. 2020 is coming so grab your a$$ with both hands Burr, we’re gunning for you. Tillis, you still have time to do what you were sent to do. If you continue on the deep state path, we will deep six you!
Id be willing to bet the reason POTUS Trump and Rand Paul brought up revocation of clearances was in response to this sting operation. Take away their access to US national security secrets, and they have no value to their handlers any more.
You ought to see a possum cornered, they spit, hiss, try to charge (but won’t) right before you shoot them. I know, one came down next to my chimney, did the same thing, and I shot em. This man reminds of me of that. He’s the possum, we need to shoot em.
When I read this thread likemso many others and comb through the deep weeds, it brings home an important issue: While the average conservative may not have the time or wherewithal to get into all the details he can surely smell a swamp rat, but the average liberal can’t. You can prostrate that liberal under the sunlight and he’ll still come away with the dreaded derangement. That’s because the new radical dem will not now or nor will he ever accept the stone cold facts. I can tell you from my experiences here in SF, there is no winning over these people. They are not operating on the same earthly plane.
Pardon autocorrect
I was watching Lou Dobbs last night and his despair over the FISA application and our Republic. He was gravitating toward ‘this’ was the last straw…..
Naw, not yet Lou.
We are a patient people, we never give up.
However, I would instruct the Dems to be very careful with their calls for violence. Not a smart strategy. It would not be a good idea to get people riled up Cryin’ Chuck, Crazy Bernie and Mad Max. Now is not a good time, old girls……
