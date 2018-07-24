Corrupt Republican Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr Defending FISA Application, Trying to Hide SSCI Involvement in FISA “Spygate”…

The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI) is the same committee that Michael Caputo told: “God damn you to hell“, and with very good reason. The entire committee is corrupt from top to bottom; especially Chairman Richard Burr and member Marco Rubio.

The latest evidence therein comes from Chairman Burr defending the insufferably corrupt FISA application that was used against U.S. person Carter Page:

(Via CNN) […] “I don’t think I ever expressed that I thought the FISA application came up short,” Burr said when asked about House Republican memo alleging FBI and Justice Department abuses of the FISA process. “There (were) sound reasons as to why judges issued the FISA.” Burr’s comments once again put him at odds with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, who spearheaded the memo on FISA abuses. (read more)

The motives for Burr’s duplicity here are obvious. The entire apparatus of the media has avoided the explosive revelation of the unredacted FISA application being delivered to the committee on March 17, 2017, because the consequences from admitting the truth are catastrophic to the ongoing narrative.

The committee requested and received the FISA application on March 17th, 2017. [Full Backstory Here] On the same day, the indicted Security Staffer for the committee, James Wolfe, leaked the 82 page application in a series of 82 photographic text messages (one picture per page) to his concubine reporter, Ali Watkins.

Note: why would Wolfe take pictures of fully redacted pages? He wouldn’t. That implies it is likely this March 17th, 2017, copy was not heavily redacted, if at all.

What everyone seems to overlook, is how easily the intelligence apparatus handed over the FISA application on March 17th, 2017; yet, the House Judiciary Committee (Nunes), House Intelligence Committee (Goodlatte) and Senate Judiciary Committee (Grassley), had to demand and threaten to sue the DOJ in December, January and February 2018 to see it.

Why the difference in compliance?

My ongoing suspicion is that someone within the IC, likely ODNI Dan Coats and NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers, knew the Senate Intelligence Committee was fully compromised; and they used the March 17, 2017, copy production as bait in their successful leak hunt. [Ultimately culminating in the indictment of Wolfe]

I have no doubt the March 17th, 2017, produced copy has an intentionally changed date of the FISA application.

The date on the original FISC copy is October 21st, 2016. That is when it was approved by Judge Rosemary Collyer. That is the correct date. However, the Washington Post first reported on the FISA application, from leaked sources, with an origination date of October 19th, 2017.

I will bet you a donut the March 17th copy of the FISA application has October 19th, 2016, as the leak tracer within it.

Changing dates is the same approach they used to catch the House Intelligence leak [busting CNN congressional corespondent Manu Raju] with Donald Trump Jr’s testimony.

The false CNN article stated their information was based on a read-out of the Trump Jr. email provided by an unnamed source. Most likely the source was on the Democratic side of the House Intelligence Committee, which interviewed Trump Jr. earlier this week. However, the entire substance of the leaked email is false. The entire story CNN ran with all morning is FAKE NEWS. –SEE HERE– and –SEE HERE– They used the date Sept. 4th. The actual date of the email, from an innocuous Trump supporter, was September 14th, a day after the documents were made public by WikiLeaks. (more)

The use of dates to capture leak targets is likely why all the dates on the publicly released FISA application are redacted. It is highly likely that Manu Raju is under an approved surveillance and search warrant based on the result above. This is exactly what the FBI did with reporter Ali Watkins. She wasn’t notified until long after the surveillance began:

That ongoing leak hunt approach will also be a potential reason why the White House might continue stalling the requests to release any unreadacted original copies. If the White House declassifies the FISA application; all of those who used the copies containing leak tracers will immediately know their goose-is-cooked.

The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence is thoroughly corrupt; this includes all republicans and all democrats:

That is why this committee is so vested in defending the ongoing interests of the Deep State. However, the knowledge they were trapped with the use of the leak-tracer FISA application at least gives us a glimmer of optimism that something is likely to break soon. If it wasn’t going to happen relatively soon, the IC (almost guaranteed to be DNI Coats) would never have released the FISA application last week.

Watch the ongoing news-cycle. If the original unreadacted version of the FISA application is going to be released; that will indicate the FBI is prepared to move on the leak captures.

Again, here’s the FISA Application.

Again, here’s the Wolfe Indictment.

Again, here’s a time/date listing of the corrupt activity taking place by Vice-Chairman Mark Warner at the same time the March 17, 2017, FISA application was released to the SSCI:

Looking more & more like the Trump Campaign for President was illegally being spied upon (surveillance) for the political gain of Crooked Hillary Clinton and the DNC. Ask her how that worked out – she did better with Crazy Bernie. Republicans must get tough now. An illegal Scam! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2018

So we now find out that it was indeed the unverified and Fake Dirty Dossier, that was paid for by Crooked Hillary Clinton and the DNC, that was knowingly & falsely submitted to FISA and which was responsible for starting the totally conflicted and discredited Mueller Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

