President Trump Building Economic Landscape for 2020…

Earlier today President Trump sent a warning tweet about Apple possibly incurring tariffs on their products if they continue a plan for manufacturing in China. Later in the day the president answered direct questions about those possible tariffs.
Additionally, Secretary Wilbur Ross was very insightful when he also spoke of the current U.S. perspective of the U.S-China trade negotiation. If you have followed the basic road-map of America-First, there’s a very clear picture; however, most pundits and trade analysts will likely ignore the message.
Subtle as a brick through a window…. yet it’s amazing how many people can’t see it.
Secretary Ross warned the professional investment class that the current objective for Secretary Mnuchin and USTR Lighthizer to find out if Beijing is willing to re-engage from the starting point where they left off when talks collapsed. That’s a big tell.
After several phone calls and staff contacts, if the U.S. team doesn’t know the answer to that question, there’s almost zero likelihood of any optimistic outlook. In essence, the only U.S. value within the current engagement is financial ‘optics’.
It has been clear -validated by the G20 outcome- that President Trump is not going to accept anything less than a full and complete structural change in the U.S. trade position with China. Lighthizer’s severe compliance and enforcement clauses, specific to each unique trade sector, are non-negotiable.
In the message to Tim Cook (implied tweet and direct oval office commentary) President Trump isn’t warning Tim Apple of the possibility of tariffs, he is specifically telling him to expect them. Beijing is simultaneously receiving the same message from President Trump along with Secretary Ross’s supportive commentary.
It’s not a matter of “if” tariffs; it is a matter of “when” tariffs.
That said, there’s no duplicity in the U.S. Position. Mnuchin and Lighthizer are earnestly working in good faith; but President Trump is expecting ‘no deal’. When President Trump expresses that hardened position, just accept it – and then look around at what else he is positioning to counteract that expectation.
President Trump is likely planning for Speaker Pelosi’s political resistance that she will not bring the USMCA up for a ratification vote. Thus the USMCA trade agreement becomes a 2020 weapon for President Trump against the Democrats.
However, there’s a precursory calendar date to circle. October 21st, 2019. That’s the Canadian election. If Justin from Canada loses his re-election, Speaker Pelosi cannot hold out on the USMCA; she’ll have to ratify.
We’ve watched these moves before.
I can almost guarantee that fight over USMCA is why Trump informed his congressional emissaries to tell McConnell and McCarthy to take whatever best deal was possible on the budget/spending, but… considering the more significant scale of the economic consequence of China and USMCA…. get the budget past the 2020 election.
The spending might make us mad, but there’s a bigger picture here. Trump is clearing the battle space of political weapons for 2020. It might sound odd, but that’s how he’s worked on the other geopolitical issues.
Trade and tariffs with China + the USMCA + trade and tariffs on the EU + the possibility of an independent U.K trade deal…. all adds up to far more net American economic value, extending for decades, than the insufferable 18 month spending binge by Pelosi et al.
There’s only a very small chance a trade deal with China will be reached. The reforms within the Lighthizer and Liu He agreement are antithetical to Beijing; Trump knows this. Therefore, those tariffs on China are coming; the question is scale and timing. It’s likely Trump won’t strike against Chairman Xi until the USMCA is ratified.
Additionally, with all of that considered, there’s no motive for a low China tariff targeted to gain leverage toward a deal that would avoid higher tariffs. No, not on this landscape… the scale of the tariffs against China will be very significant. Best guess, 25 percent on everything.
Also, call me crazy but I think President Trump is sandbagging with Japan. I have a hunch that trade deal is already sealed and in the bank; President Trump and PM Abe are just holding back on the announcement. [Shinzo Abe is to 2020 as Bobby Knight was to 2016]
President Trump is positioning for an economic platform in 2020 with specific deliverables. None of the 2020 candidates have any economic plans that can touch the scale of U.S. benefit Trump has positioned. Heck, we notice the 2020 candidates generally don’t even talk about trade and economics.
- The economy. Economic security. America First.
- Immigration. Sovereignty. America First.
- National Security. America First.
- Insuring intel weaponization never happens again. [Declassification etc.]
That’s the big picture and sequence of priority for Trump’s platform. President Trump will determine the landscape, and he’s going to position any candidate as adverse to each of those priorities.
The #4 will counter any ‘impeachment’ effort; but it’s not a priority. It is only valuable as a political tool to counter the #1 objective of Pelosi and the DNC candidate. His opposition has no counter position for number one through three. Trump owns that battle-space.
Beard makes me think of U.S. Grant for some reason.
Unconditional surrender.
Love the insight, but I don’t understand how what you say about the Canadian election.
“If Justin from Canada loses his re-election, Speaker Pelosi cannot hold out on the USMCA; she’ll have to ratify.”
Please help me understand, thanks
Trudeau met with Nancy Pelosi and agreed not have Parliament take up USMCA this year. However, if he loses, his replacement will likely take up ratification.
Mexico has already ratified. If Canada ratifies then Nancy Pelosi can’t hold out.
Thanks Sundance!
Love this site and your insights, BTW!
Two big wins today with the Guatemala collapse and the Supreme court wall decision!
As Trump says, “…Relax, I got this!”
“…and enjoy the ride…”
Presumably, the conservatives who beat Justin would immediately ratify the USMCA. With both Canada and Mexico having ratified it, and with election season in full swing, it would be politically impossible for congress not to act.
Haha – the bearded picture reminds me that “We will sell no deal before it’s time.” Love, love, love our VSG President! (I hope everyone got to see the videos from the Trump International DC tonight.) Thank you also, Sundance, for your typically brilliant analysis.
Sundance, it is just so fascinating reading your thoughts on these matters. Thank you for all your great work; it really makes a difference for so many people.
The left expects the president to cave to China sometime before 11/20 and sell it as a win..
My guess is they will never learn to stop underestimating him. Ever.
How many times now have they claimed he’s desperate for a deal? As if his trophy shelf is laden only with dust and he’ll do anything to remedy it. Fools. He will crush them!
The pompous idiots, in there Hubris, NEVER READ HIS BOOK!
The Mount Rushmore President Trump. Note that other Presidents on Mt. Rushmore have mustache and/or beard (Roosevelt, Lincoln).
Democrat candidates discussing economics? The Democrat candidates cannot balance a personal checkbook. Cannot run a corner lemonade stand. Can’t make change at McDonalds … where the POS tells you what the change is.
This President is the size of his future self on Mount Rushmore in comparison to other Presidents. Previous Presidents would not measure up to the new standard set by The Extremely Stable Genius President Donald J. Trump.
As another Treeper pointed out, and I had never noticed,…
There are NO Democrats on Mt. Rushmore; not ONE!
More happy happy on top of a glorious week! Thanks Sundance, I loved hearing PDJT talk about these issues today and am glad you see good things in them, great things!
I wasn’t happy when they did the budget. freedom Caucus raised a hissy-fit over it, too. Then I thought President Trump has his reason for this path of budget but I could not see why. I had hope you, Sundance, would talk about it…and here it is. It all makes sense now.
Thank You, Sundance, for shedding a light on this. Now we will really celebrate President Trump and his wonderful MAGA Team this week-end.
In his second term he can (and my guess will) HAMMER on the spending.
He’ll be free to say things that would never be said by any other politician.
Grandma,
PDJT answered a question for me today. Said we have taken in 64 billion in tarifs from China. Well, said has 3x the 16 billion he gave to farmers, left.
So, we’re taking in a boatload of cash.
If, as Sundance suggests, he’s going to ramp up on China, and he’s,gonna hit EU too, its gonna be 1000′ long TANKERS of cash flowing in, thru tarifs. I ain’t worried!
The beard…..
The most interesting man in the world….
“I don’t always negotiate trade and immigration deals before lunch, but when I do I prefer American wine with roasted Democrat.
Stay thirsty my friends. “
Your 1-4 represents a winning MAGA agenda.
I am in awe of the contrast between VSG and the twerps the Dims have put up. The competing visions for the future of America have NEVER been so stark.
Back before we had all of this “free trade”, all of the big companies had “tariff aviodance” departments. Anyway, one of the measures computer importers would take was to import computers without the cpu. Complete computers were 3.7% duty. Incomplete computers were considered parts, free of duty. They would therefore ship the cpus separately , also as parts.
However, if they shipped both on the same flight (or voyage if by vessel), even if under different bills of lading, both items were assessed 3.7%. Back in my gs5 inspector days I would sift through thousand of paper entries and match them up, to recover revenue. If you like a big puzzle with lots of pieces, you would have liked this.
I was wondering what was up with the Japan deal, as what little talk there was about it dried up. And it was such a yuge deal during campaign rallies.
I like the sandbagging idea. It’s not crazy at all. Crazy as a fox maybe… 🙂
