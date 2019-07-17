Must Watch MAGAnomic Overview – Navarro Outlines Trump Economic Roadmap…

Excellent interview by Charles Payne as White House Manufacturing Policy Advisor Peter Navarro outlines how the strategic road map of MAGAnomics is converging. If you want to see the future, listen to how Navarro outlines what’s coming.
The six MAGAnomic components to pay attention to include: ♦changes to the Universal Postal Union (UPU); ♦HUD Opportunity Zones; ♦America First raw material policy for infrastructure; ♦retail sales strength; ♦the current status of the U.S-China negotiations; and ♦the USMCA ratification.
.
♦The UPU was one of those archaic policy issues set-up with good intentions, and then maintained by ‘stupid’ politicians well after it should have been renegotiated. It’s good to hear that mess is coming to an end in October.
♦The Opportunity Zones is a huge internal growth program. President Trump has positioned a federal tax abatement program for money used to invest in revitalizing urban zones. Corporations can now bring back money into the U.S. and position themselves to gain from domestic investment.
The opportunity zone private investment means municipal money to improve infrastructure without the need for federal dollars. Additionally, those areas then get the benefit of new development and building. This is one of the reasons why people living in urban areas are seeing massive increases in the value of their homes and property. Hundreds of billions in tax incentives pouring into areas where some of the most previously disenfranchised voting groups live. This program is transformative.
♦The intransigent state of U.S-China trade discussions is favorable to the position of America First. Investment into China is frozen because no-one knows the outcome. Meanwhile President Trump is presenting multiple domestic alternatives for those investment dollars (see Opportunity Zones).
However, China has caught on to what President Trump is doing; and as outlined in a recent article from South China Morning Post, they now see President Trump playing the ‘panda mask game’ and Beijing is angered about their own strategy being used against them. Panda has sad:
“The current situation is very fluid and complicated with a lot of internal deliberations. Things will only be clearer after the negotiations resume,” said the expert, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter in China. (link)
♦House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appears to want to delay any passage of the USMCA. However, as soon as democrat candidates start being questioned about their position the pressure will mount toward ratification. That’s likely the reason why the U.S. media are not asking the candidates anything about trade policy.
The USMCA is structured to the benefit of U.S. workers; the Democrat candidates will likely all align in favor. The U.S. media are protecting Pelosi et al by keeping the USMCA out of the headlines, but that cannot last too much longer. It’s only a few ‘tweets’ away from surfacing… like, maybe, tweets around the next debate?
::nudge, nudge:: – ::wink, wink:: – ::say no more, say no more::
Charles is great. Ive noticed that I end up with FBN on the TV more than regular Fox. Most of their news people have become unwatchable (Wallace, Smith, Cavuto) They too are being unmasked by this president.
I’m really hoping after 2020 PDJT will have more flexibility and can aggressively unmask the RepubliCONS who are undermining and trying every way they can to slow his agenda.
While they have blocked many of his nominees, his team of wolverines either don’t need Senate approval, or he snuck them through, when everyone was distracted.
So much he is doing behind the scenes. Nancy was right today, when she said TRUMP is a master of distraction.
“Curse you, Villain!”
redhot…You actually watch TV? God bless you. I do a quick look at FBN online, then OANN and then CTH to get the truth. Then I go to Twithead ,which I would never have done until VSGPDJT started tweeting, so I can actually see his tweets before social media tries to edit or cut to their “base”. Luckily, they can’t do it and I get to hear THE TRUTH from our VSGPDJT! BTW- Charles is a big fan of mine although I do listen to “I’m Pretty Fly for a White Guy” occasionally. Charles still likes me cuz like our President, he isn’t racist either. If we could remove all the politicians who call other people racists we would be in a whole lot better shape. I’m done here.
Thank you, President Trump, for the compilation of talent to assist you in managing the country.
And, thank you to those talented, for so graciously sharing that talent with we, the people.
Can’t recall all the details, butcseem to recall that Chinese government subsidises SHIPPING between China and the U.S, as well.
And WHO do we know, who’s wife and in-laws are deeply into shipping products from China to U.S., Hmmm?
No conflict of interest their, huh Mitch?
And your Sec.of Transportation wife?
FTA – Dr. Carson, like many of President Trump’s cabinet members, has been attacked by the Left. Yet, it may be that the politics of perpetuating poverty is being truly threatened by the good doctor’s prescription. Carson shared with the audience a bit of his own life experience in poverty and being raised only by his mother after his parents divorced. To Carson, housing means more than just having a roof over one’s head. It is, more importantly, a place where families are raised. And, his leadership at HUD reflects that internal perspective. As a result, the strategy he is employing at HUD has reduced homelessness in several parts of the nation—especially for veterans.
He explained that President Trump believes that a rising tide floats all boats. So, the revitalization of the economy under President Trump permits a focus beyond the horrible problems of homelessness.
https://canadafreepress.com/article/dr.-ben-carsons-wisdom-in-action
You make a great point. Listen to Carson’s (and his Deputy’s) presentation at PDJT’s Cabinet meeting for more details.
Econ 101: do not by from your competitors. Transparency.
Ah…bUy. Go by your competitors. Tell them bye, bye.
Feeling a bit “bi-” today, rashomon?
Hee hee!
No, I require a “y”. Gotcha!
The opportunity zones is an amazing plan to revitalize those areas. I know Trump does not care if he gets the credit for this but I do. These are urban areas whose voters vote D down the line and will be benefiting from MAGA. I sure hope Trump’s team rolls out a publicity campaign to inform the people in these areas where the help is coming from.
UPU facing a certain death is awesome. “Fix it.” Brilliant.
*Can Amazon mailing scam be far behind?
Opportunity zones tied to repatriation of profits is a stunningly powerful move.
*Zero tried to send the ghettos to the rest of us via Section 8, PDJT is sending prosperity and opportunity to the ghettos instead.
**Zero was all about Lose-Lose, PDJT about Win-Win-Win!
China: Bad Panda alternates between mad & sad. Too bad!
USMCA: I hope to see a campaign that extolls all the benefits for both US and Mexican workers as well as Canadian citizens, which also outlines what NAFTA has done and why China and the Globalists (Worldwide Slavers) are freaked about it.
*A nice brief Sundance style bullet point brief for Patriots to argue the case would be fabulous! (hint-hint)
Thanks SD, you amaze daily.
Mexican President here tomorrow to lobby Congress for USMCA!?
LikeLiked by 2 people
SD will ensure we know! Thanks for the heads-up.
Unfortunately what needs to happen is the border closes, USMCA does not pass, and a capitalist revolution washes over Canada and Mexico. Everything else is a band aid easily ripped off by the next communist in democrat clothing voted in as President.
Remember all the long-settled issues and awful Econ policies pushed by the Sortero administration? Sadly, they will never change nor quit until every last one is jailed or executed.
Maybe USMCA gets mentioned tonight?
USMCA tweets are coming? You mean VSGDJT has the 2020 campaign all planned out? But MSM says that he is unstable and impulsive. He is not the type to plan things out and think steps ahead of his opponents. MSM is wrong again. The tweets are coming.
::nudge, nudge:: – ::wink, wink:: – ::say no more, say no more::
“As of 2018, US companies pay more than twice as much to mail an item from a US plant to a US customer than does a manufacturer in China to mail an item to a US customer.[14][15][16]
On October 17, 2018, the United States declared its withdrawal from the UPU, effective October 17, 2019, with the US planning to switch to self-declared rates.[17] ” Wiki
AMAZING!!!!
Holy crap my internet was down before I made my comment before about Trumps candidacy.
I replayed the vid and kinda started doing something else. At 1:20 when he talks about her brother the water I was drinking poured out my nose and I started choking. Thank goodness I was already over the sink 😉.
For those who don’t know him, Chas Payne is the real deal. His is a rags to riches story and he is MAGA through and through. If you want to watch just one hour of business news, his show is the one to watch. The honchos at Fox do impose their “balanced” edict on him, of course, so his show is not devoid of liberal idiot guests, however. (I just figure that’s what the mute button is for.)
