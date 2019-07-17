Must Watch MAGAnomic Overview – Navarro Outlines Trump Economic Roadmap…

Excellent interview by Charles Payne as White House Manufacturing Policy Advisor Peter Navarro outlines how the strategic road map of MAGAnomics is converging. If you want to see the future, listen to how Navarro outlines what’s coming.

The six MAGAnomic components to pay attention to include: ♦changes to the Universal Postal Union (UPU); ♦HUD Opportunity Zones; ♦America First raw material policy for infrastructure; ♦retail sales strength; ♦the current status of the U.S-China negotiations; and ♦the USMCA ratification.

♦The UPU was one of those archaic policy issues set-up with good intentions, and then maintained by ‘stupid’ politicians well after it should have been renegotiated. It’s good to hear that mess is coming to an end in October.

♦The Opportunity Zones is a huge internal growth program. President Trump has positioned a federal tax abatement program for money used to invest in revitalizing urban zones. Corporations can now bring back money into the U.S. and position themselves to gain from domestic investment.

The opportunity zone private investment means municipal money to improve infrastructure without the need for federal dollars. Additionally, those areas then get the benefit of new development and building. This is one of the reasons why people living in urban areas are seeing massive increases in the value of their homes and property. Hundreds of billions in tax incentives pouring into areas where some of the most previously disenfranchised voting groups live. This program is transformative.

♦The intransigent state of U.S-China trade discussions is favorable to the position of America First. Investment into China is frozen because no-one knows the outcome. Meanwhile President Trump is presenting multiple domestic alternatives for those investment dollars (see Opportunity Zones).

However, China has caught on to what President Trump is doing; and as outlined in a recent article from South China Morning Post, they now see President Trump playing the ‘panda mask game’ and Beijing is angered about their own strategy being used against them. Panda has sad:

“The current situation is very fluid and complicated with a lot of internal deliberations. Things will only be clearer after the negotiations resume,” said the expert, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter in China. (link)

♦House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appears to want to delay any passage of the USMCA. However, as soon as democrat candidates start being questioned about their position the pressure will mount toward ratification. That’s likely the reason why the U.S. media are not asking the candidates anything about trade policy.

The USMCA is structured to the benefit of U.S. workers; the Democrat candidates will likely all align in favor. The U.S. media are protecting Pelosi et al by keeping the USMCA out of the headlines, but that cannot last too much longer. It’s only a few ‘tweets’ away from surfacing… like, maybe, tweets around the next debate?

::nudge, nudge:: – ::wink, wink:: – ::say no more, say no more::

