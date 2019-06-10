President Trump Interview Discussing China, Mexico, Tariffs and The U.S. Chamber of Commerce…

Earlier this morning President Donald Trump called in to CNBC to discuss a variety of subjects including: the ongoing trade negotiations with China; the threat of tariffs on Mexico over illegal immigration; the federal reserve; the status of the economy; the duplicity of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce; collusion by democrats; the upcoming G20 summit in Japan, and much, much, more.
During the interview President Trump directly calls out the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for their anti-American position and self-interested advocacy for Wall Street multinational corporations. Additionally, President Trump pushes back against the claim that tariffs lead to higher U.S. prices, citing examples of China subsidizing their exports and low U.S. inflation. Must Watch:
(LOL… POTUS Trump chomping-at-the-bit to get tariffs on the EU.)
EU tariffs are coming. DOW has almost recovered all its losses from the china tariff announcement.
I agree. Totally fits the timing.
EU has to open up their market.
UK power figures sucking up to Trump.
They know they either go down with the EU or get a good deal.
And the EU wont resist like China knowing how far the President will go.
Can’t wait for HIGH Tariffs on the PU.
Please make them high high high – higher than all that Middle East hashish (and money) their PU bureaucrats are high on now.
“(LOL… POTUS Trump chomping-at-the-bit to get tariffs on the EU.)”
I think he wants to make an example out of China first.
Love to see it. Wont believe it until I do.
My hunch is this: USMCA passed into law; trade deal signed with Japan; then tariffs on the EU.
Another step on the path to Norm Augustine’s inevitable single defense company getting all the budget for just one airplane.
Law Number XVI: In the year 2054, the entire defense budget will purchase just one aircraft. This aircraft will have to be shared by the Air Force and Navy 3-1/2 days each per week except for leap year, when it will be made available to the Marines for the extra day.
I loved his book. A lot of wisdom plus a lot of biting sarcasm.
While I agree with the President’s view on trade, all of it, including his “Deal with Mexico,” is unsustainable. He’s playing a short-term game.
We have two problems that, if addressed properly, will take care of the rest of our problems including trade and immigration policies.
#1: Deep State. It’s impossible to accomplish or effect any changes and reverse the decades of bad policies when lawmakers, judges, and policy makers at the state and federal levels are being spied on and blackmailed by a corrupt group of people inside the DOJ, FBI, and CIA.
#2: Lobbying. The origination of U.S. legislation outside the system is a gigantic problem that prevents any pro-American piece of legislation. Just watch the so called conservative, traditional GOP donors (Kochs) announcing their plans to support pro-Amnesty, pro-China, openly anti-American Democrats in 2020.
You cite two big among several ‘structural’ problems including trade and immigration. PDJT is working on them all. He just called out USCoC for having only its members rather than the Country’s interests at heart.
He can and is taking down Deep State via his ‘never again’ pledge and Barr/Durham, plus his VA accountability, his deregulation that minimizes deep state bureaucratic power, and forcing the Uniparty to reveal its true self in the likes of Flake and now Romney.
He is prohibiting ex gov from lobbying for 5 years. But lobbying per se is protected by 1A and Citizen United and is not all bad at the micro level, because lobbyists also provide real info to Congressional staffs that they would not have otherwise. I know, because Mot’s DC lobbying organization (25 people) was one of my direct reports and I spent a day a quarter minimum with her and her team. FCC, spectrum, industry standards, FRAND licensing litigation….
Dereg is great. But it is as bad at the state and local level.
I develop land. My state uses the state/corp-of- engineers waters of the US and wetland definitions, and mitigation rules, plus some others like “tree save rule,” providing workforce discounted housing, adequate public facilities etc. Driving up the cost to develop — and thus the cost of housing. Most people pay about 1/3 of their income for yearly housing cost.
Abraham Lincoln “Lincoln argued that a tariff system was less intrusive than domestic taxation: The tariff is the cheaper system,”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tariff_in_United_States_history#Andrew_Jackson
FTWiki
President Abraham Lincoln declared, “Give us a protective tariff and we will have the greatest nation on earth.” Lincoln warned that “the abandonment of the protective policy by the American Government… must produce want and ruin among our people.”
Lincoln similarly said that, “if a duty amount to full protection be levied upon an article” that could be produced domestically, “at no distant day, in consequence of such duty,” the domestic article “will be sold to our people cheaper than before.”
Additionally, Lincoln argued that based on economies of scale, any temporary increase in costs resulting from a tariff would eventually decrease as the domestic manufacturer produced more.
Lincoln did not see a tariff as a tax on low-income Americans because it would only burden the consumer according to the amount the consumer consumed. By the tariff system, the whole revenue is paid by the consumers of foreign goods… the burthen of revenue falls almost entirely on the wealthy and luxurious few, while the substantial and laboring many who live at home, and upon home products, go entirely free.
Lincoln argued that a tariff system was less intrusive than domestic taxation: The tariff is the cheaper system, because the duties, being collected in large parcels at a few commercial points, will require comparatively few officers in their collection; while by the direct tax system, the land must be literally covered with assessors and collectors, going forth like swarms of Egyptian locusts, devouring every blade of grass and other green thing.[74]
Another English word that has been hijacked. Say or write “tariff” and get nearly a 100% negative reaction due to people not knowing history.
There was a time when the US had a $200 billion dollar surplus because of tariffs.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Something to keep in mind when the CoC and others wail about tariffs and how the president is misusing them. Our tariff code was set up with a provision to allow presidents to punish any nation he chooses. This is column 2 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule (HTSUSA). Rates in this column are so high it vittually guarantees that very little will be imported into the US from those countries. Currently only Cuba and Cambodia are in column 2, but I recall under previous presidents the number was as high as about a dozen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The problem with this logic is that the Constitution doesn’t allow for Congress to delegate its powers. The tariff laws letting a President arbitrarily level them, is a delegation of the Congress taxing authority. It never should have happened and just because Trump is the one doing it, doesn’t make it right according to the Constitution.
It was unconstitutional when they delegated their legislative authority with the line-item veto without a Constitutional Amendment, and it is the same with the tariff abdication to the Executive, but why the courts have never ruled on it I don’t know. Maybe they have just never said anyone has standing to bring the suit.
But whatever, no one cares about Constitutionality when it is there guy in charge.
The Constitution does allow delegation of ‘details’ to the executive branch. Otherwise nothing would get accomplished because Congress would be overwhelmed by minutia.
The interesting con law question is what constitutes legislation versus execution ‘details.
And that is precisely why SCOTUS says Congress can only ‘investigate’ in two circumstances: inquiry into making, modifying, or eliminating legislation pursuant to express A1§8 powers, and legislative oversight of the executive implicit in its delegation to it.of ‘details’.
Sorry but using that logic, the President should be able to arbitrarily mess with the ‘details’ of the Tax Code and lay taxes or adjust the ‘details’ of the rates on whatever good/service he wants.
The Executive doesn’t have that power according to Article 1 Section 8.
Very poor and completely wrong example, because the tax code is a very detailed piece of legislation (in normal print, over 1000 pages and >6000§). The executive branch IRS can only administer it. It cannot change it at all.
Consider the Clean Air Act, where Congress delegated to the EPA it created what was a pollutant and what level was acceptable, specifying a detailed public process the EPA has to follow in making those delegated detailed decisions. And that is also exactly why Congress has Constitutionally implied legislative oversight. AND courts are saying EPA went too far with CPP and WOTUS regulations.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So your argument is: Congress can’t do minutiae, except for when it can…
Seriously, you are saying that Congress COULD delegate all of its various Article 1 powers, as long as it says: ‘We want to punt this to an Executive Regulatory Framework’
That is the entire problem we have had for one hundred years, Congress has abdicated its oversight and legislative authority in favor of Regulatory Tyranny. Be it the FDA or the DEA arbitrarily saying ‘____’ Bad.
I want to understand the consistency of your argument here. You are saying the Status Quo is actually fine…I am curious if you would be saying the same thing about Executive Branch powers and Article One abdication of power if someone else was in Office.
But this discussion misses the forest for the trees anyway. Article One comes first for a reason. We live in a Republic, the Framers clearly intended for the Congress to give it the form and control the structure. If you want to say they intended for a President to be able to adjust the knobs, that seems reasonable.
But arbitrarily laying new taxes on new products and services is not an adjustment of the knobs.
Would you mind linking to this,
” delegated their legislative authority with the line-item veto without a Constitutional Amendment
Line item veto was ruled unconstitutional by SCOTUS. Not hard, simply A1§7.2.
There never was any delegation of it to the Executive. It was Presidents trying line item vetoes to dodge the omnibus, studded with irrelevancies spending bills that Congress serves up with special provisions for bridges to nowhere and such.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was delegated, that is SPECIFICALLY what the Supreme Court said, It was an unconstitutional delegation of the Congress legislative power.
And they said it would require an Amendment for the President to have such a power.
LikeLike
UNBELIEVABLE, can you think of anyone else who can talk with such total informative authority on these issues – there isn’t a one and that is why they hate him so much -especially the string pullers behind the pols, he knows their games/tricks and can’t be bought- if this were a mile race he would have lapped the pack after the first 100 yards.
LikeLiked by 2 people
” if this were a mile race he would have lapped the pack after the first 100 yards.”
LOL. That’s a good way of putting it.
Trump is unbelievably well- informed.
The Democrat candidates would have to be “coached” for months before such an interview….and they still wouldn’t hold a candle to Trump.
Thank you, Lord, for sending us this President !
A dream come through: Swiping at the EU tyrannical crooks!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOVE< LOVE< LOVE!!! COC being called out
Hurt the RINOs
LikeLiked by 3 people
An interesting question is WHY this long interview this morning? IMO to effectively and immediately counter 3 narratives that developed over the weekend.
1. Mexico deal is ‘nothing’, was already agreed (NYT). And to reassure US companies in Mexico, while putting them on notice (USCoC) to pressure AMLO to follow through—or else.
2. China: Xi, you better show up at G20 so we can have little chat about negotiating in good faith. You don’t, bam! China’s other 60% gets immediately tariffed.
3. UTC+Raytheon after UTC spins out Otis and Carrier. Guys, we will take a careful look at how this affects defense competition.
On 3, the answer is pretty easy, but PDJT is very busy and probably didn’t get a briefing yet. There is very little competitive overlap. UTC sold Sikorsky helicopter to Lockheed Martin. UTC makes jet engines, Raytheon makes avionics and missiles. The combination will result in $1 billion in annual cost savings per WSJ today.
The military aircraft bid problem PDJT noted is the past consolidation into just Boeing and Lockheed, with a little Northrup Grumman. But that consolidation was inevitable as the cost and complexity of military aircraft programs rose exponentially. No different than commercial jet aircraft boiled down to just Boeing and Airbus, with a little Embraer for regional jets. Bombardier had to get bailed out by Airbus. And Embraer is joining forces with Boeing on its commercial jets.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have to say I really, really enjoy reading any and all of your posts here on CTH. You’re ability to provide concise, detailed information on often complex issues and legal matters, in a manner that I can understand. Thank you very much for your continued contributions!
CNBC lying headline today (www.cnbc.com): “Trump: If President Xi does not attend G-20, more China tariffs will go into effect immediately” That sounds as a threat, doesn’t it? Except that PDJT did not say so.
What did PDJT actually say when asked if tariffs would increase again if Pres. Xi does not attend was (and I paraphrase):
Tariffs would be imposed on additional Chinese products if no deal is made, as announced weeks ago. He also stated that he thinks that Pres. Xi will attend the G 20 meeting to attend and complimented him, as he always does.
The market lost about 100 points on the fake news and is now catching back up as people take the time to listen to the interview and draw their own conclusions.
Fake news are, indeed, the enemy of the American people. They hate every single success of PDJT.
Please delete “to attend” on the last sentence of the 3rd. paragraph.
Thamk you President again,
You are The Best President we ever Had,
Will support you 100%:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pres. Trump 90-day’s review of compliance review means tariff’s drop again like a hammer if AMLO and the Mexican government have not delivered.
IMO AMLO and the Mexican government are -incapable- of delivering.
Essentially what Pres. Trump has done is set up a bidding war between the Leftist hedged fund Billionaire financed NGO’s who are engaged in human trafficking from Central America to the US border and the multinational corporations with plants in Mexico.
It’s all about who delivers the biggest “Mordida” to the Mexican government officials in charge of border security the fastest.
I’m thinking we are going to see tariff’s reapplied on Mexico myself.
Hedge Fund/Futures Market Billionaires have more discretionary income and can make decisions faster than multi-national corporations.
It will take AMLO 6-months after tariff’s are applied to get the border situation under control via a purge of the people taking the Futures Billionaires “Mordida.”
The Multi-national’s unwillingness to fund enough Mordida now means they are going to lose it all later.
Our CITIZEN SELECTED & ELECTED PRESIDENT is shaking up the world in OUR FAVOR. Call to ALL Deplorables. Get out there, find a candidate that supports PDJT’s agenda and get to work. It’s what we can do to help PDJT. I’m already working in CD2 So. AZ for Brandon Martin. Come help if you’re in our district or…..you could always send $20 our way. THX.
LikeLike
