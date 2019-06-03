Mexican Officials Reject any Proposal Requiring Them to Keep Migrants in Mexico…

The hypocrisy and ideology of the Mexican position would indicate the tariffs are certain to take place. Factually, after Mexico has made their “red line” position clear, one could argue there’s no reason to go through the graduated timeline; the U.S. might as well just start applying the full 25% tariff amount on June 10th.
WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico said on Monday it would reject a U.S. idea to take in all Central American asylum seekers if it is raised at talks this week with the Trump administration, which has threatened to impose tariffs if Mexico does not crack down on illegal immigration.
[…] Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said the country was committed to continuing to work to keep migrants from Central America from reaching the U.S. border.
He said, however, that a proposal favored by some U.S. officials to designate Mexico a “safe third country,” which would force Central Americans seeking asylum in the United States to apply for it instead in Mexico, was not an option.
“An agreement about a safe third country would not be acceptable for Mexico,” Ebrard told reporters in Washington. “They have not yet proposed it to me. But it would not be acceptable and they know it.”
[…] Mexican Agriculture Minister Victor Villalobos said in a statement the proposed tariffs would cause economic damage to the agriculture sector of $117 million a month in both countries. He did not specify at what level of tariffs that damage would occur.
[…] Mexican trade officials said last week that they would retaliate if the tariffs were imposed, although they did not provide details on what the response would be.
U.S.-based Mexican-themed fast-food chain Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc estimated a $15 million hit from the proposed tariffs, and said it could cover that by raising its burrito prices by around 5 cents.
U.S. business groups have opposed the tariff plan and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is looking at ways to challenge it, including legal options.
[…] The Mexican economy, which is heavily reliant on exports to the United States, shrank in the first quarter and would reel under U.S. levies that would start at 5% but could reach as high as 25% this year under Trump’s plan.
Goldman Sachs economists gave a 70% chance of the tariffs on Mexican imports coming into effect at 5% on June 10.
As a proportion of Mexico’s total U.S. exports in 2018 – $347 billion, according to U.S. data – a 5% tariff implies costs of roughly $1 billion between June 10 and 30. (read more)
According to another report: “U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said he told Mexican Economy Secretary Graciela Marquez in a meeting on Monday that Mexico must do more to help the United States address illegal immigration.” The good thing is Wilbur Ross has been activated.
The U.S. economy is $20 trillion. If Mexican imports are $347 billion total, that’s around 2% of our total economy. Yeah, worst case scenario a burrito goes up a nickel… De nada.
Here’s what Mexico will really do. As they previously said, if Trump goes ahead with a full immigration confrontation, Mexico will try to flood the U.S. with illegal aliens and drugs.
Blackmail is the reality of the unspoken Mexican approach at diplomacy.
♦ In August of 2017 President Trump and Commerce Secretary Ross were discussing their trade efforts within NAFTA and renegotiation with Mexico/Canada on a trilateral basis. However, the U.S. administration said if it doesn’t work, they’d scrap the 3-way NAFTA deal and go one-on-one with individual bilateral agreements. In response, Mexican Economic Minister Ildefonso Guajardo threatened to flood the U.S. with South American illegal aliens, criminals and gang members as leverage:
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico could pull back on cooperation in migration and security matters if the United States walks away from talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, the Mexican economy minister said in a newspaper report published on Thursday.
“If they do not treat [us] well commercially, they should not expect us to treat them well by containing the migration that comes from other regions of the world and crosses Mexico,” Guajardo said. “Or they should not expect to be treated well in collaboration with security issues in the region.” (LINK)
However, Mexican Minister Ildefonso Guarjardo’s threat was mild compared to a threat in January 2017, when another Mexican official promised to flood the U.S. with South American drugs and gang violence:
♦ In a stunning segment on Fareed Zakaria’s CNN broadcast January 29th, 2017, Mexico’s former foreign minister, Jorge Castaneda, states the Mexican government was willing to counter U.S. President Donald Trump policy by unleashing drug cartels upon the U.S. border.
Watch, and more importantly LISTEN, to his words at 02:10 below (Prompted):
This was the most politically explosive admission by the Mexican government in the past decade. Even Fareed Zakaria realized what was being threatened and quickly attempted to redirect the conversation.
Mr. Castaneda was openly admitting a willingness to promote drug trafficking. Additionally, Jorge Castaneda is so proud of the threat, he posted a video of the discussion on his own YouTube page.
With that political mindset at the forefront, President Trump might as well just initiate the full 25%; call up the military; and tighten all border-crossing entry points. Then watch what happens….
Trump will make a deal with Mexico.
No 25% tariffs.
Sorry, President Trump doesn’t want the markets to melt down. The Art of the Deal requires a good dose of drama, but there’s a deal to be made.
Just my 2 cents.
I know what you are saying and what will probably happen (I listened to MSNBC
today and they are dancing a rain dance for a recession – and no, I did not turn the
channel to MSNBC; someone else was listening to stock news), however, what I want
to happen is for everyone to purchase their avocados, etc. from some where else.
Spectre,
No offence, but with 3 more sense, I can buy a burrito.
THIS has been the place PDJT has been manuevering towards, all along Not 64d chess, just common sense. He SAID heMexico would pay for the wall,….
And they will.
We deplorables have been saying for YEARS “Put the military on our Southern border!”,…..He will.
And not a damned thin Congress or the Courts can do about it.
There will be NO DEAL with Mexico, just as there,will be no deal with China.
You can not ‘deal’with thugs.
But, but, but….nothing can be changed from the crony CoC / Deepie narrative…… why, that would be MAGIC…. :-))
Note how a businessman deals with US enemies, Barrack baby.
Query: The Uniparty is the real enemy!
They are the ones telling the Chinese, Mexicans, etc to hang tough and wait out Trump!
That is why all of Trump’s trade deals are failing!
But no trade deals may be Trump’s default position!p
WES,
Now they have PDJT, RIGHT where he wants them, and he’s going in for the kill,…wha,..hey?
He never WANTED trade deals with China, or USMCA. Notice who is DIEING to get USMCA passed? CoC, which says it all.
Until law was passed, establishing IRS in (IIRC) 1916, the ONLY way the U.S. Government took in money, was from Tariffs. THINK of that!
US Congress is pathetic.
US congress? What is that? I heard something called a congress is plotting impeachment of our president but I doubt that can be done from seditionist prison.
As was poster earlier, the Dem Congress has political constipation. They can’t so squat.
But, I wonder why they seem to want Mike Pence to be President? After all, that’s exactly what would happen if President Trump was to be impeached. Oh, I guess they don’t think that far ahead. 🙂
” the U.S. might as well just start applying the full 25% tariff amount on June 10th.”
Yes! I agree wholeheartedly. Hit them upside their collective heads with that 2X4. Maybe that’ll finally get their attention.
True to his MAGA principles, the first since Reagan thirty years ago, it seems Pres. Trump will take dramatic economic action on one front, exercise stringent diplomatic-military national defense options on the other.
How long this necessarily traumatic but necessary phase lasts will be up to Mexico. But from a domestic political (Election 2020) standpoint, a good 60% of informed voters –not including Ratskis’ blatting pflugelhorns– will sweep DJT to victory by acclamation.
If Biden-Bernie, DiFi, Fauxcahontas, Kami-baby, the Gila-monster, can’t accommodate America First, let ’em go (intellectually) topless in Caracas, Havana, Harare, or some other god-forsaken Socialist utopia-of-choice.
I say start at 100%, then reduce the percent by the percent of decrease of illegals.
“U.S.-based Mexican-themed fast-food chain Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc estimated a $15 million hit from the proposed tariffs, and said it could cover that by raising its burrito prices by around 5 cents.”
OMG that’s it. That’s it. Enough!
I demand full and unfettered illegal immigrants flowing into the US. I don’t care what the costs are to my taxes.
The Chipolte ecoli will continue at regular prices.
Who doesn’t need a cleanse an flush now and then?
Exactly.
Trump is sounding like the Boy who cried wolf. He should just do it already instead of giving the liberals time to run to the courts. Mexico , China, North Korea keep pulling his chain. In the meantime the illegals pour across the border from every poor country now including Africa.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly! He should also shut down the border….he threatened that too!
Sh$t, I’m getting sick of all these illegals and all of their illnesses coming here!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The 5% tatiff will be on everything , according to the Administration. Going to be interesting because Agricultural products are dutied by weight , not value, and mostly free, even in the general column. I’m thinking the 5% will simply be a new tariff classification “everything from Mexico”, which at entry will be added to the normal tariff classification, like an antidumping duty. Suppliers in Mexico will have to pay it. The market is here.
If threatening us with the exportation of drugs and gang violence into our country is not considered an act of war…then I really don’t know what is…As well it just shows how in control of the illegal drug trade and violent gangs the Mexican gov’t is.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The US military could essentially wipe out the Latin American Cartels if given free reign for 10 days. Mexico today is a narcostate which is overplaying its hand. It is not a good idea for a small dog to bark at the big dogs who can jump the fence at a moments notice!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gary: It also shows how in control the Uniparty is too!
Mexico is counting on the “CoC” to save them. Flooding border with drugs and gangs isn’t much of a threat since that’s what happens every day right now.
The fact is that these tariffs will wreck the Mexican economy. AMLO will be coup’d out of power, and the new government will be more cooperative.
One thing SunDance forgot to mention is this.
Since tariffs have been put on Chinese exports, the CoC, US globalists, and the Chinese have started to route their exports via 3rd parties like Vietnam, Tiwain, etc. to Mexico (maybe Canada too) to avoid the US tariffs.
These 3rd parties are now suddenly exporting over a 1000 new products that they have never exported before!
The Chinese have switched so much of their trade that US tariffs collected from China have probably dropped in half! I am sure President Trump has notice this. Maybe expected this.
Picking a 25% tariff rate for Mexico is no accident! It matches the 25% Chinese tariffs!
The real problem is enforcing accountability via Mexico. If everything is tariffed at 25% it doesn’t pay the globalists to contrive expensive work-a-rounds via Mexico.
Being Canadian, I just have to wonder if Trudope is playing the same corrupt game. I suspect he is because he is so corrupt. If so, then it is only a matter of time before Canada gets hit with the same 25% tariffs. The only way Canada escapes this 25% tariff is if Canada enforces rules against running Chinese goods via 3rd parties through Canada into the US. I am rather doubtful.
So I can see Canada being hit with escalating tariffs for non-Canadian exports due to Trudope’s socialist stupidity. His offshore family trust will reap the rewards.
Basically President Trump will be playing whack-a-mole with the globalists for some time yet!
The Chinese have been transshipping since Reagan left office. And the scale was astounding . A lot if textiles thru Mexico, for example, not just to evade duty, but to evade limits on textile imports from China ( quota/visa). The administrations that followed Reagen did not want our trade laws enforced, its that simple. US Customs used to issue fraud penalties for this stuff, but I’m thinking the last one was probably written in the mid-1990s. The few inspectors /import specialists that tried to
enforce the laws were discouraged to desist. So you have the current situation
Correct me if I’m wrong please, however didn’t it say preventing ‘Central Americans from crossing the border”? If I’m reading that correctly, then all that is being asked is that they stop Guatemalan, Costa Rica. Panamanians, etc. from crossing the border. It doesn’t say anything about Mexicans, unless it’s implied that they are Central American. To me, by separating “Central American’ from Mexican it is implied that VSGDJT is saying “just police your own southern border and the ports and airports and stop anyone not Mexican from coming over. I don’t read any animus toward Mexicans per se… just the abuse of other countries using the southern border as an entry point.
That’s how I read it too — Central Americans below the Mexican southern border. Too bad it wasn’t inclusive of Mexicans.
David J. Stoddard, 27 year veteran of the Border Patrol :
“Illegal aliens generally do NOT want U.S. citizenship. Americans are very vain thinking that everybody in the world wants to be a U.S. citizen. Mexicans want to remain citizens of their home country while obtaining the benefits offered by the United States such as employment, medical care, in-state tuition, government subsidized housing and free education for their offspring. Their main attraction is employment and their loyalty usually remains at home. They want benefits earned and subsidized by middle class Americans. What illegal aliens want are benefits of American residence without paying the price.
Mexico is NOT a friend of the United States. Since 1848 Mexicans have resented the United States. During World War I, Mexico allowed German spies to operate freely in Mexico to spy on the U.S.. During World War II, Mexico allowed the Axis powers to spy on the U.S. from Mexico. During the Cold War Mexico allowed spies hostile to the U.S. to operate freely. The attack on the Twin Towers in 2001 was cheered and applauded all across Mexico. Today, Mexican school children are taught that the U.S. stole California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. If you don’t believe it,
check out some Mexican textbooks written for their schoolchildren.”
Yes. “Bringing them out of the shadows”was a rather silly saying.
Just close the border. Put US troops there to stop anyone/anything the border patrol can’t stop.
We lived in Southern California adjacent to the Mexico/US border. Mexico has nothing worth having. They have loads that is destroying our country. Let them keep their drugs, disease, poverty and their mind set that laws are made to be broken.
I had high hopes that the USMCA deal would bring prosperity to Mexico and jump start their economy and improve their living conditions. I realize now that was a dream I had for their country. To work the dream must be their dream not mine.
Adios Mexico. God be with you.
I agree entirely. You posted while I was writing mine below. /LEJ
They are already flooding our border with illegal aliens and drugs. Who do you think is really running Mexico? Answer: the cartels.
The President should stop pussy-footing around and close the damn border, with the US military across the whole thing. /LEJ
Same fool that said it was “their right to choose what country they want” does not want them in his country.
Trump does not have much to work with so we should just go ahead and close the border and tarrif them into the 1800’s…..oh wait, they are already living like the 1800’s….sigh
The DOD has a staggering yearly budget of well of $700 billion, more than the next at least 6 nations combined. Given that, I don’t think it is unreasonable to expect them to be able to put at least 100,000 troops on America’s southern border to defend America from an ongoing invasion by millions of invaders (not “migrants”) and a monstrous amount of crime and deadly drugs. Why do we have a DOD again ? Just for parades and stupid Muslim wars?
Keep it simple. Close the border except for commerce that’s willing to pay the 25%. Get the illegals out of here and keep building the wall. Let the cesspool rot.
What do people expect?
After decades of globalist, treasonous carpetbagger “American” Presidents and politicians, countries are now facing a true patriot who puts our country and it’s people first. Of course other countries are going to have a hissy fit. They’ve never seen anything like Trump before
They’re used to dealing with scumbags who sold out America and the American people at the drop of a hat
Mexico, China, North Korea, their reactions are a perfect example of how business used to be, America gives away everything and gets nothing in return, while the globalist elite profit
Let them squawk. Let them feel the pain. They’ll all change their tune quick
The Arizona Mafia is a big part of the problem.This report is from last year, but it lists the players. Napolitano has moved to head the CA Propaganda University System, but most others remain. Use your search engine for “Arizona Mafia” to find more info. Too much money i play between D.C. old-timers and the cartels. MAGA!
https://frankreport.com/2018/07/23/meet-the-arizona-mafia-ties-to-raniere-bronfman-salinas-further-exposed/
…plata o plomo…silver or lead…we don’t need their silver,..the lead is destined for their own children for that is the culture they have created….they can keep their narco state……maybe join Venezuela in the march to totalitarianism….
frankengovernment……
They’ll retaliate, huh? “If you sucker-punch us, we’ll kick your shin!”
External forces are attacking us through the Southern border.
Internal forces are attacking our president in Washington DC.
So what are we supposed to do about it?
More patience and keep your powder dry.
Been saying it for a while….can’t see any real solution besides military force. Tariffs should be happening ANYWAY! The cartels are ruthless murderers. They are also in OUR country. They bribe, threaten, extort, and kill. Declare them terrorists. As one very stable genius said regarding ISIS…..DRIVE THEM OUT!!
