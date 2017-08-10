BLACKMAIL – Mexican Econ Minister Threatens To Flood U.S. With Illegals If We Don’t Give Them A Good NAFTA Deal…

When candidate Donald Trump first proposed renegotiating NAFTA back in 2015 everyone was stunned. Fixing bad trade deals had never been proposed by any candidate. Candidate Trump also proposed a border wall. Those two policy initiatives are entirely connected. Almost immediately the government of Mexico realized the potential impact and threatened to use illegal migration if NAFTA was reopened.
Well, Trump won the presidency. The crony capitalists/lobbyists in DC (U.S. Chamber of Commerce – Tom Donohue) are freaking out. Congress was notified of the intent to renegotiate NAFTA. Mexico and Canada were notified. Commerce Secretary Ross, U.S.T.R Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin are ready to begin next week (Wed).
President Trump and Secretary Ross have already announced they will try to renegotiate NAFTA on a trilateral basis (U.S., Canada and Mexico). However, if it doesn’t work, they’ll scrap the 3-way NAFTA and go one-on-one with individual bilateral agreements.
Today Mexico’s Economic Minister Ildefonso Guajardo threatens to flood the U.S. with South American illegal aliens, criminals and gang members as leverage to keep exploiting NAFTA.
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico could pull back on cooperation in migration and security matters if the United States walks away from talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, the Mexican economy minister said in a newspaper report published on Thursday.
Ildefonso Guajardo, who will take part in the first round of NAFTA talks with U.S. and Canadian officials in Washington on Wednesday, told the Reforma daily that new tariffs on Mexican exports to the United States were unacceptable.
“If they do not treat [us] well commercially, they should not expect us to treat them well by containing the migration that comes from other regions of the world and crosses Mexico,” Guajardo said. “Or they should not expect to be treated well in collaboration with security issues in the region.”
Guajardo also said if U.S. President Donald Trump moves to impose tariffs of 35 percent on any Mexican exports, Mexico could respond with “mirror” actions, such as putting an equal tariff on U.S. yellow corn. (read more)
My response to that threat:
I guess its war then Piss ant
LikeLiked by 11 people
You are so right Johnny.
It might be time to put some military on the border.
LikeLiked by 7 people
That was the first image that came to my mind, tanks and our military at the border.
More reasons for the wall. It just got another 5 feet higher.
LikeLiked by 8 people
It would be a beautiful sight wouldn’t it magagirl.
Most people do not understand how dangerous the southern border really is.
It is long past time to get some real fire power down there.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is hard to deal with people who put no value on life. The drug cartels would as soon as shoot you as look at you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Isn’t the first job of the military supposed to be to protect our terretorial integrity?
LikeLiked by 5 people
I always thought it was.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A deployment order has to be issued.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes augie, it is.
It told another poster that it was long past time to get some real fire power on the southern border.
It has become a very dangerous place.
LikeLike
As a service member, I would certainly feel more comfortable patrolling our own borders than being sent to participate in some random foreign country’s civil war. There should be watch towers all along the wall with a barracks every hundred miles. we could also top the wall with shooting ranges and other training facilities. It would be a great place fore Sailors to practice “repelling boarders”. Airborne guys could practice rappelling down the U.S. side. All the different Drone units and Remote Control squads could have their schools somewhere along the boarder and practice by patrolling.
Why is one of the few actual obligations of the Federal government as laid out in the Constitution so difficult to get done?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wow! You said a mouthful!
That is what President Trump keeps saying over and over again. Prime purpose is to protect it’s citizens not figure out new ways to control and tax them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for your service and for saying this.
I’m not military but Father/Husband/Son were/are, and I’ve been saying this for years.
It upsets me to no end to see our military sent to those random country’s while our own border is INVADED!
LikeLike
It is way past time to put the military on the border. Should have been done long ago.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep.
Way, way past time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And a carrier group in the Gulf.
LikeLike
Alternate headline “Mexico Admits Illegal Immigration Harms USA!”
LikeLiked by 20 people
Thank you!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Alternate headline ” Mexico Vows to Continue to Flood the USA with Illegals as Long as CoC and Congress Allow”.
LikeLike
Exatly
LikeLike
Absolutely perfect response PNWLifer.
Just perfect.
LikeLike
Yes ,yes ,absolutely PERFECT.
LikeLike
Cancel the agreement now
LikeLike
Their military just wanders across the border and threatens our agents. I am sure on behalf of the drug cartels. We need to put a stop to that kind of belligerent behavior. If we can put a stop to the criminal cartel in our government we might want to take a look at the criminals running our neighbor to the south.
I wouldn’t want that country if you gave it to me but the people deserve better.
LikeLike
Trump to Nieto and pajama boy: Dont piss off my friends!
LikeLike
Ain’t gonna happen, Guajardo.
There’s a new sheriff in town, didn’t you get the Memo?
LikeLiked by 9 people
We need to militarize the wall as soon as it’s built.
It won’t just be SAmerican criminals. It will be jihadists and hordes of Africans just like Europe is seeing wash up on their beaches now and coming in overland by the millions.
When Trump “mistakenly” used the footage of the swarm of Moroccans is his early campaigned he knew exactly what he was doing. He is as warning us what was coming next.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Gold star for you Jimmy Jack!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Build border wall. Assess a levy on financial transfers from individuals in US to Mexico.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Yes they should do this asap. As well as fine businesses hiring illegals. The cost of this illegal invasion is very high to the American citizen in terms of education costs, health care costs, money not put into social security, illegal voting, the list goes on. This is one issue which really angers me as I look around my neighborhood and my country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They should know better than to test PT’s resolve. This will boomerang on them.
LikeLiked by 10 people
BIGLY!
LikeLiked by 3 people
OUR President backs down to NO ONE.
There are, however, many slow learners in the world.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Hope you guys are all ready for a nice, long government shutdown this fall. I sure as hell am! Don’t let up, Mr. President, until the rate bastards in Congress cry “uncle”!
LikeLike
I’ve read before that people with high foreheads are very intelligent. Notice who has the high foreheads and who doesn’t……
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance,
I laughed out loud at your response. I agree whole heartedly. I know there was a reason I loved Mickey Mouse.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
🇨🇳 and Mexico 🇲🇽 within the same week exposed the stupidity of the previous administrations that only cared about their NWO. These two countries have absolutely NO Leverage over us in negotiations. It is embarrassing to listen to them brag about their Leverage. I bet the Wilburine is 😂 his ass off!
Beyond the stupidity this moron had to say about flooding our country with illegals, he also pulled a China threatening retaliation! Folks you can’t make this 💩up even if you tried. The price of corn and 🌽 products will be going down because Mexico will be putting a 35% tariff on us exporting it to their country. Thank you Mexico for lowering our cost.
From the article linked above:
Guajardo also said if U.S. President Donald Trump moves to impose tariffs of 35 percent on any Mexican exports, Mexico could respond with “mirror” actions, such as putting an equal tariff on U.S. yellow corn.
LikeLiked by 4 people
So grow your own corn, Mexico.
LikeLike
Thanks to the Mimbo to our North for setting a precedent by sending Canadian troops to the border. We can do the same. But no tents, just guns.
LikeLiked by 5 people
So this is one dumb dude in Mexico if he thinks he can flood us with illegals because he can’t because of the replaced part of the previous wall that was used but also because anyone attempting to come in must be shot to encourage others they are not welcomed here. So many have already left but millions more to be deported, including all muslims as also not trustworthy and all down to the 5th generation as they breed to live on our welfare, must be warned that like in our founding of America they were shot and even later on in America illegals were shot upon attempting to enter. A wise thing to do now so they get informed they are not allowed here, PERIOD! Since some almost 80% are not trying to enter, this senor is loco to the Nth degree. NAFTA obviously will cause Mexico a lot of problems, so better wise up and get informed that they are not dealing with a brainless cowardly sell America cheaply Obama but a real business leader who won’t give in to your whines and crying. Why haven’t you improved Mexico is beyond me but having lived there for several years, you just can’t stop taking bribes, being super corrupted, and love the cartels and the money they give you. Sounds like our Congress here but we will drain that swamp!
LikeLiked by 3 people
one of the grand theories of the global aristocrats is that trade interconnections will prevent war. The more interconnected we are then war would not be in anyone’s interest. Think the EU. Nice cozy little place, one happy union…well, unless you want to get out, then the masters of the universe say NO….we’ll crush you if you try to leave.
We’ve regrettably been living thru a long, multi-decade, period where the ‘thinkers’ have driven the creation of an unsustainable world. The correct theory is that wars, economic and otherwise, are natural to man….utopia is not just around the corner.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I say, bring it on….starting with a thorough inspection of every truck, van and car coming into the US from Mexico. Choke them off at the border.
Then put a 20% tax on all money transfers to Mexican banks and financial institutions.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Trump’s already on it!
LikeLiked by 11 people
There was some kind of law enforcement crackdown going on in New Mexico last week. They closed down Highway 40 heading east, and Highway 25 heading north- blocked the highway- rerouted traffic looking as license plates of large trucks. It’s on like Donkey Kong.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“On like Donkey Kong”. Now that’s a blast from the past! (And, yes, I played waaaay too much Donkey Kong many years ago.)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great find! I absolutely LOVE ❤️ it!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Leftists can’t complain – “because of the children” that might be stuck in those trucks and left to die… like a couple of weeks ago.
LikeLiked by 1 person
An intentional invasion would be an act of war.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes. And that is what has been happening for the last couple of decades, and put in writing by La Raza – see their mission statement.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m pretty sure that PT is shaking with fear right now. Of course, PT will leave NAFTA like it is so Mexico and Canada keep screwing us. (sarc) On a serious note: Are these people for real?
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Deceleration of war plain and simple.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, human trafficking as a trade threat – really impressive. Even Tiny over in NK hasn’t gone there yet. He’s only threatening nukes.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well, the left DID try to “resist” Trump yesterday with an inflatable farm animal, so…
LikeLiked by 5 people
They really need to pace themselves. If they’re already inflating poultry, what are they going to have left in 2020?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade inflatable turkey?
LikeLike
Are they actually pretending that they HAVE cooperated and collaborated in “containing” the migration? That would be funny were it not so sad.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Charge them $15.00 apiece to enter the USA, and it would pay for the wall……voila, Mexico just paid for it….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or not. lol
LikeLike
Mexican 10-year treasury bonds are selling at yields rates of 6.87% compared to US bonds at 2.24%. By US standards, Mexican treasury notes are junk bonds.
They should shut up and be thankful we don’t completely melt their economy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Drop an economic NUKE on them!
LikeLike
Actually, this works in our favor, AGAIN.
Nasty toads exposing themselves benefit all of us.
Accomplishing many of Mr. President’s campaign promises one-by-one with very little exertion on our part.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I would say Mexico just walked into President Trumps bear trap. There’s nothing like winning people to your side like provoking a nation to threaten your safety. What a foolish pompous threat. Watch Trumps poll numbers continue to rise. Finally we have a fighter to get behind! Hallelujah!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Is the cute little mexican president trying to talk tough? I was under the impression we have been flooded already on the southern border. We’ll just get to hire more border agents to send them back, and close the door on Nafta.
LikeLiked by 2 people
5,000 are coming as well as an additional 10,000 ICE Agents!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would say Mexico just walked into President Trumps bear trap. There’s nothing like winning people to your side by provoking Mexico to threaten our safety by intentionally letting terrorists through to the US. What a foolish pompous threat. Watch Trumps poll numbers continue to rise. Finally we have a fighter to get behind! Hallelujah!
LikeLike
Hey, bring it! I will volunteer to go to the border to help build the wall and stop the flood!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sooooooo….
This means we’re getting the WALL, right???
LikeLiked by 2 people
As each passing day, it gets exponentially taller 🙂 🙂
LikeLike
This is how North Korea has controlled South Korea for decades…..the SK government better not get out of line, or NK will flood them with poor, starving people and cut into their fat and happy SK lifestyle.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Meet them with machine guns and they’ll flood right back to where they came from.
LikeLiked by 5 people
We’d better get going on that wall, but before it’s finished, we should return the favor by returning every illegal alien in our country to Mexico
Mexico will have so much fun trying to deal with the fifty million illegal aliens we returned to them. The wall will be like a pressure cooker, with us on the outside & Mexico on the inside
Checkmate
LikeLiked by 3 people
And then we put a 5% tax on money transfers to Mexico…. OOPS…. Illegal aliens don’t want to come here any more… You aren’t going to be able to pay them to come here.
LikeLike
25% NO MERCY
LikeLiked by 1 person
50%.
LikeLike
“Today Mexico’s Economic Minister Ildefonso Guajardo threatens to flood the U.S. with South American illegal aliens, criminals and gang members”
What? They aren’t doing that already?
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Today Mexico’s Economic Minister Ildefonso Guajardo threatens to flood the U.S. with South American illegal aliens, criminals and gang members as leverage to keep exploiting NAFTA.”
__________________
So Mexico’s response to a Sovereign nation protecting its own borders (as Mexico protects its own southern border) is to declare war on America.
Threatening to INVADE America with “criminals and gang members” who will assault, rape and murder Americans is a DECLARATION of WAR on America.
Let President Trump militarize the border, shut down ALL immigration, and then proceed to shut down the country of Mexico.
Game over.
.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well heck, how about we shoot first and drink Margaritas in honor of those stupid enough to cross our border.
LikeLiked by 3 people
^^^:-) :-)^^^
LikeLike
So basically threatening an invasion, as in an act of war. Yeah, that’s not going to work Mexico. Enjoy your illegals back and while we take back all our manufacturing and trade. Wonder how many illegals are willing to get if Pres. Trump lines the southern border with our troops? Not many. Just another empty threat to test our President.
LikeLiked by 4 people
How about this kind of NAFTA renegotiation?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I always love any thread that has my favorite picture of the President 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
You know, when I read this I could envision all three of our Secretaries on trade, commerce and treasury with a yuuge smile on their faces when they had finished hearing or reading about this.
Game on. They thrive on these laughable stances of our enemies. Oops, I meant neighbors. If Mexico is this delusional, and actually believe this threat will make us fold to all and any of their demands, they do have another thing coming. They have been raping us for far too long, and their weak attempts on protecting our borders is well known. Our Secretaries will win this and have a great deal of fun doing it too.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Build the wall. Then negotiate.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What a crock.
Under PDJT, ILLEGAL entry into the US has been reduced, what, 50, 60%.
And 10,000 more Border Patrol Agents are going to be hired.
I may be wrong on my numbers, but my point is he’s talking out of his buttocks.
God to show how desperate Mexico and it’s leaders are.
LikeLike
Minister Guajardo, your warning shot to President Trump isn’t going to work out the way you think it will.
LikeLike
When Donald Trump first rode down the golden escalator and announced his candidacy, he talked about Mexico not “sending” their best. A lot of people thought that Mexico doesn’t “send” illegals. This threat from Mexico proves that wrong.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Absolutely!
LikeLike
Yes! And it is scary how the message on illegal immigrants was massaged and controlled by previous administrations.
LikeLike
What Mexican is going to be so dumb as to just come over illegally and suffer the consequences just because their government told them to?
LikeLike
So, we militarize the border. All crossing, shot on sight. Problem solved.
LikeLike
F MEXICO
LikeLike
So NOW America is to be swarmed. Word of advice hombres, heed the signs: No Trespassing! Violators will be shot.
LikeLike
Really!! Carumba!!! And who was the little piss ant colluding with? The well-known globalist puppets that infest congress? Perhaps included is MR.Open Borders himself, Soros, promising him mucho dineros. Excuse me for the bi-lingual post, I couldn’t help myself.
This guy reminds me of the conceited flea, floating down the river on his back yelling, Open the draw bridge.
It’s time to lower the boom on people like this dweeb.
LikeLike
This will not end well for Senor Guajardo.
LikeLike
Cut Mexico out of negotiations. The United States does not negotiate with Terrorists.
LikeLike