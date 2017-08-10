BLACKMAIL – Mexican Econ Minister Threatens To Flood U.S. With Illegals If We Don’t Give Them A Good NAFTA Deal…

Posted on August 10, 2017

When candidate Donald Trump first proposed renegotiating NAFTA back in 2015 everyone was stunned. Fixing bad trade deals had never been proposed by any candidate. Candidate Trump also proposed a border wall.  Those two policy initiatives are entirely connected. Almost immediately the government of Mexico realized the potential impact and threatened to use illegal migration if NAFTA was reopened.

Well, Trump won the presidency.  The crony capitalists/lobbyists in DC (U.S. Chamber of Commerce – Tom Donohue) are freaking out. Congress was notified of the intent to renegotiate NAFTA.  Mexico and Canada were notified. Commerce Secretary Ross, U.S.T.R Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin are ready to begin next week (Wed).

President Trump and Secretary Ross have already announced they will try to renegotiate NAFTA on a trilateral basis (U.S., Canada and Mexico). However, if it doesn’t work, they’ll scrap the 3-way NAFTA and go one-on-one with individual bilateral agreements.

Today Mexico’s Economic Minister Ildefonso Guajardo threatens to flood the U.S. with South American illegal aliens, criminals and gang members as leverage to keep exploiting NAFTA.

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico could pull back on cooperation in migration and security matters if the United States walks away from talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, the Mexican economy minister said in a newspaper report published on Thursday.

Ildefonso Guajardo, who will take part in the first round of NAFTA talks with U.S. and Canadian officials in Washington on Wednesday, told the Reforma daily that new tariffs on Mexican exports to the United States were unacceptable.

If they do not treat [us] well commercially, they should not expect us to treat them well by containing the migration that comes from other regions of the world and crosses Mexico,” Guajardo said. “Or they should not expect to be treated well in collaboration with security issues in the region.”

Guajardo also said if U.S. President Donald Trump moves to impose tariffs of 35 percent on any Mexican exports, Mexico could respond with “mirror” actions, such as putting an equal tariff on U.S. yellow corn.  (read more)

My response to that threat:

96 Responses to BLACKMAIL – Mexican Econ Minister Threatens To Flood U.S. With Illegals If We Don’t Give Them A Good NAFTA Deal…

  1. Johnny says:
    August 10, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    I guess its war then Piss ant

    Reply
  2. Minnie says:
    August 10, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    Ain’t gonna happen, Guajardo.

    There’s a new sheriff in town, didn’t you get the Memo?

    Reply
  3. Jimmy Jack says:
    August 10, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    We need to militarize the wall as soon as it’s built.

    It won’t just be SAmerican criminals. It will be jihadists and hordes of Africans just like Europe is seeing wash up on their beaches now and coming in overland by the millions.

    When Trump “mistakenly” used the footage of the swarm of Moroccans is his early campaigned he knew exactly what he was doing. He is as warning us what was coming next.

    Reply
  4. colmdebhailis says:
    August 10, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    Build border wall. Assess a levy on financial transfers from individuals in US to Mexico.

    Reply
    • Krystal says:
      August 10, 2017 at 4:02 pm

      Yes they should do this asap. As well as fine businesses hiring illegals. The cost of this illegal invasion is very high to the American citizen in terms of education costs, health care costs, money not put into social security, illegal voting, the list goes on. This is one issue which really angers me as I look around my neighborhood and my country.

      Reply
  5. FofBW says:
    August 10, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    They should know better than to test PT’s resolve. This will boomerang on them.

    Reply
  6. Minnie says:
    August 10, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    OUR President backs down to NO ONE.

    There are, however, many slow learners in the world.

    Reply
    • Sentient says:
      August 10, 2017 at 4:07 pm

      Hope you guys are all ready for a nice, long government shutdown this fall. I sure as hell am! Don’t let up, Mr. President, until the rate bastards in Congress cry “uncle”!

      Reply
  7. Delilah says:
    August 10, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    I’ve read before that people with high foreheads are very intelligent. Notice who has the high foreheads and who doesn’t……

    Reply
  8. Brenda Purington says:
    August 10, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    Sundance,
    I laughed out loud at your response. I agree whole heartedly. I know there was a reason I loved Mickey Mouse.

    Reply
  9. parteagirl says:
    August 10, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      August 10, 2017 at 3:49 pm

      🇨🇳 and Mexico 🇲🇽 within the same week exposed the stupidity of the previous administrations that only cared about their NWO. These two countries have absolutely NO Leverage over us in negotiations. It is embarrassing to listen to them brag about their Leverage. I bet the Wilburine is 😂 his ass off!

      Beyond the stupidity this moron had to say about flooding our country with illegals, he also pulled a China threatening retaliation! Folks you can’t make this 💩up even if you tried. The price of corn and 🌽 products will be going down because Mexico will be putting a 35% tariff on us exporting it to their country. Thank you Mexico for lowering our cost.

      From the article linked above:

      Guajardo also said if U.S. President Donald Trump moves to impose tariffs of 35 percent on any Mexican exports, Mexico could respond with “mirror” actions, such as putting an equal tariff on U.S. yellow corn.

      Reply
  10. ej says:
    August 10, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    Thanks to the Mimbo to our North for setting a precedent by sending Canadian troops to the border. We can do the same. But no tents, just guns.

    Reply
  11. carrierh says:
    August 10, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    So this is one dumb dude in Mexico if he thinks he can flood us with illegals because he can’t because of the replaced part of the previous wall that was used but also because anyone attempting to come in must be shot to encourage others they are not welcomed here. So many have already left but millions more to be deported, including all muslims as also not trustworthy and all down to the 5th generation as they breed to live on our welfare, must be warned that like in our founding of America they were shot and even later on in America illegals were shot upon attempting to enter. A wise thing to do now so they get informed they are not allowed here, PERIOD! Since some almost 80% are not trying to enter, this senor is loco to the Nth degree. NAFTA obviously will cause Mexico a lot of problems, so better wise up and get informed that they are not dealing with a brainless cowardly sell America cheaply Obama but a real business leader who won’t give in to your whines and crying. Why haven’t you improved Mexico is beyond me but having lived there for several years, you just can’t stop taking bribes, being super corrupted, and love the cartels and the money they give you. Sounds like our Congress here but we will drain that swamp!

    Reply
  12. stats guy says:
    August 10, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    one of the grand theories of the global aristocrats is that trade interconnections will prevent war. The more interconnected we are then war would not be in anyone’s interest. Think the EU. Nice cozy little place, one happy union…well, unless you want to get out, then the masters of the universe say NO….we’ll crush you if you try to leave.

    We’ve regrettably been living thru a long, multi-decade, period where the ‘thinkers’ have driven the creation of an unsustainable world. The correct theory is that wars, economic and otherwise, are natural to man….utopia is not just around the corner.

    Reply
  13. Bob Thoms says:
    August 10, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    I say, bring it on….starting with a thorough inspection of every truck, van and car coming into the US from Mexico. Choke them off at the border.

    Then put a 20% tax on all money transfers to Mexican banks and financial institutions.

    Reply
  14. Travis McGee says:
    August 10, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    An intentional invasion would be an act of war.

    Reply
  15. noritadek says:
    August 10, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    I’m pretty sure that PT is shaking with fear right now. Of course, PT will leave NAFTA like it is so Mexico and Canada keep screwing us. (sarc) On a serious note: Are these people for real?

    Reply
  16. dogsmaw says:
    August 10, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    Reply
  17. Michael says:
    August 10, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    Deceleration of war plain and simple.

    Reply
  18. i'm just sayin'.. says:
    August 10, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    So, human trafficking as a trade threat – really impressive. Even Tiny over in NK hasn’t gone there yet. He’s only threatening nukes.

    Reply
  19. AmericaFirst says:
    August 10, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    Are they actually pretending that they HAVE cooperated and collaborated in “containing” the migration? That would be funny were it not so sad.

    Reply
  20. Delilah says:
    August 10, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    Charge them $15.00 apiece to enter the USA, and it would pay for the wall……voila, Mexico just paid for it….

    Reply
  21. Bob Thoms says:
    August 10, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    Mexican 10-year treasury bonds are selling at yields rates of 6.87% compared to US bonds at 2.24%. By US standards, Mexican treasury notes are junk bonds.

    They should shut up and be thankful we don’t completely melt their economy.

    Reply
  22. Minnie says:
    August 10, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    Actually, this works in our favor, AGAIN.

    Nasty toads exposing themselves benefit all of us.

    Accomplishing many of Mr. President’s campaign promises one-by-one with very little exertion on our part.

    Reply
  23. Hutzpa says:
    August 10, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    I would say Mexico just walked into President Trumps bear trap. There’s nothing like winning people to your side like provoking a nation to threaten your safety. What a foolish pompous threat. Watch Trumps poll numbers continue to rise. Finally we have a fighter to get behind! Hallelujah!

    Reply
  24. Old Lady says:
    August 10, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    Is the cute little mexican president trying to talk tough? I was under the impression we have been flooded already on the southern border. We’ll just get to hire more border agents to send them back, and close the door on Nafta.

    Reply
  25. Hutzpa says:
    August 10, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    I would say Mexico just walked into President Trumps bear trap. There’s nothing like winning people to your side by provoking Mexico to threaten our safety by intentionally letting terrorists through to the US. What a foolish pompous threat. Watch Trumps poll numbers continue to rise. Finally we have a fighter to get behind! Hallelujah!

    Reply
  26. mostlyogauge says:
    August 10, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    Hey, bring it! I will volunteer to go to the border to help build the wall and stop the flood!

    Reply
  27. M33 says:
    August 10, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    Sooooooo….

    This means we’re getting the WALL, right???

    Reply
  28. law4lifeblog says:
    August 10, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    This is how North Korea has controlled South Korea for decades…..the SK government better not get out of line, or NK will flood them with poor, starving people and cut into their fat and happy SK lifestyle.

    Reply
  29. DanDeplorable says:
    August 10, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    Meet them with machine guns and they’ll flood right back to where they came from.

    Reply
  30. alliwantissometruth says:
    August 10, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    We’d better get going on that wall, but before it’s finished, we should return the favor by returning every illegal alien in our country to Mexico

    Mexico will have so much fun trying to deal with the fifty million illegal aliens we returned to them. The wall will be like a pressure cooker, with us on the outside & Mexico on the inside

    Checkmate

    Reply
  31. gerkenstein says:
    August 10, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    And then we put a 5% tax on money transfers to Mexico…. OOPS…. Illegal aliens don’t want to come here any more… You aren’t going to be able to pay them to come here.

    Reply
  32. augie says:
    August 10, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    “Today Mexico’s Economic Minister Ildefonso Guajardo threatens to flood the U.S. with South American illegal aliens, criminals and gang members”

    What? They aren’t doing that already?

    Reply
  33. scott467 says:
    August 10, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    “Today Mexico’s Economic Minister Ildefonso Guajardo threatens to flood the U.S. with South American illegal aliens, criminals and gang members as leverage to keep exploiting NAFTA.”

    __________________

    So Mexico’s response to a Sovereign nation protecting its own borders (as Mexico protects its own southern border) is to declare war on America.

    Threatening to INVADE America with “criminals and gang members” who will assault, rape and murder Americans is a DECLARATION of WAR on America.

    Let President Trump militarize the border, shut down ALL immigration, and then proceed to shut down the country of Mexico.

    Game over.

    .

    Reply
  34. justme928 says:
    August 10, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    Well heck, how about we shoot first and drink Margaritas in honor of those stupid enough to cross our border.

    Reply
  35. indiana08 says:
    August 10, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    So basically threatening an invasion, as in an act of war. Yeah, that’s not going to work Mexico. Enjoy your illegals back and while we take back all our manufacturing and trade. Wonder how many illegals are willing to get if Pres. Trump lines the southern border with our troops? Not many. Just another empty threat to test our President.

    Reply
  36. webgirlpdx says:
    August 10, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    I always love any thread that has my favorite picture of the President 🙂

    Reply
  37. maiingankwe says:
    August 10, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    You know, when I read this I could envision all three of our Secretaries on trade, commerce and treasury with a yuuge smile on their faces when they had finished hearing or reading about this.

    Game on. They thrive on these laughable stances of our enemies. Oops, I meant neighbors. If Mexico is this delusional, and actually believe this threat will make us fold to all and any of their demands, they do have another thing coming. They have been raping us for far too long, and their weak attempts on protecting our borders is well known. Our Secretaries will win this and have a great deal of fun doing it too.

    Reply
  38. Larry says:
    August 10, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    Build the wall. Then negotiate.

    Reply
  39. CiscoKid says:
    August 10, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    What a crock.
    Under PDJT, ILLEGAL entry into the US has been reduced, what, 50, 60%.
    And 10,000 more Border Patrol Agents are going to be hired.
    I may be wrong on my numbers, but my point is he’s talking out of his buttocks.
    God to show how desperate Mexico and it’s leaders are.

    Reply
  40. G. Willikers says:
    August 10, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    Minister Guajardo, your warning shot to President Trump isn’t going to work out the way you think it will.

    Reply
  41. Sentient says:
    August 10, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    When Donald Trump first rode down the golden escalator and announced his candidacy, he talked about Mexico not “sending” their best. A lot of people thought that Mexico doesn’t “send” illegals. This threat from Mexico proves that wrong.

    Reply
  42. Michelle says:
    August 10, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    What Mexican is going to be so dumb as to just come over illegally and suffer the consequences just because their government told them to?

    Reply
  43. CathyMAGA says:
    August 10, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    So, we militarize the border. All crossing, shot on sight. Problem solved.

    Reply
  44. TONYA PARNELL says:
    August 10, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    F MEXICO

    Reply
  45. Tim702 says:
    August 10, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    So NOW America is to be swarmed. Word of advice hombres, heed the signs: No Trespassing! Violators will be shot.

    Reply
  46. Annie says:
    August 10, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    Really!! Carumba!!! And who was the little piss ant colluding with? The well-known globalist puppets that infest congress? Perhaps included is MR.Open Borders himself, Soros, promising him mucho dineros. Excuse me for the bi-lingual post, I couldn’t help myself.
    This guy reminds me of the conceited flea, floating down the river on his back yelling, Open the draw bridge.
    It’s time to lower the boom on people like this dweeb.

    Reply
  47. JoD says:
    August 10, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    This will not end well for Senor Guajardo.

    Reply
  48. nevercrywolf says:
    August 10, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    Cut Mexico out of negotiations. The United States does not negotiate with Terrorists.

    Reply

