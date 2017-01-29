Jaw Dropping – Mexican Official Threatens to Unleash Cartels, Flood U.S. With Drugs and Narcotics….

If people had doubts about the Mexican government being influenced and controlled by drug cartels, well, they can put that doubt away.
In a stunning segment on Fareed Zakaria’s CNN broadcast today Mexico’s former foreign minister, Jorge Castaneda, states the Mexican government is willing to counter U.S. President Donald Trump policy by unleashing drug cartels upon the U.S. border.
Watch, and more importantly LISTEN, to his words at 02:10 below:
This is the most politically explosive admission by the Mexican government in the past decade. Even Fareed Zakaria realized what was being threatened and quickly attempted to redirect the conversation.
Castaneda is openly admitting a willingness to promote drug trafficking. Additionally, Jorge Castaneda is so proud of the threat, he even posted a video of the discussion on his own YouTube page.
However, don’t expect the video to remain in place too long, because the implications here are so politically explosive, and the admission so brutally obvious and threatening, it could undermine the entire argument of the Mexican government and expose an open secret of collusion they would prefer to remain hidden.
And excellent article written in December of 2016 outlines the strategy of Castaneda as it pertains to fighting Donald Trumps efforts. –SEE HERE–
Castaneda not only threatens to send drugs, he also threatens to flood the United States will illegal South Americans and openly admits Mexico could stop the border crossings if it wanted to, but instead chooses to use immigration as a weapon against the United States.
(Via VDare) […] He openly states Mexico should use Central American immigration as a weapon against us [Mexico can use Central-American immigration as bargaining chip with Trump, Univision, December 8, 2016]:
There has been a surge in Central American immigrants heading for the United States since Donald Trump won the Election in November, according to several initial reports… If this is the case, it is only logical. Trump has vowed to build his wall. It does not matter if Mexico will pay for it or even if the threat is true. It makes perfect sense for anybody hoping to make it to the United States, from Salvador, Honduras or Guatemala, to do so before any wall is put up….If they have relatives in the United States, or if they think that their reception will be better with President Barack Obama still in power until January 20, then their decision is perfectly rational.
Castaneda recounts how during the Surge of 2014, the Obama Administration pressured Mexico:
When the first wave of unaccompanied minors came to the United States in July 2014, Mexico complied with the White House request to cooperate in stopping the flow of immigrants. The logic behind it was sound. The goal was to avoid sparking anti-immigrant hysteria in the United States precisely when immigration reform seemed set to prosper.
My italics! By “hysteria,” Castaneda means provoking Americans who want a sane American immigration policy. (read more)
Again, listen:
@TheLastRefuge2 Jorge Castañeda Gutman suggests flooding the U.S. with drugs produced in Mexico and South America. pic.twitter.com/xbHZEzX4BY
— TransitionTracker (@DaveNYviii) January 29, 2017
Thanks to DaveNYviii for the tweet and video segment
To make such a public proclamation is a declaration of war. To follow through and commit such an act would be an act of war. I don’t believe this silly twit of a man wants to have our military gunning for him.
Walk it back, little man.
Someone here, within the last 10 days, posted one of the Congressional flunkies saying almost the exact same thing in a tweet berating President Trump- who was it?? That shows collusion or understanding of how this game is typically played between the US and Mexico. 😡
We are 125 miles from the border here in AZ LOCK N LOADED didn’t get drawn for deer hunting need to sight in. Wrong back door to come in Cartel, we will make open season on you dopers
Our problem here in AZ is McCain, Flake and I am unimpressed with our governor so far. They are all going to fight our President on the border.
Yes, the Mexifornia influence is at the tipping point. Battle lines forming.
Yeah, maybe we should just nuke the Toilet de Mejico once and for all. Call it redevelopment.
Our SEALS and Marines could use a week of serious practice… Bring it on unorganized drugged punks.
This guy is insane…the black economy is uncontrollable…the only reason the cartels do not flood the American market is because they want to keep the prices higher. The Mexican Government is bought and paid for by too many people to count. Remember half of Mexican trade is really containers from China flooding US markets; they put made in Mexico stickers on the products. Time to get smart and build that wall!
So true, build our Wall and let our Farmers make a profit, it is time to be self controlled they need us more than we need them, GIVE EM HELL PRESIDENT TRUMP USA NRA
Castaneda is a blow-hard and is NOT an official of the Mexican government. He’s just inciting the news media. Mexico and the US aren’t going to go to war. With 80% of Mexico’s economy tied to the US, they can not afford to get into a trade war with the US. NAFTA will get renegotiated and Mexico will continue to prosper and We’ll have a border wall and yes there will be an import tariff on goods from Mexico. Trying to level the playing field when it’s on a rocky plain will be challenging.
https://factreal.wordpress.com/2010/05/08/mexico-vs-united-states-mexican-immigration-laws-are-tougher/ The reality !
Yeah I know they’re tougher. I know Mexico built a wall on their Southern borer too. That’s why I’m really, really pissed off that Mexico promote it’s citizens immigrating here illegally.
If this jackwagon doesn’t represent Mexico, then I expect Mexican leaders to slap him down in a hurry. If not I’ll have to assume they agree with him, thereby confirming what everyone already knew: their economy really is built on drug money and stolen US wealth.
The Putts gave $75 million of our taxpayer money to help Mexico build their southern border wall. I could have sworn it was a lot more (like 300 million) but this was the only article I could find on it to link at the moment:
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-09-14/mexico-builds-wall-and-guess-who-paid-it
There is no wall at the southern border of Mexico. The Mexican government has talked about building one. Our government gave them money to build one. There is NO wall there. It is rugged terrain, and only a few roads. However, the drug cartels do not want a wall, because it would impede their goods coming through.
Think of this, though. The drug cartels are obviously buying off the Mexican politicians, so that a wall will not be built in Mexico. Perhaps those same cartels are buying off American politicians, so that a wall will not be built in America.
Thanks for this bit of TNT, saving for just the right occasion to light it.
We hold all the cards. The price Trump will extract from Mexico is to end corruption as a social norm. In an economy with real competition, no company could just pass on a 20% tariff to their customers. The buyers would just go elsewhere. The media is evil, and agreed is one of the worst.
Fareed, not agreed. Spellchecker killing me
Remember half of Mexican trade is really containers from China flooding US markets; they put made in Mexico stickers on the products. Time to get smart and build that wall!
Publius2016 says:
January 29, 2017 at 4:09 pm
January 29, 2017 at 4:09 pm
I forgot to add quotes.
He may be ,but I have his blowhard cnn video saved to my flash drive,so well see how long it is up there,deleting it will do no good.
It seems like the Mexican Government has more control over the drugs and drug cartels then they admit.
They also seem to have total control over Central Americans and anyone else crossing over the border.
Time for the President of Mexico to take a position on this. Deny it and beg for forgiveness.
Time to not only denounce what was said, but offer his total help in stopping this from happening in a very public statement.
I have frequently wondered why no one points out the influence the cartels have over the Mexican government. Borrowing a phrase from Sundance, “there are BILLIONS of dollars at stake.”
We have seen the schizophrenic reaction of the Mexican Pres Nieto over the past weeks and months. First he wants to play nice and support the wall, then he doesn’t, then he does. Today he doesn’t.
I have noted that each time he withdraws support is immediately after our Pres Trump makes a declaration/reminder of our hard stand against drugs and the cartels. Coincidence? Or corruption?
Keep in mind also, the machismo culture of Mexico. Nieto cannot appear weak or he loses influence of the country (and the cartels?). Think about that as you read the headline that Pres Trump and Pres Nieto will no longer speak PUBLICLY about Mexico paying for the wall. This will save face for Nieto while he still agrees to pay for it. It seems Pres Trump is OK with extending this courtesy, so long as Mexico pays. More WINNING!
The President of Mexico is owned by the drug cartels……………they run the country along with the Spanish overlords.
it’s unconscionable that america allows mexico to dictate what goes on at our border.
cross into their country from the usa without permission and you face serious jail time.
cross into their country from their secure southern border and you face death.
f**K liberals.
So true. I think a 50% tax on repatriated funds to Mexico would work.
That is not Mexico. There is no wall on the southern border of Mexico. The drug cartels pay the Mexican politicians to not build a wall, because it would interfere with their business.
That’s the result of the decades of the weak progressive “leadership”. As President Trump said, our friends don’t respect us and our enemies don’t fear us.
Every effing craphole of a country and every washed up has-been still believe they can push us around and spit in our face without any consequences because they have a God-given right to swindle the stupid gringo.
We are certainly seeing a parade of fools and hypocrites.
Waiting for DJT’s response to this hooligan.
It’s on: Basically it’s Trump vs. the Cartels; heavyweight fight.
LikeLiked by 5 people
trumpmeister has thermonuclear warheads.
I’m more shocked that convicted fraud and notorious pension raider Conrad Black was on the panel
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is my understanding that Black’s conviction was overturned on appeal.
Um..Ok I understand your threat Mr. Castaneda…. you can explain this to 10,000 ARMED Border Patrol agents. Game on idiot.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Is he nuts or just flying way too close to the sun with this hubris? He is saying this when we have a President Trump who has the backing of LEO, is in charge of the DOJ, DHS, and FBI. I guess he thinks the gay Muslim is still in charge.
The cartels are already flooding the U.S. market–prices are probably as low as the cartels are willing to go with heroin selling for less than a Percocet on the street.
This guy is a joke. No contest between him and our President.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is simple gaslighting. He is not in the position to enact policy here or in Mexico. This for reaction and to create fear. Nothing more. President is right on target here thus hissy fits being thrown. It may take some time for these nitwits to understand American is a SOVEREIGN nation. we do not need permission to protect our border or country. Nor will any patriot apologize for doing so.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Most prominent Mexican officials and past officials are on the payroll of the cartels. The cartels want to send a message. They have no idea who they are up against.
LikeLike
Here in Arizona you can pack legally it would be a rude awaking for the Cartel to think we would take this lightly, poor California will be open range for the Cartel, WHO YOU GONNA CALL
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hey — we have guns here as well…. plus our military has bases right near the border and 50 k Marines at Camp Pendelton about 45 min north. Bring it. ; )
LikeLiked by 1 person
You talk about timing! Thanks for this, because in the midst of all that’s breaking, and most likely more to come, we need to keep a perspective and a sense of humor. Applause.
LOL although I am surprised the friend didn’t declare his home the sanctuary house!
Fantastic!
Now that is funny.
I argue against Applebaum that “rules based international trade” has not been good for anybody and that is why Trump was elected and Brexit was passed. Globalism is not popular for good reason. 1.2 billion dollars was spent to get Hillary Clinton elected and she failed to carry more than 20 states. If 1.2 billion dollars of advertising can’t make globalism popular in 2016, it is because we don’t believe people like Applebaum and we don’t much care for NAFTA, TPP, the UN or the EU. The promises of global free trade don’t match with the realities we see on the ground level, fewer jobs and lower pay. Can’t blame it all on technology.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It is going to get bad down there, very bad. Remember President Trump said that there are some good people. They will suffer the most. You will never hear of it but, to keep them from rising up now the government will go into the small towns and murder children at will to send the message and keep them down. I don’t wish what this country will go through on any good people but it has been a long time in coming. Rejoice if you want, but I do not rejoice because of the suffering of the truly innocent and powerless. But, finally, hopefully, it will end. Evil, Evil people.
LikeLike
You obviously have never been to Mexico. What you describe is ludicrous. The reality is the country has functional local, state and federal government. Yes there’s corruption and graft, but that’s under attack and the country Is adopting English law and ending the 200 years of Napolianic law with the assistance of the US. The Mexican Army is at war with the cartels and winning (El Chapo caught and expedited to the US for trial). So much hype and disinformation about the Republic of Mexico. Americans know very little about their neighbor to the south.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
If local Mexican gov’t has things under control, then WHY do people keep coming here illegally?
LikeLiked by 3 people
It was our DoJ that extradited El Chapo. The Mexican illegal migrants are mostly from rural southern Mexico and dirt poor “landless” farm workers. Why do they migrate north?It’s the economy stupid! They have relatives or friends that migrated and send money back home, so they think that they can “get rich” too in the estados unitos and pay coyotes to cross them into the land of milk and honey. Most of them return to Mexico after a few years. We wouldn’t need the border wall if US employers used E-Verify and only hired US or Green Card holders. If the migrants can’t find work they eventually return to Mexico. 50 years of an open border with low law enforcement by employers got us to where we are now.
He’s here because that way he stays in jail. In Mexico eventually he will get out. Everyone on all sides is tired of chasing this nasty little twirp, and other cartels won’t be sorry to see him out of the picture.
It can only end if the evil people running things are forced out. You need to defund them. We’ve been funding them for far too long.
LikeLike
LikeLike
All of messy co will love you, professor Jorge, when President .45 TRIPLES the tax on remittances back to your boys. Didn’t think that one through, is my guess.
Loose lips sink Piñatas, Señor Castañeda.
Someone needs to clamp some castanettes on Jorge’s catenadas and render him a eunuch
Mexico is a narco state whose economy is propped up by two revenue sources: the proceeds from illegal drugs smuggled into the US, and $25 billion of wire transfers into the US each year (larger than the entire Mexican oil industry) by some 30 million Mexicans illegally living and working in the US.
The hundreds of murders annually on the streets of Chicago are attributable almost entirely to 300 street gangs fighting turf wars over sales of illegal drugs that flow like a never-ending tsunami over America’s nonexistent southern border. No one wants to stop the Chicago murders, because no one wants to interfere with the illegal drug trade, because no one wants to stop the flow of drug money to Mexico, because no one wants to acknowledge what everyone knows: Mexico is a failed state.
Actually, if one looks closely, one might conclude that since its failed revolution Mexico has never even risen to the level of a failed state, but has continued to muddle along as a, something, that never fully coalesced into a fully formed nation state in the Western sense in the first place. So for decades America has stuck its fingers in its ears and sang “la la la la” and ignored the problem in front of us. Mexico doesn’t have or contribute to problems. Mexico IS the problem.
When Sinaloa and Michoacan switched from marijuana cultivation to poppy the whole dynamic changed down there and here……..
The new synthetic heroin that’s being made in illegal drug labs in the US and sold cheap to addicts may put the Mexican cartels out of the heroin smuggling business.
That’s not a valid policy. Drug dealers feel they are supplying a wanted product and that they are contributing. So what. Same with sex traffickers. They don’t get to decide. We do.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They “believe”. LOL. I believe thunder is unicorn farts.
Um…ok Mr Koch—whatever. President Trump will get the factual data he needs to make further decisons after 120 days…If you wanted a different policy strategy then YOU should have run for President and won. In the meantime, you focus and take care of your company and President Trump will take care of the country. Have a nice day….
Yeah……………..and the Koch Bros. own several Congresscritters and are hand in glove with the COC Donahue…………………….go to hell Koch……………
My money is on Generals Kelley and Mattis. With Flynn thrown into the mix.
I lived in Mexico including the border. I used to drink beer with the guys doing the runs at night. They are often escorted by Mex military on expensive loads or VIP illegals. There are places where you can lay in the brush and watch a convoy of 3 4wheel drive trucks slash through the fence area with the black Mex military vehicles…….Drop the loads and run back……..Every night…….The profits are trickle down economics and many are part of the cartels networks…..They are extremely violent and run most prisons in the US…….Like ISIS they will chop you up and yes they have a long reach………..This guy talking was one of them……….Mexico officially is a narco state run by gangs and mafias….They have a very long reach and can cause extreme pain to those against them…So buckle up and get ready………..
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thanks for the honesty, Freddy.
We got this.
This man is a professor at NYU? Disgusting.
The art of war is of vital importance to the State. It is a matter of life and death, a road either to safety or to ruin. Hence it is a subject of inquiry which can on no account be neglected
– Sun Tzu, the Art of War
To fight and conquer in all your battles is not supreme excellence; supreme excellence consists in breaking the enemy’s resistance without fighting.
– Sun Tzu, quotes from the Art of War
Trump’s got this:
“Every battle is won before it’s ever fought.”
― Sun Tzu
Mexico is a failed state and has been for some time. NAFTA pushed the final downward spiral off a couple of decades but only for a while. It is a narco-state and this gangster just admitted it. The cartels are more powerful than any other entity in Mexico including their military, federal government or overall economy. We will get into a shooting war with them and I think it will be soon.
currently they outgun the BP..They own our territory 30 miles in and they own the high ground…Snipers and advanced electronics everywhere as they run loads from up high. You need more than to expose the BP guys to this they need backup of trained military people. Your talkin billions a year here no on will give that up.
At about 12:20 Ann Applebaum lets the cat out of the bag. Speaking of NATO “these are countries that have supported both Democratic and American presidents.” Heh.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like the Mexican drug cartels haven’t been trying to flood the USA with drugs before. What a dumb statement by another corrupt Mexican. The country has long been a cesspool of poverty because of its perpetually corrupt government. It’s no secret. Trump will crush them if they don’t shut up and toe his line. They’re messing with the wrong guy. He’s not pansy ass politician.
AMEN our President Trump is not one to jack with, no strings on him he is not a puppet, he is 100% for the American Citizens
That’s what I was thinking. They are already flooding our country with drugs. Nothing new here.
California sure is getting uppity. Guess who they’ll come crawling to on their knees when the next big earthquake hits? I say we say “sorry, you’re on your own.”
Should California be so stupid to secede, the President would cancel all federal water deliveries to the new Nation of You.got.what.you.asked.for and that would be the end of that, fast…but Calif. won’t. Can’t.
Isn’t California something like $18.5 BILLION in debt? What is that debt going to look like when the Fed govt cuts off all of their funding?
We hear whispers of California seceding. Really? And how can they afford that? This is like the rebellious teen threatening to run away from home, taking YOUR car and oh … can you lend him $20 for gas?
If California manages to succeed, it will not be more than 2 years before it is absorbed by Mexico, and then we are going to have a border issue that makes our current situation look like child’s play.
Ha! It is much worse than I thought! California is $489 BILIION in debt!
They are not going anywhere.
http://www.treasurer.ca.gov/cdiac/
Any merit to this video? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U7z5D6uLNRk
Sorry, info did not show up. This is video from Mexico in early Dec 2016 of LOTS of “African” men (which author incorrectly refers to; understand them to be Haitians) crossing into our country.
Pretty insulting to Native Americans.
No, we are not all immigrants. More lies from the Left.
I am sure Trump will be dealing with these foreign enemies soon, but let’s not forget about the domestic ones!
Bwahahahahaha!
You just know President Trump wanted to use “former LOSING presidential candidates” but he took the high road.
That is a beautiful statement. Love it.
Well, then we’ll just have to mow them down with automatic arms file as they attempt to cross the boarder. I’ll give up a week or two of my vacation time to help others defend this country’s boarders. After all, it is these types we do not want in this country in the first place. Let them present them present themselves for execution. Fine with me.
Someone else suggested land mines. Kind of messy, but I am sure after the first few experiences, the traffic will drop off dramatically.
Not endorsing. Just sharing.
It seems Mexico is used to having its way with U.S.A.
President Trump holds all the cards and the Mexicans are digging their financial grave.
With such a hostile attitude towards America, I wonder if Americans will still want to spend their holidays in Mexico. Mucho dinero in tourism revenue is at stake.
Build that wall AND build it fast.
Mexican tourism is pretty dead now. Rosarito Beach is like a ghost town. The shootings there got so bad, in broad daylight, that tourists were getting caught in the crossfire. I don’t have a link, but look it up.
Thats a shame
Mexico had its biggest tourist year in history last year. The beach resorts are booming.
Ive never been to Mexico, never had a desire to go.
Too many places of beauty within our borders I haven’t visited yet.
And I sure as hell won’t be going south in the future.
So, who in our government has been raking in this drug money and making sure nothing has been done to stop it in all these years? The answer would be interesting.
The DEA!
Jorge Casteneda, arch-meddler for globalists and Mexican reconquistadores has a fully developed dossier in the national security world.
Indeed, he is so wired, Jorge Casteneda could be dead anywhere in the world in 72 hours and in Mexico in 24 hours.
He should shut his fat Mexican beaner mouth lest he wishes to see his class and their henchmen piled up like fire wood by America’s killer elite.
They have been waiting along time to be unleashed against the brown ones originating south of the border.
Stop or tax every $1.00 sent to Mexico.
Close the border crossings.
Build the wall ASAP
See who wins.
Wondershare allmytube is a programme you can use to download videos to your computer to save them. You can then convert the video to different formats.
for a year I have envisioned cellulose encased laser-guided bombs hitting those cartel mansions…
