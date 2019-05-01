Solomon: Nellie Ohr Has Been Referred to DOJ for Criminal Prosecution….

Earlier today John Solomon wrote an article noting how congressional investigators were reviewing Nellie Ohr testimony against last month’s release of FOIA documents. There are significant differences between Mrs. Ohr’s testimony about her communication and contacts with DOJ and FBI officials, and the scale of contact within the FOIA release.
According to an interview with Representative Jim Jordan, Rep Mark Meadows was considering a criminal referral. This evening, John Solomon is following up and affirming Nellie Ohr has now been referred to the DOJ for criminal prosecution (pdf below).
This doesn’t come as a surprise following the release of transcripts and the ability to contrast testimony from 2018 with recent discoveries and evidence. As a point of fact, Ms. Ohr also lied in her testimony about the timing of her Ham Radio license and use.
Not coincidentally, Fusion-GPS owner Glenn Simpson is also being reviewed for lying to investigators about his contacts and activity in connection to the dossier. Nellie Ohr worked for Fusion-GPS and it would appear Fusion was at the center of the effort to construct evidence to support the 2016 election operation against Donald Trump.
Our research indicates a strong likelihood Fusion-GPS was contracted by the Obama intelligence apparatus through the Clinton Campaign, DNC and Perkins Coie specifically to help fabricate evidence that could be used to cover-up prior surveillance operations.
Prior to March 9th, 2016, the political surveillance and spy operations of the Obama administration were using the FBI and NSA database to track/monitor their opposition. However, once the NSA compliance officer began initiating an internal review of who was accessing the system, the CIA and FBI moved to create ex post facto justification for their endeavors. [Full Backstory]
After the NSA alerts, in/around March 9th, 2016, and particularly after the April 18th shutdown of contractor access, the Obama intelligence community needed Fusion GPS to create a legal albeit ex post facto justification for the pre-existing surveillance and spy operations. Fusion GPS gave them that justification in the Steele Dossier.
Since 2017 CTH research has outlined that Christopher Steele was never the factual source of all the material inside the Clinton financed dossier. Instead all indications of the granular details point toward Christopher Steele as the laundry process; where Nellie Ohr and Glenn Simpson’s collaborative work was formatted into an intelligence product known as the “Steele Dossier”.
Our research of central dossier claims, suppositions, accuracy and inaccuracy, points toward a process where Nellie Ohr provided Chris Steele with her research material and then Chris Steele was tasked with verifying, finding second sourcing, and formatting the final product into a series of intelligence documents that could be passed back to the FBI.
In essence, Nellie has always been the material dossier author.
Fusion-GPS’s Glenn Simpson hired (contracted) Nellie Ohr in December of 2015. It is highly likely this arrangement was due to Nellie’s research access to the FBI/NSA database. Mrs. Ohr was almost certainly doing unauthorized wide-ranging FISA(702) searches using “about queries” (option 17) and “To/From queries” (option 16).
At the conclusion of her effort (providing material she knew the FBI was exploiting for the Trump-Russia ‘spygate’ scheme), the memory stick Nellie provided to Bruce was the totality of all her raw research files. Those files included stuff Chris Steele had already compiled; raw stuff that neither was able to verify (Cohen-Prague); and search results that never made their way into the dossier.
Turning over all of the raw research would allow the FBI to explore and/or re-explore the information to see if they could extract more value. My suspicion is the memory stick from Nellie Ohr to her husband Bruce Ohr provided the unlawfully extracted seed material for what the Mueller investigation ultimately used against Paul Manafort and Michael Flynn. [The Papadopoulos and Page stuff was not as valuable]
With this hand-off, the FBI research and investigative unit assisting Robert Mueller’s 2017 assembled team of prosecutors etc. was essentially the same FBI small group who constructed the 2016 insurance policy.
Nellie’s files gave Team Mueller a head-start. They didn’t need to look for too much evidence as Nellie had already explored and extracted the material they could use. It’s really not a hard pattern of dot connection once you follow the timeline and process.
Has anybody ever seen Nellie Ohr and Dustin Hoffman in the same place at the same time?
Roll Tide.
Samantha Power is the lowest of the low hanging fruit with 400 unmaskings to her name and she swore that she didn't do one of them! As UN ambassador she'd have little or no reason to unmask anyone so she's either a liar or someone higher up used her identity to unmask while hiding their own!
No reason? Busy body arrogant twit.
Please tell me we have procedures to authenticate who makes an unmasking request at least as good as your local ATM. (Password, video camera.)
Probably her hubby Cass Sunstein, Sheik Obama's "Federal Regulations Czar", was involved in most of that unmasking. Meanwhile, president Trump is still dealing with shady goings on inside the White House.
..thanks moped….that's an interesting report…I had forgetten about cass….if it's a cyber thang maybe john brown can be of assistance?
I've been harping on that one for a long time now…..I'm with pirogue too….major breakdown somewhere along the way……but 'she' didn't win…and now it's a problem
There SHOULD be a MAJOR Samantha Power discussion taking place….and there's not….
Why not!?
Why not!?
Ha.ha Ohr will meet her new buddy Manafort. Oh, irony is sweet.
When it is revealed the Fusion GPS was a special FBI contractor doing the illegal searches of NSA data base, it is going to get interesting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, and what also if Croudstrike is also named in Collier's redacted opinion?
Nellie is smelly.
And let’s learn about her espionage with that ham radio….
Pardon the cynicism here but, wake me when there'a a perp walk. I am weary of waiting.
Agreed.
A criminal referral of Nellie Ohr is like the contempt of Congress charge against Holder. Those bringing the charges feel better about themselves, but what are the consequences?
So until there is an indictment of somebody, this is just rhetoric.
Speaking of weary, your pardon is in the mail. Go back to sleep.
Hey AG Barr ,
Who are you going to arrest today?
Tomorrow?
So, I wonder how much of the 'love' between Smellie and Bruce was either a strategic selection, or a sham, so they could invoke some kind of marital privilege in case of getting caught.
Wait. Didn't whoa-Nellie state, under oath, that she never discussed work related stuff with Bruce? Doesn't sending him a few hundred emails about work mean she perjured herself?
Assumptions:
1. The DOJ acts on the referral.
2. There is a strategic reason for targeting Ohr specifically.
In this scenario, wouldn’t a criminal prosecution against Ohr deprive the opportunity for them to run the “outrage” scam (i.e., anything goes, including lies, in a counterintelligence investigation)? Because Ohr was not part of any counterintelligence investigation, her defense can’t use this scam. Unless they choose to admit that she’s actually CIA, which I doubt they’d do, because that would make the larger cabal look evil guiltier.
Once Ohr is exposed, she becomes a weak link that can be exploited to get at the bigger fish.
…bundle'em up….Nellie, bruce, chris…..the whole bunch…and give them ONE opportunity to come clean….nail The Hag and the entire bammy team and kickstart their descent into the abyss…..plus save their own asses…….
LikeLiked by 1 person
It seems that some republicans are strangely starting to get, I don't know, non RINO like either vocally or just staying quiet. I wonder if they have been told of what is coming and they can shut the hell up and get out of the way or get caught up in what is to come. And let dims keep digging the hole. And some (Romney) haven't been told.
Telling Romney about the plan would be like telling Fredo.
If Mittens found out, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that Obama and these same cast of characters stole the election from him, he might have a change of priorities.
It's late and bedtime. Why oh why did I have to click on this article and see that old haint with that thatch of lice ridden commie hair atop that old man and the sea face.
When one has started singing the others will fall into line. The thing about criminals and people who live a lie, they have no loyalty… Who would they be loyal to and why ? Get ready for the shi7 show
One of my favorite movies of all time.
Nellie Ohr is selling T-shirts for her legal defense fund
I posted an English translation of an article from an Italian newspaper on the open thread, (1st page), but will mention it again here for FYI.
Italian newspaper is reporting that Barr has opened investigation into Hillary Ukraine connection during the 2016 election.They are reporting that Washington has received documents.
Remember Trump on Hannity said Big News coming from Ukraine & Rudy G said keep your eye on Ukraine .. it seems that has started too.
Hopefully the rain is beginning to pour & the storm is on the coastline.
http://www.ilgiornale.it/news/mondo/lucraina-aiut-clinton-ultime-presidenziali-americane-1686623.html
The Two-Year Campaign by Mueller and his boss Weissman to manufacture a Process Crime against a sitting president failed miserably. I'm glad the Atty. General cancelled. He's a grown-up with real responsibilities, unlike the Hideous Idiots we saw today. Tick tock.
Would think that there is big time potential leverage with the Ohrs. Maybe Bruce might sing loud and long to minimize legal jeopardy for his wife….or vice versa.
Unless these creatures are dedicated true believers willing to fall on their swords for tne likes of Comey, Brennan, or Fusion…..would think they would be very interested in “Let’s Make a Deal” if squeezed hard enough.
Is there another country on the planet that has an "intelligence apprentice" that makes war on its own country? Are we the only one?
RISTVAN or other with similar law skill…
If Comey keeps flaming Barr…can he force some sort of court ruling where everyone is biased against him for his use of free speech to write Op-Eds so he can’t get a fair trial unless tried by ?
Why else -besides hubris (which he has in spades)- would he write this op-ed?
*unlesss tried by [insert obama hold over toady]
Is anybody investigating exactly who it was that Nellie Ohr was communicating with
on her ham radio? Her use of a ham radio to communicate clandestine intelligence
to unknown parties raises her behavior to suspecting the worst.
It might be easy to say she was discussing her colluding and conspiring vis-a-vis the
Steele dossier, but why would she go to the trouble of using a ham radio when she
fearlessly used text and e-mail effectively for those topics.
No, I can only believe the parties she communicated with were so treasonous it required
the utmost secrecy, and unusual measures.
Was she keeping her handlers up to speed on the operation?
RUSSIAN KGB/FSB? CHINESE MSS?
Spy operatives right here in the US?
There is a real spy mystery here.
“Dean Trevor Morrison announced that Andrew Weissmann will return to NYU Law on May 1 as a distinguished senior fellow with the Law School’s Center on the Administration of Criminal Law (CACL).” https://www.law.nyu.edu/news/andrew-weissmann-center-administration-criminal-law
What fortuitous timing. Maybe Nellie could ask Professor Weissman for some criminal defense advice. 😉
(Shame on NYU Law for hiring this POS.)
