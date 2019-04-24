NEC Director Larry Kudlow Discusses State of Economy…

Director of the National Economic Council, Larry Kudlow, discusses the booming U.S. economy, the future outlook and why he supports the USMCA deal.
great, optimistic interview. Just what the doctor ordered.
#winning
This was a pleasure to listen to.
Great applause for his statement (hope I’m remembering this right.):
If you’re a socialist in your 20s, you have no heart. If you aren’t a capitalist in your 30s, you have no mind.
He makes no bones about the potential health care disaster and 180M losing their health plans.
Good evenin’ to all here.
