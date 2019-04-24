NEC Director Larry Kudlow Discusses State of Economy…

Posted on April 24, 2019 by

Director of the National Economic Council, Larry Kudlow, discusses the booming U.S. economy, the future outlook and why he supports the USMCA deal.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Auto Sector, Big Government, Canada, China, Donald Trump, Economy, European Union, Legislation, media bias, Mexico, NAFTA, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, United Kingdom (UK) and Great Britain, US Treasury, USA, USMCA. Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to NEC Director Larry Kudlow Discusses State of Economy…

  1. A2 says:
    April 24, 2019 at 10:52 pm

    great, optimistic interview. Just what the doctor ordered.
    #winning

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Angelle Staria Literary Works says:
    April 24, 2019 at 11:19 pm

    This was a pleasure to listen to.

    Great applause for his statement (hope I’m remembering this right.):

    If you’re a socialist in your 20s, you have no heart. If you aren’t a capitalist in your 30s, you have no mind.

    He makes no bones about the potential health care disaster and 180M losing their health plans.

    Good evenin’ to all here.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s