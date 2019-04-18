Robert Mueller Interviewed President Trump Six Days After Criminal “Obstruction” Investigation Began…

Now that people are starting to absorb the intent and motivations of the Special Counsel investigation, it’s worth remembering Robert Mueller interviewed President Donald Trump six days after the FBI launched a criminal “obstruction of justice” investigation, and ten months after the FBI launched the counterintelligence investigation….
..The May 16, 2017, Mueller meeting with President Trump in the Oval Office.
The Mueller Report shows there never was a Trump Russia-Collusion-Conspiracy case to begin with; and with the report showing how most of Mueller’s investigative time was spent gathering evidence for an ‘obstruction case’; and with new revelations from Andrew McCabe, John Dowd and Mueller officials overlayed on the previous Strzok/Page texts; we can now clearly reconcile the May 16th, 2017, meeting between President Trump, Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein and Robert Mueller. Here’s how…
FBI Director James Comey was fired on Tuesday May 9th, 2017. According to his own admissions (NBC and CBS), Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe immediately began a criminal ‘obstruction’ investigation the next day, Wednesday May 10th; and he immediately enlisted Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
These McCabe statements line up with with text message conversations between FBI lawyer Lisa Page and FBI agent Peter Strzok – (same dates 5/9 and 5/10):
It now appears that important redaction is “POTUS” or “TRUMP”. [Yes, this is evidence that some unknown DOJ officials redacted information from these texts that would have pointed directly to the intents of the DOJ and FBI. [WARNING: Don’t get hung on it.]
The next day, Thursday May 11th, 2017, Andrew McCabe testifies to congress. With the Comey firing fresh in the headlines, Senator Marco Rubio asked McCabe: “has the dismissal of Mr. Comey in any way impeded, interrupted, stopped, or negatively impacted any of the work, any investigation, or any ongoing projects at the Federal Bureau of Investigation?”
McCabe responded: “So there has been no effort to impede our investigation to date. Quite simply put, sir, you cannot stop the men and women of the FBI from doing the right thing, protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution.”
However, again referencing his own admissions, on Friday May 12th McCabe met with DAG Rod Rosenstein to discuss the issues, referencing the criminal ‘obstruction’ case McCabe had opened just two days before. According to McCabe:
… “[Rosenstein] asked for my thoughts about whether we needed a special counsel to oversee the Russia case. I said I thought it would help the investigation’s credibility. Later that day, I went to see Rosenstein again. This is the gist of what I said: I feel strongly that the investigation would be best served by having a special counsel.” (link)
Recap: Tuesday-Comey Fired; Wednesday-McCabe starts criminal ‘obstruction’ case; Thursday-McCabe testifies to congress “no effort to impede”; Friday-McCabe and Rosenstein discuss Special Counsel.
After the weekend, Monday May 15th, McCabe states he and Rosenstein conferred again about the Special Counsel approach. McCabe: “I brought the matter up with him again after the weekend.”
Now, overlaying what we know now that we did not know in 2018, to include the John Dowd interview and McCabe admissions, a very clear picture emerges.
On Tuesday May 16th, Rod Rosenstein takes Robert Mueller to the White House to talk with the target of the ‘obstruction’ criminal investigation, Donald Trump, under the ruse of bringing Mueller in for a meeting about becoming FBI Director.
Knowing McCabe launched a criminal obstruction investigation six days earlier (May 10th); and knowing Mueller was ineligible for the position of FBI Director; this “meeting” looks entirely different. This meeting looks like an opportunity to gather evidence for the obstruction case.
Heck, perhaps this meeting was even recorded as part of the FBI investigation.
Remember the Rosenstein ‘wear a wire‘ debates? Well, did Rosenstein need to actually wear a wire, or did soon-to-be appointed Special Counsel Robert Mueller just carry the recording device into an undercover deposition?… Consider:
WASHINGTON – Andrew McCabe, the disgraced former acting FBI director, reveals in his new book that Robert Mueller temporarily left his cell phone behind after a meeting with President Trump in the Oval Office and that the phone “later had to be retrieved.”
McCabe did not explain why he included the detail in his book.
McCabe says that Mueller left the phone behind after Trump had interviewed Mueller as a potential candidate to replace James Comey as FBI director. The interview reportedly took place in the Oval Office just one day before Mueller had been appointed special counsel in the so-called Russia collusion case. (more)
Oh, I think I know why McCabe included the detail in his book… leverage.
In combination with the ‘wear a wire’ comments, McCabe’s stealth book note is a shot across the bow to Rod Rosenstein and Robert Mueller. Only the insider ‘small group’ would understand what McCabe is threatening. It’s a get out of jail free card that McCabe played to escape the clutches of the 2018 DC criminal referral. And it looks like it worked.
This would explain why DC U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu dropped the case against McCabe?
I digress… but can you see how obvious this is?
The next day, Wednesday May 17th, 2017, Rod Rosenstein and Andrew McCabe go to brief the congressional “Gang-of-Eight”: Paul Ryan, Nancy Pelosi, ¹Devin Nunes, Adam Schiff, Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer, Richard Burr and Mark Warner.
… […] “On the afternoon of May 17, Rosenstein and I sat at the end of a long conference table in a secure room in the basement of the Capitol. We were there to brief the so-called Gang of Eight—the majority and minority leaders of the House and Senate and the chairs and ranking members of the House and Senate Intelligence Committees. Rosenstein had, I knew, made a decision to appoint a special counsel in the Russia case.”
[…] “After reminding the committee of how the investigation began, I told them of additional steps we had taken. Then Rod took over and announced that he had appointed a special counsel to pursue the Russia investigation, and that the special counsel was Robert Mueller.” (link)
Immediately following this May 17, 2017, Go8 briefing, Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein notified the public of the special counsel appointment.
According to President Trump’s Attorney John Dowd, the White House was stunned by the decision. [Link] Coincidentally, AG Jeff Sessions was in the oval office for unrelated business when White House counsel Don McGahn came in and informed the group. Jeff Sessions immediately offered his resignation, and Sessions’ chief-of-staff Jody Hunt went back to the Main Justice office to ask Rosenstein what the hell was going on.
Now, with hindsight and full understanding of exactly what the purposes and intents were for Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein to bring Robert Mueller to the White House, revisit this video from June 2017:
.
The DOJ (Rosenstein) and FBI (McCabe) activity in coordination with the Robert Mueller team was always about the obstruction case from day one; heck, from even before Robert Mueller was appointed.
The totality of all primary effort has always been to protect the ruse of the Russia investigation by throwing out nonsense Russian indictments and keeping Manafort, Flynn and Papadopoulos (the original spygate targets) under control…. while the focus was on building the obstruction case against President Trump. Remember what FBI Agent Peter Strzok said:
…”you and I both know the odds are nothing. If I thought it was likely, I’d be there no question. I hesitate in part because of my gut sense and concern there’s no big there there.”
(Text Message Link – See Page #459, March 19th, 2017)
It could not be any more clear than it is today.
Mueller’s investigative ‘small group’ were the people inside Main Justice (DOJ) and FBI headquarters who redacted the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages, and removed messages and communication antithetical to their goals.
As Devin Nunes outlined recently the Mueller team also kept key documents and information away from congress; stalled any effort to expose the unlawful aspects of “SpyGate’ and the fraudulent foundation behind the Carter Page FISA application; and undermined any adverse discoveries in the leak investigations (James Wolfe) writ large.
This investigative small group didn’t change when Mueller arrived, they just retooled the focus of their effort based on new leadership and new objectives. Those who created the Trump-Russia collusion/conspiracy case of 2016, evolved into creating the Trump obstructing justice case of 2017, 2018 and 2019.
(Proclamation from Comey Memo Court Filing)
Everything Mueller and Rosenstein were doing in late 2017 and throughout 2018 was intended to drag-out the Russia conspiracy narrative as long as possible, even though there was no actual Trump-Russia investigation taking place.
It was always the “obstruction” investigation that could lead to the desired result by Mueller’s team of taking down President Trump through evidence that would help Pelosi and Nadler achieve impeachment . The “obstruction case” was the entirety of the case they were trying to make from May 2017 through to March 2019.
Disgustingly DASTARDLY.
Fry em ALL.
No. I think its time for millions to march on Washington. Armed.
I’m with you. I have been wanting to do this for 25+ years.
It is the only way to save the Constitution.
That would scare the crap out of "journalists." And, of course, Dem congressmen and senators. The RABBLE HAVE TAKEN IT LONG ENOUGH!
A siege would be the correct approach.
No – its time for millions to march on Washington. Armed.
I'll bring a bucket of hot tar and a lot of feathers.
I am all for Guillotines – just am!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hey, what was good for Mary, Queen of Scots and also King Charles I…
Should be good enough for these elites, yes?
I’m for “draw and quarter”, in public.
Guillotine is too good for what these evil vile Stalinists have done.
LikeLiked by 2 people
For people familiar with “draw and quarter”…wow! yeah, that’s far uglier, gory, but very effective to put the fear of God in whoever. Sure would make one think twice!
Having said that, the guillotine is not always so simple. It didn’t go well for Mary, Queen of Scots. It wasn’t as simple as one clean blow.
Better yet, scaphism:
“as if the bugs eating them alive weren’t enough, there was also the severe diarrhea that left them feeling weak and dehydrated. This horrifying symptom was the intended consequence of their enforced milk-and-honey diet. The more they were fed this mixture, the more they would defecate inside the boats, but also, the longer they stayed alive. This point, precisely, was the cruelest yet most effective aspect of scaphism: the victims couldn’t die from the diarrhea-induced dehydration because they were fed milk and honey every day. As a result, the victims could survive for days and even weeks in a small hell of bugs, feces, milk, and honey.”
Historically reviewing old accounts of all the horrifying things done to punish people, one has many options to consider.
Having said that, in reflection, please read and consider Gunny66’s reply to me down thread.
He makes a good point.
Yeah, it’s not as satisfying to our imaginations of gross bodily torture, suffering and whatever (which we all know that kind of thing is not going to realistically happen anyway) but his suggestion is a good one.
The perps would be stripped of everything in their whole lives, humiliated, shamed, disgraced and jailed before the whole world. I could and would be satisfied with that kind of equal retribution. It’s realistic. After all, when their lives are over here on Earth, they will most likely end up in the worst case scenario forever.
@ Angelle
Agreed.
In my opinion, too many of these type of people (especially dictators) are protected, and the peasants are punished, so wanting to see them suffer is natural.
That’s a point too. Cold anger does blow up at times.
Still, we have to keep a calm and collective state of mind, something the left and progs have not a clue about. If they did, they wouldn’t behave like the animals and wild dogs they are showing themselves to be. Think Antifa, etc.
That's a new one for me. I learn so much by reading here. Last suggestion I wasn't familiar with (and had to look up) was keelhauling.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lotbusy – So this explains RR's face today!
Don't forget forfeiture house, savings, retirement, etc – *every* f'g cent for Treason.
BKR
“Disgustingly DASTARDLY.”
You are being waaaay too nice and kind with these words.
I know, I know, we have to watch our language here. But still, your head was probably thinking of some words you would have REALLY liked to use. Correct me if I’m wrong. 😉
LikeLiked by 4 people
Certainly seems they knew the claims on carter page were false and they knew that early on, yet used it to get FISA warrants. They also knew the Dossier was BS, and they knew that early on. So given that, can a case be made for dragging this out to impact the 2018 mid terms in order to get a friendly Congress to work toward impeachment? Is it possible to build the case this small circle meddled and interfered with our elections?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I opine that the answer to both of your questions would be, at least should be, a resounding yes.
The possibility of building that case and subsequent success of it would really depend on the diligence and hunger of Barr and others on our side of things. Do Barr and others want to go that deep? Are they hungry enough for full-spectrum justice? Those are questions I cannot factually answer right now. Again, it’s a wait and see thing.
Personally, I think that realm of thought should come into play. The delay, delay, delay of things certainly gave the other side ammo to work with in the meantime.
Yours is an insightful questioning and wondering.
The ruse of delay was both an "obstruction" and an interference in an election.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ya know we can talk ad hoc about taking off their heads and such….and I am with ya………. but their is something far worse than that…..especially for these idiots
Do the same thing they did to Gen Flynn and Roger Stone….
Take their money……Take everything….the only thing they cherish…..
Take their money, their houses…..their vacation homes……take it all..
Screw em
Show them in handcuffs…..with their wives in their pajamas at 4AM
LikeLiked by 6 people
Gunny:
That’s very true. Can’t argue without.
It does help to let out a little steam, but you’re right, our talk and steam, even our anger won’t replace one dime, asset, neither will it erase the utter humiliation and embarrassment these people had to go through.
In the face of all our comments, yours is the bottom line. I call it Old Testament judgment. Do to the perps what they did to people better than them.
I don’t know that that will ever happen. But it should. So yeah, let them keep their heads and lose everything else…and suffer the humiliation of it for the rest of their lives.
Equal retribution is a very satisfying, might I even say, gratifying thing for those who simply want rule of law, real truth and justice.
Correction: Can argue with that.
Yup…raid their lawyers too…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Absolutely!
The Anderson Coopers and Jeffrey Toomers of the world cherish their checks and their faces in that camera.
Hell, the media reminds me of the narcissistic Jusse Smollett. They’ve been behaving just like him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey Gunny66, after taking everything from these criminals, shaming them, etc. is it okay if then they are 'drawn and quartered', or guillotined?
If Chicago is suing Jussie Smollett for the expense of investigating his MAGA Hoax, I don't see why we can't sue everyone involved in the Russian Hoax for the cost of this investigation. $35 million would go a long way towards restoring Flynn and Stone and the others.
@ Partea Girl

👍
👍
You know, I’m actually glad you said that.
I know, I know, we say things here that we really know are not realistically going to happen. Like you said ad hoc, but we really know it isn’t seriously realistic.
But what you said is, or at least should be a more, sane, serious consideration. It’s something that makes sense. That simple.
Please see my reply to todayistheday99 upthread. I deferred to your comment.
“Fourth, if we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the President clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state. Based on the facts and the applicable legal standards, however, we are unable to reach that judgment. The evidence we obtained about the President’s actions and intent presents difficult issues that prevent us from conclusively determining that no criminal conduct occurred. Accordingly, while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.” –Mueller Report
_______________________
Paraphrasing…
“While we cannot prove beyond a reasonable shadow of a doubt that you committed this murder, we can’t offer you exoneration either as that would imply you are innocent. Instead we are undoing centuries of jurisprudence and releasing you back into the community under a permanent cloud of indeterminancy i.e. you are neither guilty nor innocent.”
So much for innocent until proven guilty. Is this the Salem Witch Trials? We know you’re a witch. Bear with us while the devise the appropriate test.
I thought we had a binary system. What’s with this new third category, exonerated? TDS has minted an entirely new judicial approach. Yet more evidence that, in the eyes of the Dems, Trump is G-d walking in our midst. He’ll be parting water next.
Mueller is such a sad sack. He turned out to be Weissmann’s gray-haired b*tch. Maybe the Uranium One samples he carted over to Moscow fried his brain.
If there’s any JUSTICE Mueller’s reputation should forever be in tatters.
“difficult issues”
Here we go again. Poor Bob and his gang of 17 Now 19 Angry Misfits… they can’t figure sh*t out all of a sudden. “Ohhh… no… I don’t know… it’s all just so confusing and ‘difficult’.” I thought this was the #Resistance Dream Team?
Question #1 from Republican Friendly when Mueller testifies: “Mr. Mueller, your report refers to ‘difficult issues’ concerning obstructive activity. What, specifically, are these ‘difficult issues’? Please provide a detailed explanation.”
Anybody know if prosecutors are finders of facts? I'm not a lawyer. Just trying to find out if that's how it works. Prosecutors find facts.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
The report talks about "facts", just trying to figure out who established these facts. They use the word facts at times not evidence. Again, can a prosecutor establish facts? Can an investigator or law enforcement establish facts?
Dell Mar, someone like Ristvan (who is a lawyer and who often comments here) would probably give you a better reply, but as I understand it a primary duty of a Prosecutor is to establish the "facts" of a case and present them as statements of fact to a jury. These statements obviously should be true and should be supported by evidence shown to a jury. So facts are not evidence but they SHOULD rely on evidence. Does that make sense? That is why you hear some people demanding to see the "underlying evidence."
LikeLike
I would still love to see earlier WH logs, emails, et al from further back than that…January 2016…even further, late 2015. Bet there was some hot stuff beginning to cook that far back. Who knows how far back the first original thought, planning and communications between BHO and DS players went.
WH logs are one of Sidney Powell’s bullet points of a list of things needed to be investigated….that is, if those WH logs and emails that far back even exist in their original form anymore.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I vaguely remember something about all of Obama's presidential documents that are supposed to end up at the shrine he is planning to build to himself in Chicago, are being stored on computer. Probably heard it on one of Ortel's "Sundays with Charles." How easy would it have been to simply delete or not include icky nasty stuff that would uncover the nefarious doings in the White House.
I don’t know about all, but yes…I posted these links the other day:
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/no-obama-documents-in-obama-library-historians-puzzled-by-chicago-center-plans
https://insider.foxnews.com/2017/06/21/susan-rice-unmasking-documents-sealed-obama-presidential-library-5-years
But there is this for what it’s worth:
https://www.iheart.com/content/2018-01-08-president-obamas-library-will-not-feature-hard-copies-of-documents/
…Yea though I walk through the valley of death, and 1000 fall on my right, and 10,000 on my left, i shall fear no evil, for you are with me…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Word!
Why did AG barr say what a great guy rosenstein is (was) during his press conference? I didn’t understand that.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Barr has Rosey on an Halberd.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ha! For those unfamiliar, here’s a 3 min video of Halberd techniques:
Ah, thank you! I did not know what a halberd was.
Sessions sure liked him.
Sessions was in on it from the beginning. He begged Trump to be AG for that specific reason. He then recuses himself to hang Trump out to dry. Constantly trying to resign would have given them the obstruction they wanted, but Trump didn’t bite!
LikeLike
“Hopefully, it is the subtle strategy of making the bad guys “feel” comfortable so that they relax a little before you nail their hides to the nearest tree. Again, hopefully. This is a wait and see thing. None of us can know for a certainty yet.”
Also in that thread from Treeper Art of War! PDJT style! earlier this afternoon at 1:19pm:
“Barr took a page out of PDJT’s book. PDJT praises everyone until the Shift hits the fan.”
So there you have a couple of opinions for whatever they may be worth. I did like Art of War’s thought.
To secure ourselves against defeat lies in our own hands, but the opportunity of defeating our enemy is provided by the enemy himself.
– Sun Tzu
Thank God Trump didn’t take the bait and start firing a bunch of people. His instincts to wait were dead on.
“I want to thank Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein for joining me here today and for his assistance and counsel throughout this process.” That statement implicitly assigns co-responsibility to Rosenstein for Barr’s summary and for the conclusions of the Mueller report. Rosenstein now “owns” the summary and report. He can’t go running around and causing mischief regarding them. Also, kind words cost nothing. If it comes out that Rosenstein acted in a dastardly fashion during the events of “Spygate” (as we all feel and hope it will) there is nothing to stop Barr from saying “I am sorely disappointed to learn that Rod was involved in these actions, and the Justice Department will investigate and act on them according to its principles and the law.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
The main event in the media over the next few months is going to be Rosy vs. McCabe to determine who the swamp picks to be the sacrificial lamb. My bet is that they will try to tie the whole thing around McCabe’s neck and throw him overboard. Nobody really likes the guy anyway.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks to joshua and dissonant and angelle for those insights!
Well, Sara Carter did say tonight that her sources have said that some of those implicated have already turned on others in hopes of saving themselves…
Dirty cop Mueller is a dirty, stinking, rotten, ugly, vile, lame excuse for a human being. Investigate the real activities in Vietnam of this horrible evil man who sends innocent people to die in prison. Medina and Calley come to mind. Looking at that hideous face in the mirror all his life has him all twisted up into a self loathing psychopath lashing out at clean living high achieving POTUS Trump, America’s savior, who is married to Melania the most bright and beautiful woman on the planet. Eat your heart out Mueller. You were born ugly and you will die ugly. No PC please !
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trump defeated them on obstruction. They didn’t get it and even Adam Schiff as well as Steny Hoyer are now saying “no impeachment”.
The institutional preservation society will now go into action, blame it all on fired former DOJ and FBI and Chris Steele, and real accountability will be lost.
A faint hope is the OIG FISA investigation. Maybe they will kick over a rock and see something that cannot be unseen (out of the blue … like 300K Clinton emails on Weiner’s computer).
They are lying when they say “ no impeachment “ they don’t wAnt Potus to counterattack with releasing crucial info , they will secretly discuss and then “ spring it “ on the American people, you watch .
I’d quibble with one detail. The obstruction effort began before the election. It’s a Comey plan and a Comey MO to seek obstruction charges. Comey making memos of his “so just want to let you know we have pee pee tape info” meeting shows the set up was created before he even came into office. I would guess whenever Page said she was rewatching “All the President’s men” is shortly after the plan was hatched.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
It seemed like Barr went out his was to praise and thank Rod and Mueller. That doesnt sit well with me. I hope he isnt just a clean up man. They all need to be tried for Treason. That’s the only want Barr can prove he isnt a SWAMP RAT. Because this was TREASON!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
H, I hope and pray you’re right.
Ryan should be written up by Historians with an asterisk beside his name. * Do-nothing Congressman, 2012 Loser, & Back-stabbing SOH.
Paul Ryan has always been working for the “other” side of the Deep State. It appears that every major party candidate in both the 2008 and 2012 elections were hand-selected and groomed into those roles by the intel community within the Deep State. It tells you all we need to know about Mitt Romney and his current run as Senator.
Ryan accomplished his agenda in 2018 by ensuring Republicans put up a very weak field in House races all across the country. The Deep State always wanted the option of impeaching Trump with a Democrat-controlled House.
And to think I stood in the hot sun in little havana (miami) for three hours (!) in 2011 to see stupid romney/rubio (while there on a business trip!). If I only knew then what I know now 😦
Oops, meant romney/ryan, but rubio was there too, cuz it was miami.
Very few other POTUS would have survived this because few are as clean as what President Trump evidently is. He is not perfect but he evidently has clean ethics.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Goldwater never made it and Nixon stepped down and both were spied on by the FBI powered by the Dems. All have been unjustly targeted by Leftists.
POTUS is the only one to survive because he was confident he didn’t break any laws and he did the opposite of obstruct and he opened up.
This whole process was and is still a freak show. Time to start voting for new people. (Can keep Nunes, Jordan, Gohmert, and probably Meadows).
The American People are starting to get a sense that this is not only false charges but also authoritarian abuse. Many people are going to look at their paychecks and finances, maybe remember a negative encounter with the courts or the police, and get a sense that the system is also rigged against them. People who once disliked President Trump’s demeanor or comments, or were undecided, might start to feel a sense of camaraderie with him, creating a turning point toward restoration. I Pray it happens!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Someone look into the crystal ball: Do Comey, McCabe, Stzrok, Baker, Page, et al get charged with anything? How about the leakers of classified information? PDJT needs some perp walks of the crooks before he goes on the campaign trail. As soon as FBI/DOJ people start getting locked up, I believe the Republicans will get behind the President. If not – he’s on his own and McConnell, Romney, Ru bio, etc. win……………
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is now about preserving the ruse that Obama’s DOJ and FBI were on the up and up, and nothing political happened here except a few isolated partisans. That is why they’ve been leaking Page and Strzok’s texts for over a year. They are being set up as the fall guys for the public.
LikeLike
why allow any cell phones in Oval Office???
VSG indeed!! Surrounded by swamp creatures like a man walking through the valley of death!!!
Yeah I don’t understand that. I also don’t understand Trump not being unnerved by it since he’d already found out he was being spied upon when Rodgers told him post-election.
However, Trump was sizing up Muellar the whole time, as well doing the same with RR, and I’m sure he watched every word he said.
i still think Trump should have fired Nazi Müller early on and then released all the documents and gone on offensive. Whitiker would have had Müllers provisional report showing no collusion ( since all he was doing was setting up obstruction traps). plus Flynn , Manafort et al would not have been abused and Trump may have kept the House.
I think many people miss how significant Sessions offering unsolicited his resignation is. RR and Mueller set and baited the obstruction trap and Sessions resignation was to spring the obstruction trap close on President Trump. Mcghan coming in to inform the President was also part of helping Sessions springing the obstruction trap on the President!
I have to believe Mcghan was planted into the President’s legal staff. One treeper said Rick Perry recommended Mcghan. Mcghan was critical in ensuring that the deep state retained control of the DoJ and FBI. Mcghan appears to be behind many legal staffing appointments including Liu as DC AG and reson nobody prosecuted today.
There are rumors that Rick Perry will resign from energy sec and refused DHS appointment. I have to wonder if President Trump finally sniffed out Mcghan (left Out ’18) because President Trump has blamed Mcghan for SC! So now Rick Perry follows Mcghan out the door?
Can only hope Barr will prosecute but so far Barr has not prosecuted one person. I suspect all of the guilty have successfully decriminalized themselves via counter intelligence operation where anything goes. Hope Barr disappoints me!
LikeLiked by 2 people
If McGahn was in on it then he did a really crappy job. All he had to do was let President Trump fire the people he wanted to fire when he wanted to do it. While McGahn comes across as a co conspirator based on his revelations to the special counsel the results of his actions were to put us where we are today with President Trump still standing. After reading about his actions in the report I think the reality is McGahn simply was doing his job as counsel to the President’s office (not the President) and by doing his job well he actually helped the President immensely. I don’t think he had a great relationship with the President as the President picked up on the fact that McGahn was loyal to the office and not him but McGahn’s actions were a critical part of the failure of the coup. Had McGahn been more successful in developing a trusted relationship with the President I think he would have been less likely to appear as a co conspirator. The next group of lawyers did a much better job in that regard and the results speak for themselves.
I’ve been thinking along the same lines. Sessions offering his resignation unannounced and acting shocked tells me all I need to know about him. It was a contrived act for Sessions’ own benefit – the Judas knew all along about the obstruction entrapment scheme against Trump.
That whole meeting was a set-up by the Deep State to get Trump riled up and hopefully say something incriminating in front of Sessions.
This all reeks by the way of CIA bullshit. People with intel experience clearly designed these set-ups and entrapments against President Trump. The CIA does this all the time in foreign countries to diplomats and government officials for their own leverage.
If I were President Trump, I would fire every senior member of the intel community that worked under Obama today. The only collusion is between left-wing intel officers seditiously plotting to take out a sitting President through entrapment.
Someone please catch me up on the Paul Ryan comment. What was his part?
Ryan’s actions paved the way for the Democrat party to gain control of the House, which is the branch that impeaches (the Senate’s action being the part to determine whether or not an impeached person is removed from office).
The knew the Russia conspiracy was a total hoax because they are the ones who made it up and set up the fake “evidence” etc.! The “investigation” was therefore Never about investigating Russia conspiracy but was always about setting perjury traps, obstruction claims/traps and digging deep to find any other crimes that they could then pursue, ie a fake investigation as an excuse for a fishing expedition.
They got him on Nothing and now a 400+ page Mueller smear report is all that is left.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And, as noted here by many different folks, to draaaaaag the phony investigation out as long as they could to keep Trump under a cloud and try to effect the midterms.
I didn’t think it was possible, but I hate Paul “Lyin” Ryan even more now…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hmmm. Well, if nothing juicy was recorded during their conversation, what was recorded after he “left” his phone in there for an unknown period of time after Mueller was gone?
LikeLiked by 2 people
this is a new tidbit for me and pretty scary.
kudos to Sundance. I guess someone read McCabes book
McCabe and Rosenstein basically admitted their intent to enact a coup to remove the president when they admitted discussing using the 25th amendment. Every act that occurred after that discussion was in furtherance of that conspiracy to enact the coup.
the fact that (or so they claim) noone ending up wear a wire does not change the fact that they committed act(s) in furtherance of their illegal scheme.
the appointing of Mueller as SC is an act in furtherance of the conspiracy they have already admitted to–to everyone.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Then again, if you indicted every crook in Congress and Justice for RICO violations there’d be a helluva lot more parking spots downtown.
Not much here that hasn’t been said or suggested before, this just sort of guilds an already blooming Sundance lily. Suggest, Sundance, you gather your old posts on the investigation and do a book, will be waiting to see where it lands on the Amazon/Wash Post list. We’ll all buy a copy if for no other reason than to gall Bezos.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have a hard time understanding the press. Surely SOME of the people we see on tv are intellectually curious enough to read this blog or Greg Jarrett’s book or read Solomon, etc. so that they know a locomotive is coming their way. I’d think we would see SOME of them backing off outlandish statements knowing that the train is headed for them and for the Dems and the Obama admin.
The only thing I can think of that explains their continuing game of pretend is that they have faith in Brennan and Obama to shut down the investigation somehow, someway.
*Note* Just want to make clear that I KNOW how dull and incurious most of them are; I’m talking about a handful of others.
You also have to remember who signs their paychecks. They are the people who will decide when to change the narrative and inform the talking heads accordingly.
WHY did Rosenstein recommend Comey be fired ? Because, Comey was in on it. It was always going to be about trapping Trump into obstruction. Rosenstein’s face today said it all! May he rot in hell for eternity!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Important to read how Rosenstien began the trap for the Special Council. He and Comey were banking on Trump firing him! https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/3711188-Rosenstein-letter-on-Comey-firing.html
Well I saw ol’ gowdy on with his purple tie. He said the investigation into the president are just getting heated up by the dems, it’s almost as if he was sending directions or something
Kreb: Sadly if you look at all of today’s msm headlines Orange Man Guilty!
So for the average Joe nothing changed today!
I know, but who wants to go home one day and have to answer their kids’ questions about how their comments that were totally wrong reached millions of people?
OH, come on, Gowdy, in a decent world where the opposition party wasn’t a bunch of looneys out for blood, that report wouldn’t have been made public, but Bob Muellar knew damn good and well that pressure from everyone would mean making the report public had to be done.
Gowdy, you’re still riding the fence, and you know damn good and well Muellar and his 17 Clinton lawyers, which you NEVER mention, are part of the plan to bring down POTUS.
I can’t stand this snake. He’s another Ryan.
Are we back to square one? Can we reasonably expect the DOJ to investigate itself?
Is Barr an honorable man? What is he prepared to do? Who can the President count on?
The President won one battle today, the war is still to be decided.
“The DOJ (Rosenstein) and FBI (McCabe) activity in coordination with the Robert Mueller team was always about the obstruction case from day one; heck, from even before Robert Mueller was appointed.”
It was also the media’s intent if you recall the number of times something minor was leaked, then the media went wild trying to goad POTUS into reacting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance, thanks. On 3/15/2019, redstate.com posted that L Graham, on 3/15/2019, sent a letter to AG Barr (cc Feinstein & Wray), requesting all documents and comms between Rosenstein & McCabe between May 9 and May 17, 2017 (regarding the 25th Amendment & wear-a-wire coup attempt). Documents to be provided NLT 3/29/2019.
Rosenstein had planned to leave/resign OOA 3/15 but got extended.
Maybe Graham’s letter is another reason why Barr had Rosenstein standing behind him at the press briefing this morning.
Hey not time to buy popcorn, its time to buy popcorn stock…
I think SD’s theory about the reason for the seemingly irrelevant detail of Mueller leaving the cell phone behind is absolutely correct. My first thoughts when McCabe included that fact were that 1. The phone was recording and 2. The newly minted special council couldn’t possibly have gone 24 hours without his real cell phone and 3. He would’ve sent a staff person to get it instead of going himself UNLESS he was creating a chain of custody for whatever evidence may have been recorded. All of this is consistent with SD’s realization that this detail would not have been included in McCabe’s book (with the risk that others might find the whole cell phone episode suspicious) without a good reason and that reason is so clear now: “you prosecute me, you’re both going down with me”. I hope Mueller gets to take over Manafort’s cell in solitary when all is said and done.
I wonder though, remembering a video where Netanyahu of Israel mentioning to his friend (before being POTUS) about not letting cell phones into his, the Israeli PM’s office so, perhaps Mueller et.al. thought they were recording but perhaps our VSG-PDJT had a jamming device installed when they were remodeling the Oval Office? So maybe he foiled them on that too? Wouldn’t put it past him, being a very stable genius.
And of course were the phone recording or just ‘open’ and transmitting could create a whole raft of other legal questions/charges.
I’d like to know if the phone was actually Mueller’s ‘personal’ phone or an FBI operations phone? We had a case in NOLA where the Bureau had an agent give a crooked NOPD cop a Bureau cell so that they could eavesdrop on all of his conversations. It was a ‘special’ phone from their stock with ‘special’ features. That was 25 years ago so one can imagine how ‘special’ the current ones are. That opens up a whole new RICO/treason path.
It is kind of funny no one seems to know who the bearded guy standing to the left of Barr is! Why is he even there? A Mueller stand in?
LikeLike
LikeLike
James: Thanks! I thought maybe body guard watching Barr’s back! Then maybe just to make TV background look balanced! Then wondered why heavy beard?
Ed O’Callahan, principle deputy something or other?
The accuracy of the vast majority of sundance’s predictions is remarkable. I wasn’t surprised about any of the major topics in the report except the actual diction used. Trump’s effin comment about the SC was perfectly understandable and to be expected. He knew the scope and power they can wield over any subject for years and the lying duplicitous hypocritical Dems and their media know it as well.
Barr’s glowing praise of Rosenstein was a bit of a surprise but maintaining Rod’s credibility and reputation at this crucial stage could only help Trump and also the A/G in making his case. sundance made a similar comment in the past about it being wise to keep Rod at Barr’s side to the end because he started the mess. If Rod baby was not there, the media would simply have spun it as more evidence of obstruction and that he was pushed out because he wouldn’t go along with Barr’s interpretations.
..just how does someone spend $32mm interviewing people?
I work in a capital intensive business…and I know what that kind of money looks like…..
…oil refining….and even from my perspective that’s a decent chunk of change….
Attorneys fees. Mueller and his team were billing out $1,000 to $1,500 per hour.
I worked in the Federal government and I watched billions ‘spent’ with little accomplished. Difference is you have to work for your money…and the money the Feds spend. You wouldn’t believe the costs our dedicated DC supervisors accumulated coming to NOLA for agency investigative business…especially during Mardi Gras or Jazz Fest. An then there were those various seminars in places like Frisco or Aspen.
almost $100,000 per page !
I don’t know about you all but this is extremely frustrating and still feels like they still have the upper hand , it is soo wrong on so many levels . Why can’t our side grow a set ?
I’m very confident that the other side does not feel like they have the upper hand. We are mid way through the 7th and their starting pitcher just got pulled leaving the bases loaded. Their bullpen has been decimated and their fans have had their high hopes for a predicted no hitter dashed. Our side has a closer who is loaded for bear and the top of the rotation coming up to bat.
They have nothing left but to reminisce about the good showing of the pitcher in the early innings and to squawk about a couple of errors on our side. If in game wagering was an option I’d put it all on our side coming out on top and I’d bet a few on their side would be placing some hedging bets as well.
The most important thing is that the ability to use the special counsel to shield themselves from scrutiny is gone along with the threat of eminent impeachment. Nothing in the Mueller report comes close to being worth that loss for their side.
It’s important to note that the “indictments” that Muller’s Special Council brought against the Russian actors (for interference during the election) were not something that Muller’s SC Team “discovered” during their supposed investigation into Russian interference. It was handed to them on a silver platter by the FBI & DOJ.
The Obama Administration, the DOJ and the FBI knew full well what those groups of Russians were up to all along. They chose not to pursue any legal actions against them because they were sure the Hillary would win, and they did not want a “losing” Trump to be able to claim that the elections was “rigged” or influenced by Russians.
Nobody seems to mention that these Russians hired a US lawyer to challenge these charges! Can not say that I have heard anything more on how that court is proceeding. Sort of like Flynn. Zip!
Could Rosenstein have been manipulated into supporting McCabe’s plan due to his involvement in the U1 scandal?
It’s starting to look like leverage abounded in this scandal.
“Well, I’m both happy that the president’s been vindicated once again. We already knew there was no collusion, Lou. But I’m outraged that there was this 448 page smear operation against him. And you can see why the left was desperate to keep AG Barr under wraps and to suppress and actually try to stop press conferences… The Mueller team, I’m convinced, just wanted to drop this 448 report on him, innuendo, fake legal analysis, and Barr wasn’t going to let him do that… This president is attacked in this report for defending himself… The suggestion from Mueller is well that could be obstruction of justice, potentially. Don’t tweet at me because I’ll put you in jail.”
Tom Fitton, Judicial Watch, on Lou Dobbs Tonight, 4/18/19
Source URL: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/04/tom-fitton-on-fire-the-448-page-smear-operation-against-president-trump-was-muellers-last-abuse-of-power-video/
Jeff Sessions – what a disgrace. An impotent “Southern gentleman.”
Sessions was deep state plant from word go.
1. Recused self
2. Offered resignation unsolicited to spring obstruction trap on Trump
3. Created fake Huber investigation
4. Only wanted AG job nothing else
Actions of a traitor!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Truly stomach-churning…..I’m furious at the amount of corruption that is so rampant in our government. Wasting taxpayer money! String them all up!
They are all going to walk away Scott free. I’ve been saying this for the last 18 months and am 100% certain that I am correct in this assertion. I wish it was otherwise.
If I thought, for a second, that AG Barr would actually move on Bob Mueller, I would be quick to disagree with your comment. But, I can’t really. They all skate.
Since when is it within the purview of the SC, DOJ and FBI to request meetings with Trump, members of his Campaign, and his family as opportunities to gather evidence for completely making up, inventing if you will, an obstruction case?
It’s time to counterpunch, Mr. President, twice as hard.
As they say, history may seldom repeat, but it often rhymes. Donald Trump is in the place of Alfred Dreyfus and Robert Mueller in the place of Edouard Drumont.
The Dreyfus Affair (French: l’affaire Dreyfus, pronounced [la.fɛʁ dʁɛ.fys]) was a political scandal that divided the Third French Republic from 1894 until its resolution in 1906. The affair is often seen as a modern and universal symbol of injustice, and it remains one of the most notable examples of a complex miscarriage of justice
What a man should do to those who tried to hang him.
