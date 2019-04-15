Footnote Highlights Corruption of Mueller’s FBI Investigative Team….

Margot Cleveland has an interesting article in The Federalist today outlining how the DOJ (Mueller) investigation of Christopher Steele was dropped [READ HERE]. Essentially the article outlines how Lindsey Graham and Chuck Grassley sent a criminal referral of Chris Steele to Rosenstein/Mueller in January 2018; however the case was used as a shield to ward-off FOIA inquiry, but the case was never actually pursued – and eventually dropped.
At the time of the 2018 referral CTH noted the Grassley/Graham referral was not what it appeared [See Here]. Additionally, with hindsight and a greater understanding of the Mueller team corruption, we can see how this specific referral hits the center of the FBI intent around their Russia collusion-conspiracy.
The issue surrounds the October 2016 Carter Page FISA application and how the Steele Dossier was used therein.
When the stories first broke about the Steele Dossier being the majority of the FBI evidence (December 2017), the FBI investigators were claiming they were never aware of Chris Steele shopping his dossier to the media. However, at the same time Glenn Simpson was testifying to congress that the FBI knew Chris Steele was shopping the dossier.
SIDE NOTE: The need for everyone to see what Fusion-GPS (Glenn Simpson) was saying is the reason why Dianne Feinstein “accidentally” released the Simpson transcript (remember, she had a cold). Feinstein released the transcript five days after the Graham/Grassley referral. Democrats knew everyone needed to be on the same page and reading from the same manuscript. I digress…
Also remember, Robert Mueller took over the counterintelligence investigation; so the FBI investigators from Crossfire Hurricane (2016) were now the same “40 FBI investigators” on Mueller’s team in 2017.
In late 2017 and early 2018 those FBI investigators were saying they were not aware of Steele shopping the dossier to the media; AND they were also claiming that Chris Steele never told them. However, Glenn Simpson (Fusion GPS), and later Chris Steele himself, were telling a completely different story. According to Simpson and Steele the FBI was fully aware of Steele shopping the dossier.
Enter Graham and Grassley.
Senators Graham and Grassley suspected, likely knew, the FBI/DOJ was the group lying about this ‘Steele/Dossier/Media’ angle in an effort to support the validity of the Dossier used in the FISA application. In order to prove the DOJ and FBI were lying, Grassley and Graham sent a criminal referral to Rod Rosenstein:
Essentially Graham and Grassley were saying: ‘if the FBI is being truthful, then Chris Steele lied to the FBI’… so go prosecute him.
Remember, these FBI agents are on Mueller’s team and the criminal referral was sent to Rosenstein; but due to the scope of Mueller’s investigation the referral was -in effect- being sent to Robert Mueller.
It is the FBI who lied to the FISA Court in the application. It is the FBI who were claiming in their FISA application the dossier was not ‘shopped’. It was the FBI attempting to enhance the dossier credibility by making statements/claims about what Chris Steele presented to them. It is NOT Christopher Steele making these claims. Christopher Steele knew the ‘dossier’ was presented to media. Heck, Christopher Steele briefed media.
It was Robert Mueller’s FBI investigators who were lying; and the referral was sent to Robert Mueller because the special counsel held all jurisdiction on the Russian collusion investigation; and at the heart of that investigation was the Steele Dossier and FISA application. Mueller’s 2017, 2018 and 2019 FBI team were essentially investigating the claims within the Steele Dossier they helped create in 2016.
This is where Margot Cleveland’s article comes in. The FBI used the Grassley/Graham criminal referral, the existence of an ongoing criminal investigation, to argue against public disclosure (and enforce redactions) within the James Comey’s memos on May 4, 2018. However, in December of 2018 those reasons for redaction were dropped because the criminal investigation was no longer ongoing. Heck, it was never opened.
The FBI used the referral as a shield and never investigated the underlying claim because the referral would have actually proved FBI lying, not Chris Steele lying.
♦ The key takeaway is to point out the scale of corruption amid the forty FBI investigators participating in the Mueller Probe. [BACKSTORY HERE]
They honestly don’t think we can see them. They act like the Wizard of Oz after the curtain has been pulled back & they are still shouting into the microphone.
It is quite amazing.
♦ Prove the July 31st, 2016, Crossfire Hurricane operation originated from fraud by exposing the CIA operation that created the originating “Electronic Communication” memo. Declassify that two-page “EC” document that Brennan gave to Comey.
♦ Release and declassify all of the Comey memos that document the investigative steps taken by the FBI as an outcome of the operation coordinated by CIA Director John Brennan in early 2016.
♦ Reveal the November 2015 through April 2016 FISA-702 search query abuse by declassifying the April 2017 court opinion written by FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer. Show the FBI contractors behind the 85% fraudulent search queries. [Crowdstrike? Fusion-GPS? Nellie Ohr?]
♦ Subpoena former DOJ-NSD (National Security Division) head John Carlin, or haul him in front of a grand jury, and get his testimony about why he hid the abuse from the FISA court in October 2016; why the DOJ-NSD rushed the Carter Page application to beat NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers to the FISA court; and why Carlin quit immediately thereafter. Squeeze this bastard’s nuts in the proverbial legal vice.
♦ Prove the Carter Page FISA application (October 2016) was fraudulent and based on deceptions to the FISA Court. Declassify the entire document, and release the transcripts of those who signed the application(s); and/or depose those who have not yet testified.
♦ Release all of the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages without redactions. Let sunlight pour in on the actual conversation(s) that were taking place when Crossfire Hurricane (July ’16) and the FISA Application (Oct ’16) were taking place.
♦ Release all of Bruce Ohr 302’s, FBI notes from interviews and debriefing sessions, and other relevant documents associated with the interviews of Bruce Ohr and his internal communications. Including exculpatory evidence that Bruce Ohr may have shared with FBI Agent Joseph Pientka. [And get a deposition from this Pientka fella]
♦ Release the August 2nd, 2017, two-page scope memo provided by DAG Rod Rosenstein to special counsel Robert Mueller to advance the fraudulent Trump investigation, and initiate the more purposeful obstruction of justice investigation.
Yes, they were spying.
Release this material, and the entire corrupt construct is exposed….
Feinstein lost her mind on cold medicine. Otherwise, she would have never released the transcript.
Right…when she ran out of that hearing..she was hot.
I've been downright loopy on cold medicine more times than I can count… but I have NEVER been so loopy that I "accidentally" released transcripts of Congressional testimony. I don't believe her.
As indicated in the above article, she released the testimony so everyone would know what Simpson told them i.e. what everyone's story should be.
If Sean Hannity says "bleach bit" one more time….I'm gonna lose it.
LOL………
"Acid – washed". Was Hillary wearing Levis?
Don't forget, "… and hammer the phone to bits…"
Repetition is key to remembering. Sean is not talking to you, but the casual observer.
Try not to be anguished, because he is extremely successful, effective, popular and he is on our side. He has got the story out there like no one else has. Some have produced more insightful or nuanced information, but as far as preaching it far and wide – Sean is THE MAN.
He irritates me too, but for his talking when guest are on, not from his proven effective repetition method.
I'm still trying to get rid of the "unrepentant terrorist Bill Ayers" and "the chickens have come home to roost." I still hear those in my head sometimes.
On a slightly different topic but similarly phrases sticking in the brain, all I could hear in my head today was, "some people did some thing".
Three-year-olds of the future will use that line to account for missing cookies, broken lamps and shaved cats.
Isn't that the darn truth! Where and Dorhn hopefully will one day burn in hell.
If he would tell all he knows, he would not have anything left to talk about on his show…..
LikeLiked by 4 people
That is probably true, never thought of it that way.
Absolutely…I would encourage Hannity to not let up until HRC, Comey and the rest of the crooks are in jail. I'd like to see him ask this rhetorical too: "What did Obama know and when did he know it?" P.s., keep in mind millions listen to Sean every night. My only wish for him, learn to shut up after he asks a question and let pros like Nunes, Ratliff, Graham and Jordan speak their mind rather than interrupting them….constantly,
LikeLiked by 9 people
100% agree about shutting up, plus he tries to tell the story that the guest are going to say as he introduces them. LOL. As in let me take your thunder and then you repeat what I just said. Hehe. he is just a regular guy that made it in spite of himself. More power to him.
And oh, I agree about the when did he know it line. 100% again.
And oh, I agree about the when did he know it line. 100% again.
He is an annoying self-absorbed bore who shares our heart. He is unable to find a better way of getting information out to the MAGA folks so he does the best he can. If we already know everything he has to say, we can keep coming here and Lou Dobbs. Personally, I think Hannity's inability to control himself and take himself out of the story day in and day out only hurts MAGA but if it works for others, good for them!
LikeLiked by 1 person
oldumb, keep reminding us, because it is so easy to get sick and tired of Hannity. Why can't they all be like :Levin? But the army on our side is VERY skimpy, compared to the numbers and voices on the other side, so we must keep Hannity pleasing our Lion and admire his consistent dedication.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
Thanks oldumb,
He irritates the heck out of us at times, particularly when he interrupts a guest that is about to make an interesting point.
However. He is a terrific supporter of PDJT, and they are few and far between in the media.
God bless PDJT
Great description of Hannity, I listen to him just enough to know that he's doing exactly what he said he was going to do, i.e., pound this hoax into the ground, keep telling what it is all about 'til doomsday, and he's kept on truckin' regardless of criticism.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sean is the reason I am here at CTH. Had it not been for his persistence and insistence about all things Hillary, Bengazi etc, my curiosity never would be been tweaked, and I doubt I am the first person he has awakened. Yes, he interrupts his guests and repeats ad nauseam, but he is a patriot with good intentions and much influence. Sean reaches hundreds of thousands who, while they only skim the surface, vote Trump
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well said Cam, glad he got to you. 🙂
Thank you, me too!
Hannity = #batteredconservativesyndrome
Nothing more, nothing less.
President Trump likes Sean Hannity and gives him the news. That is all that matters to me because I support my president.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hannity can say whatever he wants. I don't think President Trump would still be President if Hannity didn't have his show.
Re: “bleach bit”
BleachBit is a disk deletion utility that repeatedly overwrites and then erases content on a computer hard drive.
LikeLike
Charles Ortel does a regular weekly show on YouTube with Jason Goodman called "Sunday with Charles". Yesterday, the term "bleach bit" was mentioned. Jason explained that the Bleach Bit software deletes data by changing the digits from 0's and 1's to all 0's. That took a total of one sentence. Someone should share with Hannity. He loses credibility when he goes on his usual imprecise rant.
He repeats the same things too often, but he's loyal.
Amazing how Sundance keeps all this information straight…..
LikeLiked by 16 people
I would love to peak at his wall. I think he has several walls with timelines, post-its, strings, bells, whistles, etc. He must have something, SMH.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Beer and fishing……..Always organizes your thoughts.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Puddy’s office…
SD’s office…
LikeLiked by 12 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL! Thank you. I post these from time to time…cannot imagine how much info SD and staff have to conquer…just like to think simply it is all aligned concisely between kitten offices and lined up stickies!
😁
😁
My last office looked like that. Not the kitty one…
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL!!!!!!!
You notice none of the desks have drawers. Sundance took them all away 'cause we stuffed them with kibble.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOLOLOLOL!!!!! Enticing!
And SD's office has no fur balls…!
SD – Do you think AG Barr will "reopen" the Grassley/Graham referral?
LikeLiked by 2 people
No.
On this issue, done is done. The corruption of the FBI can be highlighted, prosecuted, via a lot of other aspects.
I do commend Chuck Grassley for doing this referral in January 2018 though. It shows how early on he spotted the BS.
LikeLiked by 28 people
He also spotted the Lynch CYA letter early.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Lynch, or Rice?
Yeah….what I am curious about: “What is Graham’s angle in all of this?”
He was McCain’s main squeeze and McCain was involved in this also.
Graham seems like he “wants” to be trusted……skeptical…
LikeLiked by 6 people
Gunny66: He wants it to be buried!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Graham's angle is just another episode of the Washington Two-Step, present one face to his voting constituents and another behind the scenes covering up so he can say when election time comes around "see folks, I tried, so vote for me and I'll get it done right this time."
LikeLiked by 6 people
He lost his backer, his directional compass. So he has hitched his wagon to Trump.
Sounds weird, but I think he will be loyal until Trump leaves.
LikeLiked by 4 people
SD, do you still think Barr is keeping Rosenstein around to "clean up his mess?"
LikeLiked by 2 people
huecowacko: You nailed it. After 26 years as a military cop/investigator and 6 more as a civilian cop, I can tell you some of the easiest investigations are those when cops and/or lawyers are the subjects. Their arrogance makes them real sloppy and when cornered many of them quickly earn the special nickname us old flatfoots gave them many years ago. Can you guess why we call them, 'Canaries?"
I ‘like’Grassley o.k., but I don’t trust any of them. As you point out, they used Grassleys referal to block any further inquiry, do to “ongoing investigation”.
The referal put it right in Muellers pocket. Is it possible that was the intent?
They have to address Steele somehow. He'll just go on being the centerpiece of everything that nearly took down an American President and no one is even willing to talk to him about it?
“Release this material, and the entire corrupt construct is exposed….”
Hoping it will happen. What a great day that will be.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Didn't they claim in the FISA extension to the FISA Court that they weren't using Steele anymore when they actually were? That is Fraud on the FISA Court right there.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Unless the fisa court judges were read in on the scheme too.??
LikeLiked by 4 people
I seriously wonder if Contreras didn't "wink wink, nudge nudge" Strzock. That's what that cocktail party was about that he wanted Lisa to attend with him.
The FBI also swore to the FISC that the filing was "Woods Procedures"compliant, which they were not!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wgen all is said, nothing will be done. $25,000,000 wasted on sore loser hate. Lives have been ruined and there will be no redress because we have NO FUNCTIONING JUSTICE SYSTEM. NONE.
My undying respect to Tom Fitton and the JUDICIAL WATCH staff for upholding righteousness. Your rewards will be eternal.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Judicial Watch has scored bigly during the last two weeks. I think some of what Mark Meadows had to say about the goings-on at the State Department may be related to the documents in the FOIA dump Judicial Watch just scored from one of their lawsuits. In fact, I think that suit was actually two lawsuits that were merged.
One thing I did note from one portion of the documents was that Bill Preistap is still cooperating.
http://www.judicialwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/JW-v-State-HRC-emails-Priestap-answers-01242-1.pdf
Victoria Nuland is now in their crosshairs.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/04/08/fitton-obama-state-dept-conspiracy-against-trump/
Bless them.
I have been in front of and against some really brilliant attorneys, and I can tell you Barr is just such a brilliant lawyer. The best thing is watching while they set up the mark, carefully maneuvering them in such a way there is no way out but where the lawyer wants them to go.
For that reason, I think when Barr said the Trump campaign was spied on, and the media went nuts, there is a reason he said that. If you figure that the Mueller report says there was no collusion, what do you want to bet that Mueller Report will say that spies were sent in to the Trump campaign with the mission to recruit for Russia, and they were all rebuffed.
If that happens, look to Barr and watch for just a small smirk, and the Democrats realizing they are not his mental match, and they are going to get steamrolled.
Of course, just the smarter ones will know that , the rest will continue to jump off the cliff. It’s going to be a thing of beauty.
LikeLiked by 20 people
There is some clever insight here, but you lost this pro per.
The report was already written. If their activities (phony predicate, EC, FISA apps, etc) are illegal, how does Barr’s statement help? Cutting off an alibi?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Speaking of slight smirk, from AG Barr, is this what you mean?
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
LikeLiked by 13 people
I love watching that…it cracks me up every time…could watch it over and over again especially when I need a good laugh.
LikeLiked by 5 people
When I saw that I had confidence that these clowns mean nothing to him. The water bottle is only to hide his smile. I believe in having fun at work !
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
If this is so, Barr May be the best actor on the planet. I watched his interview multiple times…he seemed hes
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think that was a clever ruse…oh, I hate to say the word, but I guess I will…duh..spying. I don’t know,but I think he plays dumb very well.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Beyond well….simply masterfully.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mifsud….when he rolls it will expose a great deal. Halper will offer some scalps as well. As I understand it both were used in the capacity you described.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It won’t sat that Mueller refers to 5 eyes people as having extensive connections to the Russian Govt to try and hide what they are.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hope that happens.
Can somebody explain (probably again) WHY Feinstein needed to release the Simpson transcript. I’m having a senior moment and can’t figure it. Thanks, in advance. And thank you, Sundance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance is saying that is how they let the corrupt Democrat / others in on what the story line / dates were. Syncing stories.
Without that, many might be caught in big lies.
LikeLiked by 9 people
IIRC
So all parts of the parts of the coup group could read Glen Simpson’s answers to questioning – thus they could then all coordinate their own stories to match what Glen Simpson was saying.
It’s maybe like all actors reading the same script – then they coordinate when & what they get to say after the prior actor finishes their part.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Creaky Old Feinstein does what she’s told. Simpson said things in committee behind closed doors that benchmarked key facts on the record. Feinstein was apparently encouraged to protect the Democrat Collusion Cadre; so as to help better guide them on what lies to tell and what lies not to tell. By leaking the Simpson testimony accidentally-on-purpose, she both protects the Collusion Cadre and obstructs justice in a clever manner that informs Democrats how better to lie yet not be trapped by the facts placed on record by Simpson confidentially behind closed doors. Then she plays the Senile card by telling the “granny had a bad cold” lie, artfully playing the feeble old woman card in away that makes her the victim and paralyzes the male provincials in the Senate too polite to call “bullshit” on a wicked old cow who has stayed too long at the trough.
Who knew a cow could eat like a pig, do it for decades and get stinking filthy rich.
LikeLike
“Lets get our stories straight, before the cops get here!”
Like synchronising watches, and Nunes may be onto something, with the criminal referals for CONSPIRACY.
Unlike Collusion, Conspiracy to commit a crime is, in itself a crime.
And, the defendants can NOT get seperate trials, given the charge.
Important, because with seperate trials, they could each say “not me, it was HIM!”, creating reasonable doubt for the jury, and all get off.
Acts like “getting stories straight” are evidence of guilt. If each are telling facts, no need. Lies, you need to co-ordinate.
LikeLike
99% sure from Ratcliff’s questions to Strzok that they never notified the Court that they stopped using Strzok anymore after the IG showed them the Trump hating texts but kept using that final Carter Page FISA for the 6 weeks or so it still had too go.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Grassley and Graham – white hats? Or white and pink hat?
My opinion: Gray hats with a thin white band.
LikeLiked by 5 people
If we could create an idealized blueprint for declassifying the above documents, what would it look like?
Would we declassify them all at the same time, or spread it out?
Do we do it now, or wait until closer to the 2020 election, when the Democrats/MSM won’t have any time to recover?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Several people have said the 1) OIG FISA and 2) possibly leak / unmasking reports are due in 4-6 weeks.
The delayed Big Ugly?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Drip, drip, sprinkle, drip, drip. It is too complex, each document have several stories and relations to different part of the coup. The talkers need to solidify one document and then go to the next drop. rinse and repeat. Drop a load and 90% gets wasted, buried by 1 or 2 sexy items, that may not be as important.
PLUS the bonus is the anticipation of the plotters. Every night they go home, knowing they WILL be exposed, not knowing when or how. Sugar plums and fairies in my head… (the old fashion fairies)
LikeLiked by 5 people
plus, the added tactical advantage of dominating the news cycle for many, many days instead of just a couple
LikeLiked by 4 people
Very true, didn’t think of that, but it is a huge advantage. When good news takes up time/space it pushes out the BS. You are shrewd Nimrodman.
LikeLiked by 1 person
> “… Do we do it now, or wait until closer to the 2020 election, when the Democrats/MSM won’t have any time to recover? …”
The classic (D) maneuver would be to stall. I predict a 9th Circus Judge will issue an order to prevent PDJT from exercising his Constitutional Authority as the prime Classification Authority of all Executive Branch documents, which is piece-meal delegated to the ICs and the DoJ / FBI. The legal fight will last until after the 2020 election, unless AG Barr directs the Solicitor General to emergency appeal the the SCOTUS.
PDJT needs to Pardon Chief Justice Roberts for his adoption problem that the Deep State is using to blackmail him!
That would Make America Great Again!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t think the courts can override POTUS’ ability to declassify—–
LikeLiked by 1 person
Actually, I THINK there is another way, an…option?
Congress requested this material be declassified.
POTUS requested I.G. Horowitz examine the issue, and render an opinion as to whether the documents could be declassified.
IF his detirmination is YES, there is no legitimate reason NOT to declassify and release, his staff is fully capable of making the legally required redactions (privacy concerns, etc.) and then releasing them, himself.
Just a thought, on how it COULD happen. Agree though, the drip, drip is better. When we are closer to the Campaign.
LikeLike
Everybody was after Trump. Crossfire Hurricane merged Hillary’s paid-for info from Blumenthal and Shearer, and the Nellie Ohr HAM radio/NSA unmasking Fusion GPS Intel, into an official FBI investigation.
The Clinton camp thru Mark Elias, gets this crap info to James Baker, and the FBI. The FBI does due diligence, and discovers the “dossier” is dodgy (there’s no there, there), so they can’t actually do anything with it. Clinton/fusion GPS are mad that the FBI appears to be doing nothing (wasting time before the election) with their “amazing” oppo research, so Steele is ordered to start shopping it to the media and congressmen. This will torpedo the timeline the FBI laid out.
This is hilarious (now, that it failed, and looking back) they had way too many people involved in this attempted coup, it was destined to be discovered if Trump won.
LikeLiked by 4 people
@ Sundance… Derangement Syndrome mentioned Nellie Ohr’s HAM radio above. One HAM radio by itself is useless. She had to be communicating with someone else who also had one. Is the identity of that person known? My apologies if that has been answered elsewhere earlier.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bingo. We are still looking for it/them…maybe within a few miles of each other.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Could that be why Obama bought a house so close?
LikeLiked by 3 people
A real stalker. He should be afraid of what he wishes.
Derange: Yes it is probably the best documented coup in history and sadly the fewest to ever be prosecuted.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I personally never believed that the “small group” was actually small.
It was Yuge once the media , 5 👀 s, and all the fake intelligence(17) people were included.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I continue to be astonished at the lack of appreciation of just how malevolent and complicit Mueller and Rosenstein have been in this cabal. By comparison, Shifty is just a side show. Now ask yourself why. Mere partisan rancor does not account for this, only money, rackets and greed. Sorry, but that’s what it is.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think they were certain that they would find something to sink President Trump, everyone has dirt — everyone. POTUS dirt didn’t stick, and they were in quick sand, Had to find something or they get caught, keep looking, nothing found, got to find something or….
The TRUMP CURSE..
What the Lord bring up man cannot put down. (or something like that.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oldumb, is this the verse you mean?
Psalms 33:10
“The LORD bringeth the counsel of the heathen to nought: he maketh the devices of the people of none effect.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
No madeline, I was referring to one where God choses the leader, I believe it was in relation to King David, however that one will do very nicely and I appreciate it more because I was unaware of it. Some people are good, and you proved that just now! Thanks!.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They are the enlightened ones. They know what’s best for you.
But Graham says cool stuff on the TV!!!
…
So if The Graham and Grassley referral provided a shield 🛡 was that intentional or unintentional ?
Sort of important considering the position Graham holds.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Once Grahamnesty s handler,”no name” was out of the picture(planted), he was free to enhance his Senate gravitas a bit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Much overdue Thank You Sundance for posting the entire Glen Simpson testimony when released. I read all 300+ pages back then and marked a few side notes. Couple of observations to the comments then following: it was clear that very few had bothered to take the considerable time to pore through it. After I finished reading it several days later and thought about commenting, interest had already waned. His testimony was filled with dots of information, that with a few competent follow-up questions, would have connected those dots in pen. Most relieved person at the conclusion had to be his lawyer afterwards seen skipping down the street thanking God it did not get worse….
Jerry: So that is why his lawyer was seen skipping a rope!
The picture he painted bordered on comical. He testified he met the infamous Don Jr. russian lawyer through a law firm representing her same client in an American matter; he had been hired by the same firm in a different matter as a fancy process server. Seemed to me for as much as he was able to talk about everyone else’s confidential business, he was not really pressed about his own business, which of course, was highly compartmentalized and super sercretive as it were between his employees. Only he knew everything going on…
TFP ran a story tonight the Fusion GPS (and presumably Simpson) did reports for OVomit as far back as 2010 and boasted about on their mission statement on their website. They deleted that info from their website in 2018.
Perhaps Simpson lied to Congress over and over.
LikeLike
His Lawyer, Mark Elias at the law firm Perkins Coie. That firm had the DNC as its common client with Fusion / Simpson as well as the HRC for President campaign and wait for it Obama’s post-presidential political arm Organizing for America (OFA). The funding from these entities was $1 million from OFA, $12 million from the DNC/HRC. During the testimony the skipping lawyer sat there silent whilst knowing all of the answers to the questions that Glenn could not or would not answer. Furthermore Mark Elias’ law partner Sussman was a direct conduit to James Baker chief counsel to the FBI.
They raided Cohen’s office, where is the raid of Perkins Coie? Until that happens there is no justice in America.
Sorry, but you struck a nerve.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, DiFi obstructed justice?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, and she has so little concern of being exposed that she went on to participate in another great Demosocialist fraud and hoax. The Kavanaugh hearings featuring Blowsy Two Door Ford.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Blowsy two door ford”👍
Brilliant meme.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Of course not, she is a democrat. Do you not understand how this works? /S
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
The whole mess was just a trap.
They never had anything or got a thing on our President.
The entire two years all they were doing is waiting for our President to do something wrong………that’s it…….No crimes against the President …..nada….zip…
The FBI……pffft…..bunch of hosers…..Do you ever wonder why Sundance uses the Col.Nicholson photo from “The Bridge over the River Kwai” movie?
Col. Nicholson had the quintessential attitude of the FBI.
He was a “British Officer”..And it was his function as a British Officer to “protect” and uphold any decision a British Officer made and the institution he belonged to
It is a POW’s job to escape, but the Col stopped this by saying no one will attempt escape because they where ordered to surrender.
Comey or whoever, Obama, the Hag, ordered the spying on the President.
We, the FBI will follow orders.
The Col built a bridge “aiding” the enemy under the guise of helping the prisoners.
The Col made friends with the enemy….even to the point of warning the Japanese commander that the Bridge was going to be blown up.
It was his bridge…..It was his decision to build it……He was a British Officer…
His decisions could never be wrong….his logic forbade that…
Mueller’s decisions could never be wrong……He was ordered to do it. It would be good for his team…..he had to protect his 40…..No matter what they did….the FBI could do nothing wrong……..and Mueller would protect them
And in the end….When the Col was dying….he said: “What have I done?”
He built a bridge for the enemy.
What has The FBI done?
Plotted a coup against the President…..
LikeLiked by 6 people
> “… The entire two years all they were doing is waiting for our President to do something wrong ………that’s it……. No crimes against the President ….. nada …. zip …”
The Flynn entrapment was meant to goad PDJT into an obstruction act. The malicious Manafort prosecution was the same. With good legal counsel, PDJT never took the bait.
PDJT took Sundance’s advice and did not go near the “by the book” trap. Instead, PDJT took Sundance’s advice and went for the origin of the seditious hoax and attempted coup.
This is really awesome! (I grew up a southern laficornia surfer dude) That the Barr investigation may prove that the entire Mueller SC investigation was illegal, and all of the indictments are fruit of that poison tree. That will void all judgements and verdicts, eliminating the need for any PDJT pardons.
LikeLike
Thank You Gunny!
Brilliant Explanation.
Question is: Who does not understand it now???
Joe D says *hero* Mike Rogers informed the FISA court Judge of FIVE YEARS ILLEGAL USE! He said this twice.
He seems quite sure there will be Grand Juries, and the whole top echelon will he prosecuted.
Is it just me, or does Bill Barr sound a little bit like Rainman?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Today. Classic.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I distinctly heard 👂 Joe say “5” years.
Thank you for confirmation. Perot.
Wow. If his girlfriend was the one with the perspective and presence of mind to advise leaving the $10K in Greece — I’d marry her too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe the FBI (the whole rotten thing) could be prosecuted under RICO If the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Ac doesn’t fit them, I don’t know what it would fit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s fEinstein, Diane, right there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So the corrupt mueller and his corrupt gang of corrupt demonrats were corrupt? NO!!!!!! I did not see that one coming….
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think that was debunked by CNN. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
OK, don’t throw tomatoes at me. Is it *possible* some of these obvious crimes may actually have been taken up somewhere — supposedly Huber, but maybe elsewhere — and we just don’t know about it; not only for lack of leaks, but due to a concerted effort to keep the investigations shielded until indictments are ready? It’s true that the public normally isn’t constantly apprised of ongoing investigations and only learns about charges when their issued — like the college admissions scandal. There are “believers” out there who are absolutely certain this is the case. I get it that certainty is foolish (as is the presumption that one “knows” something happening behind the scenes without a predicate to draw the inference). But is it also going too far to absolutely rule it out?
It’s still hard for me to swallow that 3 years into the Trump administration, such wholesale, massive cover-ups are happening in broad daylight, on a matter that goes to the core of our republic, Trump’s presidency and possibly his safety and that of his family. And all because Trump can’t get seem to get on top of his staffing. I don’t mean to make light — they don’t call it a swamp for nothing — but especially after the Sessions debacle, if it were any of us, we’d be damn sure each and every significant post was being vetted inside and out …. someone like Liu would not be permitted to bury so many consequential investigations.
So it becomes hard to know which direction Occam’s razor takes us: On one hand, when it looks like the swamp and acts like the swamp chances are it’s the swamp. What’s more, our justice system has rules and procedures that are binary — investigations are pursued or they’re not; charges are brought or they’re not; and when plea agreements are cut or deals arranged, that’s it. There’s no “shadow” justice system operating in a shadowy parallel. (BTW, thanks to Barr for the word “binary” to describe how it works — helpful!).
On the other hand, Trump’s made it known virtually every week of his presidency that he knows what’s going on — we know he knows — and he must know the danger of taking a shot a the deep state and missing. He’s in the clear from the Mueller investigation; what is the advantage of accusing “treason” while not knowing if you can back it up? So which is more likely, that on every important milestone, he gets owned by the swamp even as he continues to up the ante — or that he HAS got the right players in charge and the huge crimes aren’t falling through the net, but the investigations aren’t being conducted amidst the regular channels of information flow. Is the latter even a practical possibility?
LikeLike
Vetting his help? Remember, they had to be senate confirmed. Anyone he/we would want would never be confirmed. He was probably given a very tightly controlled list that would pass. He had to work within those very tight boundaries. And of course recess appointments were taken away as another security measure. Maybe/ hopefully Barr is one that slipped thru the cracks. He is a. Bushie and a lifer. But I think he is enraged at what his beloved selfless service has been turned in to. Let’s hope.
LikeLiked by 1 person
To your point — McConnell is probably the biggest villain that even the Spygate posse never mentions or shines light on (except for Sundance). The silence speaks volumes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
FWIW, Joe DiGenova, in that intervoiew posted a few lines above yours, said that Huber has done nothing. Joe said something like “../.he (Huber) hasn’t done anything to prove his worth to me.”
So, inferring what Joe said and from the disgust that was in his voice when he said it, – Huber was simply a name that was tosssed out in the public domain to keep the natives from getting too restless, but never did anything at all with respect to working any of the referrals for prosecution that were made by any of the Republicans.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes — BUT, Joe DiGenova used to trash Huber even worse. In the last couple weeks he’s hedged a little, from “he’s useless” to “he seems useless … we’ll see.” DiGenova always seems out in front on developments (was foreshadowing Barr soon after the election).
I know — requires reading into something very subtle, which may just be a slight change in tone. But I do track what he says for which way the wind is blowing, so if he’s softening toward Huber it gives me a glimmer of hope. But barely a glimmer.
LikeLike
I like sharing good news. Not directly related to this post but another Obama Shadow government manufactured coup attempt of a different sorts…..
Judicial Watch Sues State Department Over John Kerry’s ‘Shadow Diplomacy’ to Salvage Iran Nuke Deal
https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/press-releases/judicial-watch-sues-state-department-over-john-kerrys-shadow-diplomacy-to-prevent-u-s-withdrawal-from-iran-nuclear-deal/
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sundance can see thru the weeds and around corners.I’d like to know if this is going to drip, drip, drip, or is there going to be a Fourth of July fireworks type conclusion. President Trump could, at any time, end this coup fiasco. What is he waiting for? Waiting to bag bigger fish? I don’t get it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here’s my question – does Mueller himself have any legal exposure in this? If what Sundance describes is actually the case (and it sure looks like it), Mueller used his investigation as a means to obstruct justice. Notwithstanding the fact that I think he and his team probably committed some serious prosecutorial malpractice in various indictments, it would seem like the mere fact that Mueller dragged out this hoax investigation for so long and used it as a shield should carry some legal consequence, no?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The entire Mueller team took out insurance policies which will defend them against civil charges. Not sure about criminal.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s criminal charges that I want too set levied against them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I doubt it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Insurance fraud on top of everything else!
Mueller exposure? Yes, but mostly after the underlying corruption is exposed.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Here again is Congressman Louie Gohmert’s “Mueller Unmasked” for your consideration. Mueller has quite a history. It is how he rolls.
https://www.hannity.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Gohmert_Mueller_UNMASKED.pdf
Finding dirt on Trump to sink him? I think they knew they had no dirt. Their only play was hoping he would fire the lot and impeachment would almost be certain. Once he was gone, nothing would ever see the light of day.
They were nearly dead certain that the loose cannon Trump would fire everyone and he would be gone by late summer 2017.
Probably his tweets and play acting (and yes, “witch hunt”) was all just twitching the baited line whenever he needed to keep them following the laser pointer.
Is there a reason my comments never seem to show up here? Quite frustrating …
LikeLiked by 1 person
Used to happen to me too. It would show up for 5 minutes and vanish. You use Goolag mail to sign up?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am reminded again of the breathtaking, brazen corruption of Feinstein, who leaked this transcript and then also served as a rule-breaking, dishonest conspirator in the Kavanaugh fiasco. She is a truly despicable and disgusting embarrassment to her office, her constituents, and the country.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Feinstein should be prosecuted to the fullest.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t you think Barr knows all this by now? The internal affairs unit of the DOJ is the Office of Professional Responsibility they are incredibly thorough, competent and ruthless. Barr has all the answers all he had to do was ask the questions!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
From the above article:
It doesn’t seem likely that the FISA application was misleading, though, said Charles Stimson, a former federal prosecutor and former military judge.
Stimson noted that a page in the FISA application for a warrant explained that the information was based on an opposition research dossier compiled by a former British intelligence agent, Christopher Steele.
Although the application did not say it was paid for by Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee, Stimson said, the application letter was clear that the document was opposition research directed against Trump.
“From a pure legal standpoint, it was accurate,” Stimson, now manager of the national security law program at The Heritage Foundation, told The Daily Signal.
“It arguably wasn’t completely forthcoming,” he said. “But the fact is, a federal district court judge had the information and ruled on it and reauthorized surveillance. … There is a gray zone. It didn’t say Hillary Clinton paid for it and that it wasn’t verified.”
LikeLike
The information within it was not verified. It was, in fact, known to be false. Try getting around that one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly. And I thought the standards for verification had to be high, because before the FISA Court, there is no defense attorney defending the rights of the US citizen who is about to be spied on. Then let’s factor in that this amounts to spying on a Presidential campaign by an opposing party ….
LikeLiked by 1 person
But she and her husband are billionaires on government contracts – and you aren’t.
Just saved their money and lived frugally on her salary…
Was Christopher Steele Disseminating Russian Disinformation to the State Department?
https://www.weeklystandard.com/eric-felten/was-christopher-steele-disseminating-russian-disinformation-to-the-fbi
That the source is the infamous anti-Trump “Weekly Standard” is all the more reason to be surprised at the thrust of and conclusion drawn in the article. However it is merely covering in detail what we already knew long ago – Christopher Steele was peddlng Russian disinformation to the State Dept. and the Trump Dossier was just one more piece of that garbage.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ah, Diane. She used the classic “the Sudafed made me do it!” defense…
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you believe Grassely and Graham are not not heathens I’m paying 90c on a dollar your wrong. If you believe any dim/socialist the odds are you’re 100 wrong…remember how long grasseley has been there and we’re talking about Texas being at stake….
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Flynn entrapment was meant to goad PDJT into an obstruction act. The malicious Manafort prosecution was the same. With good legal counsel, PDJT never took the bait.
PDJT took Sundance’s advice and did not go near the “by the book” trap. Instead, PDJT took Sundance’s advice and went for the origin of the seditious hoax and attempted coup.
This is really awesome! (I grew up a southern laficornia surfer dude) That the Barr investigation may prove that the entire Mueller SC investigation was illegal, and all of the indictments are fruit of that poison tree. That will void all judgements and verdicts, eliminating the need for any PDJT pardons.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Most of the crimes committed by the Obama Administration and Deep State will not be punished, they are already protected.
When the FBI interviewed Hillary and did not pursue charges, they will have to find new evidence to charge her. That is why Comey opened and shut the case in October 2016 because the SDNY found the evidence. No one knows WHAT steps were taken that we are unaware of to limit that exposure back then and since.
At some point, we all have to recognize that Deep State has a lot of legitimate discretion in what they pursue and don’t pursue. Unfortunately for MAGA, Deep State is entrenched and been entrenched for decades through both Dem and GOP administrations. THEY KNOW how to set people up. THEY KNOW how to protect their own. THEY STILL RUN the Departments but maybe less so. However, THEY STILL are the outside groups, contractors, sources, consultants that have been put in place for DECADES.
IF, IF, IF, every crime they committed was on EVERY MSM outlet 24/7 for the next 2 years, their backdoor escape plans and panic rooms are already in place. In many cases, it is statutes of limitations, in others it is the evidence that is gone.
And even if EVERYONE OF US KNOWS WHAT THEY DID AND HOW THEY DID IT, they will still walk. Some of those 40 FBI/DOJ malcontents/criminals that Sundance references MAY face some repercussions but that is it.
And, there is NOTHING that PDJT or the AG can do about most of it because the bad guys knew how to use the law, shadows and department practice/policies to not only try to frame PDJT but also to cover it up.
Going forward, I trust PDJT to do what he discerns he can do on behalf of the country. I doubt that Ann Coulters and most rabid lock-her-up types will be satisfied.
Just my opinion.
It was not only the FBI that was dishonest with the FISA Court regarding Steele. My article from August 11, 2018 discussing Rosenstein’s dishonesty with the FISA Court regarding Steele: https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/08/declassified_did_rosenstein_make_false_statements_to_the_fisa_judge.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
As we all knew, No corruption, no obstruction and no collusion. Swamp zero. Next phase: attack the swamp. What do the dems have left?…oh wait…Assange..Manning..Russia..Stone…and Corbin. “Lets keep this going”. Pence goes to Ecuador. Hand shake ensues. IMF pay Ecuador. Pompeo demonizes Assange and Bolton waits in the wings for his next directive. “I love Wikileaks”. “I don’t know about Wikileaks”. Trump sees the swamp very very close by. Pence, Pompeo and Bolton. What to do? Trump never really liked Pence. Trump was half buddies with Pompeo along with Bolton who sabotaged Russian/N.Korea peace negotiations. Go figure. How far are you willing to go? https://desultoryheroics.com/2019/04/15/the-martyrdom-of-julian-assange/
