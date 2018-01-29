Details Surface of Senator Grassley’s Criminal Referral….

Paul Sperry is breaking some news that will generally be lost on most who are not deep in the weeds; however, this news is exceptionally important and explains the back-story to why Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley called the FBI’s bluff.
It is important to understand what Chairman Chuck Grassley has done with the criminal referral and how he is calling out the FBI. Taken at it’s face value, which is what the tweet does, it seems that Christopher Steele lied to the FBI by saying the “dossier” information was not shared with media, therefore the dossier was not opposition campaign research.
The intent of this FBI claim (to the FISA court) is to give the “dossier” enhanced value as source material for a FISA warrant (request for surveillance authority). However, the underlying facts behind the FBI assertion are false; and it’s not Steele making the claim.
The FBI is the entity attempting to inflate the credibility of the application by claiming Steele never shopped the dossier, ergo it is not political opposition research. There is ZERO evidence Steele made any such claim to the FBI. There is ample evidence from the senate testimony of Glenn Simpson (Fusion GPS) to the contrary.
Glenn Simpson and Fusion GPS heavily shopped the ‘dossier’ to the media. A big part of that shopping was putting people in contact with Christopher Steele to discuss the underlying content. The same approach was taken to distribute the material to Senator John McCain, who sent his intermediary, David Kramer, to meet with Steele, get briefed, and then pick up a copy from Glenn Simpson.
It is the FBI who lied to the FISA Court in the application. It is the FBI who are claiming in their FISA application the dossier was not ‘shopped’. It is the FBI attempting to enhance the dossier credibility by making statements/claims about what Chris Steele presented to them. It is NOT Christopher Steele making these claims. Christopher Steele knew the ‘dossier’ was being presented to media. Christopher Steele briefed media.
Now can you see the play by Chuck Grassley?
Setting aside factual dossier authorship for a moment [as we all know Hillary Clinton and Fusion GPS, via Nellie Ohr, were the scriptwriters of the dossier content]…. Chairman Chuck Grassley knew the motive to enhance the credibility of the ‘dossier’ was within the FBI, not Christopher Steele. So when the FBI presents the ‘dossier’ to the FISA Court and swears and affirms the story behind it, it is the FBI lying about the underlying source documents.
THAT is why Chuck Grassley took the position to say: OK, well, if the presentation of the dossier, to the FISA court, was as the FBI claims (ie. Steele made promises etc.), then the FBI needs to prosecute Christopher Steele for lying to them about it.
Chuck Grassley knows it’s not Steele lying to the FBI about the dossier origination and back-story, it’s actually the FBI lying to the FISA court. That’s why Grassley called the FBI’s bluff.
Now does this earlier outline make more sense?
[REPOST Below from January 5th, 2018]
Yup, the walls are closing in.
In a brilliant move of strategery, Senate Judiciary Chairman, Chuck Grassley, and Senate Judiciary member, Lindsey Graham, send a criminal referral of Christopher Steele to the DOJ for investigation. But things are not what they seem…
Today Senators Grassley and Graham sent a letter of criminal referral to the Department of Justice, based on information -provided by the FBI- their investigation has uncovered.
However, the actual motive for the criminal referral is not exactly what it appears.
Highlighting two pertinent passages (emphasis mine) from the New York Times article will explain what’s really going on:
[…] Senator Charles E. Grassley of Iowa, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, and Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a senior committee member, told the Justice Department they had reason to believe that a former British spy, Christopher Steele, lied to federal authorities about his contacts with reporters regarding information in the dossier, and they urged the department to investigate. The committee is running one of three congressional investigations into Russian election meddling, and its inquiry has come to focus, in part, on Mr. Steele’s explosive dossier that purported to detail Russia’s interference and the Trump campaign’s complicity.
[…] The criminal referral appears to make no assessment of the veracity of the dossier’s contents, much of which remains unsubstantiated nearly a year after it became public.
[…] Mr. Grassley’s decision to recommend criminal charges appeared likely to be based on reports of Mr. Steele’s meetings with the F.B.I., which were provided to the committee by the Justice Department in recent weeks.
It was not clear why, if a crime is apparent in the F.B.I. reports that were reviewed by the Judiciary Committee, the Justice Department had not moved to charge Mr. Steele already.
The circumstances under which Mr. Steele is alleged to have lied were unclear, as much of the referral was classified. (full article)
Can you see what is really going on here?
The criminal referral is based on FBI reports of meetings the FBI has given to the Senate Judiciary Committee about the FBI meetings with Christopher Steele.
Within those FBI reports (presented to the committee) are conflicting statements and accounts that do not align with known evidence.
The FBI is attributing claims to the meetings with Christopher Steele that do not match known evidence about the Steele Dossier and use therein.
Remember what Senator Graham said recently about his review of the evidence surrounding the Steele Dossier and how it was used, by the FBI in gaining the FISA warrant? –Refresh Memory Here–
What Grassley and Graham are now doing is forcing the DOJ to reconcile the conflicts between the FBI presentations to the judiciary committee -about the origin of, and their use of, the Steele Dossier- against known evidence.
Someone is lying.
Graham and Grassley know the motive to lie about the Steele Dossier does not necessarily belong to Christopher Steele. The motive is within the corrupt FBI.
In order to accurately prove ownership of the the falsehoods Grassley and Graham are saying: ‘If what the FBI says is true then Chris Steele is lying, because the evidence doesn’t support what the FBI previously said to us, and attributed to Christopher Steele’…
Grassley and Graham are calling the bluff of the FBI.
“Based on the information contained therein, we are respectfully referring Mr. Steele to you for investigation of potential violations of 18 U.S.C. § 1001, for statements the Committee has reason to believe Mr. Steele made regarding his distribution of information contained.” (link)
The “information contained therein” is the FBI presentation of statements and evidence the FBI is attributing to Christopher Steele.
By referring a criminal complaint to the DOJ the Senators are, in essence, forcing the DOJ to outline that material presentations by the FBI, to the committee, were false…. OR, that Christopher Steele is lying. The former is likely, the latter not-so-much.
Additionally, by asking Rod Rosenstein (DOJ) and Christopher Wray (FBI) to investigate the conflicting evidence and FBI statements Grassley and Graham are also providing political cover for Rosenstein and Wray to showcase the corruption within both the DOJ and the FBI.
Strategery.
The walls are closing in.
WASHINGTON – Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) referred the author of the “Trump Dossier,” Christopher Steele, to the Justice Department for investigation of potential violations of 18 U.S.C. § 1001 for false statements investigators have reason to believe Steele made about the distribution of claims contained in the dossier.
“I don’t take lightly making a referral for criminal investigation. But, as I would with any credible evidence of a crime unearthed in the course of our investigations, I feel obliged to pass that information along to the Justice Department for appropriate review,” Grassley said. “Everyone needs to follow the law and be truthful in their interactions with the FBI. If the same actions have different outcomes, and those differences seem to correspond to partisan political interests, then the public will naturally suspect that law enforcement decisions are not on the up-and-up. Maybe there is some innocent explanation for the inconsistencies we have seen, but it seems unlikely. In any event, it’s up to the Justice Department to figure that out.”
“After reviewing how Mr. Steele conducted himself in distributing information contained in the dossier and how many stop signs the DOJ ignored in its use of the dossier, I believe that a special counsel needs to review this matter. The rule of Law depends on the government and all who work on its behalf playing by the rules themselves. I hope the Department of Justice will carefully review our letter and take appropriate action,” Graham said.
Yesterday evening, Grassley and Graham delivered to Senate Security a letter and classified memorandum for delivery to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray containing information that forms the basis of the referral.
Under 18 U.S.C. § 1001, individuals are prohibited from making false statements to the federal authorities of the United States. Grassley and Graham are referring Steele for making potentially false statements about the distribution of claims from the dossier. (LINK)
Can someone explain a mystery to me?
Why would the dossier be both shopped to the media and simultaneously used secretly to affect a legal proceeding, especially if the dossier was a fabrication?
Wouldn’t publicity of the dossier jeopardize the continued utility of the legal route? Especially if publicity led to its immediate debunking?
The media held off publication, we are told, because the dossier on its face was implausible.
I do not believe that for a second.
My answer: they were sure Hillary was going to win.
who’s running the media ?
who controls the news ?
who controls this bs investigation ?
we know it was fake news and the fake news media will not let that go the same.
their narrative remains the same : RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA and trump under investigation
It may have been shopped when it was political opposition under hilliarys control but they were forced to change strategy once Admiral Mike Rogers discovered the illegal queries. They stopped the illegal queries at that moment and all met up at the white house the next day with Obama to restrategize. It was at this point that the fbi took over the dossier and called it an intelligence product.
Glenn Simpson likely to turn up dead before he can ever testify or be interviewed under oath again. Same for Steele.
I’m not seeing references to Q here. Does that mean you all are hip to the probability that Q is actually Jerome Corsi, well-known con man for decades?
There are references to Q here… we are hip to the fact that “Q” is an entity, probably a group of military intelligence guys as we have tested the comments against current events. As for Corsi, he has decades of experience in intelligence.
You got an axe to grind? or just nothing to do today except check out unfamiliar websites?
I’m just curious why anyone would believe Jerome Corsi or think he is on the level. He’s been a con man for decades and his crap never pans out. I’m on the side of draining the Swamp totally. I don’t trust Corsi at all. And Q doesn’t smell right either. I think Corsi is Q.
You got an axe to grind?
Yes, I do. I’d like to see people be more challenging and skeptical. It can’t hurt. If Corsi is Q then the Q info is just garden variety clickbait CT crap. But it could be a different problem. Q could be disinformation. Things are murky and murky awakens my suspicious nature. I’m old and I’ve been down many of these types of paths before. I had a close relative who was a spook, so I heard a lot from the inside during the 70’s-80’s. I learned that things are often not what they seem.
When people get into almost a religious fervor and have a negative knee-jerk reaction to challenges they aren’t using their heads, but their hearts.
Qs times never seem to really be verified. I look at Q as entertainment with a ?mark. How did the anons come across Corsi. Corsi is a latecomer as I see it.
Coris has been a flim flam man for decades. Check out history.
Check out Corsi’s history I meant.
I know his bull. I just don’t see the Q connection. I guess we would have to know how the 8chan guys hooked up with him. They predate Corsi
Check out #17 From the enclosed link below
” 17. Imagine the broad outline of a parallel intelligence system, that might only be temporary in nature, but feasibly could be trusted, and might overcome the challenge inherent from the domestic enemies inside the current one.”
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/957805134825828352.html
Now I have always been clear with y’all TREEPERS that I’m just some mutt on social media attempting to navigate the information / disinformation SUPER HIGHWAY !!
I whip out my special measuring tool called Occum’s Razor or magic 8 ball and #17 comes up ” Qanon ” all day long !!
Likely the coded quips may be related to bounding this intel off many servers an encryption . Less is more perhaps ??
One could also wonder if some of the seemingly cryptic tweets from Juliane Assange in what seems like codes of possible decryption keys ???? Who knows .
If you Follow @ThomasWictor on the twitter he has simply declared his TRUST IN TRUMP and moved on to other things . The information /disinformation may very well be intentional if not just common sense .
THIS MUTT is strapped in the front car of the TRUMP TRAIN destination #MAGA all the way and loving every minute of these historic time . God bless and Godspeed taking ground on the DEEP STATE SHADOW GOVERNMENT are Trump’s White Hats !!
ooops …I forgot to add this “WOLVERINES !”
Q is 100% not Jerome Corsi. He recently discovered Q and decided he is an expert in decoding the messages. Q predates Corsi’s interpretations of same.
So the Dems have their own “memo” to release if the Republicans release the original?Which memo do you think the media will be covering?
2016-07-26 RIck Wilson discusses dossier with reporter
http://dailycaller.com/2017/10/28/finally-a-definitive-timeline-showing-when-clinton-dnc-started-the-russian-dossier/
2016-07-26 WSJ reporter contacts Carter Page re dossier
http://dailycaller.com/2017/10/28/finally-a-definitive-timeline-showing-when-clinton-dnc-started-the-russian-dossier/
Franken said Grassley was too dumb to be on the Senate Judiciary let alone lead it! Franken is gone. Grassley is kickin’ ass! HoHoHo!
A word to Treepers…
I’m buckled up, ready for the ride… not in the mood for trolls or negativity.
McCabe is a career criminal… just one of many.
Today is an awesome day, with many more to come. I for one will not allow disinformation or trash talk. My inner warrior is being honored.
Closed minds are in fashion around here.
And you CTR bookends are attempting to be.
Collect your 25 pieces of tin on the way out, and don’t let the door hit yer in the hiney…
Go read every single article posted by Sundance regarding this. Once that is completed, come back and discuss.
https://twitter.com/DaveNYviii/status/958104489927593986
I can’t get to that. Is anyone able to right now?
Uh Oh, Dave’s twitter comes up with the Blue Screen of ‘Can’t get to that right now.”
Pam, Is this what you posted?
LikeLike
Lemme guess. The next step is Steele pleads guilty. Sort of. Sorry, I inadvertently lied to the FBI! Oops, I did not mean to but s–t happens, you know. FBI is pure as the driven snow. Anyway, folks, I am not a US citizen so go screw yourself.
So cutting to the chase, Senator Grassley is effectively demanding that the FBI make a choice:
EITHER prosecute Steele for MISREPRESENTING what was a false dossier as true
… INVALIDATING the basis for the FISA authorization
… ELIMINATING its “findings” as the legal underpinning for the Special Counsel Appointment
… INVITING a subsequent criminal case for triggering a FRAUDULENT PROSECUTION of Steele
OR prosecute the FBI Chain of Command for LYING to MISREPRESENT the false dossier as true
… INVALIDATING the basis for the FISA authorization
… ELIMINATING its “findings” as the legal underpinning for the Special Counsel Appointment
… FORCING the TERMINATION of the Special Counsel Investigation.
Or something like that. 😬
The problem with this whole thing is that Steele can just lie about lying and get probation or something, if he’s inclined to cover for the FBI.
Make no mistake about it, Hillary is in this up to her eyebrows BUT William Jefferson Clinton is in this from his big toe all the way to the tip of his head. Trump ran him and his name through the mud during the debates. I will never forget that look on his face with all his Arkansas ladies were brought front and center to confront him. His face was blood red with anger. JMO
PLEASE somebody take notes…..I have to go to the bathroom and with the speed things are happening around here, I’m probably going to miss something.
I think it’s fair to say their hair is officially on fire.
They are a political research firm, NOT an intelligence agency with covert agents that truly do risk their lives for this Country..
Live vote on releasing the memo
