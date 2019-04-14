Rep. Mark Meadows Discusses “Spygate”….

Posted on April 14, 2019 by

Representative Mark Meadows appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss his recent conversation with Inspector General Michael Horowitz and how that pertains to the upcoming inspector general report on FISA abuse.

In addition to criminal referrals from HPSCI ranking member Devin Nunes, Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan recently visited with IG Horowitz and foresees future criminal referrals coming as an outcome of the IG investigation.

.

After three years of research, CTH is confident we are closing in on the current White House “insider” who is working on a collaborative Machiavellian program to assist the deep state…. stay tuned.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Bill Barr, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, CIA, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, FBI, IG Report Clinton Investigation, IG Report FISA Abuse, IG Report McCabe, Legislation, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, propaganda, Spygate, Spying, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

152 Responses to Rep. Mark Meadows Discusses “Spygate”….

Older Comments
  1. CopperTop says:
    April 14, 2019 at 7:10 pm

    Sleuthing the sleuth (SD) is the bulk of comments above so I got a little more serious and started thinking of current event news that points to a culprit. Ukraine is a topic a lot lately. Ukrainian ambassador Yovanavitch?

    Like

    Reply
  2. dwpender says:
    April 14, 2019 at 7:22 pm

    When Sundance exposes the name, I’ll bet the individual is fired within 24 hours (same day if it’s an early morning post).

    Like

    Reply
    • All Too Much says:
      April 14, 2019 at 7:36 pm

      Perhaps this is tied to the fake report that Sundance reported that the Minnesota child thrower has a Muslim name. Attacking the investigator?

      God protect you, Sundance.

      Like

      Reply
  3. ARW says:
    April 14, 2019 at 7:27 pm

    June 9,2016, Trump Tiwer meeting
    June 14, 2016, WP and NYT report russians hacked the DNC and stole oppo research on trump. NYT even calls the oppo a “dossier”.
    June19, 2016, Page sends email to Corey L. And tells him he’s going to Russia.
    June 20, 2016, Date of Steel’s first report.

    Page has got to be a spy.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Guyski says:
    April 14, 2019 at 7:31 pm

    Johnny DeStefano

    Like

    Reply
  6. jbowen82 says:
    April 14, 2019 at 7:32 pm

    Folks, I know it’s human nature to speculate, but it serves no helpful purpose for us to point fingers, and it certainly works to the Deep State’s benefit to expose the fault lines on our side. Cut it out.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. railer says:
    April 14, 2019 at 7:35 pm

    Anybody confirmed by McConnell is to be considered an enemy. No sense sugarcoating that. McConnell is an enemy. Not an ally. Not even a sometimes ally.

    McConnell is an enemy.

    That means every cabinet level official is a potential or real enemy. Every position requiring Senate confirmation is to be considered an enemy. All of them were/are planning on Trump being gone by 2020 or sooner. We might as well accept that Kavanaugh is an enemy too, by the way, just as I suspected. The Bushies are all enemies.

    Pence was the poison pill Trump had to accept in order to get the Never Trumpers to stand down at the convention. It was very important that they have their boy in place when the conspiracy removed Trump. They got their man. He’s suspect too.

    Trump knows all of the above, and always has. He knows McConnell and the Swamp control the WH personnel flow, and he’s been working within that construct without whining about it, because whining wouldn’t do him any good and he knows it. But he knows he is surrounded by enemies. He just needs to pressure these Swamp creatures to do his bidding, and if he reaches a point where he thinks he’d rather have the next Swamp creature in McConnell’s queue rather than the current non-performing Swamp creature, he fires that person. I’m fine with that process for now, as it’s the best we can get.

    It’s the best Trump can do, and I think he’s been doing remarkably well, given the totality of the Swamp resistance he puts up with right in front of him, in the same building.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Shop says:
    April 14, 2019 at 7:37 pm

    Until we see reports that Brennan, Clapper and Comey are testifying to a grand jury I think we can safely assume nothing real is happening except moving the deck chairs.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s