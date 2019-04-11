Review The Dates: Mueller Special Counsel Shaped Prosecution of Obama Lawyer Greg Craig…

There is considerable interest surrounding a federal indictment (full pdf below) of President Obama legal counsel Greg Craig today for lying to federal investigators about his lobbying efforts for Ukraine. However, some of the details within the indictment are being conveniently glossed over. First the DOJ announcement:
WASHINGTON – A federal grand jury today returned an indictment charging Gregory B. Craig, a Washington-based lawyer, with making false statements and concealing material information about his activities on behalf of Ukraine from the Department of Justice, National Security Division’s Foreign Agents Registration Act Unit (FARA Unit).
The announcement was made by Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers, U.S. Attorney Jessie K. Liu for the District of Columbia, and Assistant Director in Charge William F. Sweeney, Jr. of the FBI’s New York Field Office.
Craig, 74, of Washington, D.C., was indicted by a grand jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia for willfully falsifying and concealing material facts from the FARA Unit, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1001(a)(1), and for making false and misleading statements to the FARA Unit, in violation Title 22, United States Code, Section 618(a)(2). (more)
OK, so he lied to federal investigators, right?
But what’s missing from the DOJ release, that can only been caught if you actually read the indictment, is that his lies were to Robert Mueller and the special counsel.
Now, take a look at the dates:
Mr. Craig was caught lying on October 19th, 2017. Why wasn’t Greg Craig charged by the special counsel at the same time Mueller, Rosenstein and Weissmann were prosecuting Manafort or Flynn? Why the delay?
Even more interesting…. why hand it off? The Section 1001(a)(1) charge is the same exact charge applied to Michael Flynn a month later. Why did Mueller, Rosenstein and Weissmann chose to avoid Greg Craig, pass off his case, then turn around and charge Michael Flynn with the exact same violation?
What we see here is a transparent political effort to enhance the Section 1001(a)(1) charge against Flynn (Team Trump), by hiding the Section 1001(a)(1) against Craig (Team Obama).
How long did Mueller, Rosenstein and Weissmann sit on the Craig evidence before turning it over to the DC prosecutors? Unknown…. The grand jury was seated seven months later in May 2018, and it appears the DC DOJ also sat on the indictment, waiting to release until Mueller, Rosenstein and Weissmann were complete. Unsealed today, April 11, 2019.
Why?
Politics. That’s why.
As if the U.S. Department of Justice needed to showcase more evidence of their politicization, this factual timeline does not bode well for their appearances.
Additionally, Ms. Jessie Liu, the DC State Attorney who would be responsible for participating in this political effort, is also a likely candidate to be promoted inside Main Justice….. which should trigger multiple warning flares right now. Why?…
Jessie K. Liu, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, was assigned the criminal referral of fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe (April 19, 2018); and was in charge of the impaneled grand jury (Approx. July 2018); [9 months ago]
Given the distance from the original McCabe grand jury investigation (9 months); and accepting the current high-profile book tour by Andrew McCabe; and considering Ms. Liu is soon to exit as U.S. Attorney for DC; it would appear legal issues around McCabe are no longer looming.
Ms. Liu would also have been a decision-maker in the arrest of Senate Intelligence Committee Security Director, James Wolfe: grand jury (May 3rd 2018); indictment (June 7th 2018), non-prosecution, plea deal, and eventual sentence (December 20th 2018).
Ms. Liu is said to be getting promoted, if confirmed, to be the Associate Attorney General; the Justice Department’s No. 3 top official [replacing Rachael Brand]. None of this inspires a lick of confidence that anyone inside the DOJ is an earnest administrator of unbiased justice. To the contrary, the DOJ and FBI corruption appears metastatic.
UPDATE: Correction to above: Mrs. Liu withdrew her name 3/28/19: US Attorney Jessie Liu has withdrawn herself from consideration for the No. 3 spot at the Justice Department, spokesperson Kerri Kupec said Thursday. (link)
FUBAR…. all of it.
Here’s the Craig Gregory indictment. Decide for yourself:
It is my understanding, based on reporting, that Ms. Liu has declined to be nominated for the Nr. 3 position at main Justice. If we can confirm that, then that would be potentially good news.
Ms. Liu withdrew from consideration for the number three position in the Justice Department, per NYT article.
Likely because of the collapsing coup. Why draw more attention to your actions? Liu may want to try and slip away quietly.
This may be very good news.
It is a strong possibility Barr gave her the option of “voluntarily” withdrawing to save face rather than being revoked by Barr.
Sammy – I hope he told her he’s gonna drag her through the coals regardless of want she does.
Barr saying “You can run but you cannot hide” may be just wishful thinking on my part
For turning state witness for the prosecution?
He must have told her that if she became embroiled in an investigation, it would be “most unfortunate”. I imagine he did this while swigging on a water bottle and shrugging his shoulders…
Ha! Little reported were Barr’s similar responses in his hearing to questions about the special counsel team leaking the report…I am paraphrasing, either that would be most unfortunate or would be ashame!
I have no information on this but something tells me she is a soldier following orders.
Reported in WaPo March 28, 2019.
By Jeff Mordock – The Washington Times – Thursday, March 28, 2019
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/mar/28/jessie-liu-withdraws-justice-department-nomination/
The U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia has withdrawn her nomination to become associate attorney general, the Justice Department confirmed Thursday.
A reason was not given for why she decided not to pursue the opportunity to become the third highest ranking official at the Justice Department.
Instead, she will serve as chairwoman of the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee, the department said in a statement.
Hmmm.
To serve as chairwoman of the Attorney General’s (Barr’s) Advisory Committee.
That’s a tough penalty for being a coup loyalist. /s
I hope we aren’t privvy to al of the facts; otherwise, AG Barr would appear to be giving her a pass for her delaying McCabe’s “accountability.” We will see.
Yes, it’s not smelling good!
Sidnet Powell and Sundance just clarified her status in their posts below.
That should have been “Sidney”. My apologies to a fine lady.
Yes, I saw.
She could be heard screaming..”don’t mock me, Round Eye!!!!” as she ran down the hall.”
(credit: Bobby Subgum, the world’s first Ninja entertainer; WDVE Pittsburgh 102.5)
Speculation:
• Would AG Barr be putting her on his Advisory Committee to note where she proactively GIVES and WITHHOLDS advice?
• Would AG Barr be setting Leak Traps along the way?
🤔
I’g go for any action that results with her paying some penalty for purposefully delaying the Craig case in order to allow media focus on and increased negative pressure around the false allegations against the President.
LikeLike
I measure change in the number of indictments and prosecutions of Obama/Clinton traitors.
So far, zero.
Can’t wait until Sundance has to post this as the first line of a post:
“There is considerable interest surrounding a federal indictment (full pdf below) of President Obama…”
LikeLiked by 10 people
Terrier- LOVE^^^^^^^
Indeed.
It’s gotten too far for me to follow the story line. I get the big picture. I watch the Congressional fools that support the lawlessness and won’t vote for them. I tell my friends the big picture story so they know.
That’s where it ends for me. I can’t guess what discussions are happening in the brothels where Democrats and Republicans hang out. I can’t guess what deals have been cut behind the scenes.
No indictments = no votes for my local reps. And I’ve let them know as much more than once.
More than that, I’m not sure what to do.
That will never happen, EVER. As soon as you accept this fact, the better off you will be.
Even Brennan won’t go to jail. We will be lucky if Strzok does time.
The DOJ and FBI are cesspools that need to be fumigated and Barr and Wray won’t do it.
They have masters that aren’t us.
That’s what I expect, JRD.
And my local rep expects me to vote for him because he has the (R) next to his name.
Won’t happen.
Omar, Tailib, or Cortez.
Looks like Greg Craig will have the same judge (Amy Berman Jackson) that Paul Manafort had. Should be interesting.
https://www.law.com/nationallawjournal/2019/04/11/greg-craig-former-skadden-partner-charged-with-lying-about-ukraine-work/?slreturn=20190311212417
While on the one hand, Bob Barr is saying a great many good things in public, but on the other which goes unnoticed, he is overseeing the promotion of the type of utter scum that perpetrated this farce in the first place. Such promotions do not augur well for the future.
Maybe…on the other hand, Barr may have had a conversation with her and that is why she withdrew her nomination.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe…on the other hand, Barr may have had a conversation with her and that is why she withdrew her nomination.
It was reported by several sources that it was Trump who wanted to nominate her for that high spot. Who knows, maybe Barr talked him out of it. I didn’t understand why Trump would want to nominate her when she appears to have done absolutely nothing with the McCabe referral.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So no one can try and pin the tail on POTUS of not nominating an Asian American woman. POTUS is very astute and his political instincts are very honed and advanced for being ‘new’ to DC. POTUS has accomplished more in looking at a blueprint and/or an RFP on one of his projects than all of DC critters have their whole lives.
LikeLike
The more things change, the more they stay the same.
Unsurprising, to say the least.
Barr withdrew Liu from promotion within DOJ. She will continue as US Attorney for DC.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Well that bodes a more positive outlook for Barr.
Unfortunately by law, as the DC U.S. Attorney, she must remain a member of the AG Advisory Committee (AGAC).
LikeLiked by 9 people
Liu’s office also mis-handled the Awan case. (Debbie Wasserman-Schultz’s brother is an assistant US attorney there).
The Awan case was another total travesty of justice with the FBI screwing the investigation and Liu’s office even worse screwing the prosecution. Read Luke Rosiak’s book “Obstruction of Justice.”
Liu has to either be incompetent or a rat to have allowed Awan to get off with probation. No espionage investigation was done, except by Luke.
If Barr got rid of her that is a VERY good sign.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where, I suspect, she will be VERY closely monitored.
Thank you.
Can that law/bylaw be changed?
Okay, Barr just earned another star from me.
Hm, interesting. It looks like a.) Liu was on Trump’s transition team (for what it’s worth), and b.) Barr is going for a known quanity and somebody he’s worked with extensively:
https://www.law.com/nationallawjournal/2019/04/04/barr-eyes-ex-white-house-lawyer-for-top-justice-department-post/?slreturn=20190311211104
“U.S. Attorney General William Barr is considering Claire Murray, a former White House lawyer who recently joined his staff, for a top Justice Department role overseeing civil litigation, including the defense of Trump administration policies, according to three people familiar with the matter.”
… and …
https://biglawbusiness.com/wake-up-call-with-liu-out-barr-mulls-ex-white-house-lawyer-for-no-3-doj-slot-report-says
“Murray, already on Barr’s staff, is a former partner at Kirkland & Ellis, where Barr previously worked. She also previously clerked for Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito and for now-Justice Brett Kavanaugh when he was a federal appeals judge.”
Ok, so I just had to throw in that last sentence…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Fantastic news … and post.
Just to add to this, here is an article from about 2 weeks ago about the Liu withdrawal:
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/jessie-liu-withdraws-from-consideration-for-high-ranking-doj-post
Says there was concern she could not get the necessary confirmation votes needed after Mike Lee said he was a “no.” Apparently she was part of a group that was not in favor of Alito becoming a SCOTUS justice.
Also in the article is a quote from Barr praising Liu.
Not sure if this is all cover-story stuff to save face, but wanted to put the info here.
“None of this inspires a lick of confidence that anyone inside the DOJ is an earnest administrator of unbiased justice.”
Sundance, none of this inspires confidence in the SDNY either if current reporting on this is accurate.
I do hope you update and discuss this.
According to current reporting, Mueller handed off this case to the SDNY, and they declined to investigate. Why? Why when in the same reports they essentially state he was doing the same things as Paul Manafort?
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/former-obama-white-house-counsel-greg-craig-indicted/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you! I was wondering why this Clinton and Obama azz wipe was charged long after the fact. And why Mueller never charged any Stalinist Demoncrappers, like Podesta’s, since it was such an nonpartisan and unbiased investigation (unbiased and nonpartisan according to the Stalinists and Commie Repugnants while it was ongoing)
LikeLiked by 3 people
FUBAR hardly covers this corrupt Swamp DOJ. Come on Barr. Clean out the discovered human DOJ crud. Begin witb Liu.
And this destroys finally all the Rex, Wictor, Brian Crates guys notion about a grand Mueller is on our side scheme..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just an idea an I’d be happy if anyone knows why this would not be true:
The idea of a special counsel (as opposed to a regular prosecutor reporting to the Attorney General under traditional oversight rules) is that he is (supposed to be) investigating things that would normally present a conflict of interest for the Attorney General or the head of the Executive Branch. This wouldn’t be the case for a prosecution if Craig so it’s possible that the special counsel decided it’s not within his purview and hence handed it off. This would not explain why the regular prosecutors delayed so much though.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly. This was a left over “clean up” item that didn’t need a Special Counsel to pursue, just like the SC is not prosecuting Manafort in the Eastern District of Virginia criminal case. The Grand Jury was empaneled in 2018 and probably has a one-year term, meeting once a week to be presented indictments.
Exactly. It was probably handed off as a “cleanup” item as the SC wound down. The Grand Jury was empaneled in 2018, probably for a one-year term, to hear presentments from the US Attorney’s office once a week. Nothing suspicious about that.
My point exactly when I saw that the end item that grew out of the Mueller investigation. Mueller buried the info in the report thinking it would be redacted because it was grand jury or “pending case” information and Obama’s attorney would get nothing for doing the exact same thing Gen Flynn’s life was ruined for doing. Sickening.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The indictment not end item
Oh look, another smidgen.
LikeLiked by 4 people
How many smidgeons does it take to make a year?
Don’t get me wrong. I’m not defending anybody’s scumbag actions. But when any place is politicized, anybody involved would be stupid do not play politics. How low they are willing to go is another matter entirely. When rewards exist for doing the wrong thing, lots of people do the wrong thing. There are cures for that however, and hopefully this is the start of it. It’s called indictments. Prison time. Asset forfeiture. Perp walks. Caning. Mankind has invented lots of ways to steer behavior. It’s time we started using these things again. Lord knows we have plenty of scumbags whose behavior needs curtailing.
This is no different from that time when Mulehead/Rodentstein unsealed indictments against 12 Russian GRU agents the same week Trump was to meet Putin in Helsinki.
The DOJ is filled with embedded rogue seditious careerists.
LikeLiked by 3 people
More unsettling news- as if there hasn’t been enough today. Why are we always playing catch up?
Because everyone in DC is a criminal and they cover for one another while pretending outwardly to care about law and order. I wish The President would surround himself with more people that don’t smell of the swamp.
Thank you Sidney!
IMHO there is way too much suspicion and pre-judgment of AG Barr. So far he is good, and we are all watching carefully – missteps would/will be obvious if they occur.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This was of course meant to be a response to Sidney Powell. The posting gremlins continue their mischief.
In a last-ditch effort to save her nomination, U.S. Attorney General William Barr spoke on the phone with Lee, but the conversation devolved into a shouting match, according to a source familiar with the talk. Barr, who’d recommended Liu for the nomination to serve as associate attorney general, appointed her last week as the new chairwoman of his advisory committee of U.S. attorneys. Liu formerly was a partner at Morrison & Foerster and Jenner & Block before joining the Trump administration in 2017.
“Jessie Liu is one of the finest, most impressive people serving in the Department of Justice. She has been an outstanding United States attorney and would have made an outstanding associate attorney general,” Barr said in a statement Friday, after Liu formally withdrew from consideration. “I have zero doubt she would have faithfully executed my priorities and advanced my rule-of-law agenda. Because I need Jessie to play a broader role in the department, I am appointing her forthwith to be chairwoman of the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee.”
https://www.law.com/nationallawjournal/2019/04/01/women-lawyers-group-stands-up-for-jessie-liu-after-doj-nomination-scuttled/?slreturn=20190311205732
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gotta say…it’s a cliche where I’m from…old, fat white guy and skinny, younger Asian chick. He’s smitten. Nobody writes about a work subordinate that way.
IMO “cagey”.
In April 2018 Alex Van Der Zwaan was sentenced for lying to Mueller. At his sentencing he outted his employer Greg Craig as actually directing his actions. At that point, Greg Craig had to step down from his high level partnership at Skadden Arp. In January of this year Skadden lost a civil suit with the DOJ and was fined 4.6 million dollars for ‘misleading’ about the work they had done.
I am guessing that Greg Craig’s trial was put on hold until the civil suit was completed.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Glad you mention the lack of movement on McCabe indictment. Behold our new DoJ the same as the old DoJ.
Thief Stolen Feathers has as much American Indian dna as our “Justice System” has integrity.
I’m surprised nobody has mentioned this yet.
It seems that the SDNY ran out the clock on Craig’s FARA violations, letting the statute of limitations expire.
https://lawandcrime.com/high-profile/charges-reportedly-near-for-obama-and-clinton-staffer-caught-up-in-the-mueller-probe/
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is what I am trying to figure out above. Earlier reporting suggests the SDNY “declined to prosecute”, and the actual indictment came from DC, specifically the National Security Division.
The reporting I link above says Craig was essentially doing the same as Paul Manafort…but for opposing political sides.
Dutch attorney Alex van der Zwann was convicted in the Mueller probe too.
He was sentenced by the same judge that Manafort had, Amy Berman Jackson.
Looks like he got 30 days at club fed, and a 20 thousand dollar fine.
What a sweet deal.
https://www.politico.com/story/2018/05/08/russia-probe-prison-mueller-zwaan-574609
He was just the fall guy. The Clinton connections are the higher ups in the law firm.
I’m surprised nobody has mentioned this yet.
It seems that the SDNY ran out the clock on Craig’s FARA violations, letting the statute of limitations expire.
https://lawandcrime.com/high-profile/charges-reportedly-near-for-obama-and-clinton-staffer-caught-up-in-the-mueller-probe/
I think all of these stories percolating about Ukraine and Democrat corruption is going to boil over pretty soon.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was just about to post. Anyone notice the country he was acting as a foreign agent for? Ukraine’s name keeps popping up over and over. Their version of the FBI is claiming they helped Hillary. It’s come to light Biden’s son is on the payroll of a massive Ukraine company. Manafort got taken down for Ukraine work. Now Craig. What is going on with Ukraine? The are going to be at the nucleus of this when it all explodes.
“What is going on with Ukraine?”
Exactly. So it’s not just me. :^)
As long as Tony Podesta is one of the frogs in the pot.
Tony Poeesta whose foreign clients he lobbied for without FARA registration included both Manafort’s Ukraine clients and the Russian buyers of Uranium One.
What is up with Ukraine. Like, everything goes back to Ukraine, it seems. I work with a couple guys from the Ukraine. They’re 11 or so hours by plane from me, and very nice folk… but I have to say: I’m becoming a bit paranoid that my life may be in danger.
Jessie K. Liu worked in the DOj for the GW Bush administration and was a member of the Trump transition team regarding the DOJ.
LikeLike
This is just an after the fact charge designed to make Team Mueller look unbiased in the eyes of the low info crowd.
If they would have charged him at the same time as Flynn then it would have made a dent in their Trump/Russia collusion scheme.
These people are sick and demented. I wouldn’t spit on the FBI to help them if they were on fire. Even from 7th floor all the way down to 1st floor.
The illegal activity was 5 years after Craig left his position as White House Counsel in the Obama Administration.
The absence of indictment by Mueller and the delay in indictment IS more evidence of anti-Republican/Trump bias in the Mueller investigation.
The big big issue not mentioned is timing. Mueller’s report comes in a few days. This case is in the report and it would be horrible shame full to see it in the report and not handled. They handled the Russian bloggers with Rosenstein announcement. Why not this?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or maybe FUBARR in this instance.
I went back throught he DOJ press releases and found this from Mar 5, Barr’s statement about Turmps nomination of Liu. https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/statement-attorney-general-william-p-barr-president-donald-j-trump-s-intent-nominate-jessie-k
Attorney General William P. Barr issued the following statement:
“I was pleased to recommend Jessie Liu to President Trump for the position of Associate Attorney General and am grateful that he has nominated her. Jessie has distinguished herself as a first-class attorney in private practice, in the Treasury Department, and in five different positions over her career at the Department of Justice. Today she leads more than 300 prosecutors at our nation’s largest U.S. Attorney office, where she has achieved significant accomplishments, including prosecuting several significant False Claims Act cases and implementing the Department’s pilot initiative on sexual harassment in public housing. With her record of public service, particularly in civil justice and federal law enforcement matters, it is clear that she will be an outstanding addition to our leadership team at the Department.”
So I guess Barr was on board with Liu being #3. Hmmm. But what about McCabe? What happene to the criminal referral?
I believe I read that Mike Lee senator of Utah blocked Mrs Liu’s nomination and then Barr had to withdraw her nomination
LikeLike
SDNY allows Greg Craig’s FARA violation to go past the statute of limitation expiration date. Free pass.
But Barr becomes AG, and now Greg Craig is charged with lying? Not a free pass after all.
Do I have this right? I wonder what Tony’s immunity deal includes.
