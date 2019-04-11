Review The Dates: Mueller Special Counsel Shaped Prosecution of Obama Lawyer Greg Craig…

There is considerable interest surrounding a federal indictment (full pdf below) of President Obama legal counsel Greg Craig today for lying to federal investigators about his lobbying efforts for Ukraine. However, some of the details within the indictment are being conveniently glossed over. First the DOJ announcement:

WASHINGTON – A federal grand jury today returned an indictment charging Gregory B. Craig, a Washington-based lawyer, with making false statements and concealing material information about his activities on behalf of Ukraine from the Department of Justice, National Security Division’s Foreign Agents Registration Act Unit (FARA Unit). The announcement was made by Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers, U.S. Attorney Jessie K. Liu for the District of Columbia, and Assistant Director in Charge William F. Sweeney, Jr. of the FBI’s New York Field Office.

Craig, 74, of Washington, D.C., was indicted by a grand jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia for willfully falsifying and concealing material facts from the FARA Unit, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1001(a)(1), and for making false and misleading statements to the FARA Unit, in violation Title 22, United States Code, Section 618(a)(2). (more)

OK, so he lied to federal investigators, right?

But what’s missing from the DOJ release, that can only been caught if you actually read the indictment, is that his lies were to Robert Mueller and the special counsel.

Now, take a look at the dates:

Mr. Craig was caught lying on October 19th, 2017. Why wasn’t Greg Craig charged by the special counsel at the same time Mueller, Rosenstein and Weissmann were prosecuting Manafort or Flynn? Why the delay?

Even more interesting…. why hand it off? The Section 1001(a)(1) charge is the same exact charge applied to Michael Flynn a month later. Why did Mueller, Rosenstein and Weissmann chose to avoid Greg Craig, pass off his case, then turn around and charge Michael Flynn with the exact same violation?

What we see here is a transparent political effort to enhance the Section 1001(a)(1) charge against Flynn (Team Trump), by hiding the Section 1001(a)(1) against Craig (Team Obama).

How long did Mueller, Rosenstein and Weissmann sit on the Craig evidence before turning it over to the DC prosecutors? Unknown…. The grand jury was seated seven months later in May 2018, and it appears the DC DOJ also sat on the indictment, waiting to release until Mueller, Rosenstein and Weissmann were complete. Unsealed today, April 11, 2019.

Why?

Politics. That’s why.

As if the U.S. Department of Justice needed to showcase more evidence of their politicization, this factual timeline does not bode well for their appearances.

Additionally, Ms. Jessie Liu, the DC State Attorney who would be responsible for participating in this political effort, is also a likely candidate to be promoted inside Main Justice….. which should trigger multiple warning flares right now. Why?…

Jessie K. Liu, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, was assigned the criminal referral of fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe (April 19, 2018); and was in charge of the impaneled grand jury (Approx. July 2018); [9 months ago]

Given the distance from the original McCabe grand jury investigation (9 months); and accepting the current high-profile book tour by Andrew McCabe; and considering Ms. Liu is soon to exit as U.S. Attorney for DC; it would appear legal issues around McCabe are no longer looming.

Ms. Liu would also have been a decision-maker in the arrest of Senate Intelligence Committee Security Director, James Wolfe: grand jury (May 3rd 2018); indictment (June 7th 2018), non-prosecution, plea deal, and eventual sentence (December 20th 2018).

Ms. Liu is said to be getting promoted, if confirmed, to be the Associate Attorney General; the Justice Department’s No. 3 top official [replacing Rachael Brand]. None of this inspires a lick of confidence that anyone inside the DOJ is an earnest administrator of unbiased justice. To the contrary, the DOJ and FBI corruption appears metastatic.

UPDATE: Correction to above: Mrs. Liu withdrew her name 3/28/19: US Attorney Jessie Liu has withdrawn herself from consideration for the No. 3 spot at the Justice Department, spokesperson Kerri Kupec said Thursday. (link)

FUBAR…. all of it.

Here’s the Craig Gregory indictment. Decide for yourself:

