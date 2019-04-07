Devin Nunes Announces Eight Criminal Referrals for Submission Next Week….

House intelligence committee ranking member Devin Nunes appears on Fox New with Maria Bartiromo to outline the current status of his investigative releases.
According to the interview Representative Nunes will be submitting eight criminal referrals to the Dept. of Justice next week. Five of those referrals are for specific people who participated in the political scheme against candidate, president-elect and President Trump. The remaining three referrals are not person specific, but rather outlines of “conspiracy”:
- One referral is the conspiracy to intentionally falsifying material to the FISA Court in order to gain a Title-One FISA warrant against U.S. person Carter Page; and by extension the political campaign of Donald Trump.
- A second conspiracy referral targets the intentional manipulation of intelligence information; and a conspiracy to weaponize the intelligence apparatus against a political party and presidential candidate, Donald Trump.
- The third conspiracy referral is less specific and pertains to evidence collected that shows a small group of government officials engaged in “global classified intelligence leaks” to the U.S. media and other entities and/or persons.
.
While we do not know the five individuals referenced, it is possible to overlay the three conspiracy referrals against other investigations.
DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz is already looking into all of the aspects surrounding the DOJ and FBI submission to the FISA court. So, we can reasonably predict AG William Barr will wait to see the outcome of the DOJ-OIG report before taking both files (Nunes and Horowitz) and reviewing.
On the conspiracy to manipulate the intelligence apparatus. That angle will be interesting to watch because it goes to the origin of activity in early 2016. The issues around how Crossfire Hurricane was officially started… and, more importantly, the earlier use of intelligence assets: Joseph Mifsud (Maltese Professor, FBI/CIA asset), Alexander Downer (Australian Diplomat), Stephan Halper (U.K. Academic and FBI/CIA asset), or Charles Tawil (Israeli CIA asset) to make contact with George Papadopoulos, Mike Flynn or Carter Page. Those contacts were covert and (un)official government missions for the weaponized U.S. intelligence apparatus. This is where John Brennan is center-stage.
The last referral relating to specific leaks of classified intelligence – sounds like Nunes is submitting a classified list of only a few people who had access to the direct intelligence product that was leaked. Unfortunately, the ordinary Main Justic approach toward this type of an investigation would be through the DOJ-NSD and FBI Counterintelligence divisions; however, those two intelligence agencies were likely the source of the leaks and the career staff within those sub-agencies are exactly the same as they were when the seditious conspiracy was carried out. That dynamic presents a challenge on a myriad of levels.
One of the impossible to answer issues surrounds Mueller and Rosenstein controlling the evidence, via the Mueller ‘small group’ (19 lawyers, 40 FBI agents, and a host of support staff) investigation in the past two years. No-one knows whether Michael Horowitz was actually given access to direct evidence, I doubt he was; and no-one knows if that direct evidence was shaped, modified or altered prior to his review, I think it likely was.
If Mueller and Rosenstein plus 19 lawyers, 40 FBI agents and additional staff and career officials, have engaged in this operation for the past three years (they have), what is the likelihood this crew would expose themselves to jeopardy with an expose’ of evidence -against their interests- made available to the inspector general? Methinks the probability is very low.
I fear we are going to get an IG report, yes, even on FISA submissions, that shows “customary department standards, rules, processes and procedures were not being followed” etc. etc. etc.
At which time those who engaged in the corruption will deploy the Susan Rice letter….
…”we were in uncharted territory, and customary departmental rules, processes and procedures were not equipped to deal with a political campaign, president-elect and incoming President/Administration who were likely under the control of the Russian government”… “we couldn’t take the chance of being wrong”…. “we had to act as if that possibility was true”…. “so we tried to keep everything by the book, yet we needed to be mindful of the White House as an adversarial entity”…
Into this narrative Nadler, Schiff, Cummings and Pelosi will say: “my God, those poor intelligence officials and what they suffered through to protect our country. If President Trump had not violated every rule of ethical political conduct, the intelligence apparatus would not have been under such pressure. It’s Trump’s fault….. impeach!!”
… or something like that.
The media will do the rest.
♦ Prove the July 31st, 2016, Crossfire Hurricane operation originated from fraud by exposing the CIA operation that created the originating “Electronic Communication” memo. Declassify that two-page “EC” document that Brennan gave to Comey.
♦ Reveal the November 2015 through April 2016 FISA-702 search query abuse by declassifying the April 2017 court opinion written by FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer. Show the FBI contractors behind the 85% fraudulent search queries. [Crowdstrike? Fusion-GPS? Nellie Ohr?]
♦ Subpoena former DOJ-NSD (National Security Division) head John Carlin, or haul him in front of a grand jury, and get his testimony about why he hid the abuse from the FISA court in October 2016; why the DOJ-NSD rushed the Carter Page application to beat NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers to the FISA court; and why Carlin quit immediately thereafter. Squeeze this bastard’s nuts in the proverbial legal vice.
♦ Prove the Carter Page FISA application (October 2016) was fraudulent and based on deceptions to the FISA Court. Declassify the entire document, and release the transcripts of those who signed the application(s); and/or depose those who have not yet testified.
♦ Release all of the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages without redactions. Let sunlight pour in on the actual conversation(s) that were taking place when Crossfire Hurricane (July ’16) and the FISA Application (Oct ’16) were taking place.
♦ Release all of Bruce Ohr 302’s, FBI notes from interviews and debriefing sessions, and other relevant documents associated with the interviews of Bruce Ohr and his internal communications. Including exculpatory evidence that Bruce Ohr may have shared with FBI Agent Joseph Pientka. [And get a deposition from this Pientka fella]
The only “uncharted” territory was the one they created.
Yeah, they were like Lewis and Clark but commissioned by Obama instead of Thomas Jefferson.
“Yeah, they were like Lewis and Clark but commissioned by Obama instead of Thomas Jefferson.”
Does that make Liz Warren Sacajawea after all?
Drip drip drip . . . . .
HOW to DRAIN the SWAMP – FAST
Prosecute the Swamp Co-Conspirators against the Presidency in TWO STAGES:
1 – Obstruction of Justice for QUICK IMPRISONMENT
2 – Sedition for PERMANENT JUSTICE
OBSTRUCTION-of-JUSTICE Prosecutions will INFORM America that “Justice” includes “finding FALSELY-ACCUSED people INNOCENT” and requires federal officials to “immediately DIVULGE both exculpatory evidence and evidence of a frame-up”.
• These Prosecutions can QUICKLY PROCEED with straightforward evidence.
• These Prosecutions can QUICKLY SPREAD to all Culprits and Co-Conspirators.
• This DEMONSTRATES speedy Justice to supporters who have lost faith.
• This PROVES that Federal Accountability is being restored.
• This FLIPS Democrat allegations against their Co-Conspirators.
• This MULTIPLIES public awareness and understanding before Sedition Trials.
• This ENDS the presumption of “safety” for Leakers and Obstructionists.
SEDITION Prosecutions can begin once the OBSTRUCTION CONVICTIONS reveal the scale and scope of the attempted Coup.
• Every Senior FBI-DOJ participant was GUILTY of OBSTRUCTION of JUSTICE.
• Public outrage will escalate into demands for MAXIMUM PENALTIES.
• Sedition Prosecutions become the ONLY vehicle to PREVENT FUTURE COUPS.
Let’s hope AG Barr moves QUICKLY to restore public confidence in our Constitutional Rule of Law.
They need to hang fast. Otherwise, when they steal the next election everyone will be pardoned.
Spot on.
This, imo, is the beginning of the battle royal.
No quarter ⚔
The leaker is Schiff, or maybe Swawell
LikeLiked by 3 people
Death and Destruction to today’s Neocom Statist Destuctionist
Demosocialist Party.
Yep. The legitimacy of the witch hunt has always been the fall back position. The way to circumvent this is to show the investigation started before they say it did. Halper is the key cause Misfud is long gone.
Halper was either not a plant in which case there is no reason he can’t testify. If Halper can’t testify because it is classified then there you go. They can’t have it both ways.
Halper was provably a CIA contractor as a matter of public record. The human cutout to MI6 and Mifsud and the whole London crew. A key to the Brennan intel conspiracy puzzle that Papadop has been laying out on Twitter, which created Brennan’s EC that got crossfire hurricane started 31 July 2016.
When that wasn’t looking good (Strzok no there there) they used the Steele dossier to get the FISA warrant on Page to start direct surveillance. The FISA conspiracy.
Nunes has got this all figured out, and looks like the sharp tip of the spear, with Barr being the shaft.
Lurking Lawyer here.
I did some research on this Nunes announcement today and posted it in a detailed comment on today’s Nadler thread. The most potent ‘never again’ object lessons are probably the FISA and intel conspiracy referrals under 18USC371. The defraud branch is more potent than the offense branch, because of the broad ‘defraud’ scope provided by SCOTUS in Hass v Henkel, 26US462 (1910). Also fairly easy to show the three requisite elements for conspiracy: illegal agreement (insurance policy), criminal intent (crossfire hurricane despite no collusion), and an overt act (applying for the Page FISA warrant). For FISA, Sundance articles have already shown all three in detail, and the conspiracy extends to at least Comey, Yates, and probably Lynch as well as McCabe and Strzok (the insurance policy).
LikeLiked by 12 people
Thanks for often sharing your thoughts with the legal stuff. Agree most definitely with Comey. I went to Nadler thread to see your other comment. Hope you don’t mind I brought it with me. : )
ristvan says:
April 7, 2019 at 2:25 pm
See this slightly differently than Sundance. Concerning Nadler, agree. Concerning team Trump having to wait and go second, disagree in part because of Nunes today on Maria’s show. He said three different kinds of criminal referrals coming next week now that AG Barr is in place, his staff having worked on them for over two years now.
Five are named individuals with straightforward documented crimes like lying to Congress or leaking classified material. Comey on both counts. Those should be straightforward for AG Barr and new team if he is the player I think he is. Refer to DC DA Liu and order her to get cracking.
Two are conspiracy:
1. FISA abuse, which sweeps in Comey, Yates, maybe Lynch, probably others. This completely opens up Spygate.
2. Intel abuse (leading to EC) which sweeps in Brennan, Clapper, Rice, Powers, and the whole ‘origins’ story PDJT has been pointing to to avoid the ‘by the book’ trap set by Rice in her CYA memo. This opens up the Papadop ‘lures’ line of inquiry overseas (CIA).
Last is classified leaks to MSM, which may call attention to DoJ/MSM dirty pool but IMO will be difficult to prosecute in terms of proving named leakers, as shown by the Wolf outcome.
The most potent ‘never happen again’ lessons are probably in the two conspiracy referrals. I now tend to think based on some research that a special counsel might be useful for those two (only) because of the scope of the needed investigation and the utility of a grand jury therein. Joe DiGenova in the batters circle? The relevant criminal statute is 18USC371. It requires showing 3 things concerning ‘an offense’ OR ‘attempt to defraud’ the federal government:
1. Illegal agreement.
2. Criminal intent.
3. Overt act.
Attempt to defraud‘ is the most useful variant because of the SCOTUS definition in Hass v Henkel, 26US462 (1910): “The statute is broad enough in its terms to include any conspiracy for the purpose of impairing, obstructing, or defeating the lawful function of any department of government.”
So, for example concerning FISA conspiracy:
1. Agreement=insurance policy.
2. Intent=spygate/crossfire hurricane on PDJT despite no collusion.
3. Act=signed FISA warrant application against Carter Page.
Nunes is really thinking ahead for PDJT.
LBB thanks for bringing ristvan’s post to this thread and thank YOU, ristvan for sharing your legal knowledge in such a way that it’s easy to understand.
I hope ristvan is right when he says that Nunes is thinking ahead to help out PDJT. What he lays out seems logical enough.
He is promising to refer them this week. But will he? Haven’t we heard this tune before?
I believe Nunes will indeed make the referrals.
What the DOJ does with them is an open question.
Nunes seems confident they cannot be ignored by Barr.
There are some basics in the FISA matters which cannot be ignored – who signed and where is the Woods procedure file?
To me, there seems to be a rather awkward ballet being choreographed here:
Barr Report Release – Constitutional or Institutional Team danzatore
House Grounds for Impeachment – Biting or scratching les Quadrilles
Nunes’ Criminal Referrals – sealed, unsealed danzatore
POTUS Declassifications – Prima Ballerino dancing to the Chinese Water Torture Method or Full Drain Method
Any one care to weigh in about just how all of this looks from the audience and how the ballet ends?
Clueless in NY
What did POTUS do that they will claim is “unethical”?
Win the election
What did POTUS do that they will claim is “unethical”?
He dared to fight back and not resign
Aren’t you forgetting something? If the players that created Spygate are the same players that were “investigating Muh Russia”….. certainly they would NOT be the “same” players that would investigate the “conspiracy” as Nunes’s referrals suggests.
You’re saying that they would investigate themselves as a result of Nunes’s referrals. Barr can’t be that inept.
And, why would Barr wait for Horowitz? Mueller certainly didn’t wait for anyone. Horowitz has been limited. Barr should understand that Horowitz is ONE guy, whereas Mueller has had a team of 17 angry dems, 40 FBI, and countless others. Horowitz needs help.
Please give US advise. The black hats don’t need any help. We do.
Thought I read somewhere that Schiff cannot be referred because he is a member of congress…does anyone know if that is true. If it is true then what a shame. He should be at the top of the list that traitorous piece of crap.
Doesn’t POTUS have the evidence to force Barr into some sort of action. He never really has to release, only the threat to do so.
If Horowitz come back w/ “rules and regulations were not followed” throw out all IGs. They’re a waste of my money. The biggest attack on the Constitution of the United States and after all this time he might come up with that? No more IGs for any damn thing if that’s the case. Burn down the damn US gov’t in DC.
Fantastic interview. Nunes said several whistleblowers
came forward to try and stop the crooks in the IC community
who were abusing their power.
Reminds me of reporter John Solomon who said recently
that when this began 2 IC people showed up at
his house at 11 pm and told him what was really going on.
There better be indictments or it’s yellow vest time.
