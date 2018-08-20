Anatomy of a Sting: Robert Mueller Likely Used FBI and Foreign Intel to Set-Up George Papadopoulos in July 2017…

On page #9 of the recent Sentencing Memo from Special Counsel Robert Mueller there’s an interesting paragraph about a $10,000 payment made to George Papadopoulos.
The Daily Caller, via Chuck Ross, dug into that payment and outlined the specifics today:
[…] The Daily Caller News Foundation has learned that a man named Charles Tawil gave Papadopoulos $10,000 during a meeting in an Israeli hotel room in July 2017.
Sources familiar with the matter told TheDCNF Tawil flew to the Greek island of Mykonos to meet Papadopoulos and his now-wife, Simona Mangiante Papadopoulos. Tawil invited the pair to Israel, but Mangiante Papadopoulos stayed behind.
Papadopoulos gave the money to an attorney in Greece before traveling back to the U.S., a source told TheDCNF on the condition of anonymity. Papadopoulos was arrested at Dulles International Airport on a return trip from overseas on July 27, 2017. (read more)
Do you see what they did there?
The $10k payment to Papadopoulos was almost guaranteed to be a sting operation; a set-up.
Federal agents were waiting for Papadopoulos at the airport upon his arrival and re-entry into the U.S. If Mr. Papadopoulos had carried that $10k into the U.S. without declaring a U.S. treasury filing, the FBI/DOJ would have nailed him on a treasury violation.
Bringing $10,000 (or more) cash into the U.S., without reporting, is major trouble; add into that aspect the likelihood the set-up included use of an intelligence asset, and the issue can be compounded into laundering money. That’s just the type of leverage Robert Mueller was looking for:
[…] Stanley said Papadopoulos arrived on a Lufthansa flight from Munich that touched down at about 7 p.m. on July 27, and the FBI intercepted him as soon as he got off the plane.
“He was arrested before he got to Customs and he was then held at the airport before being brought to a law enforcement office,” Stanley recalled. (link)
The Mueller directed federal agents were waiting for him; but P-dop left the cash in Greece. I suspect Papadopoulos likely sensed something was askew. The absence of the cash foiled the FBI’s initial plan and that’s likely why they kept him for questioning.
Jail records obtained by POLITICO show that Papadopoulos was booked at the city detention center in Alexandria, Virginia, at 1:45 a.m. the next day. (link)
It was a classic set-up; a classic entrapment sting operation.
Back to the Daily Caller:
[…] Papadopoulos and Tawil met through an Israeli political strategist named David Ha’ivri.
Ha’ivri told TheDCNF said that he introduced the pair “at my own initiative” to facilitate a business deal involving an oil and gas project in the Aegean and Mediterranean seas.
Ha’ivri said that Tawil “is a part time consultant for companies that operate in Africa and Middle East.” He believed when he introduced Tawil to Papadopoulos that the former Trump aide had “good connections” in the Eastern Mediterranean and Middle East.
[…] Mysterious encounters have become a theme for Papadopoulos, a 30-year-old energy consultant who joined the Trump campaign in early March 2016 after a stint on the Ben Carson campaign.
Papadopoulos, who lives in Chicago, has met with several key players in the Russia investigation.
In an interview in June with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Mangiante Papadopoulos described several “shady characters,” who she said approached her husband during and after the 2016 presidential campaign.
Without naming Tawil, she mentioned “someone we met in Mykonos, an Israeli person who flew to Mykonos to discuss business.” (read more)
So…that begs the question…
Who helped set up the Charles Tawil meeting in Israel?
I’m guessing Brennan.
I’m thinking that this is why Brennan’s security clearance had to go bye-bye.
He is still working with Mueller to get rid of President Trump.
And “the professor” is Stefan Halper who was on the payroll of the government and received up to $1 million to set up GP. What a farce!!
this thing walks like a sting, talks like a sting, and had agents waiting at the airport………..hmmm.
Mueller, well his team really, doesn’t have to be the source of the cash, they just need be aware of it. They are tied into DoJ and FBI and they are in turn tied in to Border/Customs by design. A phone call has him checked upon re-entry. Then, they have a bargaining chip to dangle in front of George, an issue they can make go away.
As far as the source, if there is a spook or someone merely connected to spooks’r’us on the Mueller team a simple phone call can arrange something like this ( a pittance really ) in practically any country on the planet ( and this has nothing to do with who is running that particular country, be it Israel, Britain or yes, Russia ). I don’t see the evidence that Mueller himself is behind it, we can’t possibly know that yet especially with evil creatures like Weissman onboard who are quite capable of this on their own, but it does sound like something he would tacitly approve of given his past.
The dirty little secret is that in the USA, prosecutors including Feds like the Attorney General and US Attorneys, as well as State Attorney Generals and county District Attorneys have vast unchecked power. They can easily hack, spy, wiretap, wire people, break down doors and do any damn thing they want with little effort at all. This one, $10,000 cash to a bit player, is romper room stuff. And when this isn’t sufficient they just have agents doctor 302’s to manufacture evidence. What a system. The real question is when will our A-Team of gaslighters in Congress, all good guys but mostly full of hot air, tack on some Amendments to legislation ( maybe the Defense bill coming up ) that bans agent handwritten 302’s and requires audio/video interviews, and rolls back prosecutor power by forbidding these Gestapo tactics and specifying hard time for felonies for all violations? The only time I want to see them kicking down doors and entrapping people is for dire national security operations. And the perps had better be spinning Uranium or breeding Plutonium behind those doors. Otherwise, no.
Thanks, Blade.
Bongino talked about the arrest of PapaD on his show today. Said it was extremely unusual and almost never happens that someone would get arrested at 1:30am on a probably cause warrant. Bongino gives the other half of this set-up.
Is this the same ChalesTawil who was a contact for the CIA and FBI in South Africa back in 2006.
https://www.wikileaks.org/plusd/cables/06PRETORIA5018_a.html
Boom
Mueller is a white hat.
Bob???
Is that you???
Care to elaborate (or are you simply being sarcastic)?
WOW!
Heck of a catch maggie
haha…an fbi/cia plot to assassinate zuma in south africa with poisoned clothes
apparently they ran out exploding cigars/ castro style
Measles blankets???
Wow great catch.
A potentially important detail of this Nastya – Deripaska Liaison concerns Victoria Nuland, Dep Sec of State under Obama, part of the team identified feeding dossier disinfo from State to DOJ. She whose cellphone call plotting a coup in Ukraine included the distraction headline, “fuck the EU.”
In last year’s Russia election, one of Putin’s also-ran challengers was a young media guy who put together a 25 minute video based on video Nastya had posted on Instagram, and made the subject of her book, How to seduce a billionaire. As if inadvertently, the video claims, Nastya captured a conversation among Deripaska, Nastya and a senior Kremlin administrator, during which Deripaska appeared to blame the administrator for bad US Russia relations, going back to a Russian whaling trip Noland supposedly went on with the administrator as a student (rape suggested?). There is a link and one (liberal) explanation here (subtitled): https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2018/02/escort-paul-manafort-sergey-prikhodko-nastya-rybka-oleg-deripaska/
When the video was released, Putin promptly suppressed it. I’ve watched it a couple times, and am not sure what to make of it. 1) what it purports to be, an attack by a Putin opponent exposing the Manafort-Putin liaison? 2) disinformation from Putin designed to drive the American culture into further meltdown? 3) either of the above, with a personal knife in the back for Nuland ? 4) something entirely different.
But one thing is clear: Deripaska had/has close relations with Putin, this senior Kremlin administrator, Manafort, Mueller, McCabe, and shared a lawyer with Christopher Steele. He put out $25M for Mueller-McCabe in their “off books” effort to rescue CIA/FBI guy Robert Levenson from Iran, and gets visa approvals in exchange, and he claims Manafort owes him a similar amount for a “failed business deal,” associated with Manafort’s work in Ukraine. He apparently has something of a business relationship with this Nastya character (think honey pot cultivation/stings).
Billionaires don’t typically get swindled by law enforcement and lobbyist types. They more typically buy such people.
So it’s possible this Putin oligarch bought influence over Manafort, Mueller, McCabe, and Steele, for a purpose serving himself and Putin.
I’d be interested in the views of Sundance and the many Treepers who strive to understand these unusual developments. The connections among Nastya, Deripaska, Nuland are too strange to be ignored.
These corrupt fbi effers need to hang.
I would think everything Mueller’s crew does, spends money on, HAS to be documented.
If the FBI provided the 10k, my guess would be that super agent Strzok, who seems to be involved in EVERYTHING dirty, was the bag man. As the counter “intelligence” number 2, and being a rat, he probably is more likely to have misappropriated the funds.
Thanks Ziiggi and SD, a full days work for sure.
Deripaska could’ve provided the 10k.
Could’ve fallen out of his pocket at any time of day.
If Mueller set Papadopoulos up, where did the $10K come from? Is there an FBI spy expense account? Petty cash? Or did he have to ask Mr. Deripaska to help a brutha out [again]?
LikeLiked by 1 person
On whose world is being handed $10,000 a regular thing?
jmclever chuckle of the night.
I see no way the FBI was not aware of G-Pops being set up. Why else would they be waiting for him supposedly bringing in $10K? Why would the FBI be aware of some low level campaign volunteer getting $10K in Israel? Hell they cannot keep track of terrorists living openly in a filthy compound in the desert in New Mexico.
The other thought I have…
This is in no way a couple people implementing some scheme in a panic because they want to keep Trump from winning the election, or to remove him from office once he won. This was a scheme planned out among quite a number of bad actors and many foreign contacts, at many locations around the world.
Who would have enough knowledge of so many foreign contacts to know they would carry out the scheme?
Deripaska, Halper, Steele, Tawil, Ha’ivri, Downer. Then there is Simpson, Ohr, Ohr, Perkins Coie, McCabe, Strzok, Yates, Comey, Brennan, Clapper, and several others.
I also believe Obama was directly involved in the setup of this given his claim of telling Putin to “cut it out”. It was mentioned a few times, then the media went silent until after the election. They knew what they were doing in setting up the media and the American public for lots of coverage of “Russian Collusion” after the election. Once the move was made, the dossier was written and leaks started.
…if not for Rogers…
