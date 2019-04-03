Trudeau Demands Compliance – Exiles Wilson-Raybould and Philpott From Political Party…

Political events in Canada are revealing new levels of leftist collectivism. The fallout from the SNC-Lavalin bribery/corruption scandal continues to expose just how far the modern left will go in order to demand absolute compliance and protect their political interests.
[Backstory Here – and Here – and Here – and Here]
Yesterday Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau banished former Ministers Jody Wilson-Raybould (statement here) and Jane Philpott (statement here) from the Liberal Caucus, for non-compliant behavior. Both women exposed how Trudeau demanded the Attorney General drop a criminal prosecution to serve his political interests.
Today Ms. Raybould and Ms. Philpott responded to the heavy handed tactics during a press conference. The former Attorney General stated: “I knew something very dangerous and wrong was going to happen.” Canada is FUBAR.
Justin from Canada delivered remarks last night announcing the banishment of Ms. Wilson-Raybould and Ms. Philpott while informing the liberal caucus they now have an obligation to attack the exiled cabinet ministers as enemies. WATCH:
There are predictable parallels here…
I haven’t been paying much attention but has JT the ski bum replaced those two women with two other women so as to maintain the male female 50/50 ratio he had promised?
Gee I hope so.
More importantly, he’s maintaining his 100% corrupt appointments ratio!
Glad he rooted out those two!…/s
Stick a fondue fork in him……..
Justin Trudeau has his mother’s intellect and his father’s arrogance. He is the leader of the Liberal Party, the most corrupt (anythings for sale at a price) political party in Canada, with ties to the Montreal Mafia.
There is nothing too low for the Liberal Party to go.
Somehow I have a feeling we will be seeing the same thing with the Democrats over the next 18 months…
need more popcorn!
Little Justin Castro throwing a hissy fit….
Love how you drive home the point with Barak Xerxes hybrid meme. A picture speaks a thousand words and then some! Gut shot right to the cerebellum.
Barack Xerxes! All he needs is some earth and water — and tax dollars, and a Nobel Prize…
POS
Who’s running the Canadian DoJ?
Comey / Rosie clones?
It’s actually in the north American Twilight Zone, where the left can do anything and it never happened.
(Eh, Hillary?)
Have you somehow missed friendly antiFa attacks or BLM or Occupy 🚗 poopers. Or go back just a bit further to anarchists at WTO.
Ole Georgie porgie Sorass has been bankrolling the Alinsky set since the Vietnam war. After he caused the collapse at the Bank of England.
Now he is gettin on in years so I don’t think he’ll be taking a job as a mule like Clint( pretty 👌 but not his best film)
But never fear, his heirs (sons) are waiting in the wings to pick up the finance of radicals in a ❤ beat!!
“After he caused the collapse at the Bank of England.”
No, that was caused by the BoE who thought they were above the unwashed market plebs and tried to sink the Sterling shorts.
All Soros did was “pick the trend whose premise is false and bet against it”.
Advice to live by.
He’s a slimy $%@#$%.
Who got totally rope-a-doped by PDJT…
The socialist, open borders, globalist left will embrace unlawful tyranny before they let their liberal world order go down in flames.
LikeLiked by 3 people
But then their liberal world order WILL go down, and all who brought it about in the first place will go down too. We’ll call it….reparations.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If I’m getting you right I’m down w/ those kinda reparations with justice for the “small group” for desert.👮👢🐍🔌🏁
LikeLiked by 3 people
Certainly looks like it. He must figure this will all be forgotten by the time the October election comes.
Everytime this kind of thing comes up I am left bewildered and deflated.
Left just has so many motivated foot soldiers willing to expend their whole life as a minor cog in a government machine just to push daily special of leftist crusade as early and often as possible. For them leftism id their faith, family, career, and culture. Its leads to “the drumbeat”
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2008/09/the_drumbeat.html
It’s like how do a few lions rid a swamp full of leeches? As a strategy/tactician type I can tell you I have been wracking my brain for years on this problem. Have only comes to 2 good conclusions.
1. Freedom is always a day to day stall game against authoritarians.
2. The lefts insanity creates more right wingers then we do.
Thanks for that link. I remember reading this many years ago and it is still as appropriate and vital today as it was 10+ years ago (and 200 years ago, and ???).
I feel the same angst, but I don’t think there are more willing foot soldiers on the left. I think the left has George Soros who not only finances, but organizes the lion’s share of the protests we watch on TV. We don’t have our own Open Society Fund on the right.
I also think the DNC in the US is better and more active at strategy and grass-roots organization than the RNC.
When Sundance asked the followers here to reach out to their representatives on Monday, many of us immediately did so. I really think it’s more about the organization and leadership than the number of foot soldiers on either side. Many of us here at CTH are chomping at the bit to do more than send our meager campaign contributions and just lack direction.
Thank you sir Shiggz. “A Republic , if you can keep it”.
My UTMOST top nag to any Repubs, Conservatives and Freedom loving Americans is the REAL threat to us.Voter Fraudsters.
I pray everyday that this is seriously prosecuted. These leftist radical zombies are ready to mobilize for their Socialist Shah dejour.
Thank you sir Shiggz. “A Republic , if you can keep it”.
Thank you sir Shiggz. “A Republic , if you can keep it”.
The Canadian dollar is down to $.75 against the greenback. Justin from Canada isn’t very good for business.
Is anything funnier than an angry Canadian?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Get out the Fluffy Pillow.
I am reminded of the famous adage that goes something like “why stay silent and have people just think you are a fool (or corrupt), when you can open your mouth and remove all doubt?”
“Climate Change” through the years.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1109923374568890368.html
…and then his eyebrow fell off…
Making Canada Venezuela, Again…
Justin in a final gesture of gratitude invited both Ms. Wilson-Raybould and Ms. Philpott to a dance hosted in their honor at a hotel in Bad Wiessee
The theme of the soiree:
Night of the Long Knives
We know exactly how this works. “Move along here, nothing to see.”
I am sorry for Canada.
We’ve been there — are STILL there — so we feel your pain.
Put connected (really, really connected) Progressive/Liberals into office — and shazaam — they somehow manage to finagle their corruption until it is just fine. Imagine that!
Your corruption began years ago — way beyond your current “pretty boy”.
Ours did too. We didn’t really see it either.
We see it now, and President Donald J. Trump is our ONLY hope to end this madness.
You need to find a “Donald J. Trump” — otherwise, it will not end.
We hope our nightmare ends, and we pray for Canada along with ourselves.
Very well put.
First thing is to put Hillary in prison. Then a lot of our job will be done for us when the globalists flee the country like a dog shaking off water.
Justin from Canada shows exactly how liberals work. It’s their corrupt way or the highway. Truth is to be avoided at all costs. All that matters is power. They will eat their own in pursuit of power, and command that the rest of their useful idiots join in the feast of eating their own, all while proclaiming their superiority over conservatives.
To liberals, their hypocrisy is holy.
Liberals cannot understand why anyone would even question their unquenchable thirst for POWER.
Stalin would be proud.
Someone else had Justine on their mind today too…
It is Election Year in Canada and Trudeau Wants More Power to Reject Asylum Seekers
3 Apr 2019
https://fraudscrookscriminals.com/2019/04/03/it-is-election-year-in-canada-and-trudeau-wants-more-power-to-reject-asylum-seekers
It’s time to put his political career into a hospice program.
Our slow cousins to the north. Let’s see if I get this right. It’s wrong to record people illegally applying political pressure to benefit their friends, you can end civil war within a party simply by expelling everyone who ever disagrees with you, the two offenders are officially kicked out of the snow fort, and everyone who is left is ordered to throw their cupcakes at them. Fourth graders.
Tuesday Afternoon Massacre
They are the same/same. No matter what part of the world we are talking about and no matter what their party is called. They are all the Party of the Mentally Deranged. Mental issue is the only requirement for entry into their organization.
I try not to engage with any of these people, for any reason in both private and business life. It is very easy to adhere to this in private life. It is much harder in business life. The good thing is that you can spot them a mile away and have time to brace yourself in how you interact with them.
Please say a prayer for me, I something similar to hate, them all.
Such excess lead to a govt collapse/change in the future.
The seeds are planted, watered and now fertilized with Justin’s BS….
This latest move of ostracizing Reybold and Philpott will not play well with liberal female constituents.
He must be doing something right; 90% of Canadians believe climate change is real.
The Climate is changing.
Sounds like the Canadian Liberal Party has been taken over by a bunch of criminals like our Democratic Party.
A rose by any other name….
Many non-liberal, anti Justin Canadians might be wishing their parliamentary political system had more than just one powerful branch of gov’t dominated by one majority political party. If they had a similar type of gov’t to the U.S.’s Constitutional Republic with its balance of powers and an elected Senate and House they could possibly reign in an “unethical” or corrupt leader.
This is what the demented Dems are pretending they are doing with their vindictive Committee witch hunts and charades when in fact they are the corrupted and destructive branch of gov’t at this time in history. When Obama was POTUS, it was the Executive branch.
Vulnerable P Trump has endured a vicious coup attempt, a malicious SC investigation for almost 2 years without proof of wrongdoing and now his most important and overdo initiatives like immigration reform and the border wall are being obstinately blocked by a Dem Congress for purely political reasons. I wouldn’t blame P Trump if he’s wishing he had Justin’s almost unlimited control and power, just for a brief time, so he could solve the most serious and lingering issues that have been hounding him ever since his election. Both countries are displaying some weaknesses in their contrasted gov’ts that are supposed to act in the best interests of the people.
Hey Justin, what happened to “believe all women” or is that just for liberal women?
Jody needs to run for PM. She also ought to sue for retaliation, isn’t that illegal in Canada like it is in the US?
The next election is Oct 19 of this year. Wish she could become a candidate.
When did Canada become a dictatorship?
