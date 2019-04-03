Trudeau Demands Compliance – Exiles Wilson-Raybould and Philpott From Political Party…

Political events in Canada are revealing new levels of leftist collectivism. The fallout from the SNC-Lavalin bribery/corruption scandal continues to expose just how far the modern left will go in order to demand absolute compliance and protect their political interests.

[Backstory Here – and Here – and Here – and Here]

Yesterday Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau banished former Ministers Jody Wilson-Raybould (statement here) and Jane Philpott (statement here) from the Liberal Caucus, for non-compliant behavior. Both women exposed how Trudeau demanded the Attorney General drop a criminal prosecution to serve his political interests.

Today Ms. Raybould and Ms. Philpott responded to the heavy handed tactics during a press conference. The former Attorney General stated: “I knew something very dangerous and wrong was going to happen.” Canada is FUBAR.



Reflecting on what PM has done, my thoughts are w/ my constituents in #VanGran, my dedicated staff & volunteers, my family & friends & all Canadians who believed in a new way of doing politics. I will take the time to reflect & talk to my supporters about what happens next. (1/2) — Jody Wilson-Raybould (@Puglaas) April 2, 2019

Justin from Canada delivered remarks last night announcing the banishment of Ms. Wilson-Raybould and Ms. Philpott while informing the liberal caucus they now have an obligation to attack the exiled cabinet ministers as enemies. WATCH:

.

There are predictable parallels here…

Advertisements