Justin From Canada is in Very Serious Legal Trouble – Former AG Testifies Against Prime Minister…

Justin from Canada is in very serious legal jeopardy after recent revelations that he interfered the Canadian Attorney General’s office regarding the prosecution of a Quebec engineering firm SNC-Lavalin surrounding bribes to Libyan government officials.
Canadian political pundit from Rebel Media, Ezra Levant, tweeted out an excellent summary, and then provided a very well organized video to highlight stunning testimony from the former Canadian AG. Here is Mr. Levant’s explanation:
For my American and British friends: Canada’s Justin Trudeau is done. He might try to fight on; I personally think he’s too damaged. He’s irreparably damaged. Here’s what happened in a few short tweets.
Trudeau was detonated today by his former Attorney General, Jody Wilson-Raybould, Canada’s first Aboriginal A-G. She just testified in Parliament, in meticulous detail, how Trudeau and his staff tried to get her to drop criminal charges against a corrupt company that he liked.
She refused to bend the law for Trudeau’s cronies. But they didn’t stop. Trudeau; his chief of staff; his principal secretary; even the finance minister. They met her ten times, phoned her ten more. trying to get the charges dropped. She wouldn’t. So Trudeau fired her as A-G.
The story leaked out earlier this month, but it was all anonymous sources. The former A-G herself didn’t say a word, saying she was bound by attorney-client privilege and cabinet confidences. She was effectively gagged; so Trudeau was the only one talking.
Trudeau took advantage of her enforced silence to claim she supported him and everything was fine. After all, when he fired her as A-G, he appointed her to the minor post of veterans minister.
When she heard him make that boast, she quit as veterans minister. He was shocked.
Then suddenly Gerald Butts, Trudeau’s right hand man — his best friend since college — resigned, claiming he had done nothing wrong. Which is odd. It looked like a compromise — Butts left, so Wilson-Raybould met with the cabinet and the caucus again.
Wilson-Raybould still didn’t say anything publicly. She hired a retired Supreme Court judge as her lawyer, to advise her on what she could say. Under pressure, the Liberal dominated Parliamentary committee invited her to testify, and Trudeau grudgingly waived some privilege.
So today she testified. In great detail. Exactly who pressured her. Exactly how. Exactly when. She named names. Including the prime minister himself. Here’s her statement: (LINK)
It’s against the law to pressure the Attorney General to obstruct a criminal prosecution. Here’s Canada’s Criminal Code. Section 139(2) is obstruction — it carries a 10-year prison term. (LINK)
Last detail. Jody Wilson-Raybould’s father was an Aboriginal activist who butted heads with Justin Trudeau’s father. Here they are bantering. Bill Wilson tells Pierre Trudeau that his daughter Jody wants to be PM one day. Maybe she will be?
Here’s a great video breakdown:
It couldn’t happen to a nicer globalist.
Sparkle Socks and his BFF Macron in real trouble. Fascinating karma.
#TrumpEffect
I have to admit, I will miss the dancing and the socks.
we won’t up here in Cabada
LOL!
giggle. giggle 🙂
My reply posted at 8.14 was for WSB’s 7:40 reply. (Not at Joan’s post)
He’ll be doing a lot of dancing…just not the kind you’re referring to.
Hey, show some respect. It’s Princess Sparkle Socks.
BTW….awesome gravatar. 😀
I hope Justine disappears soon. The sad part is many or most Canadians are really not that tuned in to this story as CBC Justine’s Fake CNN MSNBC CBS etc are not broadcasting it to the fullest. We all know he is nothing more than a puppet and globalist. We heard a few of his ah um ah words. The company is from Quebec Trudope’s riding and he was pressuring her due to an election that was being held there. Oh By the way his eyebrows were both moving, so we knew he was lying. It is a big scandal. Stay tuned. Today we heard his buddy Butts will testify though he resigned, saying he did nothing wrong. Ya sure all singing the same song “we did nothing wrong”.
Not according to the polls which are going south for Trudeau.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/grenier-polls-snclavalin-1.5026798
Whoa, Canada! Such a quick reaction! Bravo!
Many of us up here in Canada are dancing. A more smug bass turd does not exist. Even your P44. pales in comparison.
Great news, too bad that the Americans that are continually trashing we Canadians as being “ pussys” cannot get an AG to testify against HRC, P44 et al. 😉
God bless PDJT
Dekester did you hear them say if he were to leave now before the election who would replace him? Drum roll Chrystia Freeland what a piece of work. God Bless PDJT.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you!
I live in B.C. and it WAS all over the news ALL day. Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy!!! Hope this is Trump’s karma, wouldn’t that be great? MAGA
LikeLiked by 11 people
Joan, I too live in B.C. and was at his two rally’s in Washington State. There are at least three PDJT supporters on our street.
Our youngest son was in N.Y. earlier this month, and twice dined at Trump Tower.
God bless PDJT and the “ Trump effect “
Let us hope True Dope crashes.
I have family in BC, on Vancouver Island and had the pleasure of visiting them from NY several years ago…what a beautiful part of the world!
Hey. I’d be the last person to unnecessarily trash Canadians. My ex and former in-laws* emigrated from B.C. (Trail, B.C. was their point of emigration), so my son is – literally – a Canadian-American.
*you don’t want to know how many curling matches and hockey games I ended up watching, and how humorous it was that all three would lapse into ‘Canadian English’ when assorted family would come to San Diego to visit.
Problem we have in the US is obama’s AGs were corrupt bass turds as well. Not to mention everyone else around him. It will be easier to take down Hillary – and that just might happen. Regardless, happy to see your useless PM getting his ass handed to him.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The turd does not fall far from the ass.
Maybe more than one globalist, the mention of lybia makes me wonder if Hillary and Barack might be involved as well.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hillary used Canadian cut-outs to launder Russian bribes into the Clinton Foundation so she could give Putin 20% of our uranium reserves. You know obama wanted a cut too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yup, Frank Giustra.
I love the reference to the Sopranos… ‘The Libranos’, way to go Ezra.
They won’t be allowed to throw him out of office yet.
it’s still caterpillar season in his eyebrows
( I’m sure they are a species in danger of extinction)
LikeLiked by 7 people
Best thing I have seen all day!!!
That permanent marker isn’t going anywhere.
Oh the delicious irony. Everyone hates on Canada but they will actually discipline a politician?! Meanwhile, US politicians are above the law.
LikeLiked by 12 people
None of our business.
BigBadMike, try telling that to Justin, who poked fun at our President, and who thumbed his nose at us when President Trump voided NAFTA and who tried in good faith to negotiate with Justin and his laughing good squad. Well, we’re laughing now.
LikeLiked by 14 people
He hasn’t voided NAFTA, yet.
If Congress won’t vote for the USMCA, that is his fall back.
When Canada stops lobbying congress for trade benefits, I’ll accept your position.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Can anyone imagine a principled Democratic AG? I can’t either.
LikeLiked by 8 people
How will he afford his socks if he’s unemployed?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Slowcobra, earlier last year,. I watched Stefan Molyneux’s youtube interview of Ezra, their topic – Justin. He’s a trust fund baby but his father realized how feckless he was and wouldn’t allow him to have access to it until he was much older. Other “interesting” aspects of Justin behavior were discussed. If you want to view it (from 2017), look up this title at youtube, “The Ugly Truth About Justin Trudeau | Ezra Levant and Stefan Molyneux” Definitely worth watching even though it is 1 hour, 9 mins. long.
Justin is going to be spending a lot of time pulling up his sparlkly socks in prison, if you know what I mean.
LikeLiked by 3 people
His prison name will be Ben Dover.
I don’t think Sparkle Socks is going to be able to dance his way out of this one. Kudos to former A-G Wilson-Raybould for following the law, retaining the best notes of who and when and then hiring herself a lawyer with stand-up credentials.
LikeLiked by 11 people
So, will this be a ten-year major penalty, a global misconduct, or both?
Daaaaamn tough talkn’ twinkle sox is gonna miss the playoffs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
More like “…you feel shame, you know. And then you get free.”
Lefties always expect two sides of justice
This incident seems tp have grown orgamically on its own. Still I can see the left spinning it as just like Trump.
None the less God works in mysterious ways.
Why spitefully fire her. It was just so stupid. Then to rub her nose in it and expect noone to see and be disgusted by it. This is epic stupid. Hubris before the fall.
– Ichi
LikeLiked by 13 people
A chip off the old bloc, eh? The communist bloc. The lad seems to share his father, Fidel’s penchant for corruption, doesn’t he?
Ma Maggie Trudeau spent quite a bit of time down Habana way, while hubby Pierre was otherwise ‘occupied’ in the north country. Fidel supposedly saw to it that her nights were not spent in quiet solitude.
DING! DING! DING! We NOW have an obstruction charge.
Who would have thunk it from such a fine young man too?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Make no mstake, the UniParty is watching.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Schadenfreude. It’s magically delicious.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I hear Chrysler will be hiring. Apply Mack Ave entrance…. BABEE
LikeLiked by 2 people
He better learn to code.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LOL!
Look into the Company he was trying to protect, that is where the meat of the story lies.
Rabbit hole, connected to your favorite NXiVMM shady stuff this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wish our DOJ or IC had a patriot like Jody Wilson-Raybould!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The question is whether the rule of law exists in Canada.
Leftist privilege means any crime committed in office will be heavily whitewashed and the punishment severely lessened, if any even occurs.
Any nation intensely controlled by leftists does not have justice.
I don’t even have confidence that they’ll succeed in ejecting Trudeau. Look at Northam, who easily survived the kind of scandal that would have PERMANENTLY destroyed a Republican’s career.
Man, it’s great to be a Marxist!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Leftist: “Our hearts are always in the right place!”
MY A**.
So, if he is removed from office, does he – like Capt Jason McChord (played by Chuck Connors. TV series “Branded”) had to have his saber broken – have his eyebrows ceremonially removed as he’s cashiered from his position?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Look what is going on in France – the government is beating up the people just like the Gestapo did.
HAW! HAW! There will be a lot of Liberal Loon heads exploding back home in “Sanctuary City London ON” when they hear about this back home!😁
The take-downs of Trudeau and Netanyahu are intended to be precursors for the attempted take-down of Trump. It’s the Deep State’s version of the “wave” and they hope the momentum is contagious. This just shows you that they have not given up on removing Trump by any means necessary. They are plays for keeps.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trudeau is a deep state puppet. Why would they want to take out one of their own?
He is a liability to the cause.
Lybia, 2011 time frame…….Hillary Clinton?
Globalist always protect each other and do whatever they can to give a boost up for no other reason than being a part of grand deception on way to one world government
Geeeee, what a shame. And to hear CNN and the other what nots are not covering this.
Just typed trudeau and CNN in Youtube´s searchbox. Nothing, not a single news item on Justin Glittersocks. The first video you see is a 3 month old interview with Justin titled ´Justin Trudeau says gender diversity makes government better´ -with Poppy Harlow.
How ironic.
Congratulations, Canadian CTH enthusiasts! I hope that this event results in a great improvement in your government.
I’m guessing that this has something to do with PDJT not outing the 5 eyes tag team spying on citizens within their respective countries.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Joe. At the Canadian/ U.S. border just five minutes South of our house, the Peace Arch reads “ Children of a common mother” or something close to that.
Kinda cool that, and I think back to the day not that long ago. When I cycled South over the border, without producing I.D. Just a few words with the U.S. guard, and off I went.
Not now of course..far far from it.
God bless PDJT
Too bad for Justine he is not a powerful Leftist in America. He wouldn’t come close to being charged with anything and there wouldn’t be a peep from the press.
Binker1
You said it!!
Well yes. What a MINOR crime compared to what HRC and the 0 did in this nation.
The crimes were, and ARE, fat greater. HRC and the 0 are not protecting some corporation from their crimes, THEY committed the crimes.
The Conservative Party in Canada had a lot of trouble of it´s own. But Andrew Scheer, their new leader, was courageous enough to visit the Canadian Yellow Vest Protest, ´United We Roll´, a protest against climate change taxes and regulations that strangle the Canadian oil industry.
This is jaw dropping. The details of how AG Wilson-Raybould behaved throughout are in a VERY sharp contrast to the behaviors of all of the recent AGs we’ve had in the USA (giving Barr the benefit of the doubt for now).
Just WOW! This is epic and should have the Uniparty here, and all their creepy SES puppets in our bureaucracy, quaking in their boots! I am with our Canadian Treepers in hoping for true justice for the fake PM Trudeau.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My daughter has a few Canadian friends. They are sincerely hoping Trudeau is finished.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As a Canadian, I sure hope he resigns and is arrested but I wont hold my breath, he is as slippery as an eel I will wait until I see he is gone before I rejoice
As I perused the article, it occurred to me that Trudeau was joining Macron, Merkel and May have something in common, they don’t like Trump and they’re on the skids, karma or an act of GOD?
It’s called Trumpenfraude. A term that first originated on Don Surber’s blog.
I wouldn’t write off Justine just yet… much the the US, the Liberal (socialist) party in Canada has the press in their hip pocket. This fantastic Canadian YouTube political blogger (who often does commentary on US politics as well) brings to light something that the Canadian MSM does NOT want exposed to sunlight!
Well worth the watch…
LikeLiked by 1 person
If only something like this would happen to the Demoncrapper Commies and Repukican Commies.
Stunning truth to power! I started watching with the intent to only get the gist of it and found myself mesmerized by this brave AG.
Can you imagine if Loretta Lynch had only been such a principaled person who stood up to O regarding Clinton?
I don’t think rainbow socks Justin is toast yet but things can change.
Jody Wilson-Raybould’s unprecedented attack on her own government during her over 3 hour appearance to the Justice Committee is politically damaging and demonstrates how unethically and improperly the Trudeau gov’t operates but it is not yet a lethal blow.
Reasons why Justin could escape the political noose:
1. After talking for hours about being politically pressured to intervene in the SNC prosecution by accepting a deferred prosecution agreement, Rayboud herself said that while she was inappropriately pressured several times by various gov’t members, it was not illegal. Those that were accused of pressuring her claim they were simply trying to convince her with information to defer prosecution of the company because it will cost thousands of innocent Quebecers their jobs due to a 10 year ban on SNC pork barrel gov’t contracts.
2. Canada has very weak mechanisms to actually hold sitting gov’ts accountable. Opposition members can howl like banshees and call for Justin to resign but as long as Trudeau has a majority of MP’s on his side, they can vote against any opposition demand for a public inquiry which they did on Feb 20th when the NDP demanded one. The recent demands for the RCMP to investigate will also likely go nowhere unless Justin loses more votes in the Commons. 2 Liberals sided with the NDP’s call for an inquiry on the 20th but it was not enough. He has appx a 25 person majority in the House of Commons, so the opposition parties will have to mount a powerful sustained campaign to persuade, “pressure” or force LIB MP’s to jettison Justin. The next federal election is Oct 21, 2019.
LikeLike
The pesky goblins swallowed another one of my posts.
Hmmm. It’s against the law to pressure an AG to obstruct a criminal investigation. Gosh it must be nice when law breakers may actually meet justice……unlike POTUS 44 and Eric just having an understanding.
Sturdy turdy!
Maybe he can hire Rod Rosenstein? It worked for Obama, Hillary and friends ..
Not only does Ms. Wilson-Raybould have a good head on her shoulders she is smart (h/t Yogi Berra), diligent, principled, and has both convictions and courage. Given that, it is amazing she ever attained her position in a Trudeau government. Why can’t we get AGs who act this independently and in accordance with the law? Pro-tip for Justin: If you are corrupt, make sure to have only corrupt people in your administration. Sincerely, Your Friend, Barack H. Obama.
Well yes. What a MINOR crime compared to what HRC and the 0 did in this nation.
The crimes were, and ARE, fat greater. HRC and the 0 are not protecting some corporation from their crimes, THEY committed the crimes.
Why does leftism always seem to have a very consistent record of corruption. The ‘right’ politicians also do this but not nearly with the same degree of consistency.
My first thought was “okay, their deep state has had enough of Trudeau and the horrifying mess he has made of their economy and now they are dumping him hard.” Then I read into the story and this all appears to have been a somewhat recent series of events.
So sad for Trudeau. He was a puppet from the start, I’m quite sure. He just doesn’t seem that smart to me to be an actual leader. Someone demanded this of him and that’s what ended up happening.
This doesn’t mean whoever his puppet masters are didn’t put him up to this suicidal move in the first place… that may well be the case.
Dear Canada,
We’re truly sorry to hear about your problems with Justin. As a show of solidarity, we’d like to offer you two of our wonderful politicians to come and take his place
It will be quite a loss for us, but in the spirit of friendship, we’re pleased to announce we’re shipping AOC and Rashida Tlaib to your country so you can continue your social justice campaign
No need to thank us
Your friend,
The American People
