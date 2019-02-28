Justin From Canada is in Very Serious Legal Trouble – Former AG Testifies Against Prime Minister…

Justin from Canada is in very serious legal jeopardy after recent revelations that he interfered the Canadian Attorney General’s office regarding the prosecution of a Quebec engineering firm SNC-Lavalin surrounding bribes to Libyan government officials.

Canadian political pundit from Rebel Media, Ezra Levant, tweeted out an excellent summary, and then provided a very well organized video to highlight stunning testimony from the former Canadian AG.  Here is Mr. Levant’s explanation:

For my American and British friends: Canada’s Justin Trudeau is done. He might try to fight on; I personally think he’s too damaged. He’s irreparably damaged. Here’s what happened in a few short tweets.

Trudeau was detonated today by his former Attorney General, Jody Wilson-Raybould, Canada’s first Aboriginal A-G. She just testified in Parliament, in meticulous detail, how Trudeau and his staff tried to get her to drop criminal charges against a corrupt company that he liked.

She refused to bend the law for Trudeau’s cronies. But they didn’t stop. Trudeau; his chief of staff; his principal secretary; even the finance minister. They met her ten times, phoned her ten more. trying to get the charges dropped. She wouldn’t. So Trudeau fired her as A-G.

The story leaked out earlier this month, but it was all anonymous sources. The former A-G herself didn’t say a word, saying she was bound by attorney-client privilege and cabinet confidences. She was effectively gagged; so Trudeau was the only one talking.

Trudeau took advantage of her enforced silence to claim she supported him and everything was fine. After all, when he fired her as A-G, he appointed her to the minor post of veterans minister.

When she heard him make that boast, she quit as veterans minister. He was shocked.

Then suddenly Gerald Butts, Trudeau’s right hand man — his best friend since college — resigned, claiming he had done nothing wrong. Which is odd. It looked like a compromise — Butts left, so Wilson-Raybould met with the cabinet and the caucus again.

Wilson-Raybould still didn’t say anything publicly. She hired a retired Supreme Court judge as her lawyer, to advise her on what she could say. Under pressure, the Liberal dominated Parliamentary committee invited her to testify, and Trudeau grudgingly waived some privilege.

So today she testified. In great detail. Exactly who pressured her. Exactly how. Exactly when. She named names. Including the prime minister himself. Here’s her statement: (LINK)

It’s against the law to pressure the Attorney General to obstruct a criminal prosecution. Here’s Canada’s Criminal Code. Section 139(2) is obstruction — it carries a 10-year prison term. (LINK)

Last detail. Jody Wilson-Raybould’s father was an Aboriginal activist who butted heads with Justin Trudeau’s father. Here they are bantering. Bill Wilson tells Pierre Trudeau that his daughter Jody wants to be PM one day. Maybe she will be?

Here’s a great video breakdown:

  1. Trent Telenko says:
    February 28, 2019 at 7:13 pm

    It couldn’t happen to a nicer globalist.

  2. stephen fenlon says:
    February 28, 2019 at 7:16 pm

    They won’t be allowed to throw him out of office yet.
    it’s still caterpillar season in his eyebrows
    ( I’m sure they are a species in danger of extinction)

  3. Archie says:
    February 28, 2019 at 7:18 pm

    Oh the delicious irony. Everyone hates on Canada but they will actually discipline a politician?! Meanwhile, US politicians are above the law.

  4. Bigbadmike says:
    February 28, 2019 at 7:19 pm

    None of our business.

  5. Some old guy says:
    February 28, 2019 at 7:22 pm

    Can anyone imagine a principled Democratic AG? I can’t either.

  6. Slowcobra says:
    February 28, 2019 at 7:26 pm

    How will he afford his socks if he’s unemployed?

    • Janie M. says:
      February 28, 2019 at 8:26 pm

      Slowcobra, earlier last year,. I watched Stefan Molyneux’s youtube interview of Ezra, their topic – Justin. He’s a trust fund baby but his father realized how feckless he was and wouldn’t allow him to have access to it until he was much older. Other “interesting” aspects of Justin behavior were discussed. If you want to view it (from 2017), look up this title at youtube, “The Ugly Truth About Justin Trudeau | Ezra Levant and Stefan Molyneux” Definitely worth watching even though it is 1 hour, 9 mins. long.

  7. joeknuckles says:
    February 28, 2019 at 7:28 pm

    Justin is going to be spending a lot of time pulling up his sparlkly socks in prison, if you know what I mean.

  8. hopeenergyfreedom says:
    February 28, 2019 at 7:30 pm

    I don’t think Sparkle Socks is going to be able to dance his way out of this one. Kudos to former A-G Wilson-Raybould for following the law, retaining the best notes of who and when and then hiring herself a lawyer with stand-up credentials.

  9. MIKE says:
    February 28, 2019 at 7:30 pm

    So, will this be a ten-year major penalty, a global misconduct, or both?
    Daaaaamn tough talkn’ twinkle sox is gonna miss the playoffs.

  10. Bullseye says:
    February 28, 2019 at 7:31 pm

    Lefties always expect two sides of justice

  11. ichicinnabar says:
    February 28, 2019 at 7:31 pm

    This incident seems tp have grown orgamically on its own. Still I can see the left spinning it as just like Trump.

    None the less God works in mysterious ways.

    Why spitefully fire her. It was just so stupid. Then to rub her nose in it and expect noone to see and be disgusted by it. This is epic stupid. Hubris before the fall.

    – Ichi

  12. Paul Vincent Zecchino says:
    February 28, 2019 at 7:36 pm

    A chip off the old bloc, eh? The communist bloc. The lad seems to share his father, Fidel’s penchant for corruption, doesn’t he?

    Ma Maggie Trudeau spent quite a bit of time down Habana way, while hubby Pierre was otherwise ‘occupied’ in the north country. Fidel supposedly saw to it that her nights were not spent in quiet solitude.

  13. smiley says:
    February 28, 2019 at 7:36 pm

    DING! DING! DING! We NOW have an obstruction charge.

    Who would have thunk it from such a fine young man too?

  14. riverelf says:
    February 28, 2019 at 7:41 pm

    Schadenfreude. It’s magically delicious.

  15. beachbum31 says:
    February 28, 2019 at 7:41 pm

    I hear Chrysler will be hiring. Apply Mack Ave entrance…. BABEE

  16. repsort says:
    February 28, 2019 at 7:48 pm

    He better learn to code.

  17. Paul Tibbets says:
    February 28, 2019 at 7:50 pm

    Look into the Company he was trying to protect, that is where the meat of the story lies.

    Rabbit hole, connected to your favorite NXiVMM shady stuff this.

  18. Perot Conservative says:
    February 28, 2019 at 7:51 pm

    Wish our DOJ or IC had a patriot like Jody Wilson-Raybould!

  19. Mercenary says:
    February 28, 2019 at 7:52 pm

    The question is whether the rule of law exists in Canada.

    Leftist privilege means any crime committed in office will be heavily whitewashed and the punishment severely lessened, if any even occurs.

    Any nation intensely controlled by leftists does not have justice.

    I don’t even have confidence that they’ll succeed in ejecting Trudeau. Look at Northam, who easily survived the kind of scandal that would have PERMANENTLY destroyed a Republican’s career.

    Man, it’s great to be a Marxist!!

  20. Daylight58 says:
    February 28, 2019 at 7:56 pm

    So, if he is removed from office, does he – like Capt Jason McChord (played by Chuck Connors. TV series “Branded”) had to have his saber broken – have his eyebrows ceremonially removed as he’s cashiered from his position?

  21. Peter says:
    February 28, 2019 at 7:57 pm

    Look what is going on in France – the government is beating up the people just like the Gestapo did.

  22. John Good says:
    February 28, 2019 at 8:00 pm

    HAW! HAW! There will be a lot of Liberal Loon heads exploding back home in “Sanctuary City London ON” when they hear about this back home!😁

  23. TomA says:
    February 28, 2019 at 8:01 pm

    The take-downs of Trudeau and Netanyahu are intended to be precursors for the attempted take-down of Trump. It’s the Deep State’s version of the “wave” and they hope the momentum is contagious. This just shows you that they have not given up on removing Trump by any means necessary. They are plays for keeps.

  24. Guyski says:
    February 28, 2019 at 8:02 pm

    Lybia, 2011 time frame…….Hillary Clinton?

  25. Wayne Robinson says:
    February 28, 2019 at 8:15 pm

    Globalist always protect each other and do whatever they can to give a boost up for no other reason than being a part of grand deception on way to one world government

  26. jackphatz says:
    February 28, 2019 at 8:23 pm

    Geeeee, what a shame. And to hear CNN and the other what nots are not covering this.

    • Herbert Kroll says:
      February 28, 2019 at 8:54 pm

      Just typed trudeau and CNN in Youtube´s searchbox. Nothing, not a single news item on Justin Glittersocks. The first video you see is a 3 month old interview with Justin titled ´Justin Trudeau says gender diversity makes government better´ -with Poppy Harlow.

      How ironic.

  27. sundance says:
    February 28, 2019 at 8:26 pm

  28. Joemama says:
    February 28, 2019 at 8:28 pm

    Congratulations, Canadian CTH enthusiasts! I hope that this event results in a great improvement in your government.

    I’m guessing that this has something to do with PDJT not outing the 5 eyes tag team spying on citizens within their respective countries.

    • Dekester says:
      February 28, 2019 at 8:58 pm

      Thanks Joe. At the Canadian/ U.S. border just five minutes South of our house, the Peace Arch reads “ Children of a common mother” or something close to that.

      Kinda cool that, and I think back to the day not that long ago. When I cycled South over the border, without producing I.D. Just a few words with the U.S. guard, and off I went.

      Not now of course..far far from it.

      God bless PDJT

  29. Binkser1 says:
    February 28, 2019 at 8:34 pm

    Too bad for Justine he is not a powerful Leftist in America. He wouldn’t come close to being charged with anything and there wouldn’t be a peep from the press.

  30. Herbert Kroll says:
    February 28, 2019 at 8:38 pm

    The Conservative Party in Canada had a lot of trouble of it´s own. But Andrew Scheer, their new leader, was courageous enough to visit the Canadian Yellow Vest Protest, ´United We Roll´, a protest against climate change taxes and regulations that strangle the Canadian oil industry.

  31. wisdomtravelletstalkconservative says:
    February 28, 2019 at 8:41 pm

    This is jaw dropping. The details of how AG Wilson-Raybould behaved throughout are in a VERY sharp contrast to the behaviors of all of the recent AGs we’ve had in the USA (giving Barr the benefit of the doubt for now).

    Just WOW! This is epic and should have the Uniparty here, and all their creepy SES puppets in our bureaucracy, quaking in their boots! I am with our Canadian Treepers in hoping for true justice for the fake PM Trudeau.

  32. grandmaintexas says:
    February 28, 2019 at 8:45 pm

    My daughter has a few Canadian friends. They are sincerely hoping Trudeau is finished.

  33. Gary Lacey says:
    February 28, 2019 at 8:46 pm

    As I perused the article, it occurred to me that Trudeau was joining Macron, Merkel and May have something in common, they don’t like Trump and they’re on the skids, karma or an act of GOD?

  34. Guffman says:
    February 28, 2019 at 8:48 pm

    I wouldn’t write off Justine just yet… much the the US, the Liberal (socialist) party in Canada has the press in their hip pocket. This fantastic Canadian YouTube political blogger (who often does commentary on US politics as well) brings to light something that the Canadian MSM does NOT want exposed to sunlight!
    Well worth the watch…

  35. InAz says:
    February 28, 2019 at 8:49 pm

    If only something like this would happen to the Demoncrapper Commies and Repukican Commies.

  36. PatriotKate says:
    February 28, 2019 at 8:55 pm

    Stunning truth to power! I started watching with the intent to only get the gist of it and found myself mesmerized by this brave AG.

    Can you imagine if Loretta Lynch had only been such a principaled person who stood up to O regarding Clinton?

  37. GSparrow says:
    February 28, 2019 at 8:59 pm

    I don’t think rainbow socks Justin is toast yet but things can change.

    Jody Wilson-Raybould’s unprecedented attack on her own government during her over 3 hour appearance to the Justice Committee is politically damaging and demonstrates how unethically and improperly the Trudeau gov’t operates but it is not yet a lethal blow.
    Reasons why Justin could escape the political noose:

    1. After talking for hours about being politically pressured to intervene in the SNC prosecution by accepting a deferred prosecution agreement, Rayboud herself said that while she was inappropriately pressured several times by various gov’t members, it was not illegal. Those that were accused of pressuring her claim they were simply trying to convince her with information to defer prosecution of the company because it will cost thousands of innocent Quebecers their jobs due to a 10 year ban on SNC pork barrel gov’t contracts.

    2. Canada has very weak mechanisms to actually hold sitting gov’ts accountable. Opposition members can howl like banshees and call for Justin to resign but as long as Trudeau has a majority of MP’s on his side, they can vote against any opposition demand for a public inquiry which they did on Feb 20th when the NDP demanded one. The recent demands for the RCMP to investigate will also likely go nowhere unless Justin loses more votes in the Commons. 2 Liberals sided with the NDP’s call for an inquiry on the 20th but it was not enough. He has appx a 25 person majority in the House of Commons, so the opposition parties will have to mount a powerful sustained campaign to persuade, “pressure” or force LIB MP’s to jettison Justin. The next federal election is Oct 21, 2019.

  38. GSparrow says:
    February 28, 2019 at 9:04 pm

    The pesky goblins swallowed another one of my posts.

  39. Brant says:
    February 28, 2019 at 9:08 pm

    Hmmm. It’s against the law to pressure an AG to obstruct a criminal investigation. Gosh it must be nice when law breakers may actually meet justice……unlike POTUS 44 and Eric just having an understanding.

  40. JoD says:
    February 28, 2019 at 9:10 pm

    Sturdy turdy!

  41. Charles Stephens says:
    February 28, 2019 at 9:14 pm

    Maybe he can hire Rod Rosenstein? It worked for Obama, Hillary and friends ..

  42. dissonant1 says:
    February 28, 2019 at 9:20 pm

    Not only does Ms. Wilson-Raybould have a good head on her shoulders she is smart (h/t Yogi Berra), diligent, principled, and has both convictions and courage. Given that, it is amazing she ever attained her position in a Trudeau government. Why can’t we get AGs who act this independently and in accordance with the law? Pro-tip for Justin: If you are corrupt, make sure to have only corrupt people in your administration. Sincerely, Your Friend, Barack H. Obama.

  43. David A says:
    February 28, 2019 at 9:21 pm

    Well yes. What a MINOR crime compared to what HRC and the 0 did in this nation.

    The crimes were, and ARE, fat greater. HRC and the 0 are not protecting some corporation from their crimes, THEY committed the crimes.

  44. Daniel says:
    February 28, 2019 at 9:27 pm

    Why does leftism always seem to have a very consistent record of corruption. The ‘right’ politicians also do this but not nearly with the same degree of consistency.

    My first thought was “okay, their deep state has had enough of Trudeau and the horrifying mess he has made of their economy and now they are dumping him hard.” Then I read into the story and this all appears to have been a somewhat recent series of events.

    So sad for Trudeau. He was a puppet from the start, I’m quite sure. He just doesn’t seem that smart to me to be an actual leader. Someone demanded this of him and that’s what ended up happening.

    This doesn’t mean whoever his puppet masters are didn’t put him up to this suicidal move in the first place… that may well be the case.

  45. alliwantissometruth says:
    February 28, 2019 at 9:31 pm

    Dear Canada,

    We’re truly sorry to hear about your problems with Justin. As a show of solidarity, we’d like to offer you two of our wonderful politicians to come and take his place

    It will be quite a loss for us, but in the spirit of friendship, we’re pleased to announce we’re shipping AOC and Rashida Tlaib to your country so you can continue your social justice campaign

    No need to thank us

    Your friend,
    The American People

