D’oh Canada – Jody Wilson-Raybould Has Tapes of Being Pressured to Take Legal Action Based on Politics….

Oh boy, if you’ve been following the Justin Trudeau scandal surrounding the SNC-Lavalin bribery and corruption case, well, things just got more interesting. Former Justice Minister, Canadian Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould, has stated, repeatedly, she felt pressured by Justin Trudeau to interfere in a criminal prosecution to help a business based on politics. [Backstory Here – and Here – and Here]
Obviously Ms. Wilson-Raybould knew Trudeau was putting her in a legally precarious position because she took the unprecedented step of recording a conversation with Trudeau’s aide, Michael Wernick, while he was applying the pressure. LISTEN:
CANADA – […] The recording shows Trudeau aide Michael Wernick telling the Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould that Trudeau “is determined, quite firm,” in finding a way to avoid a prosecution that could put 9,000 jobs at risk.
It also shows Wilson-Raybould, who was also attorney general, saying she regards the pressure as “inappropriate.”
[…] Wilson-Raybould was demoted from her role as attorney general and justice minister in January as part of a Cabinet shuffle by Trudeau. She has testified that she believes she lost the justice job because she did not give in to “sustained” pressure to instruct the director of public prosecutions to negotiate a remediation agreement with SNC-Lavalin.
Wilson-Raybould said in a written submission that she took the “extraordinary and otherwise inappropriate step” of secretly recording a phone call with the country’s top public servant in December because she feared the conversation would cross ethical lines and she wanted an exact account.
“This is something that I have never done before this phone call and have not done since,” she wrote. (read more)
On the one hand, I’m glad she did this. On the other hand, I usually side eye anyone who says they’ve ‘never done this before or since.’ Restaurant patrons used to say that in such a dramatic and practiced way when they sent something back, and it was always obvious that they did it often.
Correct. That is her telegraphing she has tapes of every conversation she ever had regarding this situation and they better think twice.
“I have NEVER sent back a bottle of wine before, but this is just unacceptable!”
Man, that guy sounds like such a weasel and he knows EXACTLY what he is asking of Wilson, just hoping she will go along to get along, hint hint, wink, wink. Good for her!!!
Bravo to her!…..little Justin Castro didn’t count on a smart woman busting his corrupt ass….LOL
“The Globe and Mail” has got to be trying to corner the Kanuk market, eh?
WSB: Sadly you can lump the G & M in with the NY times and Washington Post. Leftists.
WSB: Canada’s best hope is that Trudope continues his bumbling ways. Bumbling he seems to have perfected but can he keep it up until October?
Way to go Jody! Now there’s a lady that knows how to CYA, which is obviously well deserved considering ‘twinkle socks’ actions…LOL
Jussie Trudeau is still in trouble and it’s getting worse all the time.
Same with that clown in France. These globocommies are a riot.
Only one version of the truth and Trudeau needs to resign.
Mopar: Sadly Trudope isn’t the least bit sorry because he is from Quebec. That is like saying Obama is from Chicago and he is sorry, not sorry!
Paywalled but available via private/incognito browsing.
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/politics/article-justice-committee-releases-recorded-call-between-wilson-raybould-and/
Sadly nothing will come of this. There is very little if any msm coverage of this in Canada.
Trudope will sadly get re-elected in October.
Once you elect to go down the socialist road, there is no way to go back. “Hotel Canada” if you will.
Don’t forget that Trudeau gave a government handout to msm that he can “trust”. I too am worried that a lot of Canadians are simply not interested and vote simply for the name and the hair.
But there is coverage… not sure how good, but there is… hope the link posts in a way that can be accessed.
https://www.macleans.ca/politics/ottawa/wilson-raybould-aired-a-potentially-critical-cabinet-level-discussion/?utm_source=nl&utm_medium=em&utm_campaign=mme_daily&sfi=b91a81358379c88fa6901878936dbb0a
Just voting for name and hair? What about those wondering eyebrows?/s
Sorry Wes. Don’t agree. Trudeau is finished. The Liberal Party is finished. Let me suredly point out that in most, if not ALL, provincial elections in the last year or so in Canada, there have been majority conservative governments. Even in Quebec, they had their first conservative majority in history. Writing is on the wall. Trudeau and his government rejects are one and done. And just for reference … who are the usual suspects interfering in Canadian politics? US Chamber, Soros and Open Society and ALL their illegal NGOs, Clinton and Obama, the EU/UN cabal, the banking cartels and the list goes on. This has always been the problem. However, it should be noted that Trump’s eventual takedown of all things corrupt in the US, will also expose the connections in Canada and around the world. It’s a beautiful day.
Thanks, little dan! I have family in New Brunswick, Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia plus many friends. Though a bit discouraged, none of them are despairing and all plan on ridding Canada of this Trudeau scourge by getting the word out via emailing or tweeting articles such as Sundance’s and YouTubes from Rebel Media.
Keep up the positive thinking and acting. We got a miracle in 2016. Hopefully, prayerfully Canada is heading for the same.
The Liberals are now polling at 28%, and the Conservatives are at 40% . Stick a fork in him. Bye Bye, Turdope.
Wow. I think this is the first time I’ve ever had respect for a Liberal. Justin chose the right person for the job – unfortunately for him.
How many did he say “he’s very firm on this”? That cracks me up. It’s like when Obama said he told Putin to “cut it out”.
Dee: Too bad Obama didn’t take his own advice!
What surprises me is why Obama didn’t ask Canada under five eyes to spy on President Trump! After all Obama and Trudope were best buds!
Oh, wait! Maybe Obama didn’t think Trudope was smart enough to not bumble the spy job!
Canada actually has VERY strict guidelines, incl penalties etc for excursions outside of the need to know info. My brother was chief of CSE here in Canada for several yrs incl during 9/11. Not saying Trudeau did not want to co-operate, but CSE is not answerable to him at all.
Typical Canadian media. They were the naive ones. Canadians understand what Trudeau is doing to this country. I still believe Trudeau has much more to be worried about than SNC Lavelin. Without Clinton- and this is key- Trudeau was exposed. We are seeing him for what he is. A SCUMBAG. And soon he will be, at worst, unemployed, at best indicted.
Wow, that is one uncomfortable phone call! You can feel Wernick’s desperation grow in the uncomfortable silences that occur after each attempt to coerce the AG with the same argument over and over. He clearly dreaded having to go back and report failure to Jussie.
Gerald Butts is at the centre (center) of all this.
https://globalnews.ca/news/4120862/danielle-smith-environmental-extremism/
I’m here in Gainesville FL at a McDonalds & just listened to the whole recording.
I must say that Jody handled this “slimeball” Micheal really professionally.
I kind of feel sorry for Micheal having to place this call to Jody in the fist place, BUT it’s nice to see that Canada’s “White O’Bama” is on his way out!
Such a rare trait in our modern western government. A public official hell even a left leaning one that actually put moral duty to the people as far as the job ahead of the political consideration.
BS .. this has nothing to do with integrity listen to the tape no preasure other then twinkle toes will be upset. This is her running for PM soon she will lose Biggly. No one likes opportunistic the coats.
Would you want her on Trump’s cabinet??
Jody is naive like a fox, as she covers her fanny. You can’t argue with a recording.
Just like you can’t argue with a blue dress.
If I understand correctly.they were asking there AG to try to get a prosecutor to reconsider a deferred prosecution of a company employing 9000 Canadians that had changed ownership after the crime.
His arguments seemed valid certainly pressure but not an order to overstep what seemed to me overzealous interpretation of prosecutorial independence.
She was saying that just talking to the prosecutor let alone having a conversation advocating her prime minister’s position was a breach of her prosecutor’s independence. My god could she have been anymore of sanctimonious passive aggressive twit. Now of course she is a self righteous snowflake being bullied by the big bad twinkle socks
I hate the dancing eyebrows of Canada but if this is her idea of undo preasure I hope she never takes a free.vacation with a condo seller.
I expect no love for this comment. 😕
I could only bear the first half of the recording. I’ll second your observations as spot on. Pathetic on all levels….
The guy just won’t give up! He doesn’t have a law degree, look at his bio. So he is not really capable of telling her to do anything, but he’s such a butt-licker of Justin he feels compelled to do anything possible to help him. Did Justin promise Wernick a $600k (USD) vacation house?
I’m from a deep red riding in Canada. Life long Liberals that I know are openly planning to Campaign against Trudeau. This would have been considered impossible a few years ago. We had one local financial scandle by a local party leader, then Trudeau cosplay in India, his PC rants and this corruption scandle. Now they want him actively removed. It shows even traditional liberals hate the progressives. They really hate how he speaks, behaves and talks down to them. I won’t be shocked when my riding goes blue this fall. Oh ya blue is conservative here and red is liberal.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Traditional Liberalism is awoke in Canada on Progressives.
Now, if Canadian Liberals could just find away to export that South. Then the hard fought battle to preserve Canadian media as a cultural industry that is part and parcel to the re-negotiated NAFTA was well worth the effort.
Then, I promise, I will sing, “Oh, Canada” on its National Day.
He just doesn’t give up. Keeps on pushing her to do something inappropriate. He doesn’t sound comfortable about this. I hope they all go down and I hope she becomes the new PM
Esp interesting at 9.40 where she says about breaching the Constitution. But Trudeau “hasn’t been explained”
Oof–when he says: “You’re not just the AG-you’re the min of Justice, you have contacts…”
C O R R U P T I ON
What would Wernick have gotten from Justin, I wonder, if he’d been successful in persuading Jody to be corrupt too? Now he’s losing his job. What a dummy.
Ends with her saying “I’m waiting for the other shoe to drop. I’m not under any illusion how the PM gets and does what he wants…”
Now Castro’s boy must resign.
Jody is not what she seems to be. Remember she is still a liberal .Read Conrad Blacks description of her time in office and her changing the rules for natives. I am a Canadian and hate that asshole Trudedope. Last weekend we had a run off in Ontario for people running to be members of the Conservative party in our riding. We had a favorite family friend who is very conservative and she won the nomination. The turnout of conservative voters was just overwhelming .No one could remember a turnout like that in history. So we are hoping that the liberals are toast in Oct
Poor Justine, he should have moved to America and joined the democrats…
Party time’s over Justin!….pack your bags, wimp, and don’t forget your eyebrows on the way out.
And Michael Cohen thought he had tapes…
Regardless of whether the recording is legal or not, the cat’s now out of the bag. So trying to argue a technical legality is rather foolish. She has caught them – dead to rights.
Did ‘five eye’ get thrown out in this conversation.
They are seriously talking around something that is just under the surface of this lawsuit and the political pressure to bury the lawsuit with legally avaible justifications.
It’s nice to hear an official who tolerates the uncomfortable silences in a conversation with a manipulative person. That forces the manipulator to keep talking and expand on whatever he is he’s trying to make someone do. He couldn’t get her to fill the silences with agreeable type “can’t we just get along” garbage.
Well done, lady.
She looks like a hero in all this, and she is to some extent, but she’s a scumbag in her own right too.
Among many things scumbag things she did, on the way out the door one of her last directives was for the Justice Department to not contest any of the native claims or demands.
Conrad Black covers this much ignored facet of the scandal.
https://nationalpost.com/opinion/conrad-black-snc-lavalin-is-a-sideshow-to-the-real-wilson-raybould-issue
