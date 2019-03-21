Despite Massive Media Effort Justin Trudeau’s Judicial Corruption Scandal Won’t Go Away…

The left-wing media in Canada is doing everything possible to shape, defend and protect Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau from a corruption scandal created by his pressure to stop a criminal case against SNC-Lavalin. {Background Here} and {Update Here}.

The depth of the corruption is evidenced by the level of manipulation deployed by the Canadian state-run media, and yet they are still unable to bury the issue for him.

In the latest development….

OTTAWA (Reuters) – A Canadian cabinet minister, who had quit in protest over the government’s handling of a corruption scandal, said she and others had more to say about the matter, indicating more pain to come for embattled Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau has been on the defensive since Feb. 7 over allegations that top officials working for him leaned on former Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould last year to ensure that construction company SNC-Lavalin Group Inc avoided a corruption trial.

“There’s much more to the story that should be told,” former Treasury Board President Jane Philpott told Macleans’ magazine in an interview released on Thursday. (link)

The interview with liberal Jane Philpott outlines how the far-left within her party are furious that she dare expose criminal conduct by Justin Trudeau.  The once lauded and praised Ms. Philpott is now the subject of targeted attacks against her simply because she refused to participate in the cover-up.

The interview is very telling [READ HERE] There’s a full transcript of the interview.

Here’s a broadcast interview with reporter Paul Wells of Maclean’s magazine (the journalist who conducted the recent interview of Ms. Philpott).  CBC attempts to water-down the political damage and yet retain the appearance of journalism:

.

Trudeau will not allow Jane Philpott or Jody Wilson-Raybould to give any details on the issues, citing Parliamentary Privilege.  As former cabinet members neither lady are permitted to discuss the internal deliberations that would outline the scandal unless they are allowed to do so by Trudeau.  Obviously the prime minister’s political interests are best served by keeping them silent.  Justin is not going to allow them to talk.

Along with Trudeau’s heavy-handed tactics to silence the former cabinet officials, the liberal party, in majority control of government, have done everything possible to provide cover for Trudeau; including the House of Commons justice committee shutting down its inquiry on Tuesday, saying no more action was needed.

The problem for Trudeau is the pesky truth doesn’t hide easily.  The conservative party in Canada is rightly pointing out that if there is nothing to fear, then Trudeau should allow his former officials to testify as to what specifically happened.

The Canadian media are so far out of the mainstream defending their liberal lightbringer, the end political result might be the exact opposite of their desired intent. Quite simply, the Canadian electorate seem to be seeing right through the media and parliamentary manipulation.

With an election in October; and with Justin refusing to allow sunlight to the entirety of what took place; there’s a growing possibility the lack of fulsome inquiry might just backfire politically.

In an effort to keep hiding from the truth, unbelievably Justin Trudeau is now refusing to speak English. The French speaking Canadian’s are more left-leaning; he needs to keep that base of support in order to avoid even worsening political fallout. So Trudeau is now only speaking French to avoid being spotlighted, in social media video captures, as he attempts to cloud, obfuscate and manipulate his way out of the scandal.

I’ve never seen anything quite like it.  The level of manipulative intent is jaw-dropping.

It really is quite stunning to watch. SEE:

54 Responses to Despite Massive Media Effort Justin Trudeau’s Judicial Corruption Scandal Won’t Go Away…

  Louisiana Tea Rose says:
    March 21, 2019 at 10:09 pm

    Amazing how American MSM and Canadian MSM enable scumbags in high office and smear opponents.

    

    
    Kerri says:
      March 22, 2019 at 12:14 am

      They’re doing it wherever they’re allowed to spew. Take a look at the Philippines’ President Rodrigo Duterte. I really like President Duterte, he’s the Philippines’ Trump. If you like Trump, you’ll like Duterte. It’s not just him, but take a look at CNN’s foreign reach. It’s ridiculous.

      

      
  Mz Molly Anna says:
    March 21, 2019 at 10:12 pm

    Fake news in Canada getting its mask torn off. GOOD! The world is waking up, country by country.

    

    
  Michael Kunz says:
    March 21, 2019 at 10:13 pm

    It’s worldwide Tea Rose.

    

    
  MightyMustardSeed says:
    March 21, 2019 at 10:16 pm

    Couldn’t happen to a more deserving hypocrite.

    

    
    bertdilbert says:
      March 21, 2019 at 10:46 pm

      Trump owes Trudeau a favor as I remember… I am sure Trump will tweet about it at the appropriate time. It will go something like this. “If you want obstruction of justice, look North to Canada”. Maybe even a duplicate tweet in French for an extra laugh.

      Trudeau would spontaneously combust.

      

      
  Robert Smith says:
    March 21, 2019 at 10:17 pm

    Michelle Rempel always good for bringing the pressure.

    

    
  Revenant says:
    March 21, 2019 at 10:18 pm

    The masks are falling everywhere. The manipulation becomes more and more obvious.

    And it looks like more people are catching on.

    

    
  zimbalistjunior says:
    March 21, 2019 at 10:19 pm

    i thought it strange when he began singing La Marsellaise.

    actually, one of the reasons he spoke in french was probably to subtly signal that he engaged in the crooked activity to benefit the quebec based company SNC Lavalin and ensure that they wouldnt lose Quebec based jobs.

    he is sneaky that justin.

    

    
    De Oppresso Liber says:
      March 21, 2019 at 11:31 pm

      Oh yeah, I’m sure that’s why he did it – for the Quebec people and their jobs. Why noooooo, of course Justin from Canada didn’t profit personally from the corruption; he did it for the people, and jobs…..

      I would not necessarily call that “sneaky” as much as I would call it desperate – as in, “Really? That’s the best you got?” If he can pull that off without using a gun, he will prove that Canucks may very well be the most gullible nincumpoops on Earth. Eh?

      MAGA!

      

      
  John says:
    March 21, 2019 at 10:21 pm

    In one of my college classes (economics) the teacher mentionned the scandal in passing saying Trudeau didn’t do anything ‘illegal’, Someone challenged her on it and she immediately went on the defensive saying she didn’t have all the fact and that we had to move on. It’s always revealing to see someone pass judgement without having all the facts…ha!

    

    
  Chiggerbug says:
    March 21, 2019 at 10:22 pm

    I wonder how long before the suicides start?

    

    
  Paul from Canuskistan says:
    March 21, 2019 at 10:23 pm

    Nothing here…move along
    Been watching the Libranos for way too many decades…media does their beckoning
    Reverting to French is a new twist…easy to stonewall those pesky questions
    I will say a young lady on Power and Politics on CBC has been a revelation…
    actually calling out and questioning liberals.
    Not sure if I have ever seen that before on the public broadcaster

    

    
  jeans2nd says:
    March 21, 2019 at 10:24 pm

    Looks like once again Obama just ain’t makin’ the grade as an advisor. Time to bring in Mama Merkel to bat cleanup?

    

    
  WSB says:
    March 21, 2019 at 10:24 pm

    Twinkle socks starting to dim.

    

    
  Attorney at Law says:
    March 21, 2019 at 10:30 pm

    If someone didn’t know better, they may confuse this with American SNL.

    

    
  Carson Napier says:
    March 21, 2019 at 10:32 pm

    Judstin Dumpty sat on a wall
    Judtin Dumpty had a great fall
    All the Media’s whores and all the Media’s conmen
    Couldn’t put Justin together again.

    They tried to push him up
    They tried to pull him up
    They tried to patch him up
    Couldn’t put him back together again.

    

    
  Annie Simon says:
    March 21, 2019 at 10:36 pm

    The Globe and Mail is not state-run, as the propinquity of your headline and picture would suggest. Only CBC is state funded, and it is kind of a glorified PBS, which once was magnificently free but now has been gutted, and all independent journalists fired. Globe and Mail is left-leaning, and National Post, the better paper, is more conservative. . . Hafta say, with all respect, your attitude toward Canada — the real Canada — calls for a bit of prayer work.

    

    
    sundance says:
      March 21, 2019 at 11:00 pm

      The Globe and Mail picture is simply the origin of the visible SNC-Lavlin picture; has nothing to do with the headline other than representative of the subject matter.

      Your further commentary is what American’s would call “typically Canadian”. You might want to dismount and think about that a little bit….

      

      
      Annie Simon says:
        March 21, 2019 at 11:13 pm

        I was born and raised in the USA. I believe you just illustrated my point. Your patriotism should never eclipse love.

        

        
      Joan Horning says:
        March 21, 2019 at 11:24 pm

        I agree with you 100 percent Sundance. However, all in Canada cannot be lumped as one ideology. I am Canadian, never voted Liberal ever, never liked or trusted a liberal incl sparkle socks’ daddy . Love and respect Trump and always love your commentary.

        

        
    Mongo says:
      March 22, 2019 at 12:30 am

      With Trudeau handing the Canadian media, including the Globe And Mail, $595 million last year plus his handouts this year there is almost no non-state funded media in Canada.
      CBC is directly owned by the State, The Globe And Mail is funded and subsidized by the State.

      

      
  bocephusrex says:
    March 21, 2019 at 10:39 pm

    She shall taunt him a second time!

    

    
  bocephusrex says:
    March 21, 2019 at 10:39 pm

    She shall taunt him a second time!

    

    
  myrightpenguin says:
    March 21, 2019 at 10:47 pm

    Between this and the Virginia debacle, the SJW construct really is going through a rocky ride.

    

    
  cthulhu says:
    March 21, 2019 at 10:50 pm

    I love this — he was pinned to the wall by logic in English, so he switched to French!

    Remember, French is “the language of diplomacy.”

    

    
  William Warburg says:
    March 21, 2019 at 11:15 pm

    Unfortunately Canada does not have an electoral college so Ontario and Quebec run the country. The construction industry in Quebec has been corrupt for years. If Lavalin is found guilty, they cannot bid on any govt contracts for 10 years but last week they won a massive contract in Ottawa.
    Amazing timing. His budget just offered to buy us all off with our own money. No wonder he wanted them to love him in India.

    

    
  MAJA says:
    March 21, 2019 at 11:24 pm

    Juxtapose this with PJDT’s response of “let the people see it” and the fact he/we have endured mullers coup against the duly elected president of the United States of America for the first 2 years of this presidency.

    

    
  Tiffthis says:
    March 21, 2019 at 11:29 pm

    Refusing to speak English… the msm here in the US has been doing that since PDJT got elected- I’m not sure what language they speak 🤣💯

    

    
  Joan Horning says:
    March 21, 2019 at 11:29 pm

    I agree with you 100 percent Sundance. However, all in Canada cannot be lumped as one ideology. I am Canadian, never voted Liberal ever, never liked or trusted a liberal incl sparkle socks’ daddy . Love and respect Trump and always love your commentary.

    

    
  TheLastDemocrat says:
    March 21, 2019 at 11:31 pm

    But seriously: is that even good quality french? He sounds about as good as I ever got in college. His French has a certain je n ‘est ce pas.

    

    
  Deplorable Canuck says:
    March 21, 2019 at 11:40 pm

    We are in a Battle up here with Liberal Media and gutless politicians. Please pray that we are able to get rid of this Globalist menace!

    

    
    Sunshine says:
      March 21, 2019 at 11:50 pm

      The MSM is our worst enemy. They’re not even talking about the very dangerous Internet censorship Justin wants to enact. And neither are they talking about the Global Migration Compact which will bring in many hundreds of thousands of undesirables from Africa.

      

      
  Sunshine says:
    March 21, 2019 at 11:41 pm

    He’s counting on people becoming blasé of the whole affair. He’s playing for time notwithstanding the summer holidays are coming up and Parliament shuts down for the summer.

    Add to that the opposition leader has no charisma, has been hammering this issue non-stop with good reason, and has no original policies of his own to offer.

    I think that’s his strategy to win the next election.

    

    
    WES says:
      March 21, 2019 at 11:53 pm

      Sunshine: Sadly it seems to be working. There is very little coverage in Canadian media now! Just like Virginia!

      Expect Trudope to be re-elected but with a smaller majority.

      

      
  WES says:
    March 21, 2019 at 11:48 pm

    Corruption is Quebec’s favorite indoor sport!

    The Liberal party’s main base is in Quebec. Trudope is from Quebec.

    Quebec federal cabinet ministers, no matter the party in power, usually account for the majority of corruption scandals for any government in Ottawa.

    The above four sentences are not opinions! They are facts!

    The word “Bigot” entered the English language thanks to an early very corrupt Quebecer from France!

    From an ex-Quebecer.

    

    
  owtolunch says:
    March 22, 2019 at 12:26 am

    he’s hoping for an early winter so the rest of Canada will be busy trying to shovel out at voting time..

    

    
  Margaret says:
    March 22, 2019 at 12:32 am

    I’m old enough that I remember when we Canadians would have an election every 2 years because we got tired of our ruling party. A lot of our Prime Ministers have been boring and personality-less. The Trudeau’s (father and son) and “trudeau-mania” they incited were an aberration. Justin will be tossed IMHO. He’s a terrible politician, especially compared to his father. The country can handle (and maybe even welcome) another boring leader like Scheer, providing he’s a better leader and not corrupt. He also would deal much better with POTUS Trump, rather than sneering behind his back to appear superior.

    I am encouraged by prophetic words by Charlie Shamp and Hank Kunneman who both see a leadership change for Canada coming up. God willing, we do need this for our country!

    

    
  Mongo says:
    March 22, 2019 at 12:39 am

    Trudeau buys and controls the Canadian MSM:

    “Owners will get $13,750 per newsroom worker they employ making $55K or more. That’s millions for the big orgs, & owners/mgmt can just keep it.”

    https://www.smalldeadanimals.com/index.php/2019/03/20/party-on-media-party/#comments

    

    

