Despite Massive Media Effort Justin Trudeau’s Judicial Corruption Scandal Won’t Go Away…

The left-wing media in Canada is doing everything possible to shape, defend and protect Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau from a corruption scandal created by his pressure to stop a criminal case against SNC-Lavalin. {Background Here} and {Update Here}.

The depth of the corruption is evidenced by the level of manipulation deployed by the Canadian state-run media, and yet they are still unable to bury the issue for him.

In the latest development….

OTTAWA (Reuters) – A Canadian cabinet minister, who had quit in protest over the government’s handling of a corruption scandal, said she and others had more to say about the matter, indicating more pain to come for embattled Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trudeau has been on the defensive since Feb. 7 over allegations that top officials working for him leaned on former Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould last year to ensure that construction company SNC-Lavalin Group Inc avoided a corruption trial.

“There’s much more to the story that should be told,” former Treasury Board President Jane Philpott told Macleans’ magazine in an interview released on Thursday. (link)

The interview with liberal Jane Philpott outlines how the far-left within her party are furious that she dare expose criminal conduct by Justin Trudeau. The once lauded and praised Ms. Philpott is now the subject of targeted attacks against her simply because she refused to participate in the cover-up.

The interview is very telling [READ HERE] There’s a full transcript of the interview.

Here’s a broadcast interview with reporter Paul Wells of Maclean’s magazine (the journalist who conducted the recent interview of Ms. Philpott). CBC attempts to water-down the political damage and yet retain the appearance of journalism:

.

Trudeau will not allow Jane Philpott or Jody Wilson-Raybould to give any details on the issues, citing Parliamentary Privilege. As former cabinet members neither lady are permitted to discuss the internal deliberations that would outline the scandal unless they are allowed to do so by Trudeau. Obviously the prime minister’s political interests are best served by keeping them silent. Justin is not going to allow them to talk.

Along with Trudeau’s heavy-handed tactics to silence the former cabinet officials, the liberal party, in majority control of government, have done everything possible to provide cover for Trudeau; including the House of Commons justice committee shutting down its inquiry on Tuesday, saying no more action was needed.

The problem for Trudeau is the pesky truth doesn’t hide easily. The conservative party in Canada is rightly pointing out that if there is nothing to fear, then Trudeau should allow his former officials to testify as to what specifically happened.

The Canadian media are so far out of the mainstream defending their liberal lightbringer, the end political result might be the exact opposite of their desired intent. Quite simply, the Canadian electorate seem to be seeing right through the media and parliamentary manipulation.

With an election in October; and with Justin refusing to allow sunlight to the entirety of what took place; there’s a growing possibility the lack of fulsome inquiry might just backfire politically.

In an effort to keep hiding from the truth, unbelievably Justin Trudeau is now refusing to speak English. The French speaking Canadian’s are more left-leaning; he needs to keep that base of support in order to avoid even worsening political fallout. So Trudeau is now only speaking French to avoid being spotlighted, in social media video captures, as he attempts to cloud, obfuscate and manipulate his way out of the scandal.

I’ve never seen anything quite like it. The level of manipulative intent is jaw-dropping.

It really is quite stunning to watch. SEE:

He panicked, and answered in French for some reason. His first language is English, so is hers, so is the former attorney general. The question was in English. But he panicked and reached for some line he had memorized. He panicked. pic.twitter.com/8IXdxQokM3 — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) March 22, 2019

Advertisements