Justin’s Troubles: Ezra Levant and Manny Montenegrino Discuss Growing SNC-Lavalin Crisis…

Rebel Media host Ezra Levant and legal analyst Manny Montenegrino discuss the ongoing Canadian political scandal now engulfing Justin from Canada. {Background Here} and {Update Here}. On the surface the SNC-Lavalin bribery, corruption and political obstruction case may seem small, but the ramifications are huge.
Amid growing public sentiment that Justin Trudeau did indeed use his office for corrupt purposes; and with a second well-regarded cabinet minister leaving because she cannot support the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO); it was stunning to watch Trudeau’s political appeal to the Canadian electorate for support yesterday.
Prime Minister Trudeau pleaded with his political supporters to consider “the big picture” at stake. Trudeau argued his political value in achieving the progressive agenda was worth more than the Canadian judicial system. There’s a full blown constitutional crisis.
A Conservative motion in the House of Commons calls on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to testify. Calgary Nose Hill MP Michelle Rempel lays out exactly what this is about and why it matters:
Justine is goin’ down, bigtime.
Welcome to the Trump curse b@tch!
Meanwhile, the US press silent on this and the Canadian economy, yet busy trying to invent a reason to crucify Trump.
Those who live in a make believe world are doomed to eventually be smacked hard by reality.
Looking forward to the eventual presidential tweet about “Justin from Canada”. Hopefully the purple porker will be out, too.
She’s gonna be one squashed grape.
Lefty heads exploding! “This should have been Trump, nooooooooooooooo!!!!!!!”
The ole’ Trump karma boomerang gets ’em every time! I need to start putting money on it!
Yes. I am waiting for Schiff Mueller rosenstein and sessions all caught in a gay escort scandal…
The two situations are nothing alike, but stay tuned for when the Democrats point to Canada as justification for what they are doing to Trump.
She’s a spitfire! Canada’s Jim Jordan. You go girl!
Indi- Michelle really rocks. I would love to see a female counterpart in our own US Congress. I can’t think of ONE WOMAN representative who would dare to speak truth to power the way that this lady did.
Love watching Manny and Ezra go at it. Strangely entertaining
Surprised to hear that Justin groped a WOMAN.
He was bored and she had nice socks.
Bad socks day, all the way around.
Wow, powerful speech by Calgary MP Michelle Rempel.
Truth.
Gets to the nub of it.
If Canadian society always business to be conducted like other 3rd World crappie holes, then Canada cannot be trusted to do business within herself.
It is basically about Rule of Law, not the jungle law.
In an I Love Lucy, Desi voice, to Trudy.
” You gotts some splainin to do “.
Not always, meant ALLOWS.
Maybe his uncle in Cuba will give him asylum if things get too sticky.
Looks like Canada’s draining their swamp too. Maybe it will start a swamp daring war to see which country drains their swamp the fastest. In the mean time Whitaker is out and Rosenstein and Ohr are still their.
Interesting that Priestap is still listed as head of Counter intelligence – usually the website updates quick. Priestap was announced to be going to retire but not statement I could find he actually left. Hope PTrump beats Canada in draining their respective swamps.
I doubt it, the draining that is.
China is switching gears, tactics to confront POTUS new trade deal with Canada and Mexico.
I am sure they have a few tricks down in Mexico that they are employing also.
China’s hands are all over this.
…On the surface the SNC-Lavalin bribery, corruption and political obstruction case may seem small, but the ramifications are huge… Yep there us a lot more there, there.
Released today, since 2015 there was only one company in Canada that had a no-bid contract. Guess who it was? This has gone on for years.
The more the onion is peeled back, the more it stinks. Don’t know if he’ll survive this but there are almost no Conservative challengers. Canada has been Socialist for so long, they’re the UK.
FYI, environmentalist and anti-AOC critic Patrick Moore is a Canadian, so probably not aligned with Twinkle Toes #1 and #2.
