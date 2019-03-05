Justin’s Troubles: Ezra Levant and Manny Montenegrino Discuss Growing SNC-Lavalin Crisis…

Rebel Media host Ezra Levant and legal analyst Manny Montenegrino discuss the ongoing Canadian political scandal now engulfing Justin from Canada. {Background Here} and {Update Here}. On the surface the SNC-Lavalin bribery, corruption and political obstruction case may seem small, but the ramifications are huge.

Amid growing public sentiment that Justin Trudeau did indeed use his office for corrupt purposes; and with a second well-regarded cabinet minister leaving because she cannot support the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO); it was stunning to watch Trudeau’s political appeal to the Canadian electorate for support yesterday.

Prime Minister Trudeau pleaded with his political supporters to consider “the big picture” at stake. Trudeau argued his political value in achieving the progressive agenda was worth more than the Canadian judicial system. There’s a full blown constitutional crisis.

A Conservative motion in the House of Commons calls on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to testify. Calgary Nose Hill MP Michelle Rempel lays out exactly what this is about and why it matters:

