Justin’s Troubles: Ezra Levant and Manny Montenegrino Discuss Growing SNC-Lavalin Crisis…

Posted on March 5, 2019 by

Rebel Media host Ezra Levant and legal analyst Manny Montenegrino discuss the ongoing Canadian political scandal now engulfing Justin from Canada. {Background Here} and {Update Here}.  On the surface the SNC-Lavalin bribery, corruption and political obstruction case may seem small, but the ramifications are huge.

Amid growing public sentiment that Justin Trudeau did indeed use his office for corrupt purposes; and with a second well-regarded cabinet minister leaving because she cannot support the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO); it was stunning to watch Trudeau’s political appeal to the Canadian electorate for support yesterday.

Prime Minister Trudeau pleaded with his political supporters to consider “the big picture” at stake.  Trudeau argued his political value in achieving the progressive agenda was worth more than the Canadian judicial system. There’s a full blown constitutional crisis.

[Understanding the BACKSTORY Here]

 

[Second Cabinet Minister Resigns HERE]

.

A Conservative motion in the House of Commons calls on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to testify. Calgary Nose Hill MP Michelle Rempel lays out exactly what this is about and why it matters:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Canada, Conspiracy ?, Election 2020, Legislation, media bias, Notorious Liars, Occupy Type Moonbats, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

23 Responses to Justin’s Troubles: Ezra Levant and Manny Montenegrino Discuss Growing SNC-Lavalin Crisis…

  1. necsumadeoinformis says:
    March 5, 2019 at 6:53 pm

    Justine is goin’ down, bigtime.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Always Faithful says:
    March 5, 2019 at 6:53 pm

    Meanwhile, the US press silent on this and the Canadian economy, yet busy trying to invent a reason to crucify Trump.

    Those who live in a make believe world are doomed to eventually be smacked hard by reality.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. Sentient says:
    March 5, 2019 at 6:53 pm

    Looking forward to the eventual presidential tweet about “Justin from Canada”. Hopefully the purple porker will be out, too.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. MattyIce says:
    March 5, 2019 at 6:53 pm

    Lefty heads exploding! “This should have been Trump, nooooooooooooooo!!!!!!!”

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. Indimex says:
    March 5, 2019 at 6:55 pm

    She’s a spitfire! Canada’s Jim Jordan. You go girl!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Indimex says:
    March 5, 2019 at 6:58 pm

    Surprised to hear that Justin groped a WOMAN.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. John Bosley says:
    March 5, 2019 at 7:07 pm

    Wow, powerful speech by Calgary MP Michelle Rempel.
    Truth.
    Gets to the nub of it.
    If Canadian society always business to be conducted like other 3rd World crappie holes, then Canada cannot be trusted to do business within herself.
    It is basically about Rule of Law, not the jungle law.

    In an I Love Lucy, Desi voice, to Trudy.
    ” You gotts some splainin to do “.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Carson Napier says:
    March 5, 2019 at 7:08 pm

    Maybe his uncle in Cuba will give him asylum if things get too sticky.

    Like

    Reply
  9. Firefly says:
    March 5, 2019 at 7:10 pm

    Looks like Canada’s draining their swamp too. Maybe it will start a swamp daring war to see which country drains their swamp the fastest. In the mean time Whitaker is out and Rosenstein and Ohr are still their.

    Interesting that Priestap is still listed as head of Counter intelligence – usually the website updates quick. Priestap was announced to be going to retire but not statement I could find he actually left. Hope PTrump beats Canada in draining their respective swamps.

    Like

    Reply
    • John Bosley says:
      March 5, 2019 at 7:15 pm

      I doubt it, the draining that is.
      China is switching gears, tactics to confront POTUS new trade deal with Canada and Mexico.
      I am sure they have a few tricks down in Mexico that they are employing also.
      China’s hands are all over this.

      Like

      Reply
  10. Guyski says:
    March 5, 2019 at 7:15 pm

    …On the surface the SNC-Lavalin bribery, corruption and political obstruction case may seem small, but the ramifications are huge… Yep there us a lot more there, there.

    Like

    Reply
  11. Mncpo(ret) says:
    March 5, 2019 at 7:16 pm

    Released today, since 2015 there was only one company in Canada that had a no-bid contract. Guess who it was? This has gone on for years.
    The more the onion is peeled back, the more it stinks. Don’t know if he’ll survive this but there are almost no Conservative challengers. Canada has been Socialist for so long, they’re the UK.

    Like

    Reply
  12. Perot Conservative says:
    March 5, 2019 at 7:33 pm

    FYI, environmentalist and anti-AOC critic Patrick Moore is a Canadian, so probably not aligned with Twinkle Toes #1 and #2.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s