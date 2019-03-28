Rand Paul Explains His Text That Former CIA Director John Brennan Pushed Steele Dossier…

Rand Paul appears on Fox and Friends to explain why he now believes that John Brennan was the Obama-era official who helped create and then push the Steele Dossier into the bloodstream of the intelligence community. This links back to Brennan in July 2016.

.

All research indicates CIA Director John Brennan enlisted the help of U.S. and foreign intelligence assets to run operations against the Trump campaign early in 2016. The objective was to give the false and manufactured appearance of compromise. Once the CIA established the possibility of compromise that opened the door for FBI investigation.

It’s likely the operation run by Brennan targeting Papadopoulos is at the center of the two-page “EC” (electronic communication); an origination document given to FBI Director James Comey in July 2016 to start the counterintelligence operation (Crossfire Hurricane) against the Trump campaign. Two of the intelligence assets Brennan organized were Joseph Mifsud and Stefan Halper.

I have much more on this coming, because it directly and unequivocally ties back to the White House, President Obama, NSA Susan Rice & chief-of-staff Denis McDonough.

The Russian “election interference narrative” was constructed ex post-facto to cover for a political surveillance operation that was targeting candidate Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election.

The Carter Page FISA warrant (an insurance policy) was needed as cover for the investigative data trail and time spent by FBI officials enlisted in the surveillance operation.

Advertisements