Rand Paul Explains His Text That Former CIA Director John Brennan Pushed Steele Dossier…

Rand Paul appears on Fox and Friends to explain why he now believes that John Brennan was the Obama-era official who helped create and then push the Steele Dossier into the bloodstream of the intelligence community. This links back to Brennan in July 2016.
.
All research indicates CIA Director John Brennan enlisted the help of U.S. and foreign intelligence assets to run operations against the Trump campaign early in 2016. The objective was to give the false and manufactured appearance of compromise. Once the CIA established the possibility of compromise that opened the door for FBI investigation.
It’s likely the operation run by Brennan targeting Papadopoulos is at the center of the two-page “EC” (electronic communication); an origination document given to FBI Director James Comey in July 2016 to start the counterintelligence operation (Crossfire Hurricane) against the Trump campaign. Two of the intelligence assets Brennan organized were Joseph Mifsud and Stefan Halper.
I have much more on this coming, because it directly and unequivocally ties back to the White House, President Obama, NSA Susan Rice & chief-of-staff Denis McDonough.
The Russian “election interference narrative” was constructed ex post-facto to cover for a political surveillance operation that was targeting candidate Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election.
The Carter Page FISA warrant (an insurance policy) was needed as cover for the investigative data trail and time spent by FBI officials enlisted in the surveillance operation.
Benedict Arnold’s great nephew!
You insult the memory of Benedict Arnold comparing him to John Brennan.
Benedict Arnold was actually a hugely successful general for the American military. He only ever turned traitor because of repeated snubs against him by higher ups. Not an excuse, but there you go.
Right on Brian. Some interesting facts here on this. Lot’s of John Andre’s and Benedict Arnold’s in our deep state. After all these years, it’s still American traitors working with the English to take down our country.
https://www.pbs.org/ktca/liberty/popup_arnoldsleg.html
He sacrificed his leg for our country before he sacrificed our country for his ego & for $.
We can be at once grateful for what he did well and yet ridicule his name for ever for betraying his Founding Brothers and our nation at its birth.
Same as McCain…well, maybe not exactly. McCain’s service was did not make a decisive difference in a victory for the US nor did he help secure a great American future as even Benedict did.
Sundance – Nunes is Gang of 8. Was he somehow kept mostly in the dark?
Remember that Brennan briefed the G of 8 members individually, so it is possible that Nunes was told something different.
Could be, but I fully expect this briefing was AFTER Paul Ryan removed Nunez from the Go8 for discussing the unmasking scandal.
Thank you both.
Paul Ryan, another Benedict Arnold.
Yes, I want to see that little SOB indicted with the rest of them. He KNEW everything and slow rolled PDJT.
Bingo!
No one can fault Brennan …. He specifically went on air & told his Fake News audience that he had gotten & had relied on “Bad Information….”
He is the first one to fess up….LOL….. He sees the sh!t storm acomin’ me thinks….
I guess that’s the Intel Community version of ‘oops – My Bad!’
Actually it’s from the felons play handbook to be the first to “roll over” on his co – conspirators….The rest of the idiots are “doubling down” … & some said Brennan is low IQ….LOL
Seems to me that he intends to be the “singing bird: that will bring down many in the Obozo Admin…Watch….
Brennan ADMITTED GUILT when he stated he “relied on bad information” !!!
Spot on…
How could he the victim of bad information, if was he central to the creative contrivance of said bad information. He knew it was bad.
Besides, his use of the word ‘information’ is telling. Don’t the folks at his level at the CIA professionally contextualize ‘information’ as ‘intelligence’.
You watch he will fall on the side of ” there was no bad intent” to do this…
Yeah, but given that this guy ran the CIA, it gives one pause.
You have to remember the CIA missed the 9-11 conspiracy, guaranteed WMDs in Iraq, and considered ISIS the “JV” squad. These guys may not be as smart as we gave them credit.
Democrat policies get Americans killed.
You’re right on that point. As head of the CIA he had limitless resources to verify the Intel info that he not only ( per his admission) relied on, BUT also fed to others in various briefings. THAT does not bode well for him after 2 1/2 years of pointing to POTUS as a Traitor & as POTUS having committed Treason…
Worse yet is that after 2 1/2 years the data is STILL flawed & that’s definitely going to come out. There’s no hiding from the sunlight that will be shining brightly in the very near future…Either from POTUS declassifying data or from one of the Senate Committees hauling his butt ( as well as Clapper, Comey, McCabe, Rosenstein, Yates et a. & their underlings) into under oath testimony.
Then it gets really interesting as all of this begins to lead back to Obozo, Hillary, Lynch, Rice. Power, & it can be shown that all of this was hatched & instituted right after Trump entered the fray.
Ain’t going to be pretty…Trust me…LOL
You mean “big” and “ugly”?
This guy is only one of many many appointees! Just think of the odds of the rest of these! The fruit never falls far from the tree!
The “bad information” was just a pretext for the spying they did. Saying he got “bad information” is his form of ‘plausible deniability’. He would rather be thought to be incompetent than to be revealed as the seditious traitor that he is. It is very unlikely that ‘incompetence’ is an adequate defense for his crimes.
And now, with their seditious plot to overthrow a duly elected president exposed to full sunlight, the conspirators ask, “Can’t we just put all this behind us?”
Well yes, we can put you BEHIND bars, for starters, John.
Oh, well. You can’t hold it against him then. He was only the frickin’ Director of the CIA.
Clapper folded long ago, publicly, when he stated “Obama directed this”. He doubled down on the comment yesterday.
The first one to start covering his butt! He’s the sacrificial lamb and he knows it! I wish some of these reporters (?) would call him on his tweets of what he said about PDT. Shameful to say the least.
When you consider that Brennan made most of the Russian Collusion Delusion up , I think he is confessing to a lousy imagination .
He may have some of the chronology and details wrong but he makes a great recommendation at the end:
I’m for releasing the report but only in conjunction with a report detailing how the probe(s) got started in first place.
Which is the opening for a second fact finding SC —- if it can operate in conjunction with criminal referrals path of nunes.
That would push everything back till election time hopefully and the revelations and indictments would be nice and timely to 2020 landslide.
I’m sick of timing, ticktocks and people trying to get more ink. Just release the info asap and let the chips fall.
The gamesy stuff (e.g. Catherine Herridge 2 pages a day releases) hurts more than it helps. And it’s not straight up.
We will do fine, with open kimono. Don’t need to time things.
If you subtract backward from November 2020 to allow for the DOJ ‘window’ during which they supposedly make no announcements, you’re looking at all this needing to be done and out by mid to late September. 18 months from NOW. I don’t think it can happen that fast with a SC. They’re out of time for that route.
Can’t point out Brennan without his helper, Sue Gordon currently #2 at DNI under Dan Coates after 25 years at CIA in charge of CIA “information operations” under Obama
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/senior-intel-official-says-she-didn-t-wiretap-trump-tower-n807781
Gina Haspel and Brennan together all over the place and she is now running the damn organization. Swamp will outlast us all. Not even close. Dan Coats for goodness sake is an upright walking alligator.
she was the london station cia chief when it was all going on with page, popadop, halper, downer, etc, was she in on it?
Playing devils advocate, she knows where all the bodies are buried.
OK, but why not raise a ruckus over what she was observing?
Refresh my memory. Didn’t Obama do something with our IC laws that allowed information to be spread around easily?
He removed firewalls or something?
Here it is………somehow does this figure into what Rand is talking about?
“Instead, this change that the president put in place, signed off by the way by James Clapper on December 15, 2016, signed off by Loretta Lynch the Attorney General January 3, 2017, they decide that now 16 agencies can get the raw data and what that does is almost creates a shadow government. You have all these people who are not agreeing with President Trump’s position, so it just festers more leaks. ”
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-02-18/jay-sekulow-obama-should-be-held-accountable-soft-coup-attempt-against-trump
The more people had it, the harder to follow the trail.
These people are really starting to get on my nerves.
That was my thought when I first heard it. ‘Makes it hard to narrow down to one person.
Obama spread classified information throughout the presidential daily briefing and made sure the whole Deep State could read it.
He WAS the head of the Deep State.
Barack Obama
EO 12333
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/3283349-Raw-12333-surveillance-sharing-guidelines.html
Thank you, Mr. “There’s no emergency at the border”. How about supporting the President when he (and the country) needs you?!
Cue us some Yoda: Come out, it will!
Sundance deserves to dance that some of what he brought out so long ago is finally getting so much more sunlight.
Sundance :
Reading the new Epoch summary of Spygate and one thing that strikes me is how recently some of the people like Strozk and McCabe got promoted. McCabe was assistant director of a field office (had just gotten to that level) in mid 2014. Comey grabbed these people and promoted them hard. Would love if someone did some analysis of this.
Also heard about Brennan. Same thing. George Tenet single handedly promoted him during 911.
Fellow Travelers taking care of fellow travelers . That is the only way Mohammed John Communist got a job in 1980
I believe Joseph M’s name is spelled Mifsud.
I’m sure it is Misfed. Source: autocorrect with a sense of humor.
Thanks for the article as usual.
“an origination document given to FBI Director James Comey in July 2017 to start the counterintelligence operation (Crossfire Hurricane) against the Trump campaign.”
I think you have a typo here, and you meant to say July 2016.
According to this article James Clapper approached the 3 female Supreme Court Justices to try to have them put a hold on DJT’s inauguration.
There was a reason Bob Corker left town as fast as he could after President DJT was sworn in, he was one of the ones the small group tried to enlist to help pull off their coup.
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/howley-heres-the-full-story-of-how-obama-hillary-and-brennan-carried-out-the-crime-of-the-century/
Do you recall hearing that an earlier attempt at a FISA surveillance warrant was turned down?
Is this true?
If true, it would be interesting when it was actually applied for, who it was intended to surveil, and what evidence was presented to the court.
Not sure, but I think it is believed to be Mr. Page before the “dossier” was fully fabricated, washed and polished to look like it as actual intelligence.
I believe it was late spring/early summer of 16, … Sundance has all the dates. I don’t know how he keeps up with all this.
Its true. Has been reported previously here, think is is the redacted Collyer report. IIRC May 2016, and most likely Papadop. Before Crossfire Hurricane officially started end of Juky 2016.
Hey, Paulvis one of the 12 judas goats. He cannot reclaim himself by “explaining” what is patently obvious–
TREASON.
Stefan Halper – that’s the rotund dude whose name I couldn’t remember yesterday. Hopefully Denis McDonough will get caught up in this – if for no other reason than that he was probably the one who issued the “stand down” order during Benghazi (while Obama was God-knows-where with God-knows-whom).
I believe the NSA has plenty of digital evidence of these plotters’ activities going back to at least early 2016. What’s needed (I would think) is a viable/legitimate reason to unmask and/or retrieve this data and sift through it. Does one get a FISA warrant when all of the suspected perpetrators are domestic, not foreign? Maybe some other sort of warrant. Of course, we would need an honest judge to issue the warrant and honest DOJ, FBI & NSA staff willing and able to undertake the investigation – which is not assured.
Uh, when IN THE HELL are AT LEAST the four FISA warrants going to be declassified and released!!!!??? THOSE are -ALL- that is needed to break this whole thing WIDE open! Also, how about the original and REVISED scope memos for Mueller!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
This interview by Hammer (his line of questioning) makes me think he and maybe the rest of America still don’t know what happened and they are just getting up to speed?
Brennan bravado reminds me of Avenatti before the fall. Except his crime is sedition and treason.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Either”? But, the main thing is stupidity. It is human nature to want to believe things that slant your way. And he fell prone to that.
Analysts should be better than that. But really, many are not. And Brennan was a middle manager hack who suckerfish attached himself to Tenant (I won’t say where) and got promoted in CIA. Peter principle.
But the stupidity is why I don’t think we will get some smoking gun of the evil cabal cackling as they lie. They believed in what they were doing. Yes, they slanted things. Bent and broke rules. Etc. But there was never a “let’s blatantly do the wrong thing” admission amongst them. They have always tried to cover their bias with CYA.
We are now seeing people like King and Rand saying out loud on TV, what we have known for at least a year.
That is a very good development.
Not bad for a handful of Congressmen, assisted by a handful of reporters, and a handful of internet detectives, most notably Sundance.
First time uttered, by someone in Congress, (IIRC);
“WHAT did the President KNOW, and WHEN did he KNOW it?”
PDJT has already stated it went to “THE HIGHEST LEVEL, so perhaps one aspect of how to insure it “never happens again”, is to IMPEACH 44.
Let Obama go into the history books, as the only POTUS to be impeached AND CONVICTED, as a way to say to ANY future POTUS and administration, you try this, your name will be MUDD.
Coarse, I also want them to experience what Mudd did; hanging. The impeachment and conviction would be IN ADDITION.
I want to know why the mere FOUR and, more ideally, mere SIX documents that would blow this all WIDE open and -END- the “mystery”, the ones I asked about above, have NOT been declassified now that the Mueller farce is over. Why? Please explain.
I am so damned TIRED of all of this speculation and nipping around the edges when those FEW documents behind a NOW CLOSED investigation SHOULD blow the true story WIDE open now that the fear of OBSTRUCTION claims given as the previous reasons for NOT declassifying them is no longer valid.
Release the FOUR FISA warrants and the ORIGINAL and AMENDED scope memos for Mueller and get this over with!
It was hard for many to understand why PDJT let the Mueller charade go on as long as it did. Also many thought declassifying those documents before would have been the right thing to do. But now with the benefit of hindsight, we can see the wisdom of PDJT not doing anything that would in any way have interfered with the Mueller efforts slowly dragging to their fruitless conclusion.
Our VSGPDJT has great wisdom and instincts and timing. I trust PDJT to release the declassified versions of these documents at the right time. Always remember that PDJT knows quite a bit more about many of these things than anyone else outside the Whitehouse does.
Nah, I think job #1 is to preserve the reputations of involved three letter agencies, never OFFICIALLY confirming what they did which would destroy their aura of legitimacy and put into question all OTHER cases they have handled. Only as much as is necessary to keep PDJT from being impeached and the Reps from being defeated in 2020 will be done.
It shouldn’t take IG Horowitz a year (so far) to find out if what we suspect, lying and omissions on the FISA applications and a failure to conform to the Woods Procedures, is true. I expect another Huber-esque delay tactic report.
DOJ inspector general confirms yearlong investigation into FISA abuse is still active
March 21, 2019
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/doj-inspector-general-confirms-year-long-investigation-into-fisa-abuse-is-still-active
Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz confirmed Thursday his office is still investigating possible abuse of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act by the DOJ and FBI in their investigation into President Trump and associates of his 2016 campaign.
The revelation came during a [Atlantic Council] panel discussion in Washington, D.C., when Horowitz was asked to divulge his biggest projects.
“We have a FISA-related review that people might have heard about that the deputy attorney general asked us to take a look at. But I’m not going to dwell on that,” he said at the event alongside three other inspectors general hosted by the Atlantic Council.
OCTOBER 12, 2018
United States, Intelligence Allies Expand Effort to Contain Chinese Influence
BY DAVID A. WEMER (David A. Wemer is assistant director, editorial at the Atlantic Council. )
https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/blogs/new-atlanticist/united-states-intelligence-allies-expand-effort-to-contain-chinese-influence
The United States and its closest intelligence allies have been intensifying efforts to identify growing Chinese influence campaigns abroad since the beginning of the year. The effort by the “Five Eyes” alliance—consisting of the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand—has also begun reaching out to other countries to share findings, according to an exclusive Reuters report on October 12.
POTUS confirmed on Hannity show last night that he was going to declassify but his lawyers advised him that doing so would open him up to charge of a “form of obstruction’.
so basically John Brennan organized and conspired with foreign intel services to interfere with our election and depose our elected president with a seditious and fraudulent disinformation campaign.
Brennan was destabilizing the USA using typical intel ops used in foreign destablization campaigns… but now being used against our government and president. This guy and those who conspired with him should executed for sedition and treason.
After we find out from him who was helping in UK and Australia. Then let him swing!
This was a calculated risk, group behind Clinton was certain Trump was dirty but they could not spy on him legally, and most importantly expose what ever would be found.
They had to leverage the intelligence community turn turn a fake dossier into something real.
This is the birth of the Russian dossier manufactured by the DNC/Cintons for this purpose.
All they needed next if their associate at the CIA/FBI to get a judge to order the warrants, and start spying on Trump and his associates, and build a real dossier to be make public.
All the defamation, leak and what not in the meantime where bonuses.
Mueller leaving the door wide open for obstruction is a continuation of this scheme. Its not about obstruction, its about having as much dirt as possible for the 2020 re-election. Democrat want “all the dossier”, even so they know they was no collusion or obstruction. Its not what they are looking for.
Now, what all of them didn’t anticipate, is that Trump is much cleaner then they expected… They thought he was like them, scheming, lying, breaking the law left and right.
But the worse they found was fault in loan application and other victim less crimes from associates
Trump might be a ruthless business man, and made some crude comments in private, but he is a million time more ethical and law abiding then all of his accusers.
Its evident justice was abused. Its evident crimes where committed. But not by Trump.
We already know of the media collusion with democrats, how can CNN still call itself “trusted” news when they colluded with Clinton to give her all the questions ahead of time during debates ?
I’m not that smart and I can see all that in plain sight. I would be chocked if the majority of voters dont see that too. I’m looking forward to Trump winning the popular vote (and re-election) in 2020.
Another 4 years is clearly needed to undo all the DC corruption.
“Now, what all of them didn’t anticipate is that Trump is much cleaner then they expected. They thought he was like them, scheming, lying, breaking the law left and right.” ~ S
Very important point and that was one of their biggest mistakes. It was a consequence of them all living in a progressive bubble. Arrogant crooked people always slip up sooner or later for the most unexpected reason and get overextended. Then comes time to pay the piper.
Brennan was trying to get around the CIA charter preventing the agency from spying on Americans. First they used contractors like Fusion GPS abusing 702 queries. When that was shut down they approached FVEY and enlisted foreigners to create fake intelligence they could take to a FISA court and enlist the FBI. Comey was in, because CIA had been feeding FBI fraudulently obtained intelligence for years. They never thought Hillary would lose.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Gee didn’t Rand flip flop, siding with the Uni-Party folks at one point protecting Mueller. Sorry Rand, not buying your face saving garbage now that Mueller’s (cough cough) report is published.
Who cares?? His tweet blew the story up in the media!!
We gotta stop insisting on some pureity test and take what we can get!
Agreed. There are things Paul agrees with POTUS on and others he doesn’t. Paul is hard core against overseas interventions and against Deep State spying. And has always had that position. Well before Trump ran for POTUS. But he’s also a free trader (against tariffs).
People can have different positions on different issues. There’s nothing wrong with that. Heck in a way Trump and Paul are both oddballs, different from the textbook Republican. They are just different oddballs.
The President has known who originated the illegal surveillance and coup attempt for two years. Brennan was a middle-man. This started at the TOP.
Best part of this: “I have much more on this coming, because it directly and unequivocally ties back to the White House, President OBAMA, NSA Susan Rice & chief-of-staff Denis McDonough”
Thank you Sundance, can’t wait for you to tie the bow around this for us, with the knot nice and tight around Obama’s neck:)
This second British wash of the dossier through McCain in Dec 2016 is really establishes “intent”……
(The first wash FGPS through Steele)
Brennan & Co. knew that it had to be distanced from the Democrats, so they needed to “legitimize” it by having it come through a Republican…..a war hero……John McCain.
Did Kramer screw up by giving the whole thing to Buzzfeed to publish?
I’m waiting to see more pyramid graphs with Obama at the TOP Place on top row of the criminals involved in this Probe! 🙂
Will Trump/Barr take it to the TOP of the pyramid?
It would be a good gift going into the 2020 election!
If you admit to relying on bad info as Brennan did, as director of the CIA, wouldn’t that make your entire tenure as director suspect? I thought that he or someone else in the intelligence community considered Steele a flake and not 100% reliable as a source of information. At any rate, Brennan is full of it.
The CIA has been a problem for a while. Under Reagan, Casey actually set up a small team “the OSI inside the CIA” because the large agency was so poor at analysis and conflicted. It was actually easier to just have a small team with less resources but more brainpower to do what needed to be done.
The situation has gotten worse with time. Huge amounts of money have been plowed into CIA because of the GWOT. There is a public/private partnership (Beltway bandits) with all kinds of mundane palm greasing and resume padding going on. Plame was a perfect example. The actual amount of hard core case workers who can speak with native fluency and run agents in a country is tiny. (“Agents” typically means they foreign leakers and turned sources. It is incredibly rare to have an employee capable of and actually working undercover overseas and mimicing being native…not like Hollywood shows.) There are a huge amount of people just milking the agency for a paycheck in Langley. See this biography for instance:
Brennan’s bad info on Mueller gives me hope that Brennan’s leaker was set up to leak and the leaks were traced as part of a sting. Hope Brennan, who lost his security clearance is caught with classified info and receiving it after the removal of his clearance. Actually, I don’t specifically care if this is how he is caught, just so long as he is caught and justice is served!
There is NO, I repeat NO way Brennan was fed bad information!!!! He concocted the whole scheme, along with crooked cankles Clinton. I just wonder what Hill and Bill promised Brennan, Lynch, Comey, McCabe and sooo many others!!! Brennan is the head of the snake! The CIA and it’s fellow travelers like Brennan, didn’t miss 911…you can’t possibly look for a fellow muslim and immigrant on a visa to do anything bad!!!! These people would sacrifice us all to make sure our country is filled to the max with multi cultural diversity!!!
LikeLike
The train has left the station and is picking up steam.
Justice must be done.
So someone tweeted out this clip of MK Hammer on CNN supposedly “eviscerating” those who pushed the collusion claims. Sorry buddy, while certainly a voice more reasonable than any one might see on CNN, she does not “eviscerate”. At 0:49 she says “I supported this investigation throughout..” MS HAMMER WHY DID YOU SUPPORT AN INVESTIGATION THAT WAS BEGUN ON NO EVIDENCE, THAT WAS BEGUN SIMPLY AS A SUBVERSIVE MOVE BASED ON A STUPID PILE OF SHIT THAT WAS MADE UP IN THE SO-CALLED DOSSIER. THE WHOLE THING WAS CORRUPT AND INVOLVED WEAPONIZATION OF THE JUDICIAL AND COUNTERINTELLIGENCE APPARATUS. BUT YOU SUPPORTED THIS??? I can’t stand this take of: Oh the system worked, all we had to do was wait. NO THE SYSTEM DID NOT WORK! THE SYSTEM WAS USED AS A WEAPON AGAINST THE PRESIDENT AND OTHER AMERICAN CITIZENS!!!
If that wasn’t bad enough around 1:07 she is pointing out how Brennan turned out to be “not that credible” AND THEN SHE HAS THE GALL TO FOLLOW IT WITH “of course we should measure that [Brennan’s credibility] against the President who is not that credible as well” (and of course the panel loves that last bit and chuckles along) WTF MS HAMMER – WHERE DO YOU HAVE ANY CRITICAL THINKING? YOU DARE TO COMPARE BRENNAN’S TWO YEARS OF LIES INCLUDING CALLING THIS PRESIDENT A TRAITOR TO WHAT??? WHAT IS THE PROBLEM WITH TRUMP’S CREDIBILITY? I’LL GIVE YOU THE BENEFIT OF THE DOUBT- IS IT HYPERBOLE ABOUT CROWD SIZE, HIS WEALTH, WHETHER OR NOT HE SLEPT WITH STORMY DANIELS??? WHERE THE HECK DOES TRUMP HAVE ANY CREDIBILITY ISSUES ON ANYTHING THAT ACTUALLY MATTERS FOR THIS COUNTRY?
YOU THINK YOU CAN MEASURE CREDIBILITY BASED ON THESE KINDS OF “LIES” AGAINST A FORMER CIA DIRECTOR GOING ON NATIONAL TELEVISION NIGHT AFTER NIGHT CALLING PRESIDENT TRAITOR, GOING IN FRONT OF CONGRESS AND LYING TO THEM? Brennan is as dirty as they come and for Hammer to make herself appear to be even handed by bringing up any credibility issues with Trump as a comparison is not “eviscerating” – It is playing right into their hands.
I DARE SAY TRUMP HAS MORE CREDIBILITY THAN ANY PRESIDENT THAT I CAN RECALL.
No buddy, sorry this is not an evisceration because a) she tries to validate the existence of this investigation and b) she contributes to the false impression propagated by the Dems and media that somehow Trump is the most lying President we have ever had (and as such, we should not believe a thing he says)
Rant over!
Like an Auto-Immune Disease attacking the Body Politic, the institutions we created to protect our freedoms were turned inward to prevent our freedoms.
This can never happen again.
Waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaait a minute– Mueller knew all along this was a BS hoax, he knew there was no there there.. but what better way is there to milk 40 Million from tax papers and to avoid coming up with ZERO, he went back to the FISA court 4 times to for a wider purview, to grab process crimes so that libs could catterwall about SEE SEE SEE there were indictments, people went to jail on Russia collusion!!! etc
I guess I am in total agreement today about Rand Paul He has shown himself as being someone who votes with the wind and when he stuck the knife in the Presidents back to make sure he didn’t get the border wall money He was already dead to me and will not support him any longer
I feel sorry for those people who again said that they were not going to give him the money to build the wall and maybe the Military needs some of it to fix the basis but I think they also need to understand that with the amount of people crossing our border and DHS doing nothing to stop them with In one year We wont have a country anymore .
