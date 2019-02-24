Kim Travels, Lighthizer Growls, Liu Flinches, Xi Sighs, Trump Smiles, Media Oblivious…

We are living in historic times.
It was not coincidental that North Korea’s Chairman Kim Jong-un took the long train out of the DPRK yesterday while U.S.T.R Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He were still engaged in the extended U.S-China trade negotiations. Quite simply Kim’s early exit from Pyongyang meant Chairman Xi’s geopolitical trade leverage was diminished.
If you’ve listened to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo describing Team USA and Team DPRK delegations, both holding discussions in Hanoi all last week, the early exit of Chairman Kim takes on an enlightened context. Meanwhile, the U.S. media is oblivious.
Since mid 2017 the long-game plan of the Trump Doctrine toward China (on trade) and their proxy province of North Korea (nuclear hostilities) has been clear. However, being able to see it unfold means accepting President Trump held a strategy. Fortunately for us we have a front row seat.
President Trump has been engaged in a two-year long hostage rescue mission. We are now entering the final stages of carefully designed hostage negotiations.
The Chinese trade delegation, led by Vice-Premier Liu He, could not leave Washington DC without some structural progress in U.S-China trade discussions that would avoid the looming March 1st 25 percent tariff on over $200 billion worth of Chinese imported products. With a summit between President Trump and DPRK Chairman Kim Jong-un on the calendar, Vice-Premier Liu stayed in Washington DC for an extra two days.
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and President Trump knew the Chinese delegation needed the tariff delay; for the Chinese the issue was urgent and important. This necessity gave Trump and Lighthizer leverage. When Lighthizer brought Liu to the White House on Friday, POTUS Trump laid down the hammer.
The customary ‘light’ Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) would not suffice. Incredibly POTUS Trump made the statement publicly with full media present while he looked directly at both Lighthizer and Liu. It was a stunning moment. The Trumpian demand was an actionable and enforceable principle agreement on the trade framework. A ‘heavy’ and contractual MOU that could easily be transferred to the final trade agreement.
We don’t yet know the details within the demanded ‘heavy’ MOU; but we do know the strategy appears to have worked. From today:
Clearly President Trump is applying the Trump Doctrine, and overlaying the outcome of a U.S. trade agreement based on Chairman Xi removing all elements of his control over the DPRK for Beijing’s benefit.
China uses the DPRK as a source of forced labor, and a strategic geopolitical threat against encroachment by Western interests in the region. Young Chairman Kim is essentially a hostage to the dictates from Beijing. For almost two years President Trump has been methodically confronting this dynamic, and countering through the use of strategic economic pressure. President Trump is seemingly one man, yet he has this entire process surrounded; he is, quite simply, winning.
As a result of the economic leverage President Trump is applying; and with full understanding that Beijing cannot win an all out trade war against their primary customer; China’s panda mask is forced to remain in place.
President Trump reinforces the panda mask of Chairman Xi Jinping with vociferous praise and a level of cunning the Chinese have never before encountered.
As an outcome of the negotiations between Vice-Premier Liu He and Trump’s biggest killers USTR Lighthizer, Commerce Secretary Ross and Trade Advisor Peter Navarro, it would appear the ‘heavy‘ MOU is agreed upon.
Thus President Trump retains full ‘killer’ tariff leverage by announcing a “delay” (key wording), and simultaneously announces an upcoming Panda summit in Mar-a-Lago:
Here’s where it gets interesting….
How heavy is the MOU?
We’ll be able to see how heavy the framework is by the results from phase-two of the hostage rescue. {Go Deep on phase-one}
If Chairman Kim and President Trump announce an end to the U.S. war with North Korea; or if Kim agrees to some very serious, measurable and actionable denuclearization; then it’s likely the MOU is very heavy and Kim is further distanced from Xi’s grip.
We will be able to tell the weight of the U.S-China MOU by the distance of Chairman Kim from Chairman Xi.
This is both epic and fun stuff to watch.
ps. That graphic is almost two years old…. {{snicker}}
…”Complicated business folks, complicated business”…
SD that headline really sets the stage. I get a visual of each “character” in the mix.
Now to delve into the details.
Art, SD’s headline could have been a stand alone post.
Love it. Made me 🙂
Angel, you are absolutely correct. The headline and pictures tell much of the story. Good for busy treepers who dont always have time.
BTW, SD has a great sense of humor, always makes me smile.
Isn’t it amazing how much territory SD covered with twelve words/names, a few commas and 3 dots?!
I wasn’t even going to get on tonight because of work constraints, but I couldn’t stay away. Well, I’ll just have to play the part of a juggler this evening.
Love this house and its inhabitants! 👍
I love this type of article from Sundance: Optimistic, Hopeful, and Engaging.
The Trump Economic team seems to be firing on all cylinders alongside Pompeo on the State side.
I know we are all excited, hopeful, yet cautious as these talks and deals play out. Very exciting times indeed. These next few weeks be historic!
You missed “Readable”! 😉👍
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes. Very readable.
SD is skillful in writing out in plain language what he has fleshed out in deep research.
The concepts and constructs of the subject at hand may be convoluted (such as politics are), but SD sets up the outline in the order of events then carefully constructs and writes out the body of each point in the overall outline.
I once read an article online a few months ago written by one of his critics and detractors a few years ago who said SD was a poor writer and journalist. I wanted to ask that critic what school of journalism and writing on what planet did you go to?
I have been writing for decades. I know what good writing skills are. SD has them. And, yeah, everybody makes simple mistakes and typos at times and we don’t always catch them in proofreading. (especially when we are bone tired) Yeah, even a brilliant mind and writer like Thomas Lifson of American Thinker. I was in touch with him a couple of years, but never, ever made one mention to him about mistakes.
deepdivemaga, considering everything, this is the first time ever to be able to have progress with China in many ways embarrassing them. Hopefully, since Kim has not been nearly as rambunctious as before, maybe he has thought about what Trump saying about the beach and great hotels allowing for workers, food providers, good pricing for attenders probably for the first time in Kim’s life that he is seeing an open door to not only honor himself, hopefully opening doors for his people and not punishing them or whatever, have an income that would be great as well, so in other words he would have nothing to lose and much to gain including other countries as friends. I think our businessman President has hit the spot right on for Kim and NK’s future to not only income but more freedom and better living style for his people and not treating them like animals, etc. As to Xi, China is large with many skills and possibilities but now is the time to grow up and they will find more business, more visitors, and far better and happier citizens as well. In some cases our President is like a magician! Making the world a better place is a good thing!
I have read the history of the founding of our nation, the hand of Providence that shaped, inspired and protected Geo Washington, advanced Ben Franklin in France, destroyed the British in DC in 1812, inspired Andrew Jackson in New Orleans, gave us Abraham Lincoln to inspire after our nation killed each other to end slavery. I have seen with my own eyes the revival of hearts by Ronald Reagan…and now to see the unending stream of victories of good over evil on every side by an imperfect but gifted and courageous PDJT….truly G-d’s Grace is at work in the US still….
Too bad you had to go spoil all that with the word ‘imperfect’ to describe DJT.
Taking the long train?
I thought the CA HST was cancelled.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Occasional Cortex must have spent some time over the weekend and built it.
She made it run over water too. Such are her magical powers as the SuperSocialist! /s
🙄😆
That train MUST travel through China and will make a number of stops. There is every reason to believe that Chinese delegations from Xi will board the train and brief Kim. There is lots of travel time before leaving Chinese territory.
So no one should imagine that Kim and the Chinese aren’t talking because Kim has left early.
Yes, Arrest, it has to go past Beijing.
Thank you for being our tour guide thru these propaganda filled times.
I’m speechless. Too low in the grass have I dwelled to raise hopes and my gaze to such lofty goals. And now, in virtual MSM blackout, The Donald performs magic. (that which more primitive intellects had not imagined or considered)
LikeLiked by 18 people
You have a lot of company, including me.
We are all advancing on a learning curve re. economic/geopolitics thanks to Sundance.
This is what happens when you have an astute business person as a President. It is driving Congress and K street crazy because they are used to controlling the executive branch. I’m sure they are very frustrated he seems to have the midas touch! SOOO much fun to watch.
We love SD and CTH for the Spygate granularity. But the most important contribution, and most insightful and understanding contributions have been made by CTH with respect to North Korea: “President Trump has been engaged in a two-year long hostage rescue mission. We are now entering the final stages of carefully designed hostage negotiations.” You won’t find that statements anywhere else. The front row seat is great!
and I’m eagerly awaiting the Pampers Princesses from NPR to pull back the curtain and see what is really going on in our world. Would I be rash in thinking they don’t want any of PDT’s and our winning? Could it be that this is not the America they want? Nah …
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is not the Globalist equation. Too many variables that lead to America winning.
“Great spirits have always encountered violent opposition from mediocre minds.”
Albert Einstein
NPR and PBS news went communist about the same time as Trump winning the WH. I know we asked that neither receive any of our tax money to support them. I sure want to see that happen. One sided news is not news but outright brainwashing.
friends in Wyoming call NPR the Noxious Progressive Rant
it is certainly not public radio
Sundance is the best at explaining everything!! Thank you so much Sundance!
I was smiling ear to ear when I read POTUS tweet today about the great trade progress and the delay of the 25% tariff increase. This meant something really big happened behind the scenes.
Sundance cuts through the fog of trade wars and let’s us peak at the actual wheels twisting.
Hard to put into words how amazing it is to be alive, aware and a President Trump supporter at this time In history.
Yes, SD has incredible instincts and observational skills on these matters. I feel like a privileged insider reading these analyses. Problem is, I don’t want to be one of a small club feeling hopeful and proud – I wish everyone understood the truth of what our hard-working VSG is doing to save our nation, and even the world.
Tammy Bruce made an interesting point tonight on Fox –
he’s making the career politicians and media look bad with all he’s accomplishing which is another reason for them to hate him and not cover what PDT is winning
A good teacher takes problematic and complex constructs and converts them to ABCs and basic math equations of truth like…1+1 still equals 2.
SD functions like this and does it well.
President Trump really is a genius!!!! This is winning bigly. I’ll bet PDJT has been planning out this strategy for years as he thought about a possible Presidential run. The Trump Doctrine ROCKS!!!!
All the negotiations, all the deals, all the transactions spread across a lifetime in building his businesses, all of that led up to these incredible, historic moments. Gee, looks like Someone had a plan for Donald J. Trump.
I especially agree about the “Someone.”
Me too😉😉
I agree 100%!! 🙂
You called it, great job as always!
Sorry I’m late…………….
That’s okay, Joe. We can skootch over to make room for you on this branch…….
The great job is our jobs are safe and the middle class is going to make more income.
This analysis is just second to none. Sundance, thanks. God only knows how many DC pundits are reading this and weeping… makes me grin. 🙂
“ps. That graphic is almost two years old…. {{snicker}}”
Two years ago I didn’t understand this graphic. I’m fairly certain Sundance has displayed it subsequent to its original display. I never understood it.
Today, I understand this graphic….{{snicker}}!!!
Therefore, of my own doing, I bestow an honorable mention award to moi in Sundance University in Trump-Xi Trade Agreement a/k/a Trump/Release-Hostage-Kim-Arms Agreement class.
Considering how little I knew at the beginning of class, you’d understand and allow my self-congratulatory award!
I am so excited to grasp this!!! Thank you, Professor Sundance! Best Professor EVAH!!
Let the summit begin. I’m prepared!! I did my homework!!!
Wow! Again, so grateful to be able to comprehend the significance of what is taking place, simultaneously on multiple critical threats to our nation.
Thank you CTH for enabling me to ‘see’ what I’m looking at.
Momentus events, orchestrated by a brilliant President. Victory in sight, without a shot fired. Courage on display.
We all get discouraged with the BS in DC and want VSGPDJT to drop the MOAB, but he is focused for us and US on winning – let’s not forget that in tougher times. I don’t believe anyone else could do this for our country.
(I’d like to be a fly on the wall witnessing Obama watching events from Hanoi on the boob box.)
Obozo is in Hanoi now? What is he doing there???
Unless you’re one of them, it is almost inconceivable just how much the Commiecrats hate this country and nearly all who live in it.
They have carefully chosen this exact moment in history to put “the rat” on display.
The democrat party….Enemy of the people.
Uniparty is our enemy.
Undoubtedly if not for Donald J. Trump, Jeb, Ryan and McConnell would now have pedal-to-the-metal, shipping the remnants of our IP, manufacturing, and agriculture to Communist China.
JoD, the DNC published its 1963 Communist Manifesto to take over our Republic (we are Not A Democracy and they lost it with Hillary losing in 2016, so they are desperate and willing to use and do whatever to ruin our freedom and rights. The one good thing that is causing them more desperation are Cortez, and other newbies so a tussle is going on and that is not all bad as they can’t concentrate as much as we are in taking back our country and MAGA. Now, what irks me is that Pelosi has gone to other countries that she has the same powers as Trump. Hopefully they understand she is not all there there and have ignored her. They are our hired/elected and they are not representing us but their goal of communism. We can work to impeach them, but closing down/draining Congress is I hope the goal of most of us as this is is useless, not interested in freedom and rights (except their own),most have criminal backgrounds, and believe it or not a large number are taking Alzheimer meds but there are no real meds for this condition but I hope they are paying the bill and not us as usual. This means way too many are way past their sell by date and need to be gone but greed keeps them lying when running so they can access more money. They are the ones embarrassing our country to the rest of the world and that needs us to stop them.
Hmmm, that’s why large corporations seek to have a diverse group of customers, China has 1 customer and that customer is holding them hostage.
China knows manufacturing can occur again under main street Trump, Obama was a globalist and would fold rather than allow the flyover states to be successful, so they need an agreement. China will still use NK for production but will have to give up the nukes. The fat man gets to be more of a star globally which is what he wants.
Now the end game: can Trump leverage the economic benefits to China and NK to derail Putin and Iran?
Russia owns EU based on fuel, China is looking for Russia to be customer but Russia has no purchasing power, Trump has turned USA into fuel exporter to leverage EU from Russia. Trump needs Brexit to peel off GB from EU.
BTW note that the location of US and NK meeting is Vietnam, a not so willing friend of China, this is going to bring them and NK into economic fold of USA. Hard to allow attack on country that’s biggest customer of 2/3’s of world. Smart Trump. Putin is getting squeezed.
Thomas – wow.
Cliff Notes for Geopolitics.
Way to go!
President Trump is the first man in his position to even consider that the young man in NK is a hostage!!! Kim has got to look at this as a way to save himself and his country,
He’s surrounded by “Chinese” North Korean Advisors. He’s spied on continually by Xi’s people. He can’t have much time to himself without XI knowing about it. He’s, actually, got little power. Xi’s NK military Generals make the decisions for him.
What a breath of fresh air it has to be for him to have our President offer a hand. China raised him to power but can’t afford to assassinate him and they can save face by, basically, giving his country up. It’s a win-win for the world in my humble eyes.
“President Trump is the first man in his position to even consider that the young man in NK is a hostage!!!”
Whereas everyone – EVERYONE – in the entire political and media establishment looked at Kim as a potentially lethal madman who was running unchecked and who could only be tempered by China, PDJT looked at Kim and saw and understood a dynamic that was completely unseen (or had never been previously articulated) by anyone else.
PDJT then turned that “discovered” dynamic into quite possibly one of the most unique strategies every conceived in geopolitics. This ability to “see” a situation and negotiation potiential from an entirely different perspective than that of his enemies and competitors is obviously what makes DJT a VSG.
VSG (Very Stable Genius) is our President who plans ahead and always prepared to honor, if you wish, another person so that they feel more worthy and worthwhile and that is what we think he has done with Kim. Thank you, President Trump for coming into our lives and making now and our future a reality once again.
the power of winning!!
I like the fact that President Trump is trading hand-carried letters with KJU. A handful of people read and write the letters on our side. No electronic intercepts under these circumstances. And no leaks to undermine the president.
So is it any wonder the dems and Deep State want to trot out Mike “The Lying Rat” Cohen this week? They’ve got nothing else to undermine the president. And they’re probably in for a major surprise around Feb 28th – March 1.
So yeah, I like this winning stuff. Bigly!
President Trump must have very knowledgeable people giving him advice. … During the campaign, Trump spoke about the very capable people, he would bring into his administration. Trump was also very critical of the people negotiating for the USA during the prior the administrations.
Trump said the prior administrations used political-hacks, (incompetents, sycophants and toadies) to negotiate the old, bad-trade agreements.
Prayerfully, President Trump will bring more good jobs back to the USA, and continue bringing prosperity to America.
LikeLiked by 17 people
One of the best tweets I’ve seen!!!
Wonderful job overall by the site maestro!
I hope for the best, but making and ENFORCING IP THEFT / mandatory technology transfer; and enforcing the trade deal are another matter. NK and China well-known for reneging on deals. Great to see a President consistently confront China.
I do wonder if all this MOU / “Trade Deal” is mainly semantics. I looked for Ristivan’s / Lurking Lawyer response, but missed it.
Surprised President Trump was out of the loop on an alleged currency deal, and not knowing their delegation was extending their trip 2 days. Big items, plays to the observation that he doesn’t do the homework. But if it works, great.
Any idea how much yearly or quarterly GDP may be affected by $30B a year in ag purchases?
$30B extra would increase our nation’s GDP of approx $20T by 0.15%.
So, for example, if we were to have another 3% GDP this year, that additional revenue from China would make it 3.15%.
Agree. I have re-read the post several times trying to figure out what I’m missing that has everyone so excited. Delaying the increase in tariffs seems to be the only concrete thing that happened. The Chinese have said for weeks that we wouldn’ increase the tariffs and they appear to have been correct. Everything else depends on Trump holding firm which I hope he does.
A wise man gets more use from his enemies than a fool from his friends.
– Baltasar Gracian
HOW Trump WINS on EVERYTHING
[reposted from earlier thread]
As POTUS closes in on a China Trade Deal:
• Remember how DESPERATELY USCOC members want to end IP Theft!😰
… Noting how today, the USCOC called for a “comprehensive deal”.
• Watch him hold off on submission to Congress for Ratification 😂
… Until ALL of his Nominees and Judges have been CONFIRMED
… And until the USMCA has been Ratified, as well.
• Watch him announce a schedule for the AUTO TARIFFS if Congress delays🤣
… “To ensure that Japan and the EU lock in Trade Deals, and FAST”
… “To accelerate the USA’s Auto and Industrial Manufacturing Renaissance”
I like how you think 3 moves ahead- very nice.
Brilliant strategy. . Turn the table on McConnell et al.! Beat then at their own game!
“He is deceptive in that his social style is of such, one can miss his seriousness and commitment to success, which is beyond argument.”
“Aside from all of his style, and his pizazz, he’s a serious person who is an effective builder of people.”
The Reverend Jesse Jackson.
Someone else on here pointed out the other day that Jesse had said these things.
I thought they fit the topic at hand.
I am out of winnamins again! I have to start buying them by the case.
Maybe we can send a case of winnamins to Chairman Kim?
Is there such a thing as lose-amins for Chairman Xi?
Kim is getting a buger king and xi can not have it his way!
Lose-amins, LOL! I hope those are saved for traitors in our own country first. I’d hate to run out.
“IF” an agreement with China is reached, and Trump gets what he’s is asking for, the outcome for America will be tremendous. Don’t expect to see any of the MSM give this administration credit for an incredibly important win. Not only will that not happen but the MSM and the Democrats will spin it so that it’s a win for China. The American public is too dumbed down to know what the hell is happening. Meanwhile, the stock market takes off to the up side. The overall dynamic within the USA is quite interesting. The usual suspects will be left behind while yelling that any trade agreement Trump reaches with China benefits the rich. We truly live in sick times…….
President Trump meanwhile, seems to take it all in stride.
Yes, don’t the bottom dwellers love to blame everyone but themselves as they drown in their own excretement?
Businessmen like Donald Trump take calculated risks to achieve greatness. The whining “99 percenters,” however, are hostages to envy and greed. They will never recognize greatness in others, because they would first have to admit to their own failures.
I just knew that Donald J. Trump was a Brilliant Businessman back in the 80’s, when he was asked to testify as an “expert on the state of the real estate market” before Congress!😀
Sorry, but I don’t have the link to the video handy right now, but anyone can search it out for themselves.
I feel strongly that, the time is quickly approaching, to start buying some stock in NK Companies, if it is publically available!
Sure do wish Canada had someone like Trump!
The media is oblvious that is for sure. So blinded by their hatred for the President they have no clue to what is unfolding right before their eyes.
https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/nicholas-fondacaro/2019/02/24/todd-north-korea-summit-just-trump-looking-good-press
LikeLiked by 3 people
You can offer positive to all of Korea.
We all want success.
SD cannot possibly be just one person. To be this insightful AND also be able to make the complex easy to understand is more than one person is capable of. And frankly, it doesn’t matter. We are truly learning from a master. Thank you for the education that is not found anywhere else.
Ha! Old Bill,
I’ve thought about that too. I picture a situation room, with white boards and monitors lining the walls, and correspondents monitoring all news sources…
All respect is due you Sundance, no matter how you do what you do.
SUNDANCE! You’ve got to get on the ball and report on this, just read it at Gateway Pundit. Trump is trolling the left and heads are exploding! He tweeted he’s going to have a massive 4th of July fireworks and entertainment show, along with an address by “your favorite President, me.” I’m dying laughing
There has already been discussion of that here on the Presidential Thread. I’m sure that when and if SD covers it, there will be a much more interesting angle. Stay tuned, this one is gonna be fun!
Buck, and they hate him for thanking himself which means pure jealousy from them and yet they never seem to understand they are just feeding his fire and America’s successes. Trump has a great sense of comedy and humor along with a great mind and love of his country. Let the democrats and globalists burn with anger and jealousy as that actually helps all of us to MAGA.
He is calling us to act. How about a Million MAGA March on the 4th of July.
Trump International Hotel still has rooms available!
Perfect place for a MAGA convention!
As a 59 year old veteran, owner of two businesses, I’m not entirely unenlightened, but I am repeatedly stunned by the brilliance and longsightedness and stamina and bare knuckled toughness of Trump.
Behold! A greater than Reagan is here! Perhaps God really is blessing the USA. Again.
I’m so thankful for and proud of my president!
Thank you Sundance
President Trump is a modern day Edmond Dantès. He bide his time for decades patiently thinking deeply along the way on how to extract his revenge. We have been privileged to watch him the last two years as he twists the knife into all those who have been two-faced and corrupt. Magnificent!
If the Chi.com, NK and Venezuela stuff turns out good can you imagine the shrieking from the socialists and their NT help-mates. The chattering class does nothing except manage the decline of our country and temporize in the face of Hate America First. Rational people might be embarrassed for their own incompetence, and start trying to learn…but not so much with these people.
I saw an excerpt of some whack job from Demos about the end of the world if the Greenies don’t pass the AOC stuff…no rationality here to see, shrieks is all you’ll find. I say this like it is funny…but really it is not.
These whack jobs emoting about this or that have an out sized influence because of the socialist press, which is really bad for the country.
What is so pathetic about this 12 yr. deadline is no matter how hard the US works, it doesn’t control the others who pollute worse than the U.S. It is the ruination of this country AOC and the others are working for. She just declared herself “the boss.” She needs a good old fashion take down.
Thanks, Sundance, for another terrific summary!
It’s like having been locked in a dark house for many years of past administration dithering and wandering out into the sunshine and feeling that fresh, Trump breeze. Refreshing!
Historic times, indeed.
Sundance I’m having a party in celebration of Our Presidents plans coming to fruition and saluting you for teaching me what the hell is going on since 16′. Well Done!
Can I come? 😉
Peoria, I will make my fabulous real Spanish sangria and can share as it is delicious and all for celebrating July 4th with our President and wish I could be there at that moment in time.
I’m in! Maybe Mo’s party has already started? Honestly, the Presidency of Donald J. Trump has been like a party every single day since, well, he ran for the nomination!
We can’t lose sight of just how much fun this has been, through all the madness and exposure of corruption. I’ll down my winnamins with a delicious glass of your sangria – thanks!
absolutely lets party
LMAO! Just for that, I’m going to make myself a wine spritzer (or two). Feeling good about politics lately, I can handle work tomorrow. Make some room on your branch, I’m gonna tell the others! 😀
President Trump accomplished historic reformations by speaking the TRUTH boldly and unapologetically: NATO, UN, EU, USMCA, North Korea, China, Tarrifs, Iran, Tax Reform…
President Trump’s predecessor has left the United States and the global situation in disarray. Our enemies were stronger and we were weaker. His two achievements, forced healthcare, and disguised aid and assistance to our enemy Iran, were both accomplished by lies.
President Trump, we honor you sir.
Paris Climate Discord (actually a real biggie given the energy consequences of that for US)
PDJT has also enabled others in populist countries to speak up for their countries while the UN and the EU and the globalists at home are aghast. They want to take their ball and go home.
Bubba that’s right. President Trump has ignited the flame of freedom from global and monetary domination.
He is the inspiration nations need to stand up and speak out.
Your insight makes me want to know more about where our President has made this difference in the world.
The “media” is worthless. They are scum. It starts from the propandist tv networks, national “newspapers”, right on down to the local tv newscasts and the local paper. I haven’t watched a national or local newscast in over 15 years. They are liars. Same for my local newspaper. I flushed its subscription as well.
“Fortunately for us we have held a front row seat.”
Amen! I try to casually try and inform people in my sphere what historic times these are, but no luck. Every year for Christmas my parents take everyone in the family out for dinner and last night was it. It was a pleasant evening but a total fantasy. If any of them think about these kinds of things at all it’s at the level of “Trump is crazy. Republicans are racist.”
That whole MOU thing in the Oval Office the other day was so perfect I thought it had to be a set up. But after seeing Lighthizer’s reaction when he accidentally mentioned MOUs a second time after Trump’s first lashing, I’m sure it was the real deal.
Love our POTUS!
It is simply amazing how the great “Sundance” rivals in analysis and clarity the accomplishments of the Greatest President of the USA since Washington. The very stable genius, Donald J Trump, is scripting the World Stage for our benefit, taking on all comers with unmatched aplomb and success; while the little children play-acting around him in DC with parlor-games and confused flailing bluster have exactly NO idea what is really going on while they are distracted by their hate and blindness.
Oh Everett, a billion likes.
Your analysis of the DC children sums up their self serving, self protecting, juvenile tantrums, and criminal cliques.
They are unfit to lead.
Any deal with China is gonna require some serious & automatic enforcement mechanisms. They’ll happily sign deals and not comply.
That’s exactly what they’ve done in the past. After Clinton gave the Chinese Most Favored Nation status and despite Sir Jimmy Goldsmith’s warning GATT became WTO and China became part of it. Every since they’ve thumbed their noses ignoring every adverse WTO ruling and continuing their mercantllist policies and even worse stealing western technology.
We can be certain that China will not comply with large parts of any agreement they sign with the Trump administration. They’ll agree to buy hundreds of billions of ag products for example but the reality will be in 2-3 years they’ll come with some excuse to not buy as much as they agreed.
Another aspect to consider is that China has no friends along its many borders. Their neighbors view China with suspicion and mistrust. And it isn’t paranoia on the part of the neighbors. China has worked diligently to annoy and aggravate all the countries that border China. The Paracel and Spratley Island issues with Phillipines and Viet Nam is just one example.
So the only ‘ally’ they have is their private gulag, North Korea. Trump’s strategy is aimed at China’s achilles heel. And he is doing this without trading any of our existing friendships with other SE Asian countries. In fact, his actions are strengthening U.S. prestige in SE Asia.
Go, Donald!
Good points!!
prescient /ˈprɛsɪənt/ adjective Having or showing knowledge of events before they take place.
Sundance.
This party on the 4th sounds like a great time to take our country/congress/DC back….
