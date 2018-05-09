The Evolution of Chairman Kim Jong-un, aka. ‘Little Panda’…

Last year during punditry discussions of North Korea, the traditional crowd were waxing philosophically about military expansionism, and the threat of nuclear war as a likely outcome.
However, all of those Gordian-knot sellers held references from a fundamentally flawed foundation; they viewed the DPRK as a separate nation from China. There were a few voices who challenged geopolitical orthodoxy and presented a different view; the DPRK as a proxy province of China.
When you think of North Korea as a proxy province of China, everything changes. Every possible action and consequence changes. If the DPRK is inherently a proxy province of Beijing, then North Korea already had nuclear weapons; or at least access to nuclear weapons as needed; the argument to stop them was moot.
Additionally, if Beijing was structurally and factually controlling Pyongyang, attaining a peaceful Korean peninsula between Kim Jong-un and his South Korean neighbor Moon Jae-in, was entirely different.
The first step in achieving less hostility becomes removing the ruse behind the China-DPRK disconnect.
The first step in removing the ruse is to treat China as having full control over the problem.
Now, it must be pointed out that no-one prior to President Trump would have ever gamed-out how to do this. Heck, no-one prior to President Trump would ever admit that North Korea was essentially a proxy province of China.
The paradigm shift therein is so consequential, as evidenced in the 2017 analysis of doom, none of the intellectual set could/would even fathom it. Hence, almost none of the smart set could/would accurately discuss how to solve the issue, or even understand what POTUS Trump was doing. In essence their points of debate were built upon a false premise.
Hopefully, with hindsight now becoming less opaque, more people are realizing the outcome(s) today are entirely because the Trump approach was looking at a different problem. President Trump’s solution came from accepting a relationship that was factually evident. This is what happened.
Almost no western (U.S. or EU) media seem to understand the historic concepts behind the cultures of communist China and Asia in the world of strategic politics. Because they don’t understand the outlook, U.S. media cannot fathom solving problems.
There is no doubt President Trump thought out a long-term strategy regarding North Korea and China. The approach was evident in how President Trump presented his messaging toward the people of China. He clearly understood Beijing’s preferred panda image was a mask.
President Trump played the game and very publicly discussed friendship toward Chairman Xi Jinping. Consistent praise for Chairman Xi based on his character, strength and purposeful leadership retained the panda approach.
To build upon that projected and strategic message – President Trump seeded the background by appointing Ambassador Terry Branstad, a 30-year personal friend of President Xi Jinping.
To enhance and amplify the message President Trump used Mar-a-Lago as the venue for their first visit, not the White House. And President Trump’s beautiful granddaughter, Arabella, sweetly serenaded the Chinese First Family twice in Mandarin Chinese song showing the utmost respect for the guests and later for the hosts.
Why the constant warm messaging? What was the purpose? What did all this have to do with a geopolitical confrontation, and North Korea?
It’s really rather simple actually. President Trump played to the panda image, while understanding that Beijing fully controlled Pyongyang – the red dragon aspect.
Historic Chinese geopolitical policy, vis-a-vis their totalitarian control over political consequences, and their diplomacy through silence, is evident in the strategic use of the space between carefully chosen words, not just the words themselves.
Each time China takes aggressive action (red dragon), or instructs an aggressive action to take place (via Kim Jong-un), China projects a panda face through silence and non-response to opinion of that action;…. and the action continues. Wash, rinse, repeat.
The red dragon will say one necessary thing publicly, while manipulating another necessary thing completely privately. The Art of War.
President Trump was the first U.S. President to understand how the red dragon hides behind the panda mask and plays the same game. It was specifically because Trump understood the Panda is a mask that President Trump messages warmth toward the Chinese people, and pours vociferous praise upon Xi Jinping, while simultaneously confronting the geopolitical doctrine -the outcomes- of the Xi regime.
In essence President Trump mirrored the behavior of Chairman Xi while confronting their economic and military duplicity within North Korea.
China has no cultural or political space between peace and war; they are a historic nation based on two points of polarity. They see peace and war as coexisting with each other.
China accepts and believes opposite or contrary forces may actually be complementary, interconnected, and interdependent in the natural world, and they may give rise to each other as they interrelate to one another. Flowing between these polar states is a natural dynamic to be used -with serious contemplation- in advancing objectives as needed.
Peace or war. Win or lose. Yin and Yang. Culturally there is no middle position in dealings with China; they are not constitutionally capable of understanding or valuing the western philosophy of mutual benefit where concession of terms gains a larger outcome. If it does not benefit China, it is not done. The outlook is simply, a polarity of peace or war. In politics or economics the same perspective is true. It is a zero-sum outlook.
President Trump aligned all activity to benefit China ONLY IF the North Korean challenge was solved.
As an outcome, China has now begun openly displaying the relationship with North Korea previously kept hidden.
Technically, there is no denuclearization of North Korea because China has nuclear weapons and China always controlled North Korea. However, President Trump has removed the veil covering the secret without technically confronting it head-on.
In the future, North Korea will likely be as much of a communist system as China. The key changes will be the action inside the buffer-zone between communism (China, Chairman Xi Jinping) and democracy (South Korea, President Moon Jae-in).
This new reality we see today the first official notation of Kim Jong-un as “Chairman” Kim Jong-un:
North Korea will now enter a geopolitical phase of economic activity and expansion similar to China 1995 through today. Chairman Xi (Big Panda), will guide his protégé Chairman Kim (Little Panda) in all matters of strategic economics, thereby guaranteeing the continuance of his influence.
It will be interesting to watch how the North Korean people interact with the South Korean people. A similar litmus or reference point, albeit not as stark, was available in how Beijing interacted with Hong Kong when China took over.
The natural flow of freedom is toward organic expansion if not held-down by controlling and oppressive government.
Kim learned a lot from his father and is well aware of the regional dynamics. His future does not lie with being a vassal of China. Everthing he needs economically lies in SK. By expanding the special economic zone to the entire country he will gain employment for his workers. As China has demonstrated when the workers are happy they have less time to plot against the government.
Cheez, China having a control over NK – who’d have thought it? We sorta had a hint in October of 1950 when fellow Communist revolutionary Mao rolled in and saved Kim Il-sung’s cookies.
NK will be allowed to reach some level of reapprochement with the South but you won’t see reunification – China will not allow an American client state on its borders any more than it would see the Russians back into NK. NK is a part of China’s militarization of the Sea of Japan – where the US, Japan and Russia roam, but especially the Yellow Sea and the access it affords to a vital area of China including Beijing. NK’s a vital cutout for things China sells that folks don;t want China to sell. NK’s there to stay.
I’d like to know what part Zhou Yongkang played in China’s relations with NK but, so solly, his sudden disappearance from China’s ruling elite and landing in a Chinese prison for life quickly put him outta the lime light. Xi’s playing godfather but who Kim’s handler is now is at echelons above my retirement. Kim’s last two sudden visits to kneel at Xi’s feet have chastened him, he’s less Rocketman and more Tiny Tim, let’s see what narrative Xi instilled in Kim in his latest Beijing meeting. Kim’s secret visit so close to his Trump meeting undoubtedly had to do with some last minute coaching on what and what not to say, I’m sure Xi wasn’t about to let nutjob go talking off the top of his head to Trump.
Interesting that the meeting will be in Singapore – bet Kim’s flight won’t stop in Kuala Lampur for coffee and fuel.
But he should vist the Sun Yat Sen memorial hall
He should drop nine miles into Hell while wearing a flammable Speedo.
Yes, that’s going to be an interesting dynamic alright.
It’s said that yearnings for reunification have faded as the decades have rolled by though the Winter Olympics seem to have rejuvenated the call. Blood is thicker than water, they say.
“Culturally there is no middle position in dealings with China; they are not constitutionally capable of understanding or valuing the western philosophy of mutual benefit where concession of terms gains a larger outcome. If it does not benefit China, it is not done.”
Submit or die, that’s what you’re saying, or at least that’s how it comes across.
Humans are social (and sociable) creatures. While psychopaths sadly often rise to positions of leadership through violence and deceit, that’s not how most people are or want to be.
All or nothing, submit or die, is anti-human.
I have seen this culture you are describing.
It is called “Borg”.
I have a topic that hasnt been discussed yet. What about all the dead? The imprisoned, the tortured, the missing? They had/have death camps. A smiling Un in a candid photo with Pompeo is positive, but the history is unresolved. There are families who have been separated for decades that may not be happy with Un and his military cohorts remaining.
Maybe its too early to get into it. Those families deserve justice and peace.
Agreed.
And was Kim responsible, or was he essentially a puppet of the ruling military elite?
Have any of the North Korean military leaders been seen publicly in recent weeks, or have they been ‘disappeared’ — and if so, by whom?
Thats what ive been wondering also. And what of Un’s sister who gave Pence stink eye at the olympics?
“The natural flow of freedom is toward organic expansion if not held-down by controlling and oppressive government.”
Are we talking about ours or theirs?
The more our wholly corrupt government is revealed, it appears to be a distinction without a difference.
Agreed but there’s also many factors in play here.
Not least of which is that ~ 90% of North Korea’s trade is with China, so economically, they’re inevitably aligned.
Crucially, it’s important to emphasise that Kim Jong-un is not his father, Kim Jong-il – not by a long stretch.
While both are/were dictators, “rocket man” isn’t the ideologue his father was. That’s important and makes a big difference to his outlook. Educated in the west, he’s also struggled to establish his place as the next “dear leader” and has sought to bolster this in other ways.
His so called “nuclear ambitions” are the platform used to rally the support of “his people” – nothing new there.
China also hasn’t been pleased with these escalating nuclear ambitions and haven’t wanted a North Korean regime collapse either.
Anyway . . fast forward to today, and if we observe Kim Jong-un’s demeanour at that meeting with South Korea’s Moon, he appears to be quite relaxed and not at all displaying the strained diplomatic smiles of previous official meetings. He looks like a man with the weight of the world lifted from his shoulders.
Look also at the above pic with Mike Pompeo – he’s happy.
In many ways, liberating North Korea also liberates Kim Jong-un. That said, there’s still a lot of hurdles to overcome in this peace deal and plenty of opportunity for things to go wrong.
In the fullness of time, a Mar-a-Lago visit might well be on the cards, I reckon.
That’ll make some heads explode. Ha . .
Lil’ Kim really wants to be accepted by the cool kids. It’s Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. Hey, whatever it takes to bring him out of the darkness is fine with me.
China is in a weird spot.
Jung-un could have a huge legacy as a major reformer – we have seen Glasnost, and Solidarnosk, and the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the fall of Apartheid, and before my time was the Chinese Cultural Revolution.
Jung-un could go for the reform of NK.
What stands in the way? Who knows. His / NKpower hierarchy would have to accept his agenda, or there wil be mutiny / coup as the others strive to keep their power.
Does China stand in the way? Um, they have been a puppet of China. But they can only acknowledge the Leash so much before everyone points and says, “Ha! We always knew it! You had them on a leash, antagonizing us through an intermediary! And boy are we pissed! And now that you admit it, we can slam you with that legacy.!”
NK could get buy-in from SK, and other affiliations – form US, but also from these other places they have connections with – Iran, some African nations, etc. – if all of those were genuine NK relations, and not as puppet of China.
So, if Jung-un opts to go for a free-er NK, the path is there, but he will have to tread delicately.
Are those the dragons hiding behind the pandas?
Sundance, can I ask you for clarification, or maybe just tell us again, about the future condition of North Korea? Did you say that NK will become more of a provincial part of China, and less of a pretend rogue Commie dictatorship threatening the West with nuclear missiles? Much less involved with foreign relations but but allowed to benefit from a measure of integration into China’s economy? The Korean war was in my lifetime so I’ve always thought NK was China’s puppet.
China has ignored the very real suffering of the malnourished North Korean population. NK was treated very badly if NK was actually a positive asset of China. I figured that is because China considers Koreans a distinct foreign people deserving of disdain.
A couple of weeks ago I posted that Trump might be freeing NK to mesh with SK, leading to unification of Korea. This is possible because the Nork kingdom just isn’t viable on its own. If China reduces support from the current level then mass starvation could break out in an isolated NK.
But I suppose China can build the Nork economy and while preventing North Koreans from migrating into China. This would keep the Nork Little Panda buffer between the Western outpost on the mainland, South Korea, and the communist Middle Kingdom dragon. I’m hoping POTUS can free North Korea- but that might be a bridge too far.
There is already the Kaesong indusrial zone which a joint NK/SK venture. South Korea now can redirect more of its industrial needs to NK. I do not think Kim or Moon want China or to help the Chinese economy.
As I hypothesized a while back, this was a no-brainer for Lil’ Kim. The only question was whether the western propaganda painting him as completely crazy was true or not, or was he actually reasonably smart. I’d say he is reasonably smart. The propaganda was no doubt rationalization by western liberals to explain how after all their bribery and weakness, the little commie still refused to hold hands and play ball.
Kim had a binary choice, thanks to Trump and his actual sanctions demanded from our allies, the real threat of overthrow ( not to mention Trump’s patented intentional unpredictability ). Kim could persist in being a pest like a puppy biting your ankles and risk getting stomped flat, or cash in the tremendous number of chips he and his father earned playing poker with our previous incompetent leaders. The gambling analogy is good IMHO, and like a winner piling up his chips who sees the casino just changed dealers, Kim decided to head to the cashier cage and survive unscathed. And why not? He knows the west will worship the ground he walks on if he stays within the rules they set. Red carpets ( his favorite color ), banquets and diplomatic praise await him if he steps into the 21st century and plays the game with our elitist know-nothing leaders and their diplomats.
And he really had to do almost nothing here to accomplish it, and that is why it is such a no-brainer. Release a few hostages, sell us his plutonium stockpile, breeder reactors, and related equipment, sign a trety and promise to be good and its over. He doesn’t even lose face amongst his starving North Korean sheep as they see him as an infallible deity descended from God, so he literally can’t lose face since that is not possible for a deity ( I think it was on NatGeo, a documentary of the western eye surgeons that went to North Korea and helped many patients see for the first time, and these folks immediately gazed upon the Kim photos on every wall to see the face of their savior for the first time ). 65 years of pure indoctrination. At the end of this, all the starving sheep will soon see is a deluge of international food and aid and construction in the North as we all save them our tax dollars. And deity Kim of course gets the credit. He saved them.
As I just posted in another thread, there is danger that the hapless moonies of South Korea will go for unification. If Li’l Kim is smart, and it is beginning to look that way, he might just emulate the strategy seen from his point of view of what East Germany and Merkel successfully achieved. Rather than invading the West with tanks, they just strolled through checkpoint Charlie into open arms. And then the Stasi got themselves the prize with Merkel elected Reichsfuher in Berlin without firing a shot. Then they kicked the gate open to the middle eastern barbarians and all of western Europe is now under siege.
With the moonies in charge of South Korea there should be little doubt they will lovingly embrace the communists, welcome them in and then promptly elect Kim President perhaps in a decade or so. After all, the South Koreans decided rather than moving their capitol away from bordering the DMZ some 65 years ago, they instead built it up into a metropolis containing half their entire population, all within slingshot range of the North. And then we were stupid enough to enable this by making Seoul a hub of international stock market activity and also by positioning tens of thousands of our troops their to be their protectors and cannon fodder. The sooner this is over the better … for us.
I remember during German unification thinking that surely they will arrest and try the Stasi guards who shot and killed hundreds of Berlin Wall jumpers. I mean, the dead escapees had families and friends who would never forget, right? Wrong. Down the memory hole they went. Watch for this after Korean unification. Watch the Moonies bury the dead North Korean attempted-defectors right down the same memory hole too. Liberal westerners are almost as bad as hard core leftists because they make reckless decisions whenever they have the power to do so. But none of this detracts from what President Trump has nearly accomplished. Regardless of how the Koreans screw this up in the long term, Trump has earned his first Nobel.
Meanwhile on Derp-TV, Fox wrangles up panel of panel of talking empty heads ( even super-putz Judith Miller ) to lecture us all about how to deal with Korea and all foreign policy. Derp, Derpity, Derp Derp Derp.
TY Blade for perspective. Hey, this treehouse has some pretty good commenters.
Blade is one of my favorites. I am glad he stopped in. 😁
