HOLY CATS !! Epic Open Press Oval Office Meeting Between President Trump and Vice Premier Liu…

Jumping Ju-Ju Bones…. I’ll get a video and transcript downloaded soon, but boy howdy… Thirty years of President Trump -vs- China trade just roared to the surface in the Oval Office.
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, AG Secretary Sonny Perdue, NEC Chairman Larry Kudlow, U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Brandstad, Trade Adviser Peter Navarro with China’s Vice Premier Liu He, and multiple Chinese vice ministers/senior officials were all in the Oval Office for a discussion of current trade status…. and the outcome was epic.
Secretary Mnuchin announces the Chinese delegation will be staying in DC for an additional two-days of negotiations. Heck, he’s got em. The Chinese team can’t leave, not without a preliminary deal, because Trump is going to Vietnam next week and the phase-two tariffs kick in March 1st.
While Vice Premier Liu is seated directly in front of him POTUS Trump answers a reporter question about Chinese technology and cyber-security. Trump notes that he wants open and fair tech competition, but if China represents a security threat… well, that changes the dynamic. Liu is seated right in front of President Trump…. EPIC !
USTR Lighthzer notes that they are making great progress toward the six-step Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), and POTUS Trump says he ain’t buying any of that MOU nonsense; Trump wants a cemented, contractual, binding trade agreement, nothing less… In essence: stuff that MOU nonsense, enough with the talk, talk, talk plans; get a granular binding deal that he can review.
GULP.
Yesssir…
Hilarious, considering the Chinese delegation have been working toward the duplicitous MOU panda scheme for months, and Trump just eviscerated it.
President Trump and Secretary Mnuchin also announced they’re working toward a summit between Chairman Xi and President Trump in March, likely in Mar-a-Lago.
[Fava beans, Chianti and a nice Diet Coke, I presume].
There’s a reason China’s last Ch’ing Dynasty, emplaced from 1644, deliquesced for 150 years to AD 1912, then suffered anarchy and democidal tyranny through the mid-1980s before lapsing into the warm, fuzzy, Social Credit abattoir we know today.
Through all her Celestial Empire, Middle Kingdom history, Cathay has existed in isolated “more than Oriental splendor” not as a competitive trader but a class-ridden agarian latifundia whose vast potential was knowingly, purposefully, willfully blasted at the root by reigning Mandarinate kleparchs.
Comes now Sieur de la Trump, a round-eye of the first water, en par with Commodore Perry’s “black fleet” impact on Meiji Japan. How crude, how mercenary, how vulgarly… American! Why, it’s enough to give Confucius the boo-hoos; maybe if we plant a flying bicycle behind the moon, these ‘orrible Yankees will show us some respect.
Trump: Come hither, my little chickadees! “The Carpenter said nothing but ‘Cut us another slice: I wish you were not quite so deaf– I’ve had to ask you twice.'”
LikeLiked by 2 people
“latifundia”, “deliquesced” – TY
LikeLike
I got all excited and just had to tell my husband all about it, so I started reading the article to him. When I saw the clip, I started playing it for him. When he realized it would take a bit more than 30 minutes his eyes glazed over and he handed my phone back to me.
However, he couldn’t help but excited over his stock app. The majority of his stocks all jumped up today. He told me had Chinese business stocks and all of them took a jump. He has Chinese versions of like Spotify, Tesla, Netflix and a few others. I told him I would’ve liked to have known what time the Oval Office media circle started, when our President put his foot down on the MOA, and when it ended. I’d like to see where the jumps and hits took place.
I’m pretty clueless when it comes to stocks and having a healthy portfolio. It was my Mom who had the brains and now my nephew has made it his career. He has a whole bunch of letters behind his name, and I don’t know what a one of them means, I’m just proud of him is all. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that he protects us and we see a lot of green from his hard work. I don’t believe he has anything to do with the Chinese stocks, that would all be on my husband and his love of playing a few bucks here and there. Today, we had an increase close to $3,000. Woo hoo! And yes, I’ve seen when we’ve taken big hits too. Today is a good day though.
Anyways, Chinese businesses took a big jump today by looking at them. There are a number of them that just shot straight up in a straight line. I’m no genius, but I would think our President had a lot to do with this. JMO.
I love our President and all that he does for all of us, every single American. God Bless him.
Be well and stay smiling,
Ma’iingankwe
LikeLike