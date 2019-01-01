Big Optical Shift – Unprecedented New Year Speech by North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un…

Yesterday we noted how subtle (and not so subtle) messages have been coming out from Beijing China admitting how the party of Chairman Xi underestimated the cunning fortitude of U.S. President Donald Trump. Today, a stunning visual is broadcast from inside North Korea which follows the same general outlook.
Remember, nuance and subtle optics are very significant in Eastern projections of political brand messaging. When they present a nationally broadcast message every grain of sand on the optical beach has been thought out, considered, staged and carefully placed by hand with great forethought toward the intended audience. The optics are everything. [That’s also the reason why POTUS Trump used a video presentation (specifically for Kim) at the end of the Singapore summit.]
In an unprecedented international broadcast, North Korea’s Kim Jong-un delivers a message not just to his people, but more specifically to the international community. The backdrop, the venue for the message as broadcast, reflects a stunning shift for the country of North Korea. Notice the background message is ‘economic‘: Business attire; business office etc. The guiding hand of Chairman Xi is visible, and the transmission is full of messages highlighting the influence of the Trump Doctrine.
.
It is critical to remember that Chairman Xi (Beijing China), is still the leading influence agent over Chairman Kim (DPRK). That nuanced/subtle (hostage/captive) influence message is also inherent in the background of this broadcast. As the U.S. -vs- China confrontation continues, this video message provides additional support that Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping is no longer underestimating the cunning of POTUS Trump.
Discussions of these geopolitical messages need to be entirely separated from the propaganda explanations provided by U.S. media. U.S. corporate media, advocates for extreme globalism, spin everything into a criticism of President Trump; however, the message here from Kim Jong-un is far more consequential.
Chairman Kim is talking about security issues, denuclearization, weapons, military exercises etc. However, the bigger background message is centered specifically on the economics. Broadly speaking President Trump’s doctrine is: the strategically applied use of economic influence to achieve national security objectives.
That Trump Doctrine, a radical shift in the deployment of U.S. geopolitical influence, is the entire reason why Chairman Kim Jong-un is engaging this speech; in this venue; in this business manner; for this domestic and international broadcast.
Remember also, the clock is ticking…. the deadline for U.S. and China trade negotiations is March 1st, OR ELSE, a massive round of devastating (for China) tariffs kicks in and almost everyone agrees the Chinese economy cannot sustain itself under that pressure. So Chairman Xi needs to use his hostage, Chairman Kim, in this negotiation period.
[*Important point*: South Korean President Moon Jae-in, the primary point of contact for Chairman Kim, is ideologically the Asian political equivalent of Barack Obama. So that interpersonal dynamic also overlays the issues with a unified Korean peninsula.]
The full video as originally broadcast from North Korea is even more insightful.
.
The influence of the Trump Doctrine is clearly on display.
Things are really going at a rapid pace now….
“Peace is the prize” ~ President Donald Trump
The nature of the Trump foreign policy doctrine, as it has become visible, is to hold manipulative influence agents accountable for regional impact(s); and simultaneously work to stop any corrupted influence from oppressing free expression of national values held by the subservient, dis-empowered, people within the nation being influenced.
There have been clear examples of this doctrine at work. When President Trump first visited the Middle-East he confronted the international audience with a message about dealing with extremist influence agents. President Trump simply said: “drive them out.”
Toward that end, as Qatar was identified as a financier of extremist ideology, President Trump placed the goal of confrontation upon the Gulf Cooperation Council, not the U.S.
The U.S. role was clearly outlined as supporting the confrontation. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates needed to confront the toxic regional influence; the U.S. would support their objective. That’s what happened.
Another example: To confront the extremism creating the turmoil in Afghanistan, President Trump placed the burden of bringing the Taliban to the table of governance upon primary influence agent Pakistan. Here again, with U.S. support. Pakistan is the leading influence agent over the Taliban in Afghanistan; the Trump administration correctly established the responsibility and gives clear expectations for U.S. support.
If Pakistan doesn’t change their influence objective toward a more constructive alignment with a nationally representative Afghanistan government, it is Pakistan who will be held accountable. Again, the correct and effective appropriation of responsibility upon the influence agent who can initiate the solution, Pakistan.
The process of accurate regional assignment of influence comes with disconcerting sunlight. Often these influences are not discussed openly. However, for President Trump the lack of honesty is only a crutch to continue enabling poor actors. This is a consistent theme throughout all of President Trump’s foreign policy engagements.
The European Union is a collective co-dependent enabler to the corrupt influences of Iran. Therefore the assignment of responsibility to change the status is placed upon the EU.
The U.S. will fully support the EU effort, but as seen in the withdrawal from the Iran Deal, the U.S. will not enable growth of toxic behavior. The U.S. stands with the people of Iran, but the U.S. will not support the enabling of Iranian oppression, terrorism and/or dangerous military expansion that will ultimately destabilize the region. Trump holds the EU accountable for influencing change. Again, we see the Trump Doctrine at work.
Perhaps the most obvious application of the Trump Doctrine is found in how the U.S. administration approached the challenging behavior of North Korea. Rather than continuing a decades-long policy of ignoring the influence of China, President Trump directly assigned primary responsibility for a reset to Beijing.
China held, and holds, all influence upon North Korea and has long-treated the DPRK as a proxy province to do the bidding of Beijing’s communist old guard. By directly confronting the influence agent, and admitting openly for the world to see (albeit with jaw-dropping tactical sanction diplomacy) President Trump positioned the U.S. to support a peace objective on the entire Korean peninsula and simultaneously forced China to openly display their closely-guarded influence.
While the Red Dragon -vs- Panda influence dynamic is still ongoing, the benefit of this new and strategic approach has brought the possibility of peace closer than ever in recent history.
No longer is it outlandish to think of North Korea joining with the rest of the world in achieving a better quality of life for its people.
Not only is President Trump openly sharing a willingness to engage in a new and dynamic future for North Korea, but his approach is removing the toxic influences that have held down the possibility for generations. By leveraging China (through economics) to stop manipulating North Korea, President Trump is opening up a door of possibilities for the North Korean people. This is what I mean when I say Trump is providing North Korea with an opportunity to create an authentic version of itself.
What ultimately comes from the opportunity President Trump has constructed is entirely unknown. However, the opportunity itself is stunning progress creating a reasonable pathway to prosperity for the North Korean people. Chairman Kim Jong-un has the opportunity to be the most trans-formative leader within Asia in generations; but it is still only an ‘opportunity’.
Whether Kim Jong-un can embrace openness, free markets and prosperity is yet to be seen. Freedom is a precariously scary endeavor because there’s always a danger loosening the grip on control can lead to fear, which can lead to even tighter more authoritarian, control. (continue reading)
I’d love to see local prices under $1.50 before summer. Currently, my area is about $1.90 for regular. Thanks, President Trump.
I saw gas for $1.719 in Denton Texas. That’s the lowest I’ve seen but many places are below $1.80…
As much as I like low gas prices we have to remember that to low creates its own problems.
Oil industry getting out in front of it’s coming war with electric?
Where do you live? Here, lowest I have seen is around $2.27 but mostly around $2.47..Western NC,,,we gave a gas tax.
$2.25 here in Montclair, NJ. Lowest it’s been years. I wish I was in your neck of the woods…ASU grad.
It’s around $2.37 here in SE PA. Gas tax was increased two years ago under the guise of improving the roads (cue up the laugh track).
I call my fog lights pot hole finders.
Terrific opening thread for the New Year, Sundance.
Beautiful illustrations of President Trump’s geopolitical strategy in action, tapping the potential to produce the most consequential global realignment for GOOD in the history of the world.
Now why would this be your first comment on this thread, Sundance?
Wouldn’t have anything to do with bringing Russia to its economic knees, would it?
Which would trigger Putin to
• OWN a CONSTRUCTIVE “Syria Solution”,
• STOP attempts to Militarily Intimidate and Energy-Extort our Eastern European Allies,
… and reap the Energy-Profits upside when Putin decides to
• JOIN a complete Energy Blockade of Iran that will remove its 2 MM BPD of oil exports from the market that Russia can join OPEC to replace.
Wow!
Nice opinion on a way of bringing Russia to the right side of the Iran negotiations!
Now if he can get the commies in dc to bend we’ll be getting somewhere
BlackKnightrides:
Exactly, there are two countries targeted with the lower oil prices. Iran and Russia. Oil may continue to fall , or remain low until both leave the middle east to the auspices of the gulf coast allies. Regional solution doesn’t include either one unless you count there fall or withdrawal.
Putin was around when this was done in the 80’s, oil fell from the $40.00 to around $10.00 a barrel. good bye U.S.S.R., The gulf states have deeper pockets.
Thank you kashoggi, after he got it gas went straight down , Trump put there feet in the fire .
Dec 31 2018 2.35.
Dec. 24, 2018 2.413
Dec. 17, 2018 2.46
Dec. 10, 2018 2.511
Dec. 3, 2018 2.544
Nov. 26, 2018 2.63
Nov. 19, 2018 2.70
Nov. 12, 2018 2.773
Nov. 5, 2018 2.84
Oct. 29, 2018 2.896
Oct. 22, 2018 2.925
Oct. 15, 2018 2.961
Oct. 8, 2018 2.984
Oct. 1, 2018 2.947
Sept. 24, 2018 2.923
Sept. 17, 2018 2.921
Sept. 10, 2018 2.912
Sept. 3, 2018 2.903
Aug. 27, 2018 2.906
Aug. 20, 2018 2.90
Aug. 13, 2018 2.921
Aug. 6, 2018 2.93
July 30, 2018 2.924
July 23, 2018 2.911
July 16, 2018 2.94
Gas is $1.71 today in my town , East of Dallas.
Still above $3.00 here in Hawaii
Leave Hawaii and move to USA, what’s left of it. Being an ex-pat can be cool (I left 3rd world s—-ole Calicongomexipoopistan 13 years ago, never returned, ride motorcycle only). If you want to live in a foreign country, there are better choices than Mohammed Obama’s bogus birthplace where the Chinese judge waved Muslim jihadists into real America. MAGA/KAG! Happy New Year 🍹😎
$2.95 – $3.25 here in So. Cal.
So, simple minded person that I am,, I noticed his business suit right off, not the uniform that he used to wear. To me that is a good sign…
And the ‘oh, hi there” camera from an office
I caught SD’s tweet about the optics, and then came to the article. That optics change is Very Significant. Beautiful. Almost like emulating VSG POTUS. 🙂
Kim is communicating overtly and covertly – his people are paying attention, and more importantly, so is our President.
If North Korea denuclearizes, and joins the 21st century, POTUS does deserve the Noble Peace Prize, but the fake peaceniks will avoid giving it to him. Why did Obama get the prize? Because they saw his election as a sign the U.S. was going to succumb to their fascist new world order.
LikeLiked by 15 people
The Noble Peace Prize has lost all its meaning, certainly after Obama.
President Trump is right: Peace is the prize to covet.
He does not need to make that Scandinavian trip.
IF he does win it, I hope he simply tells them to send it over, he’s too busy saving his country to make the trip.
That would be epic – especially if he notified those commies via tweet!
Frankly, I’d like him to tell them to
“Stick it, where the Sun don’t shine”
(In typical N.Y.’er fashiin), he’s too busy working on lasting Peace in the rest of the,World to attend the ceremony, but he’ll send John Bolton to pisck it up for him!
IF, and its a BIG “IF”, he actually ‘conquers’ China, he could be responsible for liberating more people
(Population of China and Nork) than anyone in History.
Help me out, Grandma cofeve, please?
“BLESSED are the Peacemakers, for,….”
Can’t remember the rest!
Agree completely – awarding the Nobel to Obama stripped it of any value – if they award it to PDJT, I can’t decide if I’d expect him to be gracious and accept it, or if I’d expect him to tell those Leftists that the emperor is naked and thanks, but no thanks.
(If it was me, I’d reject it, but then I’m not the gentleman that POTUS is. Good thing he’s in the big chair and NOT me.)
They had already hit bottom when they gave one to Arafat – the inventor of airline hijacking etc. Giving one to Barky second strong compared to that.
but but but Trump’s going to start a nuclear war on Twitter by calling him Rocketman.
The Nobel means nothing. They give ot to the Marxist with the Mostest. VSGPDJT doesnt qualify. Once Barack Obama won it, it became meaningless.
Lady: Yes it was his reward for embracing never ending war!
War is Peace.
Freedom is Slavery.
Ignorance is Strength.
Jim Acosta is a Journalist.
ARGHHHH!
You had both Hubby and I spewing our drinks on the keyboard with that one!
The huge thing no one talks about is Kim’s burning desire to be a welcome guest at Mar a Lago. Swiss educated, multilingual, he probably feels kinship with Melania, Donald too. It’s the ultimate feather in a world leader’s cap. Watch the Mexican and Brazilian presidents also. Globalists need not apply. Italy, Hungary, Poland…all good ! MAGA/KAG ! Happy New Year 🍹😎
Kim has never let himself be seen wearing a TIE, before. An actual TIE. They’re certainly working the optics. 😀
Baby Trump!
I laughed my azz off when I first saw the picture yesterday.
Incidentally, I came across an article about N. Koreans thinking of rebellion. Immediately thought of China. It was in a tabloid type online newspaper, but it fit my possible chinese-strategic-options list.
Actually, what I noticed was the business suit and tie on top and very wide legged slacks (traditional style) below. I thought that was interesting; like a compromise.
Is reunification still possible, a realistic outcome of President Trump’s unprecedented foreign policy towards China and North Korea?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe a united Korea is the last thing China wants Unless it is under Kim’s rule so I doubt reunification is possible short of total collapse of the communist party.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Doubt that SK would want to unite with NK. It would cost a bundle to bring them up to SK’s level. They can coexist and trade with each other while NK slowly improves it’s economy. Way down the road unification might be acceptable.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
North Korea is still evading sanctions as usual but as for oil they have been forced to transfer oil from the oil tankers into smaller ships making it more inefficient and expensive to evade sanctions!
No wonder President Trump remains unpreturbed about North Korea’s continuing sanctions cheating!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
Not holding my breath. I have the same prayer but acknowledge that hatred makes for a powerful bias. $ Trillions are at stake, swamp globalists are using libs, the media and dems because there is none so blind as those who refuse to see.
Yes, that would be nice, and it would be great as well if they realize that part of his literal genius is his natural use of two things very much missing in this “new world” we are living in… those two things being honesty and common sense!
I may have to double my dose of Winnamins to keep up with his incredible leadership. 😀
👍
When you say the south korean leader is like obama, i read to mean the South korean leader, like obama, wishes they were leader for life in total autocratic fashion like the commie leaders they adore
LikeLike
SD means Moon Jae In is the type of president that leads from behind, doesn’t assert himself on the global stage unless his globalist handlers tell him to, and is a progressive leftist that will push for more socially liberal policy domestically. Just like 0bama.
LikeLiked by 11 people
👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼
Moon’s a traitor to his country.
A closet commie.
(I dunno, maybe a drug-addled metrosexual? I figure it’s unlikely he’s a muslim-terrorist, but who knows?)
You’re great, PT!
A wonderful response tweet that brought to mind the “One Destiny” video President Trump gave Chairman Kim Jong-un at the Singapore Summit. The tweet re-emphasizes the video theme, “great economic potential.”.
Enjoy.
Where that Hollywood banner came from I don’t know! UGH!
N. Korea is a development gold mine.
Speaking of gold mine, it has HUGE, barely tapped mineral resources.
Paired with the South’s factories, Korea as a whole would rival Japan, and ultimately threaten China.
And that is the rub. China is deathly afraid of invaders, for good reason.
If Taiwan is an “unsinkable aircraft carrier”, Korea is an unstoppable Normandy invasion.
The MSM reminded us that this is the time that Baby Kim proudly shoots off his rockets and banters about like a Proud Boy. and yet, that same Press will not be covering any of this. I love his subdued western look. This kid went to Western schools. He can’t wait for a big Mac.
Cleaned-up, dressed-up nicely.
Ivy-League diplo-speak, books, and stuff.
I’m impressed too.
guess we got our answer from PDJT in his tweet; he’s ready
China is ready too. Both NoKo and China don’t want sanctions much less the big increases slated for China in few months.
I would not be surprised if P45 & Kim have their 2nd summit in the next 60, maybe 90, days. Moving very quickly, indeed.
The price of regular gas, IN THE BAY AREA OF CALIFORNIA, WHEN OBAMA BECAME PRESIDENT WAS $1.84.
Seriously, $1.84. Then the marxist obama drove the price up over $5 per gallon trying to destroy our economy.
The marxists will again work to destabilize America when they control the house in 2019-2020.
It’s all California state tax in the price too! I pay $3.69 for high test in South Orange County, CA.
No. That $1.84 was the lowest advertised price at ONE “Welcome Barack Hussein Obama” gas station. The average in L.A. / Long Beach area where I lived back then was well over $3.00, closer to $4.00.
Gas prices are a reflection of market forces and government intervention – most everything has a price tag with two entries, the costs plus the government “vig”. PDJT deserves credit for forcing the governmental piece lower and improving supply, hence the lowered prices, and yes a gold star.
But the bigger star is the PRNK diffusion from hair-trigger violence to baby-steps into a peaceful society.
And yes, all because of PDJT.
Everything the President is doing hinges on the 2020 election. The “one worlders” are playing the delay game. There’s no doubt that the Chinese are debating among themselves and doing the math. Can we play the delay game until the lunatic in Washington is out of office and then back to business as usual?
The answer to that question will determine what they do going forward. Everything else is sideshow bs.
They’ve gotta have a big-bucks grip on the corporate media, have ’em by the throat.
(If only they'd go ahead and choke 'em! Finish-)
BRILLIANCE: How President Trump is BANKING on the Globalists and Geopolitical Opponents playing DELAY …
• Giving him Panda-Face time to keep lauding their efforts at progress while ratcheting up the TARIFFS that bury them further to multiply his INTERNAL LEVERAGE within their systems with every passing day.
• Giving him time to cut Bilateral ALLIANCES, encompassing Trade-Energy-Defense, that concurrently multiply his EXTERNAL LEVERAGE among economic partners against those who resist his solutions.
I hope your analysis plays out as you describe. It would certainly be a win for millions of people-excluding the international criminals who consider themselves the cream which rises to the top.
As a friend of mine once remarked: Two things rise to the top, Lorraine, cream and SCUM.
😉
“…Two things rise to the top…”
Actually I was thinking septic tank. Scum is the nicer thing that rises to the top. The other is a good description of our politicians.
Peace is the prize. My goodness. That is light years beyond the flop eared Marxist. In four words it eclipses the totality of little Barry Davis’ eight years.
“[*Important point*: South Korean President Moon Jae-in, the primary point of contact for Chairman Kim, is ideologically the Asian political equivalent of Barack Obama. So that interpersonal dynamic also overlays the issues with a unified Korean peninsula.]”
That is the most horrifying sentence I have read on The Treehouse. Talk about a nightmare.
I don’t entirely believe that the US is letting Moon Jae-in be the PRIMARY point man. That might be for optics. I think everyone knows that our VSG is the Primary point man and what he says will go. Moon will follow along and take all the credit that the Donald will allow.
What must the rank-and-file citizens of PDRK be thinking as they watch this speech? Can you imagine living in that hell hole for decades of darkness and suppression, being force-fed the party boilerplate about “us” and “them” all those years, when all the sudden, THIS?
Xi and KIm seems to be so much more reasonable as well as far smarter than Chuck and Nancy. Maybe we could make some kind of trade, although I doubt either XI or Kim would give much for either one of them. But they might make some kind of further concessions if we promised not to send Chuck and Nancy to them. Or maybe XI could use Chuck and Nancy to help with the labor intensive part of maintaining their Great Wall. Or maybe Kim could put Chuck and Nancy to work planting next sesson’s crops. ‘m sure our President can work something out with them.
What Chuck $ Nancy say, their crass loudness, insulting POTUS every chance they get is totally insulting to Xi and Kim. Dispicable behavior in their culture. Used to be in ours. POTUS will ever let them in the same room as Xi & Kim. Nope.
I realize your sarcasm, ut I thought I’d just say this.
You are correct. The Chinese already think we are barbarians. In a way they are correct considering how old their civilization is.
👍
Excellent and timely. America too must overcome the fear generated by the media to seize a once in history opportunity. Decadence, brutal oppression and despair at the hands of the sewer rats or life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness if we grasp the hand of President Trump. ‘Everything you have ever wanted is on the other side of fear’ – Geo. Addair
In both the short/subtitled and longer/voice-over-translation videos, KJU expressed a concern for DPRK sovereignty. How confusing! When PDJT expresses concern for USA sovereignty, he’s: attacked/ignored/warmongering/etc.-ad-nauseum. Are they BOTH communists? Is Mueller on the right path? And further confusing…
…DPRK sovereignty seems to involve dismantling a wall, while USA sovereignty involves building one. If only we lived in a communist, socialistic society. Life would be SO much simpler!
/sarc
Seriously, long may PDJT’s efforts on behalf of us ‘Muricans bear fruit!!!
I hear that Beto O’Rourke and Elizabeth Warren are really good at this stuff.
I was thinking about the Dems yesterday thinking that none of them are up to our VSGDJT. Even the Republicans are lacking. None of them can measure up. Not one.
Who/ You mean Faxuahontas and Fauxo Villa?
I’ve always wondered if President Trump planted a seed in little Kim’s head when they first met and the President showed Kim a video of exotic beaches (in Florida) and told him “this could be yours”, or something like that. There are a lot of gamblers out there. What if little Kim got the idea that North Korea could be the Las Vegas of the far East? And don’t forget basketball … Ambassador Dennis Rodman.
“a heyeday of peace, prosperity, and reunification of the Korean peninsula.”
”fundamentally liquidate the military-led hostility between the North and the South”
“realize complete denuclearization [of the Korean peninsula] as clarified in the June 12 DPRK/US joint statement.”
There it is. Re-confirmed denuclearization, changed focus to civilian business and foreign relations, and (most importantly) identified the fall guys who will take the rap for a half century of hostilities. This is a bad time to be a military general in North Korea, because it was all THE MILITARY’S fault. Chairman Kim just said so.
And now that the designated fall guys have been decided upon (always, always, always the first order of business) everything else is full speed ahead.
All Communist thugs adopt a uniform-for-life dress style. It stems from the Roman Emperors and then the Roman Catholic Church which has worn career gear since near its inception. The Mao jacket has given way to the Xi suit, but when the Chinese Commie leaders come together they meet in a set worthy of Wizard of Oz in its “subtle” presentation: “subtle” like the neck on a giraffe or the jaws on Moby Dick.
Kim Jong Un of North Korea not only went to business world coat and tie, he even dumped the dictator props. That is really significant, if it prevails.
For a long time, Kim Jong Un played the hermit dictator selling black market stuff to reprobates. Now he sees a way out of his self-made asylum in which he can trade the favor of letting others remold him in exchange for guarded esteem, international investments and a secure rice-bowl for him and his chosen ones. In my opinion, he has stumbled into a Gorbachev level epiphany.
With or without Kim Jong Un, Chairman Xi of China has Hitler sized problems in his reach to overtake the United States economy by January 1, 2020.
The South China Post reported: “Shanghai’s stock benchmark ended 2018 as the world’s worst market performer for a second year, falling 24.6 per cent over 12 months as an unprecedented trade war between China and the United States weighed on the Chinese economy and crimped corporate earnings.”
“The city’s key stock index closed the year at 2,493.90, while the benchmark on the smaller Shenzhen bourse fell 33.2 per cent during the period to 1,267.87. The combined capitalization of the two exchanges fell by US$2.4 trillion to 43.3 trillion yuan (US$6.3 trillion) during the year, overtaken by Tokyo as Asia’s largest equity market.”
In 2018, Chairman Xi’s refusal to compromise with President Trump has cost his country $2.4 trillion. For every $1 in profit Red China took in trading with the USA, it lost $6 in its net worth.
Chairman Xi has to employ millions of new workers each year to cover the costs of Communism in an economy which is becoming every more dependent on higher standards of living. The young adults head for the ever expanding Chinese cities for a chance at rising above the level of peasant and to help support their elders in the villages. Chairman Xi can control the country population in Mao fashion, but unrest and disturbance in vast cities is another sort of challenge for any political leader.
One early morning I awoke on a Yangtze River boat to observe a primitive sight from my stateroom window. Foot wide planks stretched from the river boat deck to a small open boat and another foot wide plank led to a step on the shore. Old, sinewy men with yokes on their shoulders were running barefoot on the planks to the boat with enormous nets of foodstuff suspended in nets from each side of the yoke. I went to investigate and those nets of food stuff weighed at least 75 pounds each.
Chairman Xi’s reality is not anything the everyday American understands, because our “news” is as “dumb” as a deaf-mute. Our globalists have permanent short-term tunnel vision. And our pundits are dogma paralyzed. Even CTH has its own reactionary heel-nippers. The “big picture” is not impossible to see; but, a person really does have to see when he looks.
Chairman Xi and Chairman Kim,
both in suits,
both giving economic New Years addresses to
both their own people and the world.
Prime Minister Abe, in a suit, to speed up peace talks with Russia,
President Putin, in a suit, tells Donald Trump Moscow is open for dialogue on wide-ranging agenda.
President Moon Jae-in, in a suit, promises “irreversible” peace on the Korean Peninsula.
Sounds like a concerted effort for peace hopefully leading to economic prosperity.
“Peace is the Prize”.
POTUS Has always been suited up…Guess he’s now setting men’s fashion trend globally? The globalists should be happy😀
Another venial General attacks the President. Friends with you-know-who no doubt, who set the stage. Just like Mueller and Comey. SOB’s.
General McChrystal on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday, said President Trump is dishonest and immoral. — — And this while the President is trying to bring peace to the world! Imagine if Kim hears this! (President Trump is dishonest? This means I can’t make a deal with him! – Chairman Kim)
“General” McChrystal got fired like a dog by Obama. Last assignment a total bust. Known for big, dumb mouth. Hillary lover!”
– President Trump tweeted
These Generals, these scums, are going to war against our President. Those who have wished to remain aloof and above it all, will soon have to choose sides.
To the NeoCons and NeoComms(Dems ) alike this is an unmitigated disaster.
The “Oceania is always at war with East Asia” crowd must be crying quietly in their beer.
Next the Mullaocracy in Iran..
What they thought would be happening in early 2019:
– Trump “creating chaos” meme gains momentum w government shut down
– Stock market takes another leg down
What President Trump is going to hit them with:
– Major break though in China/US Trade talks
– North Korea gives up nukes or significant progress is made to that end
– Stock market returns to prior highs or close to it (10-15% lift from here)
– Heads explode all over Washington Establishment and within US Financial Media
– Dems look petty and pathetic, while PDJT takes the high road
Really hopeful reading your post, Sundance.
