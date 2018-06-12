White House Created Production Video to Assist Singapore Summit Talks With North Korea….

Details are surfacing of a video put together by the White House to assist in diplomacy messaging toward Kim Jong-un and the team of North Korea negotiators. According to reports, toward the end of the talks between President Trump and Kim Jong-un the video was shared in both Korean and English languages to the audience of both teams.
Brilliant messaging. WATCH:
The video was also shared with the international media audience prior to President Trump’s remarks at the press conference:
right as you were posting this article he posted a better version…. was just about to post if for you! 😉
Scott Adams talks about the persuasion in this video. Short take: it’s a masterpiece.
I thought the Best Korea TV YouTube channel put this out.
/pol prank
Subtle as a sledgehammer.
Very nicely done video.
Our President knows how to use every tool that is available, to achieve the amazing things he is trying to do.
360 degree engagement.
http://blog.dilbert.com/2018/06/12/episode-101-video-that-president-trump-shared-with-chairman-kim-wow/
Topics:
Credit to the video authors…this video is amazing!
Review of the persuasion concepts employed by the video
History doesn’t repeat, history evolves
This is same message Kanye and Candice are sharing with us
Great example of President Trump using ego as a tool
Has there EVER been a better diplomatic move?
Kim Un loves hollywood movies; this was a smart play to make a movie about the greatness that could be.
This video does far more than talking or words written on a piece of paper could ever do. It sparks the imagination into realizing what’s possible.
