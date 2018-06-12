White House Created Production Video to Assist Singapore Summit Talks With North Korea….

Posted on June 12, 2018 by

Details are surfacing of a video put together by the White House to assist in diplomacy messaging toward Kim Jong-un and the team of North Korea negotiators.  According to reports, toward the end of the talks between President Trump and Kim Jong-un the video was shared in both Korean and English languages to the audience of both teams.

Brilliant messaging.  WATCH:

.

The video was also shared with the international media audience prior to President Trump’s remarks at the press conference:

.

9 Responses to White House Created Production Video to Assist Singapore Summit Talks With North Korea….

  1. sundance says:
    June 12, 2018 at 5:25 pm

  2. Morpheus says:
    June 12, 2018 at 5:26 pm

    I thought the Best Korea TV YouTube channel put this out.

  3. wheatietoo says:
    June 12, 2018 at 5:28 pm

    Subtle as a sledgehammer.

    Very nicely done video.
    Our President knows how to use every tool that is available, to achieve the amazing things he is trying to do.

    360 degree engagement.

  4. phattcat says:
    June 12, 2018 at 5:28 pm

    http://blog.dilbert.com/2018/06/12/episode-101-video-that-president-trump-shared-with-chairman-kim-wow/

    Topics:

    Credit to the video authors…this video is amazing!
    Review of the persuasion concepts employed by the video
    History doesn’t repeat, history evolves
    This is same message Kanye and Candice are sharing with us
    Great example of President Trump using ego as a tool
    Has there EVER been a better diplomatic move?

  5. Bob Thoms says:
    June 12, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    Kim Un loves hollywood movies; this was a smart play to make a movie about the greatness that could be.

  6. Justbill says:
    June 12, 2018 at 5:34 pm

    This video does far more than talking or words written on a piece of paper could ever do. It sparks the imagination into realizing what’s possible.

