White House Created Production Video to Assist Singapore Summit Talks With North Korea….

Details are surfacing of a video put together by the White House to assist in diplomacy messaging toward Kim Jong-un and the team of North Korea negotiators. According to reports, toward the end of the talks between President Trump and Kim Jong-un the video was shared in both Korean and English languages to the audience of both teams.

Brilliant messaging. WATCH:

.

The video was also shared with the international media audience prior to President Trump’s remarks at the press conference:

.

