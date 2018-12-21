The Trump Doctrine: Economic Security is National Security…

President Trump has been executing a foreign policy, a clear doctrine of sorts, where national security is achieved by leveraging U.S. economic power. It is a fundamental shift in approaching both allies and adversaries; summarized within the oft repeated phrase: “economic security is national security.”
Initially, given the nature of multiple military entanglements, a traditional military approach could not easily be reversed or dispatched. Defense Secretary James Mattis was the bridge to a path forward. President Trump removed military constraints, allowed rules of engagement that were much stronger, and let Mattis work on confronting and stamping out terror threats. In essence, an aggressive “let’s get this over with” approach.
However, that strong-arm military approach cannot continue indefinitely because it will never end. James Mattis was/is one voice who doesn’t want it to end. Hammers are useless without nails. War and intervention have a long history of unnecessarily expanding if not constrained. The war machine turns into a military business.
Candidate Trump, now President Trump, campaigned on a desire to bring U.S. troops home from all the “stupid wars”, in part because they are also “expensive wars.” And as a direct consequence the time for Defense Secretary Mattis was sure to come to an end.
The Trump Doctrine of using economics to achieve national security objectives is a fundamental paradigm shift; modern U.S. history provides no easy reference.
Demanding the restructuring of NATO or removing troops from Syria and Afghanistan will run counter to the favored policies of those who advocate for military deployments; many are also benefactors on the business side of the military industrial complex. However, with the rising global influence of China via their “one-belt, one-road” objectives, the economic confrontation is the modern battlefield.
Yes, it’s time for a shift.
“Peace is the prize” ~ President Donald Trump
The nature of the Trump foreign policy doctrine, as it has become visible, is to hold manipulative influence agents accountable for regional impact(s); and simultaneously work to stop any corrupted influence from oppressing free expression of national values held by the subservient, dis-empowered, people within the nation being influenced.
There have been clear examples of this doctrine at work. When President Trump first visited the Middle-East he confronted the international audience with a message about dealing with extremist influence agents. President Trump simply said: “drive them out.”
Toward that end, as Qatar was identified as a financier of extremist ideology, President Trump placed the goal of confrontation upon the Gulf Cooperation Council, not the U.S.
The U.S. role was clearly outlined as supporting the confrontation. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates needed to confront the toxic regional influence; the U.S. would support their objective. That’s what happened.
Another example: To confront the extremism creating the turmoil in Afghanistan, President Trump placed the burden of bringing the Taliban to the table of governance upon primary influence agent Pakistan. Here again, with U.S. support. Pakistan is the leading influence agent over the Taliban in Afghanistan; the Trump administration correctly established the responsibility and gives clear expectations for U.S. support.
If Pakistan doesn’t change their influence objective toward a more constructive alignment with a nationally representative Afghanistan government, it is Pakistan who will be held accountable. Again, the correct and effective appropriation of responsibility upon the influence agent who can initiate the solution, Pakistan.
The process of accurate regional assignment of influence comes with disconcerting sunlight. Often these influences are not discussed openly. However, for President Trump the lack of honesty is only a crutch to continue enabling poor actors. This is a consistent theme throughout all of President Trump’s foreign policy engagements.
The European Union is a collective co-dependent enabler to the corrupt influences of Iran. Therefore the assignment of responsibility to change the status is placed upon the EU.
The U.S. will fully support the EU effort, but as seen in the withdrawal from the Iran Deal, the U.S. will not enable growth of toxic behavior. The U.S. stands with the people of Iran, but the U.S. will not support the enabling of Iranian oppression, terrorism and/or dangerous military expansion that will ultimately destabilize the region. Trump holds the EU accountable for influencing change. Again, we see the Trump Doctrine at work.
Perhaps the most obvious application of the Trump Doctrine is found in how the U.S. administration approached the challenging behavior of North Korea. Rather than continuing a decades-long policy of ignoring the influence of China, President Trump directly assigned primary responsibility for a reset to Beijing.
China held, and holds, all influence upon North Korea and has long-treated the DPRK as a proxy province to do the bidding of Beijing’s communist old guard. By directly confronting the influence agent, and admitting openly for the world to see (albeit with jaw-dropping tactical sanction diplomacy) President Trump positioned the U.S. to support a peace objective on the entire Korean peninsula and simultaneously forced China to openly display their closely-guarded influence.
While the Red Dragon -vs- Panda influence dynamic is still ongoing, the benefit of this new and strategic approach has brought the possibility of peace closer than ever in recent history.
No longer is it outlandish to think of North Korea joining with the rest of the world in achieving a better quality of life for its people.
Not only is President Trump openly sharing a willingness to engage in a new and dynamic future for North Korea, but his approach is removing the toxic influences that have held down the possibility for generations. By leveraging China (through economics) to stop manipulating North Korea, President Trump is opening up a door of possibilities for the North Korean people. This is what I mean when I say Trump is providing North Korea with an opportunity to create an authentic version of itself.
What ultimately comes from the opportunity President Trump has constructed is entirely unknown. However, the opportunity itself is stunning progress creating a reasonable pathway to prosperity for the North Korean people. Chairman Kim Jong-un has the opportunity to be the most trans-formative leader within Asia in generations; but it is still only an ‘opportunity’.
Whether Kim Jong-un can embrace openness, free markets and prosperity is yet to be seen. Freedom is a precariously scary endeavor because there’s always a danger loosening the grip on control can lead to fear, which can lead to even tighter more authoritarian, control.
♦The commonality in these foreign policy engagements is the strategic placement of responsibility upon the primary influence agent; and a clear understanding upon those nation(s) of influence, that all forward efforts must ultimately provide positive results for people impacted who lack the ability to create positive influence themselves.
One of the reasons President Trump is able to take this approach is specifically because he is beholden to no outside influence himself. It is only from the position of complete independence that accurate assignments based on the underlying truth can be made; and that takes us to the ultimate confrontations – the trillion dollar confrontations.
A U.S. foreign policy that provides the opportunity for fully-realized national authenticity is a paradigm shift amid a world that has grown accustomed to corrupt globalists, bankers and financial elites who have established a business model by dictating terms to national leaders they control and influence. We have our own frame of reference with K-Street lobbyists in Washington DC. Much of President Trump’s global trade reset is based on confronting these multinational influence agents.
When you take the influence of corporate/financial brokers out of foreign policy, all of a sudden those global influence peddlers are worthless. Absent of their ability to provide any benefit, nations no longer purchase these brokered services.
As soon as influence brokers are dispatched, national politicians become accountable to the voices of their citizens. When representing the voices of citizens becomes the primary political driver of national policy, the authentic image of the nation is allowed to surface.
In western, or what we would call ‘more democratized systems of government‘, the consequence of removing multinational corporate and financial influence peddlers presents two options for the governing authority occupying political office:
♦One option is to refuse to allow the authentic voice of a nationalist citizenry to rise. Essentially to commit to a retention of the status quo; an elitist view; a globalist perspective. This requires shifting to a more openly authoritarian system of government within both the economic and social spheres. Those who control the reigns of power refuse to acquiesce to a changed landscape.
♦The second option is to allow the authentic and organic rise of nationalism. To accept the voices of the middle-class majority; to structure the economic and social landscape in a manner that allows the underlying identity to surface naturally.
Fortunately we are living in a time of great history, and we have multiple examples surfacing around the world. National elections in Poland, Hungary, Italy, Brazil and right here in the U.S. via Donald Trump highlight responses to dysfunctional multiculturalism and financial influences from corrupt elites within the institutions of globalist advocacy: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank, and the World Trade Organization (WTO).
Two specific reference points are playing-out in real time. •One is the U.K. and voices of the British people who voted to Brexit the European Union. •The second is Mexico, and the July 1st, 2018, election of Andres Manuel Lopez-Obrador (aka AMLO), a nationalist.
In the U.K. we see the government turning more authoritarian and distancing itself from the voices of the majority who chose to rebuke the collective association of the EU. In recent decisions the government has taken a more harsh approach toward suppressing opposition, and as a consequence oppressing free speech and civil liberties. [Insert the example of Tommy Robinson here – there are many others.]
This doesn’t come as a surprise to those who have followed the arc of history when the collective global elite are challenged or rejected. Globalism can only thrive amid a class structure where the elites, though few in number, have more controlling power over the direction of government. It is not accidental the EU has appointed officials and unelected bureaucrats in Brussels as the primary decision-making authority.
By its very nature the EU collective requires a central planning authority who can act independent of the underlying national voices.
As the Trump Doctrine clashes with the European global elite, the withdrawal of the U.S. financial underwriting creates a natural problem. Subsidies are needed to retain multiculturalism.
If a national citizenry has to pay for the indulgent decisions of the influence class, a crisis becomes only a matter of time.
Wealth distribution requires a host.
Since the end of World War II the U.S. has been a bottomless treasury for EU subsidy. The payments have been direct and indirect. The indirect have been via U.S. military bases providing security, the NATO alliance, and also by U.S. trade policy permitting one-way tariff systems. Both forms of indirect payment are now being reversed as part of the modern Trump Doctrine.
Similarly, in Mexico the Trump Doctrine also extends toward changed trade policies; this time via NAFTA. The restructuring of NAFTA into the USMCA disfavors multinational corporations and financial holdings who have exploited structural loopholes that were designed into the original agreement.
With President Trump confronting the NAFTA fatal flaw, and absent of the ability of corporations to influence the direction of the administration, the trade deal ultimately presents the same outcome for Mexico as it does the EU – LESS DOLLARS.
However, in Mexico, the larger systems of government are not as strongly structured to withstand the withdrawal of billions of U.S. dollars. The government of Mexico is not in the same position as the EU and cannot double-down on more oppressive controls. Therefore the authentic voice of the Mexican people is likely to rise.
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO), is a nationalist but he is not a free-market capitalist. AMLO is more akin to soft-socialist approach with a view that when the central governing authority is constrained, and operates in the best interests of its citizens, equity can be achieved.
The fabric of socialism runs naturally through the DNA strain of Mexico, and indeed much of South America. This is one of the reasons why previous Mexican governments were so corrupt. Multinational corporations always find it easier to exploit socialist minded government officials.
When bribery and graft are the natural way of business engagement, the multinationals will exploit every opportunity to maximize profit. Withdraw the benefit (loophole exploitation) to the financial systems, and the bribery and graft dries up quickly. A bottom-up nationalist like AMLO, is the ultimate beneficiary.
The authentic-sense of the Mexican people, rises in the persona of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador – who actually does personify the underlying nature of the classic Mexican class-struggle.
Thus we see two similar yet distinct outcomes of the Trump Doctrine. Within a highly structured U.K. parliamentary government the leadership becomes more authoritarian and rebukes the electorate; and in Mexico a less structured government becomes more nationalist, more prideful, and embraces the underlying nature of the electorate.
It is not accidental the historic nature of the U.K. is a monarchy (top down), and the historic nature of Mexico is populist (bottom up). Revolution not withstanding, both countries are now returning to their roots.
We are indeed living in historic times.
Mexico has so many riches but many live in poverty due to mental laziness! Venezuela is one of the richest countries in the world with some of the most beautiful beach/coasts! Peace and private property leads to prosperity everywhere its been enacted…War comes from outside always either through direct invasion or bribery!
Tic Toc???
Mexico has so many riches but many live in poverty due to mental laziness! …
Get used to it because they have already arrived in a neighborhood near you. Don’t believe me–Talk to any decent non-progressive 1st – 5th grade teacher in the United States (approximately 10% of them)(that pass state certification on the 5th try)(maybe).
Read the book “the way the world works” and you will understand what is going on in Mexico and other countries. Most of their problems come from all the “smart” people from the north east. Mexicans are very hard working but they were mislead by a few.
The Europeans have meddled, meddled, meddled too much in Mexico.
“Maximilian I (Ferdinand Maximilian Joseph Maria; 6 July 1832 – 19 June 1867) was the only monarch of the Second Mexican Empire. He was a younger brother of the Austrian emperor Franz Joseph I. After a distinguished career in the Austrian Navy as its commander, he accepted an offer by Napoleon III of France to rule Mexico…”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maximilian_I_of_Mexico
“…but many live in poverty due to mental laziness….”
Excuse me but that is total BS!
Mexicans are hardworking but very poor and the transnationals (NAFTA) was set up to keep them that way. WORSE NAFTA drove ~75% of Mexico’s family farmers off their land. Enter the Communists spilling poison in their ears (You are OWED a living by the nasty Gringos) and you end up with the mess we now have.
Small Farmers and NAFTA:
https://www.countercurrents.org/mohanty230608.htm
…
La Raza/MEChA is straight from a NAZI paid by Hitler called Jose Vasconcelos who died in 1982 He is the Nazi Propagandist behind La Raza Aztlan nationalism. Like Soros, Jose was on the Nazi German payroll during WWII. La Raza Cosmica is the Mexican equivalent of Hitlers Mein Kemp written during the same time period.
La Raza, receives federal funds of 30 million in California alone.
The official “MEChA Philosophy”
http://www.mayorno.com/WhoIsMecha.html
La RAZA
http://humanevents.com/2006/04/07/emexclusive-emthe-truth-about-la-raza/
G. Combs, much of what you say is true, but the rich run the country and switch between communism and socialism. At least now most Mexicans can actually get an education whereas before no if no father around to sign them up and many because no money they are forced to wear uniforms. Things have improved. I worked in two different Mexican countries, and the workers worked hard and I know I did too. I lived with a Mexican family for a time and everyone but the littlest children were a lawyer, a doctor or trained to run businesses, and the maid was treated as a member of the family and was thrilled on my last visit to tell me her son was in college, which is still a big thing there. Out of the cities they work hard on agriculture n order to have something, if not much to eat. With France in control after Spain, many came from America, Ireland, Germany, etc. to help the peasants fight. Still no SS for all citizens and the police earn so little that they force bribing on stopping drivers for this or that. It is hoped the new president will be the best ever and seems to be working with Trump to better his country and its citizens. I pray that this be so.
“No PDJT, No Peace” – Lotbusyexec Sharpton Jackson 😉💪🇺🇸
like 45 says…Im a counterpuncher…like Melania says: he hits back 1000x harder!
ISIS father and mother: Crooked and Obama!
Just like “only Nixon could go to China,” only President Trump can improve our military capabilities while simultaneously winning battles without using them. Paradigm shift, indeed.
Middle East Peace Plan will be unveiled at the State of the Union! leaving Syria is a show of good faith that 45 will broker a Win Win Deal!
yes! “China via their “one-belt, one-road” objectives, the economic confrontation is the modern battlefield.” China papers the world in Yuan in order to bring fixed rates of return while communist aglobalist currency chokes private business!
Back. Just say N.
We aren’t the World Police.
That’s right, and President Trump made that quite clear while he was running for office. My goodness, we’ve been in Afghanistan for the past 17 years. If the elitists had their way, we would be there forever, just like they want us to do in Syria. It’s so easy for warmongers like Lindsey Graham, and even that late worthless POS, John McCain, to continue to feed their war machine equipment making buddies, but maybe they should do it at the expense of losing their family members and not everyone else’s.
Bush 43 made a huge mistake sending our troops into Iraq. It created a huge nightmare in southwest Asia, made even bigger by Obumbles and Crooked. The USA gained NOTHING by invading that country. Many falsely claimed we were only there for the oil, and that’s been proven time and time again to be totally false. Jimmy Carte made a HUGE mistake by not honoring our treaty with the Shah of Iran, when he requested military aid to help stabilize Iran. We all know the disastrous results of that Peanut Brain’s bad decision. We’re still paying for the mistake today.
Nope, no more sending our troops for the purpose of nation building. Time to use the resources to better the United States of America. We can lead the world by setting a good example of making this a better country, instead of pumping billions of our hard earned tax dollars into other nations, especially those who spit on us while having their hands out, grabbing the money we have been throwing at them.
We should use our troops to kill people and destroy things and whenever they threaten our interests.
marty, since the French and English caused most of the problems n the ME, let them fight the battle and no more the USA. We have lost so many young military men and women or have them come home with missing limbs and PTSD, why should be do the dirty jobs. We need our military here to help us fight the DNC communists and those against our Republic and our legal President. We are the Government and by darn we will keep it no matter who thinks they can overtake our country.
Oh I agree, but the globalists had to create chaos to break into the middle east. They couldn’t and so they had to create the mass immigration out of war chaos. They want consumers.
We still have “The Rods from God” so there’s that too.
It seems as though we are in many areas. But, we shouldn’t be the World Police, for sure.
45 added a New Frontier for War Party: Space Force! lets make it to Mars and let the Afghanis pustuns and others quarrel over peanuts while we discover the universe!
War Party? 😐
America’s security is economic security and that’s exactly why the President has to fire Jerome Powell, audit the Federal Reserve, possibly reform it, end its dual mandate and make stable and predictable currency the cure for Wall Street’s four big banks thief of our life savings through inflation. OBTW such systemic reform puts America first and grows the president’s base, which needs become job one.
Try reading Gary North’s Mises on Money.
https://www.garynorth.com/public/9689.cfm
Remember that ‘inflation’ is just a fancy name for theft.
“In Human Action, Mises said that the government’s task is to enforce contracts. Among these contracts are contracts for redeeming money-certificates for money metals on demand. He defined a money-certificate a receipt for a money metal that has 100% of the promised metal in reserve. He said that banks should not be favored by the government. They should not be allowed the right to break contracts, which is what a refusal to redeem money-certificates on demand is. “What is needed to prevent any further credit expansion is to place the banking business under the general rules of commercial and civil laws compelling every individual to fulfill all obligations in full compliance with the terms of the contract”….”
Unfortunately Brietbart deleted 2/3rds of my post. Although they did a damn good job of editing it, which I freely admit.
Mr. President,
Jerome Powell must be fired. It is unclear you have that authority. No. It is unclear you don’t, therefore proceed and let the remedy pursue you. Powell justified increases with economic data points, but every data pointed and continues to point in the opposite direction. Therefore he is inconsistent and incompetent at best and, suspect at worst.
Powell isn’t discharged for raising rates. He is discharged in favor of fixing a dysfunctional Federal Reserve, the American economy and the people’s best interests. Rand Paul’s father Ron’s call for an audit of the Fed is hearkened. Now you are growing your base.
Steve Forbs’s admonition for a stable predictable currency as a path to prosperity is employed as the end to inflation, which is nothing, but the thief of the working man’s life savings in favor of Wall Street’s big banks.
The President fires Powell to fix the economy, to fix the Federal Reserve and as a popular hero of the working men and women of America while growing his base. The beauty of it all is that it is all true.
The dual mandate of full employment must be lifted. The Fed simply provides sound and stable money. Congress and the President will take care of employment. End inflation by ending the corruption of Wall Street and its four big banks and talk about it.
You must show your enemies you can and will hurt them, or they will never let you live. Why won’t you listen Mr. President? You must attack now at your weakest. You will win, or die. The enemy has so many options and interests. Their power makes them weak, one against the other. The people are with Caesar and you cannot lose. Timing and execution are best left to the successful executive. You need no help being Caesar. You are fated to be such. Be successful. Stay alive. Carpe Diem Giaus Julius Caesar.
The world is a safer place with President Trump in it. I truly believe that.
It is and we’ve have only just begun
When a sane man, Trump, meets an insane man, Mattis, there is bound to be a breaking point.
Meanwhile. turncoat Roberts is at it again.
Joins Libs to strike down POTUS attempt at asylum regulation.
POS. Barry still owns him.
WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court on Friday denied the Trump administration’s request that it be allowed to immediately enforce a new policy of denying asylum to those who illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border, a change that lower courts declared possibly illegal.
Four justices – Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh – would have granted the administration’s request to let the order go into effect.
http://www.philly.com/news/nation-world/supreme-court-denies-trump-administration-request-immediately-enforce-new-asylum-rules-20181221.html
RBG can’t croak soon enough, IMO.
How is RBG voting on stuff if she is always sick, having surgery, or in the hospital????
What is going on??? SCOTUS cant let justices vote by proxy!!! They have been doing a Weekend At Bernies for years with this old bag.
“However, that strong-arm military approach cannot continue indefinitely because it will never end. James Mattis was/is one voice who doesn’t want it to end. “
So with Mattis, it was, and remains, all about Mattis, and everyone and everything else be damned. He’s definitely more of a Democrat alright.
And as always Sundance brings the rain. Everytime I get discouraged he drops something like this and I’m renewed. Thanks SD you’re the best.
And that’s why Jerome Powell must be fired, the Fed audited as per Ron Paul and stable predictable currency made the only policy. End the fill employment mandate. That’s the Presidents and Congress’ job.
That would kill inflation forever and make Wall Street’s four big banks cry a river. It would also grow the President’s base. Recruit Steve Forbes and Ron Paul and grow your base. America first.
Wall Street, theWSJ, Murdock et all want to kill you. Crack them a good one instead, Mr. President. Are you listening, sir?
Oh ps I have Humble Pie live at the Fillmore playing on the headphones. Get some!!!
Goh goh gilley, gilley goh goh, walk on gilded splinters
Another way I would characterize Trump doctrine is “Peace Incentive” vs “War Incentive”.
In past times, we’ve gone overseas and beaten our enemies (or the enemies of our fiends) over the head and then left. Typically there was an economic reason for capitulation (Japanese, German, South Koreans, Vietnamese, Soviet Union, etc) which brought an end to the wars. In all the wars except the cold war with the USSR, the end result for the enemy was near-total economic destruction.
Beginning in 2001/2003 with George W. Bush, we began another war but this time with an enemy that is resistant to being destroyed because this kind of enemy has nothing to lose. We’ve been entrenched in a 17 year regional conflict with no end in sight. The military has one purpose – to kill people and break things. Eventually the enemy runs out of things to be broken and gives up. But not this enemy.
Trump’s “Peace incentive” doctrine creates the groundwork for peace by actually incentivizing it where it’s impossible to bludgeon an enemy into accepting peace on your terms. The US is the principle world economy and thus owns a great deal of economic leverage that gives us ways of creating the need and desire for peace where none previously existed.
No-one who is paying attention should have any doubt as to why terrorism in the Middle east has been so difficult to defeat. Our military has been killing people and breaking their things for 17 years. The inability to defeat this kind of enemy suggests that maybe we were killing the wrong people and breaking the wrong things. Enter Trump in 2017, and Trump sets his eyes on Iran.
It turns out the JCPOA (Iran deal) set the conditions and created the war incentive with Iran to continue funding terrorism in the region in order to advance their regional interests. Trump reversed this, and has created a peace incentive with Iran. No amount of bombing or presence in Syria will be able to convince Iran to change their ways. But what if their economy were to take a hit?
The United States (under Obama) is responsible for the conditions in Syria by arming Al Qaeda for the purpose of removing Assad. Assad ran to Russia for help. Trump has made the RIGHT decision to get out of Syria and instead let the banks turn the screws on Iran’s economy. We’ll see how well the Mullahs can deal with civil unrest.
Great comment
Except, we never left South Korea or Germany.
LikeLike
The military “industrial” complex is a commerical enterprise tangoing with multinational corporations and overseas foreign elitists as well as domesticated agents like Soros, which means the military to date never represented American interests. It has always been fomented by the CIA as Hoover said to create unrest and feed the CIA with money even if it meant gun running (Fast * Furious) and drug smuggling (MexiCo border). The CIA creates the problem and then they present themselves or the military as the warring solution.
There will never be peace, there will always be unrest and sacrefice of young marines and military lives. Their families suffer too as long as the Fed Reserve and CIA covert operations are allowed to run unchecked.
Putin is smiling smugly after the Cold War which I found unnerving. Now I know why. He is long aware through similar technology that the so-called MIC, more accurately known as the MICC (military industrial congressional complex) is successfully destroying the US all by itself. He doesn’t have to lift a finger. Shock and Awe in the Iraq War was merely a descriptor. Every nation has access to high tech and the satellite programs need to be terminated for good unless it can be put to good use and I don’t mean simolu getting driving directions. When did Google get the rights to rule space with their intrusive satellite technology? Sats have been around since the 1940’s.
By the way, I was going to bookmark an old movie this season called Spies Like Us starting Chevy Chase and Steve Forest for shedanfraud laughs, and then I realized it’s too real. It’s about a hapless pair of CIA wannabees who fail their admissions test and are surprised they get selected for Special Ops in Siberia. Turns out they were picked out to be expendable decoys in place of the real CIA ops personnel.
Kim won’t move forward unless President Trump has iron control of his government because Kim saw what the Democrats did to Gaddafi. They got rid of him even though he had given up his nukes. Liberating North Korea into a being more benign and wealthier nation is probably not a goal shared by Democrats, although I don’t understand why not.
The ELITE HATE the Trump Doctrine because it disrupts their very lucrative wars. Therefore expect lots of kicking and screaming and gnashing of teeth, because THIS is where the REAL FIGHT IS!
BACKGROUND
Congressional Record, February 9, 1917
Mr. CALLAWAY: …
“In March, 1915, the J.P. Morgan interests, the steel, ship building and powder interests and their subsidiary organizations, got together 12 men high up in the newspaper world and employed them to select the most influential newspapers in the United States and sufficient number of them to control generally the policy of the daily press in the United States.
… an editor was furnished for each paper to properly supervise and edit information regarding the questions of preparedness, militarism, financial policies and other things of national and international nature considered vital to the interests of the purchasers.
“This contract is in existence at the present time, and it accounts for the news columns of the daily press of the country being filled with all sorts of preparedness arguments and misrepresentations as to the present condition of the United States Army and Navy, and the possibility and probability of the United States being attacked by foreign foes.
“This policy also included the suppression of everything in opposition to the wishes of the interests served. The effectiveness of this scheme has been conclusively demonstrated by the character of the stuff carried in the daily press throughout the country since March, 1915. They have resorted to anything necessary to commercialize public sentiment and sandbag the National Congress into making extravagant and wasteful appropriations for the Army and Navy under false pretense that it was necessary. Their stock argument is that it is ‘patriotism.’ They are playing on every prejudice and passion of the American people…..”
The Creature from Jekyll Island, The Federal Reserve, talk by Edward Griffin
“[…]The Federal Reserve System. Created in 1910, codified by Congress in 1913 (along with the personal income tax), this “system” facilitated the US government’s ability to inflame the nation’s citizens for the purpose of supporting the European war of 1914-1918 (World War I). Warfare provides a source of immense borrowing and provides banking corporations with huge profits in the form of interest income. Several of these same Wall Street banks financed Adolph Hitler two decades later….
From the Bank of England forward all the governments of Europe had central banks for a very good reason. The kings and princes of Europe had learned from hard experience that they could raise the taxes of their subjects only so high and then they had a revolt on their hands and they tended to lose their jobs (and heads). It appears that that natural level was about 40-43%; people will tolerate taxes up to about 40-43% and then they start digging in their heels and they just won’t allow it to go any further. But with the central bank mechanism in place the lid was off. Now these governments could tax their people 50%, 60%, 70% and in some cases 80% of everything they produced and they did not have a revolt on their hands. They did not have resentment because the people didn’t know that they were paying a tax.
It was a nifty arrangement for these governments. It was at that point in history that governments’ wars began to heat up. They always had wars but they were relatively small things because wars are expensive and the people won’t pay more than 40% for everything including wars. But now that they had a way to tax higher than that, they could engage in very expensive wars. It’s at that point in history that Europe plunged headlong into continuous war and big, very, very expensive wars. The people paid for them uncomplainingly through the process of inflation….”
Isn’t is sad that the majority of Americans will never understand this doctrine… because they don’t even know about it!
All they hear is coming from the echo chamber of the globalists.
That trip to Saudi Arabia set the ball in motion, and soon we will see the fruits.
Peace in our time!
Bravo! President Trump is amazing. He understands that the war is on economic freedoms of each individual – as the world financiers seek to produce money for their interest revenue which by virtue of putting more $ out erodes the value of each $ you worked hard to earn.
On Jan. 17, 1961, in his final address to the nation, “President Dwight Eisenhower gave the nation a dire warning about what he described as a threat to democratic government. He called it the military-industrial complex, a formidable union of defense contractors and the armed forces.
Eisenhower was a retired five-star Army general.
“As NPR’s Tom Bowman tells Morning Edition co-host Renee Montagne, Eisenhower used the speech to warn about “the immense military establishment” that had joined with “a large arms industry.”
Here’s an excerpt:
“In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists, and will persist.”
https://www.npr.org/2011/01/17/132942244/ikes-warning-of-military-expansion-50-years-later
LikeLike
Highly illustrative and thought provoking policy on economic power exerted with the Trump Doctrine. Exit of General Mattis becomes crystal clear.
Syria and Afghanistan: what is the objective? More of our troops being shot in the back by uniformed Afghan soldiers?
Marharbal
he won’t be around to see the fruits of his economic policy mature………..too bad, we should have used economic leverage instead of bullets all along.
Well said, Sundance.
Sundance, you wrote:
Instead of “benefactors” I believe you mean “beneficiaries”.
