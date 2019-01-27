Sunday Talks: Devin Nunes Discusses Mueller Investigation With Maria Bartiromo…

Former HPSCI Chairman and current minority ranking member, Devin Nunes, appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the recent indictment of Roger Stone, Robert Mueller, and other matters that surround congressional investigations.
Representative Nunes notes that if the current DOJ are willing to go after people that have lied to congress, then this same DOJ should be looking at lies told by Lisa Page, Peter Strzok, James Comey and Andrew McCabe. Additionally, and frustratingly, Mr. Nunes outlines how it is demonstrably true the Clinton campaign was in direct collusion with Russians in 2016 and yet the current DOJ keeps ignoring those facts.
Nunes also speculates that Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein put the allegations from the Ohr/Steele Dossier into his instructions (full pdf below) that he gave Robert Mueller. This is what DAG Rod Rosenstein is trying to hide from everyone, including President Trump. If true, that should comprehensively destroy the integrity of the DOJ, the Mueller investigation (writ large), and the pro-Rosenstein narrative.
.
In the latter part of the interview Maria Bartiromo discusses the issues of Chinese trade practices and how Beijing is weaponizing their trade position to infiltrate international technology and gain control over infrastructure.
Here’s the redacted Rosenstein instructions the DOJ refuses to make public. Obviously Devin Nunes is in a much better position than anyone else to speculate on what the DOJ (specifically Rosenstein) is trying to hide. However, his suspicion does make buckets of sense:
.
Devin is a patriot!
In the beginning of a change the patriot is a scarce man, and brave, and hated and scorned.
– Mark Twain
First Satan made the Mafia. That was just for practice. The he made the DOJ, FBI and CIA and declared them to be his finest inventions.
Then the DOJ looked at Satan and said “You misunderstand, I am the master”.
Nunes’s expressions nowadays, are those of a man tired of banging his head up a wall. I would be too. Mass quantities of corruption, and not a thing being done about. Can’t we the people take a class action against the DOJ?
Just STFU Devin. You guys had 2 years controlling everything. GTFO loser and your loser Party.
Ryan wouldn’t let Nunes do nearly as must as he otherwise would have.
Ryan was a protector of the swamp nothing more.
Hate the left but look at how they plan and implement an attach and learn.
We have a lot of Ryan’s still with us so now our President has to drop them somehow or we lose.
Like Pelosi said, we are strong because we’re united. That’s the truth and it was highlighted in the two Senate votes taken. POTUS doesn’t have support in his own party and it’s was broadcast to the world. McConnell did that. Even the Dems who hate her get right in line to vote.
put the blame where it belongs: on the Uniparty controlled congress. Lyin’ Ryan would only put up bills his donors wanted passed. Devin has been swimming upstream trying to get documents from a corrupt DoJ. What is your solution to the mess in WDC?
Nunes was like David against Goliath and Ryan wouldn’t even let him have a slingshot.
Where is that SOB Ryan? Wall Street? Chamber of Commerce?Lobbyist?
Hey you GTFO you leftist socialist prick and troll!
Nah, they didn’t control everything. The Obama holdovers had enough control in enough institutions to throw a serious monkey wrench into Trump and his administration………..
But they did not have enough control to prevent him from taking office after HE won the election Hilary was supposed to win, as has been demonstrated by the fact he is still there……..
And they did not have enough control to prevent the truth from being discovered about what REALLY went into the FISA mess……..
And they did not have enough control to prevent Trump, by the Grace of God, from bringing the economy back to a roar after Obama led it to a whimper……
And even though Hilary and her team of liars tried to prevent the info coming out about Hilary and the DNC paying for the opposition research that is the Steele dossier…………..they couldn’t……..and they lied long and loud about it as they tried to prevent that info from coming out…….
And they have lied about the entire “collusion” thing to begin with, just as they are lying about it today………
I can understand why you want Nunez to shut up.
He’s telling the truth.
Liberals hate the truth.
Ultimately, truth wins.
Truth is light.
Let there be light.
If it wasn’t for Devin Nunes, we wouldn’t know hardly anything. He started all this and was stopped with an ethics complaint by the Dems and Paul Ryan didn’t protect him. Maybe u should go back and get your information correct.
At this point I’d be better off not knowing!
Congress does not prosecute anyone. Ever. They only investigate and refer to the DOJ. Oh, that crooked, lying, Trump hating, hiding their crimes under Mueller DOJ. The Swamp Rat infested DOJ. That DOJ?
You show your ignorance. Devin Nunes is a patriot and did everything in his power to bring this to light. He is a congressman – not a police man. Respectfully, maybe you should stfu and not play tough boy.
Why would Rep Nunes speculate?
Answer – Rep Nunes most likely is not speculating. Why else would Schiff et all remain so focused on the Steele Dossier?
There is a reason for everything.
Ratt Rodentstein…
“Oh ya, the hero who took the Trump investigation away from the evil McCabe (who was/is completely incompetent ) and gave it to political assassin bob mulehead.”
He really “saved” Trump.
Session begot Rosenstein’s power and Rosenstein begot Mueller’s power, which make Sessions the most criminal of the lot.
Absolutely true. Jeff Sessions is the scum of the earth. That aside, I find it hard to believe in a city that can’t keep a secret that RR’s full instructions to Mueller have not been leaked.
I expect one Rep. Nunes will be the next to experience a ‘dawn raid’.
Still love Suspicious Cat. Thank you for that pic during a rough news day.
