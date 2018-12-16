Representative Elijah Cummings Outlines Democrat Plan to Remove President Trump via Michael Cohen…

It was curious to see Michael Cohen walk out of his sentencing hearing last week without having to report to jail/prison for the punishment therein. Generally speaking when the final adjudication is presented the accused begins to serve his/her punishment. However, not in this case; and not with the construct of this pleading, this quid-pro-quo.
In the prosecutorial agreement within the Cohen case, there obviously remains the fulfillment of terms. Michael Cohen doesn’t report to prison until March 6th, 2019. Why the exceptional judicial delay and generosity?…. The incoming Chairman for the House Government and Oversight Committee, Elijah Cummings, explains:
There it is; transparently obvious for any political observer who has a modicum of intellectual honesty. House committees will use testimony from Michael Cohen as the cornerstone for their well-structured political strategy to eliminate the existential threat to their ongoing DC livelihood, President Trump.
There should be no doubt this plan was conceived well before Special Counsel Robert Mueller passed the investigative torch to his compatriots in the Southern District of New York. This impeachment/removal approach is a synergy between multiple benefactors, and is entirely by design.
Ah yes, my own congress critter, elijah cummings (d, Maryland) The demonic party governor put me in his district years ago. The inner city voter base will keep cummings in congress until he has to be carried out. All adding my region to his district did was cause him to win by 93% instead of 96% of the vote. (Moving my section also watered down a previously republican district, so that it now is held by a commie.)
The sound sleeper voters of Maryland last month approved a constitutional amendment allowing election day voter registration; it carried by two to one margin. I don’t know if the demon party is expecting trouble, that they would do this; they haven’t had any problem ruling the roost under the old rules.
mr. cummings could be caught with a dead girl or a live boy, and still be easily re elected; they’ll just cough up the new “voters” needed on election day. Ain’t democracy grand?
Cohen’s none too bright. First he engages Clinton loyalist Lanny Davis for legal advice. Ends up pleading to an offense he probably didn’t commit (electoral fraud) as well as lying to Congress. Gets three years. Where to from here? Probably back to Congress (at the urging of Dems) to tell more lies. I can see him facing more lying to Congress charges in the future and this time the sentence won’t be so lenient. Cohen’s just too dumb the realize the Dems see him as a useful fool and are using him.
Cohen is in trouble for all kinds of biz fraud, bank fraud, and lying. He is a dirty lawyer who taped his clients and turns on them. I don’t think he will help their cause at all. Just my opinion.
Cohen has zero credibility at this point, meaning he is for the most part worthless as a witness. Any reasonable attorney would be able to tear him limb from limb (proverbially speaking) on the witness stand as well as any testimony he might give. He actually really screwed himself over by his previous claims such as ‘I would take a bullet for Donald Trump’…then later his pity play saying he was led by his blind devotion to him, but if that’s true, why did he record confidential attorney/client meetings with him?
Judge Sullivan saw through the nonsense with mueller on General Flynn, and I sincerely doubt that Cohen will end up being of any use to anyone because he is seen as damaged goods and a crooked disbarred attorney that got caught with his hand in the cookie jar.
I do not appreciate the U.S. Government disenfranchising me. Who do I sue?
This is really idiotic. What the dems are doing here is doubling down to infinity on President Trump’s playboy past. They are livid that it hasn’t hurt the President as much as they would like. First, they interviewed some of the President’s female acquaintances and misrepresented what they said about the President. No other women came forward to impugn the President. Then they came out with a bunch of women with democrat ties who claimed the President “assaulted” them. No non-astroturf women came forward to provide credible allegations against the President. Then they came out with the “grab” tape and claimed it proved the President assaulted women. No women cam forward to accuse the President of assaulting women. Next, they found two of President Trump’s alleged paramours who were paid to keep their mouths shut. They didn’t, and notably neither of them alleged that the President was in any way abusive to them. This smacks of Gloria Allred morphing into Javert and using the special counsel in some monomaniacal to make the sex smears stick. If the “sex” aspect doesn’t turn Trump supporters off, we’ll make it about “crime”!
Got to keep reminding the women and Christians that Orange Man Bad. That’s all the Dims have b/c they certainly can’t run on policy. But it’s all so redundant and nope, once again, PT45 isn’t finished. Bluto’s list still grows.
DO NOT forget that a “collateral damage” aspect of this for the Democrats is to put a wedge in the marital relationship between President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. The UniParty/Democrat cabal would like NOTHING LESS than to hear that there is “trouble” between POTUS and FLOTUS. For the UniParty,Democrat cabal, this (GOD FORBID) would just be a “high-five” moment.
I firmly believe the UniParty/Democrat cabal ALSO hates Melania Trump and would love to see her somehow “cut down to size”. Any polite nothings ANY of the UniParty/Democrat cabal members have said to her or about her is window dressing only.
This won’t stop anything. They don’t have the votes in the Senate no matter the outcome. What they can/will do is tie up the news cycle with impeachment talk and hearings then the house will impeach and the Senate won’t vote to convict. Kicking the can down the road in hopes they can either pick up the Senate in 2020 or defeat POTUS.
In the end, POTUS is going to have to make some bold moves if anything substantive is to be done to stop this.
Kitk–makes my heart sick that the greatest president in my lifetime and one right up there with Washington and Lincoln and Reagan will instead be grouped in with Clinton and Andrew Johnson as “impeached presidents of the United States.” Woe to all those who vote impeachment–in this life and the next.
I have to say I love your ‘user name.’ “My Roisin Dubh is my one and only true love.” RIP Phil Lynott
Mr Trump needs to start using his stick and stop talking about “bipartisanship”. This is #war.
Absolutely wrong!
From the thread above:
Right on cue, I found this wonderful poll by CNN that ABSOLUTELY proves my point in this thread.
From the article linked above:
The shift on impeachment comes mostly from political independents. In September, they were evenly split on the question, with 48% behind impeachment and 47% opposed. Now, 36% favor impeachment and 55% are opposed.
There’s also been a meaningful shift on the question among younger adults (53% of those under age 45 backed impeachment in September, now that’s down to 45%) and racial and ethnic minorities (66% favored it in September, 50% do now).
“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
Edmund Burke
Where are the good men and women, in positions of power, that SHOULD be screaming from the house tops about this cesspool of corruption and travesty of justice???
There are only a few…
Red Pill- AGREE. I am sick and tired of our President Trump manning the battlefield virtually on his own. Time to bring in the damn cavalry and/or reinforcements. We are a mighty army of Deplorables. About time to hear US roar.
“Where are the good men and women, in positions of power”
No one is coming to save us. There is only Trump, and us. We the people now remain the only thing the ruling class fears. They are betting we cling to a foolish hope that that a lawless regime will reform itself.
They’re ten levels down from the top of the DOJ and FBI – doing their jobs most likely.
The thing about the corruption that Clinton and Obama carried out is that you can only pay off so many people or include so many people in the know.
And I bet they’re still upset – we heard reports that the people investigating Hillary and Weiner and Huma were livid that their work went nowhere. They’re still there.
One word describes Cummings , “simpleton “
Democrat’s are the Party of “simpleton’s “.
This is so rediculous. Not until AFTER the FBI raids cohens office and home did he change his statements. And lawyers being ordered to draw up NDA’s and get them signed is hardly illegal. This is rediculous! I hope if Cohen does come befor some committee that the list of congress members who used taxpayer money to pay off women gets published/ don’t show the victims names of course.
People, it isn’t a government. It’s a front company for a criminal cabal
It uses a management ploy as a business model, and it’s the most successful model of all time, as it’s allowed to forcibly take working Americans money
It rakes in massive amounts of our money each year, and for that we get little return on our money, unless you call being turned into a corrupt third world shithole a “return”
The cabal gets richer while we get poorer
The cabals power is all in one place, Washington, and no power outside of Washington is powerful enough to stop it
We can talk all we want about the people taking to the streets, but what are the odds of that happening?
I used to stand up for our country and our people years ago, protesting the illegal alien invasion. Physically fought when we were attacked, which was often
It was always the same patriots at every protest. Where were the American people?
I always “knew” the next protest would bring more and more Americans, Surely more would join in and help us stop this scourge
But no one else ever joined us. Sure, they’d honk and give us a thumbs up, but that was it. They had shopping to do, sports to watch, lunch to eat. They couldn’t be bothered taking a few hours to help save their country and their children’s futures
I’m not trying to be a defeatist, I’m simply being honest
Now the criminal cabal is working to remove our sitting President, and the only power strong enough to stop them, we the people, will probably be too busy shopping, watching sports and eating lunch to be bothered to do anything about it
The “government” will not fix the government
I don’t know, maybe we’ll get lucky and the military will step in at some point and remove this criminal cabal we call a government, but until that utterly rare possibility happens, the powers that be will continue using our wealth like a personal piggy bank and our country as a giant Monopoly board, carving up it’s treasures between them and them alone
As we continue bringing in third world inhabitants, as we continue morphing into a third world country, the cabals power gets stronger and the American spirit weakens
I at one time truly thought there was enough Americans within the largess of government to put up a fight and defeat this crime syndicate, but I guess I was wrong
This jackass Cummings and all his buddies in government are implementing banana republic tactics, using the power we bestow upon them against our President and against we the people
The criminal evidence is all out there, right in our faces, yet nothing is done to bring about justice and nothing is done to stop the criminality
Hell, the democrats stole seat after seat in this past election with obvious voter fraud, and besides two in Florida, nothing was done about it and they got away with it
Yet those are the people who’ll fix this mess?
Yeah, sure
Our children and grandchildren truly deserved better, but today’s batch of “Americans” are nothing but shells of their former selves. Weak willed and feeble minded, they submit willingly to their leftist masters brainwashing, while they mock and destroy their own freedom
Citizens or serfs?
The answer is painful
Evidently Americans need reminding that “tax” is just a benign sounding word for “theft”. Nobody likes thieves.
INDEED it is.
Nicely Done.
It is going to be a fight for sure as something is really wrong, never been the revolt type but it might be coming.
Really hope it doesn’t come down to it but we can’t continue on the path we are on.
Red meat for the Dim base? Because all this garbage really doesn’t play well (at all!) in Peoria.
Chumming.
God save our President, our Country & our Constutition. Lock the real criminals up.
Oh. please.
Impeachment proceedings must arise in the House of Representatives. A complaint may be general in scope or name specific offenses. A petition from a citizen may be filed by a single Representative. The entire House votes to impeach and a simple majority vote is needed for the impeachment to be effected.
The Senate becomes the jury and the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court sits as the judge. The Defendant is represented and the House appoints the prosecution. If less than 2/3rds of the Senators present agree in the official’s guilt, then the impeached official is acquitted and returns to his office without penalty. If 2/3rds of the Senators present find the official guilty, the official is removed from office and prohibited from holding future offices. No civil or criminal penalties may be imposed by the Congress. No court can overturn the decision of Congress in cases involving impeachment and conviction.
The DemonizingRats have been impeachment crazy ever since Clinton was impeached. They have been itching for payback.
Conceivably, the Democrat House of Representatives can get the 218 votes it would take to impeach President Donald J. Trump. But the 67 votes required for conviction in the Senate would be an entirely different matter.
The Republicans will hold 53 Senate seats in the 116 Congress. In order to meet the 2/3rds conviction threshold, the DemonizingRats will have to hold all of their 45 Senators and the two “independent” Senators who caucus with them and pick up 10 Repugnant Senators.
The DemonizingRats would have to believe that impeachment was critical to their chances in 2020 for any sentient politician to go along with a spiteful impeachment. The more likely scenario is a split within the DemonizingRat members of the House of Representatives with their female representatives and black representatives going berserk and a lot of their less emotional members demurring.
They act like he will be president forever. He’s only there four more years (God willing) then they can get back to their dirty scheming and destruction. No patience with these guys.
Great game plan, except this president punches back, and he now controls the departments that hold all the dirt on all the democrats, and their donors, and their pals. Go ahead. Make my day.
Pelosi is no fool. She will never allow it. It’s as simple as that.
Imagine, Elijah Cummings, chairman of the oversight committee.
Do we have an oversight of the unqualified morons in the House Committee??
