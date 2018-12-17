Flynn’s Mueller Cooperation – Two Turks Charged With Conspiracy as Agents of Foreign Government…

There’s a rather extensive backstory to the Turkish lobbying efforts that involved Michael Flynn. [BACKSTORY HERE] Much of the Flynn issue was before the election of 2016 {Go Deep} and recent events align exactly as we would expect {Go Deep}. As CTH predicted the day after the original Flynn plea, the Turkish lobbying was used by Mueller as leverage.
It would appear, as CTH has predicted for well over a year, that Flynn brokered a deal with Robert Mueller to admit to misleading statements to the FBI in exchange for Mueller agreeing not to prosecute Flynn for FARA (lobbying) violations.
As CTH warned in November of 2016 Flynn was involved in lobbying efforts on behalf of the Turkish government via Bijan Rafiekian, aka Bijan Kian, 66, of San Juan Capistrano, California, and Kamil Ekim Alptekin, 41, of Istanbul. The financial constructs surrounding the payments to Flynn were sketchy, very sketchy.
In 2016 CTH anticipated this sketchy behavior would come back to bite Flynn and -by extension- could be an issue for the White House if he took a high level position. None of that had anything whatsoever to do with the fictitious vast Russian conspiracy story.
It is increasingly clear that Mueller used the sketchy financial arrangement between Turkey and Flynn -specifically how Flynn maneuvered the money- as the leverage in the unrelated Russian conspiracy investigation.
Giving Flynn a pass on his failure to register the arrangement under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), and the banking issues (possibly IRS trouble), gave Robert Mueller a dual benefit. In addition to the damaging narrative around Flynn, the FARA escape set-up Mueller’s ability to provide the Podesta brothers the same benefit.
Following the special counsel sentencing memo, we pointed out the criminal investigation referenced within the filing was almost guaranteed to be against Rafiekian and Alptekin {Go Deep}. Well today, that exact scenario played out. Flynn is “Person A”:
WASHINGTON DC – An indictment was unsealed today charging Bijan Rafiekian, aka Bijan Kian, 66, of San Juan Capistrano, California, and Kamil Ekim Alptekin, 41, of Istanbul, and a Turkish national, with conspiracy, acting in the United States as illegal agents of the government of Turkey, and making false statements to the FBI.
Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers, U.S. Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger for the Eastern District of Virginia, and Assistant Director in Charge Nancy McNamara of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, made the announcement.
According to allegations in the indictment, the two men were involved in a conspiracy to covertly influence U.S. politicians and public opinion against a Turkish citizen living in the United States whose extradition had been requested by the Government of Turkey. The plot included using a company founded by Rafiekian and a person referred to as “Person A” [Flynn] in the indictment. The company, referred to as “Company A” in the indictment, provided services based upon Person A’s national security expertise.
The indictment charges that the purpose of the conspiracy was to use Company A to delegitimize the Turkish citizen in the eyes of the American public and United States politicians, with the goal of obtaining his extradition, which was meeting resistance at the U.S. Department of Justice. At the same time, the conspirators sought to conceal that the Government of Turkey was directing the work. However, not only did Turkish cabinet-level officials approve the budget for the project, but Alptekin provided the Turkish officials updates on the work, and relayed their directions on the work to Rafiekian, Person A, and others at Company A.
According to allegations in the indictment, the scheme included using a Dutch company owned by Alptekin to appear to be the “client” of Company A and to pay the company’s fee of $600,000, which was to be paid in three installments. Alptekin made the payments from an account in Turkey. The indictment alleges that after Alptekin made the payments to Company A, it was to kick back 20 percent of the payments to Alptekin’s company in the Netherlands, and two such kickbacks were made. (read more)
Here’s the indictment:
.
As we have shared from the beginning – this is all about DC politics, not judicial crimes in the same vein as everyone else would be charged.
You cannot view the current action through the transactional prism of modern judicial proceedings as they relate to you and me. These are political struggles taking place inside the venue of the legal system. The players use the legal system to game out the optics and narrative of political battles for ideological wins and losses.
In essence, this is about leverage for political use.
The 2016 election caused a big shakeup in the balance of power away from the professional political forces inside Washington DC. A shift favorably toward political forces that are external to the DC machine, ie. President Trump and the deplorables; that shift is the risk to the system. That makes President Trump a risk to the order of things.
The subsequent action by Robert Mueller, Democrats, the Media (writ large), and President Trump is a confrontation over political goals and objectives. The DC machine, the “swamp” per se’, is attempting to frame leverage against actions adverse to their political interest.
The Sword of Damocles is swinging over the DC swamp. President Trump is fanning the candle flame and Robert Mueller was/is attempting to reinforce the horsehair.
I think most are gun shy about expectations of the swinging sword and when it will happen.
Yet still optimistic it will. Just want it and want it now!!
Completely agree, FofBW
A big box of bream hooks couldn’t be more tangled up 🤦🏻♂️
Blackmail by any other name….Mueller, he seems nice.
It’s not hard to see why we lose so often. We don’t play by their rules.
That’s because they recognize no rules as applying to them.
Thank God for President Trump. We don’t see a uniparty when it bites us in the … well, everywhere… actually.
…and they know that we won’t stoop to their level – even when a lot of people are thinking that we should. Kermit the frog’s lament “it’s hard being green”…
Being principled can be too.
Our President is an APEX Predator! What he has been doing over the past two years is preparing the battlefield against the Uniparty.
In my opinion, a Treeper by the name of railer wrote the post of the year because he hits it completely on its head.
Here is the post (WE ARE WINNING):
The US House doesn’t matter. If they want to have their freshmen members vote to impeach the president, they can do so, but it will cost those freshmen some seats in 2020, and the US Senate will never get to a 67 vote to remove the president, so it will have been for naught. Trump will come out of that process politically strengthened, and the Ryanites who disappeared from the House in 2018 will be replaced by Trump candidates in 2020, when he will be on the ballot. It’s an overall win for him, as those House RINOs were garbage anyway, and it’s the Senate that matters in all this.
I highly doubt the Swamp creatures will ever take that impeachment vote, but I have little doubt Trump will privately challenge them to do so, as he understands all of the above.
Trump is seeking to put on full display that the US Senate doesn’t have the 67 votes or anything close to it. He’s doing this via the current Wall fight, an ostensibly partisan budgetary battle between him and Schumer, but in reality a fight between Trump and the Uniparty, in which Trump is forcing McConnell to break the Uniparty 60 vote threshold to pass the Wall funding, and get it through with a simple majority.
If Trump can break McConnell on this, he will have broken the Uniparty’s decades-long stranglehold on budgetary process. No longer will federal spending come in the form of one massive Uniparty Cromnibus, which the president is obligated to shut up and sign, no matter whether the president’s priorities are included. Trump will have forced a budget priority that the entire Uniparty is paid to block. He will have done this with raw, naked political intimidation.
The Swamp fears a shutdown above all else. It is an unknown, and the Swamp’s paymasters are paying for certainty, not unknowns. Like impeachment, a shutdown works in the president’s political favor, as in both cases the political downside falls on the Uniparty. Neither the voters or the Swamp paymasters want a shutdown, and they will have their revenge on the Uniparty, not the president. Reelection is the only thing that matters to the Swamp, and Trump is threatening this.
Everything Trump has done this year budget-wise has pointed to this moment, and he has all options available. It is a typical Trumpian strategy, with depth and breadth, with other positive knock-on effects in play, yet offering Trump maximum flexibility to settle where he wants. In addition to the budget matters, this fight is proxy for the use of the 67 vote removal threat McConnell intends to use against Trump. If Trump kneecaps McConnell on this Wall fight and the 60 vote threshold, the entire world will see that McConnell has surrendered due to Trump’s political pressure, and given up the prime tool that the Uniparty uses to fulfill its paymasters’ demands. Think McConnell will push for 67 votes going into the 2020 election, with 20-25 of his caucus up in R primaries? I don’t.
Trump is making McConnell an offer he can’t refuse. And after he refuses to refuse it, Trump will spend the next 2 years jamming his budgetary priorities up McConnell’s and the Uniparty’s nether regions, just like he’s doing with this wall funding. This is the killshot. This is the one.
Schumer is merely a stalking horse. Watch McConnell.
With the blackmail the Uniparty brings to control votes, can we be certain the 67 vote total cannot be reached?
67 votes for paying off a porn star?
No because Republicans saw in this last election that our President can remove anyone and lift up anyone. Ron DeSantis was the perfect example in Florida and the POS Flake was the perfect example on the other end of the spectrum.
Mitch McConnell is up for reelection in 2020! He knows damn well that he would be screwed and won’t even dare go there.
McConnell IMO would rather die a slow death than give up the 60 vote threshold. No wall and no simple majority IMO.
The money, power and influence is far too important to McConnell and the Uniparty than doing what the American people want.
McConnell IMO is Schumer except he wears an elephant pin vs a donkey pin for disguise.
The exposure of a Government Shutdown that shows the American people that it is all make believe is far greater for them. Plus you can’t have any hearings while the government is shutdown. In this case only a few departments will be shutdown. Come September, the entire government. Our President will not relent one inch.
This is the time to play this card IMO. A real shutdown over substance, not bluster, will give a lot of inspiration to Trump supporters that are dismayed at what the next two years will bring. In my mind, a shut down puts Trump on the offensive and he will break the dims/rinos backs if they are unwilling to find a measly $5 billion for the wall that 70% of the country wants and is why Trump is POTUS. He can hammer them day after day that they are willing to shut down the gov’t to keep open borders.
I agree, McConnell moving off the 60 vote rule will be a real test for Hercules-Trump. If our President pulls this off- nothings impossible.
I had not yet begun attending the Sundance Tree House School of Technology back when SD first wrote about the Flynn case, but have been able to catch up very rapidly thanks to the wonders of this blog..
When I go back and read what my hero Sundance wrote and how prescient he was, my admiration and amazement know no bounds.
I am eternally grateful for having found the Tree House and wonderful people who hang out here. There is simply no place else like it.
Whole Heartily AGREE!
Looks like the Podestas are off the hook completely.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m sure that was part of Mueller’s plan.
Well, between this and the immunity they were granted…reportedly.
So if Flynn is off the hook which makes the Podesta’s off the hook, then is Manafort off the hook as well?
Also I guess this also makes Hillary and the CF off the hook assuming what the whistleblowers said was true?
If PT doesn’t expose it all it will be only he and his people who have charges filed against them.
“the Podestas are off the hook completely”
Maybe for this incident. They have been involved in lots of “incidents” involving a lot of different questionable behaviors.
https://ellacruz.org/2018/01/17/the-book-in-rabbit-mans-hand-shows-a-man-in-handkerchief-position-on-its-cover/
“This was Alex Podesta’s invitation for a so-called lecture about his so-called “art”.
Look at the symbols. That child; his mouth is a bit dirty.
Look at the name: Tender age
Look at the whip in front of the rabbit man.
Look at the book in his hand, on the cover you see a man in “handkerchief” position.
And these people are holding Art Galleries and government positions.”
In view of this I say that Turkey should get sanctions for meddling with our elections. Oh wait, Russia is not Turkey and Turkey on paper opposes Russia for backing Syria. Nevermind.
LikeLike
Oh how I wish PT would expose all the dirt on Uranium One.
It’s time for the other team to feel some heat,
Congratulations SD, you predicted correctly that Tump appointing Flynn would come back to bite Trump.
Also, I know there are loads of Flynn ‘is a goood man’ supporters, but reading this now and what SD posted 2 years ago I see things in a different light. Basically Mueller got Flynn to cop a plea on the ‘lying not lying’ in exchange for Mueller not charging him with the Turkish stuff. By taking the plea, Flynn gave lots of legs to the whole Russia, Russsia, Russia, and in doing so he knowingly gave the swamp leverage over Trump. Seems Flynn took the easy way out for himself, and copped a plea to what are obviously bogus charges, which Mueller would have had to drop. as a result Flynn let the country and Trump be dragged down by SC and collusion crap.
maybe, I am being too harsh, but that is how I read it now, and maybe that is how Trump has read it all along.
Good man or not, liar or not, there is no excuse for depriving a citizen of his constitutional rights.
True, but still doesn’t change the fact that it looks like Flynn gave Mueller, ‘Trump, so to,speak’ in return for M lettting him skate on Turkey. There is no doubt that Flynn’s plea gave a ton more gas and mileage to the SC and thus the swamps
No doubt- it was their ‘first scalp’.
He been riding dirty. Fanboys in denial.
There has to be restoration of Law and Order in this country –we have to do whatever we can to get POTUS re-elected!!
So if the judge happened to throw out Flynn’s case, does his agreement with Mueller still stand?
You would think so or it really make Mueller look political bringing new charges for something he knew about a long time ago.
Noteworthy here is that FARA violations are beginning to be prosecuted. It’s my understanding that these violations are rarely prosecuted.
This can only be good for the state of things in the US swamp. I’m certain that via Manafort alone there are huge downstream consequences to FARA being prosecuted. Podesta falls within that sphere of corruption.
It’s only good if the other side gets indicted and convicted as well.
But they are being selectively prosecuted so far. In other words, Mueller is justifying his existence by pursuing and prosecuting crimes that are unrelated to his mission and that have been famously overlooked for years. Selectively exercised prosecutorial discretion reeks of bias.
Correct, and your point is valid, but I’m hopeful that precedent for prosecution is being established here.
Wouldn’t that be a refreshing change? I mean, we have the former Director of the FBI on Capital Hill telling Congress that THEY are horrible petty small minded fear mongers for daring to question why he might have made the decision to abandon every SOP and thumb his nose at all protocol in a high profile, politically charged investigation. Then he insults Fox because – they hurt his feelings or something.
I would love some evenly applied justice!
So does John Kerry.
Flynn’s sentencing memos and these Turks seem to have a calmer and more sane narrative associated with them. The same can be said of the Russian female lobbyist. Unlike the craziness from SDNY.
So should the president pardon Flynn?
No need.
Sullivan will toss the ‘Russia lying’ Flynn plea tomorrow based on the missing original 302.
Flynn got careless and a little dirty concerning Turkey, but that has NOTHING to do with PDJT or his campaign. Keep your powder dry and don’t fire til you see the whites of their eyes both remain good advice today.
Maybe Judge Sullivan can put both Flint and Mueller in the same prison cell. Mueller would lose that one.
I really want to care, really. Yet after all this time, all of the maneuvering, it seems as though nothing is going to happen to the conspirators attempting to undo a US election.
It sounds a lot like muscle they tried or are trying to pull on Corsi , he said that Mueller team wanted him to (falsely) admit to making an Assange / Wiki /Trump campaign connection otherwise they are/were going to throw the kitchen sink at him on anything and whatever else they could find or dig up or manufacture on him . Cohen was exactly the same – big multi year tax fraud sentence ahead for him unless admitted to phony campaign “ crimes” . Flynn railroaded into a non crime or minor process crime admission the same way for sole purpose of advancing collusion narrative. In retrospect Flynn should have just signed up with one of the established lobbying shops and made his money that way .
I somewhat disagree that Flynn was obviously dirty in the Turkish lobbying deal.
See this analysis:
It looks to me that Flynn’s associates were using/abusing him.
See the following from Chuck Ross.
From this article, it looks like Flynn’s associates set up shell companies to hide the involvement of the Turkish government from Flynn. They used Flynn to get access to his investigative resources to build the case to deport/extradite Gulen.
It’s QUITE possible that given Flynn’s former role in the DIA that he was a contractor given access to the NSA database and was able to make 702 queries on Gulen (just speculating here). This would make Flynn an invaluable asset to these types of shady actors. Gulen is not a US person so people could spy on him to their heart’s content.
Call me crazy but part of me wonders if this whole thing stems from abuse of FISA but they’re nailing these people on FARA because they don’t want to raise the noise level on the already controversial FISA.
Remember that part of Mueller’s charter is that he’s a continuation of a counterintelligence investigation that began in the FBI.
“It looks to me that Flynn’s associates were using/abusing him.”
If your spending all of your money defending yourself against a Special Council staffed by people of highly questionable personal integrity, than you certainly do not have the time and resources to pursue rectifying that situation.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1074781257408634880.html
A good read on Flynn’s work in 2015. Definitely adds new wrinkles to it. Flynn working WITH the FBI.
So Flynn isn’t pure as the driven snow but Mueller is using any and all means to tie anything to Trump.
It seems to me that Flynn had to resign not so much for “lying” to VP Pence, but because he was not 100% forthcoming about his dealings with Turkey when he joined the Trump team.
It also seems to me that all the people charged by Mueller or because of Mueller, were in one way or another crooks or dangers to the Trump team.
Furthermore, quite a number of crooks have been fired or forced to resign from the DoJ FBI etc.
Make of it what you will, because I sure am confused and frustrated. Getting a Podesta or any other Killary Cabal indicted would be welcome manna.
Everyone in DC is trying to cash-in. There weren’t similar concerns and actions over W’s and Obama’s teams.
This business with Turkey/Flynn has always bothered me… something just not right about it. Why would he do this DURING the campaign while he was on the campaign trail with DJT? And why help Turkey try to get Gulen back? AT THIS TIME. The op-ed was really a stunner because it was released the day before the election. Just very odd.
He is a smart man and well versed in the ways of the world, was it really him involved with this Turkey deal? Was it a set up?
Maybe it’s not so much Turkey getting him back as it is getting his influence and his cult schools out of our country…
It seems that Flynn layed down with the dogs ( FBI & Dems) and caught their fleas.
Now we know why Gen. Flynn pled guilty to the bogus lying to the FBI charge. But by doing so, Flynn allowed Mueller to use his plea to the detriment of President Trump. In other words, Mueller used this plea to further the “Russia Collusion” narrative in order to politically damage the President. This is very similar to the dishonest tactic used by the SDNY in the Michael Cohen plea in which Cohen pled guilty to a bogus campaign finance violation involving a private transaction. All done in the effort to destroy the President.
I used to be sympathetic to Gen, Flynn. No longer. He is Swamp.
It all goes back to poor judgment exercised by our VSG when it comes to nominating anyone outside his field of expertise (trade etc.). Flynn, Sessions, Rosenstein, Wray, should I continue?
Self-inflicted wounds also include Cohen, Manafort, Don Jr.’s stupid Trump tower meeting, initial attempts to pacify the treacherous, hate-filled enemies and “unite the country” by offering the Clintons and the Demons an olive branch (how did that turn out?) instead of going on the offensive AS PROMISED; not firing Comey on day one, not firing Sessions right after his recusal, not appointing as many special Counsels as needed to investigate the crimes of the previous administration so the opposition would feel scared and overwhelmed and the supporters encouraged etc. etc.
President Trump has chosen the role of the “President for ALL Americans” which is a noble goal in theory but ineffective one when the population doesn’t really appreciate it. The Left is hating him no matter what and the Right is unhappy because of the perceived lack of progress with Drain the Swamp and Build that Wall, the looming troubles in Congress and Mueller still running unchecked.
He has done so much for the economy, it probably hurts him a lot to think how ungrateful and unappreciative people can be. The voters even handed Pelosi the House so she and her vile bunch can now impeach the guy who gave them jobs, more safety and prosperity and improved their lives in more ways than they even understand. That alone fully justifies my general misanthropic attitude.
