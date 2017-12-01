Leverage in The Swamp – Mueller Reinforcing The Horsehair Holding DC’s Sword of Damocles…

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn releases a statement following his plea agreement with Special Counsel Robert Mueller:
It would appear, as CTH has predicted for well over a year, that Flynn brokered a deal with Robert Mueller to admit to misleading statements to the FBI in exchange for Mueller agreeing not to prosecute Flynn for his FARA (lobbying) violations.
As CTH warned in November of 2016 Flynn was involved in lobbying efforts on behalf of the Turkish government. The financial constructs surrounding the payments to Flynn were sketchy, very sketchy. CTH anticipated this sketchy behavior would come back to bite Flynn and -by extension- could be an issue for the White House if he took a high level position. None of that had anything whatsoever to do with the fictitious vast Russian conspiracy story.
It is increasingly clear that Mueller used the sketchy financial arrangement between Turkey and Flynn -specifically how Flynn maneuvered the money- as the leverage in the unrelated Russian conspiracy investigation.
Giving Flynn a pass on his failure to register the arrangement under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), and the banking issues (possibly IRS trouble), gets Robert Mueller a dual benefit.
Benefit #1 – Robert Mueller gets Flynn as a notch on his political belt and; Benefit #2 simultaneously sets up a scenario where he can allow Tony Podesta et al, to skate prosecution for similar illegal and sketchy lobbying activity.
This dual benefit approach would, essentially, be an escape valve for Muller to comply with the leverage the Clinton Crime Syndicate have over him (Uranium One etc.) and protect John and Tony Podesta from criminal investigation over their illegal lobbying constructs.
No doubt Mueller would like to shake his way out from under the Clinton controlled Sword of Damocles.
Conversely, the failure of Mueller to indict the Podesta brothers becomes favorable leverage for Paul Manafort who is criminally accused of the same conduct Tony Podesta has thus far avoided.
No doubt Manafort’s legal team would contrast the politics of Mueller charging Manafort for almost identical activity Mueller is unwilling to charge Podesta of.
As we have shared from the beginning – this is all about DC politics, not judicial crimes in the same vein as everyone else would be charged.
You cannot view the current action through the transactional prism of modern judicial proceedings as they relate to you and me. These are political struggles taking place inside the venue of the legal system. The players use the legal system to game out the optics and narrative of political battles for ideological wins and losses.
In essence, this is about leverage for political use.
The 2016 election caused the balance of power to shift favorably toward political forces that are external to the DC machine, ie. President Trump and the deplorables.
The subsequent action by Robert Mueller, Democrats, the Media (writ large), and President Trump is a confrontation over political goals and objectives. The DC machine, the “swamp” per se’, is attempting to frame leverage against actions adverse to their political interest.
The Sword of Damocles is swinging, President Trump is fanning the candle flame and Robert Mueller is attempting to reinforce the horsehair.
The charging documents unsealed in the Manafort indictment are a case study in leverage and narrative exploitation. To save time, and rather than go through the entire indictment, Andrew McCarthy has a good deconstruction OUTLINED HERE. The charging documents today against Michael Flynn represent a similar leveraged construct. Again, Andrew McCarthy has a solid outline on the issues SEE HERE.
Paul Manafort is being leveraged toward a political objective; his legal jeopardy is negligible. The documents, and the underlying charges, are intended to make life miserable for Mr. Manafort – not to end with some traditionally framed criminal consequence, ie. prison.
Likewise Michael Flynn was being leveraged toward a similar political objective; his legal jeopardy is just as minimal, but Flynn is not as well-off as Manafort, thus the plea agreement was likely driven as much by money as it was the underlying unfounded and inconsequential nature of the entire accusation to the larger issue of ‘Muh Russia‘.
Both Michael Flynn and Paul Manafort’s wealth were/are being held as leverage, compliance, toward acquiescence within the game; nothing more. Both likely end up with some charge, a financial fine good enough for media optics and perhaps -at worst- some probation for not following the FARA rules (Manafort). That’s it.
Conversely, on the other side of the political continuum, Tony and John Podesta are within the leverage process yet hold the larger political clout of the Clinton Crime Syndicate. Like Manafort and Flynn, Tony Podesta most likely will not face legal jeopardy, if any at all, beyond a similar outcome; thanks in part to Podesta’s connection to the deeper part of the swamp where the Clinton Crime Syndicate previously held court.
In the bigger picture of the Clinton dynamic you have Robert Mueller putting that deeper part of the Deep Swamp and remaining black hat intelligence community, on notice to knock-it-off with the selling of U.S. policy toward gaining their own financial indulgences. Mueller is generally positioning himself to exhaust all of the player’s political leverage.
K-Street lobbyists, writ large, are also part of the intended recipient group of this message. There’s also a part of this dynamic where the familiar tug-of-war between Clinton camps and Obama camps are playing out within the party apparatus.
You can spot the internecine “leverage/tug-of-war” within the original Washington Post (intelligence community leak) sacrificing Clinton to protect Obama over the Fusion GPS funding; in direct connection to Tony Podesta leaving the (Clinton Matrix of Influence) Podesta Group lobbying firm.
The optical play is to create somewhat of a narrative where Podesta is to Clinton as Manafort/Flynn is to Trump.
Setting aside the Clinton leverage over Mueller for a moment, this is the magnanimous and patriotic legacy optic Robert Mueller is trying to project by playing the role of Solomon, splitting the baby and giving each political group a narrative for their purposes.
In the background Mueller also appears to want foreign policy influence sales, and the larger risk from foreign policy influence sales becoming dangerous to U.S. policy, stopped. Unfortunately, Mueller previously exposed himself to this toxic process (Uranium One) and to this day carries some of the infection with him.
Selling U.S. foreign policy for money and ideological benefit is damned dangerous. However, there are billions of dollars to be made in the process therein.
It still seems as if Robert Mueller, while compromised by his conduct in prior administrations’ who engaged in this process, is trying to position himself as The Good Shepherd and break the leverage holdings of the various political camps.
In addition to taking away all of the ‘get-out-of-jail-free’ leverage cards, this is also the theater of pure politics. Optics are everything in DC and political narratives are built from inferences as well as reality. If President Trump has political leverage he can execute his agenda; if Pelosi/Schumer have political leverage they can block Trump’s agenda. In many ways Robert Mueller is mediating the ideological battle through the prism of his role within the system.
Again, the gamesmanship -currently being pitched through the media- is about political leverage. That leverage in DC is traded like baseball cards amid the upper tier of those who float in an entirely different orbit of influence from everyone else.
Chuck Schumer plays out his knowledge of the current situation by claiming “Trump needs to stay away from Mueller”. The media sells Schumer’s claim as if Bad Trump would impede an investigation; but that’s not the accurate dynamic.
Senator Schumer wants to keep his leverage right where it is currently; and stop ‘his side’ from feeling the effects of Mueller’s legal admonishments. If Mueller indicts Michael Flynn and Paul Manafort Pelosi/Schumer have political leverage. If Mueller focuses on Tony Podesta Pelosi/Schumer lose political leverage.
Nothing about the current dynamic is factually encompassing President Trump; it is all about optics, narratives and political leverage. However, everything about this dynamic is factually encompassing the existential threat that outsider Trump represents to the established way of life in the DC Swamp.
Toward the end goal of disrupting DC swamp-life, Mueller and Trump appear aligned in common cause. Robert Mueller from the perspective of trying to get the external influence agents to the U.S. stopped and retrieving all existing leverage; and President Trump from the policy perspective of America-first, which coincidentally is in alignment with Mueller’s projected patriotic goals to stop influence agents.
That’s the bigger part of the BIG picture. Everything else is smoke and mirrors.
Again, if you drop the legal prism and review everything from the perspective of gaining or losing political leverage it all makes sense.
“Today, Michael Flynn, a former National Security Advisor at the White House for 25 days during the Trump Administration, and a former Obama administration official, entered a guilty plea to a single count of making a false statement to the FBI.
“The false statements involved mirror the false statements to White House officials which resulted in his resignation in February of this year.
Nothing about the guilty plea or the charge implicates anyone other than Mr. Flynn. The conclusion of this phase of the Special Counsel’s work demonstrates again that the Special Counsel is moving with all deliberate speed and clears the way for a prompt and reasonable conclusion.”
~ Ty Cobb, (statement above) Attorney for President Trump
Where does this go from here?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not to Trump
LikeLike
Jared
LikeLike
I don’t know where it goes…but all I can say is “I’ve had all I can handle or Mueller!”
LikeLike
and we wouldn’t have a special counsel had Jeff Sessions not recused…
bad seeds, both Sessions and Flynn, implanted by the swamp IMO for contingency in the Trump campaign and admin…possibly planned years in advance
it’s what these psychopaths do – CRAFT our reality
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sibel Edmonds, FBI Whistleblower reports:
Targeting Michael Flynn & Shielding the Radical Cleric Gulen: Special Counsel Robert Mueller MUST Step Down
General Michael Flynn, Former National Security Advisor to President Trump, is being investigated by Special Counsel for accepting legitimate payments from Turkish companies for researching and exposing Wanted Terrorist and Radical Islamist Fethullah Gulen and his $25+ Billion criminal network in the United States.
Former FBI Director Robert Mueller is Special Counsel in charge of the case. He is the same Robert Mueller who used his position as Director of the FBI to shield and cover up Gulen’s criminal-terrorist network and operations, and take drastic measures to quash a whistleblower’s Gulen-related reports. These previous connections and actions by Mr. Mueller create a direct conflict of interest with his current position as Special Counsel in Flynn’s case, and require that he must immediately step down from the case.
more: https://www.newsbud.com/2017/10/24/targeting-michael-flynn-shielding-the-radical-cleric-gulen-special-counsel-robert-mueller-must-step-down/
LikeLiked by 2 people
This has always been the problem though: Fethullah Gulen is a pos, but so is the Turkish government.
Neither should be shielded or aided and abetted.
And it should be remembered (should have been remembered) that Gulen and Erdogan used to be pals back in the day.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And that means you have to cut ties with both Mueller and Flynn I should think…if possible.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Everything Mulley thinks he has accomplished could have easily been done by your run of the mill federal prosecutor.
LikeLiked by 2 people
and for a WHOLE lot less money
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t know about all this leverage stuff. The bottom line — this is about dragging out an “investigation” of Trump for as long as possible to degrade his presidency. Period. That’s Mueller’s mission. The Podestas were never going to be prosecuted (which I said months ago) and Mueller’s investigation is not ending anytime soon. The Flynn business only helps Mueller sustain his machine. The media will report it as Mueller slowly peeling away layers of a collusion or corruption plot and more time will resources will be required to “get to the truth.” On this count alone, Jeff Sessions should reside in infamy for what he did to his own president — for whatever reason of weakness or righteousness of excessive probity. After 8 years of Obama’s crimes, and in the face of Hillary Clinton’s crimes, the only special counsel appointed was against incoming president Donald Trump. Disgusting. In any event, Mueller is a Javert and he is after Trump and he is not going away.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Very well said, paulraven1.
LikeLiked by 3 people
on the money ;O
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree, very well said. And I would add that the national news (ABC, CBS, etc) is now saying that this investigation could run for years. Disgusting indeed.
LikeLike
I would say the dems have the leverage then. I do not see any dems pleading anything but the 5th. Only President Trump associates get the perp walk. Heck, even illegials have been given protection status. It has been a year that zero moved on and no one has had to answer for anything except Flynn and Manafort. This is just pay back for helping President Trump win the election.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tonight Attorney General Jeff Sessions will appear on @TuckerCarlson Tonight. Expect questions on Flynn guilty plea, Russia investigation and more. @foxnews
LikeLiked by 1 person
I expect to be extremely disappointed in Sessions’ responses
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah.. If you have very low expectations…. you might still be disappointed. 🙂
LikeLike
Sessions will simply say he recused and hasn’t been briefed…..knows nothing, bla, blah
LikeLiked by 1 person
“…Toward the end goal of disrupting DC swamp-life, Mueller and Trump appear aligned in common cause…. ”
I guess you have to start somewhere, so disrupting swamp life is good. But that isn’t enough. It’s just not enough.
Dare I hope for ENDING swamp life? Dare I hope that the people who are screwing us over, abusing their power and who have sold us out (or are continuing to sell us out) will ever be prosecuted, fined (not a token fine; a MASSIVE fine) and punished?
Constant ‘threats’, theater optics and endless investigations (with no meaningful and powerful action in the end) just begets the next batch of lying, thieving douche-bags.
😞
LikeLiked by 4 people
The only up side is: Flynn and Manafort both got fired by the Trump administration; the Podestas were never fired.
This will of course not see the light of day in the msm, but it is at least something.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ouch, my head hurts. This is so far outside the box that I have to re-read the dang analysis again. Thanks SD. Once again you try to put this in a way that us mere mortals can sort of comprehend.
LikeLiked by 3 people
ugghh, i can’t seem to stay logged in.
does flynn have to “testify” again? that’s what the talking heads seem to be indicating and i’m not sure that was actually stated?
LikeLike
Can we hold out hope that Sessions is a Columbo behind the scenes and in time justice will prevail on Uranium One? Or is he really just working on going after state-legal marijuana growers?
LikeLike
I am really thinking that Mueller is trying to get a Trump family member for lying to the FBI. I just hope that Kushner has been careful……
LikeLiked by 1 person
Key Observations on General Flynn plea deal. If you’re hoping for Trump’s downfall you’re going to be stupendously disappointed:
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/936700828152242176
sarc>
LikeLiked by 2 people
thanks for the link – of course few around here are hoping for that outcome ;O
LikeLike
Thanks Sundance for making this mess understandable. It looks like hard work!
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/936700828152242176
Click – thread will unroll from Imperator_Rex
LikeLike
Sorry – this is a dup thread… ignore
LikeLike
Comey testified to Congress he believed the President obstructed Justice in Flynn matter. This was after he was fired and he had been cleared by Mueller on what he was going to say. They are friends.
This has nothing to do with collusion and the obstruction was read like a script by Senator Warner today,..That’s the point in my opinion of this Flynn plea. Draw in as many as possible like senior transition figure mentioned in plea and make all of this seem like some conspiracy to Obstruct..
LikeLike
Fantastic SD – Thank you for this!
LikeLike
LikeLike
Always remember Rob Rosenstein. He is the swamp member that started this whole special counselor.
LikeLike
“Toward the end goal of disrupting DC swamp-life, Mueller and Trump appear aligned in common cause. ” How could Mueller and Trump appear aligned if Flynn is going to testify against Trump? Many people on this board said from the beginning the only goal for Mueller is to take down Trump. Any other thinking is purely delusional. Just wait and see, his next stop is Jared.
LikeLike
Jared or Don Jr., or both
LikeLike
LikeLike
seriously???
i tweeted back saying, “you never heard this before b/c you don’t ask the right freaking questions.”
LikeLike
Question is would Mueller have the same ammo against Flynn without using the phony Russian dossier paid for via Clinton & analyzed/unmasked the names via the Obama administration that was used to get the wiretaps?
All fruit of the poisonous tree should be tossed and those behind paying for original dossier and the unmasking should be charged.
LikeLike
Wictor equates Flynn with Billy Mitchell:
LikeLike
Just reported that ABC World News made a mistake in saying “candidate” Trump in their report about who Flynn will testify about. They will issue a correction saying “President-Elect”. So false reports causes the markets to drop 300+ points and gets everyone worked up and then they say “sorry-” our mistake”. Don’t listen to any MSM – CTH (Sundance) has all the facts you need.
LikeLike