Mueller’s “Other Criminal Investigation” That Michael Flynn Has Supported…

There are elements who took the redacted portions of the Mueller sentencing memorandum, and the notes of Flynn’s assistance in an unrelated criminal matter, to point out a possibility Flynn’s “other criminal investigation” assistance, might be an investigation headed by U.S. Attorney Huber.

The baseline for that hypothesis would be: (a) Mueller would intentionally point to a criminal investigation adverse to his ideological interests; and (b) that Mueller’s special counsel team might also be willing to take down a team member of the administrative state in some sort blind justice quest. Nonsense.

That is classic victim projection toward the abuser: if we just make Mueller’s team better sandwiches they will also target “their side“…. Yeah, no; it doesn’t work like that.

The special counsel team, all of them, have one directional focus and it is the same focus as written outlining the only target in their DOJ mandate of targets: President Trump.

So what is the “other criminal investigation” that Flynn is/was helping with. Easy, the New York Times spelled it out today:

WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors in Virginia are investigating a secret Turkish lobbying effort that once involved Michael T. Flynn, the former national security adviser, even as Mr. Flynn’s role in the special counsel’s investigation winds down, according to people familiar with the inquiry. Robert S. Mueller III, the special counsel, had been handling the case and at some point referred it back to prosecutors in Alexandria, Va., who had originally opened the investigation, the people said. A veteran national security prosecutor is overseeing the case, and a grand jury has been empaneled to hear evidence. Prosecutors for Mr. Mueller appeared to make reference to the investigation in documents released on Tuesday that enumerated Mr. Flynn’s cooperation in the Russia inquiry. The heavily redacted documents created an air of mystery about Mr. Flynn’s “substantial help” in several unspecified but continuing investigations. Prosecutors cited Mr. Flynn’s assistance as grounds for leniency when a judge sentences him on Dec. 18. The Turkey case appears to fit as one of those inquiries because Mr. Flynn has direct knowledge of aspects under scrutiny. Prosecutors are examining Mr. Flynn’s former business partners and clients who financed a campaign against Fethullah Gulen, a cleric living in Pennsylvania whom the Turkish government has accused of helping instigate a failed coup. (more)

Nice and tidy. No risk to the small group.

Always remember, the journalists, editors, narrative engineers and executives within the New York Times, Washington Post, Lawfare and corrupt intelligence apparatus are comrades. They attend the same parties party together; go to the same concerts together; BBQ with each-other; exchange Christmas/Hanukah gifts with each-other; take vacations together and are part of the exact same ideological community. All of it.

•Remember Adam Waldman texting SSCI Vice-Chairman Mark Warner about their joint vacation plans? •Remember FBI Agent Peter Strzok texting with FBI/DOJ lawyer Lisa Page about barbecuing with his good friend FISA Judge Contreras? •Remember FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and his wife having financial connections to McAulliffe?

This is how they roll; they see nothing wrong with it. They don’t break the rules, because they make up the rules. There is no conflict of interest in their mind. This is just life… ordinary swamp life. They know what each of them “intends”, so when any one of them intersects with the legal apparatus they know there’s no criminal intention. They know each-other because they live with each-other, 24/7/365.

It’s a Big Club, and we ain’t in it.

Mueller, the team and not the individual, would never even think to investigate a member of their ideological community…. let alone outline in some document (they know will be well reviewed by the public) that any member of their community is in an adverse legal position.

They simply don’t do that.

If you accept the fundamental nature of the swamp you can avoid a lot of disappointment; and you can entirely dismiss a ton of opinion and analysis that is structured around a well-intentioned framework that inside this community there are honorable or virtuous people. There ain’t. Period.

Here’s a pro-tip: If you want to honestly review DC outcomes… “The only time you ever be guaranteed to be wrong, is when you project good intentions”.

Robert Mueller, the team not the individual, has one central purpose to protect “their people” and “their institutions“.

♦(1) Create an investigation – Just by creating the investigation it is then used as a shield by any corrupt FBI/DOJ official who would find himself/herself under downstream congressional investigation. Former officials being deposed/questioned by IG Horowitz or Congress could then say they are unable to answer those questions due to the ongoing special counsel investigation. In this way Mueller provides cover for officials.

♦(2) Use the investigation to keep any and all inquiry focused away from the corrupt DOJ and FBI activity that took place in 2015, 2016, 2017. Keep the media narrative looking somewhere, anywhere, other than directly at the epicenter of the issues. In this way, Mueller provides distraction and talking points against the Trump administration.

♦(3) Use the investigation to suck-up, absorb, any damaging investigative material that might surface as a result of tangentially related inquiry. Hide any evidence adverse to their united interests. Example: control the exposure of evidence against classified leak participants like SSCI Director of Security, James Wolfe. In this way Mueller provides cover for the institutions and the administrative state.

In all of these objectives the Mueller special counsel has been stunningly effective. He is protecting his people; he will never, ever, take action against one of his people. EVER.