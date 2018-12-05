Mueller’s “Other Criminal Investigation” That Michael Flynn Has Supported…

There are elements who took the redacted portions of the Mueller sentencing memorandum, and the notes of Flynn’s assistance in an unrelated criminal matter, to point out a possibility Flynn’s “other criminal investigation” assistance, might be an investigation headed by U.S. Attorney Huber.
The baseline for that hypothesis would be: (a) Mueller would intentionally point to a criminal investigation adverse to his ideological interests; and (b) that Mueller’s special counsel team might also be willing to take down a team member of the administrative state in some sort blind justice quest. Nonsense.
That is classic victim projection toward the abuser: if we just make Mueller’s team better sandwiches they will also target “their side“…. Yeah, no; it doesn’t work like that.
The special counsel team, all of them, have one directional focus and it is the same focus as written outlining the only target in their DOJ mandate of targets: President Trump.
So what is the “other criminal investigation” that Flynn is/was helping with. Easy, the New York Times spelled it out today:
WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors in Virginia are investigating a secret Turkish lobbying effort that once involved Michael T. Flynn, the former national security adviser, even as Mr. Flynn’s role in the special counsel’s investigation winds down, according to people familiar with the inquiry.
Robert S. Mueller III, the special counsel, had been handling the case and at some point referred it back to prosecutors in Alexandria, Va., who had originally opened the investigation, the people said. A veteran national security prosecutor is overseeing the case, and a grand jury has been empaneled to hear evidence.
Prosecutors for Mr. Mueller appeared to make reference to the investigation in documents released on Tuesday that enumerated Mr. Flynn’s cooperation in the Russia inquiry. The heavily redacted documents created an air of mystery about Mr. Flynn’s “substantial help” in several unspecified but continuing investigations. Prosecutors cited Mr. Flynn’s assistance as grounds for leniency when a judge sentences him on Dec. 18.
The Turkey case appears to fit as one of those inquiries because Mr. Flynn has direct knowledge of aspects under scrutiny. Prosecutors are examining Mr. Flynn’s former business partners and clients who financed a campaign against Fethullah Gulen, a cleric living in Pennsylvania whom the Turkish government has accused of helping instigate a failed coup. (more)
Nice and tidy. No risk to the small group.
Always remember, the journalists, editors, narrative engineers and executives within the New York Times, Washington Post, Lawfare and corrupt intelligence apparatus are comrades. They attend the same parties party together; go to the same concerts together; BBQ with each-other; exchange Christmas/Hanukah gifts with each-other; take vacations together and are part of the exact same ideological community. All of it.
•Remember Adam Waldman texting SSCI Vice-Chairman Mark Warner about their joint vacation plans? •Remember FBI Agent Peter Strzok texting with FBI/DOJ lawyer Lisa Page about barbecuing with his good friend FISA Judge Contreras? •Remember FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and his wife having financial connections to McAulliffe?
This is how they roll; they see nothing wrong with it. They don’t break the rules, because they make up the rules. There is no conflict of interest in their mind. This is just life… ordinary swamp life. They know what each of them “intends”, so when any one of them intersects with the legal apparatus they know there’s no criminal intention. They know each-other because they live with each-other, 24/7/365.
It’s a Big Club, and we ain’t in it.
Mueller, the team and not the individual, would never even think to investigate a member of their ideological community…. let alone outline in some document (they know will be well reviewed by the public) that any member of their community is in an adverse legal position.
They simply don’t do that.
If you accept the fundamental nature of the swamp you can avoid a lot of disappointment; and you can entirely dismiss a ton of opinion and analysis that is structured around a well-intentioned framework that inside this community there are honorable or virtuous people. There ain’t. Period.
Here’s a pro-tip: If you want to honestly review DC outcomes… “The only time you ever be guaranteed to be wrong, is when you project good intentions”.
Robert Mueller, the team not the individual, has one central purpose to protect “their people” and “their institutions“.
♦(1) Create an investigation – Just by creating the investigation it is then used as a shield by any corrupt FBI/DOJ official who would find himself/herself under downstream congressional investigation. Former officials being deposed/questioned by IG Horowitz or Congress could then say they are unable to answer those questions due to the ongoing special counsel investigation. In this way Mueller provides cover for officials.
♦(2) Use the investigation to keep any and all inquiry focused away from the corrupt DOJ and FBI activity that took place in 2015, 2016, 2017. Keep the media narrative looking somewhere, anywhere, other than directly at the epicenter of the issues. In this way, Mueller provides distraction and talking points against the Trump administration.
♦(3) Use the investigation to suck-up, absorb, any damaging investigative material that might surface as a result of tangentially related inquiry. Hide any evidence adverse to their united interests. Example: control the exposure of evidence against classified leak participants like SSCI Director of Security, James Wolfe. In this way Mueller provides cover for the institutions and the administrative state.
In all of these objectives the Mueller special counsel has been stunningly effective. He is protecting his people; he will never, ever, take action against one of his people. EVER.
Sundance, unfortunately this clarity appears badly needed. Thanks for articulating it succinctly and with emphasis. Especially: “Nonsense” and “That is classic victim projection toward the abuser…”
The ideas are so important, the awareness so crucial to all who support our Constitutional Republic and President Trump that I am underlining one section.
“The baseline for that hypothesis would be: (a) Mueller would intentionally point to a criminal investigation adverse to his ideological interests; and (b) that Mueller’s special counsel team might also be willing to take down a team member of the administrative state in some sort blind justice quest. Nonsense.
That is classic victim projection toward the abuser: if we just make Mueller’s team better sandwiches they will also target “their side“…. Yeah, no; it doesn’t work like that.”
Thank you for the decisiveness and honesty.
pyro- EXCELLENT post and I agree with your takeaway from Sundance’s most brilliant essay. I don’t know how I survived (metaphorically) before I discovered the Tree House which has become my daily, go to source of information and commentary.
It is my firm belief that the ” deep state ” ( ie.. the embedded careerists) believe that they are unnoticed, can continue to sacrifice the elected officials while they continue their mission forward. I believe that they are wrong….
All accurate except for this “Robert Mueller, the team not the individual, has one central purpose to protect “their people” and “their institutions“.
The main purpose was to create the many crimes to undermine Trump and protect Hillary and Obama and later turned into covering up their own crimes including Muellers involvement in Uranium One ! Mueller himself is one of the criminals and few seem to grasp that simple fact. The overall cover up was also for the lead up to the Mueller Russia sham and the undermining of Trump was icing on the cake at a later date ! Which of course is still in motion 24/7/365.
The depth and numbers of all these crimes is mind boggling. But that is not a valid reason to let any of it slide. We must see prosecutions or USA is no longer a valid and legitimate country !
Swamp Life.
Ain’t it grand.
Sadly, this hasn’t even approached a tipping point. It will continue until such time as it can no longer continue. After the last drop of blood has been sapped.
In the big scheme of things, this is a natural course of events.
Question your inner response. Do you want justice? Do you want things to just stop (they will not).
Interesting times. Be present Treepers. Stay strong.
Exactly!
I would hope by now that the majority of Americans that are part of the Trump Army would realize this. However, it doesn’t hurt to remind them the way SD did this evening. The only real chance for any type of indictments will have to come from the AG. Whether that is Whitaker or whoever is placed in that position by our President.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“a secret Turkish lobbying effort that once involved Michael T. Flynn” could be the third investigation as well. Two is obviously “Trump-Russia”. But the “_Criminal Investigation” could be anything. FWIW “The Clinton Foundation” fits in the redaction.
LikeLiked by 3 people
To be honest, I unfollowed people like Bill Mitchell, I’m getting lied to daily and i don’t need more of that.
Intentional, or not.
Mueller and his team have one goal, so once we come to those terms, nothing will be surprising.
I did as well! Look what the MORON is running with tonight!
You can’t fix stupid.
That should also apply to the “brilliant writers” at QuodVerum, who are the “Trust Sessions” people that lost their followings or were banned from Twitter – Cates (aka Stealth Jeff), Rex, Wictor and Montes-Bradley. As dangerous as “Q” in tranquilizing Trump supporters with their fairy tales about secret plans and the impending arrest of all Deep Staters.
Calling people who support the President as being WRONG is one thing, calling them STUPID is quite another. Division is exactly what liberal outlets do all the time. I don’t need to see it here too.
I did that 2 years ago. Welcome aboard!
True that.
Brilliant write-up, Sundance. I always thought Brennan was the devil. Looks like Mueller is the devil. They’re all demons.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Mueller was always who he was.
I have this sitting in a folder about him (before I got the hang of documenting everything with links):
– – – – – – – – – – – – – –
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/03/21/small-group-leadership-andrew-mccabe-coordinated-investigations-of-incoming-trump-administration-officials/comment-page-2/#comment-5151452
I wrote a piece today titled: “Robert Mueller’s Financial Ties To Russia And Other High Crimes”, at this link:
http://4wardcomm.wordpress.com
with supporting links documenting the numerous crimes, for those of you that might feel so inclined.
Mueller’s Russian Financial Interests With Links to George Soros
Ahh, The Complicated and Shady World Of Hedge Funds…
There are multiple open source articles available that prove Robert Mueller’s possibly criminal financial ties to Russia that supports the numerous “Conflict Of Interest” claims on top of the ones of Political Bias made obvious by the Clinton Crony Special Council Team he assembled.
– – – – – – – – –
JasonF says:
April 26, 2018 at 8:08 am
In the above comments, people have cited the article “Robert Mueller: Unmasked“, by Congressman Louie Gohmert. The article includes a section that partially explains what Mueller did, when he was the FBI Director, to make the FBI systemically more corrupt and incompetent. That section is especially important; it is excerpted below.
If they believe they’re going to Hell… they wouldn’t care.
They don’t believe in Hell or Heaven. All that matters is the here and now.
Most importantly, given this, how can we make change? Or is the Republic lost?
LikeLiked by 4 people
ROSEY and Mulehead,
The agents for execution of the insurance policy mission. Boy it’s crystal clear now who wears the black hats one rung down from the ring leaders.
I guess we will just have to wait the two of them out, so that we can eventually discover whether any justice will be afforded to the 63 million of us who voted for this President.
I think President Trump has already concluded there will be justice, his recent tweets about Schiff, Hillary, and Obama’s justice department are pregnant with knowing derision.
As some one identified on another thread, the smart play is to avoid going first, so we will have to wait it out.
I can wait.
After learning about how Trump operates, I’ve come to believe what you are saying: first one to flinch loses.
Which makes me wonder if the anti-Trump forces can win by not making their move? IS there a statute of limitations on this stuff? Posters here have suggested it but I haven’t read any convincing.
They’re not satan, but they run in the same circles as he does.
Mueller understands loyalty, but unfortunately for us, it is not loyalty to America, but to his co-conspirators.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Criminals are gonna criminal…
I thought Eeyore mode was against protocol.
Eeyore mode? Or truth mode?
Seems more like truth mode to me. Sometimes the truth hurts. But the truth is always best, is it not?
LikeLiked by 3 people
We must first identify, and accept, the enemy.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Thanks, as always.
Yup, so true.
Then the timing of the unraveling becomes critical.
I’m starting to feel like the humans fighting against the terminators after Skynet has taken over…
LikeLiked by 2 people
You lost me with accept ?…
“Accept” who the enemy is.
Got it.Thanks .
Agree. But I think there are more forces in play than enemy forces. The thesis that Mueller won’t hurt his own side is clearly generally true but there are exceptions: https://www.foxnews.com/politics/mueller-referred-probe-into-clinton-linked-podesta-group-reportedly-kicks-into-high-gear
LikeLike
IMHO, an eeyore statement about this would be seizing upon the simple fact sundance states (that Mueller’s actions prove he is a villain – I completely agree), and then expanding it into some version of Mueller’s being invincible, with no way to fight him now or ever, so we are all doomed and might as well give up and cut our throats.
Actually pretty much every eeyore statement devolves to “We’re Doomed.” I have many times thought of looking into purchasing the doman weredoomed.com — could make some money maybe…
Not to worry, Fellow Treepers,
Dearly beloved, avenge not yourselves, but rather give place unto wrath: for it is written, Vengeance is mine; I will repay, saith the Lord.
~ Romans 12:19 KJV
Amen.
… In due time; He is never in a hurry.
Remember what we are celebrating this time of year. America is richly blessed.
God plus one is a majority.
Amen
You are absolutely correct, Sundance. And your analysis shows us the depth and breadth of what would have to be done to break up this cabal. I believe POTUS knows how to do it . . . and he will. He is a warrior who wins and that is why they hate him so . . . . they huddle together pretending they are on the winning side all the while shaking in their designer boots because they know the day they have been dreading is approaching fast.because They have never seen anyone like him, and he is all ours!
LikeLiked by 4 people
A wise corporate executive would tell us that it that once we knew one rat, the rest were was easy to spot – they laugh at the same jokes.
So how do we protect America and it’s citizens from this?
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is why there’s a 2nd Amendment…
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Oh, I don’t think President Trump has any leverage on Mueller. They probably flipped Flynn and will impeach him anyday now. Ho hum.”
https://img.lum.dolimg.com/v1/images/au_character_insideout_bio_sadness_46e220fd.jpeg?region=0,0,600,600
Sundance, question, what do you make of the meeting with Mueller and the President just prior to his SC appointment? How does that fit in and what was the purpose ?
LikeLike
Mueller was being interviewed for the FBI Director job. Strange coincidence, indeed.
I don’t “do” cnn.com, but here you go:
https://www.cnn.com/2017/06/13/politics/trump-robert-mueller-fbi-director-interview/index.html
Thanks for the link, but I thought Mueller was ineligible to be FBI director due to a 10 year maximum service with a Congressional approved two year extension. Seems odd to have an interview for something you’re not eligible for.
iirc Mueller was interviewed by Trump to replace Comey as FBI Director …believe it or not …which indicts the advice he was getting from those around him at the time
Maybe so, but I don’t see that this was what it was all about. Hopefully in the fullness of time we will know the truth. I think there’s something more there.
It seems plausible, imo, that Mueller was being asked for a recommendation for who to select for FBI Director.
No one knows for certain at this time, afaik.
Hello, Mr. Whitaker? AAG Whitaker, are you there? Your President, our Country and Lady Justice needs you know. Are you there? Hello?
LikeLiked by 2 people
….needs you NOW not know! Sorry.
Sundance states: “The baseline for that hypothesis would be: (a) Mueller would intentionally point to a criminal investigation adverse to his ideological interests; and (b) that Mueller’s special counsel team might also be willing to take down a team member of the administrative state in some sort blind justice quest. Nonsense.” Total nonsense. The variable here is that none of us really know what Huber is up to. Everyone assumes that he is investigating the deep state and their criminal activities. Again, no one knows for sure. After all, he was a Sessions appointee. What if Huber is actually cooperating with the Mueller investigation? Is that far fetched? Maybe not. We’ve seen the dumbed down white washed report from the OIG, Micheal Horowitz. Anything is possible in this scenario.
“In all of these objectives the Mueller special counsel has been stunningly effective. He is protecting his people; he will never, ever, take action against one of his people. EVER.”
I agree.
…Which is why I wrote my congresswoman tonight with the link to Jeff Sessions saying he was investigating the leak of Gen. Flynn phone call to Kislyak…asking…If Mueller can recommend a sentence for Gen. Flynn, he can find the leaker…please make that happen.
LikeLike
Graham outlined how easy it would be to identify the “unmasker” and leaker.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Very good. I will.
Makes sense that Mueller would leverage Flynn to break up a lobbying/political consultant network that is arrayed against pro-Iranian/pro-Turkish-regime interests. It seems as though this incidental investigation won’t ultimately be a danger to Flynn but instead be his get-out-of-jail-free card.
I sure hope that Flynn can get to freely talking on Twitter again soon like George Papadopoulos has.
I guess it’s asking too much for Matt Whitaker to go after the Podestas in a tit for tat? What the hell IS Whitaker doing? Anyone with educated guesses?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am disappointed in Flynn to allow himself to be used by a criminal cabal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Grand jury to hear evidence on Flynn’s lobbying work for Turkey: report
BY JOHN BOWDEN – 12/05/18 08:46 PM EST
https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/419981-grand-jury-to-hear-evidence-on-flynns-lobbying-work-for-turkey
Very sad analysis, SD.
I have to agree with Sundance ,about some “ SECRET lobbying for Turkey “? oMG ! Really ? Stop the presses ! How can there be SECRET lobbying ? – “former business partners” – who were they? ; certainly no Dem . Names for sure . Some BS case about who cares and some other poor schmucks, likely friends of Flynn, being pulled into mess . BTW I am having same feeling/ vibes about Huber and OIG report zzzzzz
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fethullah Gulen = Kaiser Soze.
“inside this community there are honorable or virtuous people. There ain’t. Period.”
“This is how they roll; they see nothing wrong with it.”
That is not the first time in history a large group of people, along with their “spiritual leaders” were entirely devoid of honor or principals.
Matthew 27:15 Now at that feast the governor was wont to release unto the people a prisoner, whom they would.
16 And they had then a notable prisoner, called Barabbas.
17 Therefore when they were gathered together, Pilate said unto them, Whom will ye that I release unto you? Barabbas, or Jesus which is called Christ?
18 For he knew that for envy they had delivered him.
19 When he was set down on the judgment seat, his wife sent unto him, saying, Have thou nothing to do with that just man: for I have suffered many things this day in a dream because of him.
20 But the chief priests and elders persuaded the multitude that they should ask Barabbas, and destroy Jesus.
21 The governor answered and said unto them, Whether of the twain will ye that I release unto you? They said, Barabbas.
22 Pilate saith unto them, What shall I do then with Jesus which is called Christ? They all say unto him, Let him be crucified.
23 And the governor said, Why, what evil hath he done? But they cried out the more, saying, Let him be crucified.
24 When Pilate saw that he could prevail nothing, but that rather a tumult was made, he took water, and washed his hands before the multitude, saying, I am innocent of the blood of this just person: see ye to it.
25 Then answered all the people, and said, His blood be on us, and on our children.
Barabbas translated is “son of the father”.
Jesus is Son of the father.
We all know which one the crowd chose.
The one good thing about this whole insider structure is that they only seem to attack other insiders and not so much the common folk. Trump is an insider now and he gets attacked because he threatened the status quo. But they haven’t attacked sundance, for instance. He is not a threat.
Not so far.
“they only seem to attack other insiders and not so much the common folk.”
Dr. Jerome Corsi was never a part of the campaign or administration. George Papadopolos was a low level volunteer that just happened to have some “qualities” that the “deep state” could exploit – which is why they used him for a setup/frame job.
Michael R. Caputo was only with the campaign for a short time in the communication section (~4-8 weeks, if memory serves correctly) and resigned right after Corey Lewandowski was fired. As far as I know, Roger Stone was not around very long and had left before the first primary in NH. I don’t know if Mr. Stone was “officially” ever part of the campaign.
No person whose toil might expose criminal deeds on the scale contemplated here should consider themselves safe.
Safe from rogue investigation/indictment
Safe from “accident”
Safe from “heart attack”
Safe from “robbery gone wrong”
Power corrupts
Those with their hands on the puppet strings of power do not accept honorable people of integrity, which is why we have the political class and the media class we see today
It’s also why political and media power is consolidated in very few tight knit locations
It’s the club, and before entering, one needs to prove they’d sell out their own mother for wealth, power and/or ideology
The corrupt and criminal behemoth that now rules the roost can only be defeated by an informed, united and free people, which they’re working feverishly to cut down to size with unlimited immigration, illegal immigration, refugee scams and the brainwashing of our youth
This could very well be our last stand. We either open the doors of truth and the people respond, or we sink by the weight of our own foolishness
This seems very simple to me, if I understand it clearly. Team Mueller has had problems with the Flynn prosecution from the beginning. How they got their evidence, etc. They postponed his sentencing at least three times. They need this to go away, but they can’t walk away from it without exposing themselves. So, they get Flynn to agree to a deal, they have something on him, Turkey, but they agree to no jail to settle the entire affair. Flynn is military, a team player, he and his family agree to go along in order to save what assets they have left, and his future earning ability. Others may not have taken this route, Roger Stone, Corsi, Papadopolous may be better off making a scene, but not Flynn. Wouldn’t surprise me if Mueller made a few phone calls to help out Flynn with future opportunities just to make this go away. Just my opinion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Plural. He is helping Huber.
Mueller was turned. He has been working for the good guys since the day he was appointed.
This doesn’t mean Mueller IS a good guy. He is just working for them.
And you have evidence of this, I gather? LOL.
Reality as I comprehend what SD wrote is Mueller is not working for the good guys.
Mueller is the cleaner for the big club.
My “evidence” is the same evidence promoted by our gracious host. It is naught but a reasoned consideration of the available information.
What SPECIFICALLY has Mueller done that has caused real damage to Trump?
After the latest Russia-Ukraine incident, where the Ukrainian sailors were taken into Russian custody, Pres Trump cancelled the meeting with Putin. No other U.S. President would have had to do this. Every other U.S. President has been free to negotiate with the Russians. Pres Trump’s hands are tied, due to the Mueller damage done to Pres Trump.
Mueller announced the latest Cohen indictments as Pres Trump was leaving for the G20 in Argentina, a blatant slap in Pres Trump’s face to embarrass Pres Trump on the world stage. That is not only REAL damage to Pres Trump, it is also real damage to the U.S.
Shall I continue?
“Mueller was turned. He has been working for the good guys since the day he was appointed”
Dan Bongino did a great podcast about 6-9 months ago that showed Mr. Mueller was black as a chimney sweep covered in coal dust. I don’t remember the title or exact date of the podcast.
But I do have this, which has received the endorsement of Judicial Watch (by sending out a link to it about a week after it came out):
Robert Mueller’s Beltway Cover-Up
By Lee Smith March 13, 2018
By using the justice system as a political weapon, Mueller and his supporters in both parties are confirming what many Americans already believe: We are not all equal under one law.
“….Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed him nearly a year ago to lead an investigation without parameters. That’s because Mueller’s job is to obscure the abuses of the US surveillance apparatus that occurred under the Obama administration.
The fact that someone at the level of former FBI director was called in to sweep up the mess left by bad actors in the bureau and Central Intelligence Agency and other parts of the intelligence bureaucracy suggests that the problems are even worse than previously thought. And that means the constituency for Mueller’s political intervention is enormous….”
https://www.tabletmag.com/scroll/257335/robert-muellers-beltway-cover-up
I agree with you. Both Mueller and Rosenstein have done some bad things. They no doubt should be considered as black hats, but they are now working for the good guys (both of them).
Been out today, great read , all true, Sundance, People need to keep being reminded, and thus focused. Not off chasing, non issues that arise each day.
All animals are equal. But some animals are more equal than others.
God bless Tom Fitton. He has done more to expose the swamp then anyone in any branch of government. We know what the abuse is — the two-tiered judicial system. The swamp is arrogant . They flip us off and continue their incestuous business as usual operations. They have the power — we don’t. Now we have even lost our ability to vote many of them out. It is totally illegal and totally rigged. Venezuela, USA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Alexandria case is not the one Flynn is helping with. Huber investagstion and Flynn is the star witness and think Hillary.
Who knows what to believe anymore. Flynn the man we believed would help PDJT defeat Radical Islam has his hand in Erdegon’s pocket. RNC is hacked prior to midterms by foreign actors and their we find out Crowdstrike happens to be their security firm as well. PDJT
will release the docs but then nevermind they are so damaging our minds will melt if he let’s us see them. White hat black hat Mexican hat dance who the F knows anymore.
The New York Times (owned by Carlos Slim) the Washington Post (owned by Jeff Bezos) and the rest of the old media are dying a slow death. They’re to the point of having to make up fake news just to make money. To the politicians and the people that surround them in the Swamp, a day will soon come when they are all removed from their taxpayer funded checks.
Why people bet against Trump, I have no idea. He’s been kicking the Swamp’s Ass since DAY 1 of his Presidency. The efficiency of DJT’s administration is astonishing. The list of President Trump’s accomplishments is too long to mention. Winamins are President Trump’s fuel that fires his Presidential engine that is running full steam ahead and can NOT be stopped. They can’t stop President Donald John Trump and his fellow deplorable voters.
I have said it before and I will say it again. These are cornered rats. They are fighting to the death. I just wish we could get one to turn on them. But first we have to have one law enforcement officer who is as outraged by their lawlessness as were are to use that weapon. Who dropped the ball on that page woman?
