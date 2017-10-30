Robert Mueller Providing Lessons in Swamp Leverage…

As the Special Counsel Robert Mueller indictment documents show with increasing clarity, the entire enterprise surrounding the Washington DC Russian Investigation is not about law, it’s about creating and controlling leverage.
If you review anything within the ongoing political fiasco from the perspective of laws broken or unbroken and the application of the judiciary toward the endeavor of stopping such activity we will remain oblivious to the bigger picture. EXPLAINED HERE
It’s not about the law; it’s not about the judiciary; it’s not about what’s legal, or the illegality of behavior; only politics. These are not legal issues; the entities involved are not connected to legal or illegal application of laws as they relate to the rest of American society.
You cannot view the current action through the transactional prism of modern judicial proceedings as they relate to you and me. These are political struggles taking place inside the venue of the legal system. The players use the legal system to game out the optics and narrative of political battles for ideological wins and losses.
In essence, this is about leverage for political use.
The 2016 election caused the balance of power to shift favorably toward political forces that are external to the DC machine, ie. President Trump and the deplorables.
The subsequent action by Robert Mueller, Democrats, the Media (writ large), and President Trump is a confrontation over political goals and objectives. The DC machine, the “swamp” per se’, is attempting to frame leverage against actions adverse to their political interest.
The charging documents unsealed today are a case study in leverage and narrative exploitation. To save time, and rather than go through the entire indictment, Andrew McCarthy has a good deconstruction OUTLINED HERE.
Paul Manafort is being leveraged toward a political objective; his legal jeopardy is negligible. The documents, and the underlying charges, are intended to make life miserable for Mr. Manafort – not to end with some traditionally framed criminal consequence, ie. prison.
Mr. Manafort’s wealth is being held as leverage, compliance, toward his acquiescence within the game; nothing more. He’ll likely end up with some misdemeanor charge, a financial fine good enough for media optics and perhaps -at worst- some probation for not following the FARA rules. That’s it.
Conversely, on the other side of the political continuum, Tony and John Podesta are just now entering the process of being leveraged toward compliance on the Clinton side of the equation. Like Manafort, Tony Podesta most likely will not face legal jeopardy beyond a similar outcome.
In the backdrop to the Clinton dynamic you have Mueller putting the deeper part of the Deep Swamp and remaining black hat intelligence community, on notice to knock-it-off with the selling of U.S. policy toward gaining their own financial indulgences.
K-Street lobbyists, writ large, are also part of the intended recipient group of this message. There’s also a part of this dynamic where the familiar tug-of-war between Clinton camps and Obama camps are playing out within the party apparatus.
You can spot the internecine “leverage/tug-of-war” within the Washington Post (intelligence community leak) sacrificing Clinton to protect Obama over the Fusion GPS funding; in direct connection to Tony Podesta leaving the (Clinton Matrix of Influence) Podesta Group lobbying firm.
The optical play is to create a narrative where Podesta is to Clinton as Manafort is to Trump. This is the magnanimous and patriotic legacy optic of Robert Mueller playing the role of Solomon, splitting the baby and giving each political group a narrative for their purposes. However, in the background Mueller also appears to want foreign policy influence sales, and the larger risk from foreign policy influence sales becoming dangerous to U.S. policy, stopped.
Good thing too, because selling U.S. policy it’s damned dangerous. There are trillions of dollars at stake.
Robert Mueller positioning himself as The Good Shepherd.
This is also the theater of pure politics. If Trump has political leverage he can execute his agenda; if Pelosi/Schumer have political leverage they can block Trump’s agenda. Robert Mueller is mediating the battle through the prism of the judicial system.
Again, the gamesmanship -currently being pitched through the media- is about political leverage. That leverage in DC is traded like baseball cards amid the upper tier of those who float in an entirely different orbit of influence from everyone else.
Chuck Schumer plays out his knowledge of the current situation by claiming “Trump needs to stay away from Mueller”. The media sells Schumer’s claim as if Bad Trump would impede an investigation; but that’s not the accurate dynamic.
Senator Schumer wants to keep his leverage right where it is currently; and stop ‘his side’ from feeling the effects of Mueller’s omnidirectional legal admonishments. If Mueller indicts Tony Podesta senator Schumer loses political leverage.
Nothing about the current dynamic is factually encompassing President Trump; it is all about optics, narratives and political leverage. However, everything about this dynamic is factually encompassing the existential threat that outsider Trump represents to the established way of life in the DC Swamp.
Toward the end goal of disrupting DC swamp-life, Mueller and Trump appear aligned in common cause. Robert Mueller from the perspective of trying to get the external influence agents to the U.S. stopped; and President Trump from the policy perspective of America-first, which coincidentally is in alignment with Mueller’s patriotic goals to stop influence agents.
That’s the bigger part of the BIG picture. Everything else is smoke and mirrors.
Again, if you drop the legal prism and review everything from the perspective of gaining or losing political leverage it all makes sense. Life imitates art – WATCH:
.
So if Podesta is going to be indicted, when will we find out?
LikeLike
I’m not sure that is the point to all this.
If what SD has written is correct. And I have no reason to doubt or question what he has always said here.
The indictments of the brothers will be the same as for Manafort. No real jail time.
It would seem this is just a way of reigning in the obvious corruption and dirty tactics by everyone in Washington.
Maybe I’m mistaken but that seems to be the bottom line.
LikeLiked by 6 people
You are not mistaken.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think this guy Mueller is a bad actor. I think he will give the Podestas a “good leaving alone”. I think he is only interested in getting Republicans.
LikeLike
It falls in line with the other post(s) SD had on the swamp’s gamesmanship for gaining political leverage.
LikeLike
Don’t count on it anytime soon
LikeLike
So why did Mueller hire only one party (D’s) kind assistant lawyers?
LikeLiked by 7 people
So they couldn’t be accused of partisanship when taking down democrats?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Not to mention the lack of repubs willing to volunteer to engineer the downfall of a repub president.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And why did he agree to convey the uranium sample himself to Russia for U1 and HRC?
Kind of hard to see him as wanting to stop the behavior in which he himself participated.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That had nothing to do with U1. People keep bringing it up, but it is un-related.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not sure I agree in all respects. I don’t think Mueller cares about or intends to try to rectify through his office anything the democrats have done. I think any suggested investigation of democrats is for show. He wants to degrade Trump and his administration.
I like to be reminded that this whole absurd and disturbing charade — the existence of a Mueller at all — is because of Jeff Sessions.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Picture a murky swamp laying still under the stagnant water. A rock is thrown in and suddenly creatures in the swamp begin to move. Creatures that have grown large and lethargic under cover of the black inky water are now moving. A couple of them are headed for the shore in an effort to escape. Others are moving for deeper water. Watch what moves in response to the rock.
A rock, “House Intelligence Committee subpoenas Fusion GPS Bank Records” is thrown into the swamp. Suddenly creatures are on the move…it is leaked to CNN that indictment is coming from Mueller and CNN tries to misdirect the story saying Trump in in trouble; Monday, Mueller indictment of Manafort and Gates is revealed; Tony Podesta resigns his lobbying group; Nancy Pelosi moves Congress to protect Mueller from being fired; George Papadopoulos is uncovered as unsuccessfully attempting to arrange meetings with Trump campaign and Russians. What other swamp creatures are stirring in response to the rock?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Leverage:
Whatever, just get the dungballs out of that swampland.
It all stinks to high heaven.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Meanwhile granma Sessions has another nap.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Let’s don’t kid ourselves. This is not some kind of 4D chess by the POTUS. Like OP said, it’s all about leverage. It doesn’t matter whether Manafort’s alleged crime is connected to Trump. He will make a deal with the FBI in the end. And the Mueller is going to expand his investigation. He’s going to get closer and closer to the POTUS. Someone somewhere is going to make a mistake or lie to the FBI because, let’s be honest, who is the Saint in this world? In the end, the crime doesn’t have to be actual collusion, as the indictment already proved. Do you really believe Trump’s financial transaction is 100% clean without any sort of error? If he is, how about his sons and daughters? Mueller will go after them too.
This is dangerous. Trump needs to fight back!
LikeLiked by 5 people
100% correct.
LikeLike
“Do you really believe Trump’s financial transaction is 100% clean without any sort of error? If he is, how about his sons and daughters?”
Gloom! Doom!! Troll??
LikeLiked by 1 person
You got to understand Mueller is determined to take down Trump. George Papadopoulos made an immaterial mistake, but he is guilty. Trump and Trump organization has made tens of thousands of financial transactions every single year at least. Nobody can guarantee there is no single error. Remember, it doesn’t have be collusion.
LikeLike
Mueller is patrician scum. He has lined his pockets with millions of dollars using his political connections. Not to be trusted.
LikeLike
I have no respect for Mueller. He has to know that Trump is clean. By him allowing this cloud to hang is very damaging to our country. A political rival used money to buy false information to bring down a presidency. If mueller doesnt address this, then he is scum. Scum.
This George Papa thing is not good, the media is going crazy. And since we dont have the media in our back pocket, their story is the loudest.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Of course Mueller knows President Trump is clean, his investigation over the last 6 months has given him ZERO. Mueller doesn’t care about our president or placing a cloud over our country and damaging it. With all that Mueller has done in the past – he already is scum, he needs nothing else to validate that.
George Papa thing is a nothing burger, just like everything else, Mueller did this to turn the attention back to our president and away from himself, the Clintons and the entire Obama administration. That story was getting too hot.
LikeLike
And how many times has the media gone crazy? How many times has this been the end of President Trump?
Remember, leverage only exists when there is something to press against.
LikeLike
SD’s pice really provides a lot of clarity! Mueller is telling the D.C. Swamp that the days of business as usual are over. Under our current President, America First means exactly that. You will be arrested and have your life destroyed if you think you can do business that is NOT in the best interest of our country.
One piece of Sarah ‘s press conference stood out to me. The fact on a few occasions she stated that the Mueller investigation is going to end soon. Even our President’s Lawyer, Ty Cobb, has said that the investigation would not continue past 2017. He has been saying that for months.
I actually believe them. The final piece of the Mueller investigation to fall is Tony Podesta. He knows it. That is why he is getting his business in order. That will probably occur while our President is in Asia.
Soon thereafter Mueller will conclude that Russia has been trying to disrupt our elections dating back 50+ years. He will clear our President of any wrong doing. This will also clear Jeff Sessions to appoint another SC to go after the Clinton Foundation and U1.
Mueller will be able to defend himself by stating that AG Holder and AG Lynch continually interfered in his investigation into U1. It is the reason he left the FBI.
Bernie’s people hate HRC as much if not more than we do! You will have 75% of the country against her. There is nothing that the MSM can do because our President has made them such a non factor. The Democrats will have no leverage because our President no longer has a cloud over him. Plus Bernie’s side of the Democrat Party will want their revenge for everything she did to him during the primary.
It is personal between our President and HRC plus the Obama administration. They wanted to destroy him and his family. Whether it meant when he went back to his normal life if he had lost or as our current President.
I maybe living off of popcorn 🍿 in the months and years to come as the Sledge Hammer of Truth is dropped on these POS!
LikeLiked by 11 people
I love reading your comments. Quite informed and often I agree with every word in them.
This optimistic presentation, in this instance. . . I can just hope it is justified by events, but as of now I feel it is wishful thinking, mostly.
PLEASE prove me wrong (-: – in a week or a month or even more.
LikeLiked by 2 people
rsmith1776 the fact that the WH provided the information that had George Papadoppolous arrested means they knew he was a plant just like Fusion GPS to have him and his family destroyed had HRC won. This is personal for our President! That is why I am confident. I even decided to memorialize it in the tweet below.
LikeLiked by 2 people
One small addition if I may…especially in light of upcoming investigations….The Atomic Sledgehammer of Truth.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I Love ❤️ It!
LikeLike
With all due respect for your wonderful contributions, I have to disagree. I don’t think this indictment signals Mueller is wrapping it up. I think it signals he’s just beginning.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sarah was adamant about that today. No way she is saying that if the investigation is at the beginning phase. Mueller can’t investigate U1. That is the direction this is now heading.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sarah can be as adamant as she wants. And that’s her job anyway. Mueller couldn’t care less what Sarah says.
LikeLike
As a government employee Mueller has the responsibility to blow the whistle if there are issues, especially of this magnitude. Just to quit your job when you know that there is criminal activity going on won’t get it. Hopefully you are correct and this investigation ends soon and hopefully our president will be able to appoint his full staff and get to the bottom of the U1 issue and everyone who is involved will be held accountable.
The only thing that I see that has happened with Mueller’s activity today is the wind blowing some more unfounded/concocted Trump dust by the MSM.
LikeLike
This makes Mueller appear to be a good guy, but on the other hand it seems like this indictment was hastily thrown together to swing narrative away from Uranium One (and Mueller is said to be directly involved with that).
On a scale of 1 to 10, 1 being “no way” and 10 being “certain”, what would you rate the possibility that Mueller’s goal is to bring Hillary to justice?
LikeLike
I’d call it maybe a 3. It’s possible but certainly not very large. Hope I’m wrong.
LikeLike
Mueller has as much motivation to bring “Hillary to Justice” as he does bring “Trump to Justice” which is to say, NONE.
The swamp doesn’t operate like you think it does.
Mueller is a swamp creature refereeing a swamp game with swamp participants. The only thing he’s doing differently is simultaneously changing the rules on swamp financing.
Mueller is motivated to stop the foreign policy lobbying $$$$. That appears to be his end. Manafort and Podesta are the means to that end.
LikeLiked by 3 people
SD: I’m following you on Twitter and a few of your tweets today don’t seem to jive with your thoughts on this blog post, so I’m confused. Example: “Swamp knows Clinton is Mueller ultimate target.” Is Mueller going after Clinton, or is he just attempting a “corrupt reset” in the swamp? Please and thank you!
LikeLike
Make that a “corruption reset” …
LikeLike
The answer to your question is “Yes”. They are not mutually exclusive. One is a means to the end.
LikeLike
My tweets and blog writing are in synergy.
LikeLike
More clarity.
LikeLike
On a scale of 1 to 10? One. No way bringing Crooked Hillary to justice is Mueller’s goal. Not with his being complicit re: U1, and not with the Clinton donors posing as investigators.
Always remember: the Clintons have dirt… no, DIRT on everyone in the D.C. Talk about leverage.
LikeLike
I think I will take to my knees and PRAY for our country!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
ALWAYS a good idea!
LikeLike
I agree Real John Smith.
Someone wrote recently (maybe Sundance – I can’t find it now) that Mueller met with Trump the day before being assigned as special counsel and he “saw something that scared the hell out of him.” Trump knows who the players are in the deep state and what they’ve gotten away with for years, even Mueller.
Maybe Trump showed Mueller in that meeting that he knows how deep he is entangled in this Russia, FBI, Uranium mess. Trump may have said to Mueller “give me their heads and I’ll give you yours.”
“Mueller and Trump appear aligned in common cause.” Appear is the operative word.
Sundance: “Robert Mueller from the perspective of trying to get the external influence agents to the U.S. stopped; and President Trump from the policy perspective of America-first, which coincidentally is in alignment with Mueller’s patriotic goals to stop influence agents.” Mueller has NO patriotic goals in this. He is heavily involved in the deep state and has been a major player for years.
“Mueller personally delivered our Nuclear Arsenal to Moscow and closed the deal.” Publius2016 wrote in the post above.
LikeLike
Maybe what Mueller saw was a plea agreement with his name written in.
LikeLike
The use of the word “arsenal” in this context is wrong. An arsenal is a storage facility and or collection of weapons so your statement and “Publiu2016s” is WRONG. If Robert Mueller delivered our “nuclear arsenal” he would have delivered hydrogen bombs, land based ICBMs and nuclear submarines with Trident II ICBMs.
LikeLike
Sundance may be right about leverage–but I want a restoration of the public’s faith in law and order. Examples need to be made of people who broke the law.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Really just drain the swamp, but the establishment has to feel it. If not just more of the same.
LikeLike
What about holding Mueller accountable for Friday’s felonious leak to CNN?
LikeLike
^^^^This^^^^
Surely President Trump is playing along and then when Mueller is gone, the hammer comes down on someone high profile. If not, our country is over. There can’t be two systems. Secrets have to have light for permanent change.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Leverage. Played by everyone in DC, it’s how things are done. We should remember, as SD has sad many times himself, that POTUS is a master of leverage too. Do we really think the meeting with AG Sessions today and the news breaking last week of the Uranium One deal aren’t about….. leverage? I wouldn’t be surprised to hear sometime in the next few weeks that AG Sessions is going to open an investigation into the Uranium One deal, where Mueller’s name has been mentioned as a player. Leverage. Against Mr. Mueller to take his pound of flesh, save face and close this investigation with the full exoneration of POTUS sooner rather than later. POTUS is going to be cooperative, but only for so long and won’t tolerate 4 years of a special counsel looking at everything he and his family have done their entire lives.
LikeLike
Maybe. But personally, I’ll be shocked if we see the Podestas indicted at all. The Special Counsel’s office is loaded with Dems.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow, Tucker is on fire tonight!:
LikeLiked by 1 person
What does that mean?
LikeLike
It means that Carlson who is speaking a provocative truth in a salty manner gets blackballed by advertisers and Fox News folds.
How is that?
LikeLike
I certainly hope not. I like Tucker.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A bit scary like you put it but feel he will be ok.
Time to fight back against the BS.
LikeLike
Tucker tonight at end of opening monologue .Cliff note. “The Chairman of one Presidential Campaign colluded with the Brother of another Presidential campaign to enrich themselves by secretly advancing the interests of a foreign adversary” I sensed truth.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“that’s the swamp they told you needed to be drained”
LikeLike
The Swamp.
LikeLike
The problem I have with that statement from Tucker is that Manafort’s dealings with Podesta happened years before he was Trump’s Campaign Chairman.
LikeLike
Good News !
LikeLike
SO, the way I read this is everyone gets a slap on the wrist and a message to STOP IT or else. Is this correct?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is entirely possible Candidate Trump may not of gotten the 1237 GOP delegates if it was not for the efforts of Paul Manafort.
LikeLike
I think Manafort was probably a potential “stopper” of nefarious actions at the convention, but he was hired prior to then candidateTrump sweeping the Northeast primaries and clobbering nutty Cruz in Indiana. Following that, candidate Trump racked up massive numbers of excess delegates. It was NEVER necessary, and, after Wisconsin, I said so (that candidate Trump would sweep from here on out) here at CTH. It was so obvious to me that candidate Trump would whoop all after Wisconsin and create a momentum that would lead to a clinch in Indiana. I wrote that on the night of the Wisconsin loss here at CTH. I got a lot of negative comments and “well, I hope so kind of stuff” in repsonse.
Anyway, Manafort served some purpose, but he could never have delivered the general election if he stayed as chair. He is way too establishment. Remember the expression, “let Trump be Trump.” That won it for him in the end: political instincts and pure unabashed personality-like NONE BEFORE!!!!!!!!
LikeLike
Try this theory: Obama is back, rested and ready to step in and save the nation from all this divisiveness and to rebrand a new, younger, multicultural democratic party. He establishes a base of operations in Washington, reassembles his team, then lays low. Because Hillary just won’t go away.
So by means of some relatively minor indictments for process crimes near her, (which can later be dismissed or diminished away), the law gets close enough for Hillary to feel the heat. If she doesn’t back off, there is an unspoken threat that her considerable crimes will be brought to light. Bribery, pedophilia, treason. She would likely escape incarceration in any event, but she could potentially lose her fortune and those who adore her.
LikeLike
So, basically what’s being said is there is no real justice in this country anymore, when it comes to the people in power in D.C. I agree with Sundance, I just don’t think in the long run this kind of “dance” will save this country. People want law and order and justice to be restored in this country. I don’t understand how this will reign in the corruption. It seems to say we’ll give you a slap on the wrist if you do something wrong, now don’t do it again. Just my opinion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One of the top 5 things I just loved about Trump on the campaign trail was the talk of reigning in the Lobbying…and here we are…Trump is a Genius! The Mueller probe all boils down to…bottom line… LOBBYING! those stupid forms you have to fill out? ahhh…do not worry about…you can back fill it in up to 5 years later?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The real news in the indictment of Paul Manafort on laundering and tax evasion charges is that someone has actually been prosecuted under a foreign lobbying law that has existed for decades but has almost never been enforced. The indictment may or may not prove that the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian government, but it has already proved how flawed the foreign lobbying rules have always been and how easily they are flouted.
I’m not going to weigh in on whether Manafort or his associate, Rick Gates, did in fact launder more than $18 million dollars, largely gathered as fees from Ukrainian strongman and Putin ally Viktor Yanukovych, but I can say with certainty that the law, which Manafort is accused of violating, known as the Foreign Agents Registration Act, or FARA, is a complete joke. The law was enacted in 1938, but it’s been under-enforced or not enforced at all for ages.
How do I know? Because I’ve written about foreign lobbying and Manafort for more than 20 years. ”
https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2017/10/30/paul-manafort-indictment-foreign-lobbying-russia-probe-215764
LikeLike
Sources: Podesta Group, Mercury Are Companies ‘A’ and ‘B’ in Indictment
LikeLike
Up here in NE CT, power was out until 8:25 PM tonight. During the day I tried occasionally to get radio news on an AM station with a small battery radio. NBC Radio of NYC had a legal analyst on regarding the indictments and he stated that investigating “Russian Influence” may include scrutiny of Russian use of Facebook, Google, Twitter, etc. to foment social unrest, including, he said, Russian involvement in the BLM movement. I found that angle interesting.
LikeLike
Things to think about: 1) Sundance has outlined a case for Mueller going after Clinton using Podesta as a stepping stone. The next indictment will be against Podesta (and others?). 2) There are going to be multiple Congressional inquiries into U1. 3) Comey, Wasserman-Shultz and John Podesta are all being recalled to testify in Congress. Not sure if these will be closed hearings (probably). 4) The mystery FBI witness has yet to testify.
None of these are trivial things and none of them are going to magically disappear. They will take time. It’s going to be hard to be patient. The swamp lessons provided by Sundance help to understand what is happening. Deep breaths.
LikeLike