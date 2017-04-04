UPDATE: Susan Rice Confirms Her “Unmasking Requests” Were for President Obama’s Daily Briefing (PDB)…

With a general set of narrative ‘talking points’ in hand President Obama’s Former National Security Adviser, Susan Rice, appeared this morning on MSNBC for an interview with Andrea Mitchell. This is the ‘We-Have-To-Respond-phase‘, which necessitates the optic.
Andrea Mitchell is considered a trustworthy ally of the Clinton/Obama political networks; as such, it is not a surprise to see Mitchell selected as the interviewer. Mitchell’s use of wording carefully guides Susan Rice through the narrow path of self-incrimination by providing plausible deniability for verbal missteps.
You already know the routine. MSNBC is the favorable proprietary venue. Mitchell plays the role of media-legal-adviser, her client is Susan Rice. Live interviews are always the greatest risk (see: Evelyn Farkas) The full interview is below:
However, that said, there are some interesting aspects to the interview:
Susan Rice @00:51 – …”Let me explain how this works. I was a National Security Adviser, my job is to protect the American people and the security of our country. That’s the same as the Secretary of State, Secretary of Defense and CIA Director.; and every morning, to enable us to do that, we receive – from the intelligence community – a compilation of intelligence reports that the IC, the intelligence community, has selected for us –on a daily basis– to give us the best information as to what’s going on around the world.”
[Note, Susan Rice is describing the PDB]
“I received those reports, as did other officials, and there were occasions when I would receive a report in which, uh, a ‘U.S Person’ was referred to. Name, uh, not provided, just ‘U.S. Person’.
And sometimes in that context, in order to understand the importance in the report – and assess it’s significance, it was necessary to find out or request, who that U.S. official was.”
OK, so right there, in the very beginning of the forward narrative, Susan Rice is confirming the “unmasking” request(s) which can be pinned upon her, are directly related to her need to understand -on behalf of President Obama- intelligence for the President’s Daily Briefing (the PDB). This was a previous question now answered.
This is EXPLOSIVE, and here’s why.
Remember, the President’s Daily Brief under President Obama went to almost everyone at top levels in his administration. Regarding the Obama PDB:
[…] But while through most of its history the document has been marked “For the President’s Eyes Only,” the PDB has never gone to the president alone. The most restricted dissemination was in the early 1970s, when the book went only to President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger, who was dual-hatted as national security adviser and secretary of state.
In other administrations, the circle of readers has also included the vice president, the secretary of defense and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, along with additional White House staffers.
By 2013, Obama’s PDB was making its way to more than 30 recipients, including the president’s top strategic communications aide and speechwriter, and deputy secretaries of national security departments. (link)
Pay attention to that last part. According to the Washington Post outline Obama’s PDB’s were going to: “Deputy Secretaries of national security departments”.
Today, Susan Rice defined the Obama national security departments to include: “State” – “Defense” (Pentagon includes NSA) and “CIA”….
So under Obama’s watch Deputy Asst. Secretaries of Defense had daily access to the PDB. And who was an Obama Deputy Secretary of Defense?
.
See how that works?
.
Susan Rice is admitting to “unmasking” names within intelligence reports to give her context for how they pertain to the overall briefing material. That briefing material is the PDB. That PDB goes to dozens of political people and political entities, including former Asst. Deputy of Defense, Evelyn Farkas.
Susan Rice unmasked names for the PDB which was also shared with Deputy Asst. Secretary of Defense, Evelyn Farkas.
Now, go back to Farkas’s March 2nd MSNBC statement for additional context:
“I was urging my former colleagues, and, and frankly speaking the people on the Hill [Democrat politicians], it was more actually aimed at telling the Hill people, get as much information as you can – get as much intelligence as you can – before President Obama leaves the administration.”
Because I had a fear that somehow that information would disappear with the senior [Obama] people who left; so it would be hidden away in the bureaucracy, um, that the Trump folks – if they found out HOW we knew what we knew about their, the Trump staff, dealing with Russians – that they would try to compromise those sources and methods; meaning we no longer have access to that intelligence.
So I became very worried because not enough was coming out into the open and I knew that there was more. We have very good intelligence on Russia; so then I had talked to some of my former colleagues and I knew that they were also trying to help get information to the Hill. … That’s why you had the leaking”.
.
That right there is the story. With dozens of people with access to President Obama’s PDB, Rice’s unmasking of the intelligence report names gave dozens of people direct access to unmasked intelligence – including Obama officials who could, perhaps did, use the PDB for specific and intentional political purposes, as outlined by Evelyn Farkas who was one of the recipients of the unmasked intelligence.
.
If you know how concentric circle political safety is constructed, you will notice that Susan Rice is now hugging the security of the Presidency. No space. To take Rice down, means to take down President Obama – safe play on her part.
Reverse the safety. No-one in media or congress is going to allow President Obama to be taken down; ergo, everyone will protect Susan Rice. They have no choice.
[Also note how when shifting from rehearsed talking point (script) to cognitive explanation of Rices’ point , the noun shifts from “U.S. Person” to “U.S. Official”.]
“I received those reports, as did other officials, and there were occasions when I would receive a report in which, uh, a ‘U.S Person’ was referred to. Name, uh, not provided, just ‘U.S. Person’.
And sometimes in that context, in order to understand the importance in the report – and asses it’s significance, it was necessary to find out or request, who that U.S. official was.”
It’s subtle (like a Freudian slip), but Rice accidentally outlines her filter, her psychological trigger, for when to request the unmasking. She’s looking for the politics behind the intelligence. She’s looking for “U.S. Officials” in masked intelligence reports.
Mrs. Rice then follows up with a “hypothetical example” that is ridiculous as she describes. The example provided (a sketchy dude in mom’s basement) would NEVER reach the level of PDB; it would be pre-filtered, researched and reviewed for value. The PDB NEVER contains such banal information as Rice describes.
The interview goes much further. There is a lot of news in this interview. There is also a tremendous amount of double-speak and self-contradiction; in some cases between sentences that follow each other.
Notice how Susan Rice contradicts herself about what the intelligence community puts into the PDB. Remember, Rice considers the PDB intel community to be very specific: James Clapper (DNI), John Brennan (CIA) and Defense Department (which would be the Pentagon and NSA Mike Rogers). And she states they would never send the President innocuous things unworthy of review….
.
.
I will now translate what Susan Rice said in the interview…
I didun do nuffin
I’m looking at the photos above and I’m thinking…….How in the hell did they ever get in the White House?!!!!!!!!! All totally corrupt.
For eight years, this was a cheap African dictatorship or Chicago gangland.
Whether appearing on The View or in the Oval Office, the former prez seems comfortable hanging out with the girls.
What she said was not nearly as clear to me as the anger she projected through her energy that I could feel throughout the interview. She couldn’t gather enough deep breaths to counter that energy. I have to admit it is nice to see her “caught” so early as the Benghazi lies went on way too long.
The most amazing thing of all ( a miracle perhaps) is that Trump actually ended up winning the Presidency . We all knew the MSM , GOPe backstabbers, the agenda polls , the Hillary machine and voter fraud were full bore in his face every day of the campaign . . We didn’t know ( maybe he did) about the dirty trick surveillance, which, if they had picked up the tiniest , slightest thing to sink him, would have been leaked at warp speed with full media coordination. I really think a lesser man and a traditional regular politician would have fallen into their surveillance trap and I really think the bad actors in the Obama cartel certainly had that expectation as well . .
I know I have been thinking that all day. It is truly miracle Trump won.
Amen.
Me too. Exactly.
So, to call it a landslide might not be such a stretch?!
landslide has a very specific meaning, unfortunately; an extremely lopsided electoral victory. (Which 304 votes ain’t. Otherwise every election victory since Carter qualifies as a landslide, except for Bush 43’s.)
It doesn’t take into account such things as “in spite of.”
So we just have to settle for terms like “miraculous” and “stunning.”
I meant that he could very well have gotten more than 306 (I don’t like faithless electors) had the Obama administration not interfered.
But I agree, under the circumstances, it was miraculous and stunning, in spite of!
Absolutely.
Adding in an honest media? He’d have gotten over 400 easy, and that would have been a landslide.
Truly the hand of God carried him through the den of thieves and will continue to do so!!
A miracle indeed. Dimms cannot believe this happened. They are out of their minds bout and doing some very stupid things to try to impede TRUMP and US.
They live in their own fake news bubble.
When you think of the smoldering resentment of conservatives who had to live through
Bush I, Clinton, Bush II, then Odumbo, it was inevitably going to explode into the mainstream… and it did with the election of Pres. Trump after all those years of disappointment.
His election was ordained on High.
Hand of God and lots of treepers!!!
Obama didn’t think Trump was going to win. Yet there was considerable effort done just to get the fisa court to approve of surveillance in Trump Tower. This whole thing seems like it was about the personal and professional destruction of one Donald Trump once the election was done. My fact free hunch is Obama intended to run a shadow government even under a President Clinton .
LikeLiked by 4 people
Difference between “think” and “knew”. Obama, Clinton, et. al., KNEW Clinton was going to win.
Problem: GOD has a different plan.
😇😇😇😇😇😇😇
Therefor they truly believed that the election was hijacked…by the Russians???
LikeLike
Of course not. Democrats just need to blame their clueless loss on anything but their own idiocy, and the Russians are always an easy Boogie Man.
Yes, a shadow gov’t. Remember what Valeries Jarrett said about going after people
who weren’t on board with the Obama agenda, and Maxine Waters’ comment about
how the admin had all kinds of intelligence “put in place”?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well..maybe
1) the American voting public REALLY REALLY wanted DJT, and/or
2) There WAS NOTHING to catch in the surveillance traps. The man’s clean.
I say the same thing every day. The hand of God touched this election. We are indeed blessed.
The muck is rising to the top.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank God someone else heard that! She is too educated to make that kind of mistake.
It’s always been clear to me that Trump won because the Democrats couldn’t cheat enough. Now it’s become clear that it wasn’t just the Democrat Party it was the whole of Washington intelligence weaponized against Trump.
That’s why Trump couldn’t seem to get a ‘Preference Cascade’ going, at this point there whole game of dirty politics should be falling apart, but the loyal Democrat base is just getting angry not felling betrayed.
I wish they could find evidence on spying against Bernie… I hope that is to come.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Personally, I don’t think it’s going to make one iota of difference whether they find spying on Bernie or not. As I said elsewhere, if his followers didn’t abandon him when they found out the primary was rigged to favor Hillary, they’re not going to jump ship because of this.
My opinion: Don’t hold your breath on this one amounting to a hill o’ beans!
Agree totally.
Not all Bernie supporters went over to Hillary. Many were so upset they just walked away. Some voted Libertarian… and a few voted for Trump.
While I agree it most likely won’t change much, it’s one more thing and we don’t know what that one more thing will be, that finally blows this up.
Or Jim Webb.
Bernie-Riding-Dirty? That Bernie?
Bernouts followers are too stupid to realize they were robbed and when that old fool took his sellout buyoff they never even blinked.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Trump won, shills. He’s changing everything. And he’ll win again.
Sucks for you, doesn’t it?
Kind of like saying Reeeeeeee! but they can get understand “Trump won”
They requested a FISA during the Obama/Jarrett failed coup of Turkey. …. it wasn’t an accident, it wasn’t incidental
it was to unmask the person who foiled the coup in Turkey that would have placed US Nukes either under Muslim Brotherhood control or directly Iran. That is why Turkey’s Erdogan blamed Obama for the coup attempt.
This is why Flynn consulted Erdogan. Flynn saved the world from Nuclear Holocaust.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Unfortunately for the skunks who ran this operation, there are dozens or scores of civil service functionaries who know the details of how this operated.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks Sundance for posting this update.
I was thinking that the PDB only went to the POTUS.
I also assume/assumed that once names were unmasked, they were only visible “upwards”, to people with higher security clearances….not laterally, or downward.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Of course, the 1st person Rice would speak to in the media would be Andrea Mitchell. They are literally as thick as thieves.
Andrea Mitchell is married to Alan Greenspan, a founding member of the Trilateral Commission, of which Susan Rice was a member until her Obama appointment as Ambassador to the UN.
Zbigniew Brzezinski was also a founder of the Trilateral Commission, and since his daughter Mika co-hosts Morning Joe on MSNBC, be looking for an appearance by Rice there, too.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Roy Williams, by the way, revealed that he’s an arse. He said he’d have to think about coming to the White House. I hadn’t known he was an arse till now. Glad he outed himself. Now I can root against a north Carolina with gusto.
#RoyWilliamsIsAnArse
Well, he did dress most of his players in women’s yoga pants
Good. Stay home, Roy. The President is busy making America Great Again and doesn’t have time to suffer fools.
Nunes “viewed” the info on 3/27, but also said that he was “aware” of the info back in January.
He also stated recently that he knew who the “unmasker” was. We don’t know when he became aware of the identity of the “unmasker”….Susan Rice. (If any of this crap is to be believed.)
Note that on 3/20 while questioning Comey (he’s not our homey), Gowdy specifically asked who would have access to “unmasked” name(s). James Clapper? John Brennan? Ben Rhodes?
Susan Rice? IMO, no coincidence. Probably 1/2 of Congress knew it was her. It is very possible that Susie knew for days, weeks or even months that they were going to identify her as the “unmasker”. She would have had ample time to prepare for the big reveal and could count on the help of the Demomedia to run to the rescue.
I don’t think that Joe Blow or Josie Blow have any idea how well the Uni-party orchestrates all of this BS behind the scenes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So Comey was clever to only answer directly to the names mentioned. There were a lot more people who knew the unmasked people given the above saying the PDB went to 30 odd people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 7 people
Don’t you wish a team of regular people who work, pay their taxes and have common sense could ask the freaking questions? It seems like the congressional committees play patty cakes with these liars.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think that whatever is on Weiner’s computer is so frightening that it will never be allowed to see the light of day. Sort of a Mutually-assured-destruction kind of defense.
LikeLike
“I received those reports, as did other officials, and there were occasions when I would receive a report in which, uh, a ‘U.S Person’ was referred to. Name, uh, not provided, just ‘U.S. Person’.
And sometimes in that context, in order to understand the importance in the report – and asses it’s significance, it was necessary to find out or request, who that U.S. official was.”
So, I am confused. I understand that this looks as though Rice was attempting to self-correct. However, The PDB is domestic and international, I assume. So, is it possible Susan Rice is speaking about unmasking US officials talking to US Persons? And then is it possible there was domestic surveillance on US Persons?
At Nunes’ presser, outside the WH, he said there was no connection to Russia in the material he saw. However, he did not say if there were any other INTERNATIONAL connections? So is it possible that he saw domestic surveillance, and was ‘US Person’ unmasked with the domestic surveillance product? If so, it could only be due to an FBI investigation, no?
They keep insisting 2+2=5 don’t they?
LikeLiked by 4 people
That’s why I guess I am confused!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Where the heck is Sessions? Awfully quiet at the DOJ. Perhaps waiting for Rosenstein & Gorsuch to be approved? If so, someone in the Oval Office has got to wake up Turtles McConnel and get these approvals done. Isn’t this Pence’ job; Head Honcho liaison to Congress?
Seems all he’s doing is swearing in those nominees that have been approved. AI Robot can do that. Not impressed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I ain’t gonna say it. 🙂
Me neither!
I will.
BMG, you and Willy who keeps complaining the Wall isn’t being built Right Now should get together for a gripefest.
Somewhere else, preferably.
LikeLiked by 2 people
http://www.foxnews.com/opinion/2017/04/04/former-cia-analyst-susan-rices-nsa-demasking-denials-dont-add-up.html
“As a former CIA analyst who has handled requests for demasking the names of American citizens for a U.S. policymaker, I thought Rice’s claims in her interview did not add up.”
“The names of U.S. citizens “incidentally” mentioned in NSA reports are masked to preserve their identities because America’s intelligence agencies are barred from spying on American citizens except in extraordinary circumstances with court approval. ”
“Rice correctly said in her interview that policymakers sometimes request to know the identities of Americans from NSA reports to understand these reports in certain circumstances. She also tried to dismiss this controversy by claiming NSA demasking requests are routine. ”
“They actually are not routine and taken very seriously by NSA. ”
“Rice also said there is an Intelligence Community process to review whether to approve demasking requests. This seemed to be an attempt by Rice to make her requests look legitimate because NSA carefully reviewed them. ”
“In fact, this review is pro forma. If a senior official gives what appears to be a national security reason, demasking requests are almost always approved. “
It would seem that the logs will show the frequency of Rice’s requests for unmasking over a long period, as well as the types of material she typically requested unmasking for. My guess is that her anti-Trump unmasking was contrary to her established pattern. I wonder if she unmasked any of the Clinton pay-tp-play operations with the Russians.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I too was going to post your excerpts… they are germane.
I would also not however that “[demasking requests] actually are not routine and taken very seriously by NSA.” … “In fact, this review is pro forma.”
This needs elaboration.
“pro forma review” of demasking requests by whom???
The NSA take such requests very seriously, but a “pro forma review” is not serious. So who does pro forma reviews?
Ergo a pissed off Mike Rogers.
.
Just Sayin’ 😀
Citizen “The Deep State” is fiction.
Rice’s comments create a strong possibility that someone in the IC was feeding her, by prior arrangement, raw anti-Trump material for her to unmask and distribute through the PDB or otherwise. The sort of things that Flynn and Manafort seemed to be involved in were not PDB level. This was all an arranged game in which Rice was just one player.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m sure the person feeding her raw anti trump material was Brennan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
House Intelligence Committee Will Ask Susan Rice to Testify:
Oh goody. Another dog and pony show trial to prove our highly paid underworked legislators are doing anything at all.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Cool! Maybe we can get Darryl Issa to host it. He’ll get to the bottom of this, for sure!
/s
So, just as Rice was the face of the phony video narrative on Benghazi, she is now the face of the phony Russia hacking narrative. Does she volunteer to be ridiculous, or does she just have a natural talent for it?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Why would the PDBs go to so many people? To answer that, I’m reminded of the mob boss’s way of issuing orders. They don’t issue orders… the directives are implied in other ways.
The Obama administration needs to be prosecuted under RICO. There will not likely be a smoking gun that takes down Obama specifically.
LikeLiked by 6 people
And I am still waiting for the “sick” part of Trump’s tweet to be revealed. That word was used for a reason.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Good point…
I absolutely agree. From the visceral outrage President Trump dislayyed in his tweets (and particularly that “sick” comment, I inferredthat family members were spied on and personal details were given to Obama. Whether this was medical information or relationship problems or whatever, something upset President Trump a lot.
And that means he will NOT let this go.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is what I have been thinking, also. I have been speculating, endlessly, and without any information at all but what if Melania called her folks at home in Slovenia (ding! ding! ding! foreigners! Almost Russians!) and happens to mention a health issue, a female complaint or something, or a health issue regarding Barron? If I were the President I would be ballistic. His tweet had a real tone of personal outrage. And face it, normal people would share that feeling.
LikeLike
We don’t need no Intelligence Coverup Committee
We don’t need no FBI ongoing coverup investigation
We don’t need no CIA
We don’t need no MSM
Hey, all we need is Sundance
Leave those crooks behind
Streaming Sunshine at CTH
I would guess someone has some serious dirt on her. Have never seen anyone throw themselves under the bus the way she has.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am trying to get a PDF of her dissertation. I think it would make for some interesting reading. Just a hunch.
Her dissertation i believe was on “Colonialism and Zimbabwe” ca. 1986. Completely serious. This was 6-7 yrs. after Rhodesia was dismantled by globalists, and the delightful Robert Mugabe installed. Won some award at the time. Very chic at the time. The Zimbabwean experiment is rarely documented. Statistics are horrifying.
I don’t think “Dr.” Rice talks much about her treatise on Zimbabwe.
She has a track record of incompetence. How’d she manage to get into those good schools and snag a Rhodes scholarship (the irony of that, given the fate of Rhodesia)
http://dailycaller.com/2013/05/18/susan-rice-likely-nsc-head-had-string-of-failures-in-africa-before-benghazi/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rice lied, Obama spied….
LikeLiked by 4 people
I have only one thing to say to you , sir ….
Brilliant Article you wrote, … simply brilliant!
Hopefully Hannity , Carton,and others will pick up on it, and THIS TIME give you credit for your research.
Go Sundance Go
And
Go Trump Go
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
the key is that Nunes said that the reports he saw had nothing to do with Russia. Rice’s only defense is that everything she did was in support of the ongoing Trump/Russia investigation. Go get her Trey.
LikeLiked by 3 people
One question not clear to me. Obama asked for additional info on “Russian hacking” supposedly in Jan 2017 iirc. Would that info requested be included in the PDB, or in a separate report? Or does that even matter?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am looking forward to some indictments…….at least for the scape goats that stand in for that sorry bastard Obama.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We have a winner. Thank God.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Which, by the way, was illegally obtained and illegally released. California has a “two-party” consent law. I’m positive, DJT did not “consent” to the recording, aside from the fact, he didn’t “do” anything illegal, because he aknowledged “willingness” of a wanton woman.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
“Missed it by that much.”
Maxwell Smart to Hillary Clinton on election night.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let’s Dance
Love it, Howie. You give a girl something to dream on!
It’s always a show to watch when the democrats get busted in their shenanigans. For the past decade, I’m always left in a quandary…which is the greater problem with the democrats?
That they’re mean and evil? Or that they’re so inept and incompetent at what they do?
I miss the days of intrigue and plausible deniability. Nowadays, it’s just absurdity.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I want my innocence back!! As Sundance says, once you see the strings, you can’t help but see the marionettes. I’m sick to my stomach at the thought that there will be yet another theatrical performance on Capitol Hill, while nothing of consequence happens to the traitors of this country. Why isn’t the media clamoring for info as to the specific whereabouts of their beloved Prince Obama? The one who said he wasn’t going away quietly. Why isn’t he commenting, even from afar?? He never ceased to wag that finger at us for 8 years and give his unsolicited two cents. I want the same energy that has been expended trying to malign and impugn our President spent on tracking that wad down and exposing him for the evil he is. Apologies in advance for the whining — I’m into a 2nd glass of Pinot, so the wine-ing is officially on.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Brilliant, Ricardo! Nothing is more resoundingly true when it comes straight from the heart. Cheers!
She’ll walk. No protected person is ever held accountable. Now if were one of us bozos; they’d hang us. Not a protected person though. Farkas is another protected person. Lerner another.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree with Sundance that this will be a dead fish like Benghazi. I expected as much when those Rino’s were calling for Trump to “explain himself” but most of all, the lack of defending Trump when we all knew Trump wouldnt have tweeted that had unless it was true. I believe alot of them are in on it. In fact, Id bet the ranch and my horses on it. And therefore lies my problem. I expect the liberals to be my enemy and try to destroy my values and all.. I get it and I can take it. I respect it cause at least they honest about it.. their dislike of me. But those Rinos, those CONservatives that used me over and over….I cant take them no more. Campaign on one thing and turned around stab us in the back every chance they get. I agree Obama aint going down but why not McCain. I know I may sound crazy, maybe I am but I’d gladly to whatever leverage I had on the democrats and use it to set free for an info in exchange to take down McCain, Graham, Ryan, McConnell and Rubio and put the rest on notice. Dont tread on me!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I just heard the word ‘Executive Privilege”. Is it possible for a former President to be able to grant that?
LikeLike
That good question. It should just be for himself. He was elected but those other buffoons werent
LikeLike
On second thought WSB, I cant recall Nixon using executive priveledge, its all mind boggling to me. I am so mad I cant really think straight at this time.
LikeLike
Obama & lawyers already attempted through draconian law (Magna Carta) – “A King does no wrong”. FAIL.
LikeLike
That’s an issue worth a google or two! I doubt he can do it retrospectively; rather, he (and/or she) will argue both he and she (as his agent) had it all along and that any violations resulted from the President’s exercise of judgement or discretion in the execution of duties as established by the constitution or law and are therefore unprosecutable. IMHO, the nexus between national security issues and what these people actually did is a real stretch — WAY beyond what I would be prepared to accept.
Before barfing, recall that President Trump’s defense of his immigration hiatus EO essentially says the same thing. The difference, of course, is that Trump has very specific statutory and Constitutional authority (clearly intended to give him, and only him, full authority to determine who will or won’t be admitted into the US) behind him which is directly on point (and, there are court cases upholding his view).
Dirty Rice and a side of Beef
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow! Another seizure caught on film?
So many things wrong with this, but right off the bat Why the hell wasn’t this her excuse earlier if she was just doing her job. “Nothing to see here…. Just doin’ my job. Perfectly reasonable. Everybody does this. Would a told ya sooner and saved everyone a lot f time, but…. Well ,frankly I just thought of this.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Been waiting my whole adult life for the carnage that is about to eat through the human debris in DC. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
http://newyorkcityguns.com/
Interesting……..Andrew McCarthy of National Review really breaks down what Rice was really doing……
Understand: There would have been no intelligence need for Susan Rice to ask for identities to be unmasked. If there had been a real need to reveal the identities — an intelligence need based on American interests — the unmasking would have been done by the investigating agencies. (FBI,CIA,NSA)
The national-security adviser is not an investigator. She is a White House staffer. The president’s staff is a consumer of intelligence, not a generator or collector of it. If Susan Rice was unmasking Americans, it was not to fulfill an intelligence need based on American interests; it was to fulfill a political desire based on Democratic-party interests.
To summarize: At a high level, officials like Susan Rice had names unmasked that would not ordinarily be unmasked. That information was then being pushed widely throughout the intelligence community in unmasked form . . . particularly after Obama, toward the end of his presidency, suddenly — and seemingly apropos of nothing — changed the rules so that all of the intelligence agencies (not just the collecting agencies) could have access to raw intelligence information.
Read more at: http://www.nationalreview.com/article/446415/susan-rice-unmasking-trump-campaign-members-obama-administration-fbi-cia-nsa
LikeLiked by 3 people
The most important for Donald Trump with the greatest impact with voters will be restoring America; “No one is above the law”. People may not fully understand; immigration, health care, tax reform and regulations, however, Americans do understand injustice when they see it applied in a two-law society. No greater justice than, “Everyone equal in the eyes of the law”.
This will be the Trumps greatest triumph.
LikeLiked by 1 person
http://lawnewz.com/opinion/susan-rice-may-have-committed-crime-if-she-circulated-trump-team-intercepts-for-politicized-purposes/
“The key question now is simple: what legal basis did Susan Rice have to order the unmasking of Trump team members? If the information was inadequate to justify a FISA warrant (or the Obama White House wanted to keep some members of the intelligence community out of the loop?), what permissible purpose justified the unmasking? How significant is this?”
“Some defenders of Rice suggests she could label anything she wanted of “foreign intelligence value,” under the implementing regulatory protocols and thereby label it “foreign intelligence information” under the statute. The law is not so broad. Instead, the statute requires “foreign intelligence information” be “necessary to” the “conduct” of “foreign affairs” and to the person’s position, and further employs a more limiting specific definition in the regulations in USSID for warrant-less seizures, as necessary to make it constitutional under the 4th Amendment. That definition is limited to criminal conduct type behavior, or its security equivalent. That is why the regulatory protocols give specific “examples of the type of information that meet this standard” of “foreign intelligence value.” What are those examples? Criminal-type behavior or imminent security risks. Why those restrictions? Because that makes it conform to the First and Fourth Amendment limitations on the intercept of Americans’ private political conversations.”
“Put most simply, neither the 1st Amendment nor the 4th Amendment has a “talking to foreigners” exception.“
LikeLiked by 3 people
James E. Mitchell interrogated Khalid Mohammed and wrote a memoir about it says that Rice’s use pronouns was the big deception move he noticed. She used them to distance herself and at other times to tie her actions to presidential powers.
Who sends out the biggest liar in the USA to say this stuff? Is it getting hot in here
Can the swamp possibly get any deeper or stinker?
My take so far: This had to be a “REQUEST” for the intelligence. There is no other visible option at this point. The only two options for a REQUEST at this time are as follows:
1) A FISA request. By the very nature of the FISA process it has to be a request. We have not heard anything about the FISA requests lately, probably because it would make it so obvious.
2) NSA general collection. Millions of data transfers, including conversations, recorded every single day. For someone to zero in on Trump and associates it WOULD HAVE TO BE REQUESTED. The reason is simple. The content of that intelligence would never make it into the PDB.
And so there it is in a nutshell – there was A REQUEST. The question then becomes, WHO made the request.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And how those requests ended in the PDB.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And who in the bureaucracy did the tech work that sent the product up the food chain.
Certain people KNOW…
Sessions’ staff should be interviewing them now.
However, I doubt that it is happening, sad to say.
It’s a really simple question: WHO MADE THE REQUEST FOR THE INTELLIGENCE TO SHOW UP ON THE PDB!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LMAO😄😄😄, Perfect!!!
Susan Rice told a little big lie in this interview that is being ignored in favor of other angles on this story, starting @ around 2:30:
“…and there is a long standing, established process to decide whether that information as to who the identity of the US person was, could be provided to me. So they take that question back, they put it through a process, and the intelligence community made the determination as to whether or not the identity of that American individual could be provided to me.”
This statement is 100% parseltongue. Susan Rice had the implied authority to order the unmasking of American persons identified in these intercepts. The National Security Advisor works at the right hand of the President. Any request coming from the Advisor, is literally coming from the President’s office. The practical reality is that no one at NSA/CIA who wanted to keep their job was going to deny an unmasking request from the President’s National Security Advisor, especially after Obama’s late revision of EO 12333, which gave many people access to raw (pre-masking) intelligence data.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is what they want – to get us into the woods and into the minutia. That’s always the escape plan they use. Ask the question – who requested that the intelligence be included in the PDB?
LikeLike
Hm. Through Obama’s EOs, he delegated his power of (office) authority to department heads. (And boyhowdy, was there a lot of them!) Never fully understood why Obama would do that. 🙃
So what was the reason they needed the names unmasked it wasn’t the Russians. Appears they just wanted info to win the election. Revoke the governments right to collect this incidental data they have already abused it. I want the house of representatives to have a little more power. The excuse they are all using is we interpreted the law different.
So why can’t I use the same defense?
