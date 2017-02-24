Very Fake News – Back Story Behind Spicer Gaggle Shows CNN and NYT Constructing False Narrative…

There has been a lot of attention paid to Sean Spicer’s decision to not invite the New York Times, CNN and Politico to a press gaggle in his office today. However, against the backdrop of the attempted hit job by CNN and the New York Times the Spicer decision was modest.
CNN framed a story of White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus asking the FBI to rebuke an earlier story -based on anonymous leaks- of Trump campaign contacts with Russia. According to the agenda, CNN wanted to make it look like the administration was pressuring the FBI to provide the White House political cover.
However, the truth behind the entire episode shows an entirely different story than the false narrative created by CNN.
On February 15th while discussing another issue FBI Assistant Director Andrew McCabe asked Reince for 5 minutes alone after the meeting. At the one-on-one McCabe told Priebus the New York Times Russia and Trump campaign story was a “bunch of BS”.
Priebus asked McCabe if McCabe would be able to say that publicly. McCabe said he would check. Later, McCabe called back and said he couldn’t issue a statement about it. SEE SCREENGRAB:
So the entire construct by CNN of the White House (via Priebus) trying to pressure the FBI is complete nonsense. Very Fake News…. aka a false narrative. It was the FBI who approached Priebus and wanted to clear the record.
Priebus is simply asking the FBI to make the same disclosure public that they were making to him in private. Reince Priebus is asking for transparency, for truth, for openness.
.
President Trump goes to twitter to call out two issues. First, the media constructing fake news:
However, perhaps more important, it’s the leaks within the FBI, to CNN which aid in the construction of the false narrative, that are now becoming more concerning to President Trump.
Great stuff, I love the research here.
LikeLiked by 14 people
I know! I come here first now.
LikeLiked by 5 people
FIND NOW
Trump mad. Watch out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
McCabe is deep state.
http://freebeacon.com/politics/clinton-bundlers-donated-to-wife-of-fbi-mccabe/
LikeLiked by 11 people
Sessions is on it I bet, even if FBI isnt.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Sessions is doing his digging quietly. Heads will be rolling fairly soon…..count on it.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Amazing how the looming prospect of being beheaded focuses the mind and purpose !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. He is blocking the release of the 650K emails found on the Abedin/Weiner system as well. McCabe would be wiser to come clean on the fact he’s been running interference for the Clinton cartel for many years.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Thought from the start it was odd that someone from FBI wanted to speak with Priebus “off the record.”
Coincidence much now that we know McCabes wife has a direct campaign $$ link to Terry McAuliffe aka a Clinton stoodge?
Naaah.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Sessions needs to follow the McAuliffe PAC money trail….bet it leads directly back to Clinton.
LikeLiked by 7 people
It’s like watching a 9.0 earthquake in slow motion. You couldn’t script the destruction the media has self inflicted. It’s as good as witnessing a terrorists premature detonation.
LikeLiked by 14 people
I hate the narrative that the First Amendment’s protection of the right of free speech and freedom of the press somehow sanctifies a Constitutional protection specifically to broadcast media and print media. The First Amendment’s protections apply to all Americans guaranteeing their rights to say what they want (speech) or to instead put those thoughts in writing (press). The so-called media have no rights that are also extended equally to all of us, and they have no exclusively protected status.
The administration’s ignoring of any media entity is no more of an affront on some supposed special standing of that media any more than their ignoring of anything any of the rest of us have to say. Similarly, the President didn’t relinquish his First Amendment protections upon becoming president.
LikeLiked by 11 people
First Amendment guarantees free speech, freedom from criticism.
LikeLike
Oops. First Amendment guarantees free speech, *not* freedom from criticism.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Good save 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
The humans who write fake news stories aren’t “the free press”.
LikeLiked by 6 people
You call that “human”?
LikeLike
The best story of leaks: As Hans Brinker went closer to the sound of water, he saw a small leak. The boy knew that if the hole grew, it would very quickly result in a failure of the dike and that his village, plus many other villages and farms would be flooded.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why hasn’t Comey been fired?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Just bet on “there’s reason”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump can fire Comey at will. FIND NOW is the assignment. Next step: You’re Fired !
LikeLiked by 6 people
The ‘FIND NOW’ looks a bit like a ‘hostage’ plea!
LikeLike
No, I think not it is the directive of the leader who is not very happy at the moment. Tired of school yard antics.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We have traitors in government. At one time the U.S. knew how to deal with traitors. They made the acquaintance of Old Sparky and so long traitor.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This stuff is just filthy. CNN makes up a false story that is discredited by the FBI and then CNN attacks the White House for asking the FBI for transparency.
Liars gonna lie, and attack anyone and everyone to defend their lies.
LikeLiked by 10 people
The only thing scarier to Leftists than Trump is a Death Penalty Prosecutor.
LikeLiked by 20 people
So true. Draining the swamp just took on a whole new meaning. 😉
LikeLiked by 7 people
little guy with big spine and no fear.
love him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love that picture of our new Attorney General.!
Attorney General Sessions.
I like typing that.
I also love typing…President Trump.
And I don’t think I’ll ever get tired of it.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Yep… The letters roll off the fingers like notes from a violin in a symphony…
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love Attorney Sessions. I wanted him to be V.P. but he will be awesome as A.G. I can’t wait for the arrest warrants to come out. I know he is working very hard behind the scenes to make these criminals accountable. Drain the swamp.
LikeLiked by 1 person
great picture for caption contest
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great. Fox News is now fully exposed. This p.m., Chris Wallace (for O’R Factor) went all in on attacking President Trump, doubling down on every bit of fake news detractor he could find. Opening with a clip of NYT Editor protesting his “fairness” covering the Administration. Chris Wallace answered the call to dish out pure malice. Pathetic.
LikeLiked by 9 people
O’Reilly should be ticked off that Wallace used his substitute host position to present a slanted viewpoint against the president. We must remember that Fox News as a general entity is NOT to be trusted.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I saw a couple of minutes of Wallace’s tripe and turned it off. Haven’t been able to watch him for a very long time….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why is a Dirty McCabe still there?
LikeLiked by 5 people
That’s my question. The McCabe/wife/Clinton connection was known months ago when Comey did not charge Clinton. McCabe should have been the first to go. Maybe Comey is of some use, but McCabe?
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump is right…it *is* dangerous the way the MSM is lying to people.
They lie and get people all worked up & outraged with those lies, and then people go out & act on those lies, thinking that they are right to do so.
It’s worse than demagoguery…it is sinister propaganda.
They are abusing their 1st Amendment rights.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Leakers gonna leak. #USFINDNOW
LikeLiked by 4 people
Media hypocrisy is simply boundless. Recall when Time made whistleblowers ‘person(s) of the year’ some 10 plus years ago. For 2017 I predict Time will name ‘leakers’ as ‘person(s) of the year’, a deliberate thumb in the eye of the President.
And that means the childish media won’t be growing up anytime soon.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why, why , why are there NO indictments? i am sooooo sick of yadda yadda yadda, but nobody gets arrested.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think A.G. Sessions is dotting all of his I’s and crossing his T’s making sure he has cases that will definitely hold up in court. He wants these culprits to face criminal charges AND conviction as much as we do. He will come through, count on it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m praying you are correct, Justfactsplz!
LikeLike
Ten Worst Cases of Very Fake News:
http://directorblue.blogspot.com/2017/02/the-10-worst-cases-of-very-fakenews.html#more
LikeLiked by 5 people
Bigger news here is the change in McCabe. It appears the FBI is sensing the power shift at last. Trump is in charge now and they are realizing it. This bodes well for the future. Personally, I think James Comey will turn out to be a true friend.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t buy the change in McCabe as him turning over a new leaf. He is sucking up to the administration in hopes of one day being the FBI Director when Comey is let go. He is still a liberal to the core and must be removed.
LikeLiked by 5 people
McCabe will never become the FBI Director – he knows that.
However, he is the epitome of getting an ‘immunity’ deal or a candidate for the witness protection program.
LikeLiked by 2 people
CNN=the communist news network the number one source for fake news!!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
This is truly becoming the biggest story / scandal in the history of our country. The most epic war ever waged between the people & the elites
As we learn more & more about the massive infestation of subversive political operatives within every sector of our government & media, we realize how completely separated we’ve been from the institutions that were put in place to serve us
The depths of the subversion, the secrecy, the complete usurpation is astounding
The battle to regain our country is going to be a huge undertaking, the most daunting seek & destroy mission of all time. These f***ers are everywhere, in every nook & cranny, plotting to finish what they started
On top of it all, President Trump not only has to do what an American President is supposed to do, work the economy, oversee worldwide peace objectives, deal with racial & crime issues, etc, on top of all that, he has to deal with the extremely difficult job of thwarting a shadow government & corrupt media hellbent on destroying the ideal of America itself
When all is said & done, this will be one for the ages. The epic showdown between we the people & the outsider carpetbaggers who seek to takeover & conquer us
Think of all the books that will be written about this time in history, & we’re living it folks. Pretty amazing stuff
LikeLiked by 12 people
Mind boggling. Thank God for President Trump.
LikeLiked by 5 people
So true. When I was watching Trump at CPAC today, I really felt the weight of the abuse and invective and pure mass hatred directed at him, orchestrated by the media and by other entrenched institutions. Yet Trump seems unfazed by it, and is pushing forward undaunted. I think of the long hours he puts in, and the long hours his staff puts in, and I feel incredibly grateful for this president. I don’t always like his style or his choice of expression, but I really admire his tenacity,. honesty, forthrightness, and access to the people. He is already a truly GREAT president in my mind, and he would have to really screw up big league for me to change that opinion.
Let’s pray for him especially tonight, as the legion of witches and warlocks and human demons are cursing and hexing and targeting him mentally. We have the power of the Holy Spirit and of Jesus, and remember that even the demons must kneel to His name.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope it does get written about – and written about correctly, though I have my doubts about that….the left likes to “rewrite” our history to suit their purposes, as you know….
LikeLike
Olderwiser21,
It depends who wins. I’ve got my bet on President Trump and his administration along with the People. I think you do too.
LikeLike
The MSM owners are corporate globalists. Unprofessional writers/mouthpieces are the dregs at the bottom of the barrel, who’ve sold their souls for money and “fame”.
LikeLiked by 8 people
One part Baghdad Bob + one part Tokyo Rose + one part Joseph Goebbels = CNN
LikeLiked by 2 people
The media is in full panic mood. I was forced to tune in the local (north of Seattle) radio station the other day for the traffic reports while I was driving, and after listening(while growling under my breath) to several anti-Trump it pieces, I heard a recorded “opinion” piece by the senior announcer, who used the whole segment to REASSURE the listeners that he felt that the mainstream media was still a trustworthy source of news! It was so transparently obviously a plea to “Don’t pay any attention to that man behind the curtain!”
I laughed so hard I almost crashed my car!
LikeLiked by 6 people
If only McCabe, Priebus, and Comey knew of this conversation, then did McCabe tell the media?
If not, who is doing this? Did someone see them talking and then made up the rest? This is getting out of hand.
LikeLiked by 3 people
My questions, exactly.
LikeLike
Someone who listens to the wiretapped conversations? 17 agencies and Muslim Brotherhood.
I think this is an organized effort to derail the administration.
Trump us right, the MSM are the enemies of the Republic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bottom line – Comey had a duty to go public and set the record straight. The excuse that he “cannot discuss active investigations” doesn’t hold water in a situation like this where employees of Comey ILLEGALLY leaked misleading information to the media in an attempt to put his boss in a bad light.
President Trump needs to fire Comey (and McCabe) NOW!
LikeLiked by 6 people
yup. ask for the resignation of both of them…the Dems won’t be sad to see Comey go. McCabe’s a weasel and probably the leaker.
LikeLike
You can understand Trump being mad and tweeting about FBI…If Preibus and McCabe are the only ones who knew what they discussed privately about the NYT story being fake, then the leak of what was discussed had to come from McCabe or someone he mentioned it to…..
Possibility it’s a set up by White House to put pressure on FBI for leaking and the eventual firing of the top level…Sessions is the wild card if he knows for sure they are hacks and wants them gone,which they are anyways…
Either way Very Fake News CNN got the story and twisted it for a days worth of Russia garbage….Its time to clean house in these agencies once and for all and ban the groups who were left out of gaggle for a few weeks…Trump is winning this….Keep it up till you clean it up Mr. President…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amendment 114 of the NDAA (2012) The Smith-Mundt Modernization Act allows propaganda
https://www.occupycorporatism.com/how-the-ndaa-allows-us-gov-to-use-propaganda-against-americans/
LikeLiked by 1 person
How about some sting operations by the phantom white hats.
LikeLiked by 2 people
CNN is really just a propaganda machine now. They don’t even pretend to be news anymore.
An interesting tidbit from the day’s news is that Tom Hayden, the communist that the female California state senator was physically removed from the Capitol building for protesting about was once married to Hanoi Jane Fonda, who later married the founder of CNN, Ted Turner. Connect the dots and it’s not hard to understand why we are where we are now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Comey, white hat or black hat? It’s time to clean house at the FBI. President Trump is already working with a skeleton crew and accomplishing Mega to Maga. Get all of the Obama holdovers out of there. Comey goes way back with the Clintons. Did he turn good? What say you?
LikeLike
I suspect he is being used by Trump and Sessions. We will have to have patience.
If he was rotten to the core, they would have gotten rid of him. If he’s a subject of easy virtue and is being blackmailed, they need him to stay put until they tie in everyone.
Sessions knows how to hunt down this plot and all the conspirators.
Very tough to have patience. But great strategists have it and win big.
Putin waited more than a decade before he sent in the Polite Green Men.
He waited in Syria for 4 years before he sent in his military.
Comey represents a bigger plot than himself.
LikeLiked by 1 person
These little stories are distractions. What worries me is that there are too many battle fronts. If these battles slow down major items like healthcare , tax reform and wall, 2018 will difficult. Remember anti trumpers want exactly this delay. Sometimes you need to ignore small fights for bigger agenda. I hope team trump gets it sooner. At this i still think they are not well settled. They need to hire people and fire old obama people from key positions without hesitation.
Sundance, you blog is popular that i recommend you modernalize to look of it. May be 2 or 3 columns with sticky posts or other things. This can be helpful for trump people. Just an idea.
LikeLike
I love Trump’s tweets but this issue is way beyond tweets. This is a national scandal. He risks belittling it if he doesn’t take it to the next level of seriousness. I’d like to see a major speech delineating the malfeasances and gross betrayals of the media. Or something.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We have to treat his tweets as direct addresses. The most serious topics are in the Tweets.
Yes, some are still banal, but almost no policy issues or proposal is not in Tweets.
It is his way of talking directly and over the heads of all filters. No one can edit or cut them.
They are like a locked .pdf.
It is brilliant.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Would anyone be surprised if the FAKE STREAM MEDIA like CNN or NYT published this story?
Nope.
Their Russia tabloid stories border on the ridiculous and pretty darn near have said as much.
What a bunch of LOSERS! No one even watches them anymore, except full-on LOSERS whose minds are so open they allow their minds to be programmed and unclean birds to make nests inside their brains. First symptom: fear, then doubt, then confusion, then to the land of the ZOMBIES!
LikeLike
With all the obstruction that the Dems tried…there was a method to their madness.
But the inevitable can only be slowed…it can’t be stopped.
The big guns take time to get into position, but are devastating when brought into action.
LikeLike