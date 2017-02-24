Very Fake News – Back Story Behind Spicer Gaggle Shows CNN and NYT Constructing False Narrative…

Posted on February 24, 2017 by

There has been a lot of attention paid to Sean Spicer’s decision to not invite the New York Times, CNN and Politico to a press gaggle in his office today.  However, against the backdrop of the attempted hit job by CNN and the New York Times the Spicer decision was modest.

CNN framed a story of White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus asking the FBI to rebuke an earlier story -based on anonymous leaks- of Trump campaign contacts with Russia.  According to the agenda, CNN wanted to make it look like the administration was pressuring the FBI to provide the White House political cover.

mccabe-preibus

However, the truth behind the entire episode shows an entirely different story than the false narrative created by CNN.

On February 15th while discussing another issue FBI Assistant Director Andrew McCabe asked Reince for 5 minutes alone after the meeting.  At the one-on-one McCabe told Priebus the New York Times Russia and Trump campaign story was a “bunch of BS”.

Priebus asked McCabe if McCabe would be able to say that publicly.  McCabe said he would check.  Later, McCabe called back and said he couldn’t issue a statement about it. SEE SCREENGRAB:

reince-preibus-mccabe(LINK)

So the entire construct by CNN of the White House (via Priebus) trying to pressure the FBI is complete nonsense.  Very Fake News…. aka a false narrative.  It was the FBI who approached Priebus and wanted to clear the record.

Priebus is simply asking the FBI to make the same disclosure public that they were making to him in private.   Reince Priebus is asking for transparency, for truth, for openness.

.

President Trump goes to twitter to call out two issues. First, the media constructing fake news:

However, perhaps more important, it’s the leaks within the FBI, to CNN which aid in the construction of the false narrative, that are now becoming more concerning to President Trump.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Decepticons, Deep State, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Professional Idiots, Sean Spicer, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

72 Responses to Very Fake News – Back Story Behind Spicer Gaggle Shows CNN and NYT Constructing False Narrative…

  2. John Galt says:
    February 24, 2017 at 11:01 pm

    FIND NOW

    Trump mad. Watch out.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. got243kids says:
    February 24, 2017 at 11:05 pm

    It’s like watching a 9.0 earthquake in slow motion. You couldn’t script the destruction the media has self inflicted. It’s as good as witnessing a terrorists premature detonation.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  5. spren says:
    February 24, 2017 at 11:06 pm

    I hate the narrative that the First Amendment’s protection of the right of free speech and freedom of the press somehow sanctifies a Constitutional protection specifically to broadcast media and print media. The First Amendment’s protections apply to all Americans guaranteeing their rights to say what they want (speech) or to instead put those thoughts in writing (press). The so-called media have no rights that are also extended equally to all of us, and they have no exclusively protected status.

    The administration’s ignoring of any media entity is no more of an affront on some supposed special standing of that media any more than their ignoring of anything any of the rest of us have to say. Similarly, the President didn’t relinquish his First Amendment protections upon becoming president.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  6. RedBallExpress says:
    February 24, 2017 at 11:06 pm

    The best story of leaks: As Hans Brinker went closer to the sound of water, he saw a small leak. The boy knew that if the hole grew, it would very quickly result in a failure of the dike and that his village, plus many other villages and farms would be flooded.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. Fe says:
    February 24, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    Why hasn’t Comey been fired?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. Sam says:
    February 24, 2017 at 11:08 pm

    We have traitors in government. At one time the U.S. knew how to deal with traitors. They made the acquaintance of Old Sparky and so long traitor.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. USA says:
    February 24, 2017 at 11:08 pm

    This stuff is just filthy. CNN makes up a false story that is discredited by the FBI and then CNN attacks the White House for asking the FBI for transparency.

    Liars gonna lie, and attack anyone and everyone to defend their lies.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  10. John Galt says:
    February 24, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    The only thing scarier to Leftists than Trump is a Death Penalty Prosecutor.

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
  11. filia.aurea says:
    February 24, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    Great. Fox News is now fully exposed. This p.m., Chris Wallace (for O’R Factor) went all in on attacking President Trump, doubling down on every bit of fake news detractor he could find. Opening with a clip of NYT Editor protesting his “fairness” covering the Administration. Chris Wallace answered the call to dish out pure malice. Pathetic.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  12. JoD says:
    February 24, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    Why is a Dirty McCabe still there?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  13. wheatietoo says:
    February 24, 2017 at 11:18 pm

    President Trump is right…it *is* dangerous the way the MSM is lying to people.

    They lie and get people all worked up & outraged with those lies, and then people go out & act on those lies, thinking that they are right to do so.

    It’s worse than demagoguery…it is sinister propaganda.
    They are abusing their 1st Amendment rights.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  14. recoverydotgod says:
    February 24, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    Leakers gonna leak. #USFINDNOW

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. Mumu Bobby (@mumubobby1) says:
    February 24, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    Media hypocrisy is simply boundless. Recall when Time made whistleblowers ‘person(s) of the year’ some 10 plus years ago. For 2017 I predict Time will name ‘leakers’ as ‘person(s) of the year’, a deliberate thumb in the eye of the President.

    And that means the childish media won’t be growing up anytime soon.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. deanbrh says:
    February 24, 2017 at 11:25 pm

    Why, why , why are there NO indictments? i am sooooo sick of yadda yadda yadda, but nobody gets arrested.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • justfactsplz says:
      February 25, 2017 at 12:02 am

      I think A.G. Sessions is dotting all of his I’s and crossing his T’s making sure he has cases that will definitely hold up in court. He wants these culprits to face criminal charges AND conviction as much as we do. He will come through, count on it.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  18. maxmbj says:
    February 24, 2017 at 11:26 pm

    Bigger news here is the change in McCabe. It appears the FBI is sensing the power shift at last. Trump is in charge now and they are realizing it. This bodes well for the future. Personally, I think James Comey will turn out to be a true friend.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. Mike diamond says:
    February 24, 2017 at 11:27 pm

    CNN=the communist news network the number one source for fake news!!!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  20. alliwantissometruth says:
    February 24, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    This is truly becoming the biggest story / scandal in the history of our country. The most epic war ever waged between the people & the elites

    As we learn more & more about the massive infestation of subversive political operatives within every sector of our government & media, we realize how completely separated we’ve been from the institutions that were put in place to serve us

    The depths of the subversion, the secrecy, the complete usurpation is astounding

    The battle to regain our country is going to be a huge undertaking, the most daunting seek & destroy mission of all time. These f***ers are everywhere, in every nook & cranny, plotting to finish what they started

    On top of it all, President Trump not only has to do what an American President is supposed to do, work the economy, oversee worldwide peace objectives, deal with racial & crime issues, etc, on top of all that, he has to deal with the extremely difficult job of thwarting a shadow government & corrupt media hellbent on destroying the ideal of America itself

    When all is said & done, this will be one for the ages. The epic showdown between we the people & the outsider carpetbaggers who seek to takeover & conquer us

    Think of all the books that will be written about this time in history, & we’re living it folks. Pretty amazing stuff

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • filia.aurea says:
      February 24, 2017 at 11:43 pm

      Mind boggling. Thank God for President Trump.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • celiathaxter says:
      February 25, 2017 at 12:35 am

      So true. When I was watching Trump at CPAC today, I really felt the weight of the abuse and invective and pure mass hatred directed at him, orchestrated by the media and by other entrenched institutions. Yet Trump seems unfazed by it, and is pushing forward undaunted. I think of the long hours he puts in, and the long hours his staff puts in, and I feel incredibly grateful for this president. I don’t always like his style or his choice of expression, but I really admire his tenacity,. honesty, forthrightness, and access to the people. He is already a truly GREAT president in my mind, and he would have to really screw up big league for me to change that opinion.

      Let’s pray for him especially tonight, as the legion of witches and warlocks and human demons are cursing and hexing and targeting him mentally. We have the power of the Holy Spirit and of Jesus, and remember that even the demons must kneel to His name.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • olderwiser21 says:
      February 25, 2017 at 12:35 am

      I hope it does get written about – and written about correctly, though I have my doubts about that….the left likes to “rewrite” our history to suit their purposes, as you know….

      Like

      Reply
  21. filia.aurea says:
    February 24, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    The MSM owners are corporate globalists. Unprofessional writers/mouthpieces are the dregs at the bottom of the barrel, who’ve sold their souls for money and “fame”.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  22. feralcatsblog says:
    February 24, 2017 at 11:46 pm

    One part Baghdad Bob + one part Tokyo Rose + one part Joseph Goebbels = CNN

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. Rex Brocki says:
    February 24, 2017 at 11:46 pm

    The media is in full panic mood. I was forced to tune in the local (north of Seattle) radio station the other day for the traffic reports while I was driving, and after listening(while growling under my breath) to several anti-Trump it pieces, I heard a recorded “opinion” piece by the senior announcer, who used the whole segment to REASSURE the listeners that he felt that the mainstream media was still a trustworthy source of news! It was so transparently obviously a plea to “Don’t pay any attention to that man behind the curtain!”
    I laughed so hard I almost crashed my car!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  24. Rene says:
    February 24, 2017 at 11:47 pm

    If only McCabe, Priebus, and Comey knew of this conversation, then did McCabe tell the media?
    If not, who is doing this? Did someone see them talking and then made up the rest? This is getting out of hand.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  25. Ho Hum (@Hohummm) says:
    February 24, 2017 at 11:54 pm

    Bottom line – Comey had a duty to go public and set the record straight. The excuse that he “cannot discuss active investigations” doesn’t hold water in a situation like this where employees of Comey ILLEGALLY leaked misleading information to the media in an attempt to put his boss in a bad light.

    President Trump needs to fire Comey (and McCabe) NOW!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • benifranlkin says:
      February 25, 2017 at 12:06 am

      yup. ask for the resignation of both of them…the Dems won’t be sad to see Comey go. McCabe’s a weasel and probably the leaker.

      Like

      Reply
  26. ALEX says:
    February 24, 2017 at 11:57 pm

    You can understand Trump being mad and tweeting about FBI…If Preibus and McCabe are the only ones who knew what they discussed privately about the NYT story being fake, then the leak of what was discussed had to come from McCabe or someone he mentioned it to…..

    Possibility it’s a set up by White House to put pressure on FBI for leaking and the eventual firing of the top level…Sessions is the wild card if he knows for sure they are hacks and wants them gone,which they are anyways…

    Either way Very Fake News CNN got the story and twisted it for a days worth of Russia garbage….Its time to clean house in these agencies once and for all and ban the groups who were left out of gaggle for a few weeks…Trump is winning this….Keep it up till you clean it up Mr. President…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. quintrillion says:
    February 24, 2017 at 11:58 pm

    Amendment 114 of the NDAA (2012) The Smith-Mundt Modernization Act allows propaganda
    https://www.occupycorporatism.com/how-the-ndaa-allows-us-gov-to-use-propaganda-against-americans/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. Travis McGee says:
    February 24, 2017 at 11:59 pm

    How about some sting operations by the phantom white hats.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. Joe Knuckles says:
    February 25, 2017 at 12:00 am

    CNN is really just a propaganda machine now. They don’t even pretend to be news anymore.
    An interesting tidbit from the day’s news is that Tom Hayden, the communist that the female California state senator was physically removed from the Capitol building for protesting about was once married to Hanoi Jane Fonda, who later married the founder of CNN, Ted Turner. Connect the dots and it’s not hard to understand why we are where we are now.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. justfactsplz says:
    February 25, 2017 at 12:11 am

    Comey, white hat or black hat? It’s time to clean house at the FBI. President Trump is already working with a skeleton crew and accomplishing Mega to Maga. Get all of the Obama holdovers out of there. Comey goes way back with the Clintons. Did he turn good? What say you?

    Like

    Reply
    • Bull Durham says:
      February 25, 2017 at 12:24 am

      I suspect he is being used by Trump and Sessions. We will have to have patience.
      If he was rotten to the core, they would have gotten rid of him. If he’s a subject of easy virtue and is being blackmailed, they need him to stay put until they tie in everyone.
      Sessions knows how to hunt down this plot and all the conspirators.

      Very tough to have patience. But great strategists have it and win big.

      Putin waited more than a decade before he sent in the Polite Green Men.
      He waited in Syria for 4 years before he sent in his military.

      Comey represents a bigger plot than himself.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  31. HarryJ says:
    February 25, 2017 at 12:19 am

    These little stories are distractions. What worries me is that there are too many battle fronts. If these battles slow down major items like healthcare , tax reform and wall, 2018 will difficult. Remember anti trumpers want exactly this delay. Sometimes you need to ignore small fights for bigger agenda. I hope team trump gets it sooner. At this i still think they are not well settled. They need to hire people and fire old obama people from key positions without hesitation.
    Sundance, you blog is popular that i recommend you modernalize to look of it. May be 2 or 3 columns with sticky posts or other things. This can be helpful for trump people. Just an idea.

    Like

    Reply
  32. paulraven1 says:
    February 25, 2017 at 12:21 am

    I love Trump’s tweets but this issue is way beyond tweets. This is a national scandal. He risks belittling it if he doesn’t take it to the next level of seriousness. I’d like to see a major speech delineating the malfeasances and gross betrayals of the media. Or something.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Bull Durham says:
      February 25, 2017 at 12:28 am

      We have to treat his tweets as direct addresses. The most serious topics are in the Tweets.

      Yes, some are still banal, but almost no policy issues or proposal is not in Tweets.

      It is his way of talking directly and over the heads of all filters. No one can edit or cut them.

      They are like a locked .pdf.

      It is brilliant.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  33. MoniQueMoniCat says:
    February 25, 2017 at 12:35 am

    Would anyone be surprised if the FAKE STREAM MEDIA like CNN or NYT published this story?

    Nope.

    Their Russia tabloid stories border on the ridiculous and pretty darn near have said as much.

    What a bunch of LOSERS! No one even watches them anymore, except full-on LOSERS whose minds are so open they allow their minds to be programmed and unclean birds to make nests inside their brains. First symptom: fear, then doubt, then confusion, then to the land of the ZOMBIES!

    Like

    Reply
  34. Joe says:
    February 25, 2017 at 12:46 am

    With all the obstruction that the Dems tried…there was a method to their madness.

    But the inevitable can only be slowed…it can’t be stopped.

    The big guns take time to get into position, but are devastating when brought into action.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s