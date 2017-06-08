James Comey Admits He Leaked Information To Media…

Good grief is this man absorbed with his own need for attention.
Fired FBI Director James Comey admitted today that he was a direct source for leaking information to the media through a friend of his, a professor at Columbia University.
This behavior clearly indicates that James Comey was a political animal first and foremost, who politicized and weaponized the FBI to his own personal and institutional benefit.
Comey thought Lynch had a conflict of interest so he exonerated Hillary himself; he thought Trump had one, so he pushed for special counsel?
This is nothing but a political show…no one really defending President Trump.
The only way for this to end: GRAND JURY INVESTIGATION FOR THE PAST 8 YEARS. The Treason/Sedition/Espionage and Corruption will continue until the Globalist Wins…President Trump knows this (SNAKE STORY) …and will make sure the New FBI director and Session finally implement Justice.
He looks awful, as if he hasn’t slept in weeks. Go back and look at a photo of him from July 2016. The change is right out of The Picture of Dorian Gray. All that self-absorbed ego and vanity — poof!
I think a lot of people are missing the play going on here. Comey knows that he is in deep trouble, the surface of which has hardly been scratched here. Comey perjured himself for sure and may have done so on purpose. He can be charged for a lesser offence (perjury), turn state’s evidence and get out of everything else.
This is a shell game they are playing, nothing else. Comey protecting himself, just as Clapper and Brennan tried to shove him under the bus, Comey shoved Loretta Lynch under the bus. It’s been said for months now that she’ll be the “fall guy.”
It’s all despicable and such a waste of taxpayer’s money. I’m disgusted by the whole thing.
Comey should try and swallow his tongue.
Inadvertently or not, he has loosed the flying monkeys. Admitted he leaked information to the press, implicated Schweet Lor Retta and brought Clinton’s email scandal right back up to the top of the festering heap. Unlikely to end well for him.
Somehow these verses (which are today’s readings from BibleGateway.com) seem appropriate…no matter what happens, in the end, Justice will roll down like waters…we will prevail….
Habakkuk 3:17-19 The Message version
Though the cherry trees don’t blossom
and the strawberries don’t ripen,
Though the apples are worm-eaten
and the wheat fields stunted,
Though the sheep pens are sheepless
and the cattle barns empty,
I’m singing joyful praise to God.
I’m turning cartwheels of joy to my Savior God.
Counting on God’s Rule to prevail,
I take heart and gain strength.
I run like a deer.
I feel like I’m king of the mountain!
so by his own admission he leaks information to the press. if these leaks have slandered the POTUS that could be all that is needed to prove malicious intent needed in a defamation lawsuit.
James Kollstrom, Fmr. FBI asst. Dir.: Mueller has clear conflict of interest on Comey and Clinton Foundation. Kollstrom knows Mueller, served with him for 8 years on Board. Mueller and Comey are friends for two decades. (But Kollstrom did not imply Mueller and Comey have a sexual relationship, just close friends. Probably, knowing Hoover’s FBI, they shared dresses from time to time.)
