Indicted Senate Staffer James Wolfe Leaked a 2017 Copy of Full FISA Warrant Against Carter Page to Reporter Ali Watkins…

Connecting the Wolfe indictment to the recently released Carter Page FISA application it becomes obvious in March 2017 Senate Staffer James Wolfe sent reporter Ali Watkins a copy of the 82-page FISA Title-1 origination application. Here’s how we know:
On/around March 16th, 2017, the Senate Intelligence Committee requested a copy of the FISA application used against Carter Page. How do we know this? Because a part of the indictment against James Wolfe tells us what took place.
Page #5 of the Wolfe indictment (unsealed in June 2018) describes Reporter #2 Ali Watkins.
Page #6 describes one of the leaks; one of the very specific leaks by Wolfe to Watkins. Read carefully:
That document described is clearly the FISA application used against Carter Page that was disclosed Saturday. Note the description (above) and the date of the FISC release disclosed: March, 17th, 2017 – FISC CLERK COPY STAMP page 83
Note the FISA application (original first application) is 83 pages, with a blank page. That’s 82 pages total.
Note page #6 of the Wolfe indictment: “82 text messages” corresponds with James Wolfe texting 82 images of the FISA application to Ali Watkins. Wolfe likely took pictures of each application page and sent them to Ms. Watkins.
Important to note: depending on how the FISA copy was processed by the DOJ(?), and considering this was to the Senate Intel Committee, it is likely the SSCI copy was not heavily redacted (if at all).
SSCI Chairman Richard Burr and SSCI Vice-Chair Mark Warner are “Gang-of-Eight” intelligence oversight members.
They have top level security clearances, so they could/would be permitted to see the FISC release w/out redactions.
However, in March 2017, at the time this application was sent to the SSCI, there was also an ongoing Intelligence Community leak investigation taking place. Actually, more like a “leak hunt”. This ongoing “leak hunt”, in connection to the later capture of James Wolfe, becomes a more important consideration when you think about the recent FISA application public release.
From the Wolfe indictment we discover: On December 15th, 2017 James Wolfe was busted; the FBI had him dead-to-rights. However, the grand jury proceedings didn’t start until May 3rd, 2018; and the indictment was sealed until June 7th, 2018. That means six months passed between busting Wolfe on Dec. 15th, 2017, and indicting Wolfe on June 7th, 2018.
It is difficult to gain a search and seizure warrant on a journalist. However, it is noted Reporter #2, Ms. Ali Watkins, was identified and an appropriate search warrant was authorized by the court. Ms. Watkins was notified after execution of the search warrant. February 13, 2018:
RECAP: Wolfe FBI interview 12/15/17; one search warrant executed Jan-Feb 2018; grand jury seated May 2018; indictment/arrest of Wolfe June 2018
Here is where it gets interesting. Back to the FISC application released. Remember, we must think of this release in four segments:
♦Original application – Oct ’16
♦Renewal – Jan ’17
♦Renewal – April ’17
♦Renewal – June ’17
However, when the FISA application was released publicly, *they* (unknown) released the March 17th, 2017 copy (the one sent to the SSCI) of the original.
Why release (segment #1) from the March 17th, 2017, copy?
The answer to that question goes back to the leak hunting taking place on/around March 17th, 2017, when the FISA application was first released to the SSCI.
*They* (again, unknown) likely put a subtle leak tracer in the FISC application when it was released. A slight variation in the copy sent to the SSCI that would help the leak hunters identify the leak, if the tracer information was found in media reporting.
So there is something slightly different about the March 17th, 2017, version of the Carter Page FISA application…. than the unmodified original version held at the FISC.
That is why the publicly released version has segment #1 dated as March 17th, 2017. Whoever made the decision to release the application needed to publicly release the same version as was previously used to track leakers.
Obviously, given the recent arrest of James Wolfe, and the ongoing hunt for more leakers, in hindsight we can see the justice value in maintaining this process. Indeed there were/are people within the intelligence apparatus that are leaking information. Those leakers are being hunted.
However, why was the Senate Intel Committee requesting the FISA application in the first place? (Back in March 2017) What was happening around the time the SSCI was making the requests? And why was the intelligence community (IC) so willing to comply with the SSCI request?
After all, the House Permanent Select Committee and the House Judiciary Committee had to threaten the Justice Department just to see a copy in January 2018. Why was the same apparatus so forthcoming in 2017 to the Senate Intelligence Committee?
Enter, former SSCI Chairman Dan Coats – now 2017 Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) in charge of the overall IC and stopping dangerous leaks. Apparently, and not coincidentally, Coats was confirmed two days before the March 17th, 2017, FISA application was released to the Senate Intel Committee.
In 2017 DNI Dan Coats is VERY closely connected to NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers. Both took/take their responsibilities *very* seriously. You could say, they partnered.
DNI Coats and NSA Rogers worked together on *all* the FISA concerns.
Coats/Rogers collective endeavors led to, and included, the April 2017 release of a brutal 99-page FISC review of FISA abuses. Coats and Rogers made the FISC ruling a matter of public record.
Their nemesis per se’, are corrupt politicians like SSCI Vice-Chairman Mark Warner who, on the same date (March 17th, 2017), was having covert contact with Christopher Steele via lobbyist Adam Waldman and former SSCI staffer Daniel Jones. READ:
.
NOTE:
Common sense and our own independent research tells us that Dan Coats and Admiral Rogers knew the SSCI was corrupt, dangerous and likely leaking just to damage President Trump and protect their deep state interests. That’s why the March 17th, 2017, released FISA application was seeded to trace a leaker.
That March 17th, 2017, SSCI leak hunt eventually led to the capture of James Wolfe, who sent reporter Ali Watkins 82 picture text messages (on the day he took custody) distributing the Carter Page FISA application to the media.
Ms. Ali Watkins, while sleeping with James Wolfe and receiving leaks as compensation, was working for Buzzfeed at the time, and wrote this. Ms. Watkins then went on to work for the New York Times.
Now remember, keeping all their activity in mind, AFTER March 17th, 2017, Ali Watkins held a copy of the Carter Page FISA application while she worked at both Buzzfeed and the New York Times. She knew the substance, the specific details, of the actual FISA application; and as a consequence so too did her employer(s). However, despite this actual knowledge Ms. Watkins and her colleagues continued to push a narrative, and write articles, that were factually false against the FISA application evidence she was holding.
♦ Meanwhile, after March 17th, 2017, Senate Intelligence Chairman Mark Warner also knew the substance of the Carter Page application as it was distributed to his committee. Yet he too continued to push a narrative what was fundamentally different from the first-hand information he reviewed.
We always knew Warner held a conflict; however, we had no idea the scope of the conflict he was concealing. Consider this statement from May of this year:
According to Mark Warner, it would be “irresponsible” and “potentially illegal” for congressional oversight to keep demanding records from the FBI and DOJ about their spying and surveillance activity against the campaign of Donald Trump… wait, what?
Senator Mark Warner was caught text messaging with DC Lawyer Adam Waldman in the spring of 2017 (his first assignment). Waldman was the lawyer for the interests of Christopher Steele – the author of the dossier. Warner was doing this at exactly the same time he was requesting and receiving the Carter Page FISA application.
While Adam Waldman was working as an intermediary putting Senator Warner and Christopher Steele in contact with each-other. Simultaneously Waldman was also representing the interests of… wait for it,…. Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska.
Derispaska was the Russian person approached by Andrew McCabe and Peter Strzok and asked to assist in creating dirt on the Trump campaign, via Paul Manafort.
You see, Senator Mark Warner had/has a vested interest in making sure that no-one ever gets to the bottom of the 2016 political weaponization, spying and surveillance operation.
Senator Mark Warner was a participant in the execution of the “insurance policy” trying to remove President Trump via the Russian Collusion narrative.
Senator Feinstein’s 2016 senior staffer (with Gang-of-Eight security clearance) was Dan Jones. It was recently revealed that Dan Jones contracted with Christopher Steele to continue work on the Russia conspiracy narrative after the 2016 election, and raised over $50 million toward the ideological goals of removing President Trump. {See Here}
Staffer Dan Jones surfaces in the text messages from Feinstein’s replacement on the Gang-of-Eight, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman, Mark Warner {See Here}
Senator Warner was texting with Adam Waldman about setting up a meeting with Chris Steele. Waldman is a lobbyist/lawyer with a $40,000 monthly retainer to represent the U.S. interests of Russian billionaire Oleg V. Deripaska.
Senator Mark Warner was trying to set up a covert meeting. In the text messages Adam Waldman is telling Senator Warner that Chris Steele will not meet with him without a written letter (request) from the Senate Intelligence Committee. Senator Warner didn’t want the Republican members to know about the meeting. Chris Steele knew this was a partisan political set-up and was refusing to meet unilaterally with Senator Warner. His lawyer Adam Waldman was playing the go-between:
That “Dan Jones”, mentioned above, talking with Chris Steele and told to go to see Senator Warner, is the former senate staffer Dan Jones, who was previously attached to Dianne Feinstein.
Simultaneously, while working to connect Senator Warner to Christopher Steele, Adam Waldman is representing Oleg Deripaska:
Oleg Deripaska was a source of intelligence information within the John Brennan intelligence community efforts throughout 2016. This is the same intersection of characters that circle around Stefan Halper.
John Solomon – […] Deripaska also appears to be one of the first Russians the FBI asked for help when it began investigating the now-infamous Fusion GPS “Steele Dossier.” Waldman, his American lawyer until the sanctions hit, gave me a detailed account, some of which U.S. officials confirm separately.
Two months before Trump was elected president, Deripaska was in New York as part of Russia’s United Nations delegation when three FBI agents awakened him in his home; at least one agent had worked with Deripaska on the aborted effort to rescue Levinson. During an hour-long visit, the agents posited a theory that Trump’s campaign was secretly colluding with Russia to hijack the U.S. election. (more)
Now, for more motive for Senator Warner to keep sunlight from the operation, listen carefully to the opening statement from former CIA Director John Brennan May 23rd, 2017, during his testimony to congress.
Pay very close attention to the segment at 13:35 of this video of Brennan’s testimony:
Brennan: [13:35] “Third, through the so-called Gang-of-Eight process we kept congress apprised of these issues as we identified them.”
“Again, in consultation with the White House, I PERSONALLY briefed the full details of our understanding of Russian attempts to interfere in the election to congressional leadership; specifically: Senators Harry Reid, Mitch McConnell, Dianne Feinstein and Richard Burr; and to representatives Paul Ryan, Nancy Pelosi, Devin Nunes and Adam Schiff between 11th August and 6th September [2016], I provided the same briefing to each of the gang of eight members.”
“Given the highly sensitive nature of what was an active counter-intelligence case [that means the FBI], involving an ongoing Russian effort, to interfere in our presidential election, the full details of what we knew at the time were shared only with those members of congress; each of whom was accompanied by one senior staff member.”…
Is there more material / evidence/ articles to read on how the surveillance started in march 2016
Can anyone point me to evidence of Surveillance prior for the March 2016 time period? Is there already a post on this? Having a hard time finding the details behind this supposition.
At the top of every page, right-hand side, directly below the flickering candle and the “Donate” button, is a search box. Search for terms such as “leak,” etc. You will find a plethora of material, all filled with embedded links, as is this post.
That search box is your friend. Have fun.
Morning all.
Brilliant analysis
Great catch on the “82 text messages”, Sundance!
I guess these FISA warrants are going to be used in more than one Prosecution of these schemers and leakers.
So this is why there are so many redactions?
PresTrump should assign permanent staff (say, 4 or 6) to thoroughly digest Treehouse articles, summarize, and report out to him twice weekly.
Hopefully he’s getting comparable briefings by the likes of Coats and Rogers (even in retired capacity – emeritus?).
But still – I’m just sayin’
I’d wager some one on the Whitehouse Communications staff has the CTH as their homepage when they log on.
And thus, the President has started referring to We, the Deplorables, as the true ‘elite’ and notes how smart we are.
Ms. Ali Watkins did not have to deal with as many redactions.
No…and the fact that she hasn’t leaked any names, tells us what?
That they were Democrats.
LikeLiked by 4 people
yep
And who is she sleeping with now?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whomever will pay her, is my guess.
I assume there are more FISA’s than the one on (informant) Carter Page. Probably Manafort, Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and others have been covered via FISA’s as well. Hopefully the public will find out. It is outrages that Warner is still part of the Gang of 8 considering his collusion with Russians and Waldmann! But, Rubio and Burr knew about it so there your Republican Rinos go.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think there were actually 4 FISC warrants in this release.
Warrants and renewals of those warrants…on Carter Page.
But yeah, there are likely others on other people as well.
The specific dates are redacted (FISA application release) because they are, and have been, ABSOLUTELY used as leak tracers.
No doubt.
It is certain in my view.
Yep. I think you’re right.
The other redactions may have to do with ‘other prosecutions’ that are still being worked on.
I mean, it follows that these FISA warrants will be used to prosecute:
— The ones who created false evidence.
— The ones who signed off on it.
— The ones who ordered it and sanctioned the illegal spying.
There will likely be some overlap there, but these warrants are likely a part of the cases that are being built.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It is good to think that these people will be prosecuted, but I advise strongly against holding your breath. Hope is still a virtue, of course…
Which again prompts one to ask whether this Carter Page FISA order would be released, were the DOJ IG’s FISA Abuse Investigation not nearing its end. Which also involves Congressional liason AUSA John Lausch. And Ezra Cohen-Watnick. And…
More rabbit holes, wheatie (sigh) 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
That makes sense. And it also adds fuel to your theory that this is the biggest sting of all time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
good enough for me.
Agreed. One of those inconsequential dates was probably shifted a day or so to be unique. Like a signing date.
LikeLike
tasty bait……..
Oh man, this week is going to be AWESOME! Just say N.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Brilliant. Wow… What a disgusting slime-bag ol’ Burr is.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The slime comes when you enter the swamp.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sessions is a busy man. Excellent article. Not holding my breath to see it covered in the MSM.
Question is what will McTurtle do to clean up his committee.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I could offer the Turtle some suggestions. I get so angry when I see Tweedledum and Tweedledee, Burr and Tillis, I think I will spontaneously combust. I’d be happy to help the Turtle deal with these problem children.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Every time it is a corrupt Republican helping to advance Demokkkrat interests.
Is there a single instance of a corrupt Demokkkrat advancing Republican interests?
Problem is, the Demokkkrat party is made up 100% of Demokkkrats. The Republican party is made up of Republicans and Demokkkrats who run as Republicans in order to get elected.
I am talking about people who run as Repblicans with the specific intent of advancing the intersts of the Demokkkrat Party in states where the Demokkkrats cannot win otherwise.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Globalists own the pink slips on a lot of politicians…on both sides.
But more on Demokkkrat side.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So, can we expect Mark Warner to announce his resignation?
LikeLiked by 4 people
He would never be impeached by the Deep State. Public trial and humiliation would be his only reason to resign.
Every time I read or hear Brennan say he personally briefed each of the gang of 8 members individually I have to ask myself WHY has NO ONE compared their briefings to see how they differed. Surely we will never know what the DemonKKKrats got, what the Deep State RINOs got and whether anyone on the Senate “Intel” committee (boy that’s a tongue-in-cheek oxymoron) got exactly the same briefing!
This is surreal. In my wildest dreams, I never imagined that there would be so many traitorous people in our government. The fact that the Democrat Party is now becoming the Socialist Party was so far beyond any horror sci-fi movie ever is sad. I’m not sure that this process began with Bill Clinton and went on steroids with ObamA. The more I think on it, this shift to Socialism likely began with LBJ and was ramped up with Carter. Each step along the DemonKKKrat way, they have worked to take our great nation to be the new Soviet Union. Through all of this, the educational system has dumbed-down our children and filled the curriculum with subtle, mind-numbing communistic ways.
For all those in Congress or aspiring to be in Congress——If you truly believe that socialism is the way to go, lead by example and donate ALL your worldly goods to the government for redistribution in the name of your cause. We can begin with the B-boys, Bernie and Barack. Time to put up or shut up!!
Interesting comment including LBJ as the originator. Brings back memories as a kid spending summers on my Grandparents farm in Tennessee with Pops commenting about LBJ’s great society.
Only after he is convicted, unless evidence against him is so overwhelming that he resigns when indicted. I’m thinking Warner’s contact information and metadata was vacuumed up by federal prosecutors from all of little Miss Watkins’ accounts.
Slightly off-topic, but see Skripal & Steel (Orbis) were friends. https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/03/07/poisoned-russian-spy-sergei-skripal-close-consultant-linked/
When the complete, documented, true history of this plot is written, it is going to be seen by subsequent generations as a crisis as grave to the continuance of the United States as a single political entity under Constitutional law as the Civil War.
And each and every plotter and participant should be ruthlessly hunted and brought to book for capital crimes against the Republic.
Let it begin. Arrest them all. Prosecute the cases that can be proven in court. And kill every goddamned one that is found guilty.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wishful thinking, consider immunity for Podesta and you know what is going to happen. Mueller will pull immunity for EVERYBODY involved in this sharade.
Of course.
Hester Prynne has to wear that adulterous A, so why not force all those who receive immunity from Mulehead, including Muley himself, wear a bit T for TRAITOR? It could be tattooed in the center of the forehead for all to see and remember.
I know that’s snarky but it is the cold anger raging in me right now!
Judge Collyer, the FBI and DOJ have made you and all other FISC judges look like bobblehead idiots. The ball is now in your court. You know who played you for fools, we know you know who played you for fools, you know your options—bring the players to justice or accept your role as fools!
LikeLike
Ah yes, a’ Tale of too much treason’ Off with their heads!
It would make a great movie. Of course they would turn it into a work of fiction. “But what if Trump is guilty of Russian collusion?”.
The second revolution.
Now that is some laser pointer cold anger! If justice is served,how high up does it go? Known crimes committed(illegal server),no prosecution…IT NEEDS TO HAPPEN
James Wolfe – was the sex enjoyable? was it worth the leak? Hope your next sexual activities in Leavenworth will be as memorable.
And for Miss Ali and the NYTImes, on to your next John. You will always be known for your prostitution and pimping, not for your journalism. Was it worth it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
isn’t there an Ethics Committee who should be investigating Burr and Warner’s texts and activities?
LikeLiked by 3 people
right on!
Oh look-another of the vermin attempts to CYA—LIKE CLOCKWORK-https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/fbi-didnt-spy-on-trump-campaign-rubio/vi-BBKWPrn
LikeLike
Oh look-another of the vermin attempts to CYA—LIKE CLOCKWORK-https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/fbi-didnt-spy-on-trump-campaign-rubio/vi-BBKWPrn
“Senator Marco Rubio says he doesn’t believe the FBI spied on President Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign, after the president tweeted that it was looking more and more likely spying occurred.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Where they not also spying on ALL other candidates including Rubio? Did they find something on him?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Foam boy? Nah, he’s pristine /s
Rubio is one of the also-ran’s that is all too happy to be the puppet of the Big Money lobbyists and attempt to throw our President under the bus.
It’s rather comical to watch these little fellas taking swipes off and on, trying to get the cameras to follow them once in awhile. But, it’s so crystal clear why they each were handily defeated by Donald Trump and each took their turn taking an unbecoming nose dive off the end of the stage. Much like Hillary, as it blessedly turns out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am thinking of it now as they are caught. Their only option is to try and walk it back.
I.E. “We were only after the Russians and were trying to only to protect Donald Trump”
It started with the accusations of the 12 Russians before the election, now Rubio chimes in.
Soon they will end the Mueller Witch Hunt and say: “ Nothing to see here”
It’s their only option. They are caught.
They are walking it back.
After that ridiculous statement, then seeing his name on the “Gang of Eight”, the hypocrisy just smacks one square in the face.
“Again, in consultation with the White House, I PERSONALLY briefed the full details of our understanding of Russian attempts to interfere in the election to congressional leadership…”
I just love those words, “..in consultation with the White House…”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Weekend CNN interview with Clapper
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-07-22/clapper-obama-was-behind-whole-thing
To those frustrated (as I am) about drip, drip, drip … the DRIPS ARE GETTING BIGGER!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, and 82!!!! My favorite number for this week. Nice catch, SD!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
approaching VSG level I’d say.
would someone please rent an airport hanger and start a timeline from golden escalator to present day with bullet points listed for each day and who was doing what. would make a good video post. js
Sharyl doesn’t have a hanger, but here you go:
https://sharylattkisson.com/2018/07/10/collusion-against-trump-timeline/
Today’s news is not there, but LOTS of other stuff is.
LikeLiked by 3 people
thanks for the link fred. i would still prefer a visual horizontal timeline. vertical is just reading to me.
Maybe when this its finely over, a written and pictorial account can be attached in timeline form to The Great Wall of Trump down on the southern border. Can’t think of a better place to display an accurate account of the filthy lies, corruption, cover-up’s, and sedition. It would represent, “They Tried, But Failed Miserably”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It now appears clear that DOJ NSD and FBI Counterintelligence used the attempted recruitment of Page by Sporishev as the hook to dirty him up to represent him to be an actual Russian agent in the original FISA application. Just enough information about the Buryakov prosecution is disclosed in the FISA application to connect Page to Russian counterintelligence, but the entire context of his attempted recruitment is left out. Indeed, his recruitment by Sporishev is represented to have been successful.
We know his status as an undercover employee of the FBI is not in the redactions because Watkins presumably got an unredacted version, then outed Page in her BuzzFeed article, attaching the Buryakov Sealed Complaint to support her reporting … and the Complaint does not disclose Page to have been the source of the critical surveillance, as does the DOJ Press Release announcing the Buryakov plea agreement on March 11, 2016, 10 days before Page joined the Trump campaign as an advisor. Watkins doesn’t even hint that there is any information to corroborate Page’s claim that he cooperated with the Buryakov investigation and prosecution. Carlin knew every bit of the exculpatory information on Page contained in the press release, given his participation in announcing the plea agreement. And he knew none of that information was in the FISA application; thus, his resignation before it’s filing to avoid criminal exposure. The idea that he did not inform Comey and Yates is ludicrous. There is simply no way they did not know they were lying to the court when they certified Page to be Russian agent.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Clearly they knew…..
“Page previously worked with the FBI in the prosecution of [REDACTED] and other Russian intelligence officiais” pp 50 HPSCI Russia Report (68)
https://intelligence.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=882
This sentence is footnoted and followed by large block of redacted text.
Footnote 68:
U.S. v. Evgeny Buryakov, a/k/a “Zhenya,… U.S. Southern District of New York, January
23, 2015; [REDACTED], “Russian Spies Tried to Recruit Carter Page Before He Advised Trump,” The New York Times, Apr. 4, 2017; DOJ, Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court Application, Oct. 21, 2016, which was·made available for review by HPSCI members and staffon.March 17, October 31, November 2, December 14, December 15, and December 18, 2017.
Talk of a tangled web….YIKES!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Have to go back and read this more carefully, but first reading = Wow!!!!!
You’ve outdone yourself, SD. This is amazing work.
LikeLiked by 2 people
PLEASE SEND DONATIONS TO CTH!!! Make certain General Sundance is dot-connecting, not doing yard work or grocery shopping. This is an existential battle, and we need our best dot-connector focused on dot-connecting!
(You can use the orange button at the top right. I just did, for what I can afford)
And please look around you for ANY opportunity your position affords to draw even one drop of blood from the enemy. All those drops add up, and there are a lot more of us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Absolutely, made a contribution this past weekend.
Anyone have a guess who “Paul” and BB are? Paul probably not Manafort, since he’s called Manafort later.
Brilliant article! Sundance please send this to President Trump.
Thank you for everything!
LikeLike
It is interesting how Oleg Deripaska crops up again, this time laughing the FBI out of his apartment, apparently. Deripaska has been living rent free in my head for over a year–ever since I became aware that he and Andrew McCabe have a very long history indeed.
I’ve been mistakenly referring to sundance’s work as articles as if they just required writing. What a gross understatement. After reading this recent investigative report that required clever political detective work and other skills, I could feel the walls closing in on Warner and others on the SSCI, on sourpuss Brennan and others highlighted above.
There are many infuriating things in this report including “(Watkins) knew the substance, the specific details, of the actual FISA application; and as a consequence so too did her employer(s).” Consider that the American people were just given access to heavily redacted versions on July 21 2018 and are still kept in the dark in many ways.
The hopeful coup culprits can’t conceal the truth forever and sundance has turned on a bank of high wattage klieg lights on some of those that have been trying recently to stay quietly out of the investigative limelight.
Expect the troupe of Shakespearean actors like Brennan, Warner, Yates, Clapper and Comey to put on another united MSM performance later today. Jeff Beatty (former CIA and/or Delta Force?) revealed the playbook for the high echelon guilty. It is “Admit Nothing, Deny Everything and Make Counter Accusations.”
They all seem to think that their counter accusations are best served when they deliver them with a fake but convincing angry demeanor and a passionate display of self-righteous indignation. CNN and MSNBC and others provide the cameras and the gullible viewers.
LikeLike
Is it wishful thinking to suggest that declassification is now the most powerful word in American politics?
Alan Dershowitz Discusses “Calm Before The Storm”…
Posted on October 7, 2017 by sundance
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/10/07/alan-dershowitz-discusses-calm-before-the-storm/
The art of war, Trump’s war, is to continually present overwhelming evidence of specific action – such that the overwhelming nature of the evidence forces adversaries to focus on a very specific focal or view-point. As a consequence all countering adversarial activity or considerations are focused on the wrong place.
President Trump says “calm before the storm” while he is surrounded by military generals and military commanders. The natural conclusion is the storm involves military generals and military commanders. It doesn’t. But that’s the very nature of the Trump’s strategy.
President Trump has one battle-space, one inherent geography, where he can crush any American adversary. He lulls people into taking their eyes off Trump’s primary weapon. No-one ever sees it coming because all focus is toward the fife music and drum sounding.
LikeLiked by 2 people
BOMBSHELL from the Page/Strzok texts:
I may have found the middleman the Mueller/Clinton cabal was using, to communicate with the FBI while MYE (Clinton’s exoneration) was on, b/w Jan 26 – 11 Nov, 2016.
https://mobile.twitter.com/_ImperatorRex_/status/1020867208736411648
LikeLike
7:31 am ET 7/23 – Trump dropping a Twitter storm about the FISA documents as we speak… laying it all out there. Carpet bomb.
People are going to prison. The main question now is simply when. No one’s heard anything from Huber yet.
