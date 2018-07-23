Indicted Senate Staffer James Wolfe Leaked a 2017 Copy of Full FISA Warrant Against Carter Page to Reporter Ali Watkins…

Connecting the Wolfe indictment to the recently released Carter Page FISA application it becomes obvious in March 2017 Senate Staffer James Wolfe sent reporter Ali Watkins a copy of the 82-page FISA Title-1 origination application. Here’s how we know:

On/around March 16th, 2017, the Senate Intelligence Committee requested a copy of the FISA application used against Carter Page. How do we know this? Because a part of the indictment against James Wolfe tells us what took place.

Page #5 of the Wolfe indictment (unsealed in June 2018) describes Reporter #2 Ali Watkins.

Page #6 describes one of the leaks; one of the very specific leaks by Wolfe to Watkins. Read carefully:

That document described is clearly the FISA application used against Carter Page that was disclosed Saturday. Note the description (above) and the date of the FISC release disclosed: March, 17th, 2017 – FISC CLERK COPY STAMP page 83

Note the FISA application (original first application) is 83 pages, with a blank page. That’s 82 pages total.

Note page #6 of the Wolfe indictment: “82 text messages” corresponds with James Wolfe texting 82 images of the FISA application to Ali Watkins. Wolfe likely took pictures of each application page and sent them to Ms. Watkins.

Important to note: depending on how the FISA copy was processed by the DOJ(?), and considering this was to the Senate Intel Committee, it is likely the SSCI copy was not heavily redacted (if at all).

SSCI Chairman Richard Burr and SSCI Vice-Chair Mark Warner are “Gang-of-Eight” intelligence oversight members.

They have top level security clearances, so they could/would be permitted to see the FISC release w/out redactions.

However, in March 2017, at the time this application was sent to the SSCI, there was also an ongoing Intelligence Community leak investigation taking place. Actually, more like a “leak hunt”. This ongoing “leak hunt”, in connection to the later capture of James Wolfe, becomes a more important consideration when you think about the recent FISA application public release.

From the Wolfe indictment we discover: On December 15th, 2017 James Wolfe was busted; the FBI had him dead-to-rights. However, the grand jury proceedings didn’t start until May 3rd, 2018; and the indictment was sealed until June 7th, 2018. That means six months passed between busting Wolfe on Dec. 15th, 2017, and indicting Wolfe on June 7th, 2018.

It is difficult to gain a search and seizure warrant on a journalist. However, it is noted Reporter #2, Ms. Ali Watkins, was identified and an appropriate search warrant was authorized by the court. Ms. Watkins was notified after execution of the search warrant. February 13, 2018:

RECAP: Wolfe FBI interview 12/15/17; one search warrant executed Jan-Feb 2018; grand jury seated May 2018; indictment/arrest of Wolfe June 2018

Here is where it gets interesting. Back to the FISC application released. Remember, we must think of this release in four segments:

♦Original application – Oct ’16

♦Renewal – Jan ’17

♦Renewal – April ’17

♦Renewal – June ’17

However, when the FISA application was released publicly, *they* (unknown) released the March 17th, 2017 copy (the one sent to the SSCI) of the original.

Why release (segment #1) from the March 17th, 2017, copy?

The answer to that question goes back to the leak hunting taking place on/around March 17th, 2017, when the FISA application was first released to the SSCI.

*They* (again, unknown) likely put a subtle leak tracer in the FISC application when it was released. A slight variation in the copy sent to the SSCI that would help the leak hunters identify the leak, if the tracer information was found in media reporting.

So there is something slightly different about the March 17th, 2017, version of the Carter Page FISA application…. than the unmodified original version held at the FISC.

That is why the publicly released version has segment #1 dated as March 17th, 2017. Whoever made the decision to release the application needed to publicly release the same version as was previously used to track leakers.

Obviously, given the recent arrest of James Wolfe, and the ongoing hunt for more leakers, in hindsight we can see the justice value in maintaining this process. Indeed there were/are people within the intelligence apparatus that are leaking information. Those leakers are being hunted.

However, why was the Senate Intel Committee requesting the FISA application in the first place? (Back in March 2017) What was happening around the time the SSCI was making the requests? And why was the intelligence community (IC) so willing to comply with the SSCI request?

After all, the House Permanent Select Committee and the House Judiciary Committee had to threaten the Justice Department just to see a copy in January 2018. Why was the same apparatus so forthcoming in 2017 to the Senate Intelligence Committee?

Enter, former SSCI Chairman Dan Coats – now 2017 Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) in charge of the overall IC and stopping dangerous leaks. Apparently, and not coincidentally, Coats was confirmed two days before the March 17th, 2017, FISA application was released to the Senate Intel Committee.

In 2017 DNI Dan Coats is VERY closely connected to NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers. Both took/take their responsibilities *very* seriously. You could say, they partnered.

DNI Coats and NSA Rogers worked together on *all* the FISA concerns.

Coats/Rogers collective endeavors led to, and included, the April 2017 release of a brutal 99-page FISC review of FISA abuses. Coats and Rogers made the FISC ruling a matter of public record.

Their nemesis per se’, are corrupt politicians like SSCI Vice-Chairman Mark Warner who, on the same date (March 17th, 2017), was having covert contact with Christopher Steele via lobbyist Adam Waldman and former SSCI staffer Daniel Jones. READ:

.

NOTE:

Common sense and our own independent research tells us that Dan Coats and Admiral Rogers knew the SSCI was corrupt, dangerous and likely leaking just to damage President Trump and protect their deep state interests. That’s why the March 17th, 2017, released FISA application was seeded to trace a leaker.

That March 17th, 2017, SSCI leak hunt eventually led to the capture of James Wolfe, who sent reporter Ali Watkins 82 picture text messages (on the day he took custody) distributing the Carter Page FISA application to the media.

Ms. Ali Watkins, while sleeping with James Wolfe and receiving leaks as compensation, was working for Buzzfeed at the time, and wrote this. Ms. Watkins then went on to work for the New York Times.

Now remember, keeping all their activity in mind, AFTER March 17th, 2017, Ali Watkins held a copy of the Carter Page FISA application while she worked at both Buzzfeed and the New York Times. She knew the substance, the specific details, of the actual FISA application; and as a consequence so too did her employer(s). However, despite this actual knowledge Ms. Watkins and her colleagues continued to push a narrative, and write articles, that were factually false against the FISA application evidence she was holding.

♦ Meanwhile, after March 17th, 2017, Senate Intelligence Chairman Mark Warner also knew the substance of the Carter Page application as it was distributed to his committee. Yet he too continued to push a narrative what was fundamentally different from the first-hand information he reviewed.

We always knew Warner held a conflict; however, we had no idea the scope of the conflict he was concealing. Consider this statement from May of this year:

(LINK)

According to Mark Warner, it would be “irresponsible” and “potentially illegal” for congressional oversight to keep demanding records from the FBI and DOJ about their spying and surveillance activity against the campaign of Donald Trump… wait, what?

Senator Mark Warner was caught text messaging with DC Lawyer Adam Waldman in the spring of 2017 (his first assignment). Waldman was the lawyer for the interests of Christopher Steele – the author of the dossier. Warner was doing this at exactly the same time he was requesting and receiving the Carter Page FISA application.

While Adam Waldman was working as an intermediary putting Senator Warner and Christopher Steele in contact with each-other. Simultaneously Waldman was also representing the interests of… wait for it,…. Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska.

Derispaska was the Russian person approached by Andrew McCabe and Peter Strzok and asked to assist in creating dirt on the Trump campaign, via Paul Manafort.

You see, Senator Mark Warner had/has a vested interest in making sure that no-one ever gets to the bottom of the 2016 political weaponization, spying and surveillance operation.

Senator Mark Warner was a participant in the execution of the “insurance policy” trying to remove President Trump via the Russian Collusion narrative.

Senator Feinstein’s 2016 senior staffer (with Gang-of-Eight security clearance) was Dan Jones. It was recently revealed that Dan Jones contracted with Christopher Steele to continue work on the Russia conspiracy narrative after the 2016 election, and raised over $50 million toward the ideological goals of removing President Trump. {See Here}

Staffer Dan Jones surfaces in the text messages from Feinstein’s replacement on the Gang-of-Eight, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman, Mark Warner {See Here}

Senator Warner was texting with Adam Waldman about setting up a meeting with Chris Steele. Waldman is a lobbyist/lawyer with a $40,000 monthly retainer to represent the U.S. interests of Russian billionaire Oleg V. Deripaska.

Senator Mark Warner was trying to set up a covert meeting. In the text messages Adam Waldman is telling Senator Warner that Chris Steele will not meet with him without a written letter (request) from the Senate Intelligence Committee. Senator Warner didn’t want the Republican members to know about the meeting. Chris Steele knew this was a partisan political set-up and was refusing to meet unilaterally with Senator Warner. His lawyer Adam Waldman was playing the go-between:

That “Dan Jones”, mentioned above, talking with Chris Steele and told to go to see Senator Warner, is the former senate staffer Dan Jones, who was previously attached to Dianne Feinstein.

Simultaneously, while working to connect Senator Warner to Christopher Steele, Adam Waldman is representing Oleg Deripaska:

(Source Link)

Oleg Deripaska was a source of intelligence information within the John Brennan intelligence community efforts throughout 2016. This is the same intersection of characters that circle around Stefan Halper.

John Solomon – […] Deripaska also appears to be one of the first Russians the FBI asked for help when it began investigating the now-infamous Fusion GPS “Steele Dossier.” Waldman, his American lawyer until the sanctions hit, gave me a detailed account, some of which U.S. officials confirm separately. Two months before Trump was elected president, Deripaska was in New York as part of Russia’s United Nations delegation when three FBI agents awakened him in his home; at least one agent had worked with Deripaska on the aborted effort to rescue Levinson. During an hour-long visit, the agents posited a theory that Trump’s campaign was secretly colluding with Russia to hijack the U.S. election. (more)

Now, for more motive for Senator Warner to keep sunlight from the operation, listen carefully to the opening statement from former CIA Director John Brennan May 23rd, 2017, during his testimony to congress.

Pay very close attention to the segment at 13:35 of this video of Brennan’s testimony:

Brennan: [13:35] “Third, through the so-called Gang-of-Eight process we kept congress apprised of these issues as we identified them.” “Again, in consultation with the White House, I PERSONALLY briefed the full details of our understanding of Russian attempts to interfere in the election to congressional leadership; specifically: Senators Harry Reid, Mitch McConnell, Dianne Feinstein and Richard Burr; and to representatives Paul Ryan, Nancy Pelosi, Devin Nunes and Adam Schiff between 11th August and 6th September [2016], I provided the same briefing to each of the gang of eight members.” “Given the highly sensitive nature of what was an active counter-intelligence case [that means the FBI], involving an ongoing Russian effort, to interfere in our presidential election, the full details of what we knew at the time were shared only with those members of congress; each of whom was accompanied by one senior staff member.”…

Advertisements