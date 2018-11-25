BREAKING Report: GM Closing All Operations in Oshawa Canada….

Canadian media are reporting that General Motors plans to shut down operation in Oshawa, Canada. This is quite possibly an outcome that portends the sign of things to come…
CANADA – Numerous sources have told CTV Toronto that General Motors is planning to close all operations in Oshawa, Ont., affecting thousands of high-paying jobs.
The announcement is expected to be made on Monday, in the city of about 159,000 people located roughly 60 kilometres east of Toronto. Sources said they believe the Oshawa closures are part of a global restructuring. (read more)
GM holds considerable risk exposure within the current state of international trade and economics as it relates to the auto industry. As a result of the ongoing U.S-China trade confrontation, GM holds risk as a result of heavy investment in China. Add to that exposure the very significant financial impacts about to start for heavy manufacturing operations inside countries aligned with the Paris Climate Treaty, and the risk increases.
Specifically for auto-manufacturers the regulatory costs are unique. If a manufacturer is depended on the U.S. market as a destination for their products, and the company has existing manufacturing within the U.S, the cost differential means they will likely have to absorb any climate change (regulatory/tax) cost in addition to the looming Trump tariffs.
The best financial play is to drop some of the risk and focus on execution of a business model within the market that is of primary value; that’s the USA. I would surmise those cost analytics are part of the dynamic at work.
Additionally, last week there was a quiet report of the White House inviting the major EU (mostly German) auto companies for a meeting. [SEE HERE] The German auto companies cannot negotiate trade terms on behalf of the EU; however, their unrecoverable investments in Mexico are surely leverage Trump will use to push their influence over Angela Merkel.
(Reuters) […] The White House has extended an invitation to German carmakers through the U.S. Embassy in Berlin for a meeting with Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, said one of the sources.
It was not immediately clear if the U.S. ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, or President Donald Trump would take part.
U.S. officials have grown impatient with the lack of progress on trade issues after a meeting between Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in July. (read more)
In Germany, whoever and whatever the auto-sector supports – that’s where the political alignment goes.
So there is a three-way economic strategy at play. First, on policy – the Paris treaty means all heavy manufacturers within aligned countries will drive up costs. Secondly, on economics – access to the U.S. market is being leveraged by President Trump via Steel/Aluminum and auto tariffs. And less obviously, thirdly – a very real possibility of economic/financial punishment underpinning Trump policy as a result of political antagonism via NAFTA (Canada) and Brexit (EU).
I cannot emphasize enough how strategic President Trump is toward the subtle impacts of his MAGAnomic ‘America-First’ policies.
President Donald Trump is stunningly unique. MAGAnomic policy influences behavior through the application of leverage. However, rather than focus on an attempt to forcibly shift the market through politics, Trump attains his desired balance objective by focusing MAGA policy in a stunningly unique way, he focuses on shifting the landscape underneath the decision.
To help explain the dynamic, I’ve created this graphic:
Traditional politicians have always directed their policy efforts at the political side of the economy. [ie. make, enforce or eliminate a regulation to change the decision-making of those who are in control of the market.] However, within that approach the cause and effect takes time.
President Trump, works with a sense of urgency in all things. He doesn’t like to wait for policies to take effect; instead he goes deeper into the dynamic and focuses on the root of the issue – in this economic example, trade is the economic fulcrum.
MAGAnomics is all about moving the fulcrum to achieve the desired result. In the goal of gaining manufacturing investment, Trump’s sense of urgency, creates policies that in turn create a similar immediacy. [ie. capital expenditures can only be written off if the capital expense is invested within a short window]. As a consequence there is a larger benefit to the investor if the action is taken quickly. [See FoxConn Wisconsin etc.]
Investment is fast, rapid and generates ancillary benefits at greater speed. Hence, manufacturing employment accelerating faster than any time over the past 30 years. In the current example, what do you think will happen in GM’s USA operations with the withdrawal from Canada? More speed in U.S. manufacturing base hiring. That urgency means rapidly higher wages (longer shifts and overtime), in short, more pay.
President Trump doesn’t try to guide the mouse through the maze to the intended destination. Instead he just moves the location of the cheese and the mouse travel changes accordingly. This approach dramatically shifts the speed of goal attainment.
This approach is partly what defines the unique speed of Trump.
Oh man..that can’t be good for Canada.
Who’s next.
Toyota in Woodstock, Honda in Alliston, Ford in Oakville or Chysler in Windsor.
The pain is coming for Trudope.
Forgot the other Chrysler plant in Brampton.
They can bring Chrysler back to K-Town.
Make Kenosha Great Again.
I think it’s funny that twinkly toes sparkly socks is getting his comeuppance.
It is now a possibility to laymen like me that Canada lowering their corporate taxes to 17% does not equate tariff action by the US.
Maybe I am wrong? Anyone who is an expert, please weigh in.
Justin is gonna have a sore butt.
Yep, sucks to be us! Trump plays to win, Trudeau plays to be popular.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Has little crooked fake eyebrow loser Justin Trudeau told GM “you can’t do that” yet?
Kind like when 0bama told Putin to “cut it out.”
Sure it us. The sooner they feel the pain the sooner they can change their ways.
What isn’t good for Canada are the fools that will damn all of them with a continued adherence to Leftist Insanities at all costs.
Condolences, Canadians, with best wishes for a Trumpian Prime Minister in 2019.
It’s actually Oshawa not Ottawa
That should read: Oshawa not Ottawa.
Noted…
“in the city of about 159,000 people located roughly 60 kilometres east of Toronto.”
I wasn’t sure where the plant was, but I knew that Ottawa is not 60 clicks east. The paper maps are upstairs, so I didn’t get up there yet (boycotting Gargle earth)
Kevin O’Leary predicted this almost perfectly prior to the election in 2016 in his Godzilla versus Bambi interview
Great news.
Make in the US. Buy in the US! Win in the US!
Will Canadians finally have enough and vote out their progressive government, or will they do like Americans in the Midterms and cling to their government freebies?
Already started in Ontario with Doug Ford, a chip off PDJT block.
Happening now out west in Alberta.
The pendulum is swinging again.
This is what Hillary was complaining about last week. She sees doom.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She should be complaining from somewhere that we would never hear about it.
Like Gitmo.
😎
In Canada, the Conservatives are already willing to dispatch their new robot child leader. He has no charisma, no balls and no chance. Justine still wins by default, the enviro crazies rage even louder and the aboriginal leaders will squash the last few blood cells out of a vast, wind blown, barren plain that once was Canada. Even the Chinese will abandon their vast investments and run for the exits.
That is a good question. The magic of a booming economy did not overcome the influence of the deep state on voters in our midterm elections. Gaining only two senate seats, losing the House, and losing seven Repub governors indicates, IMO, the animus toward the President prevailed over national economic progress.
I think you may be right. I love president Trump, and appreciate his unique gifts and his ballsy approach. But he has failed to broaden his base and alienates many he needs to help him achieve many of his policy goals.
Still, head to head, I can’t think of anyone who can beat him in 2020. Once he has a named opponent he will gain a chunk of voters.
As Sundance, I think, predicted some time ago would likely happen.
Sundance, your headline says OTTAWA (Canada’s capital – there is zero manufacturing in Ottawa) …but this GM shutdown in OSHAWA, a small city about 30 miles east of Toronto on the shores of Lake Ontario. GM has 2,800 jobs there, plus thousands more indirect jobs in parts manufacturers, logistics, etc. etc. This is a devastating blow to Canadian manufacturing.
Alot of people in Oshawa knew the axe was coming for a long time since 2008.
It really isn’t a surprise, more of a let down after all the Government money that was funneled into that plant.
You know that for a fact?That is a long time to know the axe is falling!And all your industry up there is subsidized in some form by your government.
Golly I am sorry your late ,the party is over.
So maybe all the “gender equality” wording that Canada placed in the revised Nafta (USMCA) agreement can be removed since they won’t be building much up that way now.
One can only hope.
I think you wanted to say”Canada wanted to place”
“So maybe all the “gender equality” wording that Canada placed in the revised Nafta (USMCA) agreement can be removed”
Donald Trump has been observing and planning this most of his life, as he has seen what works and what doesn’t in government, and around the world. His love for America and his faith are his guiding forces. He hit the ground running. I truly believe God sent him to us for just this time.
I do too but will mourn the time when he is not President. I truly think he needs to pick and choose a few he believes in to mentor now. We’ll never, ever find another like him but maybe a close second?
Trump’s current pick: Mike Pompeo.
AMEN!
Luna, our President strikes hard and fast with a well planned position which reminds me of George Patton actions in Europe during WW2.
Yes!! Luna I echo your thoughts on God sending Trump! I hope PDJT has more in line to take the reins. We cannot go back to the way things were, again.
OSHAWA, not Ottawa. Oshawa is to the east of Toronto, not quite a suburb. Ottawa is the capital of Canada, farther east and north.
Yes, noted….
I ABSOLUTELY LOVE IT! I had predicted that Toyota would be the first to move out of Canada 🇨🇦. I still believe that will occur. We are currently in negotiations with Japan 🇯🇵. The number one seller for Toyota is the RAV4. Not a single RAV4 is made in the USA 🇺🇸. 40% are produced in Canada 🇨🇦 and imported into our country. The rest come from Japan 🇯🇵.
For those that are concerned about the Rust Belt states, THIS is how you win Michigan. For me the best path for our President is to hold onto each state he won (Ohio, North Carolina and Florida) and bring Michigan home! That guarantees 276 Electoral Votes. We aren’t losing Arizona! Ducey won by 15 points. Don’t look at the McSally loss as any type of indicator for Arizona. Our President’s polling is 54% in Arizona.
That makes Pennsylvania and Wisconsin the cherry 🍒 on the sundae. However, the sundae tastes just as good without the cherries 🍒!
Ezra and Manny both saw this coming based on their MORONIC PM’s policies:
Flep, a side note on Ezra Levant whom you quoted in tweet here… did you see his video about what Celine Dion is doing with kids clothes? Worth a watch, but sickening to say the least. Around 8 minutes in is her “commercial” for them.
There have been a few celebs that made fools of themselves in commercials for the paycheck.
Remember Brad Pitt for Channel.
Or how bought Katy Perry riding in her Popcats van for Popchips.
That was a groaner. 😸
Trump won Michigan in 2016.
Yes! I am saying that when you look at MI, WI and PA, the best way to get to the finish line is through Michigan. Especially since I think John James will run against first time Incumbent Democrat, Gary Peters.
Yep, but he has to win it again… and it needs a shot of sanity and jobs, jobs, jobs, like so many other states ruined by fake liberals.
fleporeblog,
LikeLike
LikeLike
Flep, FYI. If you are not following Pete DeLorenzo @ “TheAutoExtremist” you should. He is THE guy all the auto wonks follow, I have been told by players some of his articles, they wonder if he was in the meeting they were in ! With that said, how much of this is to do w/ GM’s push towards electrification of the drivetrain and platforms that utilize them and the moves towards AV’s. Read this editorial, he hints cutting ICE engineers might not be the best move if the EV thing backfires, they still need a cadre of people who can design engines…
http://www.autoextremist.com/current/?currentPage=2
And, not only how you win Michigan, but how you help it begin the much needed 180. Such a beautiful state in so many areas and yet such a cesspool of insanity that is destroying it.
Bring it on!
They will learn – by hook or crook – but they will learn.
Did Government Motors ever pay back the money Obama gave them?
I do not think Ford took any loans. Someone check me if I am wrong.
I am pretty sure your right -one of the big three did not. As a result, Republicans that owned those dealerships (and donated to republican causes) were not forced to shut down by BHO.
I remember that. We are now truly a banana republic.
Roger that WSB, but it’s worse than that… as it all began long before bathhouse bari.
And, the feral reserve makes sure we stay one.
Horrible, THC.
Correct. To his great credit, Alan Mullaley took difficult steps (e.g. securing Ford’s creditors) that enabled Ford to weather the storm that engulfed GM and Chrysler and led to their U.S. Govt bailouts.
Government Motors paid back the first Loan by Bush with monies from the second loan from Obummer. They paid back the second loan with stock, which was sold a couple years later and much less then the 50 billion owed. We the tax payers paid for that. No Ford took no loans, had sold it shares in Jaguar and another one, they had 2 or 3 billion in cash during the start of the Crisis,(when everyone had the right to home ownership, be damned the prior regulations to get a loan, ie: proof of job, 20% deposit and so on).
So, does GM still owe the 50B?
And I do not believe GM ever paid back.
Government Motors paid back the first Loan by Bush with monies from the second loan from Obummer. They paid back the second loan with stock, which was sold a couple years later and much less then the 50 billion owed. We the tax payers paid for that. No Ford took no loans, had sold it shares in Jaguar and another one, they had 2 or 3 billion in cash during the start of the Crisis,(when everyone had the right to home ownership, be damned the prior regulations to get a loan, ie: proof of job, 20% deposit and so on).
How much time do companies operating outside the USA have to repatriate their operations without a tax penalty?
Its all so simple for a Master Mind! So many want to take the “principled” position that refuses to accept the reality we live in…yes, this includes the true believers (libertarians, free traders and SJWs)! What is total genius is the way it all comes together at the most opportune time!! Funny thing about the Dimm Congress, many are Americanprotectionists!!!
“President Trump doesn’t try to guide the mouse through the maze to the intended destination. Instead he just moves the location of the cheese and the mouse travel changes accordingly. This approach dramatically shifts the speed of goal attainment.”
I am glad PDJT is running things and not me. His wisdom and understanding “of how the world turns” is simply astounding. I am also thankful for the analysis and comprehension of MAGAnomics (as well as other topics ) that are found here at CTH.
1Thessalonians 5:18 In every thing give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.
Amen!
“I am glad PDJT is running things and not me.” D_I you said it!
When I see people here and elsewhere commenting on what VSGPDJT “should” do I shake my head in amazement. He is quite literally the only person on earth with the skill set stack (thanks Scott) to do what he as done. Does he make mistakes? Certainly. However he adapts so quickly even if he make a mistake he is generally able to turn it into a win in an very short period. This man has pretty much the combined resources of the bulk of the federal gvt against him and still is making huge strides toward his stated goals.
For soy-boys like trudope to think they are going to win illustrates just the magnitude of their delusions.
OK, everybody, how about piling on the LIKES for this terrific Sundance post!
[Hit the “Like” button at the bottom of the Share This section just below the TRUMP graphic above.]
BKR…thanks, never knew what that meant! Just trying to get by on a daily basis.
Done…and I had never noticed there was a like button there….all the posts I could have liked before and missed it….😔
Nice graphic 🙂
Love it!!!
President Trump doesn’t try to guide the mouse through the maze to the intended destination. Instead he just moves the location of the cheese and the mouse travel changes accordingly. This approach dramatically shifts the speed of goal attainment. This approach is partly what defines the unique speed of Trump.
Ok that is just great. Move the MAGA cheese. 😀
Let’s not overlook Sundance’s LEVERAGE GRAPHIC.
Speaks volumes.
Elegant simplicity.
We are seeing a great strategist and an equally great tactician who is able to adjust his positioning in real time to keep center on the strategic objectives. Quite simply, President Trump knows his leverage and uses all points of leverage masterfully. Witness his use of the Iranian sanctions to lower oil prices. To say how brilliant that was is an understatement. Everyone anticipated based on Trump’s built up credibility that he was sure to completely enact oil sanctions on Iran and so oil was being produced and purchased in abundance ahead of the announcement, while speculators bid up oil prices anticipating the worse of the oil sanctions. Trump instead, allowed for some oil to be shipped to certain countries such as China and India, who are major customers for another 6 months. This again sets up a scenario where Trump, not OPEC controls the price of oil and Trump wants oil lower. Lower oil prices undoubtedly lowers inflation in the economy and guess what that means? The Fed has no rationale for raising interest rates any more further to crash the economy ahead of the 2020 elections. Instead, Trump through clever maneuvering used a tool (Iran sanctions) to fulfill other objectives (stimulate the economy and stop the Fed) seemingly unrelated. He does it time and time again. And we have not even talked about how he is using the same Iran sanctions to negotiate trade with UK, EU, and China!
I can go on about how Trump uses leverage. We know how he using leverage on Mexico to fulfill his border security objectives. We know how he is using the steel and aluminum tariffs to fulfill his trade objectives. We know how he is using his tariffs on China to influence the psyche of the other major trading partners of the US (EU, Japan, and UK). We know how he is using trade negotiations with China to solve the Korea situation and on and on. Saudi Arabia kills Khashoggi ? More leverage for Trump to use to help solve many issues in the Middle East (Israel-Palestinian, Syria, Yemen, oil prices, etc). He has Russia under sanction too.
And he’s doing all of this without Congress. He stimulates the economy without Congress (lower oil prices). He secures border without Congress (Mexico is helping!). It’s stunning. I think we will continue to see more of this in the coming year as Trump navigates his reelection.
As to the looming automobile tariffs, Trump is using the real credible threat (since he doesn’t bluff) of major automobile tariffs to get the EU to pay up in NATO and to straighten out trade. The EU economy is on a knife’s edge. You have Brexit on one side, Italy and Poland on the other side. The US has better relations with all of those major nations that France and Germany. Trump can pull the strings of the EU sweater and unravel it with a major trade war with France and Germany that neither can afford. Eastern Europe is with the US. Italy may very well opt out of the EU if the EU economy craters. Trump in other words has the EU by the balls!
In the end, this is but just one step in the grand master plan to fix trade and military partnerships in favor the US worldwide.
Sundance is correct. Canada in this instance is a victim of its own globalist policies and this will lead the Canadian people to desire a Trump of their own in next year’s elections. The closure of the automobile plants reflects the absurdity of globalist climate change policies in a world run by Trump. Those domestic policies, coupled with steel and aluminum policies imposed by Trump on countries still run by globalist like Canada, France and Germany will indeed lead to many automakers and other manufacturers looking to reevaluate their positions and could lead to more relocations back to the US where there are better tax, regulation, and trade policies (always remember tariffs only apply if you are trying to ship into the US). MAGA!!
“We are seeing a great strategist and an equally great tactician who is able to adjust his positioning in real time to keep center on the strategic objectives”
“And he’s doing all of this without Congress.”
Thanks for the awesome post.
dufrst…thank you for your comment! Sent on to thirty more!
Don’t thank me, thank our VSG! It’s all his doing! MAGA!!
👍
POST of the MONTH #2, Dufrst!
Beautifully-crafted storylines.
Elegantly memorable.
You’re killing it. 😂
All credit to President Donald J. Trump, who masterfully has set the course for this nation and is undeterred by anything from accomplishing MAGA!
True, but it’s your (and SD’s) keen analysis that opens the eyes of use mere economic mortals
Well, it sure ranks up there with yours. You win with me on continuity.
To BKR…
My apologies to whomever I stole his from. Probably from Scott Adam’s blog
Anyone who expects a leader to commit to a detailed plan and timeline for a project of any scale, let alone a national political goal, is self-identifying as naive, inexperienced, and delusional. That is like asking a marathon runner to identify where he is going to place each footstep along the race course instead of just focusing on the outcome.
People on the left won’t admit it, but everything that you’re writing about Trump’s persuasion goes double for Obama. People who thought they were smarter than others would drone on about his pants crease or the tingle up their leg. These same people want to put down Trump supporters as crazy racists but don’t see the irony.
Considering how much good PT is doing for our country, its scary to see the extent to which forces within our own country are desperate to stop him. The reasons I can come up with for the unhinged resistance is, one, to simply cover up for the crimes and corruption of the deep state and previous administrations. The other would be that there is a large contingent of forces within that are simply anti-American.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
This has also got to get Mexico’s attention. This will happen to them too if they play stupid.
Wow. This financial stuff is what rocks my boat. Thank you, Sundance, for reporting and posting about this. God bless you and God bless America.
TRUMP TSUNAMI TIMING: Last week through next week
• FED FINGERED for TANKING HOUSING … with Groundless Rate Hikes
• FED FINGERED for RISING TRADE DEFICITS … with QE Reversals Hiking the Dollar
• CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES … Gov Brown caves to allow preventative logging
• MILITARY to BORDER … after CALIFORNIA JUDGE blocks Detention of Illegals
• JUDICIAL ENCROACHMENT fingered by POTUS … CJ Roberts sides with PERPS
• ILLEGAL INVASION … on the California Border
• BORDER SHUTDOWN … ending California Imports and their 7.5% Tax
• AUTOMAKER EXIT from Canada to MAKE-in-USA … with GM just the beginning
• CHINA BACK-DOOR AUTO EXPORTS DEAD under USMCA and GM Exit
• EU AUTOMAKERS to White House … Auto Tariffs on EU next with no Trade Deal
• USMCA Trade Deal SIGNING … before AMLO takes office Dec. 1st, or NO DEAL
• G20 Meeting Friday … so POTUS can repeat China’s ”Not Ready” for Trade Deal
• CHINA 25% TARIFFS then RECONFIRMED for Jan. 1 … for continued IP Theft
• GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN Dec. 7 … with Wall Not Funded
• GOVERNMENT REOPENS with Fully-Funded Wall & Immigration Reformed
• … only AFTER Judicial & Administration NOMINATIONS CONFIRMED
• … PLUS 10% Middle-Class Tax Cuts 2.0
Media still whining over Khashoggi and predicting Economic Decline & Market Doom.
Party poopers.
I love seeing Castro Jr get his butt handed to him.
Great illustration, Sundance. It really explains everything in graphical form.
I know we’ve been waiting for the declassification hammer to fall, but just maybe, this is why it hasn’t. Economic leverage over foreign interests at play here.
Trump will use this leverage in the place(s) and time(s) of his choosing for MAX IMPACT.
Whether it’s public or not, I’ll TRUST in TRUMP!
“ General Motors Co. has not only fared well with its premium-priced Buick line, it’s killing it with Baojun, a made-for-the-mainland brand that sells for as little as $6,000…. 1 million cars last year, more than Chevrolet and not far behind Buick….GM and its partners sold 4 million vehicles in China in 2017, about 1 million more than the automaker sold in the U.S. General Motors China Inc. earned about $2 billion last year, about 18 percent of its parent’s global profit. Annual auto sales in China are expected to increase by 5 million vehicles in five years, to more than 34 million, says researcher LMC Automotive Ltd.”
GM is a joint venture company
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-05-24/gm-is-building-cheap-cars-for-china-s-masses
I agree on the graphic; A+. Simple wins.
Last paragraph:
President Trump doesn’t try to guide the mouse through the maze to the intended destination.
… Reminds me of another approach (system S).
Instead he just moves the location of the cheese and the mouse travel changes accordingly.
… the mouse will often find the more efficient way on his own. And if u scale it to 300 million, what mad man would think or want to control 300 million mice?
This approach dramatically shifts the speed of goal attainment.
I would also posit system S simply does not work in reality with people over time. Free thinking humans, or enslaved ones for that matter, are not like mice or the Borg.
— Great piece.
Unfortunately, we have passed the tipping point where over half the country doesn’t care about the economy as they are dependent, in one way or another, on the government. Which means trouble for 2020’s election.
Not true. The more the economic winning, the more that escapes the scourge of dependency.
Fiat-Chrysler will be next. GM has opened the gate and Fiat Chrysler is killing off the Sedans and mini-vans which are made at Brampton and Windsor plants. 9000 more jobs gone from Ontario.
vVV,… new here are ya?
Strange. Dow futures currently up 120 while S&P futures down 20 for tomorrow’s opening. That’s quite a decoupling.
