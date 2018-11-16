The Modern Myth of “Global Markets”…

Reposted by request – There are massive multinational interests inherently at risk from President Trump’s “America-First” economic and trade platform. Believe it or not, President Trump is up against an entire world economic establishment.
When we understand how trade works in the modern era we also understand why the multinational control agents within the current system are so adamantly opposed to U.S. President Trump. In essence, this is a structural economic battle that is being waged politically.
The biggest lie in modern economics, willingly spread and maintained by corporate media, is that a system of global markets still exists.
It doesn’t.
Every element of global economic trade is controlled and exploited by massive institutions, multinational banks and multinational corporations. Institutions like the World Trade Organization (WTO) and World Bank control trillions of dollars in economic activity. Underneath that economic activity there are people who hold the reigns of power over the outcomes. These individuals and groups are the stakeholders in direct opposition to principles of America-First national economics; for brevity these are called ‘globalists’.
The modern financial constructs of these entities have been established over the course of the past three decades. When we understand how they manipulate the economic system of individual nations we begin to understand why they are so fundamentally opposed to President Trump and their execution of a business plan to influence U.S. politics.
In the Western World, separate from communist control perspectives (ie. China), “Global markets” are a modern myth; nothing more than a talking point meant to keep people satiated with sound bites they might find familiar.
Global markets have been destroyed over the past three decades by multinational corporations who control the products formerly contained within global markets.
The same is true for “Commodities Markets”. The multinational trade and economic system, run by corporations and multinational banks, now controls the product outputs of independent nations. The free market economic system has been usurped by entities who create what is best described as ‘controlled markets’.
U.S. President Trump smartly understands what has taken place. Additionally he uses economic leverage as part of a broader national security policy; and to understand who opposes President Trump specifically because of the economic leverage he creates, it becomes important to understand the objectives of the global and financial elite who run and operate the institutions. The Big Club.
Understanding how trillions of trade dollars influence geopolitical policy we begin to understand the three-decade global financial construct they seek to protect.
That is, global financial exploitation of national markets.
FOUR BASIC ELEMENTS:
♦Multinational corporations purchase controlling interests in various national outputs and industries of developed industrial western nations.
♦The Multinational Corporations making the purchases are underwritten by massive global financial institutions, multinational banks.
♦The Multinational Banks and the Multinational Corporations then utilize lobbying interests to manipulate the internal political policy of the targeted nation state(s).
♦With control over the targeted national industry or interest, the multinationals then leverage export of the national asset (exfiltration) through trade agreements structured to the benefit of lesser developed nation states – where they have previously established a proactive financial footprint.
Against the backdrop of President Trump confronting China; and against the backdrop of NAFTA renegotiated; and against the necessary need to support the key U.S. steel industry; revisiting the economic influences within the modern import/export dynamic will help conceptualize the issues at the heart of the matter.
There are a myriad of interests within each trade sector that make specific explanation very challenging; however, here’s the basic outline.
For three decades economic “globalism” has advanced, quickly. Everyone accepts this statement, yet few actually stop to ask who and what are behind this – and why?
Influential people with vested financial interests in the process have sold a narrative that global manufacturing, global sourcing, and global production was the inherent way of the future. The same voices claimed the American economy was consigned to become a “service-driven economy.”
What was always missed in these discussions is that advocates selling this global-economy message have a vested financial and ideological interest in convincing the information consumer it is all just a natural outcome of economic progress.
It’s not.
The process is not natural at all. It is a process that is entirely controlled, promoted and utilized by large conglomerates, lobbyists, purchased politicians and massive financial corporations.
Again, I’ll try to retain the larger altitude perspective without falling into the traps of the esoteric weeds. I freely admit this is tough to explain and I may not be successful.
Bulletpoint #1: ♦ Multinational corporations purchase controlling interests in various national elements of developed industrial western nations.
This is perhaps the most challenging to understand. In essence, thanks specifically to the way the World Trade Organization (WTO) was established in 1995, national companies expanded their influence into multiple nations, across a myriad of industries and economic sectors (energy, agriculture, raw earth minerals, etc.). This is the basic underpinning of national companies becoming multinational corporations.
Think of these multinational corporations as global entities now powerful enough to reach into multiple nations -simultaneously- and purchase controlling interests in a single economic commodity.
A historic reference point might be the original multinational enterprise, energy via oil production. (Exxon, Mobil, BP, etc.)
However, in the modern global world, it’s not just oil; the resource and product procurement extends to virtually every possible commodity and industry. From the very visible (wheat/corn) to the obscure (small minerals, and even flowers).
Bulletpoint #2 ♦ The Multinational Corporations making the purchases are underwritten by massive global financial institutions, multinational banks.
During the past several decades national companies merged. The largest lemon producer company in Brazil, merges with the largest lemon company in Mexico, merges with the largest lemon company in Argentina, merges with the largest lemon company in the U.S., etc. etc. National companies, formerly of one nation, become “continental” companies with control over an entire continent of nations.
…. or it could be over several continents or even the entire world market of Lemon/Widget production. These are now multinational corporations. They hold interests in specific segments (this example lemons) across a broad variety of individual nations.
National laws on Monopoly building are not the same in all nations. Most are not as structured as the U.S.A or other more developed nations (with more laws). During the acquisition phase, when encountering a highly developed nation with monopoly laws, the process of an umbrella corporation might be needed to purchase the targeted interests within a specific nation. The example of Monsanto applies here.
Bulletpoint #3 ♦The Multinational Banks and the Multinational Corporations then utilize lobbying interests to manipulate the internal political policy of the targeted nation state(s).
In underdeveloped countries the process of buying political outcome is called bribery. Within the United States we call it lobbying.
With control of the majority of actual lemons the multinational corporation now holds a different set of financial values than a local farmer or national market. This is why commodities exchanges are essentially dead. In the aggregate the mercantile exchange is no longer a free or supply-based market; it is now a controlled market exploited by mega-sized multinational corporations.
Instead of the traditional ‘supply/demand’ equation determining prices, the corporations look to see what nations can afford what prices. The supply of the controlled product is then distributed to the country according to their ability to afford the price. This is essentially the bastardized and politicized function of the World Trade Organization (WTO). This is also how the corporations controlling WTO policy maximize profits.
Back to the lemons. A corporation might hold the rights to the majority of the lemon production in Brazil, Argentina and California/Florida. The price the U.S. consumer pays for the lemons is directed by the amount of inventory (distribution) the controlling corporation allows in the U.S.
If the U.S. lemon harvest is abundant, the controlling interests will export the product to keep the U.S. consumer spending at peak or optimal price. A U.S. customer might pay $2 for a lemon, a Mexican customer might pay .50¢, and a Canadian $1.25.
The bottom line issue is the national supply (in this example ‘harvest/yield’) is not driving the national price because the supply is now controlled by massive multinational corporations.
The mistake people often make is calling this a “global commodity” process. In the modern era this “global commodity” phrase is particularly nonsense.
A true global commodity is a process of individual nations harvesting/creating a similar product and bringing that product to a global market. Individual nations each independently engaged in creating a similar product.
The production efficiency, the quality and capability of each nation, to produce the product is independent and proprietary to the businesses within the nation. In the natural course of national production, not all products are therefore identical; there are variances.
Under modern globalism this process no longer takes place. It’s a complete fraud. Massive multinational corporations control the majority of production inside each nation and therefore control the global product market and price. It is a controlled system.
The outputs are now almost identical regardless of the producing nation. The processes used for a specific manufacturing sector output in the U.S. are now the same processes used for production in Mexico, or South Korea, or China etc. Any technological efficiency gains are quickly purchased by the multinational and distributed internationally.
[Edwards Demming was a U.S. industrial expert who went to Japan following WWII and taught them the best processes for industrial manufacturing. Japan embraced the teaching and instituted an improvement process called “Kaizen“.]
Back to lemons – EXAMPLE: Part of the lobbying in the food industry is to advocate for the expansion of U.S. taxpayer benefits to underwrite the costs of the domestic food products they control. By lobbying DC these multinational corporations get congress and policy-makers to expand the basis of who can use EBT and SNAP benefits (state reimbursement rates).
Expanding the federal subsidy for food purchases is part of the corporate profit dynamic.
With increased taxpayer subsidies, the food price controllers can charge more domestically and export more of the product internationally. Taxes, via subsidies, go into their profit margins. The corporations then use a portion of those enhanced profits in contributions to the politicians. It’s a circle of money.
In highly developed nations this multinational corporate process requires the corporation to purchase the domestic political process (as above) with individual nations allowing the exploitation in varying degrees. As such, the corporate lobbyists pay hundreds of millions to politicians for changes in policies and regulations; one sector, one product, or one industry at a time. These are specialized lobbyists.
EXAMPLE: The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS)
CFIUS is an inter-agency committee authorized to review transactions that could result in control of a U.S. business by a foreign person (“covered transactions”), in order to determine the effect of such transactions on the national security of the United States.
CFIUS operates pursuant to section 721 of the Defense Production Act of 1950, as amended by the Foreign Investment and National Security Act of 2007 (FINSA) (section 721) and as implemented by Executive Order 11858, as amended, and regulations at 31 C.F.R. Part 800.
The CFIUS process has been the subject of significant reforms over the past several years. These include numerous improvements in internal CFIUS procedures, enactment of FINSA in July 2007, amendment of Executive Order 11858 in January 2008, revision of the CFIUS regulations in November 2008, and publication of guidance on CFIUS’s national security considerations in December 2008 (more)
Bulletpoint #4 ♦ With control over the targeted national industry or interest, the multinationals then leverage export of the national asset (exfiltration) through trade agreements structured to the benefit of lesser developed nation states – where they have previously established a proactive financial footprint.
The process of charging the U.S. consumer more for a product, that under normal national market conditions would cost less, is a process called exfiltration of wealth. This is the basic premise, the cornerstone, behind the catch-phrase ‘globalism’.
It is never discussed.
To control the market price some contracted product may even be secured and shipped with the intent to allow it to sit idle (or rot). It’s all about controlling the price and maximizing the profit equation. To gain the same $1 profit a widget multinational might have to sell 20 widgets in El-Salvador (.25¢ each), or two widgets in the U.S. ($2.50/each).
Think of the process like the historic reference of OPEC (Oil Producing Economic Countries). Only in the modern era massive corporations are playing the role of OPEC and it’s not oil being controlled, thanks to the WTO it’s almost everything.
Again, this is highlighted in the example of taxpayers subsidizing the food sector (EBT, SNAP etc.), the corporations can charge U.S. consumers more. Ex. more beef is exported, red meat prices remain high at the grocery store, but subsidized U.S. consumers can better afford the high prices.
Of course, if you are not receiving food payment assistance (middle-class) you can’t eat the steaks because you can’t afford them. (Not accidentally, it’s the same scheme in the ObamaCare healthcare system)
Agriculturally, multinational corporate Monsanto says: ‘all your harvests are belong to us‘. Contract with us, or you lose because we can control the market price of your end product. Downside is that once you sign that contract, you agree to terms that are entirely created by the financial interests of the larger corporation; not your farm.
The multinational agriculture lobby is massive. We willingly feed the world as part of the system; but you as a grocery customer pay more per unit at the grocery store because domestic supply no longer determines domestic price.
Within the agriculture community the (feed-the-world) production export factor also drives the need for labor. Labor is a cost. The multinational corps have a vested interest in low labor costs. Ergo, open border policies. (ie. willingly purchased republicans not supporting border wall etc.).
This corrupt economic manipulation/exploitation applies over multiple sectors, and even in the sub-sector of an industry like steel. China/India purchases the raw material, coking coal, then sells the finished good (rolled steel) back to the global market at a discount. Or it could be rubber, or concrete, or plastic, or frozen chicken parts etc.
The ‘America First’ Trump-Trade Doctrine upsets the entire construct of this multinational export/control dynamic. Team Trump focus exclusively on bilateral trade deals, with specific trade agreements targeted toward individual nations (not national corporations).
‘America-First’ is also specific policy at a granular product level looking out for the national interests of the United States, U.S. workers, U.S. companies and U.S. consumers.
Under President Trump’s Trade positions, balanced, fair and reciprocal trade with firm regulatory control over proprietary national assets, exfiltration of U.S. national wealth is significantly stalled.
This puts many current multinational corporations, globalists who previously took a stake-hold in the U.S. economy with intention to export the wealth, in a position of holding contracted interest of an asset they can no longer exploit (exfiltrate).
For durable goods: If the corporation wants the benefit of access to the U.S. market, President Trump applies price pressure (tariffs) which changes the ‘total cost of goods‘ dynamic and leverages the company interest to produce inside the United States.
Perhaps now we understand better how and why massive multi-billion multinational corporations and Wall Street institutions are aligned against President Trump.
The globalist had everything lined up to stop California from using the water . There plan was to shut down irrigation of crops as wasting water . All water would flow to baja California . Mexico could " waste " the water growing irrigated crops and those crops would betrycked north . Of course our cost of living would go up but the globalist corporations would be enriched by transportation matkets they would own . Mt plastic squeeze juicers for lemon juice are made in three different countries by time it is packed and shipped to California . It is not like America has no lemons and i pay several dollars for a few ounces but somebody is getting rich . It is notthe growers in Italy or juicers and packers in other states it is shipping globalist that is who . They have bedn brain washing young kids to think growing crops is wasting water / thisshit comes from Moonbeams friends .
Us old timers all knew this was coming.
It is like a train wreck in slo-mo, can’t do nothing but watch it unfold.
Since the dawn of movies it has been an underlying current.
From Fritz Lang ‘ s Metropolis to Chaplin ‘ s Modern Times and various Sci Fi movies, give an inkling, neigh a warning to what lays in our future.
We were being prepped for this.
We be just a cog in the Big Wheel.
Yes, John, they present the what-is-in-the-works or has-already-happpened in our TV and movie venues to numb the population to the reality. No wonder the Wonder Boyz of Hollywood fear exposure. Look at their roots.
Their agenda has been in our faces for decades. Having this all exposed crashes the plan. How do you think your children are going to feel about being serfs and subjects of s world order who cares nothing for them?
Rash, now I think I am starting to believe this Agenda 21 crap .
Where’s my tin foil hat, 🙂
Would not be surprise that most politicians are heavily invested with all these companies. To hell with constituents. Politicians don’t leave congress penniless. Also, become lobbyist themselves. Selling out middle america for sure. That’s why they are diametrically opposed to PDJT MAGA policy. No opportunity to loot america.
More simply put, it can be called Value Chain control in a controlled low volatility environment. That was the environment created by Obama and promised by Hillary Clinton. Super high levels of regulation proposed by the democrat party will have zero impact on this concept and only serve to create stronger barriers to entry, further protecting the Financiers (not bankers) who are in charge of the decision making. The financial institutions targeted make very few decisions on where money is spent. Also, as per Obamacare, democrats guarantee corporate income in areas they may need to control to mollify the public. This dynamic has NO national boundaries and those in charge are free to shift location or drive national policies impacting the producing elements of the value chain to suit their profit goals. This dynamic also requires governments to print money and provide the consumers with money in their pockets, as was done by Obama.
President Trump upsets this dynamic by demanding that any value chain decisions first benefit the US voter and US nation. The president’s biggest barriers at this point are; congress can sabotage his efforts by refusing to allow him to control the US Government budget and the major Wall Street Financiers (not the banks) who still control capital allocation (as well as can buy congress).
You are absolutely right about Congress and the budget. This year they taught many people a lesson, even some Treepers who erroneously believed early in the year that the President can spend or not spend appropriated funds as he sees fit.
On May 8, 2018, President Trump transmitted to Congress a special message proposing rescissions from 38 appropriation accounts. The rescissions totaled more than $15,400,000,000.00 and was the largest rescission request submitted since passage of the Impoundment Control Act of 1974.
Congress had 45 days to respond to the President’s proposals. The law states that if Congress does not complete action on a bill rescinding the budget authority, the budget authority proposed to be rescinded must be made available for obligation.
Congress did nothing in the 45 day period with the President’s rescission requests, therefore the agencies involved were required to make the budget authority available for obligation, even if it’s money they said they didn’t want or didn’t need.
Now that happened when we held BOTH houses of Congress.
https://www.gao.gov/products/B-330045.3
Lefty regulations require regulators. Just add water and it makes it’s own sauce. Expansion of the admin state is job security for the bean counters in the bureaucracy (dem voters).
Very much like the welfare state. The dems like to get people on welfare and other gvt programs, then they increase the gvt workforce (more dem voters) to service these new clients.
A self licking ice cream cone and dem job/voter security.
So will the Dem/Uniparty of the new congress reject the USMCA?
These are my favorite posts. Always feel like a little girl first learning how to read. TY SD.
LikeLiked by 4 people
All hail Weyland Yutani Corp.
” You know, we also manufacture those atmospheric processors too. “
Your essays are outstanding, but this one is stellar. 5-stars!
LikeLiked by 2 people
A great read. Wish every American would read and consider the logic.
Ross Perot tried to warn us. Message was not hammered home with Readers Digest” clarity and repetition. President Trump does this very effectively for those listening.
During th he market crash 2008 era and housing bust I had an inkling financial conglomerates were screwing every day folks. That we were largely powerless. We made financially sound decisions, but got massively screwed.
Tried explaining it to folks I worked with. Couldn’t. Communication is not my strength.
To this day, I think investors must be incredibly cautious. What looks like a great investment can vaporize if a conglomerate shifts its focus, funds elsewhere. Betting on Main Street is the only way I’d invest these days, if I invested.
Until President Trump announced his candidacy, certainly I, perhaps many or most of us were duped in not the Globalist line of BS.
Also a good read for folks around the globe.
Hope this thread is posted every few months. Great refresher for folks like me. Great primer for folks new to CTH.
…duped into the Globalist line of BS.
Ross Perot had it exactly right. Do you remember how they attacked him, both sides of the aisle and the MSM.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes. Uniparty and MSM already in bed with each other. Early years of Globalism I suppose.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That giant sucking sound you hear is the Soul of America being sucked through a economic straw.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perot was my first inkling that something dark was happening in America. Loved his explanation of economics. They tore him up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“In underdeveloped countries the process of buying political outcome is called bribery. Within the United States we call it lobbying.” Perfect!
“From each according to their ability, to each according to their needs.” Global Marxism. This has been a goal of CFR (Council of Foreign Relations) for 50 years. No borders, one government, we’re all happy campers, some more so than others however. We’ve heard this horses_it since forever that we can’t invade every country and bring a Jeffersonian Democracy to the 3rd world so what we have to open our borders and bring the peasants to our country. It all has to do with globalization, the New World Order, a suicide pact.
We could get into the Bilderbergs, Bohemian Grove, Trilateral Commission, they all tie into this, oh, and they’re big into eugenics as long as it isn’t them. Look at history where this will lead.
The good news we have a man in the ultimate seat of power who disagrees, President Donald J Trump, and he has indeed disturbed the hornets nest, great fun. Keep the faith and fight harder.
MAGA!
In case you hadn’t heard this, a little globalization in California to the tune of 100 large…
The Sierra Club and the $100 Million Donation That Changed It Forever
By Joe Guzzardi https://www.noozhawk.com/article/021712_joe_guzzardi_sierra_club
The money came with strings attached — that the club never speak out against or try to limit immigration into the United States
The Sierra Club has a long history of saying one thing but doing another. The organization made headline news recently for accepting $26 million in secret donations from individuals associated with Chesapeake Energy, a New York Stock Exchange-listed natural gas company.
As reported by Time magazine, from 2007 to 2010 the Sierra Club accepted more than $25 million mostly from Aubrey McClendon, CEO of Chesapeake Energy, one of the biggest United States-based gas drilling companies and heavily involved in fracking. In the three days leading up to the Time expose, the Sierra Club refused to answer direct questions about its Chesapeake funding history and tried to mislead its members about its nefariously close association with the driller.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m an Oklahoman. Chesapeake, in the Aubrey McClendon years, was a Main St business operation with a lot of vitality, rather than a big globalist player and/or member.
Aubrey was buying Sierra Club’s inattention in relation to natural gas as general fuel and electricical generation (not a polluter), fracking, and use of water to frack. They paid off Sierra Club so it would do the right thing. Drill, baby, drill.
I can’t imagine Aubrey contributing to anyone for open borders and increased immigration. Please correct me if I’m wrong.
LikeLike
Other than President Trump and his few loyal administrators, who is working to change this dynamic? Is there any hope of fighting this monolithic menace?
LikeLiked by 1 person
In the grand scheme, the part I don’t quite understand is this: If Americans are the world’s largest consumers, the world’s best innovators and our wealth is exfiltrated to prop up other economies and social programs, then it makes no sense to bankrupt and destroy our main stream economy.
Why break the middle class? Why cook the goose that lays the golden eggs? Who can possibly benefit from such a model? And for how long?
LikeLike
Because it’s not fair. The reason that we are so successful is our system, Constitutional Republic back up by The Constitution, a contract from the Founders to the future. This is an obstacle to the New World Order so it has to be destroyed, very simple.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The point is not to ruin the system, at least in theory, but to make it incapable of protest. This low volatility is then manageable, it’s population incapable of fighting back. These “globalists” are also however, basic corporate raiders doing all sorts of damage in buying, disassembling and then selling off companies whose assets might be worth more than their profits, and even when the consequence is the loss of jobs and support for local economies. If the parasite kills the host it is of little consequence if it can simply relocate to a new host in another country.
Appealing to basic human decency, the spurious argument is made that borders designed to keep the impoverished at bay are cruel and greedy. Democrats are outraged because they are convinced that this protective element of borders is hurting disadvantaged people from elsewhere, and they are not thinking about it much further. They are being manipulated as are the caravans at the southern border in that they are a phenomena generated by a supported propaganda campaign. Democrats are being manipulated into believing that Trump’s administration is racist. In truth this is a broadly orchestrated pushback against those tariffs designed to protect and rejuvenate independent American industry, by globalist interests who are best served by a weakened and subservient population.
Those who are feeling guilty are much easier to control than an impassioned collection of optimistic patriotic nationalists. There is a downside to being amongst the first to wake up. The breadth of the infection that spread while we were sleeping can seem daunting. Keep informed and don’t lose heart. There’s a bit of a hill ahead, but just beyond it is a much better future. The media is doing everything to obscure it, but proof of a better tomorrow has already been shown.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The goal by the Globalist is to keep the system going in stagnant phase…. and to keep everyone broke enough in the lower and middle class that they have to work 50-80 hours a week to pay the bills. This is while the elitist are on vacation traveling the globe without even a scintilla of understanding how privileged they have become. Not all wealthy people are bad though… only the ones who are Anti American, anti conservative, anti family unit are bad…. Those tend to be the ones telling women they are disadvantaged when most women are living far better and richer lives then the typical man.
LikeLike
Judith, “they’ve’ got all the manufacturing and technical capacity that ‘they’ will ever need. ‘They’ have no real need for a strong American economy or you, for an example, in the American middle class. After ‘they’ do the depopulation of the globe, ‘we’ won’t be needed.
Ever see or read The Hunger Games? That’s a fair illustration.
LikeLike
Because they would rather cook the goose than share power. The middle class has economic and political power and they want all the power.
The elites will always have plenty, regardless of who they enslave or break.
LikeLike
This is a reprint of this topic CTH discussed months ago. It could not be more spot on. Having been in the commodity business and grain industry for 20+ years this article speaks directly to the reality of a controlled world economy. It is happening. Trump senses it and intuitively understands and probably has personally experienced how internationally trade is managed and controlled. Particularly from someone who is “outside” the typical universe of world trade players. I’m quite sure Trump does not verbalize it like this (Kudlow would cringe if he read this – but he’s always been a few steps behind a forward thought). Trump knows, feels and sees this happening – experienced this for 30 years. This is his chance to make a remarkable impact on international trade and forge a new 21st century trading model that moves on from the post WWII model that was created to rehabilitate western Europe and the far east. Which was then codified beginning in the 80’s and accelerated by Clinton in the 90’s. Essentially Trump is creating a new world order of international trade. Talk about transformative. This Obama – is it. In spades. If the right pieces fall into place within the coming year, China and Japan trade agreements, North Korean armistice and the end of the war, and with European trade settlements and a new NAFTA – the world will have changed dramatically into a new Trump era of international finance, trade and prosperity formed organically, from the inside out, from “Main Street” to multinational corporations rather than what the world has experienced since the end of the war. Simply a lot of people will have to re-learn making big money a different way. Ouch….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Any thoughts on how residential real estate would be affected in various US markets with MAGA? Coastal city areas versus depressed areas of the country? Buying power? Rates?
LikeLike
Globalists need a new business plan. Big deal. They better get to it. The old one, ironically, isn’t “sustainable” in the long run, anyway, so President Trump is probably doing them a favor.
The world’s economies should prosper and expand in scope, not wither and contract to benefit a very few. People are not organisms to be cultivated and managed in some Globalist petri dish.
How dare our government pander to their greed at our expense?
Each country’s diverse cultural heritage and national pride should be celebrated. Every nation should stand strong and proud.
Globalist would have us believe that people prefer being ripped out of their own countries and trafficked like slaves, but that is not the case. The truth is globalists are getting the youngest and strongest out of the way so they can loot and pillage their cities without resistance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sounds very good! (And yes, Larry Kudlow is essentially a silly man.)
LikeLike
rmr, your comments are excellent, thoughtful and insightful, and thank you very much for sharing them with us.
Would you mind very much writing in smaller paragraphs? One large paragraph is hard to read, and some may pass over your thoughts precisely b/c they are too hard for one to read. Your comments are so good, it is a shame should one pass over them for that reason. Thank you so much, and please, do continue writing.
LikeLike
I have 3 words..
**END THE FED**
or **AUDIT THE FED**
As this Would solve numerous problems concerning OUR Countries “Sovereignty”..
EG: Printing & Making **OUR** own monies..
NOT—> “Federal Reserve Dollars”..
Would be a YUGE Step in taking our COUNTRY back!
Too bad Ross Perot or Rand Paul didn’t get elected.. (as a start)..
But they then would of been assassinated, Much like JFK was.. When He attempted to do it..
(Executive Order 11110)… **The order allowed the Secretary to issue silver certificates, if any were needed, during the transition period under President Kennedy’s plan to eliminate Silver Certificates and use Federal Reserve Notes. **
**he theory that Kennedy was trying to rein in the power of the Federal Reserve, and that forces opposed to such action might have played at least some part in the assassination.[16][17][18] Marrs alleges that the issuance of Executive Order 11110 was an effort by Kennedy to transfer power from the Federal Reserve to the United States Department of the Treasury by replacing Federal Reserve Notes with silver certificates.[17] Actor and author Richard Belzer named the responsible parties in this theory as American “billionaires, power brokers, and bankers … working in tandem with the CIA and other sympathetic agents of the government.”[19] **
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Executive_Order_11110
You had it right in the second sentence: End the Fed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You need to take away from the Fed their central bank and economic policy roles. The bank regulation function of Fed needs to remain in place. The SEC needs to be moved out of the government and placed within the revised Fed. This would allow all financial services to be regulated by one organization.
The US needs to be put back on the gold standard. Also no more fractional reserve banking! This theft and fraud perpetrated on the American public.
LikeLike
Even if Rand was elected President, he wouldn’t have been able to get things done. Trump is one of the few who have the ability to evaluate employees, put them in the right position, replace them when they are unfit, push through an agenda, and navigate through the political weeds. Also, Trump is unmatched in drive and stamina.
Ron and Rand Paul are necessary for helping to raise awareness and educate the public but I believe Trump is keeping his cards close to his vest. Remember, Trump never tells the enemy what he is going to do or what his views/opinions are on every topic. I don’t think it’s an accident that Trump has a picture of Andrew Jackson hanging in the oval office. That’s probably as much of a hint we are going to get at this time on if he will deal with the Fed at some point.
LikeLike
Thank you for posting this again as I had not seen it before. This is my field and I would say that you give a sound, high level overview that describes the exact economic (and primary) reasons that I support President Trump. The system of the last 30 years is not natural, yet the arguments shaped and disseminated by our supposed “elites” in the mainstream media are portrayed as not only incontrovertible but also irreversible. We are taught to accept that we cannot manufacture because the costs are too high to do so in America (how does Germany do it?). We cannot produce because we are a nation of “value-add” now. As our manufacturing base has been decimated through both legislative, environmental and frankly, corrupt means we now have a situation where not only is outsourcing encouraged legislatively but also reinforced operationally as the manufacturing bases that supported cities such as Detroit in auto manufacturing with their close network of locally sourced suppliers, are now located elsewhere. It has become self-fulfilling.
Any reversal of this makes our country stronger as we have seen a reliance on foreign supply chains is actually dependence.
LikeLike
No need to confuse the issue with tales of wall street bankers and cabals of international business. The problem is economic protectionism. When a startup in an underdeveloped country (UC) begins to produce an item previously imported, the country administratively “closes the border” to the import, using prohibitive tariffs. The only remedy for the international is to begin production in the UC. This costs US jobs, unemployment benefits, welfare, creates dependent citizens, and US intellectual property was probably used by the startup. The real problem is how to counter the actions of the UC, and this would be either countervailing tariffs or some sort of deal, which is the approach Trump is taking.
LikeLike
Globalism is an entirely separate issue. It boils down to rule by money, likely inherited money, and the rulers may be no smarter than or morally superior to the rest of us, and may even be insane. See excellent comments downthread.
LikeLike
The far-left is obsessed with greed. An irrational belief that many individuals & families have too much wealth that was gained out of greed and exploitation at the detriment of wider society. But the right is also obsessed with greed. An irrational belief that many corporations and politicians have too much wealth that was gained out of greed and exploitation to the detriment of wider society and nation states.
This obsession with greed is blinding people. It’s filling their minds full of untruths and filling their hearts full of sin. Everyone who has embraced this sinful behaviour, whether they be on the far-left or right, will be held responsible.
LikeLike
That’s funny because some of the richest people in the world are the Leftist funders and mouth pieces…. it is deeper than just the Greed issue you talk about. It is evil people who are trying to divide our country and tear us down so they can take advantage of us… like we are a robot, with no other choice but to work for their cause.
LikeLike
On Sept. 11, 1991 President George Bush Sr. delivered a speech in which he invoked “The New World Order” structure of the future. At the time I heard this comment I really didn’t understand what the concept entailed. I’m not sure he did either. However, he very well may have. (His “read my lips” speech was also deceitful as hell) The support for ‘illegal’ immigration from both sides of the aisle was also a concept that seemed unusually strange; but actually benefited both political parties. ie; cheap labor for large businesses and potential voting blocks for the Democrats.
A win-win for everyone, except the citizens of this country. Today we are seeing the consequences of these actions, and for those of us who are middle class Americans, it’s not looking so beneficial. From the prospective of the globalists, as Sundance says, the benefits are immense. Being in total and complete control is a priority for these people. As much as I despise some of the Democrats and their methods, it’s the Republicans who have done nothing constructive for the last 30 years. RINO is a kind term when referring to these self serving do nothing politicians. Many of us expected them, in the tradition of Abe Lincoln, to uphold American values and ideals. Little did we know they were actually the slothful, negligent and self serving jesters of the realm. (Think people like John Boehner and so many others) When one reflects on this it’s hard to imagine who we actually could have voted for. Who would have upheld the values we hold dear. Who would support our Constitution and middle class values? Reagan was the last man standing. Then there was none… until Donald John Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Markets” ha laughable
Bring forth the reset tired of everyone on all sides living the big lie let things fall where they may we all
All be healthier in the end
LikeLike
It started with 13 families of which the Rothschilds of Germany is still key with assets in the $trillion range. Today, membership is said to be 300 including Amazon, Bill Gates. It’s a number that Hollywood enjoys taunting the masses with. The Matrix movie along with many other recent movies enjoy employing sly references to how powerful the Illuminati is. Their symbology is plastered eveywhere even on th US $ bills showing an eye at the top of the pyramid. It is an Unholy image flaunting their power over the masses. We ‘ve been warned long ago about this false religion resembling Paganism more than God by insiders but now that the US is in near ruins, people are finally paying attention. Also, an evergrowing population of whistleblowers and targeted individuals experimented on to believe in psychism and their electronic power by the Illuminati cannot be stopped.
21 Goals of the Illuminati and The Committee of 300 by Dr. John Coleman (ca. 1993)
1. To establish a One World Government/New World Order with a unified church and monetary system under their direction. The One World Government began to set up its church in the 1920:s and 30:s, for they realized the need for a religious belief inherent in mankind must have an outlet and, therefore, set up a “church” body to channel that belief in the direction they desired.
2. To bring about the utter destruction of all national identity and national pride, which was a primary consideration if the concept of a One World Government was to work.
3. To engineer and bring about the destruction of religion, and more especially, the Christian Religion, with the one exception, their own creation, as mentioned above.
👿4. To establish the ability to control of each and every person through means of mind control and what Zbignew Brzezinski called techonotronics, which would create human-like robots and a system of terror which would make Felix Dzerzinhski’s Red Terror look like children at play.
Read more
By Dr. John Coleman.(Written ca. 1993)
http://educate-yourself.org/cn/johncolemangoalsofIlluminati.shtml#top
LikeLike
Illegals vote so many bogus ways, there is not enough space here
to wite them all.
Utility bills are sooooo illegal for ID.
Since when can you do ANY OFFICIAL BUSINESS ANYWHERE using
a utility bill as identification???
I had to provide all kinds of ID just to get a phone….. and the phone
company had all the answers BEFORE THEY GRILLED ME… But the govmt
does not care WHO RUNS OUR COUNTRY. because they all cheat.
The phone company doesn’t NEED THAT INFO…. they only need it to betray
your privacy and security…and to SELL IT FOR BIG BUCKS.
I guess you have to have a Mexican name before that kind of
ID will work….. or not speak english…..or something corrupt like that.
It doesn’t matter that our children and grand kids ” WANT THE AMERICAN
DREAM” also…want jobs that pay well, want decent healthcare, want to live
the freedoms their fathers, grandfathers for generations fought horrific, bloody,
mind bending, dirty, WAR AFTER WAR for this country. For WHAT??
Those that ran to Canada to avoid the draft…. were called dirty, rotten,
draft dodging, cowards!!
Ahh but they didn’t die…. did they??? NO …. they came back here
for MOVIE FAME, paid college, the benefits the prosperity and the
freedoms it brought.!
Hmm isn’t that what democratic unions do..(.hold the company hostage)
until they bankrupt the company before they bankrupt the workers?
I’m beginning to think there are no good leaders who care about the
country. Really.
We may have a few jobs here, but we already have 180,000,000 + illegals here.
That will multiply into 2,000,000,000 by next year when they chain migrate,
sneak in, breed and breed and breed…..
and what about the ones STILL WAITING TO BE ADMITTED? OMG!!!
We don’t want that congestion, filth, crime, mafias, druglords, corruption, or the
communist socialist kingpins, not to mention the lack of food and pure water.
I’m not willing to sacrifice QUALITY OF LIFE FOR QUANTITY OF SLAVERY.
Are you?
This, then, is appropriate. N.C. Wyeth’s Last Stand. Today, the 1873 Winchester would probably be an AR15. It’s to prevent a last stand by conservatives that the soon to be Communist controlled House will make gun control a top priority. “Gun control” is commiespeak for “pass a new, sweeping, assault weapon ban”.
LikeLike
Thank you SD for explaining globalism so thoroughly. Still digesting it but have never read a better, more easy to understand description.
Gonna print the entire thing, including comments, and hand to a 74 year old retired teacher whose internal values are staunchly 1950s conservative, but whose political outlook has been thoroughly conscripted and corrupted by his constantly watching MSNBC and CNN. I’m almost convinced that if Maddow or Cooper said the world might really be flat, the old codger might make excuses they could be right!
LikeLike
I’m an economic illiterate. What I want to know is can Trump win this fight? It appears the odds against him are insurmountable to me. If all of the politicians are getting rich off the globalists then why would they back Trump? Wouldn’t it be easier and more lucrative to turn on Trump, end his presidency and clean up? Some of the thinking and logic just don’t add up to me.
LikeLike
Excellent article, one of the best I’ve ever read. Thank you!
Globalism is like a cancer cell. A single cell the replicates itself over and over again until it takes over the entire world body.
