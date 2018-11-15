President Donald J Trump -vs- The Big Club…

Some call it ‘Globalism vs Nationalism; at other times it is best described as “Wall Street -vs- Main Street”, but the overarching bigger picture is a battle over economics and the financial power structures that oppose President Trump.
CTH has often said ‘everything is about the economics’, because it is. Ask the ‘why’ question five times to any issue and you will find the root issue is money. Power, greed and control, it is all about the money and the economics. Opposition to President Trump’s singularly unique and transformational reset of the U.S. economic system boils down to a battle against the ‘Big Club’.
Every political confrontation is a move within this dynamic. The structural battle is not based on party affiliation, it is based on control and ownership of economics. This confrontation represents the biggest challenge; a brief example:
Hundreds of millions were spent on the 2018 election by owners within the ‘Big Club’; at a surface level those expenditures are discussed by punditry thus: “we were outspent” (insert Kevin McCarthy and/or Ronnda McDaniel here). But if you have followed the challenge more closely, over the course of years/decades, you have a more substantive understanding of the dynamic.
Billionaires on one side of the UniParty spend hundreds-of-millions in opposition to the MAGA agenda. That agenda, that economic agenda, is the existential threat to the Big Club’s grip on power.
Here’s the critical aspect: When it comes to the economics, there are no big spending billionaires on the nationalist side of the equation. The interests of Wall Street Democrats and Wall Street Republicans are based on globalism; Wall Street not Main Street.
In the 2018 midterm election special interest groups representing the multinational (Wall St) financial interests of The Big Club spent massive amounts of money, through various PAC’s and funding mechanisms. The objective was to undermine and reduce the ability of their adversary, President Trump.
In this fight there are no nationalist MAGA-donors to counterbalance that spending initiative other than you, the people.
Each of the lost congressional districts were targeted by the multinational Big Club. Until the MAGA base gets a firm understanding of how this works opposition will continue to succeed. There is no MAGA-PAC or financial alliance system, funded by Wall Street billionaires who support the principles of economic nationalism, to counteract this dynamic. It just doesn’t exist.
In the ‘globalist’ multinational, Wall Street dynamic, the Big Club DNC donor base and the Big Club RNC donor base have mutual self interests. Within this interest, President Trump is their unified opposition.
The only defeating mechanism that can structurally override this dynamic is an independent Billionaire and a massive amount of tax-paying small donors, ordinary middle-Americans, who can supplement the financial arsenal. Think back to 2015/2016, and you will see the single-successful-reference for this reality at work.
Everything is about the economics.
The Big Club opposition to President Trump is based on financial best-interest. That opposition is not bound to a political party ideology. It is an ideology based on economics. In essence, this is a structural economic battle that is being waged politically.
Another intensely visible example of his dynamic is the Big Club donor-base within the GOP supporting Kevin McCarthy, and ADDING Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) who was chosen yesterday to serve as House Republican conference chair, the #3 GOP spot in the House.
In the economic battle the successful defeat and diminishment of a House republican political body is more about creating a vulnerability, and creating a bigger opportunity to remove the existential threat President Trump’s economic policies represent.
Decades of financial policy were intentionally structured to the benefit of the BIG CLUB and the multinational Wall Street alliance represented by U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Tom Donohue. This is not a Republican -vs- Democrat issue; this is a larger confrontation between those who hold financial power and a singular person, President Donald Trump, who is determined to remove that grip.
In headlines today: Big Club board member Alan Greenspan declares that President Trump’s tariff policies are “insane” [link]. This expression by Greenspan is directly representative everything noted above.
However, conversely, the outcome of those MAGA tariff policies are EXACTLY what we said they would be. The BLS released information yesterday quantifying inflation across all sectors (emphasis mine).
Food – The food index declined 0.1 percent in October as the index for food at home fell 0.2 percent and the index for food away from home rose 0.1 percent. Three of the six major grocery store food group indexes declined in October. The fruits and vegetables index fell 0.7 percent in October, its third consecutive decline.
The index for fresh fruits fell 1.8 percent, while the fresh vegetables index increased 0.3 percent. The index for cereals and bakery products fell 0.6 percent, and the index for dairy and related products declined 0.4 percent. (link)
Notice how the prices for food are dropping as the MAGAnomic trade policies of President Trump are being carried out.
Notice how the timing of the decline is directly related to the tariff actions, and the counter-actions, by the targeted countries.
President Trump is fracturing the multinational corporate ‘controlled market’, and his trade policies are beginning to reconstitute supply and demand pricing in a nationalist market.
This inflation data, specifically within the fastest sector to show indicators (most perishable = fastest turnover) highlights what we have been explaining for years:
[…] The biggest lie in modern economics, willingly spread and maintained by corporate media, is that a system of global markets still exists.
It doesn’t.
Every element of global economic trade is controlled and exploited by massive institutions, multinational banks and multinational corporations. Institutions like the World Trade Organization (WTO) and World Bank control trillions of dollars in economic activity. Underneath that economic activity there are people who hold the reigns of power over the outcomes. These individuals and groups are the stakeholders in direct opposition to principles of national economics. (cont.)
The process of charging the U.S. consumer more for a product, that under normal national market conditions would cost less, is a process called exfiltration of wealth.
It is never discussed.
To control the market price some contracted product may even be secured and shipped with the intent to allow it to sit idle (or rot). It’s all about controlling the price and maximizing the profit equation. To gain the same $1 profit a widget multinational might have to sell 20 widgets in El-Salvador (.25¢ each), or two widgets in the U.S. ($2.50/each).
Think of the process like the historic reference of OPEC (Oil Producing Economic Countries). Only in the modern era massive corporations are playing the role of OPEC and it’s not oil being controlled, it’s almost everything, including food.
Yes, President Trump, the man and his policy team, is an existential threat to the elitist hierarchy of things well beyond the borders of the DC Swamp. In the era of explaining the complex it’s a planetary economic reset almost too massive and consequential to encapsulate in words.
There are massive international corporate and financial interests who are inherently at risk from President Trump’s “America-First” economic and trade platform. Believe it or not, President Trump is up against an entire world economic establishment.
…AND, as a result of Trump’s success, the Fed is now having to modify its baseline assumptions to re-evaluate the shifting new economy. Keep watching…
Its not enough to donate to candidates every election season. We should be investing in Conservative companies that are challenging “Big Club” – investing in alternatives to Big Technology, and Big Agri, and Big Pharma…
Bulwarker your right.
Anyone who is not with us, is against us. Stop spending our money on our adversaries who will use our money against our interest. Let start a “DO NOT BUY LIST” on any companies we should not do business with as much as possible. Also start the “MAGA Buy List” on what companies we should definitely want to support.
I’d like that. I am in need of a new cell phone. Hate Google, don’t trust Apple mostly due to their China entanglements, Samsung believes they own all my intellectual property in perpetuity…
Is there a Non-Anti-Maga option? About to go all Caveman I guess.
⚜
Apple is the lesser of two evils compared to Google.
Maquis,
Can you explain a bit what you mean by Samsung owning your IP in perpetuity??
Looks like you are stuck w/2 tin cans and a ball of string.
Good luck.
Maquis ,
I TOTALLY know what you mean!!!! I’m sure there are those who want to fit me for a tin-foil-hat, but I experienced not even a fraction of the intrusiveness with my Blackberry. Alas, those have been fazed out, as well. Looking to see what happens to http://www.gab.com , before considering investments with folks like that.
Hell, if mr. soetoro can continue insinuating himself into American politics/culture, why should the Trump family (post presidential years, of course) not start the “TRUMP Network”!!!! Talk about a great reason to leave fox in the dust!!
P.S. I wish Mr. Trump would consider reviving the REFORM Party in 2020! I would be sure to donate generously!
This is what you need:
https://2ndvote.com/
What “conservative” companies are challenging the big club of evil?
There are none Sir… and you could coalesce every middle-class Patriot for the cause, and still not have enough actual money to compete, as they have already taken how many trillion from the people that year? 3.5? 4?
That’s 4 trillion dollars TAKEN out of the people’s wallets, every year. And it is not done according to the Constitution either, nor is it used to pay the federal debt interest because it is not even enough to do so. It is taken to control the people. Period.
“We want a wall!”
“Sorry, but that is too expensive.”
“We want the borders secured.”
“Sorry, but that is racist.”
That’s the point of having a “big club” to beat the people about the head and shoulders with.
And man do they ever…
Yeah, but when tis new civil war comes to fruition, it will be fun to exterminate the enemy
Oh my.
Someone needs to think that through a bit longer.
That means “exterminating” the urban areas. That means taking out places like Broward and San Francisco and Austin. That indeed could happen, but not the way you are thinking. Think of Chicago drive-bys with real shooters, Fergason MO burning from improvised devices, and the worst Mexican cartel handywork that you can imagine. Think of “activist judges” and politicians simply disappearing at night. Look into how the North Vietnamese insurgents raided the south with atrocities to the “unsympathetic”, generally vanishing during the daylight hours. Our military campaigned against them for a long time and then ended up pushing helos off of flat tops in the South China Sea as Saigon fell.
When Americans get rolling against each other they have this really pesky tendency to mess things up on a grand scale.
Then, remember how Chris Dorner paralyzed California on his one-man rouge rampage? Now, multiply that one man campaign by a lot.
We are this || close to that happening. Think about alternatives…for now.
“Exfiltration of wealth” is a term I have not heard previously but thanks to Sundance’s explanation it is one I will not forget. Thanks SD.
It’s a great phrase, true. The question is: How do we dumb down “exfiltration of wealth” so everyone knows they’re being screwed and they don’t forget it come 2020 voting time?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Easy. Your apple costs $ 1.00 .
Their apple cost 1 dime . How do you like them apples ?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ebeneezer Scrooge might be a useful analogue.
LikeLike
Educating America normally requires MSM to be fair, impartial, break it down to “Readers Digest” stories on what is going on. Show that everything President Trump is for the everyday Americans – Main Street. Not Wall Street.
Wall Street, Chamber of Commerce, Multi-National firms are simply Globalists. Their money encourages Uniparty (legal bribes) to manage U.S. economy in favor of Wall Street. All in direct opposition to president Trump’s efforts.
Thankfully president Trump is reworking Trade deal, levying tariffs to get the attention of foreign governments to agree to fair trade deals. Another reason President trump should Tweet more often. More rally’s. More Impromptu press Q&As.
The problem with MSM is, they are Wall Street. MSM represents Wall Street. This includes Fox. CTH, OAN and other outlets will have to educate Americans.
Those who refuse to educate themselves apparently get what they deserve.
But, the rest of the people suffer along with them.
True story… of history.
Dumbing down, or re-indoctrinating the educated, or explaining in layman’s terms or just talking common sense to the masses will be difficult to impossible to accomplish without at least one unbiased form of the mainstream media willing to report the truth. If the Dems, Left, Uni-party, Big Club or whatever you collectively call them control ALL the media, we common peasants will remain outside the castle walls.
Ross Perot referred to the “exfiltration of wealth” as “the giant sucking sound”.
Agree. The left has been using targeted investment/divestment forever.
Yeah, and the other left has to.
There is an aspect of Wall Street that I suspect makes US Main Street Companies vulnerable. The majority of the big money on Wall Street is not vulnerable to production of a product or delivery of service. The big money on Wall Street is highly mobile capital, able to be moved from sector to sector, into the US and away from the US. To remove the complication of having to move money on-off shore, Wall Street is working overtime to wreck US pay scales and regulate the economy into low volatility or force NAFTA and TPP back into existence. That was bed rock to the Obama economic system and the reason Wall Street loved Obama and by extension the Clintons. In addition, Obama (and Democrats in general) had no compunction about putting US Tax Payer dollars into pockets of the non-productive to create additional consumers as needed. NAFTA and TPP were also low volatility mechanism that allowed Wall Street to manage the entire value chain, resource-to production-to distribution-to consumer purchase.
US Main Street’s vulnerability is the ability of Wall Street to choke off capital as well as off-shore market access to attempt to use leverage over the president. This is the deadly dance the President and his team have to manage.
Sounds like audit time for some of these big banking houses.
Absolutely! But who is going to demand it? Congress?!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree with you on all this. And I support everything President Trump has done towards these ends. But to some extent, he’s been out-played here. They’ve just cut his term in half with all the corrupt embeds still in place. Basic running out of the clock. I’m hoping that he is very aware of how precarious this situation has become. It all comes down to the fraud. They better go after this hard. Because 2020 is going to be about all the marbles. We are already seeing the payment system slowing down, much as it did 5 years ago. If you slow down large payments and make them on 60 or 90 days instead of 30, you can crush small business. It seems to be happening already. I’m already hearing people say, is the economy really that good? They don’t know they’re being manipulated. He can’t leave our enemies standing. I hope he’s been planning for this. Can he find someone to do this job? If he doesn’t, this ride is over in 2 years. If he does, there’s no guarantee that we will win, but we’ve got a fighting chance. The Trump Administration cannot stay on defense for the next two years. It seems like every option carries significant risk. But I believe not fighting this fight at the level it needs to be fought is considerably riskier. We can win this. You see his message of economic nationalism spreading throughout the world. But we haven’t won anything yet.
LikeLiked by 3 people
President Trump is aware of the situation. He said so in many of his speeches. He is not naive to think he was going to come into the White House and the domestic and global cabal was going to roll out the red carpet.
This man knows that he is the bull in the china cabinet and they are out to get him one way or another.
He is alone, with perhaps a handful of allies around him but most likely not very many, and he only has his supporters. With him we have a fighting chance. Its a team of We the People fighting along side a most courageous deplorable.
The root of many evils comes from the lust for money. And for many, ENOUGH is not a word used in their lexicon. The “Globalists”, as they call themselves, are the nastiest example.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Globalusts.
My take:
It’s not about “helping” the Globe, it’s about owning it, and all in it.
⚜
There is much to digest about the conflict between Wall Street and Main Street, but there is very little to chew on regarding the probability of Trump being successful, on behalf of American citizens who desire the same outcome that he does. It’s going to take an incredibly strong effort to even hold at bay, the hounds who are constantly chasing the President down. It’s an immense challenge and most of the people in this country aren’t even aware it’s going on, thanks to polished political liars and their fawning and group-think journalistic pawns.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The midterms were a big loss. I fear we have already run out of time. We keep plodding on, but Trump’s popularity has probably peaked. Every media outlet is against him. You cannot survive constant negative news. The establishment is winning.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not necessarily so. Abraham Lincoln had the same forces working against him, in the press (which also attacked his wife), and in his own party. The Democrats were just as ruthless. Lincoln was savvy, he was cunning, and he had the support of ordinary people. Trump could succeed — It CAN be done.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sadly, the infestation of the Treehouse continues.
I would disagree. The establishment is not winning. But they are setting themselves up where they could win. Because they are still intact. We won World War II by destroying the enemie’s infrastructure. That’s how wars are won. And this is a war. Because they damn sure want to destroy us. And yet we’ve gone two years, and their infrastructure is still entirely intact. That’s a huge unforced error, if it doesn’t get changed quickly
Riddle me this, Batman:
Faithful poor still give ’til it truly hurts, in order to help others in need. Young men, and women, sign up to defend their Nation, willing to give all, and often do.
So how is it that those with such great wealth and security, who will never lack for either, cannot examine their path and chart a course that would bless this Nation and ultimately all peoples of this World?
Surely there are few in a better position to apply huge fortunes and networks and markets and financial skill-sets to a clear betterment of the Human condition.
Why is doing so “against their interests”? It baffles me. Greed must be a truly soul destroying affliction.
⚜
“…Greed must be a truly soul destroying affliction.”
Actually it is a thirst for POWER.
“… usury: any interest on any loan of fiat money (meaning money made out of nothing)….
We’re talking about a river of unearned wealth that is so wide you can’t even think of crossing it, flowing perpetually into the banking cartel. A dead short across the productive element of society. Money being taken from people who are working hard providing the material and the labor. They don’t even know that this is being taken from them and it’s in this huge river of wealth flowing into the banking cartel. It’s a staggering thought.
You are led to the question of where is this river flowing? Where’s it going?…
They are spending it to acquire control over the power centers of society. The power centers are those groups and institutions through which individuals live and act and rely on for their information. They are literally buying up the world but not the real estate and the hardware, they’re buying control over the organizations, the groups and institutions that control people. In other words, to be specific, they are buying control over politicians, political parties, television networks, cable networks, newspapers, magazines, publishing houses, wire services, motion picture studios, universities, labor unions, church organizations, trade associations, tax-exempt foundations, multi-national corporations, boy scouts, girl scouts, you name it. Make your own list of organizations and you will find that this is where those people have been for many decades spending this river of wealth to acquire operational control particularly over those institutions and individuals, those organizations that represent opposition to themselves. That’s a critical area for expenditure on their part…” — A Talk by G. Edward Griffin, Author of The Creature from Jekyll Island
In two words…
Because evil.
That which should not be ignored, but mainly is out of fear. They care nothing about bettering the human condition for anyone but themselves.
Sundance….you are the only one who I have ever read that makes all this -understandable~! And then, with your information I can relay to others what is happening so that they can understand. We all need to do this. Thank you Sundance!
We need a big spending nationalist to start a real news network. OANN is good but it’s reach doesn’t go far enough.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Didn’t OANN Join the lawsuit against Trump?
No, they are filing an amicus brief in support of the White House.
They joined, yes, on PRESIDENT Trumps side, via an amicus brief.
No. They filed an amicus brief in support of the White House.
There is definitely room for new news organizations.
All of this really brings home the fact that, as Sundance has said, it is capitalism that is truly revolutionary, and this is what they are most afraid of. President Trump represents the revolt of “the masses” (which sounds kind of funny),this time it’s Main Street. The big corporate forces might as well be the Chinese communists engaged in state “capitalism” — they are all the same thing. I keep wondering who will win.
Sundance I have read your economic writtings on this for years now. I have reread the thread that set this all out at least 4 times.
Must of it I get very little of it can I explain to any one else. Instead I generalize, tell them what will happen, and then when it happens tell them that could me back to see me. I look like a savant.
What I haven’t understood in many cases I have watched happen. The macro strings you have pulled on the globalists economic tapestry is amazing. Thank God for Trump and thank you Sundance for your economic knowledge and your ability to communicate it.
Thank you Sundance for your consistent and steadfast work explaining the MAGA agenda and everything surrounding the Trump White House.
Fundamentally the MAGA movement is for all Americans. Capitalism for ALL Americans.
Wall Street is simply a subset of Globalists fixated on themselves. Totally based on greed, money and power! Warped capitalism for the very richest around the globe.
And apparently “they” like to purchase lots of extra big boxes with votes pre-selected for “Democrat candidate ___” (to be filled in later as needed….. WINK WINK)
This is a massive chore. What this great man, President Trump is attempting is as dangerous as it is bold, however, “fortune favors the bold.” Regardless of the rigged election last week President Trump and we are winning.
The cabal is going to fight President Trump and his Deplorable Army with every dirty trick they can muster (Mueller, rigged elections, 24/7 negative news coverage, and on and on…). To steal a phrase from Barry, President Trump is the one we’ve been waiting for. We must assist this great man in any way that we can.
This is the last chance for a free America, and everyone be certain that they will cheat in 2020, is that the point that the ballot box stops working?
MAGA! …by preparing for a long struggle.
Like Reagan, Trump is a Populist and Nationalist.
History may not repeat, but it is certainly strongly rhyming.
Reagan A New Breed Of Populist [March 27, 1980]
The mood of the country is one of reform, of distrust of the old system that has brought turmoil, unease, inflation. We seem to want change for change’s sake. The old formula of a free lunch for everyone is bankrupt.
Reagan likely will be the catalyst for change.
Not many political pundits have yet grasped the fundamental reason why the former union leader-actor-governor might move forward as the exponent of this new mood.
The significant fact of Reagan’s candidacy is that he operates from center ground. He is not – repeat, not – a “conservative” as the east coast columnists like to declare – as if that label was some kind of epithet.
Reagan is a new breed of [nationalist] populist. Sooner or later the worn out politicos who have dominated the Washington scene for four sorry decades will have to deal with Reagan on that basis.
I’ve seen Reagan in action, before live audiences and on television. He’s better when he is eye-balling it. He speaks to the working man, the truly needy on welfare, the craftsman, the small businessman. It is this majority that elected him governor of California for eight years.
The so called “fat cats” don’t know Reagan. He castigates big business, big labor and big government indiscriminately. Employees, rank-and-file union members and overburdened tax payers are his main source of support.
The commentators move with similar haste to cut down Reagan as a man with no issues. Yet, his issues are plain and appealing to a large number of Americans.
J’adore Reagan, Merçi.
Vivez! Mes amis, je suis enchantee.
My French is a little rusty so I may have just ordered spaghetti.
Money is a huge tool of the leftists, but if it was money alone, and the power from money, then Trump would not be in office and Soros and friends would have already taken over completely. Some things money cannot buy, and the spirit of America is one thing that cannot be bought. This is my faith.
The American people are the biggest “club” out there. With over 70 million MAGA voters in our “club”, we should be able to counter the other clubs clout to an extent
Imagine 30 million of those voters donating $5. That’s $150 million. $10? That’s $300 million
Our money is money too, and as we all know, money defeats ideology and party considerations every time
The politicians and the media do what they do because they’re owned by globalist money. In a word they’re whores, whores who peddle influence and political action
Whores aren’t concerned with ideology or party. As long as the money is green, they’ll sell their wares
Our problem is we’re not organized. We’re working people. We don’t have lobbyists or action groups working for us, because we don’t have the bankroll organizations behind us, paying off the whores and buying influence
We need a massive MAGA organization put into place. We need to start playing the same game the globalists are playing
To hell with integrity and honor at this point. We need to start buying the whores so they’re on our side
“Here’s the critical aspect: When it comes to the economics, there are no big spending billionaires on the nationalist side of the equation. The interests of Wall Street Democrats and Wall Street Republicans are based on globalism; Wall Street not Main Street.”
They have no country. The mere spot upon which they stand does not constitute nearly as strong an attachment for as does that from which they draw their gains.
– Thomas Jefferson
… … attachment for them as does that … …
It’s not globalism which infers concern for all peoples so much as imperialism by the few who are desperate to hold on to their wealth through the ages through a policy of perpetual enslavement of the many. It has worked very well for them. It’s got a name…Social Darwinism or Mathusian Eugenics, which is what deep state is conducting now on Americans. “Survival of the fittest” as opposed to God’s word.
“What Cecil Rhodes and Alfred Milner had in mind was the formation of a master/slave society based upon the principles of eugenics as derived from Plato’s Republic. Malthusian Eugenics is the philosophy of depopulation through the reduction of inferior races –“human weeds”– and the selective breeding of “a race of thoroughbreds” as described early in this century by Rockefeller-funded, Planned Parenthood founder, Margaret Sanger.
When Thomas Malthus’ theory of population was later coupled with Charles Darwin’s evolutionary model, the result was known as Social Darwinism.”
Plato was actually a bad schemer, made famous by the now defunct Romans. Plato felt that most people should or could be kept in caves because then they could not see around them only a hole above them.
“The combination of Malthusian population control, which included the deliberate neglect of populations and indirect methods of killing off population, with Darwinism, produced National Socialism (Germany), International Socialism (Marxist Russia) and International Corporate Capitalism (Global Socialism, headquartered in the United States), and these forms of social conduct have constituted the main reason for the unequal distribution of planetary resources, famines, planned biological warefare, environmental poisoning, suppression of knowledge, suppression of inventions, dependence on backward technology for the population, planned wars to kill off populations and general planetary disorder. The problem is in the Social Darwin-Malthus paradigm, which has now been combined with the pseudo-sciences of behaviorism and genetics in the attempt to assert even tighter control over the planetary population, yielding forms of Neo-Darwinism being perpetrated by a host of post-Atlantean re-treads, per a 1947 Princeton consensus.”
👿Malthusian eugenics has long captivated the imaginations of the very elite who control the world’s wealth and power structures. Nearly two centuries of applied principles of Social Darwinism have positioned the world whereby the empowered elite classes may govern the slave race they create to labor under their monopolist capitalist rule. Since the Orders of Freemasonry largely comprise the ruling elite which owns the transnational corporations, a Masonic history of The Round Table is instructive.👿
https://watch.pairsite.com/roundtable.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have always believed, since Econ 101, that economics was the truth that all evils of our world will someday bare witness to. I am appreciative to Sundance’s eloquence in explaining the conundrum to US in such an enlightingly way. Then greed in men’s souls will be their downfall. Trust the Plan!
This is very good info. Thanks so much!
From the link: Greenspan said the notion that China would outrace the U.S. in all economic respects “is a mistake,” pointing to their lower gross domestic product per capita.
How the heck does GDP in a closed society (China) have any meaning whatsoever? Every dime Chairman Xi brings in is a dime Chairman Xi does not have to squeeze out of his billion+ peasants which Communist state socialism supports. Remember, China is the socialist paradise where the state aborts population growth.
The point is, Greenspan tacitly offers that the tariff comparison between the U.S. and China is between two free market, capitalist states. It is no such comparison at play. Not to mention that China doesn’t bother to go the colonizing route. China just moves into a poor country, pays off the dictator class and rips out the rare earth products and disappears leaving the place an environmental disaster. China is a very successful pirate state. Greenspan ignores reality and dishes out economic double-talk.
We buy stuff from China that is made with near slave labor. China steals our intellectual property and has become the controlling partner in much of what is manufactured for the U.S. market. If Apple were locked out of China, no one knows what their products would end up costing. If we wean ourselves of China’s cheap sourcing, the Globalists will lose their access and transaction fees taken from the money flow.
Energy prices are down which helps food prices as well, and inflation should be based on 0 not 2% target.
Energy prices are down which helps food prices as well, and inflation should be based on 0 not 2% target.
