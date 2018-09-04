Nike and Levis Strauss Political Business Strategy – The Much Bigger Geopolitical and Trade Picture….

From a pure economic/financial perspective this Nike branding campaign doesn’t make sense…. unless, you realize a much bigger picture. A hidden bigger picture.
On its face, it just seems absurd. Why would any major corporation intentionally stake out a branding position that is adverse to their financial interests?
I’ve spoken to some very excellent business actuaries on this late today; and one specific conversation finally helped to make it all make sense. During that conversation a good ally shared: “a multinational corporation would never make a branding decision adverse to their financial interests. Unless there is a hidden risk unrelated to what is visible on the surface.” ….BINGO, there it is, the lightbulb went on.
A hidden risk that likely has nothing whatsoever to do with Colin Kaepernick.
The bigger risk to Nike has nothing to do with Black Lives Matter, U.S. Consumers, or Antifa-like political advocacy. The bigger financial risk to the Nike Corporation has everything to do with geopolitics and a reset of international trade agreements.
Here’s the hidden aspect with research to back it up. Nike Inc. has hitched its massive corporate existence to a 10-year business plan that is dependent on the continuance of recently negotiated manufacturing contracts.
The contracts for the manufacture of the Nike products are almost exclusively based on international agreements with Asian companies. Some are ASEAN countries; but specifically the most quantifiable risk stems from Chinese and North Korea contracts.
President Trump is likely, some would say predictably, about to levy a massive round of Section 301 tariffs on imported Chinese goods. Nike would be one of the U.S. manufacturing companies hardest hit by such a move. The current Trump administration objective toward renegotiated trade deals with China represents the most significant and mostly quantifiable threat to the Nike business plan.
This is the epicenter of the issue.
The hearings on $20 billion worth of Chinese tariffs ended today. It is not coincidental that Nike stakes out a political position in opposition to those pending tariffs.
But wait…. it gets worse. The Nike contracts with China have almost certainly been sub-contracted to non-publicized, generally secret, manufacturing facilities in North Korea.
DANDONG, China (Reuters) – Chinese textile firms are increasingly using North Korean factories to take advantage of cheaper labor across the border, traders and businesses in the border city of Dandong told Reuters.
The clothes made in North Korea are labeled “Made in China” and exported across the world, they said.
Using North Korea to produce cheap clothes for sale around the globe shows that for every door that is closed by ever-tightening U.N. sanctions another one may open. The UN sanctions, introduced to punish North Korea for its missile and nuclear programs, do not include any bans on textile exports.
“We take orders from all over the world,” said one Korean-Chinese businessman in Dandong, the Chinese border city where the majority of North Korea trade passes through. Like many people Reuters interviewed for this story, he spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue. (more)
The people I have spoken to virtually guarantee that Nike goods and apparel are made in North Korean sweatshops. The contracts are with Chinese companies, but a corrupt Beijing process allows many -approved by China- companies to use DPRK sweatshops as sub-contractors.
Due to the scale of operations, Nike uses contracted manufacturing in multiple nations. The use of sub-contractors allows plausible deniability toward the North Korean facilities by the parent corporation signing the contract(s).
This presents a dual risk. #1 there are likely to be tariffs on Chinese imports; and #2 there are current sanctions against any companies operating in North Korea.
A multinational company doing simultaneous business with ASEAN nations, China and North Korea for the majority of their manufacturing is extraordinarily exposed to the risks inherent within a U.S. -vs- China/DPRK trade reset.
A 20% drop in Nike value (based on current evaluations), as a result of branding themselves with controversial and political Kaepernick, is nothing compared to the staggering financial risk inherent within multi-billion manufacturing contracts that can become worthless overnight.
Losing the entire supply chain, all future inventory and an inability to manufacture goods would cost much more than if half of the U.S. consumer base stopped buying Nike products. Many of the current DPRK sanction breeches have been overlooked (but not unnoticed) by President Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
Therefore the Nike Company would be sympathetic to, and financially dependent on, alignment with the objectives of the Chinese Communist Party. In fact, with so much on the line, Chairman Xi Jinping would openly embrace and assist anti-U.S. endeavors around trade.
To that extent Beijing (the ultimate decision-maker and approval body) would willingly lower production costs to offset any drops in U.S. revenue for parent corporation, Nike. A rather interesting quid-pro-quo.
And that answers the question: “Why would any major corporation intentionally stake out a branding position that is adverse to their financial interests?”
They, wouldn’t; and they didn’t.
The Nike political branding position is reconciled when you look at the bigger picture and see where the real financial risk aligns. The Nike economic decision is to align with China, and by extension North Korea, for a position of mutual benefit. It is all about the proverbial $$$$ and Nike’s best financial play is to mitigate risk and assist Communist China in their trade strategy.
China is willing to subsidize Nike (lower production costs), and replace any dropped revenue, in exchange for mutually beneficial political opposition against Trump and by extension his policies that are a risk to Beijing. As a result there is minimal financial risk to the Nike Corporation.
And with the current multinational Wall Street agenda now being confronted, we should not expect this approach to stop at Nike. Likely, many more multinational (globalist) corporations, specifically those in the apparel sector, will stake out a similar position.
Remember, there are TRILLIONS at stake.
Now, does this also make sense?
WASHINGTON – American denim giant Levi Strauss & Co. announced Tuesday that it is launching a series of new initiatives to benefit groups working to prevent gun violence.
Levi Strauss’s CEO and President Chip Bergh wrote in Fortune on Tuesday that the company “simply cannot stand by silently when it comes to issues that threaten the very fabric of the communities where we live and work.”
“You may wonder why a company that doesn’t manufacture or sell guns is wading into this issue, but for us, it’s simple,” Bergh wrote. “Americans shouldn’t have to live in fear of gun violence. It’s an issue that affects all of us – all generations and all walks of life.”
Bergh said it was his responsibility to speak up for important issues since he leads a “values-drive company that’s known the world over as a pioneer of the American West and one of the great symbols of American freedom.” (more)
The multinational Wall Street firms are aligning with domestic political positions that align with Democrats. The agenda is to defeat the trade reset; however, they, in this example Levi Strauss, cannot openly side with China and Asia against the United States. So they do it covertly by supporting domestic political opposition toward the President who is threatening the construct of their multinational business model.
Both Nike and Levi Strauss stand to retain their current level of benefit if President Trump is blocked from instituting America-First trade and manufacturing policies. Supporting gun control (Levi Strauss) or supporting BLM/Antifa (Nike) is simply a tool to support political opposition.
Can you see what’s happening?
Just like the DeceptiCON moves in the U.S. Congress, this is how U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Tom Donohue works.
Great insight! Thanks, CTH.
LikeLiked by 11 people
US CoC Corporate Treason.
May all the worst schmucks lose.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Wranglers are better jeans anyway
LikeLiked by 4 people
Carhartts. Wranglers are cheap crap.
LikeLike
Yup, most of my wardrobe is Carhartt.
LikeLike
Multinational corporations openly siding with foreign governments and working to undermine America.
Can we declare war on Nike? JDAM a couple of sweatshops? Maybe drone strike the CEOs Uber?
All’s fair and all that.
LikeLiked by 7 people
If I’m going to get Chinese sweatshop tennis shoes, $10 at Walmart will do.
FU, Nike.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They’ve been trying to destroy this country for decades. For 30 years, they’ve been siphoning our wealth to other nations. Trump foiled their plans, and they’ll do anything to stop him. ANYTHING.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Unbelievable… I’m sure the Administration is aware of this… Hopefully if not they read here! Maybe you should send it along to the WH just in case….
LikeLiked by 5 people
All of Sundance’s comments make sense, but they might also think that by Nike and Levi’s becoming the preferred brands of the SJW’s they improve their “hip” factor, like college students wearing Che T-shirts.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’ve noticed most college students today don’t wear Levi’s. They find them too American, to traditional…all of those things they’ve been brainwashed to hate.
LikeLike
Sure: All those SJWs with money. Not.
LikeLike
Yes! Thanks, Sundance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, thank you Sundance. I sure did not see this coming. I came way too close to a diamondback rattlesnake the other day. Reminds me of these snakes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All I know is that when I saw the hiring of Kapernick by Nike I was very glad I had no Nike shoes.
But in a way i wish I had a pair so I could video me burning a pair.
Nike Announces Kapernick in New Ad, Suffers Devastating Economic Defeat the Next Day
https://www.westernjournal.com/ct/nike-announces-kapernick-new-ad-suffers-devastating-economic-defeat-next-day/?utm_source=push&utm_medium=conservativetribune&utm_content=2018-09-04&utm_campaign=manualpost
LikeLiked by 2 people
In the 70s, that hair style was not uncommon.
When I look. at that picture, though, I see again his head exploding.
It could be the Brogaine.
LikeLike
I still don’t see how it benefits nike to antagonize President Trump if they’re in the mud of North Korea. Seems stupid.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I don’t get it either …. presuming that you’re like me and not wealthy? Guess you have to have lots of money to understand all this crap. From my dumb perspective, just sanction North Korea’s textiles. Done.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well you better start seeing quick, or everything President Trump is trying to do will be wiped out.
LikeLiked by 10 people
SD called it ‘mitigation’. Meaning what’s the best choice out of two bad choices…. Wait for the tariffs to hit and suffer incalculable losses? Or go along with a Chinese offer to offset all their losses — if they just agree run a propaganda campaign centered on liberal politics?
LikeLiked by 4 people
This.
LikeLike
When you do things to aid your captors which then aides yourself. Patti Hearst and the Stokholm Syndrome are the emotional equivelents. Not sure what the business equivalent is?
Fraud?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Collusion.
lol
LikeLiked by 2 people
Panda loves propaganda. In this case, however, I don’t see it working. Americans have become very savvy to media and advertising manipulation. I think the vast majority of voters are sick and tired of being told what is permissible to say, read, or think. And Trump-supporters, in particular, aren’t going to quit on POTUS no matter what big biz, the media, Hollyweird, or the politically correct bullies try to ram down our throats.
LikeLiked by 1 person
According to Sundance’s scenario, the benefit comes from China.
LikeLike
Slick,
It’s because Nike and Levi think they are ‘hurting Trump’.
And their ChiCom benefactors see it that way too, and thus approve of these Ad Campaigns.
This is because Nike, Levi and the ChiComs, all believe the leftist-created polls that show that a ‘majority’ of people in the US are ‘against Trump’.
So they think that these Ad Campaigns will be effective with the American people.
Nike and Levi are doing it to curry favor with the ChiComs.
And they all are handicapped by believing the propaganda that their fellow travelers in the enemedia have been pumping out.
Yes. It seems stupid…to us.
But these people live in a bubble…a Bubble of Lies.
They come up with new lies whenever their failures reveal that they were misinformed by their own lies…like they have done with “Why Hillary lost”.
LikeLike
HORY SHIET
LikeLiked by 8 people
#shotmypants
LikeLike
As more rice bowls are broken, expect more howls from Panda and it’s puppets.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good for all of them! The bottom line is that there is absolutely nothing they can do to stop our President and his Killers. Our President is going to continue to make China’s life a living hell. On Thursday, another $200 billion in imports will have tariffs of 25% applied to them. After a week or so, our President will instruct his Killers to begin the process of imposing 37.5% tariffs on the remaining $200 billion of imports.
At that point, you will see us begin to negotiate terms with India 🇮🇳 so that we can reduce the products from China 🇨🇳 being imported into our country. While all of this is taking place, our President will continue to build the manufacturing base in our country so that we no longer need to import as much as we do.
Ford must not have gotten the memo like Nike and Levi’s did!
https://www.wsj.com/articles/ford-scraps-plan-to-import-china-built-small-car-due-to-tariff-cost-1535729401?redirect=amp
From the article linked above:
Ford Motor Co. F -2.27% has ditched plans to import its Focus compact vehicle from China to the U.S., citing an expected hit from import tariffs the Trump administration put into effect in July.
The U.S. auto maker had planned to begin shipping a new version of the Focus from China, starting in the second half of 2019. But a new 25% tariff upended the economic case for the import plan, said Kumar Galhotra, the company’s head of North America.
Ford will instead discontinue the Focus nameplate for the U.S. market after selling down the current supply.
The tariff made it a “very difficult business case for us, so we’re choosing to deploy these resources elsewhere,” Mr. Galhotra told reporters during a conference call Friday.
Mr. Galhorta said Ford didn’t seek a tariff exemption for the Focus.
Mr. Galhotra said the decision would have “marginal” impact on the auto maker’s future sales in the U.S., where Ford plans to increase the number of nameplates it offers to 23 within five years—from 20 today—despite plans to eliminate several car lines. Ford has said it would add more trucks, SUVs, and electric and hybrid models to respond to consumer demands.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Don’t forget that ther is a cause and effect to our GDP and theirs. By squeezing them already with tariffs of 10% on the first $34 billion plus 25% on another $16 billion coupled with the proposed 25% later this week on the next $200 billion and what I believe maybe as high as 50% on the remaining $250 billion, PDJT is swinging our GDP up and killing China’s GDP.
Let’s look at the math:
USA 🇺🇸 Tariffs on China:
$34 billion x 10% tariffs = $3.4 billion dollars to our Government
$16 billion x 25% tariffs = $4 billion dollars to our Government
$200 billion x 25% tariffs = $50 billion dollars to our Government
$250 billion x (being a bit conservative) 37.5% tariffs = $93.375 billion dollars to our Government
China 🇨🇳 Tariffs on USA:
$34 billion x 10% tariffs = $3.4 billion dollars to their Government
$16 billion x 25% tariffs = $4 billion dollars to their Government
$60 billion x 25% tariffs = $15 billion dollars to their Government
$40 billion x (THAT IS ALL THEY HAVE LEFT) 37.5% tariffs = $15 billion dollars to their Government
That totals $150.775 billion dollars in tariffs for our Government versus $37.4 billion dollars to their Government.
That shrinks the trade deficit by $113.375 billion dollars a year.
What does that mean for each country’s real GDP rate?
Just last Quarter we shrunk the trade deficit by $53 billion dollars and it added 1.16% to the 4.2%.
Please keep in mind with my math above, China 🇨🇳 and the USA 🇺🇸 brought in the same $7.4 billion in tariffs. They washed each other out.
However, going forward, that isn’t the case! Your talking about an additional 2.32% real GDP rate for each year using the tariffs on China 🇨🇳and them losing that same percentage.
Our President is absolutely right that WE CAN’T LOSE!
Xi saw this today and realizes HE CAN’T WIN!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thanks, flep, you rock!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Even before the tariffs kicked in China’s economy was down 14% this year. They are hurting.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They truly are and it is only going to get worse for them!
LikeLiked by 3 people
China via NK
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wow, surely we should support Levi Strauss, as apparently they are trying to stop the multiple murders every weekend in Sh!tcago! major /s
When crappy foreign made jeans with side stitching that works its way around to the front and sizes that aren’t consistent hit us, it was easy to go in a different direction. It just keeps getting easier.
LikeLiked by 2 people
5.11 brand Tactical Trousers are FAR better than jeans of any sort.
LikeLike
Flep, I’ve been waiting for the trigger that would drive Apparel Automation in America.
This could be it!
LikeLike
• Stop Chinese sweat shops.
• Stop Chinese child labor.
• End Chinese slave labor.
• Reverse America’s Trade Deficit with China.
• Denuclearize North Korea.
LikeLike
theres definitely an all out assault to attack trumps economic policies, thats for sure.. siding with china covertly but attacking the president indirectly through agenda politics seems to be their answer… will it work ? i doubt it but if it doesnt and your company is impaled whats their to lose.. interesting strategy to counter this by trump will be to expose their use of sweatshop labor and other human rights violations.. if he tweets anything about that in regards to levis and nike then you know 100 percent that this article is right on the money
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow, Sundance. Wow!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Network 2018
LikeLiked by 1 person
How you uncover, analyze, comprehend, & explain … so quickly … on every globalistic move these thugs make is utterly staggering, Sundance.
This needs to be spread far & wide.
Even the social justice warriors are being conned on this one!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
VSG Sundance rocks… 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Totally Agree.
LikeLike
That’s similar to what some would say about “Levi”, American made jeans back in the seventies.
That the Soviets would pay $100.00 for a pair that cost us, what, $15.00, or $20.00?
Globalism can never be satisfied.
Only by God’s Grace can President Trump at least restrain it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
To the globalist psychopaths, everything is never enough.
That’s a YUGE problem just waiting to occur…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks like my earlier-thread suspicion panned out:
“Sourcing from China?”
🤨🧐😎
LikeLiked by 4 people
Beautifully DONE, Sundance!
What an ACE.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Let’s speculate just a bit further:
China PAID NIKE to go Anti-American!
Trade PAY-for-PLAY!
Let’s see whether the entire NIKE ATHLETE ECOSPHERE outs itself as ANTI-AMERICAN … I’m betting money TALKS and not one BALKS.
Bought and PAID FOR!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Nike down a few more billion tomorrow? How about Levi?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Watch for the SHORTS!
LikeLiked by 4 people
NIKE using NORTH KOREAN SLAVE LABOR?
NIKE UNDERMINING American National Security by back-door FUNDING NORTH KOREA?
At this rate, NIKE looks guilty of POLITICAL RACKETEERING.
Did TECH COMPANIES and/or Democrats enlist Nike participation in the SEDITION plot?
LikeLiked by 3 people
How many companies did this during ww2? Hedging bets on the lives of Americans? Reading the noko connection, having not entertained the idea , hit me upside the head! I had wondered what the reeducation camps etc did….i bet this is a sliver of it. I am hoping we have the ability to restart our textile mills but the ongoing assaults by these companies needs serious blowback.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This was entirely a brilliant plan by Maxine Waters…said no one ever!
LikeLike
Wait, it gets worse:
“To that extent Beijing (the ultimate decision-maker and approval body) would willingly lower production costs to offset any drops in U.S. revenue for parent corporation, Nike.”
BOHICA, Nike:
• You may be Triggering ANOTHER round of U.S. Sanctions for CONSPIRING with China for ILLEGAL SUBSIDIZATION.
• You are nearly CERTAIN to incur a U.S. Treasury FREEZE on ASSETS for CORRUPTION, under President Trump’s earlier E.O.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Let’s see, Treepers, President Trump SURELY would never Freeze Nike’s Assets for simply undermining National Security, would he?
• Surely such an action wouldn’t get the attention of our Narcissistic Tech Titans who are shutting down our Freedom of Speech, Freedom of Religion and Opportunity to Earn an Online Living.
• Surely sanctioning an AMERICAN Global Corporation the size of Nike wouldn’t be timely for Bilateral Trade Deal negotiations underway, or to undercut Globalist opposition.
• Surely his 59 Cruise Missile Attack for Syria’s Chemical Attack would be the ONLY object lesson President Trump would issue for America’s International Opponents or Cheatin China.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love that one. RICO?
LikeLike
And slave labor.
LikeLike
Sundance wrote:
“Both Nike and Levi Strauss stand to retain their current level of benefit if President Trump is blocked from instituting America-First trade and manufacturing policies. “
What is most striking is theit blatant attempt to push an “in your face” agenda antithetical to the good of the United States.
That, in my book, is unforgivable.
Their dangerous attempt to politicize their profits and bottom lines (on the backs of sweatshop workers earning a measly 20 cents/hour) mean more to them than supporting “America First”.
Unpatriotic and selfish.
I will not forgive or forget their actions.
LikeLiked by 4 people
W. A. R.
LikeLike
Kiddo has 2 pr of new levis with tags on them and ive got some old nike stuff in the closet. Guess whats getting donated this week?
LikeLike
All I know is that my wife and I have purchased our last Nike product. And as runners and gym rats, we both spend a LOT on athletic gear.
Dicks Sporting Goods similarly gone from our shopping destinations.
If Levis need to be added to our Don’t Buy list, so be it. Plenty of good alternatives.
LikeLiked by 3 people
sundance has explained this [mis-directed] top-down China economic-[steal technology]-dependent policy before… China didn’t count on an astute businessman to lead America, with a team of Sec Mnuchin wolves!
Nike is history. [Glad I’m too feminine to own any.]
LikeLiked by 1 person
After reading some of this CoC shit I feel violated!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I see. It sounds like Nike is deliberately setting adopting a political position that is contrary to PDJT so that 1) if trade sanctions are brought against Nike for illegally using Nork slave labor they can claim the sanctions are politically motivated, and 2) they can use the threat of the political accusation to dissuade the Trump team from pursuing sanctions against Nike in the first place. Nike is a skunk spraying its stink into the air to ward off an attack. This is even worse than it appeared. They aren’t just dumb. They are despicable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“a multinational corporation would never make a branding decision adverse to their financial interests. Unless there is a hidden risk unrelated to what is visible on the surface.” ….BINGO,
That’s literally OMG wrong. If their boardrooms are taken over by extreme leftist ideologues they most certainly do. I said that we would be back to the demented GREED narrative within two days. No, it took two hours. Bring on the next generation, PLEASE!!!! I just can’t taken the stupidity.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wranglers go better with my New Balance anyway. Perfect dress for a double double lunch.
Thanks for pointing the not so obvious out SD.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for explaining it to us, Sundance. Helped make sense out of a day where little if anything else did. God bless you, sir.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Really hard to find clothing made in the USA, but I just bought some wool socks made in Vermont.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m sure you have neighbors who could make the clothing you need.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Check out—https://americanwear.us
LikeLike
I bought a couple pair of Texas jeans for under $40 a piece. They fit well and the construction of the jeans appears to be of high quality.
LikeLike
Jason Whitlock just beautifully summarized the exact same conclusion on Tucker Carlson …
No doubt that NIKE are desperate to impeach, handcuff, handicap … BEAT Trump. NIKE needs unfettered Asian labor markets desperately.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Crazy counter-culture CEO’s who grew up in the 60’s…”
Whitlock nails it.
LikeLike
That is an amazing concept Sundance.
I believe your right but I believe their Hubris will destroy them. Wouldn’t it be easier to find a new supply chain, India, Vietnam, South America, Rather then take on a super power.
Can we apply this same pretzel logic to the NFL. At first glance I don’t think so ….but one has to wonder.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You would think.
LikeLike
Possible, but I think you’re reaching here. I have lived in CA for the past 10 years and the Nike and Levi’s stances are just basic batshit liberal crazy moronic ideas. CA as you know is a one-party rule state and virtue signaling is thought of as the highest calling out here. You have to have been exposed to it over time to realize a) yes, they really do think and act this way and b) yes, they really are that dumb.
Dig into the Marvel Comics situation for examples; despite plummeting sales Marvel (just like ESPN/Disney) is riding the batshit crazy virtue signaling SJW express all the way to the bottom.
LikeLike
How is revealing the hiding of sweatshops in North Korea “reaching”?
LikeLike
Does Donahue actually have a tattoo aross his forehead that reads, “Please punch me in the face”? I can’t believe it’s true, but I see it in literally every pictue of him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kinda like the “kick me into a terminal coma” message I see whenever I see Turtle McConnell!
Yup. It’s real. Our restraint has been admirable, if ill-advised.
LikeLike
This will just slow down the inevitable. Nice try tho by the chicoms
LikeLiked by 1 person
You know what, excuse my French, but f*** all these people. The big corporation prostitute scumbags. The politician prostitute scumbags, & all the media prostitute scumbags. F*** them all
This is becoming a seriously criminal situation where our political, media & business elites are totally dedicated to usurping the power of the people & stripping away our wealth & our futures
Every one of them do nothing but gaming the system, & under the cover of darkness, use corruption & criminality to get rich by sucking the lifeblood out of the American peoples system
It’s beyond outrageous
These elites aren’t honorable, they’re common criminals who don’t give a damn about their country or their people. Power, & using that power to get rich, is their only goal, the rest of the country be damned
I’m beginning to think at some point, the military is going to have to step in & this entire elitist cabal & their brainwashed minions will need to face justice
LikeLiked by 1 person
So sorry this is not on topic (well sort of) but an incredible breakthrough on the inside guys who let Trump know about the spies and a large amount more. Seems pivotal, I hope so.. I hope what I see here is legit. Sorry if its been posted already Sundance, I cant go back to look. https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=wffo7kig-kI
LikeLike
This is Atlas Shrugged.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Getting to be that time of year when I don’t watch the NFL. Ever.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“The agenda is to defeat the trade reset; however, they, in this example Levi Strauss, cannot openly side with China and Asia against the United States.”
A couple of tweets could expose that, along with TD and the CoC.
LikeLiked by 3 people
3rd generation Packers fan. Two+ years ago, the thought of not making the Packers a part of Fall/Winter life would have been…unthinkable. I’ve always been irked by the pros swaying and rocking and zoning out during the National Anthem, but I just sighed and accepted it as indifference that is endemic, but hey, they’re standing. Then CK pulled his stunt. I watched in amazement as the Packers Team failed my expectations and wasn’t even tuned in anymore by the time the scolding of the fans came to pass. Had to read about that one some time after the fact.
I haven’t thought about, not to mention watched, football since then. Packers fan for three decades, hard core. No more. And I DON’T CARE. That’s the part that amazed me when I remembered a year ago that I didn’t care.
See ya Nike. My Levi’s only last for so long anymore since the fabric wears through so easily. Guess I found a good reason not to put up with that crap any more.
The National Anthem and the people who respect it and fight for the nation it represents are my fabric. And, it’s tough stuff.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“China is willing to subsidize Nike (lower production costs), and replace any dropped revenue, in exchange for mutually beneficial political opposition against Trump and by extension his policies that are a risk to Beijing. As a result there is minimal financial risk to the Nike Corporation.”
___________________
They’re still insane.
Nike’s ‘risk’ is off the charts, because they’re betting against Trump — and having gone down this road, if they lose, they lose it ALL.
Nike places faith and trust in China?
Is China going to care about keeping promises to Nike if China’s own economy collapses due to all the convergent issues currently occurring?
Where is Nike then, when they have absolutely alienated the American consumer, China says ‘you’re on your own’, and Mnuchin seizes their assets for violating NK sanctions and/or for corruption related to the December 21st 2017 Executive Order on Human Trafficking and Corruption which goes into effect January 2019?
They’re insane.
Nike is finished.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, this is all a possibility of course. But then again, these companies have been run by liberal virtue signaling fools for some time now, so maybe they really are just that stupid.
Hopefully more people will ditch these foreign made cheap labor companies in favor of American made products.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love watching the number of followers go up.
Maybe it will reach 10,000 before the end of September!
LikeLiked by 1 person
BTW, your 1st graphic up top is perfect, speaks volumes 👍
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brilliant insight and analysis Sundance ! This is a multifaceted conflict brewing with the Globalists who exploit poor laborers and evade taxes and the MAGA Made in USA agenda. Complicated business for sure.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Makes me remember Melania’s jacket. More to follow.
LikeLike
President Trump, please, please please nuke these fools!
100% Tariffs.
Sanction to death any outfit allowing North Korean sweatshops to produce their crap and foist it on us as “merely” made by our buddy Xi in China.
I’ve lived in Korea. A sweatshop there would be just that, unbearable, inhuman, even.
Damn Nike and their Krap products.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks like we need a NATIONAL SECURITY INVESTIGATION of Nike’s ENTIRE Board of Directors, with the 2-hop rule for
• EVERY OTHER Corporation they’re involved in including their Boards of Directors
• EVERY NGO they serve
• EVERY FOUNDATION and POLITICAL ORGANIZATION they donate to
• EVERY LOBBYIST FIRM they engage or fund
WINNING.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOVE IT!!!!!!!
LikeLike
That’s call it what it is. Economic fascism. Economic treason and/or sedition. I’d say Economic Treason because we’re in a trade war right now, but a war nonetheless. What’s the penalty for treason in this country? Hangings.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why would Nike take a 3% hit on their stock?
Why would Levi take a hit on their stock by going anti 2nd Ammendment?
Because China will cover their loss via reduced prices for their products.
China’s market is down 25%??
Where will China find the $$ to cover losses by Nike, Levi Strauss, et al??
Doesn’t make a lot of sense to me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amendment
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep. Can’t see how this ends well for China.
LikeLike
Not sure I understand how damaging their brands domestically with half of US consumers by embracing controversial political figures/movements helps their cause. There are many ways they could apply pressure against Trump policies by donating and lobbying heavily without damaging their brand with the likes of Kaepernick.
LikeLike
Until you start showing the children in the sweatshops.
LikeLike
How much stock does China own in US corporations? For decades we have been buying their goods and giving them dollars in return. Somehow, some of that money has to have been cycled back into the US stock market, at least through shell companies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Nikes are manufactured in N Korea, they are subject to column 2 duty rates which are the highest rates, and much higher than the rates Nike has been paying. Which means Nike could owe Treasury billions of dollars in Customs duty, factoring in interest and penalties under 19USC1592. Their management could be prosecuted under 18USC542, fraudulent entry of merchandise. Just thought I’d mention this, in case anyone was interested in recovering this pile of money.
LikeLike