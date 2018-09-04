Nike Value Takes a Knee as Colin Kaepernick Becomes Face of Brand…

Nike shares fall Tuesday after the company revealed failed NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick will be the modern face of the brand. It will get much worse; much worse.
It is only day #1 of the Nike decision to make Colin Kaepernick, and all of the controversy that surrounds him, the brand image of Nike sporting goods apparel; and today the stock dropped over 3%.
However, the current valuation drop doesn’t really tell the full story; because massive investment/branding moves like this are generally projected to increase share value, not lose it. The financial loss is actually much more significant, and only beginning.
There is another problem. Not only is Nike branding themselves based on severe political ideology; and not only is Nike selecting a failed athlete to express that image; and not only has this decision removed well over half of their potential customer base; but Nike has also decided to go much further. Nike will present an entire line of Colin Kaepernick apparel and products. Essentially an apparel line for the Antifa audience.
The Kaepernick-Nike product offerings could likely include: hoodies, masks, helmets, gloves and a full line-up of ‘Colin’s Riot Gear‘ for the most discerning combatants amid the social justice community.
From an investment perspective, this means Nike is putting massive amounts of money into a product offering that automatically has removed the top tier purchasers of their products. In essence, Nike has made the fatal mistake in consumer product marketing.
Nike has decided to go from broad-based consumer appeal, to a very niche appeal for the most hard-core political activists who might also wear sporting apparel.
Here is an example of their target audience.
It is stunning that any corporation would make this choice. However, this is a Madison Avenue type pitch that is not uncommon amid the extremist elements of branding and image campaigns. What makes this uncommon is the size of the company willing to accept this type of campaign.
The executive branding decision means if you wear Nike apparel you support cop-killers, Antifa, flag-burners and those who hate the values of the United States of America as expressed through law and order.
The 3% drop in value today is only the beginning. The Nike brand will lose market share because they have branded themselves into a corner from which there is no escape. Trust me, over time – someone, likely a whole bunch of someones, are going to get fired over this.
At first I was disgusted by nikes action but upon further thought, having all these antifa types in branded gear will make it much easier for our snipers if they take us to that point.
Aside from the kapernick baggage, I don’t even like the slogan to begin with.
Just Dolt.
#Krap
Everyone who ran against DJT was outed along the way. The process is continuing, even after the election is long over. It seems to be speeding up actually. Everyone is being forced to take a side – it’s just a matter of time. Look at Nike – a fine speciman of Globalist outfit if ever there was one – stepping forward and taking their Globalist “stand” against traditional America.
And what does “even if it means sacrificing everything” even mean? Like ungrateful poster boy CK? Are they kidding? It seems to be an empty slogan. Unless it’s a rallying cry. (Or a dog whistle as the Left loves to say.)
Nike’s paid Madison Avenue’s finest brains and psychological warriors for this campaign. At first it seemed like virtue signaling run amok. But I am beginning to wonder if there’s a deeper investment here … Globalist business striking back by rallying the thugs – mentally if not physically. In other words, maybe what Nike is paying for is not market share, but mob consciousness against nascent anti-Globalism. Basically, Nike is protesting President Trump.
So they stand up to take it in the shorts.
Not sacrificing much, are they? 😉
#Krap
Vote with your money. Corporations take political stand then so should we. There are many choice out there as substitution. Stop funding both sides of our political struggle. Every penny that we send to our political opponent, that same penny will come back to use against us. Let’s use similar Obama said about coal “you can build if you want but we will bankrupt you”. Nike can take political against us but we will bankrupt them. Let make an example out of them.
I was going to write something very similar. No reason to, after you nailed it. This is going to be a war, pick your side
Globalist rats like NIKE are backing themselves into a corner.
Meanwhile the Trump Train keeps on chuggin’ down the line.
You mean a corporate Pearl Harbor?
Yes, of course, it’s about globalism, anti-Trump, and ultimately anti-American attitudes. But as SD says it will be costly to Nike, this product line and ad campaign will barely get off the ground before it crashes and burns. The buying public, even “liberals” isn’t as stupid as the Nike elite seem to believe.
Who wants to be seen wearing the new apparel, wishes to be identified with an individual or an ideology whom over half the country and the President speak badly about? There will be a few—we know who they are—but way more than half the people don’t want to be immersed in political foolishness and will avoid this sort of merchandise like the plague.
I know a lot of “liberals”, they despise the “protesters”, Antifa, and all the thugs and mayhem. Furthermore, these “liberals” could care less about football, matters not to them. While they profess to “hate” PT, they will not embrace the lawlessness that Nike’s move seems to celebrate. The gear won’t sell to upper middle-class white professional that constitute the real backbone of Nike’s market, notwithstanding the appeal of Nike stuff in certain segments of the black community.
It may all be history by the end of the year, the backlash will be phenomenal, it’s going to hurt Nike something fierce.
So easy to be construed as the brand to wear to display your radical associations. KKK guys wore white sheets….Antifa, BLM, rioters, and on and on will now wear Nike…Nike will now be associated with them and will appear to agree with and to support them. I’d hate to be the advertising guy who came up with this idea! Will pink pussy hats now have the Nike swoosh? Maybe Nike will help out the Red Hen restaurant….I hear it is not doing so well….
#NOFansLeft
#NIKE=NotMadeInTheUSA
#ShowUsYourLabels
This is what disgusts me about ALL of the U.S. “National” leagues. NONE of their logo’s clothing, that I am aware of, is Made In The USA.
We got that changed for our Olympic athletes, we need to get i changed for everyone else.
They just stepped in a YUGE Pile of Poo.
I absolutely laughed my ass off when I read the following from the CNBC article:
More and more, younger consumers want to know what their favorite brands stand for, he added. That gives Nike more of a reason to take a stance.
Generation Z is the most Conservative Generation since the great WWII Generation. If you think for one minute that they are going to go out of their way to purchase Nike items, they are in for a rude awakening. They love our Lion 🦁 and are growing up in a country where being proud of our flag and national anthem is becoming the norm amongst everyday Americans.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3790614/They-don-t-like-drugs-gay-marriage-HATE-tattoos-Generation-Z-conservative-WW2.html
From the article linked above:
They don’t like drugs or gay marriage, and they HATE tattoos: Is ‘Generation Z’ the most conservative since WW2?
* Youngsters, part of Generation Z, surveyed on range of social topics
* They were more conservative than some older generations on drugs
* Teenagers were more cash savvy than all but the prewar generation
Teenagers born after 2000 – the so-called ‘Generation Z’ – are the most socially conservative generation since the Second World War, a new study has found.
The youngsters surveyed had more conservative views on gay marriage, transgender rights and drugs than Baby Boomers, Generation X or Millennials.
I quit two of my fantasy leagues. I didn’t want to be a hypocrite and watch football because of the players I drafted. I will not watch the NFL anymore. I gave up a passion of mine but my country, our flag, anthem and beloved President are far more important.
I can’t wait to watch the demise of Nike!
IIRC, the founder of New Balance was a Trump supporter.
Is it just a coincidence that New Balance’s competition just committed business suicide?
That 4-D Chess game is looking more legit…
If you want to peer into Nike’s future, look no further than the current state of two pop culture industries.
To set the context: the Star Wars brand were a major segment of the toy market for 40 years. Then came social justice. Manufactures over-saturated the market with too many toys in general, and specifically with female characters toys to reflect the “Force is female” attitude of the new Disney movies. They thought the girls would start buying, and the boys would continue buying.
Didn’t happen. The actual result: a 47% drop in sales from 2016 to 2017. In 2018, there are still toys from 2015’s The Force Awakens physically rotting (not an exaggeration) on store shelves. Stores cannot sell these items even at 50%+ discounts. A complete disaster which helped nail the coffin over Toys’R’US.
The movies themselves are also beginning to suffer at the box office. This past spring’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” was the first Star Wars film to lose money- ever. While there are multiple reasons for this, the most significant was fan backlash over social justice themes hammered into the preceding “The Last Jedi”.
The same thing has happened to the comic book industry. A social justice infection caused a 25% drop for industry leader Marvel Comics between August 2016 to 2017, and the numbers continue to drop in 2018. Dozens and dozens of stores have gone out of business since, despite the improving economy. The comic book industry is unlikely to survive at the current rate of decline.
And of course, we should not forget the hit the NFL took last season.
Watched parts of some preseason games last weekend and even at cut-rate ticket prices there was sparse attendance around the league. Every NFL stadium was way less than half full even in cities where they were giving away free tickets. RIP NFL & NIKE.
It’s actually a booster shot for boycotting the NFL.
Some fans had started to trickle back in.
Nike has just reminded everyone why the NFL is FOS.
#ThanksNikeLOL
It is going to take more action on our part. No more funding of any kind for any professional sports teams to begin. Calgary told their NHL team, no $. The sports teams are going to reap huge revenue increases from the gambling revision laws. No $; no attendance, memorabilia, cable subscriptions, listening period. The admen will soon figure it out.
Great post, keeler – I had no idea.
Wonder if there isn
t any marketing attached to the Canadian SJW movie about Neil Armstrong..?
Like a moon landing scene with no flag..
Lou Dobbs just called him colon. Not sure if it was intentional but made me laugh.
If I wear anything from Nike again, it’ll Sharpie the “DON’T” symbol over that white Swoosh!
https://www.bing.com/images/search?view=detailV2&ccid=yvIgyWVC&id=C6B3E641B1A4E5475CBA993BA2FB56C0C0A155E6&thid=OIP.yvIgyWVC1j-dyrN_-2Q17AHaHa&q=don%27t+signs&simid=608027978464038246&selectedIndex=2&qpvt=don%27t+signs
One more try:
I’ve been embarrassed by the logo for a long time now, but I have a Nike golf shirt that I just love. My idea was to cover the logo with a piece of tape and keep getting my use out of the thing. If anyone asked, I’d simply be honest and tell them I oppose what the company stands for, and no longer wish to advertise for them.
Attach a Trump in over the logo. 🙂
BTW – take a knee = giving the finger.
No doubt Soros was aware of the plan and shorted the stock to earn millions for antifa.
Go woke, and go broke.
Who wants to wear the sneakers of a mediocre out-of-work foorball player anyway?
Wieden & Kennedy (Portland) is Nike’s ad agency:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wieden%2BKennedy
Of course the other lefty “edgy” ad agencies piled on praise:
https://www.adweek.com/creativity/nikes-kaepernick-ad-immediately-sparks-outrage-adoration-and-satire/
If you thumb through AdWeek, it’s a sea of virtue signalling tripe.
#1 rule in sales/marketing: NEVER lose a customer!
Dumb, dumb and dumber strategy. What is it going to cost Nike to bring back that base just lost, not to mention grow it? Dumb, dumb, dumbest.
Race-baiting for dollars, Nothing more.
Did Nike not pay attention? Trump got half of the votes and Trump won the election. And we Trump supporters are the ones with jobs. 🙂
Brilliant idea, Nike! A whole line of Colon Krappernik clothing to help police profile the criminals!
LikeLiked by 5 people
This post should have a lot more likes!
It would be interesting to see if any insiders shorted their own stock.
Agree it is part of the globalist agenda. Nike doesn’t need the American market, they think they are going to get the emerging market share. Problem is lately only the American market is doing well.
I tweeted Nike today informing them that I would not be buying another pair of their shoes in my lifetime. I have purchased plenty of them in the past, along with Converse. They do not need to profit from me when my political viewpoint differs from theirs by this large of a margin.
There are plenty of other brands available, that do not offend me with their political opinions. Reebok and Adidas make fine shoes that are as good as Nikes. They will be getting my consumer confidence vote by me using the wallet.
I still eat at Arby’s more often, while shunning the advertisers that pulled out of the Ingraham Angle. This is a long term commitment by me as it is important to our Nation IMO.
1st item – knee pads with a swoosh on them……..next, ANTIFA riot gear, for those who want to stand out in a riot.
Made by China. Couldn’t be any closer to Treason.
Nike had to know this would happen. Maybe they figured it was worth it just to spite people.
If I were one of the real athletes, I would be extremely offended.
I don’t think the rioters can afford Nike riot gear. Most of them don’t have jobs. We’ll probably see a lot of smash-and-grabs, they can’t afford it, they’ll just steal it.
I was digging around for info on Mark Parker, the NIke CEO and found this. Check out his office as of this 2015 article
https://sobadsogood.com/2015/10/05/the-unreal-office-of-nike-ceo-mark-parker/
Could a man … LOOK … any more Satanic than that? Freak.
He’s got that creepy pedo vibe thing going there.
yep.
Holey..!!!!
Everything in that office is a creep show.
Technically Nike retested it’s 6/29 breakout high and it held. We need to see a lot more selling by institutions (not by traders) to confirm a breakdown in the chart. Some contrarians will see today’s price action as a buy signal. Hopefully these are not institutional fund managers, and hopefully these are not activist investors.
As a trader i’d like to see a dead cat bounce from these levels, and a real lack of buying volume accompanying the bounce. An aggressive trade would be to short a failure to extend that inevitable bounce. Larger traders will look for the stock to take out today’s low with seller volume clearly in charge.
The next low to test will be $71.15. If that fails to hold look for 66.60 ish.
Remember, you are selling into a bull market so the momentum is not on your side. That being said I’d like to see that shock go to zero for this stunt. Sadly Mr. Market does not trade like that. Nike will be around a long time- stinking up the place.
So the NFL has joined in to reinforce Nike with a two pronged attack.. This is yet another assault by the globalist corporations, coming on the heels of the censorship attack by the social media giants..
They still think they have influence.. Just like the Fake News MSM.. Their victory is dependent on this ‘influential’ premise.. But this perceived influence now only resides in their minds..
“..David Mamet had a famous saying, essentially: …‘in order for authentic democrats to continue their illogical belief systems they have to pretend not to know a lot of things’… By pretending ‘not to know’ there is no guilt, no actual connection to conscience, denial of truth allows easier trespass. The Democrat ideology depends on your willingness to accept their presentations; and your reconciliation. Do not look away..”
Bibliography: [Sundance; “President Trump’s Evansville Indiana Rally Drew Largest Crowd Ever to Ford Center”; The Last Refuge; Pg. 1; September 3, 2018; Rag Tag Bunch of Conservative Misfits].
They are still pretending to not know that the majority in America aren’t willing to accept their presentations anymore and aren’t going to reconcile with them either..
Eventually everybody is going to have to pick a side..
Fourth Turning..
Anitfa members wear Doc Martens. City kids wear Adidas. Suburban kids wear Timberland and Uggs.
#EpicFail
Nike Laid Off 1.4K American Workers Last Year, Outsourced NY Factory to Honduras
https://www.breitbart.com/sports/2018/09/04/nike-laid-off-1-4k-american-workers-last-year-outsourced-ny-factory-to-honduras/
Good but come on we can bring it down lower
I assume knee pads will be sewn into all of the pants on this new product line.
NIKE………None Intelligent Kook Elitists.
Okay, try No Intelligence Kook Elitists. Need that modify option………
Diapers.
